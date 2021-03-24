NBA
Deadline Watch: It’s Time to Sell
Who might look to sell at the trade deadline? Who should? Ariel Pacheco takes a look at a few teams to keep an eye on as we close in on the trade deadline.
The play-in tournament has more teams in the thick of the playoff race than ever. While that might make for more compelling games as the season winds down, the downside is that there are fewer teams willing to sell at the trade deadline.
That said, there are, for sure, teams that have no chance to even make the play-in and should look to sell. But who, exactly? Let’s take a look.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings have quite a few interesting pieces that playoff contenders should be interested in. Harrison Barnes may be their most appealing trade candidate, as he is only 28-years-old, is under contract past this season and is having a career year. He can play either forward position while being a plus-defender and shoots the three-pointer at a nice clip.
The Kings also have a decision to make on Richaun Holmes, who is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. Sacramento has played significantly better when Holmes has been on the floor, but he’s due a new contract and, given his play, it’s expected to be a hefty one — will they look to cash out or keep him long-term? Either way, he should continue to contribute at a high level for whichever team he might play for after Thursday.
Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III are some other names the Kings might look to move were the right deals to come along.
Other pieces that the Kings could move for significantly smaller returns or even buyout include Cory Joseph, Nemanja Bjelica and Hassan Whiteside. If they decide to throw in the towel on the 2020-21 season, Sacramento could be one of the busiest teams at the deadline.
Orlando Magic
The Magic have seemingly been in this spot for a few years now, but things could be different this season. It is unlikely they move All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic, but the Magic have plenty of other appealing names to offer up. The Boston 0Celtics and Houston Rockets are both rumored to be interested in Aaron Gordon, who has requested a trade. Gordon has been in trade rumors for a few seasons now and this may be the year Orlando looks to move him.
The Magic are likely to trade Evan Fournier as well. Set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Fournier and his ability to shoot and score will entice plenty; expect any in need of some offensive pop to take a look at him. Terrence Ross could also be traded, but he is under contract past this season and the Magic might just hang onto him for now.
Houston Rockets
The Rockets have already begun selling off their pieces. They sent PJ Tucker to the Milwaukee Bucks last week, but they are not done just yet. Victor Oladipo will more than likely be shipped off, perhaps the New York Knicks or Miami HEAT, as he rejected an extension offer from the team prior to the season and isn’t expected to re-sign. The problem is that his value is arguably at its lowest right now, due to past injuries and his relatively poor play this season. Would a team give up a first round pick for him? Maybe, but Oladipo’s rumored interest in Miami might scare potential suitors away.
Eric Gordon is another name that could be moved, but his contract would make it quite difficult to do so. The same could be said for John Wall, who has looked solid after he missed most of the 2018-19 season and all of the 2019-20 season due to injury. Danuel House could also be on his way out, as his two-way ability and size will be something teams could use down the stretch.
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak. They are rapidly falling out of the playoff race and could look to acquire assets for the future. It is unclear how willing they are to sell, but if they are, they’d garner plenty of attention ahead of the deadline. Kyle Lowry would be the best name available and could bring back a significant haul, despite the fact that he’s a free agent at the end of the season. Lowry wants to retire a Raptor, so any decision with Lowry is likely to be a mutual one.
Norman Powell is another name they could move. In the midst of a career-year, he has a player option for next season that will he will likely decline. That said, Powell could be a key piece on the bench of a team just trying to make the playoffs or seriously win a title. The Raptors are just two years removed from an NBA championship and, while either of these moves wouldn’t likely signal a full rebuild, a re-tooling of the roster is certainly in order.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans have been one of the more confusing teams this season. As talented as they are, they’ve struggled constantly. Lonzo Ball’s name has been up in the air, as he’s set to hit restricted free agency where he’s expected to demand a major raise, one the Pelicans seem reluctant to pay him. The Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls, among others, could all throw their names in the hat for Ball.
J.J. Redick is also available — and it would seem more likely that he will be bough out than traded. Eric Bledsoe is someone the Pelicans would probably love to move, but he has a rather expensive contract that goes beyond just this season.
NBA
What Does Charlotte Do Without LaMelo Ball?
With LaMelo Ball out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, Drew Maresca explores what’s next for Charlotte.
