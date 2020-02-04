NBA
Boston’s Clint Capela Conundrum
Clint Capela’s been on Boston’s radar on and off for over the last year. Now that Houston’s willing to make a deal, the Celtics have to consider the pros and cons of adding Capela to their squad, writes Matt John.
Leading up to Feb. 7, 2019, there didn’t seem to be much wrong with the Toronto Raptors. They were 39-16. They were even sitting comfortably as the second seed in the Eastern Conference. They had the league’s sixth-best net rating. When his load wasn’t being managed, Kawhi Leonard made the Raptors look like a contender, so there wasn’t much need for an upgrade.
But an upgrade was available at the perfect time and at the perfect price. With the Grit-N-Grind era completely fallen apart in Memphis, so too had Marc Gasol’s trade value. Amazingly, all the former Defensive Player of the Year cost was Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles. Both Wright and Miles were out of the rotation, so trading them was no skin off Masaji Ujiri’s nose. But trading Valanciunas though had to sting a little.
Valanciunas was flourishing in his new role as the scoring spark off the Raptors’ bench. He also grew up as a player in Toronto, so there was sentiment involved. But it’s Marc Gasol. For all the good that Valanciunas brought to the court, Gasol, even with his prime fading, brought so much more.
As dumb as it sounds now, back then, there was an argument that Toronto didn’t really need Gasol. Could they have won the championship without him? Hard to say. They were really good before trading for him, but when they had an opportunity to get better, they took it and look where it got them.
It’s only been a year since this happened, so why bring up a story that’s still pretty fresh in our minds? Because the Boston Celtics now face a similar opportunity now that the Houston Rockets have made Clint Capela available.
Boston’s interest in Capela dates back to last summer, when our own Steve Kyler reported that the Celtics wanted him. So, no one should have been surprised when Adrian Wojnarowski followed up his recent report about Capela’s availability by adding that Boston was interested.
Since losing Al Horford and Aron Baynes, the Celtics’ supposed need for an upgrade at center has been well-documented and then some. Even though they may have arguably the league’s most talented quartet with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward, the elephant in the room that is their five-spot seems too big for them not to acknowledge.
Or so the doubters say. In truth, the center by committee strategy that they’ve deployed has worked out just fine for them. Daniel Theis clearly took in a lot from the tutelage of Al Horford and Aron Baynes. While not a premier shot-blocker, he’s evolved into a dependable big in the pick roll on both sides of the ball as well as a rim protector.
Enes Kanter has been both the best rebounder Brad Stevens has ever had to coach and not a total disaster on the defensive end. Because of that, his scoring in the low-post has evolved into being more than empty stats. Then there’s Robert Williams III, who has been better than many expected, but he’s still quite raw — oddly more on the defensive end than the offensive.
Better, rookie Grant Williams’ IQ and muscle have recently helped him emerge as a promising small-ball center.
The Celtics’ offense was expected to be pretty good, which it has, averaging 112.4 points per 100 possessions, good for fifth overall in the league. The defense not so much, but they’ve outperformed the offense, allowing just 105.3 points per 100 possessions, good for third overall in the league.
Losing Horford and Baynes was supposed to hurt them on that side of the ball. It hasn’t. Their four centers aren’t necessarily the reason why the defense has improved from last year, but they’ve pulled their own weight. Given the minimal – arguably non-existent – expectations, they’ve impressed. Enough that maybe it’s not worth making a major shakeup mid-season. Even if someone as good as Clint Capela is on the market.
But it’s Clint Capela.
No matter how good the Celtics four-center combination might be, none of those players command the same respect that Capela does by himself. He’s averaging a near 14-point, 14-rebound double-double, as well as two blocks, and he’s making opponents to shoot 57 percent at the rim. He’s one of the league’s best rebounder and shot-blockers, one who has a reputation for shutting down elite big men in the playoffs.
