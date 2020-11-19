3 – LaMelo Ball – Charlotte Hornets

With the third pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select Lamelo Ball of the Illawara Hawks

With the loss of Kemba Walker, Charlotte was in need of some excitement to help usher in their next era of basketball. With Ball in the fold, they may have found exactly what they’re looking for.

Ball’s main appeal stems from the highlight reel passes he made overseas. His scoring (17 points), rebound (7.6) and assist numbers (6.8) are strong, and Ball shapes up as a jack-of-all-trades type guard in the NBA.

That said, Ball has to show more of a scoring prowess once in unform; he’ll pair well with fellow guards Devonte Graham and Terry Rozier but, if the Hornets are to get back into the postseason, Ball has to take the team’s offense and put it on his shoulders,

Luckily both Ball and Charlotte have time. For now, Ball will put fans in the seats. And, hopefully sometime soon, they’ll see some big wins.