Did the Miami HEAT Find Their Next G League Gem?
The Miami HEAT have done better than any organization at finding talent in the G League. Is Gabe Vincent their next find?
The Miami HEAT have done the best job in the NBA of identifying talent in the G League. Of course, Duncan Robinson spent his first season on a two-way contract with the HEAT before being signed to a multi-year deal. Then, Kendrick Nunn, last year’s runner-up for Rookie of the Year, spent his first professional season on an Exhibit-10 contract with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of Golden State.
On the last day of the season, he signed a three-year non-guaranteed deal with Miami, which has turned out to be a steal. Chris Silva has yet to make an impact in the NBA but was another steal for the HEAT. Miami signed Silva as an undrafted rookie to an Exhibit-10 contract at the start of the 2019-20 season. After a strong training camp and preseason, that deal was converted to a two-way contract, and halfway through the season, he was converted to a standard deal.
Now, it looks like the HEAT may have found another gem in two-way player Gabe Vincent.
The UC Santa Barbra alum was a standout player for the Gauchos during his four seasons – but his junior campaign was cut short when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Over 32 games during his senior season, he averaged 12.8 points per game and was named to the Second Team All-Big West Despite coming back and playing his senior season, Vincent was not 100%. Coming off his knee injury, he did not look fully recovered and was dealing with the mental recovery of coming off major knee surgery.
After going undrafted in 2018, he signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Sacramento Kings and played his first professional season for Stockton, Sacramento’s G League affiliate. He played 25 games his first season with Stockton averaging 8.4 points per game. Despite being a year and a half removed from surgery, Vincent was still recovering from the injury and getting back his athleticism. Stockton monitored his minutes while he was still regaining strength and confidence in his knee.
In the summer of 2019, Vincent played for the Nigerian National team in the Olympics, where he averaged 18 minutes and 11.4 points per game over five games. This was the first summer he was able to focus on basketball as opposed to rehabbing and was playing with great confidence.
He returned to the Stockton Kings for the 2019-20 season as a returning rights player, meaning he did not attend training camp with the Sacramento Kings or receive the Exhibit-10 bonus money that comes with spending 60 days with the G League team.
Finally fully healthy, Vincent was a different player. In 20 games for Stockton, he averaged 23.7 points per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from the three-point line. More than anything, he looked comfortable cutting, moving laterally and driving in traffic.
Despite only starting three of the 20 games, Vincent was making a name for himself and landing on NBA radars. Every year, the G League has its annual players showcase where every team congregates in one location and competes twice in front of NBA evaluators. During his last game at the showcase, Vincent left quite the impression by scoring 35 points against the Canton Charge while going 9-for-14 from the three-point line.
Two weeks later, the Miami HEAT signed Vincent to a two-way contract for the remainder of the season. Part of the roster when they made their run to the NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble, he impressed enough that Miami decided to re-sign him this offseason to another two-way contract.
What are the HEAT getting in Gabe Vincent? He is a 6-foot-3 combo guard who is best playing off the ball. A confident and aggressive shooter, Vincent spaces the floor in spot up situations and has the ability to screen as a secondary ball handler. Defensively, however, he is limited in terms of who he can switch onto but is pesky on the ball.
Crawling up into bigger players, Vincent is strong enough that you cannot drive through his chest. He will beat players to spots with his feet and not allow easy or straight-line drives. What attracted the HEAT most to him is that he is a competitor and a hardworker. Vincent is not the tallest or the most athletic, but there is no question that he plays the right way, works hard to improve and does what he needs to in order to contribute to winning.
In eight games played this season, Vincent has been inconsistent. Earlier this month he turned in back-to-back games where he scored 24 and 23 points against the Philadelphia 76ers, but the other six games he tallied in the single digits. Currently, he leads all two-way players in scoring averaging 9.0 points per game. While he is not going to lead the HEAT in scoring, he does provide them more guard depth and give them a player that head coach Erik Spoelstra is comfortable playing when they are in foul trouble or players get injured and have to sit games.
Vincent is a player that everyone can root for. He isn’t the tallest, most athletic or most naturally talented – but he has gotten here because of his work ethic and ability to keep improving. Ultimately, though, Miami continues to find potential rotation players in the G League.
