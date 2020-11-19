Headlines
#20 – Precious Achiuwa – Miami HEAT
With the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Miami HEAT select Precious Achiuwa from Memphis.
Achiuwa is an energetic big with an NBA-ready body out-of-the-box. A constant double-double threat at Memphis, Achiuwa has the potential to be a versatile scorer in the NBA. Likewise, his 7-foot-2 wingspan should make him a force on the glass.
But, at least early on, Achiuwa’s biggest contributions are likely to come on the defensive end. He has the size, strength and speed to play and guard multiple positions. Achiuwa should prove a flexible chess piece for Erik Spoelstra.
#19 – Saddiq Bey – Detroit Pistons
With the 19th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Detroit Pistons select Saddiq Bey. The Pistons nabbed this pick in a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.
A 6-foot-8 wing that can shoot it from deep (45.1% on three-point attempts in 2019-20), Bey is a great fit in the modern NBA. Despite average athleticism, he’s also a strong defender and can impact the game without the ball in his hands.
Bey joins a Pistons team that’s in a complete rebuild. He should be able to carve out a significant role for himself early on.
#18 – Josh Green – Dallas Mavericks
With the 18th pick in the NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks have selected wing Josh Green.
With the 18th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks select wing Josh Green from Arizona.
Dallas’ offense is one of the best in the NBA, not just currently, but all-time. The next step is acquiring defensive personnel that won’t compromise that elite offense — and that’s exactly what they’re getting in Green
A classic 3&D wing, Green has proven himself both smart and tight perimeter defender. He also has a nice shooting stroke, having shot 36 percent from three.
Beyond his expected basketball contributions, Green also serves as an insurance policy for the Mavericks, given the uncertainty around Tim Hardaway’s future with the team.
Sources: Clippers, Nets, Pistons Agree to Three-Team Deal
The Clippers are trading Landry Shamet to the Nets for No. 19, source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
This is a three-way deal that includes the Pistons, with Luke Kennard heading to the Clippers, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 19, 2020
Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter
