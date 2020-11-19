21 – Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers

With the 21st pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers select guard Tyrese Maxey from Kentucky.

Defense wasn’t an issue for the boys in the city of Brotherly Love. But, with Maxey, the rich get richer. An engaged defender, Maxey is aggressive and has made good use of his longer frame. Likewise, his effort is uncompromising — Maxey has a knack for fighting through screens and has shown no issue with taking on stronger assignments.

On offense, Maxey is a solid shot creator, a profile that the 76ers desperately need. He’s not the quickest guard off the dribble, but he can be clever with his motion to get to his spots.

Those skills should be a good fit next to Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, especially if his ability to absorb contact translates to the pros. With the newly acquired sharpshooter Danny Green as a running mate, Maxey should be a good fit for the Sixers whether if he’s starting or coming off the bench.