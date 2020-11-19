14 – Aaron Nesmith – Boston Celtics

With the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics select Aaron Nesmith from Vanderbilt.

Nesmith is a flamethrower that can move easily without the ball. With a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Nesmith also has good size for a wing, which should help in defensively and on the glass against taller players.

Nesmith should prove a sparkplug for the Celtics right away. That said, to earn a bigger role, he must improve his game in multiple areas, including at the rim, on the defensive end and as a passer.