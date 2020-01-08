NBA
High-Performance Mindfulness: Mental Skills Training For The Bench
Jake Rauchbach discusses how players and teams gain an edge through leveraging their bench time effectively.
From the mental performance side, one of the most underexplored and underutilized parts of the game is bench time. The period during timeouts and when players wait to go into the game presents a huge opportunity to prime performance. Using this time inefficiently is missing a great opportunity.
Here’s why.
Beta Mind to Higher Flow State
The number one reason that players do not get off to fast starts during the game is that they are not mentally focused and/or do not bring positive energy. Whether they are starters or rotation players, priming performance through training these two elements can help to propel players into high-performance states.
How does this relate to bench protocols? When players are substituting in and out of the game, the faster a player can move from a Beta state of mind (analyzing and thinking) to the effortlessness of being in the flow of the game, the greater probability for higher-performance outputs to take place is.
Employing effective mental performance techniques can help players reduce the buffering time that occurs from sitting to actively accessing the flow of the game. When players FEEL in the flow of the game, individual and collective performance over the long term has been shown to move upwards.
This is when you see categories, such as shooting percentages, scoring efficiencies and analytics ratings improve.
Bench Primers (Mental Performance Tools)
Bench Primers can help players refine mental focus and energy to boost performance.
Some of these tools are MRP® Grounding, Refocusing and Affirmations & Tapping. When waiting and/or preparing to go into the game, implementing individually customized tools like these give players the chance to maximize their potential for success.
Checking In
Waiting at the scorer’s table to go in may be one the most critical times for the player. It is a transitional period from sitting to performing. Refocusing techniques employed during this segment of time help to ease the player back into the flow of the game.
Players and player development departments, who craft individualized mental performance routines, specifically for these periods, are winning the game of mental inches. The more these processes are implemented, the greater the chance for gaining an edge in performance on-court is.
Checking Out
Another supercritical period is when players come out of the game. This is also a transitional period for players. When a player comes out of the game due to poor performance, there may be nothing more valuable than to reground, refocus and lock-back-in on the task at hand.
The problem is, many players either don’t remember to do this when they come out of the game, or they do not have consistent or reliable mental performance process to dial focus and confidence back in after the emotional volatility of the poor performance.
Timeouts
When coaches first huddle among themselves before addressing the team, it is a great time for players to regroup and clear the mental and emotional hiccups that could still be lingering from the previous segments of play.
It is important to note mental performance techniques such as these are meant to seamlessly integrate with the natural flow of the game. Layering mental performance techniques in the background of a team’s concept are best practice so as not to interfere with the directives coming from the coaching staff.
For optimal onboarding, individual player processes that run in the background and that become engrained and unconscious habits are most effective. These habits can help generate greater mental focus and higher energy while doing so naturally.
Halftime
This is a great time to regroup, refocus and reenergize. Generally, at halftime, there is more time for the player to dive down deep into the psyche to find that grounding energy that helps provide balance.
When players struggle in the first half of the game, halftime presents a valuable opportunity to reset and release any lingering thoughts emotions or feelings that could be hampering performance for the second half. A collection of players who do this at the same time creates a synergistic effect that can help to positively move the dial on team culture.
Interestingly, coaching staff that also dial in mentally and have the tools to clear release past upsetting experiences, may provide their players and organization/program with an added advantage as well.
Foul-Line
At the foul line, players who have a process for focusing-in and bringing great feeling energy, have shown to improve their free-throw percentage over the season.
Free throw attempts are one of the only times during the game where a player goes from static or very little movement to having to successfully execute a play. The free throw is much like a shot in golf, where flow must be generated into the shot, even though the golfer is not perpetually moving.
Combine this with the element that all eyes are on the player to succeed, and this sometimes creates a challenging scenario.
Employing mental performance processes that create flow, relieve nerves and sharpen focus on the charity stripe helps players manage those free-throw-island moments more effectively.
In most overseas markets, it is generally not a lane violation for opposing players to walk in and out of the lane during a free throw attempt. This makes executing free throws in overseas markets quite possibly more challenging than those in the domestic market.
Here is an example of a refocusing technique, called MRP® Foul Line Tapping. It helps to supercharge focus prior to the shot. The above example comes from Finland’s top league.
Postgame
After the game, it is always good to celebrate wins and high performance. However, after poor performance and losses, it’s crucial to have a way of letting go of the negative thoughts and emotions from the game. If they are allowed to linger, they can potentially affect future performance.
