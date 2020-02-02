NBA
High-Performance Mindfulness: Top Five Things Not To Do During A Slump
Jake Rauchbach lists the top five things NOT to do during a shooting slump.
The shooting slump can be an enigma to even the most seasoned player. We are going to break down the top five things NOT to do to when experiencing a shooting slump.
Changing Shot Mechanics
Trying to fix chronic shooting issues by tinkering with mechanics generally creates further issues for the shooter. The reason why? Because the underlying cause of the slump is not physical. It is rooted in the subconscious and muscle memory level of the player.
In a slump, the root cause of what ails the shooter is not because a shooting elbow is too far out, or because it is coming off the wrong finger on the release.
Yes, these are contributing factors. However, when mechanics such as these are tweaked without also addressing the actual deeper cause, players tend to experience further issues.
Einstein said that you cannot fix a problem from the same level of awareness that it was created from. The same can be said about the shooting slump.
Trying to fix physical form is addressing the symptom, but not the cause. This is why changing mechanics is almost always ineffectual.
Film Watching
When a player is experiencing a slump, watching film to critique form and analyze shot selection is also not recommended.
When’s the last time any good shooter consistently shot the ball well by critically analyzing (thinking about) their shot? Shooting is all about feeling and FLOW, not thinking. We ask players how does your shot feel, not how does your shot think. In this way, shooting is more of an art than a science.
Film study that has the player break down his/her current form and shot selection can have the effect of activating the analytical thinking mind. This is counterproductive and can block a player’s ability to feel better about his/her shot. To break a slump, we want to tap into the subconscious or autonomic system.
Increasing Repetitions
The adage that increasing repetitions is the way to bust a shooting slump is antiquated and generally does not work.
Hard work is only effective when the conscious and subconscious parts of the brain are in alignment. When they are not, like in the case of a shooting slump, then the player generally is just spinning his/her wheels.
We have all seen those players that spend hours in the gym and are not able to translate that work to tangible in-game improvement. The same concept holds for slumping shooters.
There is a very real disconnect on the level of the muscle memory that must be brought back into balance before increased repetition begins registering as an in-game improvement.
In a slump, the best thing a player can do — outside of internally releasing the psychosomatic block by way of High-Performance techniques — is to go to the movies and get their mind off of the experience. Increasing reps in this instance is generally not beneficial.
Thinking & Analyzing
As mentioned above, slumps are not fixed by using the conscious mind to figure out a solution. If this were effective, players would routinely be able to hypothesize and think themselves out of the downtrend.
It is very common for a player experiencing a slump to analyze form shot attempts, and begin employing the thinking mind to suppress emotional discord stemming from past ineffectual shooting experiences.
When this happens, often a nasty psychosomatic looping effect occurs, which can further perpetuate the slump.
Imagine trying to “think away” a severely sprained ankle? This does not work because the underlying physical trauma of the sprained ankle needs to be addressed before progress can take place. A similar concept can be applied to the shooting slump.
At its core, shooting slumps are also trauma, mental and emotional trauma. To eradicate the slump, healing, or elimination of the underlying mental and emotional baggage, must take place.
Let’s define trauma.
Mental and emotional trauma can be severe off-court experiences like family, financial or health crises. It can also be defined by memories of bad shooting games, embarrassing moments on-court moments or specific plays such as badly missed shots.
When leftover experiences like these bleed over into the muscle memory, slumps begin to occur. For this reason, increasing repetition, film study and analysis generally do not have a positive effect on solving the slump until the underlying baggage, or trauma, has been processed through.
Leaning On Outside Counsel
Players often want to ask others for advice. If the player is self-aware enough to know that the slump is not purely physical, then asking for help on how to neutralize the underlying emotional trauma can be beneficial.
However, leaning on other’s opinions can also further exacerbate the issue. This is especially true when that outside influence suggests tinkering with mechanics and analyzing shot performance.
The risk here is if the initial outside counsel’s recommendations do not work, the player may have a hard time hearing, trusting and synthesizing relevant input in the future. Another issue here is, players can begin to lose faith in what they think is the correct way to proceed. This is the worst-case scenario because it can lead to the player feeling lost. This can then produce even more overthinking, or paralysis by analysis.