He’s the perfect big to throw in the pick-and-roll and, best of all, he knows what his role is and won’t do anything that’s not in his bag. He thrived next to the likes of James Harden, Chris Paul and Eric Gordon because all of them could shoot the rock — but not so much with Russell Westbrook.
Capela is a clunky fit next to Westbrook because both are best used in the post and Westbrook plays at a faster pace than the center is used to. To better integrate Westbrook – since the Rockets have no other choice – they are aiming to add more spacing so he’ll have more room to operate. Capela is their most tradeable asset because of what he can do and his manageable $14.9 million deal.
And that’s the biggest appeal about Capela compared to the other bigs who have been mentioned as options for Boston. Other potentially available centers like Steven Adams and Andre Drummond are both being paid over $25 million, which, if the Celtics were interested, would mean they’d have to include Gordon Hayward or Marcus Smart, thus chomping a good chunk out of the team’s identity to fill a hole.
With Capela, that wouldn’t be the case. Boston wouldn’t have to include any of their best players in a deal, only needing to muster up $10 million to make a deal since they are under the tax. The Celtics also have multiple first-rounders this season to appease Houston who, reportedly, would later use those assets to entice a team dangling their wings on the open market.
But there is, of course, a risk.
Trading for Capela will lead to a huge tax bill if the Celtics aim to keep him long-term as well as Hayward and Tatum, which will certainly make for a stressful summer already. Currently, Capela’s dealing with a heel issue which could put him out for a while. If it becomes a long-term problem, trading for him could backfire in the worst way.
Of course, there was risk involved when Toronto traded Valanciunas for Gasol. The Raptors made that trade because they couldn’t rely on the former in good faith that he would carry his weight in the playoffs. They believed the latter could, but there was no guarantee that he would stay, how much he could produce or that he could take them to the next level.
Knowing the situation they had with Leonard, making that deal was necessary whether they won the championship or not. They took full advantage of their window.
Naturally, Boston could pass up on the opportunity to get Capela and take their chances with who they’ve got in their frontcourt now. The one issue is this: As effective as their guys have been, the playoffs will be a different ball game. There’s no telling what the likes of Theis or Kanter or the Williams Bros. will do against the stiffest competition in the postseason.
With a healthy Capela aboard, they’d go from a fringe outsider to a legitimate contender.
Danny Ainge has been criticized for holding his assets for too long in the past. Is he going to do the same with this Capela situation? And if he doesn’t, will it be the final piece or his biggest mistake?
NBA Daily: Time To Buy
As the Trade Deadline approaches, certain teams will be looking to improve their roster on the quest for an NBA title. Quinn Davis breaks down the buyers at this year’s deadline and the options they may have available.
After the final whistle sounded on the NFL season Sunday night, a new sound arose: The sound of trade buzz throughout the NBA universe.
With just mere days until the trade deadline, the rumors are swirling at gale force as teams try to get an edge on their competition. Certain teams will be making calls tirelessly to find that one piece that could propel them to a championship. Others will field those same calls hoping to gather draft capital and young pieces for the future.
In this piece, the focus will be on the buyers. Here are a few teams that should be looking to improve their title chances at the deadline.
1. Philadelphia 76ers
The Sixers lead things off as an obvious buyer heading into the deadline. Their whacky and huge roster coupled with championship aspirations put them in the market for nearly every available shooter and shot-creator.
The Sixers have gone 8-9 since dispatching the Milwaukee Bucks at home on Christmas and seemingly staking a claim as one of the league’s titles favorites. The main culprit for the underwhelming play has been a lack of consistent shooting, injuries and poor shot creation in the half-court.
They are 28th in the league in scoring directly from a pick-and-roll ball-handler and last in the league in scoring from the roll-man, per NBA.com. They are also 25th in the league in scoring out of isolation.
These numbers will likely be even more of an issue come playoff time when defenses take away actions and teams are forced to rely on perimeter freestyling. Last season, Jimmy Butler took the reigns down the stretch in the playoffs. If nothing changes, the Sixers would be relying on Tobias Harris in that role with a heavy dose of Joel Embiid post-ups.
