High-Performance Mindfulness: The Number One Thing We Can Do Right Now
Jake Rauchbach addresses ways to best support athletes as the sports world goes on a lengthy hiatus.
During times of uncertainty, maybe the most important step is to first turn inward and let go of our fears and negativity.
Doing this can have the effect of centering, providing clarity and purpose for the road ahead. From there, assertively clear action can take place and requisite decisions can be made. This is especially important for organizational leaders whose decisions influence others.
Every time unwanted scenarios creep up in your consciousness, deliberately LET GO, detach and pivot into visualizing the best possible outcomes for the parties involved. In this way, you are cutting off the cycle of fear and uncertainty before it gets going.
These past few days have been unprecedented, the emotion is palpable.
If you are an organizational leader or employee, taking the step for finding clarity within can make the way forward more seamlessly. Science is showing that thoughts and emotions have an electrical charge to them, meaning whether positive or negative, they literally can influence the people around you.
This brings me to my main point: Getting RIGHT on the mental and emotional level is likely the most important first step you can take in serving those around you.
Players on all levels are confused, looking for answers, and some are flat out scared.
To most effectively help players, we must correct any imbalance in our own feeling and thinking processes first. This is vital to providing clear and resolute support.
This might be a little deep for a basketball post, I get that.
But right now, more than ever, maybe one of the most important things that we can ALL do is let go of fear and unconstructive thought patterns.
By firmly being in our present moment, this helps us better provide support to the player.
Here’s Are Some Ways To Do This
- Be discriminatory around what type of outside influences that allow into your space. If you must watch the news, choose media outlets that uplift and seek to provide solutions. Don’t get mired down in the loop of negativity that often gets churned out. If it doesn’t feel good, turn it off.
- Take the time to find your center. Use meditation, mindfulness guided visualizations. Go for a run. Whatever you need to do to check yourself and find clarity, DO IT.
- Stay connected and communicate with those that you care about. Only bring positivity, leave all the other what if’ scenarios out of the conversation.
- As mentioned above, only envision, visualize, speak into existence and BE the positive outcomes that you desire. Since thoughts and emotions have an electrical charge, what you think and what you feel literally matters. That is why it is important to mind your thoughts. Only put out into the ethers visions of positive outcomes.
- Employ a daily practice, whether it be meditation, yoga and or even running. Go get a daily process that brings you back into the present moment. This consistency will help you train the mind to combat leftover psychosomatic generated from the outside world.
- Be compassionate, look to serve and find ways to help others. Not only does service help the other, but it also helps you raise your vibration. This, in turn, is felt by those around you.
The bottom line: Do what you need to find internal balance. Find consistency in a daily routine that brings you clarity. Remove yourself from outside influences that do not add to your overall happiness quotient.
Feel as good as you possibly can, for as long as you possibly can. The simple act of shifting your feeling state can help promote the effectiveness of your interaction with others, like the players who are looking for answers.
This act alone can be huge.
NBA Daily: Malik Beasley Making Minnesota Home
The Minnesota Timberwolves may not be a playoff team this year, but their future looks bright with a dynamic one-two punch. D’Angelo Russell was the headline player that they acquired, but Malik Beasley has really been thriving with his new opportunity. Chad Smith writes.
A mega 12-player trade among four teams last month was centered around Clint Capela and Robert Covington. The big man has still not been able to suit up for the Atlanta Hawks. Covington has been an exceptional fit in Houston as they experiment with their shorter lineup.
But the one player in this deal that has shined brightest in his new situation is Malik Beasley, who left a crowded backcourt in Denver.
The new shooting guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves has been able to blossom in his first 13 games with the team. In this small sample size, Beasley is averaging nearly double the minutes that he received in Denver. His production has increased dramatically, as he is more than doubling his numbers in every relevant statistical category.
In his 41 games this season with the Denver Nuggets, Beasley averaged 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. In the 13 games since being traded, he is averaging 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists per contest. He had a 29 points last Friday in Orlando, and his effective field goal shooting has gone from 48.5 percent to now 59.5 percent. Finally, Beasley’s three-point shooting has increased from 35.9 percent to 43.6 percent with the Timberwolves.
These numbers may serve as evidence that opportunity equals production, but it is much more than that. Playing more minutes should equate to higher totals, but the percentages and the overall team play are the main factors to concentrate on. Minnesota is not punishing opponents by any stretch of the imagination, but they have been playing solid basketball all while missing their best player.
