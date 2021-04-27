NBA
Darius Garland Emerging For Cleveland
With the Cleveland Cavaliers likely preparing for the NBA lottery, Tristan Tucker analyzes one of the team’s most underrated pieces: a potential future All-Star in Darius Garland.
In a year with many Most Improved Player candidates, Darius Garland quickly rose into the top five with his dominant play over the last month.
While the Cleveland Cavaliers are 21-39 and all but eliminated from postseason contention, the team is in a far better spot than it was last season. The Cavs were able to add to their young corps this season, bolstering it with the likes of Jarrett Allen, Isaac Okoro, Lamar Stevens and Isaiah Hartenstein. For reference, the team has just four players with three or more years of experience currently on the roster, while the team last year fielded nine such players.
While adding to a young group is integral to rebuilding a team and guiding it back to the playoffs, it’s ultimately meaningless if those young players can’t win. Luckily for Cleveland, the team has three bonafide ballers in Collin Sexton, Garland and Allen.
In particular, Garland is the most overlooked, often providing again and again for a Cleveland team that might’ve struck gold in its new backcourt.
On the year, Garland is averaging 17.8 points, 6.1 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 41.1 percent from deep. Every one of those stats is an improvement on last season in just 2.8 more minutes per game.
His per-game stats aren’t the only area he’s shown marked improvement in and his advanced stats back up his growth. This season, Garland’s offensive rating has risen by 10 points and he’s become a positive-value player this year according to VORP.
Garland’s most impressive stretch has come in the last month, with Garland averaging 21.4 points per game in the month of April. During that time, Garland is close to a 50/40/90 shooting split and is connecting at a 43.6 percent clip from deep on 6.5 attempts per game. Some of Garland’s best games across this stretch include a 37-point performance during a 24-point win over the San Antonio Spurs and a double-double against the Chicago Bulls.
While this play hasn’t culminated in many wins, it is establishing a competitive culture for this young group.
“It’s experience, it’s being in those [clutch] positions time and time again and understanding those possessions are important,” said head coach J.B. Bickerstaff after a loss to the Wizards on April 25. “[It] allows you to be more comfortable just to make the next play … In every close basketball game we play, our guys will be better for it.”
One of Garland’s best games of the season came in that loss to Washington, where he put up 28 points and nine assists in the absence of Sexton.
“He showed me he knows how to lead a team, even at this young age,” Allen said after the loss to Washington. “And against two, probably, Hall of Famers [Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal] in the future. I think he stacked up well to the competition and led us to where we almost needed to be.”
Even though the team lost, Garland, along with Allen and other young players, put the team on their backs in spite of injury and almost came away with a win over a red-hot Wizards team.
“[Garland] was doing it all,” Bickerstaff said after the loss to Washington. “He was a lead guard. He was asked to score, he was asked to distribute and play both ends of the floor. And I thought he was excellent tonight. Anytime you make teams make an adjustment on you, that means you’re doing the job. And I thought that he was great tonight in taking that load and carrying that burden.”
Even though Garland played a phenomenal game against the Wizards, he wasn’t quick to compliment himself. The first thing Garland mentioned after the game was the improvements he felt he needed to make.
“I have to be more patient, I had a critical turnover down the stretch that’s really killing me right now,” Garland said after the team lost to the Washington Wizards. “[That]’s the number one thing I have to work on.”
Even though the talent is there for this Cavs team, camaraderie doesn’t come easy for many teams. However, the way the players talk about one another suggests that this team is closer to competing at a higher level. The play of Garland and his notable improvements more than proves that point.
“Yeah, I mean, [Garland] is playing great, especially this April month, he’s been killing it really,” said wing Cedi Osman after the loss to Washington. “I’m so happy for [Garland] because he’s put a lot of work in. He came through here and he really deserves it. I’m happy for him and he’s gonna get better every day.
“We’re really glad to have him on this team. He led us tonight, he was our voice on the court, he did a great job tonight.”
NBA PM: Don’t Ignore The Potential Of Lu Dort
While the Thunder continue to rebuild following the departures of Russell Westbrook and Paul George, Lu Dort has stood out as a second-year player out of Arizona State.
If you’re looking for a player who will give it his all every time he touches the hardwood, look no further than Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Luguentz Dort.
While he may be a more well-known name on a small-market team, Dort has made a decent reputation for himself in a short amount of time. Before looking at how he’s doing currently, take a step back and look at how he got to the NBA.
As a five-star high school player out of Canada, Dort did not make his way into the NBA in the most conventional of ways as he went undrafted out of Arizona State in 2019.
