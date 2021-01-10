NBA
Darius Garland Leading Emerging Sophomore Class
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ second-year point guard has shown significant promise in year two of his NBA career. How far can Darius Garland go as the Cavaliers’ point guard of the future?
Each season, a group of second-year players make the jump from intriguing rookies to impact second-year pros. This year will be no different, and a handful of players are already emerging as the favorites to take the biggest leap from year one to year two.
The likes of Ja Morant and Zion Williamson don’t count, as they were extremely impactful in year one of their respective NBA careers. Similarly, Michael Porter Jr. is in year two only as a technicality, as he has been with the Denver Nuggets for three seasons including this one.
The biggest breakout from year one to two has without a doubt been Darius Garland thus far. Though he’s missed a few games recently, the guard is proving doubters wrong early in season two with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
During his rookie campaign, Garland averaged 12.3 points per game to go along with 3.9 assists per contest. This season, though only in six games, his averages have jumped up to 17.2 points and 6.3 assists. Even better, he’s combining with Collin Sexton to form one of the more intriguing guard combinations in the NBA for the coming years.
More than just his countable stats, his on-court play itself has been noticeably better too – already Garland has earned more minutes this year than he got last year. Further, the team is playing significantly too as a whole, specifically when he is on the court. Last year, he had a plus-minus of minus-5, compared to this year at plus-4.2.
Again, everything needs to be taken with a grain of salt over a six-game sample size – but the numbers and on-court play are promising, though. His numbers are up across the board, including his percentages. If the Cavaliers continue to be one of the surprising teams throughout the NBA season, it will be because of the play of their dynamic young backcourt.
When Garland and Sexton take the court, the Cavaliers stand at 4-2 on the season. That includes wins over the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets.
That’s a big part of what makes him such an ideal fit alongside Sexton. Yes, the pair are undersized compared to traditional standards of what a starting backcourt should look like. As always, the NBA is changing. That includes size necessities. Garland plays the traditional point guard role surprisingly well for a second-year player, and Sexton is such a natural scorer that fitting him isn’t necessarily difficult.
The scoring, 17.2 per contest, is an added bonus to the natural playmaking ability of Garland. As of today, he ranks sixth in second-year players scoring-wise, trailing Morant, Williamson, Porter Jr., Coby White and R.J. Barrett.
Garland and Morant lead the group in assists at 6.3 per contest, but the latter has played in half the games so far.
While Andre Drummond’s dominance has been a key part of the Cavaliers’ success, the young backcourt has been the motor under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Drummond is averaging an impressive 17 points and 14.2 rebounds alongside Garland and Sexton. At 27 years old, Drummond is one of the veterans of the team, undoubtedly. Not only is he a force on the boards, but he’s also the ideal pick-and-roll partner for both youngsters.
Among the top ten scorers per game in terms of second-year pros, no other player can match Garland’s 46.9 percent shooting from behind the arc – better, he’s connecting on that rate on 5.3 attempts per game.
Elsewhere, De’Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks is breaking out with 16 points per game in the early season; while less heralded players such as Spurs forward Keldon Johnson are amongst the biggest jumps as well. Johnson has become a key contributor for San Antonio, averaging 13.9 points per contest in just under 30 minutes played.
Not too far behind Johnson is last season’s bubble breakout player, Tyler Herro of the Miami HEAT. Herro was a hot pick to win this year’s Most Improved Player, though he’s yet to take the jump some had expected. Still, Herro is contributing a solid 13.4 points per contest for the once again contending Floridian franchise.
All in all, it appears the 2019 NBA Draft Class has some of the brightest futures among NBA players. Still, no one, even in such a loaded class, can match the jump made by Garland from year one to year two. As he gets healthy, along with the hopeful health of both Sexton and veteran big Kevin Love, could have this Cavaliers team on the road to contending for a playoff spot much sooner than many anticipated.
Cleveland is standing at 5-4 in the early going, but as mentioned earlier, they’re 4-2 in games in which both Garland and Sexton take the floor. If fully healthy, this team will be contending for a back of the pack playoff spot this year at the earliest. If not, their young duo can continue developing alongside another promising prospect in rookie wing Isaac Okoro.
For the first time in a long time, things are trending in the right direction for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
What We Learned: Western Conference Week 2
Ariel Pacheco takes a look at what’s gone on in the Western Conference in the second week of the 2020-21 season.
The NBA season is a months-long grind, so here at Basketball Insiders, we’re breaking down each conference on a week-to-week basis. And, just two weeks into the NBA season, the Western Conference is shaping up to be a gauntlet.
