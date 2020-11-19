Headlines
#18 – Josh Green – Dallas Mavericks
With the 18th pick in the NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks have selected wing Josh Green.
Dallas’ offense is one of the best in the NBA, not just currently, but all-time. The next step is acquiring defensive personnel that won’t compromise that elite offense — and that’s exactly what they’re getting in Green
A classic 3&D wing, Green has proven himself both smart and tight perimeter defender. He also has a nice shooting stroke, having shot 36 percent from three.
Beyond his expected basketball contributions, Green also serves as an insurance policy for the Mavericks, given the uncertainty around Tim Hardaway’s future with the team.
Sources: Clippers, Nets, Pistons Agree to Three-Team Deal
The Clippers are trading Landry Shamet to the Nets for No. 19, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
This is a three-way deal that includes the Pistons, with Luke Kennard heading to the Clippers, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
#15 – Cole Anthony – Orlando Magic
With the 15th overall pick in the NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic have selected Cole Anthony.
With the 15th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic select Cole Anthony from North Carolina.
Orlando was desperate for a scoring punch beyond Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, and one of the draft’s best on that end just dropped into their lap. In Anthony, the Magic have an extremely smart offensive mind, one that knows where to be and how to get his shot.
Anthony, at 6-foot-3, has good size for a scoring guard and possesses a solid jumper. The Magic already have Markelle Fultz in the fold as their potential lead guard, but there’s no hurt in having a solid potential sixth man of the year right behind him as a backup.
Orlando has some bigger decisions to make this offseason, like whether to run it back or start fresh, but from where they were picking, getting a microwave scorer was a wise move.
#14 – Aaron Nesmith – Boston Celtics
With the 14th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics select Aaron Nesmith from Vanderbilt.
Nesmith is a flamethrower that can move easily without the ball. With a 6-foot-10 wingspan, Nesmith also has good size for a wing, which should help in defensively and on the glass against taller players.
Nesmith should prove a sparkplug for the Celtics right away. That said, to earn a bigger role, he must improve his game in multiple areas, including at the rim, on the defensive end and as a passer.
