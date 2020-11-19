Headlines
#15 – Cole Anthony – Orlando Magic
With the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic have selected Cole Anthony.
With the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select Cole Anthony from North Carolina.
Orlando was desperate for a scoring punch beyond Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, and one of the draft’s best on that end just dropped into their lap. In Anthony, the Magic have an extremely smart offensive mind, one that knows where to be and how to get his shot.
Anthony, at 6-foot-3, has good size for a scoring guard and possesses a solid jumper. The Magic already have Markelle Fultz in the fold as their potential lead guard, but there’s no hurt in having a solid potential sixth man of the year right behind him as a backup.
Orlando has some bigger decisions to make this offseason, like whether to run it back or start fresh, but from where they were picking, getting a microwave scorer was a wise move.
Headlines
#14 – Aaron Nesmith – Boston Celtics
With the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics select Aaron Nesmith from Vanderbilt.
Nesmith is a flamethrower that can move easily without the ball. With a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Nesmith also has good size for a wing, which should help in defensively and on the glass against taller players.
Nesmith should prove a sparkplug for the Celtics right away. That said, to earn a bigger role, he must improve his game in multiple areas, including at the rim, on the defensive end and as a passer.
Headlines
#13 – Kira Lewis Jr. – New Orleans Pelicans
With the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Kira Lewis Jr. from Alabama.
Lewis Jr. is an extremely unique talent who played two season with Alabama. Perfectly suited for the modern NBA, he’s got lighting speed and projects as a strong pick-and-roll point guard. He’s slightly undersized, but added approximately 15 pounds of muscle since wrapping up play in March.
Lewis Jr. joins an up-and-coming roster in New Orleans that also features Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball. In time, Lewis Jr. could easily blossom into the Pelicans’ point guard of the future.
Headlines
#12 – Tyrese Haliburton – Sacramento Kings
With the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select Tyrese Haliburton.
With the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings select Tyreese Haliburton of Iowa State.
With Bogdan Bogdanovic seemingly out the door and an even longer rebuild staring them in the face, the Kings nabbed one of the draft’s best building blocks. While he isn’t the fastest player on the court, Haliburton always seems to be in control, playing at his own pace. Despite his awkward shot, he’s a strong shooter and finisher around the rim and should fit nicely in De’Aaron Fox’s backcourt.
Defensively, Haliburton is long and should prove more than capable of covering NBA guards. That said, there’s some room for improvement on that end.
He won’t create a whole lot of highlights, but his feel for the game should have him ready to contribute sooner rather than later.
Trending Now
-
Legacy2 weeks ago
The 28 highest-paid players in the NBA for the 2019-20 season
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: Warriors Expected to Draft Anthony Edwards if Available at No. 2 Overall
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Report: NBPA Vote to Start Regular Season on Dec. 22
-
Headlines1 week ago
Sources: Multiple Teams Preparing Sign-and-Trade Offers for Davis Bertans