NBA
Against All Odds, Raptors Keep Winning
The red-hot Toronto Raptors are riding an 11-game winning streak. Chad Smith examines how the defending champions have managed to fight off the loss of key players and overcome so many injuries this season.
After winning a championship and losing their superstar player, the Toronto Raptors were expected to have a dropoff this season.
Apparently, someone forgot to tell Masai Ujiri, Nick Nurse and all of the players.
For the second straight season, the Raptors are 36-14 after 50 games played. They own the third-best record in the league and have won a franchise-record 11 consecutive games. That is the longest current win streak in the league, by a healthy margin. That streak is even more impressive when you consider that seven of those wins came on the road. Even better, their last double-digit loss came on Christmas Day.
Toronto is 15-4 overall since that Christmas game in Boston. Three of those four losses, though, were by two points or less. They have the best win differential in the league over that span. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders since January, and they currently have the second-best defensive rating in the league.
As far as the team statistics, the numbers won’t blow you away. The Raptors are middle-of-the-pack in most categories, but the areas where they excel are crucial. They rank third in the league in three-point shooting and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio. They are also one of the best free-throw shooting teams in the league right at 80 percent.
The notion that Kawhi Leonard carried this franchise to a title is one that many will debate. Obviously, he was their most skilled player and led by example on the court. The Raptors still relied on the leadership of Kyle Lowry, the experience of guys like Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka and the emergence of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet.
Known as one of the great regular season teams, this year is no exception. Or is it?
This is the first regular-season the Raptors have played in which they haven’t had a guy named DeMar DeRozan or Kawhi Leonard. There are familiar faces on the floor, but many new ones as well. The player development in Toronto has been the best in the league over the last few years. The shaping and molding of their young players have helped tremendously as they have dealt with a bevy of injuries this season.
Six of Toronto’s top seven players have missed at least 10 games this year. Their top seven players have only played 17 games together this season. Norman Powell is the latest name to hit the injury report, as he is out indefinitely with a fractured finger. Through 38 games this season, Powell has nearly doubled his scoring average to 15.3 points per game while posting career-high numbers in rebounds, assists, steals, blocks and shooting percentages.
The cliché is overused, but it truly is “next man up” with this Raptors squad. Terence Davis has exploded onto the scene after going undrafted, ala VanVleet. The shooting guard from Ole Miss poured in a career-high 31 points in their last game. Chris Boucher is still raw, but has shown tremendous improvement over the season. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has fit in quite well, while Matt Thomas continues to be a welcome surprise for the organization.
OG Anunoby has quietly filled in admirably in the vacated role that Kawhi played last season. The ball is obviously not in his hands as much, but his scoring punch and defensive play have been outstanding. The third-year pro out of Indiana is putting up career numbers across the board and has been able to pressure and negate the opposing team’s best wing players.
Another beam of positivity for Toronto has been their wizard of a head coach. Having two All-Stars in Lowry and Siakam helps, but Nurse has done yeoman’s work with this team. His 94-38 overall record as head coach is a reassurance of that. Nurse will coach Team Giannis in the All-Star game this month in Chicago.
Five games remain for the Raptors before the All-Star break. Their next two will be a home-and-home series with the Indiana Pacers, who are in the process of incorporating Victor Oladipo back into their lineup. They also have a home-and-home series with the Brooklyn Nets, who will likely be without Kyrie Irving once again. The other game is a matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have been a dumpster fire this season.
Should the Raptors take all five games and head into All-Star weekend with 16 straight wins, they will still likely be a handful of games behind Milwaukee for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.
After the break, Toronto will have four home games before they head out on a five-game Western Conference road trip on the first day of March. Thursday’s trade deadline could have a significant impact on what this team looks like going forward, but they appear to be just fine as currently constructed.
After losing Kawhi and Danny Green this summer, the Raptors actually have a better winning percentage this season.
It is all about the playoffs though, and nobody understands that better than Toronto.
NBA
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 2/5/20
Joel Embiid’s recent absences and his team’s struggles have shaken up the Defensive Player of the Year race. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum deserves praise for his evolution into an All-Defense level defender, too.