Closing
We still have a lot to learn about shooting slumps. However, considering how players have responded in the past, it is best to focus on the internal dynamics (The Cause) of the player first before addressing the slumping symptoms. This is the fastest way to bust the slump.
NBA
NBA Daily: Guards Channeling Their Inner Mamba
Of all the NBA’s tributes to Kobe Bryant this week, the prodigious scoring from the league’s shooting guards has been the most appropriate and lasting.
The NBA in 2020 is defined by deep-shooting point guards and increasingly-common unicorns, but its history is marked by shooting guards earning singular nicknames. Jerry West became The Logo. Michael Jordan rose to be the GOAT. Kobe Bryant is remembered as the Black Mamba.
In the wake of the tragic helicopter accident that took Kobe’s life Sunday, it has been a fitting week for the shooting guards of the league to bombard the scoreboard. Of the top-13 per game scorers since Sunday, six of them have been traditional shooting guards. Of the top-7 single-game outputs, five have been traditional shooting guards, as well as nine of the top-16. And the most-emotional, drenched-in-clutch shot of the week? It came from a traditional shooting guard.
Of all the poignant tributes to Kobe this week — the 8-second backcourt violations, the 24-second shot-clock violations, the aptly-narrated videos — the shooting guard binge may be the most appropriate.
Khris Middleton’s 51 without Giannis
The Milwaukee Bucks had no trouble scoring without their superstar, largely because Middleton poured in 51 points in a 151-131 win against the Washington Wizards. Middleton scored with an efficiency that bordered on Kobe-esque, needing only 26 shots to get 51 points and going 7-of-10 from deep. To lend that the context offered Monday, Middleton’s shooting rates would have gotten him to the mythical 81 on only 42 shot attempts, the rare volume-scoring night that hypothetically reaches that mark on fewer than Kobe’s 46 shot attempts to do it back in 2006.
Eric Gordon’s 50 without Harden
Gordon was even more efficient than Middleton, dropping 50 on the Utah Jazz in a 126-117 win. He took only 22 shots to power the Houston Rockets without their respective franchise cornerstone. There was some version of poetry to a shooting guard scoring bucket after bucket on the Jazz on Sunday, as ESPN re-aired Kobe’s final game at the same time, the one where he scored a memorable 60 against Utah.
Bradley Beal’s 40.3 points per game average
Beal scored 47, 40 and 34 points in his three games since Sunday, adding in seven assists per game for good measure. The Washington Wizards went 1-2 in the stretch, underscoring one of the arguments against Beal’s All-Star candidacy, but his onslaught certainly evoked thoughts of Kobe, especially when he went shot-for-shot with Middleton for much of Monday night.
Buddy Hield vs. Andrew Wiggins
Hield came off the bench as the Sacramento Kings’ drama continued, and Wiggins’ team lost in historic fashion, so maybe it was not an ideal night for either shooting guard, but they combined for 78 points the night after Kobe’s death. While Wiggins opened the game hot, it was Hield who channeled Kobe’s closing mentality with a 20-point fourth quarter that helped erase a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit. In fact, Hield did not miss in those 12 minutes.
The only other player to score 20 or more points in the fourth quarter without missing a shot? Kobe.
Victor Oladipo’s emotional and clutch return
After a year and six days away from the game because of a ruptured quad tendon, the Indiana Pacers’ guard’s nine points may have seemed underwhelming. They weren’t.
"I just shot it, man. Mamba Mentality. … That's for them."
Victor Oladipo was in tears talking about his clutch three to force overtime and how thankful he is to be back on the court. pic.twitter.com/yhQvnztYRX
— ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2020
DeMar DeRozan’s all-around game
The San Antonio Spurs’ guard averaged a mere 29.3 points in three games this week, but as is typical for DeRozan, his shot distribution came in ways only Kobe could create, attempting just one three in three games. By no means were DeRozan’s contributions minimized, though, considering he grabbed 7 rebounds and offered 5 assists per game, as well.
