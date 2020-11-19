Connect with us

#4 – Patrick Williams – Chicago Bulls

Drew Maresca

3 hours ago

With the fourth pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Chicago Bulls selected Patrick Williams from Florida State.

Patrick Williams shot up draft boards late in the process. But don’t let that late climb fool you, Williams is legit. He’s a big, strong, versatile forward and one of the younger prospects in the draft (19 years old). That said, Williams possesses an NBA-ready body (6-foot-8, 225 pounds). Further, his length (6-foot-11 wingspan) will be a major asset, especially while he learns the NBA game.

Williams is an incredible defender, excellent in isolation on the offensive end and an above-average spot-up shooter. He can play both forward positions, which will be particularly helpful in Chicago. Williams fits nicely in the Bulls front court alongside Wendell Carter and Lauri Markkanen.

Drew Maresca

Basketball Insiders contributor residing in the Bronx, New York.

#27 – Udoka Azubuike – New York Knicks

With the 27th pick in the NBA Draft, the Utah Jazz have selected Udoka Azubike.
Matt John

9 mins ago

November 18, 2020

With the 27th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Udoka Azubuike from Kansas. The Knicks will trade Azubukie to the Utah Jazz.

Since they jettisoned Derrick Favors last summer, the Jazz have been in desperate need of a backup option behind Rudy Gobert. Ed Davis was a flop, while Tony Bradley could only do so much and has since been traded to the Detroit Pistons.

In Azubuike, the Jazz add a towering figure — Azubukie stands 7-foot with a 7-foot-7 wingspan and weighs 270 pounds — underneath the basket. A four-year player at Kansas, Azubuike has shown a knack for blocking shots and should immediately threaten the opposition in the painted are. That said, Azubukie is old school —  he isn’t going to stretch the floor, and he won’t be much use, defensively, out on the perimeter. Likewise, he won’t offer much as a passer out of the paint.

Still, Utah may have picked up the NBA’s next great shot blocker. And, for what they need as they push to contend in the Western Conference, Azubukie should prove a solid fit.

 

#26 – Payton Pritchard – Boston Celtics

Shane Rhodes

20 mins ago

November 18, 2020

With the 26th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics have selected Payton Pritchard from Oregon.

Pritchard, a senior out of the University of Oregon, was one of the draft’s oldest. That said, he should be more than capable of making an impact at the next level. A solid facilitator, Pritchard possess a strong on-court awareness and vision. And, while he forced a lot of shots up at Oregon, much of that had to do with his role on the team — Pritchard is often regarded as a strong shooter. Likewise, he’s shown some comfort in attacking off the bounce.

The Celtics have long struggled to draw fouls, and Pritchard (2.9 FTAs per game for his career) certainly won’t help in that regard. Further, and while he certainly put in the effort on defense, Pritchard is a bit undersized and could be exploited on that end of the court. Still, Pritchard should prove a capable backup option behind Kemba Walker for the Celtics.

Sources: 76ers Trading Josh Richardson to Mavericks

Basketball Insiders

34 mins ago

November 18, 2020

Philadelphia is finalizing trading Josh Richardson to Dallas, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Dallas is acquiring Philadelphia’s Josh Richardson and No. 36 pick for Seth Curry, source tells ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