Players and coaches that employ mental skills and processes for neutralizing these potentially-impeding psychosomatic elements have the edge.
NBA Daily: Time To Rebuild In Detroit
With Blake Griffin’s season-ending knee surgery, the decision should now be very clear: Chad Smith explains why it is time for the Pistons to embrace a plan to rebuild.
After a return to the playoffs last season, the Detroit Pistons had hoped to take the next step this year. Entering the second week of January, it appears as though those aspirations will fall flat on their face. The Pistons are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-24 record. Combing through their injury-rattled roster, there are very few bright spots that stand out.
Chief among them has been the resurgence of Derrick Rose. The former MVP of the league has continued to thrive in the backcourt with young guns Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard. But as good as they have been, it has been the play of Andre Drummond that has been the primary focus this season.
The big man has been putting up solid numbers across the board, which has left the organization contemplating whether or not they want to bring him back. Drummond has a player option worth $28.8 million that he can elect to pick up. If he chooses to decline the option, he will become an unrestricted free agent.
The direction of this team has been cloudy at best, due to the injury issues plaguing their franchise player Blake Griffin. The six-time All-Star has looked like a shell of himself this season as his knee just hasn’t gotten better. It was a surprise announcement just before the season opener that he would be sidelined for a couple of weeks. That stretched out even longer as Griffin has been limited to just 18 games this season.
The Pistons announced yesterday that Griffin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his injured knee and will be out indefinitely as he will undergo an extended rehabilitation period.
The numbers in his abbreviated season weren’t atrocious (15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists) but given his production in recent years, they greatly affect the way Detroit’s season has played out thus far. His scoring and rebounding were the lowest of his career, shooting just 24 percent from three-point range and 35 percent overall from the field.
Since the 2010-11 season where he earned Rookie of the Year honors, Griffin has steadily added to his game and his performance on the court reflects that. His eight seasons in Los Angeles were fantastic, but his 25 points per game last year in Detroit was the highest average of his career. The main reason why the Pistons made the playoffs last year was that Griffin was playing at a near MVP level.
Griffin developed himself into a brilliant all-around player after just relying on his athleticism in his early years. His handle, three-point shot and overall defense have improved tremendously since he was traded to Motown. Just as Chris Paul was the engine in L.A., Griffin has become that for Detroit. But with the lingering knee issues perhaps ending his season, the time is now to trade Drummond.
Drummond flourished with Griffin’s absence, but the monster numbers haven’t translated into wins for Detroit. The three-time rebounding champ has spent his entire eight-year career in Michigan after the Pistons selected him with the 9th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. As is the case with most players in the league today, a new home may quickly become a reality for the All-Star center.
The biggest fear with any rebuild is how it will be received by the city. The newly-built Little Caesars Arena currently already ranks 24th in the league in overall attendance. There are marquee names for sure with Griffin and Rose, but this team is far from being a contender even in their own division.
It is important to note that when Detroit traded for Griffin, it was Stan Van Gundy still in charge. Ed Stefanski and Dwane Casey are running things now, so they must look at the Griffin situation closely. He will make $36.6 million next season and has a $39 million option for the following year.
Obviously Griffin’s trade value is at an all-time low, given his injury and contract. It will be difficult to find the right deal if Detroit elects to deal him. Portland may be an option but they will likely have better offers to consider. The Pistons may be stuck with the All-Star, but perhaps he can provide more trade value if he is able to come back and perform well next season.
Trade rumors have been swirling around Drummond all season long, and have only intensified with the Feb. 6 trade deadline now less than a month away. Whichever team decides to trade for Drummond will surely want to know what he intends to do regarding next season. The terms of the deal will definitely depend on if the move is for long term or just as a rental.
Though he may appear older, Drummond is still just 26 and in the prime of his career. Atlanta has been one team rumored to be interested, which could yield a solid return for Detroit to utilize as they begin their rebuild.
The big gamble trade for Griffin may not have paid off in the end — but, if you consider what they gave up, it still seems to be a solid trade for both parties. Phasing out guys like Drummond, Rose, Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Markieff Morris over the next couple of years should be the next course of action. Continuing to develop Brown, Kennard, Christian Wood, Svi Mykhailiuk and Sekou Doumbouya will be vital during this process.
The playoffs aren’t out of reach for the Pistons, but a likely matchup with Milwaukee in the first round won’t fare any better than it did last year when they were swept. With Griffin now out and their young players still developing, it is time for Detroit to thank a franchise-great for his services and begin building for their future.
