David Griffin: Zion Williamson Expected to Debut Jan. 22
Griffin: the anticipation is for Zion’s debut to be home on the 22nd.
— Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 15, 2020
Source: Andrew Lopez on Twitter
Sources: Hawks Expressed Interest in Jakob Poeltl
To improve [Trae] Young’s supporting cast, Atlanta has been linked to several centers in trade discussions this season, including All-Star Andre Drummond, Steven Adams and former Hawk Dewayne Dedmon.
Atlanta was interested in reacquiring Dedmon in a potential salary dump for Sacramento after he publicly demanded a trade from the Kings after being benched. The Hawks also expressed trade interest in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl earlier this season, Bleacher Report has learned.
Report: Robert Williams Not Expected Back Until After All-Star Break
#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams is in the middle of a 3- to 4-week workup program that started at the beginning of Jan. He will be re-evaluated after that program to see when he can return. Coach says not expected before All-Star break.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 15, 2020
Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter
Sources: Warriors Re-Sign Marquese Chriss to Two-Way Deal
The Warriors plan to re-sign big man Marquese Chriss to a two-way player deal, a source told
The Warriors plan to re-sign big man Marquese Chriss to a two-way player deal, a source told @TheUndefeated.
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) January 14, 2020
Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter