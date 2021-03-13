Legacy
How Is The NBA Helping To Make Up For Lost Revenue?
Of the many industries and sectors hit by the economic chaos of the last year, there are few that have had to adapt to the new normal quite as quickly as professional sports. This is true of professional sports across the world, as the varying degrees of ongoing restrictions make live sports difficult commercial terrain to navigate. And with mass gatherings of crowds off the table – until at least this coming summer – the future looks even more uncertain for sports fans and team owners alike.
But with income from in-person ticket sales not an option for the foreseeable future, how are NBA teams making up for the lost revenue this would ordinarily bring, in these uncertain times?
According to recent reporting on the financial health of the NBA, the organization suffered a 10% loss to its finances in the 2019-20 season. This amounted to a total financial hit of $8.3 billion.
In terms of what is behind this loss, it comes from a combination of loss in gate receipts, which totaled around the $800 million mark, as well as a $400 million loss in sponsorships and merchandising. The outlook for the 2020-21 season looks similarly dim, with industry analysts already projecting a 40% loss in overall revenue if the season progresses without the presence of fans at live events and the accompanying gate-night receipts.
With these losses in mind, however, what options do the NBA have available to them to keep their financial health in check, and what steps have they taken so far?
Loosened sponsorship restrictions
As mentioned above, one of the most notable hits to the revenue of the NBA in the last season came in the form of fewer sponsorship deals being signed. Given that the overall health of the economy was declining at the time, it is understandable that companies had less money available to spend on sponsorship deals.
As a way of mitigating the economic impact of this, the NBA began loosening sponsorship restrictions that had previously limited the types of companies that could provide sponsorship, either at games or to teams. With ticket revenue essentially non-existent for the foreseeable future, this move will provide the league with a vital source of revenue going forward into the 2020-21 season.
As a result of these changes, the NBA has agreed to let hard alcohol, casino and sports betting companies provide sponsorship to NBA teams. This marks a significant change from the norm and opens these companies and business sectors to greater visibility on in-arena signage.
NBA teams have already begun benefiting from these changes, with the Memphis Grizzlies becoming the first NBA franchise to partner with a sports betting and fantasy operator. It is expected that this will be the first of many such industry tie-ups, as NBA franchises begin eying new sponsorship opportunities. And with so many sports betting platforms already recognizing the opportunity that this change presents, we can expect this trend to continue.
This change comes at just the right time for the sports betting and gambling industry across the USA, as recent legislative changes at both the state and federal level have significantly loosened decades-old restrictions imposed on them. For this reason, companies such as SkyCity Online Casino are now considering the opportunities presented by this shift in NBA sponsorship restrictions, which could allow them to gain more exposure than ever in the domestic market. In light of all this, it is an incredibly exciting time to be involved in the online gambling and sports betting sector in the USA!
In addition to diversifying the kinds of corporate entities that can acquire sponsorship rights, the NBA has also opened up other commercial ventures. This includes giving teams the ability to sell international sponsorship rights to three partners, which is an increase over last year.
An additional change will allow NBA teams to create live digital content that does not feature game footage, for second-screen use during match broadcasts. This could include in-arena, half-time shows that could be aired on the website or app of a particular team.
With all this in mind, we begin to get a sense of how the NBA is responding to an uncertain outlook for the 2020-21 season. Despite this uncertainty, however, it does look as if they are taking proactive steps to ensure that the financial impact will be relatively minimal, if not significantly lessened, as we move into the spring and summer months.
How are NBA Betting Odds Generated?
For years, the NBA betting industry was a domain of old-school Vegas bookmarkers. Things have changed in recent years, thanks to tech advances and the growth of online bookmarkers. However, one question remains; how do bookmarkers determine NBA betting odds?
Well, since the early days of NBA betting, bookmarkers’ aim was balancing the action on both sides of wagers. The advent of algorithms and betting software hasn’t changed that. NBA betting odds are designed to ensure equal action from each side of a betting line. When generating odds for an NBA game, bookmarkers don’t focus on creating a probable or actual picture of the reality. Instead, they aim at mitigating their risk.
The Making of Odds in a Tech-Savvy World
In years gone by, bookmarkers primarily relied on power rankings and their “gut feeling” in odds making. Today, the process is aided by computing power. Odds makers rely in statisticians and mathematicians who pore over large volumes of data besides incorporating trends into the process.
Understanding bettors’ behavior, mitigating risk mathematically, and determining the general public’s reaction to lines of play also play a role in the odd generation process. By incorporating the insight of statisticians and mathematicians into the odd-making process, betting odds have become more precise and quantifiable.
Rather than relying on instinct and experience alone, NBA bookmarkers synthesize mathematical knowledge and the understanding of risk and probability to create the most accurate lines. Any successful bettor will tell you that the more accurate a betting line is, the more profitable it is to bookmarkers.
Money Line Bets vs. Point Spread Bets
In every NBA game, there’s typically an underdog and a favorite. When it comes to betting odds, a point spread determines the victory margin. Thus, a betting line for an NBA game may look like this:
Denver Nuggets (-182) vs. Chicago Bulls (+145)
If you’re making a money line bet, these numbers clearly show who’s the favorite. Thus, if you bet on the Nuggets at (-182), it means you should wager $182 to win $100 on your bet. Conversely. If you bet $100 on the Bulls at (+145), you could win $110.
In point spread bets, the favorite team’s margin of victory is estimated as a line, thus making the content even from a betting perspective. Point spread bets often have similar or the same odds irrespective of the selection you make. If more money is placed on one team, bookmarkers often adjust their betting lines of odds to factor in the heavy action, thus hedging their bets.
In a points spread bet such as Denver Nuggets (-2) vs. Chicago Bulls (+2), the Nuggets are the favorites. Therefore, you will only win your bet if they win by over two points. Moreover, you’ll still win the bet if the Bulls lose by less than two points and you’ve waged your money on the Nuggets.
Why NBA Betting Odds Tend to Change
Betting odds are often formulated to help bookmarkers predict the outcomes of games. The odds tend to change depending on the betting action. Thus, it’s best to look at different bookmarkers for odds and lines since this will give you an edge when betting on games.
The idea behind comparing different bookmarkers’ odds is that some websites may have more action on one side. This explains why NBA betting websites tend to display different betting odds, lines, and point spreads for the same games. Thus, checking out multiple betting sites will give you the best edge on your bets.
Finding the most attractive betting odds for a specific NBA game can be challenging. It’s best to remember that NBA lines rarely move at all. Depending on your strategy, you can either lock your bet the moment the line is produced, or you can wait a little bit more to see whether there will be a change. Also, be on the lookout for prop bets that give you a bang for your buck.
Young NBA Players To Watch In 2021
The NBA is one of the most-watched sports in America and the players are adored by fans. While some of the players have been on the court for many years and have become household names, others are just starting out but have a great future ahead of them.
In this guide, we thought we would look at some of the young NBA players that you should be watching in 2021. Read on to hear which top up-and-coming players made this list!
Patrick Williams
At just 19 years old, Patrick Williams is currently a rookie that we must all be watching. He is currently playing as number 9 for the Chicago Bulls and is building a notable reputation for himself. He has already proved himself as a bench player at FSU and earned various awards doing so. This 6’8” player is certainly one to watch.
James Wiseman
Did you know that James Wiseman is only 19 years old and is already 7’1”? If you were a betting man, you’d probably take one look at the NBA odds and consider placing a bet on Wiseman when he plays for the Golden State Warriors. This player showed a lot of potential so far and is shaping up to be one of the most popular players of the future.
Killian Hayes
Killian Hayes is another 19-year-old to make our list and he is currently playing for the Detroit Pistons. Killian is 6’5” tall and already has a nickname, as he is known as “Kill”. It is expected that this player out of France is going to get a lot of minutes on the court this season so don’t take your eyes off him if you are a Pistons fan.
R.J Hampton
R.J. Hampton has previously played overseas, and he is one of the only American rookies to have done this so far. He is currently playing as number 13 for the Denver Nuggets and is 19 years old. Fans of Hampton call him Hamptime. He is 6’5” tall and shows a lot of potential to become one of the notable players in the NBA.
LaMelo Ball
Are you a Charlotte Hornets fan? If you are then you might already recognise the last young NBA player on our list, LaMelo Ball. This player is 19 years old and is 6’7”. His nickname is Melo, and he plays as number 2 for the team. It is expected that he will have an immediate effect on the success of the Charlotte Hornets.
Watch Out
Some of the NBA all stars should be worried about their positions with these young players coming up the ranks. They have shown a lot of potential and are set to really make an impact on their teams. It won’t be long before they are moving around and joining some of the biggest teams in the NBA.
Make sure to keep an eye on all of these rookies!
Ways to Improve Basketball Shooting Percentage
We are sure you are probably thinking how do the basketball players manage to score so effortlessly each and every time, and have such great shooting percentages, right? Well we have compiled you a list of ways that you can personally improve yourself. Of course, we would not say you will be NBA ready immediately, as it will take time to do so! So, get ready to practice and take our lead, by following through on the tips that we suggest!
In the meantime, while you practice your shooting skills, bet on those that have got excellent aim and shooting percentage, through https://au.picks.nba.com/.
Tip number one: Eyes on the prize
You will need to set your eyes on the target and of course, have your eyes on the prize! NBA players are not players for nothing. They know what they want, so they go get it! By locating the rim, you will give your brain the time it needs to subconsciously aim for the rim of the net and get that ball in there! By building this habit in practice, it really does help your shooting percentage, without a doubt.
