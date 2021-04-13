NBA
DeAndre Ayton Is The NBA’s Biggest Wildcard
DeAndre Ayton’s play could be the key to the Suns’ success or their downfall come playoff time.
It’s not often an NBA team goes from perennial lottery-dwellers to serious title contenders in one season. The Phoenix Suns have done just that, largely due to the addition of Chris Paul and the continued development of Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges. However, no Sun may be as crucial to their title hopes as DeAndre Ayton.
The Suns sit in second place in the Western Conference standings and have formed an identity around their All-Star backcourt. They are one of the slowest teams in terms of pace (23rd), but it never feels slow. They are methodical and deliberate, seeking out the weak point in a defense; exploiting it with their two All-NBA level guards who are surrounded by shooters always ready to fire away from deep.
Their defense is stingy. They don’t force a ton of turnovers, but they make the opposing offense earn it. At times, all five defenders seem like they are playing on a string with their always on-time rotations. The Suns know what they can expect to get from all their key guys come playoff time. Everyone except DeAndre Ayton.
Ayton is the Suns’ biggest wildcard. In fact, he may be the biggest wildcard in the entire NBA in terms of swinging the NBA title race. He’s shown flashes of being capable of taking the next step in being an elite big man. There also times where his effort level fluctuates and his play becomes erratic, particularly defensively.
Ayton has the physical tools and talent to elevate the Suns. Standing at 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, he has the physical capability to stamp his presence on any game. Despite these physical tools, Ayton is more of a finesse big rather than an imposing paint presence which has provoked the ire of many of his detractors.
The former number one overall pick is averaging a career-low in scoring, just 14.9 per game, but doing so with a career-high in efficiency with a true-shooting percentage at 64.3 percent. His shots are down which plays a role in both those numbers, but Ayton’s offensive role has shifted this season. He’s become more of a play-finisher, rolling to the basket for pocket passes and lobs, crashing the offensive glass, and the occasional face-up in the post.
For Ayton to truly elevate his game and the Suns’ come playoff time, he has to wreak havoc on teams who try to play small-ball lineups when he’s on the court. Ayton has been a reluctant back to the basket big; he is much more comfortable facing up and shooting 15-foot jumpers. This has allowed teams to play smaller guys on him in the past as teams aren’t concerned that he will exploit the perceived mismatch.
Come playoff time, teams will look to exploit weaknesses in the Suns’ defense. In a lineup that includes Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, teams are going to take their chances with putting Ayton in pick-and-roll actions.
James Harden comes off the screen and faces no resistance here from Ayton. He gives up the free lane easily in what’s a close fourth-quarter game.
Here is where he flashes the potential to be a force on the defensive end. He shuts down the Paul George drive at the basket.
The Suns usually play Ayton in a “drop” type defense where he sits low under the basket, similar to Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz, albeit not as drastic or effective. Ayton has the physical capability to play up higher and even be a reasonable if not good switchable big, but the results have been a mixed bag at best. Ayton often gets beat and it has led to him being targeted at times.
Jeff Green, who isn’t a 1-on-1 scorer, is able to blow past Ayton with no resistance.
But there are flashes where he stifles guards on a switch. Here he stays with Coby White and comes up with the block.
The switch on DeAndre Ayton’s effort levels can be frustrating. He clearly has the capacity to be a game-changing player, but as is the case with young players, consistency is his biggest issue. As the center, he plays the most important defensive position so there is an added pressure for him to be effective there. A fully engaged Ayton would make the Suns an even scarier team come playoff time.
If the Suns are to truly make a playoff run, Ayton will have to elevate his game. He is their ceiling-raiser and the Suns seem to know it. Chris Paul in particular is always in his ear, trying to get the most out of him. Paul has a history of getting the most out of the bigs around him with David West, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan and Clint Capela all serving as testimonials.
The Suns will need Ayton to match up against the likes of Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and Rudy Gobert. The Suns don’t have other options to guard those guys. Their backup big is small-ball center Dario Saric, who has been excellent coming off the bench but won’t be able to defend that caliber of big man.
The Suns are one of the Western Conference has a handful of teams who legitimately feel this is their year. Their title hopes could land on the broad shoulders of DeAndre Ayton.
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – April 13
Outside of the top of the ladder, the rest of the MVP race is anybody’s guess. Tristan Tucker takes a look at some of the surprise names that could emerge in the final weeks of the NBA season.