With those facts in the mind, Derrick Rose would be a good fit. Rose runs the pick-and-roll at the second-highest frequency in the NBA and the Pistons score 0.94 points per possession on those plays. That’s good for the 75th percentile in the league, per NBA.com. Rose has also shown his isolation chops this season, with the Pistons scoring 1.15 points per possession when he isolates, good for the 92nd percentile in the league.
Another intriguing name is Rose’s teammate, Luke Kennard. Kennard is not given the same share of ball-handling duties, but he has had success in those opportunities. The Pistons have scored 0.96 points per possession in the pick-and-roll with Kennard.
The added benefit of going after Kennard would be his ability to fill two roles in one. He could be asked to create offense and also operate as a spacer when paired with Simmons thanks to his 41 percent three-point shooting. Kennard is also a bit cheaper than Rose and under contract through the 2021-22 season.
If the Sixers can’t swing a deal for either of the Pistons, they may target a floor-spacing forward like Marcus Morris or Davis Bertans. Either way, the Sixers will almost certainly make a win-now move come Thursday.
2. Milwaukee Bucks
Staying in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks are the next team that will do whatever it takes to get to a title. The Bucks have the best record and net rating in the league by a sizable margin, but some losses to playoff teams and last year’s playoff exit should have them determined to keep improving the roster.
The first place to look is at the guard position. During the regular season, both Eric Bledsoe and George Hill have had success running the offense. Their net ratings are very similar when operating with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court. With the rise of Donte DiVincenzo, the Bucks have three solid guards that they could look to fill the rotation down the stretch.
Bledsoe is the most expensive of these three. His salary combined with his brutal playoff performance last season could have the Bucks seeking out offers involving the point guard. Using Bledsoe’s contract in a deal opens the door for the team to go after a big name. Someone like Jrue Holiday would be very intriguing in Milwaukee and could give them that extra juice to win the championship.
That said, it would be very hard for Milwaukee to scrounge the pieces together for a big fish. Bledsoe is not highly sought after and they don’t have a young piece that would make a lot of teams bite. They will likely look to either use Bledsoe or a package multiple players to find one more scorer for the rotation.
Marcus Morris comes to mind as a potential fit, as does Danilo Gallinari if they can put the money together. They could also look to add a more defensive-minded wing to the rotation like Robert Covington or Andre Iguodala.
The Bucks have been the best team in the league thus far, but if last year proved anything, that doesn’t matter when it goes to best-of-7. They should be looking to buy as the 6th of February approaches.
3. Houston Rockets
With Daryl Morey at the helm, it is expected that the Rockets will be in the mix every season. This year, with contention in mind and a roster in need of a jolt, it is especially likely that there will be some action down in Texas.
There are already reports circulating from none other than Adrian Wojnarowski that the Rockets have engaged a few teams on Clint Capela. Capela would reportedly be used to gather assets for the acquisition of a wing — and duck under the luxury tax penalties — but whether this would be ruled as buying or selling is really anybody’s best guess.
The obvious names that come to mind here are Robert Covington and Andre Iguodala. Covington will certainly cost more. Marc Stein of the New York Times has reported that the Timberwolves are asking for two first-round draft picks in return for the former All-Defensive asset.
With the Boston Celtics being one of the teams potentially interested in Capela, a three-team trade could emerge here. The Celtics have young players and draft picks that could be sent to Minnesota, who would in return send Covington to Houston and Capela up north to don the green and white.
Outside of moving Capela, the Rockets have little options to improve their roster. They are tight on draft capital and most of their players outside of the starting five are on minimum salaries. Tucker is making $8 million, but his defense and willingness to play off-ball for 48 straight minutes make him invaluable to their operation.