NBA Daily: Waiving Chriss, An Inevitable Warriors Reality
Since the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors have needed more shooting. Waiving Marquese Chriss to hold onto Damion Lee is just the latest, inevitable example of that priority.
Believe it or not, Marquese Chriss’ fate in Golden State may as well have been sealed as far back as June.
While only three Warriors made multiple three-pointers in the clinching game of the NBA Finals, when Chriss was at home after a midseason trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers from the Houston Rockets, his 2019-20 path was already being determined without him.
Each Draymond Green brick, Andre Iguodala clank and Alfonzo McKinnie wayward miss cemented the dynasty’s newfound needs.
Of the Warriors’ current roster, only Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry shot better than 33.3 percent from beyond the arc while making more than two 3s during the playoffs. Obviously, any mention of the Splash Brothers this season comes with a distinct, injury-related asterisk.
Their absences this season have made that playoffs-dearth of deep shooting even starker. Nonetheless, a quartet of newcomers has exceeded any of the supporting production the Warriors found while losing last year’s finals: D’Angelo Russell, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III and Damion Lee.
Finding those four this offseason, from quite varied paths, shows how much of a priority shooting was for Golden State general manager Bob Myers.
Meanwhile, Chriss had gone 5-of-22 from three in 37 games this season.
Thus, needing a roster spot to keep Lee at the NBA level beyond the 45 days allowed by a two-way contract, Golden State waived Chriss late Monday night after he scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in a 111-98 loss at the Sacramento Kings.
The Warriors have cut Marquese Chriss. Presumably clears a roster spot for Damion Lee.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 7, 2020
As always a bit of a wildcard possibility since the Warriors signed him at the end of September, Chriss had largely outperformed expectations this season. In such, the athletic leaper was shooting a career-high 48.5 percent from the field, grabbing a career-high 11 rebounds per 36 minutes and scoring 14.9 points per 36 minutes, a near-best outside of his rookie season on a tanking Phoenix Suns squad.
Waiving Chriss had little-to-nothing to do with him, ignoring how dismissive that sounds: Instead, it was all about Lee and Golden State’s need for shooting. Even if this season is a gap year for the franchise while it awaits their return to health, keeping Lee on board should help its next foray into the playoffs.
Lee would have provided vital shooting in the NBA Finals as Nick Nurse and the Toronto Raptors deployed a box-and-one chasing Curry. Certainly, that strategy worked so well only because both Thompson and Kevin Durant were injured, but that is as much a part of the game as these unpopular roster decisions are.
Chatted with Marquese Chriss a few minutes before the Warriors officially waived him. He had just learned of the news postgame in Sacramento. Had a few teammates coming up to him telling him to “stay up.” News had stung the locker room a bit. Chriss was well-liked.
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 7, 2020
Facing a hard cap due to the Durant sign-and-trade, the Warriors had no other option if they wanted to hold onto Lee’s shooting, despite how well Chriss has largely played. Lee’s shooting at a 36.8 percent clip from deep while attempting nearly five 3s per 36 minutes made that decision a necessary one.
For that matter, Lee’s effectiveness comes both in catch-and-shoot situations and off the dribble.
If Golden State opts to retain him this offseason, Lee should fit alongside either Curry or Thompson… or both. By no means are the Warriors committed to Lee, but a full season of action in the NBA rather than the G League will shed much clearer light on whether they should.
Surveying as many of those options during this lost year is a priority for Golden State’s front office. It was that necessity that cost Chriss his role, not his play.
To some degree, the half-season with the Warriors worked out for Chriss as well. Only time will tell if he played well enough to convince another franchise to take a genuine shot on him — but Chriss proved himself a more viable rotation player than he had shown in years. His first chance may come via a 10-day contract, now a piece of the season in timing that is far from a coincidence.
This hiccup in his fourth year was not Chriss’ doing. This reality was formed seven months ago when a lack of shooting cost Golden State, of all franchises, a title.
NBA Daily: Rayjon Tucker Looking To Earn His Spot In Utah
David Yapkowitz speaks with former G League standout and new Utah Jazz swingman Rayjon Tucker about his rise and goals with his team as an NBA player.
It was the holiday season of a lifetime for Rayjon Tucker.
The day before Christmas Eve, he received a phone call letting him know that his dream of playing in the NBA was about to come true.
The Utah Jazz had just completed a trade sending Dante Exum to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson in an effort to shore up their bench depth. In a related move, the Jazz released veteran Jeff Green and selected Tucker to fill the open roster spot.