Injuries to LeBron James and Joel Embiid, two of the top three MVP frontrunners for a majority of the season, are continuing to affect the MVP race. Now, several other players caught the injury bug and are likely to lose ground on the ladder. Let’s take a look at some of the major shake-ups in the rankings over the past two weeks.
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets (Previous: 1)
Jokic’s recent scoring numbers haven’t jumped off the page as much as his early-season stats did, but he’s impacting winning in new ways. Before a loss to the Boston Celtics, the Nuggets were the owners of an eight-game win streak, with Jokic averaging 22.9 points a game during that span. Also during those eight games, Jokic averaged 10 assists, 9 rebounds and shot 56.7 percent from the floor.
“The Joker” has just a few weeks left in the regular season to cement himself as the lone choice for MVP, but his season averages have always been great and now his team’s record is there too. On the year, Jokic is averaging 26.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists on a 57/42.9/86.2 shooting split.
If Jokic finishes the season in the elusive 50/40/90 club, he’ll join Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Durant as the only big men to do so.
Denver’s entire offense runs through Jokic — and his teammates benefit greatly. Look no further than the recent addition of Aaron Gordon. Jokic has already assisted on more Gordon buckets (16) than any individual player of the Orlando Magic gave him all year.
That’s the epitome of an MVP.
2. James Harden, Brooklyn Nets (Previous: 2)
Harden remains in the same spot on the ladder, with a slight chance to drop due to an injury that will keep him sidelined for 10 days. Before Harden’s injury on April 5, the Nets had only lost once since March 19. However, Brooklyn has dropped two of its last four games, including a 25-point blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Brooklyn’s big three of Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have barely played together, yet the Nets are 36-17, tied for first in the East. Harden is responsible for much of that success and is now up to 25.2 points, 8 rebounds and 10.9 assists per game.
3. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (Previous: 5)
With a triumphant return from injury, Embiid surges back into the top five. Embiid looked primed to run away with the MVP award after dominating the league for the first few months of the season until his injury. Now, Embiid is back and has time to make his case as the league’s Most Valuable Player.
In the four games since his return, Embiid is averaging 25 points, 8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. His best of such games was a 35-point outing in a win over the Boston Celtics.
4. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns (Previous: Not Ranked)
In April, Booker is averaging 30.8 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the floor and 41.4 percent from three. As detailed by Basketball Insiders’ Drew Maresca, the Phoenix Suns are one of the most overlooked contenders in the league. Booker isn’t solely responsible for Phoenix’s success, but he is integral to what the team is doing. The Suns are currently 37-15, the second-best record in the entire league.
Ultimately, Chris Paul deserves as much credit as Booker and he’s close on the heels of Booker in this race. However, it’s a mutualistic relationship, as Booker’s improvements go beyond the numbers.
Devin Booker came off the bench in the 4th quarter with the Suns down 3.
Goes on a 10-0 run by himself instantly. Finishes the quarter with 18 points, and 36 on the game.
If you want something done right, do it yourself. pic.twitter.com/bad7Yx7W7L
— Sam Cooper (@scooperhoops) April 6, 2021
Booker has always been able to shoot the leather off the ball, but he’s become an underrated leader and one of the league’s most dominant stars.
5. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks (Previous: NR)
All season long, Doncic kept the Dallas Mavericks afloat in spite of several difficulties facing the team. Now, the Mavericks are in rhythm, with Doncic still to thank. Since Basketball Insiders’ last MVP ladder, Doncic is averaging 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 49.7 percent overall and 36.5 percent from deep on 9 attempts a night.
Dallas has lost all three of its most recent games without Doncic and is 12-4 since the beginning of March in games that Doncic has played. The Mavericks are still sitting at just seventh in the west but they now look like a playoff lock, something that came into question earlier in the year.
6. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (Previous: 3)
Lillard would be a lot higher if not for the fact that he’s struggled in recent games, as the Trail Blazers have lost four of their last six games. However, Lillard is one of the most consistent players on this ladder and will continue to hover around contention, with a chance to jump into a top slot once he gets back into rhythm.
On the year, Lillard is averaging 28.7 points and 7.6 assists per game while shooting 37.8 percent from downtown. Portland is 31-22 and sixth in the Western Conference.
Honorable Mention: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Previous: 4)
Like every week, there are a lot of fun potential honorable mentions to add to the ladder. Jimmy Butler and the Miami HEAT have looked dominant as of late. Kawhi Leonard deserves credit for the recent play of the Los Angeles Clippers, while Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson are sneakily playing their way into the conversation.