While some organizations either don’t scout the G League thoroughly or misuse their team as a developmental tool, the HEAT are doing it right as ever. The ability to find these players and sign them to cheap team friendly contract is what allows them to build the depth they have.
With the G League season set to start this month, rest assured that the Miami HEAT will be on the lookout for the next Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Chris Silva or, most-recently, Gabe Vincent.
NBA Most Valuable Player Watch – Feb. 1
Basketball Insiders releases its third MVP rankings of the season, with two All-Star centers leading the charge.
The NBA season is full-steam ahead, with several players putting up excellent cases for an MVP selection. Two notable centers are currently leading the charge while a handful of former MVPs are trailing close behind. Let’s take a closer look at Basketball Insiders’ third MVP ladder of the season.
1. Nikola Jokic (Previous: 2)
Jokic is the MVP frontrunner a little over a quarter of the way through the season and so far only one other player is challenging for that throne. He’s having a season that not many before him have had, averaging 26.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game fresh off a 47-point outing in which the Denver Nuggets ended the Utah Jazz’s 11-game win streak.
“The Joker’s” 1.8 steals are almost unheard of for the position, as he’s the only center in the league that ranks in the top-10 in that area. Combine that with his 57.4 percent shooting from the floor and his 38.4 percent mark from downtown and you have an All-Star guard in Jokic’s 6-foot-11 body that was built to play center.
What further aids Jokic’s case for MVP is his team’s play over the last two weeks, including their impressive win over the surging Jazz. The Nuggets also notched back-to-back overtime wins against the Phoenix Suns as well as big wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Miami HEAT. The Nuggets will take on the Los Angeles Lakers twice, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in their next seven games, setting up a way for Jokic to cement himself as the frontrunner for MVP for the foreseeable future.
2. Joel Embiid (Previous: 4)
Embiid and Jokic are revitalizing the center position after years without true dominant center competition. Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers have looked rejuvenated under head coach Doc Rivers, while multiple players have either seen a resurgance or broken out. However, the 7-foot Cameroonian center is having himself a season for the ages and is the primary reason the 76ers have seen so much success this season.
Embiid is averaging a career-high 28.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks to go along with his most efficient shooting season by far, at 54.4 percent from the floor and 40.4 percent from deep.
What’s even more telling as to Embiid’s importance to Philadelphia is his plus-23 net rating on the year. The 76ers are 1-4 when Embiid doesn’t play and would be 0-5 if not for a late rally against the Indiana Pacers in the team’s last game. When Embiid does play, Philadelphia is 14-2, their only losses coming against the Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets.
3. LeBron James (Previous: 1)
James, somehow, has been nothing short of dominant in his 18th season.. He’s averaging 25.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists and shooting a career-high 41.3 percent from three on nearly seven attempts per game. Furthermore, the Western Conference is the Los Angeles Lakers’ to lose with James and Anthony Davis leading the way — they look like the undisputed best team in the league once more.
James, regardless of his age, will perennially be in the MVP conversation, but this season’s outing is one of the most impressive of his career.
4. Kevin Durant (Previous: 3)
Kevin Durant would undoubtedly win the Comeback Player of the Year Award if it was still around, as he’s averaging 30.9 points per game, good for second in the NBA, on incredible shooting figures just one season removed from a usually devastating Achilles tear. Very rarely is a player able to come back and be a decent NBA player, let alone look the same or, arguably, even more dominant.
The last time Durant averaged over 30 points in a season was the 2013-14 season when he was still with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his MVP season. As long as Durant is scoring like he is, even next to Kyrie Irving and James Harden, he’ll be right in this race.
5. Kawhi Leonard (Previous: Not Ranked)
In our last edition of the MVP ladder, Leonard’s teammate Paul George held this spot, and the two allies are neck-and-neck. Leonard gets the nod this week with three back-to-back 30 point outings before he and George were forced to miss time due to the NBA’s COVID-19 tracing protocols.
Alongside George upon their return, Leonard helped push the Los Angeles Clippers to huge wins over the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks. He’s averaging 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists. If the season ended today, Leonard would also become a member of the exclusive 50-40-90 club.
It’s a coin flip as to who between George and Leonard will go off each game — while Leonard has staying power, expect to see George quickly climb back into these rankings as well.
6. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Previous: 6)
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the middle of a two-game losing streak, but it isn’t the fault of Antetokounmpo, who put up a line of 34 points, 18 rebounds and 9 assists in a 12-point loss to the Charlotte Hornets and 38 points with 11 rebounds against the New Orleans Pelicans, a five-point loss.
What’s preventing “The Greek Freak” from being atop the MVP ladder is overall team success and a slight shooting regression from deep. If he can turn his shot around and the rest of the team can step up behind him, Antetokounmpo should shoot up these rankings in future weeks.
Be sure to check out Basketball Insiders’ next MVP ladder update in a couple of weeks, as many players like Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard are pushing for spots on the ladder by the day.
Can The Rockets Squeeze Into The Playoffs?
Surprise! The Houston Rockets have played great since the departure of their franchise cornerstone, but can they keep it up?
The Houston Rockets came into the season as what appeared to be a dysfunctional franchise. The most prominent faces on the team all wanted to jump ship. Before the season even started, the Rockets lost head coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey. Russell Westbrook was shipped to Washington for John Wall, and James Harden had made it clear he wanted to be next to leave.
When the Rockets traded their second-best player in franchise history, James Harden, expectations for the season were understandably low. They had been 3-6 with Harden, but have now gone 5-3 since trading him and are on a four-game winning streak. Their roster is now filled with guys who feel they’ve been overlooked and are looking to prove their critics wrong.
Coach Stephen Silas was dealt a difficult hand but has made the most of it. Since the Harden trade, the Rockets hold the second-best defensive rating in the NBA at 102.7. They have a slew of elite defenders that can break up opposing teams’ sets and force turnovers. They are also doing this with multiple key guys missing games to injuries like John Wall and Christian Wood.
The biggest signing the Rockets made this past offseason was adding Christian Wood. He has continued his strong play from last season with Detroit and has put his name towards the top of all Most Improved Player conversations. Wood is averaging 23.4 points per game along with 10.8 rebounds per game with a 60.6 true shooting percentage. He’s been their offensive fulcrum and shows improvement on an almost game-to-game basis.
John Wall’s return from his Achilles tear has been remarkable – somehow, he still has his burst of speed and his passing ability. While his outside shot has struggled, he can still get in the paint and wreck havoc on any team in transition. Wall has also shown he can still defend when he’s engaged. It’s still too soon to say so with any certainty, but the Rockets have to feel good about landing the better player in John Wall in the trade with the Wizards, plus a first round pick.
DeMarcus Cousins has been up-and-down. He’s had a couple of monstrous performances but has mostly struggled, especially on the defensive end of the floor. His lateral movement isn’t great, and teams have taken advantage of him. Still, Cousins has shown he’s still an above-average passer at his position. His finishing at the basket is probably the clearest sign of his struggles, as he’s made 17 of his 49 attempts within five feet of the basket, an abysmal 34.7 percent.
The addition of Victor Oladipo gives the Rockets another scorer who can also defend at an elite level. He’s only played in five games in Houston, but if he can continue to find the form he had when he was an All-Star, the Rockets will be more than satisfied. Oladipo will be entering free agency this offseason and will be highly motivated to give potential suitors every reason to pay him.
The rest of the roster is a group that has been overlooked or underappreciated at some point in their careers. Silas has plenty of options of guys who come in and consistently play hard like David Nwaba, Jae’Sean Tate, PJ Tucker and Sterling Brown. Even rookie Mason Jones has flashed his potential in his limited minutes.
But it remains to be seen how good this Rockets team can be. They certainly have the personnel to maintain a top defense, but their offense has struggled to consistently get good looks. There’s reason to believe their offense could improve as Silas coached the offense last season for the Mavericks, which had the best offense in history last year. As Wall, Oladipo and Cousins get more acclimated, the offense could see an uptick.
The Rockets do not own the rights to their own first-round pick this year, so they have no reason to tank and every incentive to try and make the playoffs. Moreover, it’s possible they look to add another piece at the trade deadline in order to accomplish that. Remarkable that the Rockets, after all the dysfunction, are just one game under .500 with reason to be optimistic.
The post-Harden era in Houston is underway and it may be better than many believed it to be.
NBA Daily: De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish Taking the Next Step for Atlanta
Tristan Tucker sits down with Trae Young, John Collins and Danilo Gallinari to break down the sophomore-year leaps De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish have had for the Atlanta Hawks.