At Arizona State, Dort was a star, leading the team in scoring alongside a strong scorer himself, Remy Martin. The Sun Devils went 23-11 in the lone season with Dort on the roster but lost in the Round of 64 during the NCAA Tournament to the University of Buffalo. Following the loss, Dort announced that he would be testing the waters and entered the draft. He would finish his short stint at Arizona State with averages of 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.
Leading up to the draft, many mock drafts and analysts around the league had the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year penciled in as a second-round pick. The relentless defense Dort brings to the floor on-ball, closing out lanes and causing havoc for ballhandlers, as well as his off-ball ability to jump passing lanes and create pressure, were very intriguing attributes for the prospect, per NBADraft.net. His potential, along with the length and athleticism he brings to the floor, was what had him going in the second round – but Dort and his 6-foot-8 wingspan were ultimately passed up on draft night as his name was never called.
Facing an uphill battle to get to the league, he signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder had just seen their two superstars, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, leave and were in rebuild mode with Chris Paul acting as the older outlier on the roster. Dort played in 36 regular season games total with the NBA squad and was signed from the Thunder’s G League roster in July. Over those 36 games, Dort only averaged 6.8 points per game with a 39.4 field goal percentage, but it was in the Thunder’s playoff appearance in which he made his mark.
In a first-round matchup with the Houston Rockets, Dort was assigned the tough task of guarding a former MVP in James Harden. Most guards struggle to stay with Harden on defense as he is constantly spacing himself from his defenders with dribble and stepback moves, but Dort was a different story. After giving Harden and the Rockets trouble the whole series, the Thunder were able to take them to a winner-take-all Game 7.
This game would be known as The Lu Dort Breakout Game as he vaulted himself into the spotlight. Dort went off with 30 points while holding Harden to only 17 points. With Dort on him, Harden was visibly frustrated, unable to find room to drive toward the hoop. Dort was right there with him on every crossover, stepback, you name it – Harden finished the game shooting abysmal 4-for-15 from the field and 1-for-9 from three. While the Rockets may have won the game and series, the Thunder were very excited to learn that they found another gem.
After completely blowing up the roster, the Thunder promoted Dort to the starting shooting guard role alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. While SGA has been out since March with a right foot injury, Dort has been on-and-off the court with ailments of his own. The Thunder have lost 13 straight without the tandem together on the floor, but losing streaks like this are expected when the team is in a full rebuild. And even though they have been losing games, Dort has continued to impress.
Over his last five games, Dort has been unbelievable as the Thunders’ go-to option without SGA. Particularly, in an Apr. 13 matchup with the Jazz, he erupted for 42 points on 16-of-31 from the floor and 7-of-11 from the three-point range. During such streak, Dort has shot the ball at 48.8 percent from the field while averaging 26 points and 6 rebounds per game.
Already being known as an elite defender while improving offensively as time passes, Lu Dort has a very bright future ahead of him. He may never live up to an All-Star-level potential, but he has the tools to be a productive yearly 20+ scorer and a defensive nightmare if he doesn’t.
He’s only 22 years old and if the Thunder can develop him in the way they have developed their young stars in the past, why couldn’t he become an All-Star someday?
Watch out for Dort as the season continues to dwindle toward the end. If he stays as hot as he has been of late, he could earn himself a larger role within the team and more recognition around the league.
NBA Daily: Alec Burks’ Return a Perfectly Timed Boost for the Knicks
Drew Maresca discusses how Alec Burks’ return could turbocharge the New York Knicks for the final stretch of the regular season.
The New York Knicks are currently on their longest winning streak since 2014. Along the way, they’ve defeated several teams with whom they’re competing for a playoff spot – and unbelievably, home-court advantage in the first round – including the Atlanta Hawks and the Charlotte Hornets.
While the Knicks still have the sixth-hardest remaining schedule, they also own the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference – and they’ve been far more successful than anyone expected. And Alec Burks has a lot to do with that.
Burks is a relatively big and versatile guard. At 6-foot-6, Burks can guard at least three positions on the floor. He’s a good on-ball defender who gives good effort. Burks isn’t an ideal system defender, but no one signs Burks for his defense.
Offensively, Burks is a difference-maker. He’s had a number of clutch performances with the Knicks this season, as well as in previous seasons with the Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers. He’s also performed well for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.
Burks is regarded as a journeyman, but don’t mistake the fact that he’s played for multiple teams to mean that he isn’t a major contributor.
Burks is a right-handed player, but he scores it from both sides of the court. He is comfortable in the midrange, gets to and finishes at the hoop and shoots it efficiently from deep. He can also initiate the offense and play off the ball in a catch-and-shoot capacity. Ultimately, he’s versatile and he can power an offense for a time – a helpful attribute to a team in need of additional offensive firepower.
