High-Performance Mindfulness: Solving Russell Westbrook’s Shooting Slump
Jake Rauchbach breaks down how Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook can break out of his slump with five steps.
It is no secret that over the past several seasons Russell Westbrook’s offensive efficiency has been an issue.
So far, during the current season in Houston, this trend has not changed. Westbrook’s field goal and three-point percentage have taken a hit again, falling to 42.5% and 23.3% respectively, while his free-throw percentage of 75.9% is far below his career average of 80%.
Actually, since the 2016-2017 season, Westbrook’s field goal percentage, three-point percentage and free-throw percentage have steadily decreased year-over-year.
Some analysts are saying that the change in scenery — and playing alongside a ball-dominant alpha like James Harden — is to blame. Others lean on the theory that, because of the heavy load that Westbrook shouldered in Oklahoma City, offensive efficiency eventually suffered.
Both points are valid and are probably contributing factors. However, there seem to be more systemic and deeper influences now at play. Internal influences have gained momentum and are now threatening to further short-circuit Westbrook’s ability to course-correct his downtrending shooting percentages.
It’s The Mental Blocks
Diving deeper into the internal mechanics of the jump shot may help to shed some light on this mystery.
Based on past case studies for players with similar chronic shooting woes, there always seems to be that one common thread tying to each together. That commonality is subconscious mental blocks, or unresolved past experiences in the form of thoughts, emotions, feelings and images stuck within the player’s muscle memory.
The elimination of a player’s subconscious mental blocks is the absolute number one most mission-critical thing for improving percentages and resolving a shooting slump. Here’s why.
The Subconscious Mind & Muscle Memory
Science tells us that the subconscious mind is like a tape recorder. It absorbs all life experiences, storing and tagging these experiences by emotion, thought and somatic feeling. From these new recordings, it builds new habitual mind-body patterns.
During a prolonged shooting slump, the subconscious or muscle memory will not only record the on-court repetition but will also SAVE the player’s upsetting thoughts, emotions, and feelings during that slump. For a player like Westbrook, these psychosomatic elements are like a record of the past. These records will inevitably short-circuit future shooting performance if left unresolved.
Said in another way, once the memories and feelings of missed shots, poor performance and hours of futile practice repetitions are psychosomatically stored within the body’s mainframe computer. Good luck trying to solve shooting woes with purely more on-court shot repetition.
Let’s Do The Math
Since the 2016-2017 season, taking into account regular-season games, Westbrook has taken a total of 5,517 field goals, making 2,386. He has also taken 1,429 three-point field goals, making 441. At the charity stripe during this period he has gone 1,519-for-1,986.
For a player like Westbrook, taking thousands of attempts while leaving the root cause of the slump unchecked is like trying to race a 6-speed Ferrari Testarossa 180 miles per hour while still being stuck in third gear. Yeah, you’re going to get somewhere, but you’re going to be super inefficient doing it. Your performance over the long term will continue to decline.
Westbrook could take a million more jumpers, but unless the psychosomatic blocks are addressed first, he is likely going to be spinning his wheels.
Solving The Shooting Slump
Solving Westbrook’s shooting woes is a simpler process than you might think. Eliminate the cause of the mental buffering and you will unlock shooting percentage improvement.
A systematic and customized High-Performance – Player Development Program that zeroes in on eliminating subconscious blockages is the solution. Synthesizing these methods with on-court repetition is the fastest way for players to break out of shooting slumps.
This may be just what Westbrook needs to regain control of his shooting proficiency. I have written about this process in previous columns, for further background click here and here.
Below is a step-by-step process that, if employed, could drastically boost Westbrook’s probability of success.
The Five Steps To Bust A Shooting Slump
Step 1 – Buy-In
The most important element is trust and buy-in. For Westbrook, or any other player experiencing a shooting slump, the willingness to implement a new way to unlock improvement is vital. The absence of this is a non-starter.
Commitment to the process further skyrockets probability for successful outcomes. Players who have tried everything in the book without success are ideal candidates. These players are open to anything that may help them improve.
Step 2 – Employ High-Performance Sessions
Neuroscience is showing that internal mental and emotional changes in perception influence external performance.
Off-court sessions that eliminate the mental blocks mentioned above clear the way for players to take control of shooting performance. This work is vital and often must be done first before any substantial on-the-court improvement can take place.
Step 3 – The Player Viscerally Feels The Shift
This usually takes place both in-session and on the court.
Combining off-court High-Performance Sessions with on-court implementation is the fastest way for players to connect the dots with this phenomenon.
For the player, understanding that visceral changes within his/her internal world actually can influence performance is critical. As soon as the player sees that working through the mind to correct on-court performance is a powerful way to unlock shooting improvement, then you are off to the races.
Moreover, improved feeling in one’s shot always precedes tangible on-court improvement over an extended duration. Once a player begins to feel internal improvement and improvement in how the shooting motion somatically-feels, the door swings wide open to totally bust the slump.
Step 4 – Employing In-Game Methods
We are seeing the implementation of in-game techniques that work synchronously with pre-existing player development curriculum further stabilize and influences percentages upwards.
What we are looking to do is create flow state experiences for players. Let’s break down what the word flow means. Director of the Flow Research Collective, Steven Kotler, says:
“Flow is now described by an optimal state of consciousness, where we perform our best and feel our best. Of course in flow states performance goes through the roof. The Transformation is available to anyone anywhere provided certain initial conditions are met. Researchers believe that flow sits at the heart at every athletic championship.”
One way to access flow states is through clearing mental blocks. One of the most powerful ways of doing this is through the MRP™ Tapping technique.
MRP™ Tapping is rooted in Emotional Freedom Technique foundations and helps players to process through nerves (mental blocks) quickly. Throughout a season, it has been shown to have profound effects on influencing shooting percentages upwards because it helps players to access flow states faster, and for longer.
This on-court element would be invaluable for Westbrook and would likely provide him increased flow at the foul line and live-action shooting. Here are examples and how this process has been applied in-game:
- Mark Williams, Temple University: https://vimeo.com/306009470
- Nick Rutherford, St. John’s University: https://vimeo.com/378036363
- Kazembe Abif, Helsinki Seagulls, Finland: https://vimeo.com/378941513
- Tal Dunne, Ness Ziona B.C., Israel: https://vimeo.com/363046068
Step 5 – Consistency
Once the player begins experiencing substantial (5-30%) shooting percentage improvement, what inevitably happens is that the athlete believes the work is done. Disciplined continued application is paramount to form new subconscious performance habits.
Consistently implementing the process until the body automatically installs the new subconscious operating system is vital. Along with buy-in, in Step 1, consistent implementation is also KEY.
Conclusion
Outside of the box struggles often require outside-of-the-box solutions. For players like Westbrook who have experienced chronic shooting issues, it probably would not take long for him to begin to experience the improvement that he desires.
This is assuming buy-in, commitment and consistency are in place.
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 12/17/19
The same names top the Defensive Player of the Year rankings as the season nears its two-month point, paving the way for us to highlight other players and teams whose performance has been superlative on that side of the ball.
As the regular season nears its two-month mark, several top-tier defenders have clearly separated themselves from the pack of others who also deserve consideration for All-Defense honors. And unsurprisingly, the same names who dominated the voting for Defensive Player of the Year last season are likely to again a year later.
Bi-weekly checkups on the resumes of those luminaries have grown ever redundant as the season’s sample size broadens. Rather than assessing their play again in the form a re-shuffled top-five, Defensive Player of the Year Watch will now dive deeper into other players and teams whose awesome defensive play justifies some portion of the spotlight. As normal, players under consideration and those leading the race for DPOY will be included, too.
There’s much more to highlight in NBA defense than the top-tier defenders whose devastating effectiveness even casual fans have come to grasp. This is our attempt to shine a light on those developments.
The Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are 3-4 in their last seven games, but their quality of competition makes that record far more palatable than it seems on the surface. Toronto’s losses over that stretch came to the Miami HEAT, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, and LA Clippers – four of the league’s top-seven teams in terms of wins. Defense isn’t what let the Raptors down in any of those losses, either.
They rank third in defensive rating even after that difficult stretch, per Cleaning the Glass, and it has grown increasingly difficult to discern who warrants the most credit for Toronto’s play on that side of the ball.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse certainly deserves praise for his team’s unyielding connectivity. Pascal Siakam is a chameleon who covers more ground defensively than all but a handful of players in basketball, while OG Anunoby might be Toronto’s stoutest defender one-on-one. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet play far bigger than their respective sizes. Marc Gasol, back-line quarterback, leads the Raptors in net defensive rating by a considerable margin. Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Chris Boucher all offer varying defensive strengths off the bench.