In the 2019 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks were able to strike gold when the New Orleans Pelicans traded down from their No. 4 slot after the club had acquired that pick from its blockbuster trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers.
With that pick, the Hawks selected De’Andre Hunter out of Virginia. Later, they were able to select Cam Reddish with their other pick, No. 10 overall, which they acquired from the Dallas Mavericks the year prior.
Hunter and Reddish both had promising rookie seasons, but the leaps that each player has taken this season have been astronomical. Hunter is playing his way into a legitimate All-Star case, while Reddish has been one of the more underrated defenders in the league this season, fresh off of a performance in which he helped hold Washington Wizards’ star Bradley Beal to an 0-for-8 shooting night, the most consecutive attempts without a three in his career.
The only way Atlanta was ever going to make the jump from a mediocre team to a playoff squad was by surrounding Trae Young and John Collins with talented wings with a knack for scoring. Now, with Hunter and Reddish, alongside Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic, they have just that. But Hunter has taken on the scoring load for the Hawks at that position and has absolutely taken off.
Hunter has had the most notable statistical jump, improving in every single major statistic across the board while seeing a negligible increase in minutes from last season. Hunter is now averaging 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor, 36.6 percent from three and 87.7 percent from the charity stripe.
In fact, Hunter has arguably had one of the best and most underappreciated seasons in the NBA thus far. He might not get voted into the All-Star game due to the sheer amount of talent that has emerged in the Eastern Conference, but he’s certainly in the mix and deservedly so.
“His game is similar to his personality, he’s just steady,” said head coach Lloyd Pierce after a Jan 18. 108-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. “He’s a consistent worker, he’s a consistent performer, he’s got the challenge of chasing guys around on the defensive end. And really not being a focal point offensively but finding his rhythm on the second side, we have opportunities to post him, we can space him, he’s in position to attack downhill, he’s consistently getting to the free-throw line. And so I think the steady part of his game is the balance. The balance at which he plays and the balance of which we can use him.”
Atlanta’s two most-used five-man lineups feature Hunter and both have net ratings of +10. Hunter and Reddish, meanwhile, partly compose Atlanta’s most consistent, high-octane offensive grouping, a lineup that posts a 113.9 offensive rating.
“I think that they’re doing a great job,” said forward Danilo Gallinari. “They are really focusing on getting better, even on practice days. They watch a lot of video and they spend a lot of time in the gym with the coaches trying to work on their game and get better.” I didn’t play with them last year but I see they’ve got a lot of confidence in themselves and they have a little bit more experience now so it’s a big step forward from them.”
For Reddish, his statistics haven’t popped off the page just yet and his shooting is still a work in progress. But it’s what he’s doing outside of the boxscore that’s impressing his teammates and coaching staff; his offense will come along, as suggested by his numerous 20-point explosions this season, but his defense is developing nicely. Being able to stand up to the NBA’s leading scorer in Beal and help subject him to his worst shooting performance of the season is no small task. In fact, it’s become a trend for opposing backcourts to have mediocre games against the Hawks, outside of the Brooklyn Nets of course, and Reddish is playing a hand in that.
“Cam [Reddish]’s been playing really well all year and especially on the defensive end,” Young said after the Hawks’ game against Wizards. “Kev [Huerter] started out on [Bradley Beal], did a really good job containing him, not really letting him get going. Cam did a really good job coming off the bench doing the same so it was good.”
This season, Reddish is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, which are all improvements over his rookie season.
While Reddish has more to go in his development than Hunter does, it’s worth noting that Hunter is nearly two years older than Reddish and naturally has more game experience. Regardless, Atlanta has to be happy with getting two players in the same draft that have been able to contribute so much in such a short time. While neither made an All-Rookie team last season, the sky’s the limit for Atlanta’s young wings.
“I’ll continue to say it forever probably, that that first to second-year jump for them is tremendous,” Collins said. “You see that growth in pretty much all areas of their game. And as I said, for them it’s more mental than physical, I mean physically they’re gifted, can pretty much do anything on the court. It’s all about taking the next step mentally, slowing the game down and for them picking their spots and what they want to do.
“You’re gonna continue to see great growth from them.”