Burks joined the Knicks, presumably taking Wayne Ellington’s role. Through 44 games in 2020-21, he is averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 25.8 minutes per game through 44 games. But that only tells part of the story.
Burks has scored 20 or more points 10 times this season. He’s shooting 40.8% on three-point attempts and 86.5% from the free-throw line. And remember, there was a 10-game stretch when Derrick Rose was out with COVID-19, during which time Burks played an even bigger role than normal, helping to keep the Knicks afloat. In those 10 games, Burks played 28.2 minutes per game, up from 25 minutes in all other games this season — the Knicks still went 5-5.
Burks signed a team-friendly, one year/$6 million deal last Fall. He might have earned himself an even bigger contract with his play this season. But his next contract will probably be influenced by his ability to return to form this season.
But next season is still a ways off, with Burks’ immediate future unclear. He missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday night due to health and safety protocols and, while COVID-19 is mostly a short-term inconvenience for NBA players, there isn’t much of a long-term left to consider this season; the regular season concludes in less than a month.
The Knicks organization has not commented on how Burks is doing or when he’s expected back. If he’s lucky, he’s experienced light to no symptoms, meaning there’s a chance that he hits the ground running upon his return. Alternatively, a more severe case and lingering effects are bad news for Burks and the Knicks.
The Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum contracted COVID-19 and is still dealing with long-term symptoms. Tatum was averaging 26.9 points per game on 47.4%/43.8%/88.9% shooting before his infection. After a 10-day absence, Tatum is averaging 25.2 points per game on 44.8%/36.7%/87.6% — not too severe a drop off, but enough to impact results.
And that’s only averages. Players can push through discomfort and put up numbers that resemble those of a healthy version of themself, but the cumulative effects of playing after COVID-19 can lead to additional complications. Tatum has been vocal about his lingering symptoms and he recently spoke out about his need for an inhaler before games – a first for him in his athletic career.
Yes, it can be relatively simple for teams to maneuver around such a situation in the regular season. But in the playoffs, one loss is significantly more meaningful, while resting a player for part of or for an entire game is restrictive to the team’s ability to manage their shorter rotations. Further, the play-in tournament leaves absolutely no room to do so – and the Knicks (and Celtics) could easily find themselves in play-in games – in which case, New York will hope to get Burks back to 100 percent sooner than later.
Context is everything and not knowing the specifics around Burks’ situation makes it impossible to gauge expectations. But while New York has surged in his absence, winning eight-in-a-row, make no mistake about it, the Knicks need Burks – and they need him healthy.
The Knicks are just 23-21 with Burks in the lineup – and 10-6 without him. For those unwilling to break out a calculator, the team has a better winning percentage without Burks.
But the Knicks are also 5-3 when Burks plays 30 or more minutes. And while that’s a relatively small sample size, it equals the same winning percentage as that’s been achieved without him.
But despite the unclear results, you should know that Burks is a necessity. Don’t believe me? It can be summarized in three key statistics: the Knicks commit fewer turnovers (12.9 turnovers vs. 14.5 per 100 possessions), score more points (113.1 points vs. 110.5 per 100 possessions) and allow fewer points (107 points vs. 110.8 per 100 possessions) when Burks is on the floor.
The Knicks have maximized their talent, winning more than anyone expected. It wouldn’t be terribly surprising if they overachieved again, without Burks, down the stretch of the season.
But they would obviously prefer for him to return to the rotation – and do so as a fully healthy and operational version of himself. If he can and if the Knicks can maintain their strong play, New York could be even more dangerous than we think they are come the postseason.
NBA Daily: Jonas Valanciunas Spearheading Grizzlies’ Growth
Jaren Jackson Jr. made his debut last night after missing the first 56 games of the season. Still, the Memphis Grizzlies have stockpiled wins without their second-best player, thanks in large part to the strong play of Jonas Valanciunas.
With less than a month remaining in the regular season, the playoff races are heating up. The new play-in tournament will allow more teams into the thick of things as the season winds down. One team looking to make a return to postseason play is the Memphis Grizzlies, led by dynamic point guard Ja Morant. Memphis currently owns the eighth spot in the Western Conference, thanks to excellent team basketball.
Morant may be the face of the franchise, but he has had a minor sophomore slump this season. His shooting percentages are down across the board, which include 74 percent from the free-throw line and 27 percent from behind the three-point line. Like most everyone in the league this year, he has missed a handful of games that have prevented him from getting into the type of rhythm that he would like.
Memphis is the true definition of the word “team” as they have collected wins with a well-balanced attack. They don’t have one or two superstar players that carry them on a nightly basis. They don’t rely on that which either, which makes things difficult for the opponent as they prepare their defensive strategies. The Grizzlies are difficult to game plan for, which is a credit to their unselfish play.