Devin Booker’s 7,000th point
The 16th-highest scoring output of the week being Booker’s 36 at Memphis emphasizes just how rapid the volume-scoring has been this week. In the five days preceding Sunday, that showing would have ranked 10th. Nonetheless, it wasn’t how many points Booker scored that stood out, it was the career mark he reached Wednesday and how it related to Kobe.
And how about Devin Booker going out the next game & becoming the youngest guard to reach 7K career pts, surpassing Kobe Bryant. Book once told me Kobe reached out after he scored 70. "Out of every text or tweet I got, that was definitely my favorite one.” pic.twitter.com/vwac4dpyQI
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 29, 2020
And then there’s Damian Lillard, the Los Angeles Lakers’ next opponent
With two of this week’s top-12 nights, the latter of which included his first career triple-double, continuing a scorching four-game stretch, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is evoking memories of Kobe. Lillard is averaging 48.5 points per game in his last four games while shooting 53 percent from the field and 56 percent from deep.
Don’t bother comprehending those numbers. They never made sense when Kobe reached them, either. And tonight, when the Lakers stir the NBA universe’s emotions all over again — tune in to ESPN by 10 ET — keep an eye on Lillard during the game. He may be a point guard, but he is scoring like the shooting guards emulating Kobe this week across the league.
NBA
NBA Daily: What Is Frank Ntilikina’s Future In New York?
Despite playing in only his third season, Frank Ntilikina is no stranger to trade rumors. Drew Maresca caught up with Ntilikina about his desire to remain with the New York Knicks. Will the organization allow him to reach his potential in The Big Apple?
Despite the fact that the Knicks haven’t been a traditional trade deadline buyer in almost a decade, every trade deadline in recent memory has seen its share of Knicks rumors and activity, including last year’s paradigm-shifting trade with Dallas. This year will be no different. The Knicks added a number of salary-cap friendly veterans who could help other teams make and advance in the playoffs. And they should be open to dealing any/all of them.
But what about inquiries for their younger players? Technically, no one should be off-limits. If the Clippers wanted to deal Kawhi Leonard for RJ Barrett, the Knicks would do it, right? But in reality, offers are made based on a player’s ceiling, contract and production. So what should the Knicks do with their younger players if teams come knocking– namely, Frank Ntilikina?
Ntilikina’s been a polarizing player since arriving in New York in 2017. He was drafted eighth overall when he was only 18 years old ahead of other players who fans and the media thought would fit better with the team, including Dennis Smith Jr. and Malik Monk. Offensively, Ntilikina was raw and inconsistent. He scored 5.9 points and tallied only 3.2 assists in 21.9 minutes per game in 2017-18. He was clearly uncomfortable operating as a shoot-first guard having attempted only 6.9 shots per game as a rookie.
His second season was more of the same – 5.7 points on 6.6 field-goal attempts and 2.8 assists in 21 minutes per game. And while he was clearly perplexed with his inconsistent role, he was also beginning to get regular questions from members of the media about his lack of development and his unwillingness to shoot the ball. He struggled to understand how to secure consistent minutes, and it showed in his demeanor before and after games in the locker room.
Ntilikina entered his third season with a renewed confidence, at least partially driven by his success in the FIBA World Cup over the summer – where he helped lead France to the Bronze Medal as the team’s starting point guard.
And to the delight of many within the organization, it looked like he’d turned a corner. Ntilikina logged 30 or more minutes in 9 of the team’s 14 games in November 2019. Across those games, Ntilikina started all 14 and averaged 8.1 points on 7.5 field goal attempts in 31 minutes per game. He shot 35.9% from three-point range, dished out 4.2 assists per game and was similarly impactful on the defensive end. Further, he had some inspiring individual performances, like in a win against Dallas when he tallied 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks, which put his entire repertoire on display.
But it didn’t result in wins. The Knicks were 3-12 in November. Further complicating matters, then-head coach David Fizdale was fired by the team in early December after finally relenting more minutes to the young point guard. And just like that, Ntilikina’s role was back in flux.