Defensive Player of the Year, it’s clear by now, will be won by one of the four candidates who were earmarked as favorites for the award coming into the regular season. But as the injury bug nags and his mismatched team continue underperforming expectations, Joel Embiid is falling from the front of the pack.
Where does that leave his main competition? A clear cut above the rest of the league’s defenders but fighting tooth and nail for positioning at the top of the race. Here’s where Defensive Player of the Year stands as the All-Star break dawns.
Notable Defenders
Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics
The specifics behind Tatum’s breakout season have been far different than anticipated, and even betray the most common justifications for his first All-Star berth.
The Celtics’ wing has indeed shouldered a heavier offensive burden than ever before, posting a career-high usage rate on par with Kemba Walker’s while doing far more work as a primary ball-handler. The results are per-game stats and nightly flashes of high-level playmaking that suggest Tatum has taken a major step forward offensively – one that forecasts the imminent superstardom his staunchest believers have always seen coming.
But it’s Tatum’s development on the other end, though, that’s loomed just as large to the Celtics far surpassing preseason expectations in 2019-20. On a team littered with engaged, quality defenders who move in perfect sync, Tatum’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses away from the ball has played a major part in Boston cementing itself as a top-five defensive outfit.
He’s not as versatile as Marcus Smart, as adept at staying in front of ball-handlers as Jaylen Brown, nor as sturdy as Gordon Hayward. But Tatum is a cagey, long-armed menace as a help defender, routinely garnering steals and deflections from the weak side and opportunistically jumping passing lanes in the open floor. Like Smart, his ears perk up on scram switches, ready to create a turnover.
Tatum’s new sense of aggression defensively has more recently been manifested in isolation, too. Devin Booker isn’t embarrassed like this very often.
Tatum tops the Celtics in net defensive rating and ranks second in the NBA in defensive real plus-minus – the type of numbers befitting a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. That’s a bridge too far for a wing defender of Tatum’s impactful yet limited scope.
But he’s proven his worth as an integral cog for one of the league’s stingiest defenses regardless and deserves All-Defense consideration because of it.
Royce O’Neale – Utah Jazz
In a vacuum, O’Neale would be an indispensable part of Utah’s starting five. But Joe Ingles’ season was resuscitated when he again began playing most of his minutes next to Rudy Gobert, and Quin Snyder’s assertion that the Jazz’s championship hopes rest with Mike Conley reaching his ceiling means he’s best suited as a starter, too.
But with a tightened jumper and exuding the confidence of a player who knows he belongs, O’Neale has emerged as the league’s latest three-and-D archetype – not to mention one of Utah’s most important two-way pieces – despite his recent shift to the bench. At 6-foot-4 and a sturdy 226 pounds with long arms, O’Neale is his team’s resident stopper, checking the opposition’s most dangerous perimeter player from the likes of Damian Lillard to Kawhi Leonard.
There just aren’t many defenders in basketball with O’Neale’s combination of quick feet, natural strength and active hands. He’s a pest in every sense of the word, with the natural physicality and dogged demeanor to play far bigger than his size. Just ask Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, both of whom recently fell victim to O’Neale’s brash, forceful defensive approach in crunch time.
O’Neale won’t get any Defensive Player of the Year chatter and may not even receive any All-Defense votes. Rudy Gobert is so dominant that it’s tough to separate the impact of his teammates from that of his own. But the Jazz’s defensive personnel this season is objectively inferior to years past, while O’Neale has played a more crucial role in maintaining Utah’s longstanding integrity on that end than any player on the roster other than Gobert.
Jazz teammates, coaches, fans and opponents know just how effective O’Neale is defensively. Here’s hoping the former undrafted free agent is eventually subject to the league-wide acclaim his standout defensive chops warrant.
Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz
Gobert is making it impossible to refrain from highlighting his defensive prowess on a bi-weekly basis.
The two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year is best known for lording over the paint, blocking shots, affecting others and preventing more. But he made a concerted effort over the offseason to expand the limits of his defensive ability, working hard to improve his later mobility so he could stick with smalls on the perimeter when Utah is forced into switches.
