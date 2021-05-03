NBA
NBA Daily: Center Position Key to Celtics’ Fate
The Boston Celtics are walking the tight rope as they fight for their playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Brad Stevens must solve the riddle at the Center position if Boston wants to avoid being part of the Play-In Tournament.
After a disappointing and confusing start to the season, the Boston Celtics have seemingly turned things around. Boston went 11-5 in April but is still a full game out of the coveted sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. The ultimate goal is to avoid the new Play-In Tournament. To do that, they will need to play excellent basketball in these last seven regular-season games.
It was a wild weekend of basketball for the Celtics at TD Garden. On Friday, Jayson Tatum scored a career-high 60 points to cap a 32-point comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs in overtime. Tatum joined Larry Bird as the only Celtics player to reach that scoring mark and became the first player in team history to have multiple 50-point games in a season.
Following that victory, Boston was unable to stop the Portland Trail Blazers at home. Making matters worse, both Tatum and Jaylen Brown were injured after colliding with one another with just 40 seconds remaining in the game. The good news is that it appears both of Boston’s All-Stars are going to be okay.
Evan Fournier said Brown and Tatum didn’t seem particularly concerned with their injuries. Said he’s guessing they’re going to be good.
— Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 3, 2021
Boston has road trips to Orlando, Chicago, Cleveland, Minnesota and New York. Those are games they should win but their two remaining home games will be pivotal. Both are against the Miami HEAT, who sit directly ahead of them in the standings. These two games could ultimately decide which team goes to the Play-In Tournament and which one will get a much-needed week of rest before the playoffs.
Brad Stevens has proven to be one of the elite coaches in this league, but even he has found this puzzle difficult to solve. On paper, the Celtics have all of the talent needed to content for one of the top teams in the East. Stevens has had to experiment with different lineups throughout the season as they have dealt with many of their players missing time for various reasons.
While Boston’s depth chart is fairly solidified, the one spot that has plagued them most this season has been the center position. With the playoffs right around the corner, it is a riddle they are still trying to solve.
When the Celtics traded Enes Kanter before the start of the season, it opened the door for free agent Tristan Thompson to join the fray. The two-year, $19 million contract that Thompson signed seemed to solidify him as the starting center going forward. His lack of production and versatility was part of the reason why Boston struggled coming out of the gates. Daniel Theis was a much better fit around the rest of the guys on the floor.
When Boston decided that the 30-year old Thompson was not the answer, the window of opportunity opened for Robert Williams. The 23-year old is in his third season and has been highly productive with his increased minutes. When Boston traded Theis to the Chicago Bulls at the trade deadline, part of that was proof of their confidence in Williams.
Looking at Boston’s other options, none of them have the upside that Williams possesses. Grant Williams has improved slightly but has not become a difference-maker. Mo Wagner was acquired at the trade deadline but has since been cut. Luke Kornet has stuck around since the trade but adds little value. Tacko Fall provides tremendous length but little to nothing else at this stage of his development.
The trio of Tatum, Brown and Kemba Walker account for about 60 percent of Boston’s scoring this season. While these three have shouldered the load on most nights, it has been the hustle, rebounding, and rim protection that Williams provides that has been vital to their success.
Robert Williams with the chasedown obliteration ❌pic.twitter.com/dVrG9EajqU
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2021
The raw numbers also point to Williams as the better option for Boston against most teams.
Williams currently ranks inside the top ten in PER (Player Efficiency Rating) this season. By comparison, the only other Celtics players are Tatum in 31st and Brown in 50th. Williams also ranks inside the top ten in offensive rebounding rate and ranks third in the league in terms of true shooting percentage. One other notable ranking lists Williams 14th overall in Value Added. Thompson, meanwhile, ranks 49th in the league in that same category.
Williams and Thompson are neck-and-neck in many of these other statistical categories but Williams has the slight edge in all of them. Overall he has been much more efficient despite playing fewer minutes on average. His versatility and athleticism are valuable skillsets that Thompson simply cannot match at this stage of his career.
In a starting role, Williams has produced some impressive numbers. As a member of the starting rotation, Williams averages 10.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and two blocks per game while shooting 69 percent from the floor. Most importantly, the Celtics have a 9-1 record when Williams starts.