LaMelo Ball was the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He still very well may win the award, but his rookie season is likely finished after just 41 games.
Ball fractured his right wrist on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. While Ball hasn’t been officially ruled out for the year, he probably won’t return to the court this season, according to ESPN.
It’s hard to see a silver lining when a team’s best player goes down for the season – but they do, in fact, exist.
First of all, celebrate the Charlotte Hornets’ luck and/or decision-making. Ball has been really good, to put it lightly, averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds over 28.6 minutes per game – and he’s been even better as a starter.
Granted, the Hornets had the luxury of selecting third, meaning that in a draft with three noteworthy players, a decision was made for them – and it worked out for the absolute best. Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman both look great, but Ball has been extra-special for two key reasons – his vision has been even better than advertised, and his three-point shot is significantly more advanced than expected (37.5%).
He’s not only the readiest to impact the game now, but Ball also has the highest ceiling.
But it’s a short victory lap for the Hornets, who have their work cut out for them – beginning immediately.
Charlotte is currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and just two games ahead of the tenth place-slated Indiana Pacers. They signed Gordon Hayward this past offseason, indicating they’re ready to try to win some games – so the Hornets need to make some tough decisions.
With or without Ball, the Hornets will benefit from a playoff run. And even if they don’t qualify, the Hornets will get much-needed experience down the stretch of the regular season or via the play-in tournament. Remember, there are young guys on the Hornets who have never been to the postseason (e.g., Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte’ Graham).
But at least as important as experience is the opportunity to take stock of their roster. There are major decisions that must be made. Without Ball in the lineup, the Hornets can decide who to build around, and who to let walk or trade. So here are three decisions the Hornets should make as soon as possible.
Figure out what you have in Vernon Carey Jr.
Carey Jr. was a relatively high second-round pick (32nd overall) in 2020. And despite the fact that the Hornets are still in a quasi-rebuild, Carey Jr. is receiving just 3.7 minutes per game with the NBA club.
Yes, he’s undersized (6-foot-9, 270 pounds), but the kid has potential. He averaged 17.8 points per game last season at Duke, posting six 25 and 10 games – numbers that include a 26-point and 17-rebound effort against Pitt and 31 and 12 against California.
NCAA performances don’t always translate, but Carey Jr. has also impressed in the G League, averaging 16 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in 14 games. He’s run the floor, displayed good footwork and shown a decent mid-range shot.
There’s really no pressure to do anything with Carey Jr. immediately, but why not learn more about him now? He has to be tested at some point, plus his build and skillset appear to translate nicely. Use the remainder of what looks to be the last throwaway season for a while to find.
Decide what to do with Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham
Rozier or Graham are both quality NBA players. But they’re also both creators, so playing either alongside Ball leaves the Hornets vulnerable to the better backcourts in the NBA. Considering LaMelo Ball is obviously the Hornets’ point guard of the future, they’ll need to devise a plan.
Of course, Charlotte can keep all three (Ball, Rozier and Graham) – although playing all three together is nearly impossible given the height of Rozier and Graham (both 6-foot-1).
Further, keeping both means fewer minutes for Malik Monk. But there’s pretty clearly not a need for three, 6-foot-2 (or smaller) guards on a roster when none of them are your true cornerstone point guard.
Ideally, this decision could be made over the remainder of the season, but Graham’s salary comes off of the Hornets’ books following it – meaning that a trade is only viable through Thursday. Meanwhile, Rozier is signed through the end of 2021-22.
What to do with Malik Monk
Monk was a highly-touted prospect out of Kentucky in 2011, when he was the 11th pick in the NBA Draft. Fast forward to 2021 and the Hornets’ backcourt is over-crowded. More often than not, Monk has been the odd man out.
Monk is playing 21.3 minutes and scoring 12.3 points per game on 41.8% on three-point attempts. That works out to 20.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists per-36 minutes.
At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Monk is an undersized shooting guard and an average defender. He appears to be best suited as a sixth man who can score off the bench. Charlotte, like any other team, needs a bench. But, as discussed above, there are more than enough undersized guards on the Hornets roster.
So the question must be asked – is Monk part of Charlotte’s future? He’s received inconsistent playing time all season. He didn’t play at all in any of the team’s first 17 games. Since then, his time has varied, playing at little as 13 minutes and as many as 31.