Contributions have come from everyone on the roster, from top to bottom. Kyle Anderson has been a perfect fit in Memphis. Dillon Brooks is seemingly unstoppable when he gets going. Brandon Clarke continues to impress and Grayson Allen has been a revelation for this team. It doesn’t stop there either. De’Anthony Melton, Desmond Bane and Xavier Tillman have been excellent additions by the front office and the continued development of Tyus Jones has been crucial to lessening the load on Morant.
The real surprise has come at the center position. Memphis was supposed to be a two-headed monster with the young duo of Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. The fourth-overall pick in the 2018 draft finally made his season debut last night against the Los Angeles Clippers, which makes what Memphis is doing even more impressive.
With Jackson sidelined for essentially the entire season, the only other center on the roster is Jonas Valanciunas. Memphis was concerned about having the veteran big man shoulder too much of the load, but he has delivered on a nightly basis. The nine-year vet is having a career year in Memphis. Unfortunately, the team announced on Sunday that he would miss some time due to a concussion.
Not only has the Lithuanian produced some incredible numbers so far this season, but he has also been a key cog to the Grizzlies’ winning ways. Valanciunas has a PER (Player Efficiency Rating) of 24.13 which ranks 18th in the league among all players. That is a remarkable accomplishment for a center in today’s game.
The rebounding numbers alone are quite impressive. Valanciunas has essentially led the team in that department each game and has done it by a wide margin. He currently ranks third in the league in rebounds, behind only Clint Capela and Rudy Gobert.
Over the last 30 days, Jonas Valančiūnas leads the NBA in rebounding, averaging 14.5 RPG
Among players averaging at least 10 RPG in that span, only Towns, Giannis, Westbrook, Jokic, Vucevic, and Porzingis are averaging more points than Valančiūnas’s 18.2 per game pic.twitter.com/dx13yuhHbv
— Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) April 12, 2021
Valanciunas has 40 double-doubles this season in his 50 games played. As of last week, the only players with more double-doubles this season were MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic and triple-double machine Russell Westbrook.
Valanciunas has been getting better as the season progresses. He averaged 15.0 rebounds per game in March. His numbers in April are a reflection of how well Memphis has been playing. He is averaging 20.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game this month. He is shooting 68 percent from the floor, 46 percent from three-point range and 86.2 percent from the free-throw line. His best game this month came against the Indiana Pacers when he poured in 34 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.
No @NBA player has more point-rebound double-doubles this season than Jonas Valančiūnas (40).@JValanciunas‘ 40th double-double, recorded tonight, represents a new single-season career high (39 in 2019-20). pic.twitter.com/xIeYUzlZD5
— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 15, 2021
Before Valanciunas went out with a concussion, the Grizzlies had won seven of their last ten games. They are now 0-2 without him but the losses weren’t bad by any stretch of the imagination. They came up short in an overtime game against a red-hot New York Knicks team, then lost to the Dallas Mavericks on a ridiculous floating three-pointer by Luka Doncic. On Monday they fell two points short in a double-overtime thriller in Denver against the Nuggets. Without JV on the floor, Jokic erupted with 47 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists.
Sharing the ball has been a constant theme for this young Memphis team. Only the Golden State Warriors average more assists per game as a team. The Grizzlies also lead the league in steals per game, which is a testament to their effort on the defensive end of the floor.
Taylor Jenkins deserves much of the credit in Memphis, though he doesn’t want the spotlight. The second-year head coach has the Grizzlies playing elite defense despite being one of the faster teams in terms of pace of play. Their defensive rating ranks seventh in the league while also boasting the 11th best net rating. The road ahead doesn’t get much easier for them though.
Memphis is in the middle of a brutal seven-game road trip. It started well for them, with wins over the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. After the double-overtime loss in Denver, they beat the Clippers in Jackson’s season debut and now head to Portland for two games against the Trail Blazers. Their road trip wraps up with another visit to Denver before facing Portland for the third time in six days.
The last time Memphis made the playoffs was during the 2016-17 season. Along with Mike Conley and Marc Gasol, that roster included players like Tony Allen, Vince Carter, Chandler Parsons, Brandan Wright and Zach Randolph. This Grizzlies team may not have the same level of veterans, but their talent runs extremely deep.
Adding Jackson back into the fold should give Memphis a potent punch heading into the postseason. With Valanciunas now missing games, Jackson should have the opportunity to shake off the rust. While they aren’t heading to the NBA Finals this season, this is a scary Grizzlies team that can derail the hopes of a championship contender in the West.