Williams nearly averaged a double-double in March and started April on a tear as well. He posted 20 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists against the Houston Rockets, followed by a solid performance of 16 points and 8 rebounds versus the Charlotte Hornets. He missed a handful of games with soreness in his left knee but has since returned to the lineup.
#Celtics are 3-3 after losing Robert Williams. They went 8-2 in his 10 starts.
— Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) April 25, 2021
The brief absence of Williams opened the door back up for Thompson, who has played better over the past two weeks. His movement on the floor and his production on it have improved, but his real value for Boston is his size. The Celtics will need his interior defense to match up with MVP candidate Joel Embiid in a potential playoff matchup. Williams is the better option against most teams but he has not shown the ability to slow down the Philadelphia 76ers’ star big man.
Another important attribute that Thompson brings to the table for this team is championship pedigree. Winning a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thompson adds some valuable championship experience to a young team that sorely lacks it. He is the only player on Boston’s roster that has even played in the NBA Finals.
The fact is that while Williams and Thompson share some similarities, these are two vastly different players on the court. That should bode well for Stevens, as he can throw another wrinkle into the opponent’s game plan. He can also play to his strengths, which is something that is often overlooked in coaching.
While there may not be a clear and obvious choice to their center position right now, they don’t necessarily need to have one. What they have been doing is working, and appears to finally have them headed in the right direction. They are far from the top tier in the East, but then again so too are the other 11 teams.
NBA Daily: Kevin Porter Jr. or James Harden?
After a tumultuous start to his young career, Kevin Porter Jr. has found his stride with the Houston Rockets. Is he the next star of H-Town? Dylan Thayer breaks it down for this feature on Basketball Insiders!
Soon-to-be 21-year-old Kevin Porter Jr. hasn’t had the most conventional rise to fame in the NBA in his young career thus far. In just his second season, KPJ is on his second team after a one-year stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Things in Cleveland didn’t end very well as tensions were high between the team and him. He was arrested before the start of this season in Ohio on gun charges which caused him to miss time. Then, following a trade with the Brooklyn Nets which netted the Cavs Taurean Prince, he was made available after throwing a fit in the locker room. His locker was moved in favor of the newly-acquired Prince, and this led to the breaking point in the marriage between the Cavs and their sophomore player. He was then subsequently moved in a trade with Houston for a top-55 protected second-round pick.
Many had begun to doubt the future of his career, as to this point he hadn’t shown that he could stay out of trouble. He even missed time in college for unknown reasons that were cited as personal conduct issues, so more red flags in the NBA had sent waves around the league that he couldn’t keep his name out of negative headlines. Further adding to this notion, he was recently fined by the NBA for violating Health and Safety protocols when he visited a strip club. He didn’t have your average childhood growing up as he saw his father, Kevin Porter Sr., be murdered when he was only four years old. KPJ carries this with him every day and made it known recently in a tweet where he made sure to let the people know he’s KPJ, not just Kevin Porter.
Call me scoot, or KPJ, not kp. Not for everyone💙
— Scoot (@Kevinporterjr) April 15, 2021
In Houston things were dire. The team had just lost the best player to don a Rockets jersey since the great Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon and became destined for a porous season. The team went from relying on the former MVP in Harden to giving John Wall the team leader role coming off an Achilles injury. So the idea of getting KPJ for free and to see if they could develop him into the player he looks destined to become was a low-risk, high-reward move for the team to make.
Porter Jr. was raved about coming out of high school as a five-star player. He committed to play college basketball at the University of Southern California, and many predicted that he was going to be one of the top picks in the 2019 draft. This was a strong thing to say at the time as the 2019 draft class looked to be full of future great players in the NBA.
The potential of him becoming something seemed very likely. He crafts his game around that of his idol, James Harden. Mimicking the play style of the elite guard, Porter Jr.’s game is full of isolations with the ball and gaining enough space to get a quality shot off on his defender via stepback jumpers. While these plays are very entertaining and show the true talent of his game, some draft analysts didn’t think his game would translate well as they highlighted the inefficiencies and lower percentages that may not work in the modern NBA. That didn’t stop the Cavaliers from getting Porter Jr. right at the end of the first round of the draft, 30th overall in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
As the talent and skills are there, the job now for Porter Jr. is to put time into his game and letting the coaching staff in Houston help him to develop as a player. This is something that the organization has proven itself to be good at with raw players like Montrezl Harrell, Danuel House Jr., Ben Mclemore and Patrick Beverly to name a few. There’s also the nine-time All-Star, Harden, who took his game to new levels on the Rockets, so KPJ should be in good hands.
