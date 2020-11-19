13 – Kira Lewis Jr. – New Orleans Pelicans

With the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Kira Lewis Jr. from Alabama.

Lewis Jr. is an extremely unique talent who played two season with Alabama. Perfectly suited for the modern NBA, he’s got lighting speed and projects as a strong pick-and-roll point guard. He’s slightly undersized, but added approximately 15 pounds of muscle since wrapping up play in March.

Lewis Jr. joins an up-and-coming roster in New Orleans that also features Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. In time, Lewis Jr. could easily blossom into the Pelicans’ point guard of the future.