Monk can play a role in Charlotte. The question is: do the Hornets want him to? They’ll have to figure this one out relatively quickly, too, as Monk is due a qualifying offer for 2021-22 ($7.3 million).
It’s unfortunate that Ball will miss the remainder of his rookie season for everyone – himself, the team and the fans. But the Hornets should see it as the opportunity it is – no more pressure, no more expectations. They can get down to brass tacks, prioritizing future pieces, identifying needs and – if they’re shrewd enough — trading away redundant pieces.
Charlotte was already on the come-up, Ball’s injury doesn’t affect that. But there is work to do now, and it should start over the next few days.
NBA
NBA Daily: Big Decision Looming for Indiana Pacers
After hiring a new head coach, there were questions about the future of the big man pairing in Indiana. Would the Myles Turner-Damontas Sabonis duo fit into the new up-tempo offensive scheme, or would the Pacers break up the dynamic duo? The answer may come within the next 48 hours.
Over the last few years, basketball has transitioned into a position-less game. Traditional lineups have been replaced by dynamic frontcourt players that have become high-usage floor generals.
In order for a big man to be elite at the center position in the modern NBA, he must be able to showcase exceptional post skills, handle the ball, rebound, defend the rim, defend the perimeter, read the defense, make the right pass and of course knock down the occasional three-point shot.
The days of the Twin Towers in San Antonio are long gone. There is no more Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston. Duos like Patrick Ewing and Charles Oakley, Chris Webber and Vlade Divac or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy are all a thing of the past. Even Kevin Garnett and Kendrick Perkins in Boston and Dwight Howard and Pau Gasol in Los Angeles seems like an eternity ago.
But, while the “small ball” lineups have provided countless high-flying dunks and sensational highlight reels, two big men have been dominating the game. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have been doing everything for their teams, which has put them at the top of the list of MVP candidates for this season. Finding the right players to put around (and beside) them is key.
Today’s game is all about up-tempo pace and floor spacing. With the three-point shot becoming the focal point of every NBA offense, there is not much place for two interior big men to be on the court at the same time. There is one team, however, that is still going against the grain, for now.
The Indiana Pacers have two extremely talented big men with their own unique skillset. Domantas Sabonis is a two-time All-Star that has thrived this season as the focal point of Indiana’s offense. The second-generation player is having a phenomenal year under first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren, putting up career-bests in scoring, assists, steals, blocks and free throw attempts this season.
Just as Sabonis fuels the offense for the Pacers, Myles Turner anchors their defense. The seven-footer out of Texas has proven to be one of the best defenders in the league. Turner led the league in blocks (2.7 per game) during the 2018-19 season and currently leads the league this year with a 3.4 per game average.
Games with 5+ blocks this season:
1) Myles Turner – 11
2) Rudy Gobert – 5
3) Chris Boucher – 4 pic.twitter.com/E7Y8nAJBjM
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 21, 2021
Indiana has found themselves in an odd situation where they have two young, talented big men that have recently been paid. Sabonis is under contract with the Pacers through the 2023-24 season while Turner will be a free agent after the 2022-23 season. Both players were drafted 11th overall and both will celebrate their 25th birthday within the next five weeks.
On paper, the two appear to be an excellent pairing. On offense, Turner is the one who is able to create space with his shooting, allowing Sabonis to feast inside. On defense, it has been Turner on the inside protecting the rim while Sabonis is left to deal with the quicker forwards on the perimeter. Essentially, it is Turner at power forward and Sabonis at center on offense and vice versa on defense.
This pairing worked well in spurts under Nate McMillan last season but, while he and coach Bjorkgren share the same first name, their philosophies are vastly different. Compared to last year, Indiana’s offense this season is night and day. Taking a more modern approach, Indiana is averaging nearly four more points per game this season. They rank inside the top ten in shot attempts this year, where they were 18th in that category last season.
This has transformed their offense but they are suffering on the other end of the floor. Last season the Pacers ranked third in opponents scoring. This year they are 20th. They had the sixth-best defensive rating a season ago but are now just at the middle of the pack.
Since adding Caris LeVert to their lineup, the Pacers have won three of their last five, including a two-game sweep of the Miami HEAT. They just finished up a brutal 12-game stretch in their schedule where ten games were on the road against some of the top teams in the league with Indianapolis playing host to the NCAA Tournament.