In the short amount of time, he has spent with the Rockets, KPJ has put the league on notice. He isn’t just some player with attitude issues that will never make it in the NBA, he’s a 20-year-old guard capable of making a huge impact on the game whenever he is on the floor. His scoring ability is undeniable, and in the 24 games he has played for the Rockets so far, he has produced nine games of 20 or more points, a feat he only accomplished three times in the 2019-20 season. However, he put everyone on notice when he came in and dropped 50 points, 5 rebounds and 11 assists in a game where he willed the Rockets to a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s not every day that a 20-year-old sophomore player leads the worst team in the league to a win over a title contender, but that’s exactly the kind of player that KPJ can be.
Another knock on his game that held him back in the past as a prospect coming into the league was his inability to be an effective playmaker. So many scouts labeled him as just a pure scorer who thrives with the ball in his hands on isolated possessions, but he has proved them wrong. After a season of playing off the bench in Cleveland, Porter Jr. has put his passing ability on display as a starter in Houston. Last year, he only had three games out of fifty with five or more assists, which is nothing compared to the eighteen games he has had of that nature this season, in only 24 total games, per Basketball-Reference. As the lead guard with John Wall out for the season once again, KPJ has fulfilled the role very well both scoring effectively and moving the ball for better looks at a shot.
As the Rockets attempt to climb out of the hole as an organization left behind by the departures of Harden, executive Daryl Morey, and head coach Mike D’Antoni, they have set themselves up well with Christian Wood, Kevin Porter Jr., Kenyon Martin Jr., and Jae’ Sean Tate looking like they will be big contributors down the line. KPJ however can be the alpha and leader of the group if he continues to grow as a player. He has put in work since last season, as he has increased his averages across the board in his tenure with the Rockets. Not much can be said to take anything away from these improvements either because even though he’s now on the worst team in the NBA, he was on the second-worst team last year.
Do the Rockets have their replacement for James Harden in the 20-year-old guard? It may be too early to jump the gun and say yes, but it is clear that they have found a diamond in the rough. KPJ’s game is even modeled after the former star of Houston making him a great pick to become the next fan-favorite in H-Town. The future is bright for Porter Jr. and the Rockets, and if he can continue to put in the work off the court he could be a perennial All-Star one day with all of the talents he brings to the table.
Now What? Sacramento Kings
As the regular season nears the finish line, some teams have begun to examine the state of their franchise. The Sacramento Kings have some major decisions to make in the off-season, but there are also some bright spots that the organization will use as building blocks for their future.
The Sacramento Kings have never really had high expectations entering a season. The last time the Kings were in the playoffs, Rick Adelman guided them to 44 wins during the 2005-06 season. That team was led by Mike Bibby, Brad Miller, Peja Stojakovic and Metta World Peace. The face of the franchise now is De’Aaron Fox, who was just eight years old the last time this team played in the postseason.
The last 15 years have been a wild ride, but there may finally be light at the end of the tunnel. Most of that depends on how the off-season goes. The Kings have just nine games remaining on their schedule, with a trip to Dallas up next.
Sacramento has won just four of their last 16 games, which began with a nine-game losing streak and a 49-point blowout at the hands of the Utah Jazz last Wednesday. They did follow up that game by beating the Los Angeles Lakers on their home floor to spoil LeBron James’ return after missing 20 games. This came without the help of their star point guard. Last Friday the team announced that Fox would miss at least the next 10-14 days due to health and safety protocols.
The 12th-seeded Kings are currently 5.5 games out of the final spot in the Play-In Tournament, on the brink of elimination. In addition to Fox missing time, Sacramento has been without Harrison Barnes and Marvin Bagley III over this stretch as they continue to deal with injuries. Bagley made his return on Friday but this is still a very young team without much veteran experience to help guide them.
With their season seemingly headed for the finish line, it is important to get a gauge on where this team is at. What changes are likely coming in the days ahead? Where do they need to improve in the offseason? What is working and what needs to be fixed? The answers to these questions can be found below.