Williamson is playing up to his No. 1 pick status, averaging 31.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game in April in a point forward role. Tatum, on the other hand, is averaging 29 points and 8.5 rebounds in April while the Celtics have won five of their last six.
The only thing holding those two from actually appearing on the ladder is stagnation by way of their teams.
This week, Antetokounmpo holds the honorable mention, slipping in the rankings after missing Milwaukee’s last five games. While the injury shouldn’t last as long as others suffered by MVP candidates, it’s still a shame to see “The Greek Freak’s” season come to a pause just as he and the Bucks were getting into a serious rhythm.
Most impressively, Antetokounmpo put up a 47-point, 12-rebound performance in an 18-point win over the Blazers, his last game before injury. Once Antetokounmpo returns, look for him to make a serious run in the MVP race across the final weeks of the season.
Now that rosters are relatively set for the playoffs, teams have around 20 games left to change their seeding fates. Be sure to stay tuned to Basketball Insiders to see how the MVP landscape continues to evolve in the coming weeks.
NBA PM: Why Isn’t Anfernee Simons Played More?
Despite showing numerous flashes of potential to this point of his young career, Anfernee Simons hasn’t been able to put his talents on full display. Will he ever be able to as a member of the Portland Trailblazers?
In the modern NBA, the pathway of going straight from high school to the league has been abolished, forcing the overwhelming majority of talented young basketball players to play in the NCAA. Most people think that it is required for a high school basketball prospect to play at the collegiate level if they want to succeed in the NBA, but that is not always the case. Since there has to be a year elapsed after graduating from high school to enter the NBA Draft, some teens have found a loophole. Anfernee Simons is one of the latest examples of this, as he entered the 2018 draft following a post-grad year at IMG Academy. Simons would end up making a smart decision as he would get picked 24th overall by the Portland Trailblazers.
In his first season, Simons rode the end of the bench only playing in 20 games as the Blazers chose to ease him into the league since he didn’t have college experience under his belt. Simons came in as a very raw prospect full of upside, with lightning speed and a good handle of the ball, while having the physical tools to develop into a solid defender on opposing guards. While he averaged a meager 3.8 points per game across the 20 contests he played in, he let the league know why he was ranked the ninth-best prospect for the 2018 high school class by ESPN, in the last game of the season against the Sacramento Kings.
In this contest, Simons went off. He scorched the Kings for 37 points on 13-21 shooting while hitting 7-11 of his three-point attempts to go along with 6 rebounds and 9 assists. This game was not very close for the majority of it and at one point in the second quarter, the Blazers were down 70-45, per Basketball-Reference. The sweet-shooting stroke off the dribble, that many people had doubted Simons could consistently provide, was put on display as he led the Blazers reserves to a comeback win. It would be one thing to say that since Simons played the whole 48 minutes of the game, he should have been expected to go off, but when it’s known that he led a starting five of Skal Labissière, Jake Layman, Gary Trent Jr., and Meyers Leonard to a win, it’s more impressive.
After improving his numbers and showing more confidence at the NBA level, it was interesting to see that Simons was much of an afterthought for the Blazers at the bubble. He did have a 13 point, 4 steal performance in Game 5 against the Los Angeles Lakers, but he got most of his time in meaningless minutes. Besides that game, he only had one other game with more than 3 points. The team had elected to use Trent Jr. as their go-to bench guard forcing Simons into a smaller role than his play may have deserved.
This sudden refusal to play Simons has carried over into this season as through the team’s first 52 games, he has played in 45 while averaging 16.2 minutes per game, a downgrade from last year where he played in 20.7 minutes per game. It’s puzzling that coach Terry Stotts would ease a young player like Simons into the team, build his confidence, and then instead of elevating him further to maybe the Sixth man or a prominent bench role, he goes further down the ladder. According to an article by Sports Illustrated, Simons has been the odd man out with McCollum returning from injury, as well as Gary Trent Jr. outperforming him in the minutes he played. Now, with the trade of Trent Jr. for Norman Powell, Simons continues to be further down the rotation for the Blazers.