4. Miami HEAT
Down in South Beach, the HEAT have managed to stay near the top of the conference with only one true star coming into the season, Jimmy Butler. Bam Adebayo has since taken a leap, but outside of that, they have received large contributions from multiple young and previously unknown players.
While the HEAT are a nice story and playing very well, they should look to add one more piece if they want to seriously contend this season. The team is currently a perfect 8-0 in games that went to overtime and has been out-performing their expected win total by three games, per Cleaning the Glass. That is the third-highest difference between actual wins and expected wins.
The HEAT could attempt to go after a third star to pair with Butler and Adebayo, but getting there will be tricky. Holiday is a name that comes up often but it seems unlikely that the Pelicans would trade him barring a huge offer. The conversation around Holiday would likely need to start with Tyler Herro being put on the table. The HEAT love Herro and think he is a crucial piece for years to come, so a trade there seems out of the question.
The most likely scenario is the HEAT try to use Justise Winslow to find one more piece to add to this rotation. Unfortunately, Winslow’s value is tough to gauge. He is still just 23 years of age and has shown flashes of strong two-way point-forward play. Howeer, Winslow also has had issues with injuries and inconsistency throughout his short career.
If a team thinks Winslow would be a nice piece to add to the mix, his $13 million dollar salary could be the ticket the HEAT need to add some additional scoring punch. A player like Morris once again comes to mind, as does Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Pat Riley always has a few tricks up his sleeve — so watch out for the HEAT to jump into the mix for numerous players over the next few days.
Those four teams should certainly be looking to improve for this season as the deadline approaches. Each team has high hopes and could use another player that acts as the final puzzle piece.
They will not be the only buyers as other teams will be manning the phones in search of the right deal. Most notably, this would include the two Los Angeles teams and the Celtics, who each have their own lofty goals for the season.
While there may not be any stars on the move this season, this could be a very active trade deadline as many teams believe they have a chance to hoist the trophy. The race to the 2020 NBA finals starts now.
NBA Daily: Warriors’ Youth Learning From Experience
While the Golden State Warriors have been decimated by injury, Jacob Evans and Jordan Poole have taken some major steps in their early NBA journeys.
After five straight trips to the NBA Finals that produced three championships, the Golden State Warriors experienced quite the shakeup.
Kevin Durant went East to the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. Klay Thompson has yet to suit up this year while rehabbing from an injury he sustained in last season’s playoffs. Stephen Curry broke his hand back in October and has been out ever since. Kevon Looney just recently made his return to the court. Prized off-season acquisition D’Angelo Russell has also been in and out of the lineup with injuries.
This version of the Warriors hardly resembles the team that once struck fear across the league. But there’s always a silver lining to everything.
Out of necessity, the Warriors have been relying on a lot of young players this year. The season outlook has changed from trying to hold down the fort until Thompson returned to development. The absence of Curry and Thompson has opened up an opportunity for minutes in Golden State’s backcourt, an opportunity that both Jacob Evans III and Jordan Poole have tried to take advantage of.
Evans was a rookie last season and only played in a total of 30 games — better, he’s already up to 25 games this year. He’s a natural shooting guard, but this season he’s been asked to do something he’s not quite accustomed to, he’s been asked to play point guard. When he declared for the NBA Draft, his defensive ability is something he was drafted for, but he’s struggled at times on that end of the floor as he’s tried to adjust to his increased role. He’s been aware of his struggles defensively, and it’s something he takes to heart.
“Being one of the best defenders on the team, that’s what I always try to pride myself on is the defensive end,” Evans told Basketball Insiders. “Like fouling on a three, I can’t do that, I got to know better than that. As you get experience, you learn for the future.”
Evans has also been hit with the injury bug. He was sidelined for 21 games early in the season with an adductor injury and most recently was out for three games due to a concussion. During summer league and the preseason, Evans looked solid in making his transition to point guard. But during the regular season, it’s been more of a gradual learning curve.