Strengths
Despite their lack of collective talent, the Kings do have a young, All-Star-caliber point guard that should be the face of their franchise for years to come. Fox has elevated his game this season in a multitude of areas. The former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging career-highs in points (25.2 per game) and field goal percentage. His shot-making and ability to get to the rim will give even the strongest defenses serious trouble. Fox’s scoring has increased but he is also trusting his teammates more, and distributing the ball before the double-team can get to him.
Sacramento also found a real gem in Tyrese Haliburton. The Kings stole the Iowa State guard with the 12th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and he has truly been a bright spot for this organization. With Fox being 23 years old and Haliburton just turning 21, this backcourt duo gives Sacramento something special to build around going forward.
Tyrese Haliburton since De’Aaron Fox went out:
23 PTS | 10 AST | 4 3PT
13 PTS | 8 AST | 1 3PT
14 PTS | 10 AST | 2 3PT
24 PTS | 8 AST | 2 3PT pic.twitter.com/czGwqKH79q
— StatMuse (@statmuse) May 1, 2021
The Kings also rank fifth in terms of field goal percentage as a team this season. This is due to them getting quality shots by moving the ball, instead of relying heavily on isolation plays. Despite their youth, the Kings don’t turn the ball over much, ranking ninth-best in the league in that category.
Weaknesses
Luke Walton is finishing up his second season as head coach and the results have not been great. Walton’s Los Angeles Lakers teams increased their win totals each season under his tutelage, but that has not been the case in Sacramento. The Kings have suffered the same type of late-game collapses and struggled with in-game adjustments with Walton at the helm.
The Kings have gone through ten different coaches since their last playoff game. Whether or not the organization decides another coaching change is in order, there is still much more work to do. One other area they must improve is their team defense. This season they rank dead last in both defensive rating and opponents scoring. They were in the bottom third in those same categories last season.
The last time Sacramento ranked better than 20th in defensive rating was the 2005-06 season; the last time they made the playoffs. That is not just a coincidence. If they want to turn this ship around, they are going to have to start playing solid defense.
Other weaknesses that need to be addressed include free-throw shooting and three-point shooting as a unit. While Buddy Hield has been one of the best shooters from distance this season, the team as a whole has struggled. Sacramento shoots 22.7 free throws per game, which is the seventh-most in the league. The problem is, they are hitting just 74.6 percent of those, which ranks 25th. Many of their close games have been decided because of poor shooting from the charity stripe.
Opportunities
The future still looks bright for the Kings, as they have the majority of their core under contract through at least the next couple of seasons. Fox signed a multi-year extension before the season and is under contract through the 2025-26 season. Barnes is signed on through the 2022-23 season and Hield’s contract goes a year longer than that. Haliburton has three more years on his rookie contract and the team has some options on a few other guys.
As far as the draft goes, the Kings do have all of their own first-round picks to use over the next seven years. Should they get a little bit of luck in the Draft Lottery, a top-four selection could land them Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs or Jalen Green. A talent like Mobley would certainly fit right in with this young group and really allow them the opportunity to blossom together.
There will be plenty of opportunities for guys to continue to grow and prove themselves. This is a very young team with nine players having less than five years of experience. With some added veterans, additional talent and a possible coaching change on the horizon, the Kings should be able to improve next season and possibly push their way into the postseason.
Threats
The biggest threat facing this team going forward will be what happens to their core of big men. Richaun Holmes and Hassan Whiteside are both hitting free agency, and while Whiteside probably won’t be a huge loss, the team desperately needs to bring back Holmes. The former Bowling Green big man has had a career year in Sacramento, increasing his numbers in nearly every statistical category. His rebounding has been crucial for this team, which currently ranks dead last in hitting the glass.
Since Sacramento signed Holmes to a two-year deal in 2019, they do not have full bird rights. The Kings don’t have cap space so the maximum deal they could offer him would be around $43 million over the next four seasons. That may not be enough to keep the talented big man, although he has carved himself a nice role with this team.
The bigger story might be what happens with Bagley, who will be a free agent after next season. The second overall pick in the 2018 draft is averaging career-lows this season and has only played in 38 games after missing the last six weeks with a hand injury. Bagley is eligible for a rookie-scale extension before next season, but James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area believes his time in Sacramento will soon be coming to an end.