Gobert’s mind-bending recovery block on Dorell Wright in the clutch against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 25 is one of the most impressive single defensive efforts of the season. What’s more amazing is that it doesn’t stand far apart from similar plays he’s made recently when tasked with corralling ball handlers beyond the arc.
Utah has pretty much exclusively switched Gobert onto guards this season late in close games. Its scheme still calls for him to serve as the last line of defense between the ball and the basket, but don’t be surprised if Snyder veers from that time-honored plan in certain matchups come playoff time.
Over halfway through this season, though, it’s clear he’s better equipped than ever to step out on the floor and effectively slide his feet with ball handlers.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
3. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
1. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Honorable mention: Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers; Bam Adebayo, Miami HEAT; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors; P.J. Tucker, Houston Rockets; Kris Dunn, Chicago Bulls; Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs
NBA
NBA Daily: Trade Deadline Watch
With only one day left before the chaos, Jordan Hicks looks at all the major stories revolving this year’s NBA Trade Deadline.
All week leading up to the deadline there has been plenty of speculation regarding trades of certain players. This piece continues the Basketball Insiders series of the Trade Deadline Watch and highlights the most intriguing stories and where we are at with them.
The trade deadline is about as interesting as it gets at this point of the year, as teams are either trying to stockpile future assets or acquire playoff-level talent to help them make one last push for the Larry O’Brien. The unfortunate reality for many teams, however, is that a deal may not end up getting done.
You can argue that every franchise has moves they should make, but whether or not they’re able to find a partner that enables a symbiotic relationship is the determining factor. As we saw early Wednesday morning, sometimes it takes four teams and a boatload of players to make a deal worthwhile!
Below we will lay out some of the most interesting storylines, dive into important facts and highlight any developments. With the deadline coming to a close at 3 p.m. Thursday, we shall see if any of these deals happen. Hoorah for Trade Deadline Season!
Andre Iguodala – Memphis Grizzlies
The drama is ripe with this one! Iguodala hasn’t suited up for the Memphis Grizzlies all season — he and the front office had an agreement in place before his departure from the Golden State Warriors was finalized — and certain players with Memphis are taking notice.
As reported by Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal, Dillon Brooks earlier this week said, “I can’t wait till we find a way to trade him so we can play him and show him really what Memphis is about.” Teammate Ja Morant then quote tweeted the above comment with the talking emoji. It’s safe to say that Memphis’ young stars aren’t all too pleased with Iggy’s willingness to just sit out.
This one is interesting because Memphis was supposed to struggle. No one had them on the cusp of the playoffs right before the All-Star break. Even the Grizzlies’ front office had little faith, as it’s apparent that is part of what led them to the agreement with Iggy that he would be able to sit out until they could flip him for draft assets.
Well, Memphis is solid. They have a handful of young stars in Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Brandon Clarke. It’s easy to see why they would feel spurned by Iggy’s continued lack of desire to join them in their playoff hunt.
The biggest issue with Andre Iguodala right now? There doesn’t seem to be many buyers. It’s been reported that Memphis wants a first-round pick for the former Finals MVP and three-time NBA champion, but there aren’t many teams that have enough faith in the declining 36-year-old. Enough faith for a future first-rounder, at least.
There’s a chance Memphis can still flip Iggy for some second-round picks, but there is also the possibility a deal doesn’t get done and they simply sit on him until he becomes a free agent over the summer. But as for any deals heating up over the last few days, there hasn’t been much chatter.
Kevin Love – Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland is a bad team. They have a couple of nice, young pieces, but in no way, shape or form should it have a max-contract level player on the roster. Kevin Love definitely helps Cleveland, but he has very little help around him, so he himself is not able to amount to many wins, as the team’s record indicates.
Love is still playing basketball at a high-level. The issue, however, is that he is getting older, clearly past his peak and is owed over $90 million in the next three seasons. Not only will Cleveland want an equal return in terms of draft assets for Love’s abilities, but they’ll also need to find a team willing to take on his salary. On top of this, they’d need someone to match his almost $30 million salary for the 2019-20 season, which could take up to four players. This makes any trade incredibly difficult.