Karl-Anthony Towns has only been able to play in 35 games so far this season, as he continues to recover from a fractured wrist he suffered two weeks ago. The team announced recently that he will be re-evaluated in two more weeks. The two-time All-Star has been unstoppable when he does play, averaging 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists on the season. Towns is under contract through the 2023-24 season, and now has his best friend alongside him.
The deal to acquire D’Angelo Russell was multi-faceted. The front office was able to land a cornerstone All-Star point guard to pair with their franchise big man. They were the top two players taken in the 2015 draft and have become extremely close friends. Keeping Towns happy was a major aspect of this deal.
The third benefit of making this trade was being able to move on from the highly-paid and inconsistent Andrew Wiggins. For whatever reason, it just never worked out and both sides were finally able to move on. Another overlooked aspect of this particular trade was that the Timberwolves also obtained a first-round draft pick from Brooklyn, through Atlanta.
Using that pick to fill out their roster will be one component that management will need to hit on this summer. The continued development of rookie Jarrett Culver and sophomore swingman Josh Okogie is important, but being able to retain Beasley should also be a priority as he enters free agency for the first time once the season concludes.
A young and dynamic core of Towns, Russell, Beasley, Culver, and Okogie should not be overlooked. Both Towns and Russell have been in and out all season, in what is essentially a throw-away year for each of them. With a focus on next season and making sure they are fully healthy, Minnesota has a chance to build something special.
On paper, this group appears to fit together very well. They are a very young team, as their core five players are all 24 years old or younger. In fact, there is only one player on their entire roster (James Johnson) with more than four years of experience.
Beasley is used to being a third or fourth option on offense, having played a similar role in Denver. While he is a solid marksman as a spot-up shooter, he has excellent timing and knows exactly when and where to cut. Culver is a big body that is capable of finishing at the rim and Okogie has shown the ability to play multiple roles over the course of his career.
All of these, of course, will be secondary actions to the pick-and-roll element that should be one of the most lethal in the league. Russell is capable of getting to the rim whenever he wants to and is an elite shooter from the perimeter. Towns’ ability to roll or pop out will wreak havoc on the opposition. Even if the defense tries to take one of them away, both players are exceptional isolation players that will either create a shot for themselves or an open teammate.
The real key to future success for the Wolves is not a player on their roster, but the man leading them. Ryan Saunders has a 36-67 career record as a head coach. After being named the interim head coach 15 months ago, he has not been able to show that he is undoubtedly the right man for the job. He has a decade of experience as an assistant coach, but unless he can put his fingerprint on this team, this writer believes he could be on the hot seat.
Minnesota’s biggest concern should be on defense, where they rank 27th in the league. They have a top-10 offense and are one of the top teams in terms of pace of play. They rank last among all teams in fan attendance, but that shouldn’t be a major surprise given their record over the past two seasons. Adding a talented player like Russell will help, as there will be plenty of highlight plays in the coming years.
Fans should be excited for the potential of their new one-two punch, as long as they are on the floor together. They should also be hoping that Gersson Rosas, Wolves president of basketball operations, is able to keep Beasley around as he will play a major role there alongside those two. The proof is in the pudding as he continues to flourish in his new environment.
Whether or not the Wolves are already a playoff team next season is up for debate. What shouldn’t be is the fact that Minnesota got a major steal in that monster 12-player deal.
NBA Daily: Jonas Valanciunas Keeping Post Play Relevant
David Yapkowitz speaks with Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas about stepping up with key injuries to the team and the traditional big man’s role in the current version of the NBA.
The game of basketball has been going through some changes over the past few years. It’s shifted away from traditional post play and become more perimeter-oriented. Good perimeter shooting has always been a staple of the game, but it seems as if it’s emphasized even more now.
There is no more Shaquille O’Neal or Hakeem Olajuwon or Patrick Ewing or Tim Duncan roaming the middle as they did 20 years ago. Big men are increasingly on the perimeter shooting three-point shots. Most teams in the NBA have a big man who can stretch the floor and knock down perimeter jumpers.
So there are a few traditional big men left, very few, but they are there. In this day and age where small ball and three-pointers reign, Jonas Valanciunas is a bit of a throwback. While he’s incorporated the three-point shot into his offensive repertoire, his bread and butter is still the back-to-basket game.
Valanciunas is in his first full season with the Memphis Grizzlies after being traded from the Toronto Raptors around last season’s trade deadline. The Grizzlies are one of the younger teams in the NBA with one of the brightest young cores.
It’s been a bit of a different role for Valanciunas, who was once the young guy on the Raptors. He’s still relatively young himself at 27, but compared to the majority of the team, he’s something of an elder statesman.