The best way to explain Toronto’s collective dominance on defense, unsurprisingly, is watching it in action. Look at how many actions are thwarted by multiple defenders, primary and helper, during the Raptors’ final two defensive possessions of their hard-fought win over the Chicago Bulls last week.
The national story of Toronto’s season so far has been about Siakam’s second breakout. He should get MVP votes at season’s end, and team-wide narratives are more easily distilled by focusing on one player. Regardless, it’s the Raptors’ defense that has kept them viable as Eastern Conference contenders even after the departure of the reigning Finals MVP.
Kawhi Leonard
The best wing defender of his generation no longer occupies the role befitting a Defensive Player of the Year. The Clippers normally stash Leonard away from primary ball handlers and dangerous scorers, letting Moe Harkless play stopper while saving Leonard’s energy for offense – and the postseason.
As disruptive as Leonard is as an off-ball defender, there’s a limit to the effectiveness of non-bigs as helpers. Leonard isn’t a rim-protector, and LA doesn’t ask him to function as the last line of defense at the basket. That reality, coupled with the Clippers’ decision to ease his burden as an individual defender, simply renders him less impactful than other plays in consideration for DPOY.
But Leonard still might be the most feared individual defender in basketball, and he’s still collecting highlight-reel steals that support that reality on a nightly basis. There’s just no other player in the league who can pull off a sequence like this.
LA’s defensive rating dips by nearly 12 points with Leonard on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, an easy team-high. Lineups without him that feature Paul George have a defensive rating of 105.9; units including Leonard but not George boast a defensive rating of 96.6.
Leonard, much thicker, a bit slower, and several years older, is a long way from his peak of winning back-to-back DPOY awards. But he’s still the most influential defender on a team stacked with as much defensive talent as any in basketball, and remains capable of the jaw-dropping plays that initially propelled him to prominence.
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler is the HEAT’s best and most valuable player. It’s not particularly close. But no player on Miami’s roster is more directly responsible for his team’s two-way schemes and overall stylistic ethos than Adebayo.
Freshly minted as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, he’s finally receiving the nationwide acclaim he’s been due all season – but mostly for offense. Where Adebayo remains most indispensable to the HEAT is on the other end. His combination of quickness and strength might be truly unmatched in today’s league, a trump card Miami uses to its utmost advantage by sticking Adebayo wherever strategic and random circumstances dictate.
There are plenty of numbers indicating the sweeping impact of Adebayo’s versatility. The HEAT’s top-10 defensive rating dips by nearly seven points with him on the bench, a team-high, and they allow far fewer free throws and shots at the rim when he’s on the floor. It’s that confluence of eye test and analytical support that makes Adebayo a mainstay in this space.
But what’s keeping him from competing for its top spot is the opposite takeaway from the same dynamic. Miami ranks dead last in opponent field goal percentage from the restricted area, which should be a damning indictment of its best rim-protector. Offensive players shoot a below-average 61.5 percent when Adebayo challenges them at the rim, and there are just far too many times when he doesn’t affect a shot he should.
The film jumps off the screen otherwise, and it’s not like Adebayo has some traditional rim-protecting role. The HEAT even get a bit stingier at the rim when he’s in the game, too.
Regardless, that shortcoming continues to keep him from legitimate DPOY contention – for now. But if the empirical and statistical evidence improves, that’s bound to change.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic
4. Bam Adebayo – Miami HEAT
3. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
1. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
Honorable Mention: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz; Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors; Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers; Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
NBA Daily: Door In Dallas Open For Porzingis
Losing an MVP candidate for a few weeks would be a blow to any team, but Luka Dončić’s ankle injury might be good news for the Dallas Mavericks in the long-run, Douglas Farmer writes.
When the Dallas Mavericks learned Luka Dončić’s ankle injury Saturday night was only a sprain and he would be sidelined for just a couple of weeks, the word commonly applied to their emotions was “relief.”
That was understandable given the apparent alternative was losing Dončić for months with a break of some degree. Then again, it also may have been a tempered reaction. Perhaps the Mavericks should have been outright glad Dončić rolled onto his right ankle. That would have been a curious thought exiting the weekend, but it gained steam Monday night.
The most obvious aspect of that thought is Dončić missing some time now should keep him fresher as this season expands into May and perhaps even June. His 801 minutes this season, combined with a usage rate of 41.1 percent (per CleaningTheGlass.com) put significant wear and tear on his body. A few weeks of sparing that load could pay off in the spring.