One aspect of his college game that he’s been able to translate to the NBA level is his outside shooting. He was seen as being one of the better 3-and-D prospects in the draft. He didn’t shoot so well as a rookie from the three-point line (26.7 percent), but this year he’s up to 38.7 percent.
“This year is an opportunity to go out there and show everybody what I’ve got,” Evans told said. “For me, it’s locking up defensively, rebounding, getting us into certain things, playmaking, organizing, stuff like that. Knocking down shots and just being solid.”
In Poole’s case, he was thrown to the fire from the get-go. Poole was drafted with the 28th overall pick this past summer and found himself immediately thrust into the Warriors’ rotation. However, he struggled mightily to begin the season. His shooting and decision-making suffered and he was sent to the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate, for seasoning.
He returned a different player than before. His shooting touch came back and his thought process, especially when being tasked with running the offense, was much improved. Poole grew up playing point guard in high school but transitioned to more of an off-ball role at Michigan. Here in the NBA, he’s being asked to do a little of both.
“I come and try to play the right way, try to play team basketball,” Poole told Basketball Insiders. “I try and be aggressive and put our team in the best situation to win.”
In mid-January, after returning from the G League, Poole put together a string of some of his best games this season. During a four-game stretch from Jan. 12 to Jan. 18, Poole scored 13, 17, 10 and 21 points respectively. He shot 41.8 percent from the three-point line and averaged 2.8 assists.
He’s averaging 7.3 points per game on the season and he’s now emerged as one of the Warriors’ most dependable reserves on the year. Back during his early-season struggles, he leaned on the team’s veterans and counted on them to provide guidance and leadership for him in order for him to keep his head up.
“When you’re around so many good people and players, you try to find a way to learn and grow from them,” Poole told Basketball Insiders. “Just in general, I want to try to continue to get better every day. Just learn as much as I can from them.”
Part of learning to become a good team means having to experience close games, especially on the road against elite teams. Last month, the Warriors put up a good showing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 10 at Staples Center. They led for a good portion of the game and, although they eventually lost, they showed the resiliency and toughness necessary for ultimately win those kinds of games.
Of course, the Warriors’ vets have been through this before — but for all the young players in the rotation right now, this is all new to them. It’s something that Golden State head coach Steve Kerr believes is crucial for their development.
“You have to feel that pressure. You have to feel what it’s like to have a lead on the road and have a team like the Clippers coming downhill at you like they were,” Kerr told reporters after the Clippers game. “You have to be able to withstand that kind of force to be able to win on the road. It’s a great experience for our guys.”
Poole agrees that those types of games will only help get the young players ready for next season when everyone should be healthy.
“I feel like it’s very valuable, it’s very key. You’ve got to make winning plays and go through that in order to put yourself in a position to win,” Poole told Basketball Insiders. “You don’t get that without experience and having experience. It definitely helps a lot.”
Evans also echoes the sentiment in that this season is progressing with two main objectives in mind. The first is the growth and development of the young players, while the second is trying to see where all the pieces might fit once the key cogs all get healthy again.
“It’s going to pay off in the long run. It’s getting us ready for pressure situations when we’re fully healthy,” Evans told Basketball Insiders. “That’s how I try to approach every game and every day, being really solid in my role. Keep working on my skills and then everything else will fall into hand.”
NBA Daily: Time To Sell
Welcome to NBA Trade Week. What sellers will dictate their terms? Douglas Farmer looks at a few teams.
It is entirely conceivable between writing this article while Monday’s sun comes up and it publishing by night, some part of the below is rendered out-of-date. If not by then, then before you get to read these words some portion of the below may have already gone from hypothetical to reality. This is the fastest-moving week in the NBA, though it typically feels like the slowest.