“I’ve seen a lot of different guys, I’ve seen good moments and tough moments. I can share my experience and share my story. I’ve seen it all,” Valanciunas told Basketball Insiders. “It’s been good. We have a great, young group of guys. They know how to approach themselves and how to be professionals. It’s fun in this locker room. We have a lot of fun.”
This has been quite the year for Valanciunas. The Grizzlies are defying expectations and currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference. Valanciunas’ play is a big part of that. He’s putting up 14.7 points per game on a career-high 58.1 percent shooting from the field. He’s also grabbing a career-best 11.1 rebounds per game, including almost three offensive boards per night.
He’s been on a tear as of late. With both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke out of the lineup with injuries, it’s been Valanciunas who has stepped his game up. In a most recent win over the Atlanta Hawks, he put up 27 points and 17 rebounds. Before that, he gave the Dallas Mavericks 14 points and 11 rebounds.
When the Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 29, Valanciunas had 22 points and 19 rebounds. The Grizzlies have gone 4-1 in their last five games, with Valanciunas averaging 17.4 points and 15.6 rebounds during that stretch.
While he’s seen the league shift towards more of a perimeter-oriented game, he still believes his post play is relevant in the NBA.
“I think so, especially in playoff games. You’ve got to have it all, you’ve got to have it as a weapon,” Valanciunas told Basketball Insiders. “That’s a weapon you can use in tough moments and tough stretches and stuff like that. It’s useful still.”
Having to adjust to not having Jackson or Clarke in the lineup, the Grizzlies have trotted out a two-big lineup at times with Valanciunas at center and Gorgui Dieng at power forward. In terms of size and length, it’s one of the biggest lineups in the NBA.
Dieng also came into the league as more of a traditional post player, but has shifted his game to become more of an outside shooting threat. Regardless, he can still score in the paint and be just as tough on the glass as Valanciunas.
If the Grizzlies manage to hold on to the eighth spot, they’ll likely face the Lakers in the first round — a team that has no shortage of size. While they haven’t had too much experience with the Valanciunas/Dieng combo, Valanciunas has already liked what he’s seen.
“We’re short on the rotation so we have to try different stuff and try different matchups,” Valanciunas told Basketball Insiders. “The way we’ve been playing, I think it’s been working pretty well.”
And although Valanciunas has maintained his back-to-the-basket play, he is not immune to the changing game. He came into the NBA as a low post scorer, but during his time in Toronto, he starting developing a three-point shot.
He doesn’t shoot many threes, he averages only about one attempt per game; when he does shoot them, he’s rather efficient. He’s a career 36.1 percent shooter from deep and he’s knocking them down at a 36.7 percent clip this season.
For him, it’s a good weapon to have to keep pace with the current league.
“I’m trying to mix it up, I’m trying to shoot the three. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn’t,” Valanciunas told Basketball Insiders. “When it’s not working, I go back to more inside shooting and go back to practice. But I’m getting more and more comfortable with shooting the three. I’m trying to elevate my game to more things.”
NBA Daily: Golden State’s Hiatus Is Almost Over
A few blows have put made the Golden State Warriors go on a hiatus since June, but Matt John goes into detail as to why the league should fear them even more when they return.
A couple of days ago, the Warriors recalled Stephen Curry from their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, which cued loads of jokes from NBA Twitter. Needless to say, the sport is better when it has one of its biggest icons back and healthy following a prolonged stint on the sideline. The Warriors may have lost in his return, but Curry was up to his old tricks again even with such a depleted roster.
It doesn’t even matter either as the Warriors’ season had been decided months ago — but everyone was just glad to see Curry back. Come to think of it, the NBA needs the Warriors back, period. We need the band back together. We don’t need The Hamptons 5 together again necessarily – and thankfully, we won’t – but let’s remember that it was the pre-Kevin Durant roster that revolutionized the NBA with their emphasis on both spacing and positionless basketball.
Sadly, we’re not going to be able to watch those guys because of all the bad breaks they’ve had dating back to last June. Durant is gone. Klay Thompson is on the shelf until next year. Curry’s played four games total. Since Draymond Green’s specialty is holding it all together, he’s done less than ever this season because there was nothing to hold together.
Losing all those guys, even with D’Angelo Russell as suitable consolation prize, set the Warriors so far back that, even with Green, the only tasks they could do this season was develop former lottery picks like Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender, cash in on players who had no future there like Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III and deal with players that fell into a little bit of both – hi, Willie Cauley-Stein — all while being one of the worst teams in the league.
Basically, the Warriors have been going through exactly what the 1998-99 Chicago Bulls went through. The only differences being that the Bulls’ first season post-Michael Jordan was shortened by a lockout, the Warriors kept the Dennis Rodman of the group – so to speak – and, of course, their best players will all be back next year and are still very much in their prime.
We know how good the Warriors will be when they have everyone back on their squad. In fact, don’t be shocked if they win more games than they lose now that they have Curry back along with Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from here on out. Golden State as the favorite night-in and night-out made things a little predictable over the last few years. For the first time since 2014, we’re going to see someone else represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.
Although no one wants injuries, parity is a welcome change of pace on that side.
But the Warriors will return to full strength when next season starts, and they’re going to have more at their disposal than just the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green. Indeed, while Kevin Durant is no longer there to form the atomic bomb that was the Warriors from 2016-2019, Golden State is going to have plenty of reinforcements that should put them back at the top as they had been for half a decade.
First is the inclusion of Andrew Wiggins. So far, Wiggins has been fine since coming over to the Bay Area. Averaging 20 points on 46/33/70 splits, as well as 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, is nothing to sneeze at. It hasn’t led to many wins, but just about everyone knows that’s not his fault.
Everyone also knows that when Curry and Thompson are re-integrated, Wiggins’ numbers will fall when he takes a backseat to them, but that might just be perfect for him. We’ve seen what happens when you count on Wiggins to be the No. 1 guy. Maybe he was never slated to be the man to lead your team to success. Instead, a supporting role might be more ideal
So far, the sample size is admittingly small to pass any sort of judgment, however, there are some encouraging signs that should make them optimistic about Wiggins turning into the perfect complementary piece. Not from Wiggins, but from the other young pieces they’ve developed.
That starts with Chriss, who had one foot out of the league when Golden State picked him up. Draymond Green, among others, vowed that Chriss had what it took to be in the league at the beginning of the season. The early returns weren’t great, and Chriss is averaging merely average numbers – 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds – but anyone who’s watched him knows that it isn’t that simple. In fact, he’s come along quite nicely since mid-January.
Since Jan. 20, Chriss is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds on 61 percent shooting from the field. What makes those numbers look promising is that while any skeptic would say that it’s a classic case of good stats/bad team numbers, Chriss wasn’t doing that for the first month or so. Because Golden State was afforded the time to focus on his development, he’s getting them results now. If they are molding Chriss into the big scouts thought he could be back in 2016, the Warriors have to believe they can do the same with Wiggins.
Again, Golden State should not expect to develop Wiggins into being a star. If they do, then they got a massive steal. They don’t need that from him though. They just need him to be the third option behind Curry and Thompson. With a lesser role, he may be able to exert more energy on the defensive end. With their opponent’s attention focused more on stopping Golden State’s backcourt, Wiggins should expect more open shots. His 33 percent shooting from distance this season isn’t too encouraging — but his near 40 percent mark from distance the shot is wide open most certainly is.
Golden State broke the regular-season record when they had Harrison Barnes as their primary wing. If Wiggins thrives in that role, then the Warriors shouldn’t see too much of a dropoff from the days of Kevin Durant.
It’s not just the young guys that they are developing already… but the young talent they’ll be sure to get over the next few years.
Like everyone else that has tread through a season of losses, the Warriors should be getting a shiny lottery prospect to develop for the next few years on a cheap rookie contract. This year’s draft is going to have some high-potential guys coming out. Whether it’s James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, Lamelo Ball or Cole Anthony, we’re most likely going to see one of those guys be put next to the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
And they’re likely going to get another high lottery pick thanks to the D’Angelo Russell trade, too. The pick that Minnesota gave up to get Russell is only top-three protected next year and, if it doesn’t convey, it’s completely unprotected. The Timberwolves have shown some progress since the deals they’ve made at the deadline, but they’re going up against a Western Conference with very few teams aiming to tank.
The Warriors already had the pieces in place to form a contender last season. Now, they have the pieces to turn their reign into an era of triumphant basketball only comparable to the San Antonio Spurs.
When the Splash Brothers are at full strength next season, their opponents in the Western Conference will be even stronger than they were before. This time, LeBron James could see them in a round that’s not the NBA Finals. The same goes for Kawhi Leonard, too. Even James Harden and his team have doubled down on building a team designed to stop them. It may be the toughest all-around challenge they’ve had to face since they exploded onto the scene.
We all know how good these guys are when they take the court. For now, we just have to bear the current roster while the world’s greatest show remains on intermission. Once it’s over, the Golden State Warriors will be back.
And they’ll be hungry too.