There are plenty of teams out there that could use Kevin Love’s services. He probably pushes teams like the Los Angeles Clippers or Utah Jazz to the top of the Western Conference hierarchy. He makes a team like the Boston Celtics an instant threat to win the East. But are there any teams out there that could easily get a deal done? Not likely.
At the end of the day, will Love’s $30 million-per-year contract through the 2022-23 season be worth it? He’s 31 years old. He’ll almost be 35 by the time his contract is up. Monitoring this situation will be very interesting.
The New York Knicks
As expected, the Knicks are opening up shop. A yearly ritual around the trade deadline, the Knicks have nowhere to go but up, so getting as many future draft assets as possible is not a bad thing.
The most notable names to come out of New York’s circle are Julius Randle and Marcus Morris. Both players could provide a huge boost to all current playoff teams, enough so that the Knicks might actually get a decent haul for them. Both Randle and Morris off the roster would also allow the Knicks to play and develop some of their younger talents. Let’s be real, Morris isn’t willing them to the playoffs anytime soon, so there’s not much point in letting him be your nightly hero if you can flip him for a potential first-round pick.
With the recent firing of team president Steve Mills, the Knicks are now much more likely to get a Morris deal done. Teams like the Los Angeles Lakers are already begun exploring their options. Morris adds instant offense to any roster and has the chops on defense, too. He isn’t an All-Star by any means, but if he’s your fourth or fifth guy, you have a championship-level roster for sure.
All the trade hoopla wraps up tomorrow. Will any of the above deals get done? Will anything not mentioned be the highlight of this year’s trade deadline? Are there deals worked out that never even saw the light of day until they were announced? We’ll have to wait and find out.
With the end of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty, there are at least six-plus teams that have a real chance at winning it all, and you better believe that another seven or eight think they have a legitimate shot, too. If that means anything, you should expect plenty of transactions.
But, the league is and always has been full of surprises, so we’ll just have to see what the front offices have up their sleeves.
NBA
Boston’s Clint Capela Conundrum
Clint Capela’s been on Boston’s radar on and off for over the last year. Now that Houston’s willing to make a deal, the Celtics have to consider the pros and cons of adding Capela to their squad, writes Matt John.
Leading up to Feb. 7, 2019, there didn’t seem to be much wrong with the Toronto Raptors. They were 39-16. They were even sitting comfortably as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They had the league’s sixth-best net rating. When his load wasn’t being managed, Kawhi Leonard made the Raptors look like a contender, so there wasn’t much need for an upgrade.
But an upgrade was available at the perfect time and at the perfect price. With the Grit-N-Grind era completely fallen apart in Memphis, so too had Marc Gasol’s trade value. Amazingly, all the former Defensive Player of the Year cost was Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles. Both Wright and Miles were out of the rotation, so trading them was no skin off Masaji Ujiri’s nose. But trading Valanciunas though had to sting a little.
Valanciunas was flourishing in his new role as the scoring spark off the Raptors’ bench. He also grew up as a player in Toronto, so there was sentiment involved. But it’s Marc Gasol. For all the good that Valanciunas brought to the court, Gasol, even with his prime fading, brought so much more.
As dumb as it sounds now, back then, there was an argument that Toronto didn’t really need Gasol. Could they have won the championship without him? Hard to say. They were really good before trading for him, but when they had an opportunity to get better, they took it and look where it got them.
It’s only been a year since this happened, so why bring up a story that’s still pretty fresh in our minds? Because the Boston Celtics now face a similar opportunity now that the Houston Rockets have made Clint Capela available.
Boston’s interest in Capela dates back to last summer, when our own Steve Kyler reported that the Celtics wanted him. So, no one should have been surprised when Adrian Wojnarowski followed up his recent report about Capela’s availability by adding that Boston was interested.
Since losing Al Horford and Aron Baynes, the Celtics’ supposed need for an upgrade at center has been well-documented and then some. Even though they may have arguably the league’s most talented quartet with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward, the elephant in the room that is their five-spot seems too big for them not to acknowledge.
