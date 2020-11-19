Headlines
#10 – Jalen Smith – Phoenix Suns
With the tenth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns selected Jalen Smith.
Smith is a smart and athletic big man from Maryland. He can face up and shoot it, and his post moves and footwork are equally polished. He’s explosive around the rim, is and above-average rebounder and should prove a nice fit alongside DeAndre Ayton in the Suns frontcourt.
With Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric already in the fold, the Suns may not lean on Smith right away. That said, With Chris Paul on his way to Phoenix and the Suns looking to win now, Smith may have an opportunity to contribute right away if he can prove himself on the court, both offensively and defensively.
#9 – Deni Avdija – Washington Wizards
With the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards have selected Deni Avdija.
John Wall is nearing a return to the court while Bradley Beal hunting for a return to the All-Star game. Now, they add a strong wing in Avdija. Lauded for his playmaking ability, Avdija’s arrival should serve to benefit both Beal and Wall off-ball.
If he can step up as a shooter and assert himself on the floor, then the Wizards’ youth movement just got a whole lot more promising alongside Rui Hachimura.
#8 – Obi Toppin – New York Knicks
With the eighth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Obi Toppin from Dayton.
Toppin is arguably the best athlete in the draft. He can finish strong at the rim and is quick to get out in transiton. At Dayton, Toppin was a strong, efficient isolation scorer and, while the Knicks may not lean on him in that area, he is capable of answering if need-be.
More of a tweener, Toppin’s fit for New York on the court should come at the three- or the four-spot. That said, and despite that size, he has big frame and projects as a strong defender.
#7 – Killian Hayes – Detroit Pistons
With the seventh pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons selected Killian Hayes.
Hayes is a big (6-foot-4), young (19 years old) point guard who’s passing and leadership can potentially jump-start a franchise. He’s a lefty who showed serious improvement in his three-point shooting during the 2019-20 season while playing for Cholet in Germany. He’s an above average defender and possesses incredible upside.
Hayes was criticized for a lack of athleticism, but much of that criticism is assumed to be overblown considering his success in the most elite professional league in Europe. The Pistons need a franchise point guard, so Hayes will be a welcome addition. Detroit’s climb to respectability could be a long one, but adding a floor general is a major first step.
