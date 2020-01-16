David Griffin: Zion Williamson Expected to Debut Jan. 22

To improve [Trae] Young’s supporting cast, Atlanta has been linked to several centers in trade discussions this season, including All-Star Andre Drummond, Steven Adams and former Hawk Dewayne Dedmon.

Atlanta was interested in reacquiring Dedmon in a potential salary dump for Sacramento after he publicly demanded a trade from the Kings after being benched. The Hawks also expressed trade interest in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl earlier this season, Bleacher Report has learned.

Source: Michael Scotto of Bleacher Report