The thing that hinders Simons and the Blazers from further progress is the lack of height in their star guards. Neither Damian Lillard nor McCollum is tall enough to play small forward against a natural forward, and new acquisition Norman Powell is only 6-foot-4 as well. The Blazers wanted Trent Jr. to be the guy that could play the 3 consistently and allow them to mess around with their rotation, but in the games where he played minutes at the forward position, he proved he was incapable of guarding opposing forwards. Swapping Trent Jr. for Powell doesn’t make much of a difference for Simons’ ascension to a prominent role, and only keeps him where he is.
In his more limited role this season, Simons is averaging just .5 points under what he did in almost 21 minutes per game last year. He has taken about 70 percent of his shots from the three-point range, improving his three-point percentage to 41.5 percent on the season. The Blazers are a good three-point shooting team that can take a hold of the game at any moment with their shooting, but it’s confusing as to why they wouldn’t use one of their best shooters more often.
The question that has slowly started to circulate around the Blazers is are they good enough to win a title with Lillard as the leader? It has yet to be answered, but with his play this year and this past season, he has more than shown that he can be the best player on a good team, but can he take that next step as a superstar? He’ll need a lot of help from his sidekick McCollum, future Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony, Jusuf Nurkic, and the newly-acquired Powell if they wish to have any chance at competing for a title.
The demotion of Simons is very troubling but at this point three years in, it could be likely that the Blazers just aren’t the team for the explosive guard to break out on. What team wouldn’t want to take a chance on a 21-year-old guard full of speed and explosiveness to go along with a sweet shooting stroke that has improved in his time in the NBA? Simons has proved that when thrown into the big role he can perform, and when thrown into the spotlight of the dunk contest, he took over. Still with all of his promise and potential he finds himself warming the bench most nights. According to Spotrac, he’s under contract until 2023 where he then becomes a restricted free agent, so the most likely departure of Simons would have to come by trade.
It is clear that Simons is going to be an NBA player for years to come, but by the day it seems that it may not be with the team that drafted him. There are plenty of other teams who would love to add him into their rotation and develop him further, so keep an eye on trade offers for the promising young player in the offseason and the future.
NBA PM: The Bright Future Watch – Eastern Conference
Matt John looks at the Eastern Conference’s brightest futures.
“They’ve got a bright future!” Has there ever been a more vague statement in the NBA? Not to mention, something pretty cliche on top of it? The future could mean anything because, well, it depends on what is meant by the ominous ‘future’. Like next year’s future or the far-future five-to-seven years from now?
These days, more NBA teams than not have a bright future. whether it’s immediate or distant, because teams are generally run better now. Teams aren’t spending money just for the sake of spending money like they did five years ago. The best franchises are hiring personnel that actually might be the first steps towards changing their fortunes for the better. And, perhaps best of all, they’re actually treating patience like a virtue.
Take Detroit, for example. The Pistons have predictably been one of the worst teams in the league this season and, to add insult to injury, they’re paying Blake Griffin over $60 million to not play for them. Yet, the newly added Jerami Grant has been stupendous and they’re going to get a high lottery pick in a loaded draft. No one likes to be among the worst of the worst, but they have to feel good about themselves long-term.
The same goes for New York. The Knicks have been mocked for years over incompetent management, but they’re living proof that all they needed was the right guy to flip the switch. Tom Thibodeau changed everything. They now have an elite defense. Julius Randle earned his all-star nod. RJ Barrett looks like a potential franchise player. This is the longest they’ve stayed in the playoff race since 2013. Making the postseason remains in question, but it won’t matter if they reach it or not.
Both of them have promising futures, but we may not see them reach their ceilings for some time. Today, we’re taking a look at the Eastern Conference and teams that project to make an extended run if they play their cards right.
The Time Is Now
Brooklyn Nets
Fun fact about Brooklyn: James Harden or not, they were contenders already. They already had a fair shot at the title with the core they had surrounding two of the league’s best scorers of their generation. Then they added a third. One could have called it overkill in the beginning but, in light of Kevin Durant’s injuries this season, the trade prevented what could have been a major turn for the worse. Even if Durant managed to stay on the court, it’s still a no-brainer to acquire Harden, duh.
Now the Nets are at the top of the conference and they’re only now starting to get back to full health. They brought in some stellar reinforcements to round out the edges with Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge. Maybe their defense won’t be good enough to be considered the overall favorites right now, but their offense should be legendary enough to compensate.
Brooklyn’s loaded for this season and beyond. Unless their three-headed monster suddenly disbands, it’s going to be like this for the next few years.
