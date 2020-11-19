Headlines
#13 – Kira Lewis Jr. – New Orleans Pelicans
With the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Kira Lewis Jr. from Alabama.
Lewis Jr. is an extremely unique talent who played two season with Alabama. Perfectly suited for the modern NBA, he’s got lighting speed and projects as a strong pick-and-roll point guard. He’s slightly undersized, but added approximately 15 pounds of muscle since wrapping up play in March.
Lewis Jr. joins an up-and-coming roster in New Orleans that also features Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. In time, Lewis Jr. could easily blossom into the Pelicans’ point guard of the future.
Headlines
#12 – Tyrese Haliburton – Sacramento Kings
With the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select Tyrese Haliburton.
With the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select Tyreese Haliburton of Iowa State.
With Bogdan Bogdanovic seemingly out the door and an even longer rebuild staring them in the face, the Kings nabbed one of the draft’s best building blocks. While he isn’t the fastest player on the court, Haliburton always seems to be in control, playing at his own pace. Despite his awkward shot, he’s a strong shooter and finisher around the rim and should fit nicely in De’Aaron Fox’s backcourt.
Defensively, Haliburton is long and should prove more than capable of covering NBA guards. That said, there’s some room for improvement on that end.
He won’t create a whole lot of highlights, but his feel for the game should have him ready to contribute sooner rather than later.
Headlines
#11 – Devin Vassell – San Antonio Spurs
With the 11th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the San Antonio Spurs select Devin Vassell from Florida State.
Vassell is more than just your typical 3&D player. One of the best shooters in the draft, Vassell shot at least 40 percent from three-point range during his two years as a Seminole — a good finisher on the break, his offensive game should translate right away to the NBA.
While his defensive ability isn’t at that level, Vassell is a strong wing-defender in his own right. He’s athletic enough and quick enough to keep most bodies in front of him and should be able to hold his own on the NBA stage.
Vassell is smart, too, and he certainly fits the profile and culture the Spurs are known for.
Headlines
#10 – Jalen Smith – Phoenix Suns
With the tenth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns selected Jalen Smith.
Smith is a smart and athletic big man from Maryland. He can face up and shoot it, and his post moves and footwork are equally polished. He’s explosive around the rim, is and above-average rebounder and should prove a nice fit alongside DeAndre Ayton in the Suns frontcourt.
With Cameron Johnson and Dario Saric already in the fold, the Suns may not lean on Smith right away. That said, With Chris Paul on his way to Phoenix and the Suns looking to win now, Smith may have an opportunity to contribute right away if he can prove himself on the court, both offensively and defensively.
Trending Now
-
Legacy2 weeks ago
The 28 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2019-20 season
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Warriors Expected to Draft Anthony Edwards if Available at No. 2 Overall
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Report: NBPA Vote to Start Regular Season on Dec. 22
-
Headlines1 week ago
Sources: Multiple Teams Preparing Sign-and-Trade Offers for Davis Bertans