#22 – Zeke Nnaji – Denver Nuggets

Drew Maresca

Published

7 hours ago

on

With the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets select Zeke Nnaji.

Nnaji is a 6-foot-11 forward from Arizona. He runs the floor well and has a nice scoring touch around the rim. He also possesses a good shooting stroke and should be able to grow into an effective stretch big for the Nuggets. Further, Nnaji is an above-average rebounder despite lacking overwhelming size and length.

Nnaji joins a Denver team that is deep and well-built. He’ll be hard-pressed to compete for minutes during the 2020-21 season, but he projects to become an effective role player in the NBA.

Drew Maresca

Basketball Insiders contributor residing in the Bronx, New York.

Headlines

Sources: Warriors Fear Klay Thompson Suffered ‘significant’ Achilles Injury

Basketball Insiders

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

Yahoo Sources: The fear is Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson has suffered a significant Achilles injury. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow morning.

Source: Chris Haynes on Twitter

Headlines

#30 – Desmond Bane – Memphis Grizzlies

Shane Rhodes

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 19, 2020

By

With the 30th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Memphis Grizzlies select Desmond Bane from TCU. The Grizzlies acquired the pick in a trade with the Boston Celtics.

Bane, a 43.3 percent shooter in his four years at TCU, is one of the draft’s best from distance. Comfortable as a spot-up shooter, off the dribble and coming off screens, Bane should immediately contribute to a Grizzlies team that ranked just 23rd in three-point shooting a season ago. Bane is willing to move with or without the ball and more often than not will see the right play and know when to make it.

Defensively, Bane’s fundamentals are strong and, for what he lacks in pure athleticism, he more than compensates for with his strength and quickness in his defensive stance. He isn’t going to be a game-breaker for Memphis, but he should be more than able to hold his own on every possession.

That lack of athleticism may limit his overall upside, but the Grizzlies, with the 30th pick, should be overjoyed that Bane fell into their lap. He should contribute almost immediately off the bench, despite the fact that the Grizzlies already had one of the highest-scoring benches in the NBA (41.1 points per game) last season.

Headlines

#29 – Malachi Flynn – Toronto Raptors

David Yapkowitz

Published

6 hours ago

on

November 18, 2020

By

With the 29th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Toronto Raptors select Malachi Flynn from San Diego State.

Flynn was a player who really improved his stock this past college season. Not an overly athletic guard, Flynn is still an incredibly smart floor general and can run his own offense. Crafty and eager to attack, Flynn finished the season averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game. A strong shooter and a willing defender, Flynn should have no trouble carving out a spot for himself on the Raptors bench.

 

