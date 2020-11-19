10 – Jalen Smith – Phoenix Suns

With the tenth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns selected Jalen Smith.

Smith is a smart and athletic big man from Maryland. He can face up and shoot it, and his post moves and footwork are equally polished. He’s explosive around the rim, is and above-average rebounder and should prove a nice fit alongside DeAndre Ayton in the Suns frontcourt.

With Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric already in the fold, the Suns may not lean on Smith right away. That said, With Chris Paul on his way to Phoenix and the Suns looking to win now, Smith may have an opportunity to contribute right away if he can prove himself on the court, both offensively and defensively.