Who throughout the league needs to focus on unloading assets, making the most of their struggling rosters before Thursday’s deadline? Let’s begin with the team mentioned by multiple national reporters on Sunday night as the rest of the world watched the Super Bowl.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves may determine the direction of the week league-wide, especially if they are able to drum up a bidding war for forward Robert Covington. Both ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski New York Times writer Marc Stein addressed that possibility as the week of urgency began. “I’m very confident they are going to trade” Covington, Wojnarowski said in his podcast released Sunday, while Stein laid out some of the possible parameters.
Ambitious as it sounds, Minnesota has sought two first-round picks in exchange for Robert Covington in advance of Thursday's trade deadline, league sources say. Let's see where the Wolves land if/when they actually deal him, with Philly and Houston at the front of the RoCo line
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020
Minnesota does not need to move Covington, not with two more seasons for $25.1 million remaining on his contract, but as this season goes down the drain with the ferocity of two double-digit game losing streaks, the Timberwolves have no reason to hold onto him with worry for the next 31 games. Getting multiple first-rounders for a role player — albeit arguably the highest-end role player in the league, particularly on that contract — would be a worthwhile deal to ponder, especially if it sets up Minnesota for…landing last summer’s white whale
Golden State Warriors
There may be logic to the Warriors holding onto guard D’Angelo Russell past this deadline to see how he fits with Steph Curry upon the latter’s return, likely in March, but if a big enough offer comes for Russell, there is also little reason to stubbornly hold onto him just to test run that theoretical backcourt.
Russell was the name on Wojnarowski’s mind for the Timberwolves to pursue, in part because he would fill a positional need in Minnesota and because Russell and Minnesota nearly came together in the offseason. Golden State can likely charge a premium given those exact circumstances, and if so, nothing about this gap year mandates Curry returning to a backcourt mate of note.
Even if the Warriors do not move Russell, both forward Glenn Robinson III and guard Alec Burks have shined such this year they could induce a middling draft pick in return. Golden State’s cap situation moving forward is dire, making those picks both necessary and valuable. Neither Robinson nor Burks is inherently a piece of the Warriors’ future; consider who they parted with just this past offseason to try to continue their dynasty.
Memphis Grizzlies
That is clearly a reference to Andre Iguodala. The wing has yet to appear this season, the result of an awkward mutual impasse between him and the up-and-coming franchise. It was reached before the Grizzlies ever dreamed of reaching the playoffs, but now in the eighth seed by 2.5 games, he might fit on the court, leading Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. into the postseason. Memphis may need him to hold off the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard.
Even if the Grizzlies do hold onto that playoff spot, though, would Iguodala’s leadership in a first-round rout from the Los Angeles Lakers outweigh the conceivable return of sending Iguodala to the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers or Dallas Mavericks? Frankly, trading the three-time NBA champion should be the clearest no-brainer of this week, given losing him will not harm Memphis’ roster as seen thus far this year.
Orlando Magic
Speaking of eight-seeds, the day will eventually come when the Magic trade forward Aaron Gordon. Signing him to a descending contract — worth $19.9 million this year, $18.1 next and $16.4 in 2021-22 — signaled that understood reality. It is the rare structure that becomes easier to trade as time passes, even though less time remaining on the contract usually means less value in the deal.
That time may not be now, but Orlando has to ask the same question Memphis does as it receives any trade offers. If losing Gordon costs the Magic a first-round sweep at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, what return makes that an acceptable cost?
New York Knicks
Any discussion of teams needing to sell this week is obligated to include the Knicks; these paragraphs could have been written in August, to be honest. They signed Marcus Morris, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington and Elfrid Payton all to one-year deals and Bobby Portis to a two-year deal with the second year a team-option. The gilded selling point in the summer was those deals would keep cap space open for free-agent signings to come.
Given New York’s lack of success luring high-profile free agents in the last decade, the more prudent use of cap space may be absorbing larger albatrosses accompanied by draft picks in exchange for those competent rotational pieces, headlined by Morris in particular.
For all of the latest news surrounding the NBA Trade Deadline, stay tuned to Basketball Insiders all week long.