With the team floundering and the front office under an increasing amount of scrutiny, it wouldn’t be surprising if interim coach Mike Miller was told to win regardless of the cost. Or maybe he just preferred the veteran, Elfrid Payton. But Coach Miller spoke highly about Ntilikina’s skill set prior to the Jan. 24 home game against Toronto.
“I think he’s growing with his role as he goes and he’s getting good shots,” Miller said, “So you look at the shots he’s taking, I think we talked about this after the (last) game, I love to see him attacking the basket the way he did, going in there, he got an open-court three, he got a couple pull-ups. So he’s getting to his spots and taking the shots that he should be looking for.”
Ntilikina’s shot and his willingness to use it are clearly improving. He’s become especially adept at shooting mid-range jump shots when his defender goes under screens. He’s connecting on 46.3% of his long-range two-point shots, of which he’s taken 54 already this season – up from 29.4% on only 34 attempts in the entire 2018-19 season.
“I’m just trying to play the right way and take good shots,” Ntilikina told Basketball Insiders. “I know they’re going to come. I’m going to get to my spot each and every night. So just working on them and trying to be ready come game time.
“I realize I have to take it because it’s a good shot and the defense gives it to me –and you have to take what the defense gives you,” Ntilikina continued. “It’s also confidence because since I’ve known the defense was going to give to me, I’ve been working on that shot. And I’ve been successful at taking it and making it.”
In addition, Ntilikina’s obviously far more comfortable throwing lobs to teammate Mitchell Robinson than he’s been in the recent past – another valuable part of his game that’s developed since his rookie season. Granted, Robinson makes for an easy target, but games like the Jan. 1 contest against the Portland Trail Blazers is a perfect example of Ntilikina’s progress. Against Portland, Ntilikina tallied 10 assists, putting on a passing clinic along the way.
But he’s still struggled to make the leap with Coach Miller. Ntilikina averaged only 4.5 points and 2.0 assists in 16.2 minutes per game in December and 6.2 points and 3.2 assists in only 17.1 minutes per game in January — a monumental change in playing time from November to December and January.
It’s unclear if speaking to the coach, front office or his agent would help Ntilikina secure a more consistent role in New York. But in typical Ntilikina-fashion, he’s chosen to let his play do the talking for him.
“Right now, I ask for minutes and opportunity by working my ass off and giving everything that I can to my team,” Ntilikina said.
But when will the team show that level of trust in Ntilikina?
Coach Miller continues to rely heavily on Elfrid Payton, playing him 29.5 minutes per game so far in January. Payton is a fine player. But he’s 25 years old and has been in the league since 2016. We know his strengths and weaknesses. But we don’t know what Ntilikina can be.
We won’t know for sure until next Thursday, but it’s unlikely that Ntilikina is traded before the deadline considering his lack of impact this season.
So assuming he’s kept beyond the deadline, the Knicks must let him play. They should take off the training wheels and let him prove that he can bounce back after a bad night, and that he can continue his improved shooting with more volume. The team is currently 13-36 – ostensibly eliminated from playoff contention. With nothing left to play for, there’s nothing left to lose.
And if all else fails, Ntilikina is still a lock-down defender. Ntilikina ranked first overall in the NBA in points allowed per pick-and-roll possession in his rookie season, according to Synergy Sports Technology. And while he may not have maintained that specific achievement last season, he’s still an accomplished and versatile defender who is regularly assigned the opposing team’s best player – be it Trae Young or Luka Doncic.
“With Frank and his value, defensively, he’s been high level,” coach Miller said. “He’s been really good. So he’s not impacted when that ball’s not going in. He’s still doing his job on that (defensive) end.”
That’s noteworthy because lots of guys let misses affect their overall effort when in a shooting slump. It’s unfortunate that the Knicks apparently undervalue Ntilikina’s defense and selflessness. He might become a star and he might. But he has the makings of someone who should be in the league for a long time. And shockingly, he prefers New York – for now.
“This is a good organization,” Ntilikina said. “I’m thankful that they picked up my option (for 2020-21). I really want to be here long term and end my career here. And I want to be successful with the franchise.”
It’s unclear when success and Knicks will be uttered in the same sentence. But Ntilikina wants to stick around to see it through. And he’s even willing to do some of the leg work. They shouldn’t take that for granted.
“Definitely,” Ntilikina replied when asked if he’d like to help recruit free agents to New York.
Hopefully, he’s still around to do so — this offseason and beyond.
NBA
Is Aiding A Weakness Worth Sacrificing A Strength?
With the trade deadline fast approaching, Matt John dives into instances where teams gave up some of their talent in order to help the weaker aspects of their roster.
Before we begin, something, or someone, needs to be addressed- the death of one Kobe “Bean” Bryant. The NBA community lost one of its biggest icons over the weekend when Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash. This news is very tragic seeing how popular Kobe was both during and after his time in the NBA and how young he was when he passed on.
It’s hard to write anything period right now because tragedies like these almost never happen, and in Kobe’s case, no one could have ever imagined that it would end for him so tragically soon. It’s going to be a long time before everyone can fully process this. Some of us may never be able to. If you’re still understandably grieving, take your time.
Let’s also remember the other lives that were lost that day, which included Kobe’s daughter Gianna Bryant, and keep them in your prayers if you haven’t already. There are plenty of videos and articles that go into much more detail about the man and the player that Kobe Bryant was. Please feel free to check those out, because fair warning, this won’t be a piece about the man who once donned the numbers 8 and 24.
This is going to be about the trading season. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away. Slowly but surely, trade buzz is now heating up. Over the past few weeks, the Minnesota Timberwolves added some desperately needed shooting while the Atlanta Hawks wanted some nostalgia in an already lost season. The Golden State Warriors are going full throttle on their tank job, while the Dallas Mavericks have adjusted accordingly following Dwight Powell’s devastating Achilles injury.
That might be the tip of the iceberg, or it might be as good we get in terms of impact. Teams may think they want more time to evaluate their squads, or they may think that it’s not worth making any big changes. That hasn’t stopped anyone from speculating about the big names potentially finding new homes — Kevin Love, LaMarcus Aldridge and Chris Paul come to mind.
Then, there’s one that always comes up despite no rumors being tied to him: Gordon Hayward.
For context, let’s start with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have played well enough to put their name among the very best in the Eastern Conference and arguably the entire league. Despite their impressive 31-15 record, what seems to be preventing them from entering the contender discussion is their lack of a difference-maker in the big department.
Al Horford didn’t provide a whole lot of flash, but his skill set checked a lot of boxes. His departure left a huge void for Boston to fill. With him and Aron Baynes gone, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, Robert Williams III and Grant Williams have handled the majority of the minutes at the five position. Together, the four of them have done a good enough job. Good enough in the sense that they haven’t brought Boston down nearly as much as originally feared. Still, if they had a bigger name manning the middle, maybe that would put the Celtics back in the discussion.
Now would be as good a time as any to get that particular big name at the center spot. Steven Adams and Andre Drummond have been rumored to be on the market since both of their teams are supposedly changing course.
This is where the prospect of trading Hayward comes in. With his $30+ million on the books, he makes enough money that he would match in a trade with any upper-tier big in the league. Also, because the Celtics have plenty both in the scoring department with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker — and the playmaking department with Walker and Marcus Smart — a case can be made that Hayward isn’t the top offensive option on the team he once was.
Another case can be made that Hayward, who has objectively played so much better this season than last, gives the Celtics another layer on both sides of the floor because of his abilities as a jack-of-all-trades wing. When fully healthy, the Celtics have had the privilege of having two of either him or Kemba or “the Jays” on the court at all times without missing a beat. Together, the four of them are plus-14.1 when they share the court.
The only problem is that those four have had trouble staying on the court together throughout most of the season. Believe it or not, that particular quartet has only played in 16 games together total.
If the Celtics were to trade Hayward for a high-profile big, they would, on paper, be taking away from a strength to aid a weakness. Teams have made these types of trades before where they trade a player believed to be superfluous for a player who was slated to help in a weaker area.
Has this strategy worked? Yes and no. History says it’s a mixed bag. This brings us to a tweet made by former Celtic Kendrick Perkins a little while ago.
The Celtics are missing one piece and that’s a Center that can anchor their defense!!! Who says No? Gordon Hayward for Steven Adams?
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 23, 2020
This specific trade idea has been brought up what seems like an infinite amount of times, but coming from Perk this time is a little ironic. That’s because Perkins himself was involved in a similar trade nine years ago.
For those who don’t remember — and any Celtics fan who’s reading this certainly doesn’t — Boston traded Perkins among others to the Oklahoma City Thunder for primarily Jeff Green. Many were put off by this trade seeing how Perkins played a vital part in Boston winning its 17th championship, while Green helped Oklahoma City get its first playoff berth.
Putting all emotions aside, the rationale was pretty straightforward. The Celtics lost backup wing Marquis Daniels for the season with a bruised spinal cord and were one of the oldest teams in the league. They needed some depth on the wing and a little infusion of youth couldn’t have hurt. The Thunder had been bested by the then-defending reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers the previous postseason because LA took advantage of their lack of size. Getting someone who could stand up to them potentially made them the favorites in the West.
Both sides also viewed Perkins and Green as expendable. Boston had a strong enough frontcourt that they were one of the East’s best teams, even with Perkins out for most of the season. Oklahoma City had plenty of young talent in its arsenal that Green was a surplus — plus, they needed to see how good James Harden would be if his role expanded.
Both teams sacrificed a part of their strengths to help a weakness. We all know how this worked out. To make a long story short, it didn’t. Perkins did not fit the Thunder’s up-tempo style at all, and Green never really found a role for himself with the Celtics until it was too late. In this instance, the player acquired in hopes of aiding the weakness either didn’t really do that (Green) or even if he did, he hurt the team more than he helped overall (Perkins).
There have been other instances where making a deal like this worked for the best — at least for one side. A year after OKC and Boston agreed to their midseason swap, Golden State and the Milwaukee Bucks made some rather seismic roster changes midseason when the Warriors traded Monta Ellis to the Bucks for Andrew Bogut, among others.
This move also didn’t sit well with fans even if the thinking made sense. Golden State had one of the league’s most talented scoring duos between Ellis and a young Stephen Curry, but since the team’s defense was a complete joke — especially in the post — a rim protector was needed to change its fortunes. Milwaukee needed more scoring help seeing how Brandon Jennings couldn’t do everything himself, and Bogut was injury-prone.
In short, while Ellis didn’t really do much for the Bucks, Bogut was exactly what the Warriors needed. His high IQ both as a shot-blocker and as a passer gave Golden State the final touches to start what would turn into an era of dominance. Ellis may have been the more talented player at that point, but Bogut was the better piece to put next to Curry.
Another reason why both teams agreed to a swap? They both had blossoming players who had great potential ahead of them. For the Warriors, it was hot-shot rookie Klay Thompson, whose shooting and defense proved to be a better fit next to Curry. For the Bucks, it was second-year man Larry Sanders, whose athleticism and rim protection made Bogut redundant. Because they had their replacements lined up, both sides felt they could give up the players in the deal.
It may have only worked out for one side in the long run, but it still proves that making a move like this can work out as long as you prepare accordingly. It’s not a given, but the risk is worth taking.
Getting back to Hayward, the odds of Boston trading him period should seem low. If the Celtics traded a guy who:
– Left more money on the table to join them
– Has gone through hell and back with his leg injury
– Has a personal relationship with their head coach
It would not make them look good. The Celtics’ image took a substantial hit when they traded Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie Irving. Even if it was the right move, Thomas gave the Celtics everything he could while dealing with both an injured hip and the death of his sister. Trading him made the Celtics look cold and ruthless. That cold image would only be amped up if they did the same with Hayward.
Then again, maybe it wouldn’t matter to them if they believed a title was in their grasp should they make such a move. That was the thought process when they acquired Irving. Getting to that final stage requires making moves that aren’t comfortable to make. If taking away from your strength bolsters your team overall because it helps a weakness, you should do it. Especially if a title is within your grasp.
When it comes to topics like this, always think of what Thanos said during Avengers: Infinity War.
“The hardest choices require the strongest wills.”