But more pertinently, Dončić’s absence may give Dallas and head coach Rick Carlisle a chance to focus on fixing the team’s biggest problem this season. It’s not just that forward Kristaps Porzingis was averaging a mere 16.8 points per game when Dončić went down, Porzingis’ lowest since his rookie season’s 14.3 points per game in 2015-16. It’s more that those points are coming inefficiently, with career-lows in both field goal percentage at 39.7 and effective field goal percentage at 46.1.
Perhaps the player with the league’s highest release point, Porzingis was shooting a career-low from deep, 32.6 percent, while taking the most threes of his career with six attempts per game.
Those issues go beyond raw rates. With both Dončić and Porzingis on the court, the Mavericks are outscoring their opponents by 7.4 points per 100 possessions. With Porzingis playing but without Dončić, that drops to minus-1.5. Frankly, the further you delve into those numbers, the more concern you will find regarding the pairing and Porzingis’ fit in the Lone Star State.
|Pairing
|Net rating
|Off. rating
|Def. rating
|Dončić
|+9.1
|119.5
|110.4
|Dončić with Porzingis
|+7.4
|117.3
|109.9
|Dončić w/o Porzingis
|+14.1
|126.1
|112.1
|Porzingis
|+5.8
|115.0
|109.1
|Porzingis w/o Dončić
|-1.5
|104.1
|105.6
*all via CleaningTheGlass.com before Dallas’ first game this week without Dončić.
That last line, of Porzingis playing without Dončić, had been used in only 270 possessions thus far this season before that worrisome sprained ankle, a sample size that should be matched by the end of the week with three games coming in the next six days. In just one game, a 120-116 victory at Milwaukee, Porzingis logged a +20 in 68 possessions.
Like anyone, Porzingis knows this time could be spent with him at the center of the offense, unlike the usual scheme, though he does not necessarily see that as the right move.
“My shot is not falling as I would like it to, and I’m going to keep working on that, but I’m going back to the things I was doing my rookie year,” Porzingis said Saturday. “Offensive rebounding, crashing every time. Stay active, cuts, easy buckets. That’s what I have to go back to.”
He got back to that at the Bucks, keying his way to 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, with 12 rebounds. Every one of those stats marked an improvement on his 2019 standard, and while he handled the ball more often without Dončić, a 29.4 percent usage rate for the night compared to a season average of 25.7, Porzingis did not rely on his own play-making to put Milwaukee on its heels.
Whatever look Carlisle trots out while Dončić is sidelined, if it gets Porzingis into a rhythm like that 50 percent shooting from 3, it will help Dallas in the long run. With only Dončić able to spur what may be the league’s best offense, defenses will eventually adjust, particularly once into May.
However, if Porzingis can take this opportunity to find a way to lead the Mavericks to numbers better than his current rates, then Carlisle may have a whole new array of attacks at his disposal. Frankly, the defense has not been a concern — Dallas is better without Dončić on that end of the floor, something that will not surprise many who have watched the second-year playmaker.
The Mavericks do not need to worry much about their playoff chances while Dončić is injured. Dallas entered the year simply hoping to get a playoff spot, perhaps climbing to the seventh seed, but those expectations have been rendered meager and pessimistic within the first third of the season.
Now at 18-8 and ranked third in the West, the Mavericks have a three-game cushion on the No. 6 seed and a seven-game lead on the lottery. If Dončić is out for two weeks, he will miss six games; another week would cost four more. As long as Dallas picks up a couple wins in that stretch, going 2-4 or even 3-7 should not be that costly in the long run. For that matter, one victory is already in hand, against arguably the toughest opponent.
If this interim includes Porzingis finding his shot and a role within Carlisle’s offense, then a few losses would be a bargain at twice the price.
Time away from the league’s next young star may be exactly what Porzingis and the Mavericks need for greater success this year.
NBA Daily: The Lonzo Problem
Lonzo Ball has come off the bench in the last five games for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not starting isn’t typically a big deal – unless you’re supposed to be the point guard of the future. Drew Mays writes.
The New Orleans Pelicans began the season as a trendy pick to sneak into the Western Conference playoffs. They acquired Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball in the Anthony Davis deal. They signed free agent J.J. Redick and traded for Derrick Favors. The always-underrated Jrue Holiday returned. The talent was there to win 40 to 45 games and make a postseason push.