Milwaukee Bucks
The Bucks should feel pretty good about their immediate future. They have the reigning two-time MVP locked in for the next half-decade when many perceived that was not going to be the case last fall. They re-upped Jrue Holiday for the rest of his prime. Khris Middleton’s still as good as ever. They also have no assets left thanks to the Holiday trade, so this is it.
Now that their final form is in plain view, it’s time to see if the Bucks can get over their playoff demons once and for all. Somehow, Giannis Antetokounmpo is not enough. Holiday’s better than any playmaking guard they had last year on both sides of the floor. Whether or not he and Middleton, among others, can help rise past their spotty postseason efforts remains to be seen.
The Window’s Opening
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia has gained national attention ever since they started cashing in on The Process in 2017 – but combining last season’s disastrous results and this season of redemption, the 76ers now have a much clearer vision of utilizing Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Turns out, it’s pretty simple. They needed shooting – and having it now has done a complete 180.
As Embiid and Simmons continue to progress, floor spacing that won’t compromise the defense should be the point of emphasis from here on out. Putting Tobias Harris back at his natural position as a power forward, while inserting Seth Curry and Danny Green as complementary guards, does just that. If the Sixers want The Process to reach its maximum potential, the team they have right now is the template for how to get there.
If the star pairing is given the necessary room to operate, Philly should be right there with the best of them, year in and year out.
Charlotte Hornets
Simply put, this was their most exciting year as a franchise since Buzz City actually got a professional basketball team. Then, in what feels like one swift motion, they lose their two best players for an extended period, which might very well kill their playoff chances.
That’s tough cheese to swallow, but Charlotte’s put the league on notice. They are young. They are fun. They’re only going to get better. This was just Year One for LaMelo Ball, the new face of the franchise. Gordon Hayward should have a fair amount of good basketball left in him, provided he stays on the court. Terry Rozier, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington, Malik Monk and Devonte’ Graham have all made strides as players too. There’s reason to believe that this team has only scratched the surface of its potential.
No matter what happens this season, the Hornets are not going to be a team to take lightly anymore.
Atlanta Hawks
Coming into the season, Atlanta had one of the deepest collections of talent in the league. Somehow though, no one was quite sure what to expect. Trae Young and John Collins were a nice, young pair, but, in spite of De’Andre Hunter’s jump this year, the results were mixed. That was until Nate McMillan took over.
The Hawks soon rattled off an eight-game winning streak, then one of four games not too long after that. With players coming back from injury, the pieces started to fit, showing themselves to be a functional operation.
They have young talent coming into their own now and they have veterans who have been there before. As long as they make it their goal to keep Collins, the Hawks could potentially be a powerhouse as soon as next year.
Don’t Count ‘Em Out
Boston Celtics
This season’s been a mess for Boston. Kemba Walker hasn’t been able to play on back-to-backs. Jayson Tatum has struggled on those very same games. No team has missed more games than Boston has thanks to COVID-19. For a team that has come so close to getting over the Eastern Conference Finals hump, this was about as disastrous of a season as Boston could have endured.
At the same time, they still have the best combination of two-way wings in the league with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Seasons like these help young stars grow when they’re hitting their primes. Plus, the biggest positive is that Robert Williams III has asserted himself as their center of the future.
They definitely have some roster issues to fix when the season’s over, but Boston should be in for a major rebound next season.
Miami HEAT
Miami’s skeptics screamed from the hilltops that the finals run last season was a fluke. Miami set out to prove them wrong and… they haven’t really done that. The HEAT have been erratic, to say the least. They’ve had extended winning streaks, all evened out by extended losing streaks. Now, they’re just fighting to return to the playoffs.
Even so, the winning streaks they’ve had demonstrates that they’re capable of consistently winning basketball. They still have pretty much everyone from last year’s roster, only with more reinforcements with Victor Oladipo, Trevor Ariza and Nemanja Bjelica. If by chance the HEAT don’t succeed, they honestly don’t have much to fret about.
They lost their Plan A when Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signed in Milwaukee, but they’re still going to be heavy players in free agency. Knowing Pat Riley, this season will at worst will only be seen as a momentary setback.
Regardless of where your favorite franchise lands in the current conference hierarchy, there’s plenty of things to like across the board. From up-and-coming rookies to promising draft futures, the Eastern Conference is stronger than ever. While the Nets, Bucks and 76ers appear to be the biggest threat’s to the Lakers’ immediate throne, even the bottom feeders are on their way up in today’s modern NBA landscape.