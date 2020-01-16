Connect with us

David Griffin: Zion Williamson Expected to Debut Jan. 22

Griffin: the anticipation is for Zion’s debut to be home on the 22nd.

Source: Andrew Lopez on Twitter

Sources: Hawks Expressed Interest in Jakob Poeltl

January 15, 2020

To improve [Trae] Young’s supporting cast, Atlanta has been linked to several centers in trade discussions this season, including All-Star Andre Drummond, Steven Adams and former Hawk Dewayne Dedmon.

Atlanta was interested in reacquiring Dedmon in a potential salary dump for Sacramento after he publicly demanded a trade from the Kings after being benched. The Hawks also expressed trade interest in Spurs center Jakob Poeltl earlier this season, Bleacher Report has learned.

Source: Michael Scotto of Bleacher Report

Report: Robert Williams Not Expected Back Until After All-Star Break

January 15, 2020

#NEBHInjuryReport Robert Williams is in the middle of a 3- to 4-week workup program that started at the beginning of Jan. He will be re-evaluated after that program to see when he can return. Coach says not expected before All-Star break.

Source: Boston Celtics on Twitter

Sources: Warriors Re-Sign Marquese Chriss to Two-Way Deal

January 15, 2020

The Warriors plan to re-sign big man Marquese Chriss to a two-way player deal, a source told
@TheUndefeated.

Source: Marc J. Spears on Twitter