As it currently stands, nine teams are at .500 or better with another three just one win away from reaching that mark. It was an interesting week, so let’s get into it.
Stephen Curry is Still Stephen Curry
After what would be considered a rough start for Stephen Curry, his play recently is more emblematic of the player many wanted and expected to see this season. His 62-point explosion against the Portland Trail Blazers was reminiscent of the Curry we saw during his two-time MVP run. Meanwhile, the return of Draymond Green has enabled Curry’s play and a surge by the Golden State Warriors as well; the team went 3-1 in a week that included solid wins over the Sacramento Kings, Trail Blazers and a 22-point comeback over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Going forward, the Warriors are going to need Curry to continue his nuclear streak. In their five wins this season, Curry is averaging 39.4 points and 7 assists per game with a 72.8% true shooting percentage. In their four losses, Curry has managed just 19.5 points, 6.5 assists while his true shooting percentage dips to 47.3%.
If it wasn’t obvious, Golden State’s playoff hopes are tied along to Curry’s play — and they’re doing everything they can to get him easy looks. The Warriors have played at the second-fastest pace in the NBA this season, which has allowed Curry to generate easier shots in transition. The improved play of Andrew Wiggins and Eric Paschall has also been helpful and, while Kelly Oubre’s shooting struggles are well documented — he’s made just 6 of his 45 three-point attempts (13.3%) — a positive regression should do both him, Curry and the team wonders.
Regardless, where the Warriors go over the course of the season rests solely in Curry’s hands.
The Spurs Are Still Competitive
Like the Warriors, the San Antonio Spurs also went 3-1 this week, picking up impressive wins over the Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers along with an overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
They are currently 5-4 and playing good basketball. They score by committee, with seven guys averaging double figures. And, while the numbers may not reflect it, they defend extremely hard, a constant among Greg Popovich coached teams. They’ve also had one of the tougher schedules to start the season
A nice balance of youth and veteran talent has allowed the Spurs to be competitive while also developing a lot of their future core at the same time. Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson, Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell, for example, are all under 25-years-old and contributing positive minutes. LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Rudy Gay, meanwhile, are older guys that can produce and keep the team in games while allowing the younger guys to grow without the pressures of being the focal points on offense or the primary focus by opposing defenses.
San Antonio also sports the league’s best assist-to-turnover ratio and has the fewest turnovers on the season. Their offense is methodical as they try to force matchups that are advantageous for them. DeRozan seems to have reinvented himself, as well, as he’s averaged what would be a career-high seven assists per game and shot 39.1% from three, which would also be a career-high.
The Spurs may have been one of the more overlooked teams coming into the season. But, if there’s anything the last two decades have taught us, it’s that Popovich and San Antonio are almost always a competitive squad and can’t be counted out.
New Orleans Still Working Things Out
The New Orleans Pelicans are on a three-game losing streak, having dropped close games to the Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets. And, while there’s no question the Pelicans are one of the more talented teams with a young core that is filled with potential, there have been some early-season red flags.
To start, New Orleans’ lack of depth has really hurt them, as their bench outside of Josh Hart has largely struggled. And, Nickeil Alexander-Walker hasn’t taken the sophomore leap the team had likely hoped for, the offseason trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks has left them in desperate need of a competent guard that can attack and create for others.
Outside of Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans lack capable depth at guard or on the wing — and it’s shown in the way their bench has played. An easy fix could just be to move Bledsoe to the second unit but, of course, the starting lineup has struggled in without him as well. If Alexander-Walker can’t take the next step, New Orleans will have to get creative to address their depth issue.
On a more positive note, the defense has been good. Very good. With Stan Van Gundy at the helm, the Pelicans have packed the paint and dared teams to shoot it from deep — based on the sheer size and strength of Steven Adams, Jaxson Hayes and Zion Williamson, it’s probably more forced rather than dared — and it’s led them to the eighth-best defensive rating in the NBA. New Orleans is also third in rebounding and fifth in offensive rebounding, in large part because of Adams and Williamson. Ingram, meanwhile, has continued to improve, becoming a much better playmaker for others as he’s registered a team-high 5.8 assists per game.
The Pelicans are under .500, but there are reasons for optimism. Still, they’ll need to address their depth and bench if they truly want to right the ship.
It’s still early in the season and many teams are still trying to find their footing. Still, the Western Conference is already filled with tons of exciting teams and storylines and should be exciting to watch going forward. And, as you watch, make sure to follow along as Basketball Insiders continues our “What We Learned Series” all season long.
NBA
What We Learned: Eastern Conference Week 2
Jonathon Gryniewicz takes a look at what’s gone on in the Eastern Conference in the second week of the 2020-21 season.
The NBA season is an ever-evolving beast. Even on a week-to-week basis, so much can go right or wrong for any one team.
That’s why Basketball Insiders started our “What We Learned” series. Every week, we’ll break down a few things we’ve learned in either conference. Today, in the season’s second week, we’ll check out what’s going on in the East.
Orlando’s Been Good — What’s Next?
The Orlando Magic have been one of the surprise teams of the new season, returning a core that netted them the Eastern Conference’s eighth seed a season ago. And, with a shortened offseason, that continuity has allowed them to get off to a fast start.
The Magic are 6-2, led by the outstanding early-season play of Nikola Vucevic. The All-Star center has averaged 21 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game and shot 50.8 percent from the field and 44.2 percent from three. He’s joined by Evan Fournier and Aaron Gordon, who both return from last season, in Orlando’s starting lineup while Dwayne Bacon, an offseason addition from Charlotte, is a new starter that has given the team great minutes while playing within his role.
Terrence Ross has played like a Sixth Man of the Year candidate early on. The veteran wing is averaging 20.7 points off the bench while shooting 49.5 percent from the field, 46.7 percent from three, and 89.7 percent from the free throw line. It’s early, but Ross’ scoring averaging is more than five points per game higher than his career-best. Meanwhile, rookie point guard Cole Anthony has been another spark off the bench. The 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft, Anthony’s been inefficient but has added some much needed shot making to the bench early on in the season.
Unfortunately, starting point guard Markelle Fultz tore his ACL this week and is done for the season. The former number one overall pick had revived his career last season in Orlando and, this offseason, signed a three-year, $50 million extension. Orlando won’t replace Fultz with any one player — expect Anthony and two-way player Jordan Bone to see more minutes, as well as Michael Carter-Williams once he’s back from a foot injury.
The next few should determine if the Magic can sink or swim without Fultz — if they can’t replace his production, expect Orlando’s strong start to come crashing down.
Payton Pritchard Outplaying His Draft Spot
It’s been a tough year for rookies to make an early impact, given the lack of Summer League, condensed training camp and lack of preseason games. That said, one player that seemingly hasn’t been affected by any of that is the Boston Celtics’ Payton Pritchard.
A lot of people thought the 26th pick out of Oregon was an odd pick for the Celtics. The four-year guard doesn’t possess elite NBA size or athleticism. But, what he does have is confidence, a high basketball IQ and a toughness that has immediately translated to the NBA court. Meanwhile, entering the season, bench guard minutes were a major question for Boston — they have a bevy of young guards in Pritchard, Carson Edwards, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Tremont Waters, all of which are unproven thus far in their short careers.
That said, with veteran offseason addition Jeff Teague injuring his ankle against the Detroit Pistons on January 3rd, the Celtics needed someone to step into the backup guard spot and Pritchard has done so admirably.
Since Teague’s injury, Pritchard has averaged 11.3 points in 26.7 minutes per game. While Boston has experimented with both him and Carson Edwards, the offense has operated much better with Pritchard on the court. He can lead whatever unit is on the court, take good shots within the flow of the offense and he’s played strong defense with a chip on his shoulder. And, despite his youth and physical limitations, Pritchard has been able to impact the game on both ends of the floor with his toughness; the best example being his put-back layup with less than one second left to beat the Miami HEAT.
At 6-foot-2, the smallest player on the court in both size and stature, Pritchard crashed the offensive glass and made the putback to give the Celtics the win.
Drafting players isn’t an exact science — a lot goes into a rookie’s early career success, particularly their opportunities on the court. And Pritchard lucked out; drafted into a great situation, an injury opened the door for some early chances to see the floor, while head coach Brad Stevens has allowed him to play through his mistakes. While he won’t post the gaudiest statistics for a rookie, Pritchard may end the season having made a bigger impact than many players that were drafted ahead of him.
What’s With the Knicks?
What’s going on with the New York Knicks?
This is the first time in what seems like forever that we can ask that question and expect a positive answer. The Tom Thibodeau-led Knicks won three games this week, two on the road, all against teams with at least a five hundred record. While they’re still fine-tuning, the team also seems to have solidified their top eight rotation and, in true Thibodeau fashion, he’s not afraid to give them all the minutes.