Then, Zion Williamson hurt his knee and was ruled out for six to eight weeks (we’re approaching the end of that timetable – he’s expected back sometime during January). New Orleans started 0-4. Their defense is very, very bad. Now, they’re on a 12-game skid – the longest losing streak in franchise history – and per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, teams are monitoring the availability of Holiday and Redick as we move towards the trade deadline.
New Orleans currently sits at 6-21 in a hole it can’t climb out of. And perhaps the most disappointing on-court problem for Alvin Gentry’s bunch has been the play of Lonzo Ball.
Entering his third year in the league, Lonzo is still the personification of “what if?” At 6-foot-6 with go-ahead vision we hadn’t seen in years, the eldest Ball brother was supposed to bring flash and substance back to Los Angeles. The combination of weird rosters, injury, weighty expectations and the bright LA lights made that nearly impossible. He showed bursts of potential in his first two years, but they were mere blips on the radar.
Still, the flashes were there. When Davis had his sights set on Hollywood, Lonzo was an attractive trade chip.
He needed a change of scenery. He’s only just turning 22. Let him be the primary creator, play sans-LeBron.
It all made sense.
Lonzo even changed his shot! No more catapult from the left side of his face – he centered his release. His jumper was the most popular one of the summer, leading the hype-train even over Ben Simmons.
With his new release, new opportunity and healthy body, Lonzo was ready to roll.
Well, maybe not.
Across 19 games and 12 starts, Lonzo is averaging 10.1/5.5/4.4 splits in 28.1 minutes per game. The troubling numbers are the same: He’s shooting 37.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three. Cleaning the Glass tracks all of his shooting metrics as being in the 39th percentile or worse. His free-throw percentage has increased…to 59.1 — he’s still at 46.1 for his career — on a lowly 1.2 free throws per game.
And that coincides with what appears to be the biggest issue. Despite his size, quickness and ball-handling chops, he’s wholly unaggressive. Lonzo makes just 3.7 field goals every game, and 2 of those are threes. How can someone with his physical makeup hit less than two buckets inside the perimeter and less than a single free throw every game? Looking at just the numbers, it defies logic.
But it’s clear when you watch the games. He’s afraid. He’s timid. His all-world vision is limited by the scarce number of his drives and his lack of decisiveness when he does decide to attack. Everything is side to side; even when put in a pick-and-roll (where he’s been bad), Lonzo often lazily slides over the screen before swinging the ball laterally to a teammate. Whether he’s afraid to shoot free throws or happy taking threes with his new release, settling to this magnitude isn’t good enough.
This ineffectiveness has forced Alvin Gentry to send Lonzo to the bench. Speaking before the loss to Orlando yesterday, Gentry described the move as a way to “help the overall flow of the game.” He threw in the qualifier that it had more to do with a lack of playmaking in the early second-quarter lineup. However, with all due respect, futures of franchises don’t get benched for Kenrich Williams.
Again, the numbers tell an unsettling tale. The Pelicans on/off differential with Lonzo is minus-9.5. Cleaning the Glass projects their expected win differential with Lonzo, in an 82-game season, to be 21 games worse. Regardless of your feelings towards metrics, a player who leads to an extra 21 losses versus an average team is failing.
Back to the Kenrich Williams problem. New Orleans has two lineups it uses more frequently with almost 30 more possessions than any other. The most-used is Holiday, Redick, Williams, Ingram and Jaxson Hayes. They are plus-18.3 in point differential, in the 92nd percentile.
New Orleans’ second-most-popular lineup is the same, but with Lonzo in place of Williams. They are minus-7, in the 32nd percentile.
Here’s the thing: Williams is averaging 5 points on 38.4 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three. He’s 37.5 percent on free throws. How can the Pelicans be that much better with him? Lonzo is a solid defender.
The answer is this: He’s been that bad on offense. Borderline unplayable.
The Pelicans are second-to-last in the West, with the only positive news being Zion’s impending return. Even with that, it may not get better soon. Holiday’s departure, dismissed out-of-hand in September, now seems plausible. The playoffs aren’t happening.
And Lonzo’s outlook as a future-All-Star is almost dead, his outlook as a starter is evaporating and his outlook as even a rotation player is dicey at best. However, as he continues in New Orleans, he needs to make the overhaul fast – Lonzo’s deal runs through next season.
Otherwise, that qualifying offer from David Griffin that’s supposed to come in 2021? It may not be there.