Tip number two: Hold the follow-through
You may have actually heard of this one before, but it is very true. When you hold your follow, it can help improve any shooting issues you may have leading up to the point of your being about to shoot. The movement is concise and helps aim a lot for many players. Lebron James mentioned how this was his top go-to goal.
Tip number three: Have a relaxed wrist movement
This one is super legit as you essentially can have better control of the ball if you happen to relax the wrist movement. If you have a stiff wrist, it can actually incur extra bounce, a movement that will defer the concise direction of your throw. Without even actually thinking too much, this can be a habit that you keep on top of, and use within every shooting spur within a game, or practice.
Tip number four: Try a different colored ball
This tip may seem a little crazy, but believe us, it helps extremely. Why? Because you actually can visually see the ball rotation and that can help you improve the moments up and leading to your shot, especially when you are aiming.
Tip number five: Master the normal shot before you start with Kobe’s air shot
So many people starting out with basketball are very mesmerized by Kobe’s amazing air shot and for that reason, they start off with something that is considered to be one of the hardest moves within basketball. While it is an epic move, we definitely would not recommend beginners start with this, as it decreases your shooting percentage massively, being that you have less control over the ball. Kobe has been in the game for a very long time, and while he has left the aspiring basketballers with amazing hacks and tricks, god rest his soul, that kind of move is what we call freakishly amazing and insane! Who knows? Maybe you will be able to adapt to this move and try it out for yourself one day, but make sure you clean the normal shot first, as that will be your go-to.
Tip number 6: Do not think of how your shot will go in live games
It is obvious that you will want to conquer your shot within a game, and thinking about its technicality before you do it, is all you want to do. Yet subconsciously, this will increase doubts and anxiety within the game that may put you off actually performing in the way that you should. You will miss some shots, that is natural. Yet, the more you think, the more it can mess with your confidence and head. So, do not overthink everything too much and just go with the flow.
By telling yourself that you do not care about whether you make the shot each and every time you attempt to shoot, you will subconsciously be able to develop a very laid-back approach when it comes to you and your shooting attitude. Remember, the calmer you are, the more control you will have over your gameplay and shots.
Tip number 7: Develop the optimal Arc
Some statistical facts for you now, to blow your mind. Did you know, when you shoot with a 35-degree arc, it has only a 6 percent chance of creating a clear shot, while the rest of the probability will be that you hit the rim. So you have to make sure that is near perfect. The more you increase the arc, the more your shot will have a greater degree of error, so optimizing it, will make sure that you have less margins of error. You will know that you have perfected your shot, due to less and less attempts actually hitting the basketball rim. It will eventually become a unified rhythm within your gameplay.
Tip number 8: Watch back on some gameplay shots
By watching back on past games and shots by many prestigious players, you will be able to see their techniques of having a great shooting percentage. You will of course need to have great attention to detail, to identify patterns and trends with each player’s shooting style. Nevertheless, it is actually a great way of self-improvement. You could incorporate from what you see, to your everyday play. Slow playback is a great way of seeing how the Lakers manage to make their shots count. They did win the most recent season to pass, did they not? So, make sure you learn from their mistakes and spot where you can improve. A wise man will always learn from the mistakes of others.
Tip number 9: Film your shots
The best way to visually see where you are heading when you are leading up to a shot and actually making it, is by filming. There you can repeat with a slow playback and see exactly what needs improvement from your shooting game. It is a whole new world of reflection when you managed to sit back and criticize your gameplay from your own vision. Playing and seeing is a completely different vibe entirely. So, make sure that you see yourself doing it!
Once you have made a habit of playing back your shots when you practice, you will need to immediately make it your mission to improve. The sooner you are conscientious of your shooting, the more you will embody a better shooting percentage. Correcting your shot is imperative and a habit. If you do not see that you fix it, it could ultimately get worse and you will then find it harder to improve on. We are creatures of habit after all.
Tip number 10: Keep your motion balanced
When you do not have control over your motion, that will of course mean that you will not be able to control the shot that you are about to make, for that reason, you will need to work on stopping the jerky movements and giving your shots one complete unified movement, with absolute control and balance. If you do not have balance. That will ultimately affect your margin of error ever so slightly. This should help you be more consistent, for your information.
Tip number 11: Practice 50 shots before a big game
Before a huge game, make sure you practice your hits and hit up to 50 shots before a game, with your practiced, strong focus and balance when you shoot. If you practice and start strong, you will of course go out with far greater confidence overall, so it would definitely be within your favor. Remember, the sooner you are aware of your abilities, you will go out there and make your talent shown because you will have complete control over your shots.