This stretch of Indiana’s schedule was all about keeping the ship above water. Getting LeVert on the floor has been a major boost but their fate may ultimately fall on the shoulders of Turner and Sabonis.
Brogdon has had an outstanding season at point guard, but it is Sabonis that is utilized as the hub of their offense. Much like how the New York Knicks use Julius Randle, the Pacers funnel everything through Sabonis in the mid-post. This is where his exceptional passing skills and one-on-one ability really come into play. He is averaging a career-high in assists and has recorded six triple-doubles this season.
Domantas Sabonis finished with 18 pts, 11 ast & 11 rebs tonight in a loss to the Nets.
It’s his 6th triple-double this season, which breaks a tie with Lance Stephenson for the most triple-doubles in a season by a Pacers player since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976-77 pic.twitter.com/G3if9McjlI
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 18, 2021
The results of this experiment have been mixed. At times, it seems as though they have hit on something big. Then, there are nights where everything seems to go wrong. After 35 games this season, the Pacers went into the All-Star break with a 16-19 record. Their record last season after 35 games was 22-13 and that was without Victor Oladipo.
The conundrum for Indiana: further stagger their minutes during games, or trade one of their talented big men before Thursday’s deadline?
The Knicks may have found something with Randle and Nerlens Noel. The Boston Celtics have struggled to go big with Daniel Theis and Tristan Thompson playing alongside each other. The Orlando Magic will soon wave the white flag on the Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon pairing. Last season the Memphis Grizzlies did well with the Jonas Valanciunas and Jaren Jackson Jr duo but we haven’t seen it this season as Jackson has yet to take the floor.
The long list of big men in Cleveland did not work and Andre Drummond is moving on. The same story has already played out in Detroit with Blake Griffin. LaMarcus Aldridge will soon have a new home as well. Steven Adams has not been a good fit next to Zion Williamson in New Orleans. Sacramento has been trying to trade Marvin Bagley III and Atlanta’s John Collins has been a popular target in many trade talks.
Part of the reason why these frontcourt pairings are not working is based on matchups. Guys like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard and Ben Simmons have made the point forward position difficult to defend. Indiana doesn’t exactly have anyone on the roster besides Warren that can defend those guys on a nightly basis. In order to fill that void on the roster, it may cost them either Turner or Sabonis.
The team has evidence that this “Turbonis” pairing can actually work. They have been able to close games together and have produced a positive net rating. It would have been nice to see the experiment play out during the playoffs last season but Sabonis missed the postseason while dealing with plantar fasciitis. That may be another reason for Indiana to dial back his minutes down the stretch.
Indiana would love nothing more to return to the postseason, this time with their full complement of players. In order to get there, they will need this frontcourt experiment to bear fruit.
NBA
NBA Daily: Five Hottest Names at the Deadline
With the trade deadline mere days away, Tristan Tucker takes a look at the hottest commodities on the market.
The trade deadline is just days away and, while this year looks to be quieter than years past, there is still the potential of plenty of action. In a year where it is easier for teams to make the playoffs, some on the border of contention will have decisions to make about the makeup of their rosters. Let’s take a look at which players are the most discussed on the trade market this year.
1. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
Lowry is the best player on the market this season in relation to his availability. Compensation might appear steep for a 35-year-old point guard on an expiring $30 million contract, but teams will be lining up for his services. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami HEAT, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers are the most interested teams.
Miami has the need for another scoring guard and they have the young pieces to make the move, while Philadelphia has the salary and the players that might entice Toronto, like Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle, at the ready. Los Angeles, per Charania, is less likely to make a deal due to lacking both the necessary salary and young pieces required of the move.
Despite his age, Lowry is still very capable of transitioning a team from a contender to a favorite. Just two years removed from winning the NBA Finals, Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game while shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range.
2. Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
It’s been a long time coming for the Magic, but it seems like the team might finally pivot into a seller. With veterans like Gordon, Terrence Ross, Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier, the Magic have a lot to work with as it attempts to transition from a bottom-tier playoff team to a young and exciting group led by the likes of Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Cole Anthony.