Julius Randle showed up this season in great shape. He’s averaging six more minutes a game from last season and is on track to improve on his points, rebounds and assists per game while shooting better percentages from the field and from three. But what’s stood out the most is his passing; Randle has always had a grab-and-go ability but, this season, he’s creating more for his teammates in transition and in the half court.
R.J. Barrett, meanwhile, has taken a big step from his rookie season into his sophomore year. In his last three games, Barrett has averaged 20 points and shot 45.8 percent from the field. He’s looked more comfortable and has played with much better pace, which has improved his decision-making and led to a 3:1 assist to turnover ratio in those games.
Reggie Bullock, Mitchell Robinson and Elfrid Payton round out the starting lineup while Austin Rivers has returned from injury and provided a scoring punch off the bench and stability as a backup point guard. Kevin Knox and rookie Immanuel Quickly have rounded out the eight man rotation.
It’s early in the season, but fun to see the Knicks playing so well and with so much energy. It will be interesting to see how they integrate Alec Burks and Obi Toppin back into the rotation once they return from injury. You don’t want to overreact to an early start, but the Thibodeau hire is paying early dividends and clearly changing the culture around the Knicks organization.
Later this week, we’ll take a peek at what’s gone on in the Western Conference in the NBA’s second week. Beyond that, make sure to lookout for our “What We Learned” series as it continues throughout the season.
NBA
NBA Daily: The NBA Ten Years Ago
With the season in its infant stages, Matt John takes a look where the league was ten years before, and the implications it had on today’s league.
Regrettably, this piece came out a little bit later than usual. Usually, Basketball Insiders tries to get this out around the time the season begins, but it’s only been two weeks, give or take, so it still feels appropriate. Better late than never, right? Well… the jury’s still out in this case.
Naturally, this begins with the biggest NBA bombshell in years: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s extension.
It was unheard of. Gearing up for NBA Free Agency in 2021 all because of him; ready for all the clickbait articles that would be hate-read; prepared for all those reports detailing locker room drama, even if they were all pure speculation; equipped for anonymous tweets from a “friend of a friend” or a “step-cousin twice removed” that would get its 15 minutes of fame before a legitimate insider ruined all the fun.
It didn’t matter if there were full-time jobs or families to take care of. With a young superstar like Giannis potentially changing teams, the industry’s priorities were set. That was until Giannis… elected to stay?! No Mr. Greek Freak! That’s not how this works!
When you’re one of the league’s best players in your mid-20’s playing for a team that has underachieved in spite of impressive regular season numbers – and with the prime of your career is knocking on your door – playing the field has become second nature.
For the last several years, it appeared that loyalty between stars and their teams had died. Stars embraced the notion that they could create their own path. That’s why Giannis leaving Milwaukee to join other stars in Golden State or Miami seemed like more than just a possibility.
To see Antetokounmpo choose otherwise was so surreal to us because, 10 years prior, LeBron James did the exact opposite.
The Decision
The name of this entire article could’ve been The Decision: 10 Years Later because, in retrospect, the ramifications of that event still impact the NBA today, in ways that not even LeBron or his friends saw coming then.
Superstars leaving for more glamorous cities via free agency was nothing new to the NBA. Of course, players had previously done everything in their power to get off their teams. This was different though. Superstars jumping ship for greener pastures wasn’t new, but choosing to join forces willingly had never been done before.
Back then, that wasn’t what NBA stars did. Ever. Those guys wanted the honor of beating each other, not playing together. Well, that’s what the stars of the previous decades did. Not this one. This signified a new era of superstars. Ones that didn’t leave their destinies up to the teams that drafted them.
They looked at it like this: Charles Barkley, Karl Malone and John Stockton are all looked at as the league’s best players of all-time. They’re also remembered as the best players who never won a title. Let’s face it. No NBA star wants that same fate. Thus, once The Decision happened, the player empowerment era had commenced.
Shortly afterward, Carmelo Anthony, Deron Williams and Chris Paul followed in LeBron’s footsteps. Since then, we’ve seen star players collaborate to win championships over the last decade. That’s why, in some respect, The Decision is to blame for Kevin Durant joining Golden State. Now, LeBron joining Miami to form a contender is much different than Durant joining Golden State, but both had the same goal in mind. They didn’t want to go through their careers ringless. If that meant joining forces with other stars to give them a better chance, so be it. LeBron invented it in 2010; Durant perfected it in 2016.
When he calls it a career, and who knows when that will be, LeBron will be remembered for being arguably the greatest basketball player ever. What will come in as a close second is changing how players approach their individual journeys. He opened that door and it will never be closed.
The NBA Champion
The 2011 Dallas Mavericks were an anomaly. In two ways. First off. coming into the 2010-11 season, no one thought they were going all the way. They had only made it past the first round once since their near-title run in 2006 and were coming off a first-round upset at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs. When Caron Butler, one of their top scorers, went down early with a season-ending knee injury, that made it seem even less likely.
Second, almost every championship team in the 2000’s – minus the 2004 Detroit Pistons – had at least two superstars aboard or at least one superstar and one that was close enough. Shaq had Kobe, then Dwyane Wade. Kobe had Shaq, then Pau. Tim Duncan had Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Kevin Garnett had Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Then there’s Dirk Nowitzki. He had… Tyson Chandler? Jason Terry? Jason Kidd and Shawn Marion were stars once upon a time, but not in 2011. Dallas had one all-time player putting up an all-time performance, plus a bunch of complementary players.
Would it have worked today? What the 2011 Mavericks will be remembered for will be the depth had around Dirk. They didn’t have a classic second star, but they had an elite rim protector (Chandler), a veteran playmaker (Kidd), an elite defender (Marion), a capable scorer (Terry), a three-point specialist (Peja Stojakovic) and other serviceable role players who knew exactly what they were supposed to do – Deshawn Stevenson, Jose Juan Barea, Brendan Haywood. And it worked.
If anything, they prove that building the right team around your star doesn’t always have to require another player of his caliber or close to it, but just the right guys to get him to the top.
A Rare MVP
As impactful as The Decision was, it did create a villainous image for LeBron James – in retrospect, the TV special itself and the forthcoming party in South Beach did him no favors – and voting fatigue for the reigning two-time MVP meant there was going to be a window for a new selection to rise. Enter Derrick Rose.
Much like picking the Mavericks to win the title that year, Rose was not someone who would have come to mind at the beginning of the 2010-11 season. He had an electrifying rookie year and made the all-star team the following season, but winning MVP meant he was on the same level as LeBron, Kobe Bryant, Dwight Howard and Dwyane Wade to name a few.
And that’s exactly what he did. Rose was a spectacular one-man show. The body control and athleticism, especially for a point guard, was unbelievable. To top it all off, unlike say, Russell Westbrook’s MVP campaign in 2017, he was leading an elite team on top of it. Chicago got the first seed that year, which only made his case stronger.
But would a prime Derrick Rose have looked as good in today’s NBA? Back in 2011, the league gave you a pass if you weren’t a knockdown shooter. Now, it will never let you forget it. Rose was never a reliable floor spacer when he was at the top of his game. Teams would dare him to go for the jumper if he played on that stage now, so how effective would he have been?
Even so, the record will always show that he was the youngest player to win MVP. As tragic as it is that we never got to see that version of Rose again, thankfully, the league was just right for him to win its most prestigious award.
Three-Peating: Not Easy
The Los Angeles Lakers came into that season as the defending champions for the second consecutive year, and expectations were that they were going to do it again. The Lakers hadn’t lost anyone particularly vital that summer. Kobe, Pau, Lamar Odom and Ron Artest were all still pretty much in their primes, while Andrew Bynum was only getting better. They even added Matt Barnes and Steve Blake to solidify their rotation. They could do no wrong.
To be fair, they didn’t. They finished the season 57-25, good for second overall in the Western Conference. Kobe made first-team All-NBA while Pau made the second team. They performed up to standards in the regular season – the playoffs, not so much.
It took them six games to take care of Chris Paul and the seventh-seeded then-New Orleans Hornets. Then they bowed out in an embarrassing sweep done by the aforementioned Dallas Mavericks.
They are the living proof that three-peating is a grueling task even if you have basically the same amount of talent that you did the year before. They weren’t just the two-time reigning champions; they had also been to three consecutive finals. Basically, that’s a ton of extra playoff games played in that span.
We saw this a year and a half ago when not even the Hamptons Five Warriors couldn’t do it.
Oh, and, just to demonstrate again how different the league was back then, what specifically took down the Lakers? Answer: The Mavericks raining down a playoff record 20 threes. At the time, that was unprecedented. Now? Child’s play.
The common notion is that the NBA started to change when the league revolved around three-point shooting and versatility. While it most certainly did, the NBA really started changing the moment its stars decided to make their own destinies. So much has changed that Giannis’ decision to stay in Milwaukee without even testing free agency would have been regular as clockwork back in 2010. Now, it’s a rarity.
And it only took ten short years for that narrative to switch.