.@james_hamNBCS says it’s very possible Bagley will not be back with the Kings next season pic.twitter.com/UoDq56yS80
— Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) April 26, 2021
Bagley may just need a change of scenery to get his career back on track. The Kings will have a handful of games to showcase him to other interested teams as the regular season comes to a close. The organization did sign Chimezie Metu and Damian Jones to multi-year deals and could always look elsewhere, but retaining Holmes should be a major priority in the offseason.
NBA Daily: Depth Fueling Washington’s Turnaround
After a miserable start to the season, the Washington Wizards have won 12 of their last 14 and are close to a play-in berth. Tristan Tucker takes an in-depth look at two factors that are pushing the team over the edge.
Since starting the season at a miserable 17-32 mark, the Washington Wizards have won 12 of their last 14 games. The unlikely run gave the team a shot at the postseason that would’ve seemed laughable just mere weeks ago.
Now, the team is on the verge of making the play-in tournament. Let’s take a look at two key factors for the team and what has sparked Washington’s turnaround.
Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal Clicking
The Wizards traded former franchise icon John Wall to the Houston Rockets on Dec. 2, 2020. The 2020-21 NBA season began on Dec. 22, 2020. It’s not hard to fathom why the backcourt of Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal took a while to get back to their winning ways.
As they say, time heals all — and that’s certainly all it took for Westbrook and Beal.
“They don’t have that excuse bone that some players have,” said head coach Scott Brooks. “It’s easy to find it, there’s a lot. Travel, body hurts, ‘things I gotta deal with off the court,’ ‘I have a cold,’ ‘coach is not playing me,’ ‘I’m not getting shots. There are always excuses you can use but those two guys don’t use excuses. They lead. If you’re gonna have a chance to win back-to-backs [your two best players have to buy in].”
Westbrook was “only” averaging 21.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists, though, his shooting numbers were poor at a 43.2/30.9/61.3 split.
Our 12-2 record since April 7 is the best record in the NBA during that stretch.#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/olDcChnupv
— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 1, 2021
However, since April 7, the former MVP is averaging more assists and boards on more efficient shooting. Whereas Westbrook was sporadically available to begin the year, Westbrook started all 14 of the team’s last games.
“I coached [Westbrook] in the shortened season,” Brooks said. “I don’t even know what year it was, we had like five games in seven nights. By the fifth night, we had three games in a row, I wasn’t even worried. I’ve said it many times, that young man is different in a way that I love.”
Furthermore, Westbrook has 27 consecutive double-doubles, which is the longest streak of his career. Westbrook is at 177 career triple-doubles after the team’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, putting him just four shy of tying Oscar Robertson for most in league history.
“When you’re in this position and you get mentioned with greats like Oscar [Robertson], they compliment things you do for the game, it’s truly an honor,” Westbrook said. “It’s something I don’t take for granted.
“[Robertson] is someone that did more for the game, played in the era where it was tough being an African-American athlete in our game and he sacrificed so many things to play the game. I understand that and to me, I’m just grateful to be in the conversation with my name connected to his.”
Russell Westbrook has his 177th career triple-double tonight … after three quarters. Five more and he passes Oscar Robertson.
The Big O tells @PeterVecsey1 here: “I think he will (pass me) and I’ll be glad when he does, because he’s a tremendous basketball player and athlete.” https://t.co/SM2c7GRj4K
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 1, 2021
In his short time with the Wizards, Westbrook is already the team’s all-time leader in triple-doubles.
“It’s really awesome,” Brooks said. “I can’t even think of any other words other than it’s pretty cool to see him, what he does. How he leads us off the court, on the court, in the locker room, in the hotel, on the bus, he’s just been terrific for our organization. I cannot be more happy for him and his family. He’s earned this. I’m hoping that he does get it … I’m thrilled. … He’s that good.”
The two-man lineup of Westbrook and Beal isn’t the team’s best, but it is the highest-rated of Washington’s six most-played two-man pairings.
And as always, Beal is completely dominating the season. His 31.3 points per game rank second in the NBA. One underrated aspect of Beal’s game is how he’s getting to the line and the rate at which he’s connecting. Beal is averaging 7.5 free throw attempts per game, which ranks second-most in his career. He’s making the most of those chances, shooting a career-high 90.1 percent from the line.