Out of that group of vets, Gordon is the most likely to be shipped, as made clear by his formal trade request. Gordon is currently averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game this season and is sure to give any team that trades for him a foundational piece for their future. Keep in mind that Gordon is still only 25-years-old, making him a logical piece for contenders and lottery teams alike.
Aaron Gordon has requested a trade from the Magic, per @JaredWeissNBA and @sam_amick
The NBA trade deadline is Thursday pic.twitter.com/CD7jnuZJwp
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 22, 2021
So far, the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics and Minnesota Timberwolves are registering the most interest, with Houston seeming like the most logical landing spot.
3. John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
Collins is the least likely to be traded on this list, despite his days with the Hawks being seemingly numbered. For one, the Hawks boast an eight-game winning streak, all coming under interim head coach Nate McMillan. It’s hard to envision a situation where the Hawks, now fourth in the East, would want to blow up their foundation.
Furthermore, several factors make Collins nearly impossible to trade for. As a legitimate star on a rookie scale contract, matching compensation is hard enough, without factoring the small amount of money he’s making. On the books for just $4.1 million this season, there aren’t many players that can be swapped for a player of his talent at that minimal of a salary. Further, whichever team acquired Collins would also have to work out a significant extension with the forward or risk losing him for nothing.
Collins is averaging 18.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while connecting at a 53.8 percent clip from the floor this season. If he’s available, Collins instantly becomes the best player on the market. The Celtics and the Timberwolves are reportedly registering the most interest, with Minnesota rejecting an offer that would have shipped Malik Beasley and a first-round pick back to Atlanta.
4. Spencer Dinwiddie, Brooklyn Nets
It’s interesting to consider Dinwiddie one of the hottest commodities on the market given the fact that he’s out for the season. However, Dinwiddie represents one of the most valuable trading chips in recent years for the Nets, who could move the guard for one or two valuable rotation pieces that can contribute this year while Dinwiddie sits out. Furthermore, Dinwiddie is likely to reject his $12.3 million player option for next season, with the Nets unlikely to retain him given their stacked backcourt rotation.
That means any team that acquires Dinwiddie is acquiring him for his bird rights and using him as a building piece for their roster next season. Dinwiddie would be one of the hottest free agents to hit the once-stacked 2022 free-agent class. Last season, the guard out of Colorado averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per game while leading Brooklyn to the playoffs.
According to Charania, the HEAT, Detroit Pistons and Raptors have all expressed interest in Dinwiddie. A Detroit reunion might make the most sense as a destination, as Dinwiddie could immediately step in and contribute while providing veteran guidance to Killian Hayes and Dennis Smith Jr. Mason Plumlee would make sense as an outgoing piece in that scenario. The HEAT and Raptors make a little less sense, especially the HEAT. If Miami is trying to contend this season, it doesn’t make much sense to bolster Brooklyn while sacrificing depth.
5. Victor Oladipo, Houston Rockets
Watching Oladipo play on the Rockets, owners of a league-worst 20 straight losses, shows what was already clear from the moment he joined Houston: Victor Oladipo wants out. Originally acquired in the blockbuster trade of James Harden, Oladipo went to the Rockets from the Indiana Pacers, who got Caris LeVert from the Nets.
It looked like the Rockets might have come away with one of the more exciting and scrappy cores in the league immediately following the trade. Houston was 11-10 and had a competitive rotation headlined by Oladipo, Christian Wood and John Wall, along with veterans Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker. Then, Wood got hurt and everything came undone, with Houston now set to undergo a firesale.
So far this season, Oladipo is averaging 20.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game but is shooting just 41.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from deep. Furthermore, the 28-year-old guard is making $21 million this season, making it hard for teams to match that salary in a trade. It sounds like the HEAT and Magic are two of the more reasonable destinations for the guard.
As some experts have pointed out, it remains a possibility that Houston just buys Oladipo out if there isn’t a reasonable trade that comes to fruition in the next few days. Oladipo already rejected an extension offer from the Rockets near what he’s expected to make on the open market, so Houston might find it fruitful to go ahead and move on and open the roster spot.
I don’t think he’ll be on the Rockets a week from now. If they can trade him, they will. If they can’t, he’ll be bought out. https://t.co/Mq7532WcbR
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 21, 2021
With several moves already taking place, be sure to stay tuned to Basketball Insiders with the deadline just mere days away!