Or so the doubters say. In truth, the center by committee strategy that they’ve deployed has worked out just fine for them. Daniel Theis clearly took in a lot from the tutelage of Al Horford and Aron Baynes. While not a premier shot-blocker, he’s evolved into a dependable big in the pick roll on both sides of the ball as well as a rim protector.
Enes Kanter has been both the best rebounder Brad Stevens has ever had to coach and not a total disaster on the defensive end. Because of that, his scoring in the low-post has evolved into being more than empty stats. Then there’s Robert Williams III, who has been better than many expected, but he’s still quite raw — oddly more on the defensive end than the offensive.
Better, rookie Grant Williams’ IQ and muscle have recently helped him emerge as a promising small-ball center.
The Celtics’ offense was expected to be pretty good, which it has, averaging 112.4 points per 100 possessions, good for fifth overall in the league. The defense not so much, but they’ve outperformed the offense, allowing just 105.3 points per 100 possessions, good for third overall in the league.
Losing Horford and Baynes was supposed to hurt them on that side of the ball. It hasn’t. Their four centers aren’t necessarily the reason why the defense has improved from last year, but they’ve pulled their own weight. Given the minimal – arguably non-existent – expectations, they’ve impressed. Enough that maybe it’s not worth making a major shakeup mid-season. Even if someone as good as Clint Capela is on the market.
But it’s Clint Capela.
No matter how good the Celtics four-center combination might be, none of those players command the same respect that Capela does by himself. He’s averaging a near 14-point, 14-rebound double-double, as well as two blocks, and he’s making opponents to shoot 57 percent at the rim. He’s one of the league’s best rebounder and shot-blockers, one who has a reputation for shutting down elite big men in the playoffs.
He’s the perfect big to throw in the pick-and-roll and, best of all, he knows what his role is and won’t do anything that’s not in his bag. He thrived next to the likes of James Harden, Chris Paul and Eric Gordon because all of them could shoot the rock — but not so much with Russell Westbrook.
Capela is a clunky fit next to Westbrook because both are best used in the post and Westbrook plays at a faster pace than the center is used to. To better integrate Westbrook – since the Rockets have no other choice – they are aiming to add more spacing so he’ll have more room to operate. Capela is their most tradeable asset because of what he can do and his manageable $14.9 million deal.
And that’s the biggest appeal about Capela compared to the other bigs who have been mentioned as options for Boston. Other potentially available centers like Steven Adams and Andre Drummond are both being paid over $25 million, which, if the Celtics were interested, would mean they’d have to include Gordon Hayward or Marcus Smart, thus chomping a good chunk out of the team’s identity to fill a hole.
With Capela, that wouldn’t be the case. Boston wouldn’t have to include any of their best players in a deal, only needing to muster up $10 million to make a deal since they are under the tax. The Celtics also have multiple first-rounders this season to appease Houston who, reportedly, would later use those assets to entice a team dangling their wings on the open market.
But there is, of course, a risk.
Trading for Capela will lead to a huge tax bill if the Celtics aim to keep him long-term as well as Hayward and Tatum, which will certainly make for a stressful summer already. Currently, Capela’s dealing with a heel issue which could put him out for a while. If it becomes a long-term problem, trading for him could backfire in the worst way.
Of course, there was risk involved when Toronto traded Valanciunas for Gasol. The Raptors made that trade because they couldn’t rely on the former in good faith that he would carry his weight in the playoffs. They believed the latter could, but there was no guarantee that he would stay, how much he could produce or that he could take them to the next level.
Knowing the situation they had with Leonard, making that deal was necessary whether they won the championship or not. They took full advantage of their window.
Naturally, Boston could pass up on the opportunity to get Capela and take their chances with who they’ve got in their frontcourt now. The one issue is this: As effective as their guys have been, the playoffs will be a different ball game. There’s no telling what the likes of Theis or Kanter or the Williams Bros. will do against the stiffest competition in the postseason.
With a healthy Capela aboard, they’d go from a fringe outsider to a legitimate contender.
Danny Ainge has been criticized for holding his assets for too long in the past. Is he going to do the same with this Capela situation? And if he doesn’t, will it be the final piece or his biggest mistake?