Role Players Stepping Up
While the team’s stars are playing stellar basketball, Washington has its role players to thank just as much for this spectacular run. Despite losing Thomas Bryant and Deni Avdija for the year, the Wizards still run deep.
Over the last 14 games, the Wizards’ bench is averaging 45.4 points per game, second-best in the league. That unit is also shooting a 54.8 percent clip from the floor, which ranks the best in the league.
Raul Neto, who Basketball Insiders talked to earlier this season, is averaging career-high numbers across the board and has slid into a starting role with the team.
“Just his consistent scrappiness. [Neto] just scraps,” Brooks said. “He grinds and plays every possession with a pure heart and he just competes. … [Neto] does a great job of driving and kicking … he’s consistent, love the guy. His teammates love him. He competes every day. Same demeanor game in and game out.”
Neto is averaging 8.4 points and 1.1 steals while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from three. Furthermore, Neto’s been a pest on defense to counter Westbrook and Beal’s scoring punch. Neto is one of just a few players with a positive defensive box plus/minus, something that’s easily noticeable by watching the team play.
In fact, the Wizards are 11-5 when Neto scores more than 12 points this season.
“I think having everybody healthy and having consistency in that,” Neto said of what sparked the midseason turnaround. “Most of the games we’re having mostly everybody. We don’t have games where we have three or four guys out and it kills our rhythm. … And definitely [Westbrook] and [Beal]. They’re having an amazing stretch playing well every game and being huge for us. I think it shows that their leadership is important. Not only talking or doing what they do but playing well for us, it’s been huge for us.”
Another player that has been an unlikely marvel is Daniel Gafford. Gafford’s arrival alongside Chandler Hutchinson at the trade deadline helped spark the 12-2 run. After a disappointing stint with the Chicago Bulls, Gafford has been a surreal glue guy for the Wizards.
In the 14-game sample size, Gafford is averaging 10.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 0.8 steals per game in just over 18 minutes per night. During this time, Gafford boasts a whopping plus-23 net rating and a 104 defensive rating, both best on the team.
Gafford’s 5.1 box plus/minus is the best on the team, ranking ahead of Beal’s 3.4 and Westbrook’s 2.2.
Daniel Gafford dunked all over Kuzma 😤 pic.twitter.com/x8It8Agt9H
— ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2021
While Gafford has undoubtedly helped shore up the Wizards’ frontcourt, Robin Lopez and Alex Len both deserve credit for holding down the fort without Bryant.
Len arrived midseason after a short stint with the Toronto Raptors. After his arrival, Len became a starter at the center position and is averaging 7.6 points per game on a highly efficient 63.4 percent clip. Len splits the time at that position with Lopez, who is having a bounce-back season on the same field-goal percentage as Len.
During Washington’s hot streak, Lopez is connecting at a ridiculous 73 percent clip from the floor.
Even rookie Anthony Gill is getting in on the fun in the frontcourt, averaging 9.3 points on 76.2 percent shooting in his last four games, earning expanded playing time.
“[Gafford] came in and gave us good minutes, Ish Smith came in and gave us good minutes,” Brooks said. “It seems like this last month and a half we’ve been playing good and then an out of nowhere guy would surface in any given game. I have confidence in any guy, that’s why I always tell them to stay ready. Recently, it’s been [Gill]. He hasn’t played all year but he stayed ready and he’s stepped up, that’s what you want. They put a lot of work in.”
And of course, fans can’t forget Davis Bertans and Rui Hachimura, with Bertans shooting over 40 percent from deep at a high rate while Hachimura continues to grow in his age-22 season.
Even if the Wizards don’t make it far in the postseason, fans of the team have to feel good about the way the team responded in the wake of adversity. Losing Bryant and Avdija is not a small deal, and one can only wonder how different the Wizards would look if Beal and Westbrook had a full training camp to click.
With a first-round pick in tow and a full offseason ahead, the Wizards’ once-dim future might be brighter than many once thought.
“I think we have a good team,” Brooks said. “We got some good players, continuity as a group. We’ve had guys step up any given game, like tonight it was [Gill] who stepped up and gave us good minutes.
“We’re healthy. We have a good team. We’ve had a lot of stuff go on and I think the biggest thing is we stayed with it. We still have nine games to go and we’re going to play how we’ve played. Every game, every day is important. It seems like every night someone is stepping up.”