Tucker was initially surprised by the call, he didn’t expect it to happen this fast.
“I really didn’t know how to think,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “I was excited, surprised that it happened so fast. But it definitely was a blessing.”
Tucker originally wasn’t supposed to be playing professional basketball right now. He started his college career at Florida Gulf Coast, where he played for two seasons as a contributor off the bench. Prior to his junior season, he transferred to Arkansas-Little Rock, sitting out a season due to transfer rules before being named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team in 2018-19.
He had intended to play a graduate year this season and had committed to Penny Hardaway and Memphis over programs such as Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas and West Virginia. He ultimately decided to forego his final year of college basketball and keep his name in the NBA draft.
Although he went undrafted and began his pro career in the G League, he was always confident that he’d make it to the NBA one day.
“I always felt confident in myself and my skill set that I was meant to be here. I just didn’t know when exactly it was going to happen,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “I definitely felt that, eventually, I would get here. I just didn’t know the time frame.”
Tucker isn’t the first undrafted player in head coach Quin Snyder’s tenure that the Jazz have had some success with. Two of them, Joe Ingles and Royce O’Neale, are currently starters and key contributors to the team.
Since he took over as Utah’s head coach in 2014, Snyder has made it a point to hone in on the development of young undrafted players and trying to mold them into crucial rotation pieces. He currently has Tucker and Juwan Morgan, neither of whom has cracked the lineup yet, to work with.
“I’ve always enjoyed the development component that I think our staff has put together. Anytime you get young players in the program, it’s an opportunity,” Snyder told reporters before a recent game against the Los Angeles Clippers. “I think when you add a couple new guys, in this case, Rayjon and Juwan, sometimes those things take time to get guys on the floor. We’re developing them for a reason. We believe in them, and those opportunities, you never know when they’re going to come.”
Tucker was certainly doing enough in the G League this season to put him on the radar of NBA teams. After an impressive showing at the Las Vegas Summer League, the Milwaukee Bucks signed Tucker to an Exhibit 10 contract, giving them the option of putting him in the G League if he didn’t make the team out of training camp.
Tucker was one of the final cuts of the preseason for the Bucks, and he joined the Wisconsin Herd, their G League affiliate. In 16 games with the Herd, he put up 23.8 points per game on 49.4 percent shooting, 38.6 percent from the three-point line, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
While his time in the G League wasn’t that long, he came to see the increased level of competition the league has to offer. He believes it served him well as a stepping stone to the NBA.
“The talent is good in the G League, so the experience is good,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “The Bucks and the Wisconsin Herd really pride themselves on development and they really take care of their guys. It was definitely a good experience for me.”
Tucker’s main attribute in the G League was his scoring prowess, something he displayed in college. During his final season of college basketball at Arkansas-Little Rock, he averaged 20.3 points per game.
This December with the Herd, Tucker increased his scoring from 23.8 points per game to 28.7 and was named the G League Player of the Month. Snyder knows it’s tough for players to make that scoring transition from the G League to the NBA, and he believes that the opposite end of the floor is where Tucker can earn playing time quicker.
“There aren’t too many players that come in out of the G League and score 30 a game in the NBA. Although, there’s not a lot of guys who get called up that are averaging five points a game. But there’s not a lot of guys that are averaging 30 then come up and average 30 in the NBA,” Snyder said. “But I think the way guys get on the floor is to defend. That’s been what we believe in. When you’re out there and you can guard, you’ve got a better chance of staying out there.”
Tucker certainly has the frame to develop into a capable wing defender. He already looks like a consistent shooter from three-point range, so if he can contribute on the defensive end, the Jazz potentially have a solid 3 & D-type player on their hands.
Tucker knows that he isn’t going to have the same scoring success he had in the G League, and he agrees that the biggest contribution he can bring to the team is by being a standout defensive player.
“More so if anything, I see myself contributing on the defensive end,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “Playing defense, getting stops, running out in transition, hitting the open shot. Just being an overall team player.”
So far, Tucker has seen playing time in two games during garbage time. He’s only taken four shots and hit two of them. He’s pulled down one rebound and gotten to the free-throw line once.
For a team that has playoff aspirations, it’s tough to picture Tucker getting meaningful rotation minutes. But this season is more about the long-term for him. He’s confident that he can eventually work his way into the Jazz rotation soon.
“I just want to grow as a player and as a teammate and try to help the team win,” Tucker told Basketball Insiders. “Try to earn my spot on the team, earn a role on the team, those are my main goals right now.”