Looking Toward The NBA Draft: Point Guards

The NBA Draft is a transformative moment for franchises as it provides them with the opportunity to jump-start a lost roster or continue building one on the rise. With the ever-increasing importance of the point guard position – which is as sought after as ever – teams are constantly on the lookout for their next, great floor general. Well, the NBA Draft is the place to find one.

Sadly, it’s not that simple: Most point guards take time to develop and there are already loads of stellar point guards in the league, meaning that rookies face an even tougher time securing a role. Further, early successes are not indicative of longevity or greatness. Just look at Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Dennis Smith Jr. – all of whom were highly touted prospects entering their respective drafts. While none are out of the league, none achieved nearly the levels of success that was expected of them.

But it’s not all bad, either. A number of young point guards have flourished in recent years including Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – all currently in their first, second or third year in the league. It’s those kinds of success stories that serve as the fuel in the fire that either powers teams to championships or burns them to the ground.

But wait, there more. As though the process wasn’t hard enough, 2020 upped the ante. In-person workouts are disallowed in the NBA Draft process this year, so teams will have significantly less intel to base decisions on than ever before. There will be a virtual combine held in October, but it’s unclear which – if any – of the top prospects will attend.

And while the 2020 NBA Draft’s talent pool is viewed by many as being underwhelming, it is quite deep at the point guard position. With all of that in mind, let’s review the best point guard prospects entering the 2020 NBA Draft.

LaMelo Ball, NBL (Australia) – 19 years old

Ball enters the draft season with the most buzz of all of the boom-or-bust prospects. He has so many positive attributes: he’s an incredibly creative passer, has good size (6-foot-7) and defensive instincts, plus he desires the big stage. His up-and-down style makes him a valuable commodity in the modern game and he’s incredibly comfortable working in the pick-and-roll – a major plus for any player entering the league today. Further, his 7-foot-3 wingspan is a significant positive for any defense he joins.

But Ball has negatives, too – namely, shooting. Ball shot only 25 percent on 1.7 three-point attempts per game, and he – like his brother, Lonzo – has a unique release on his shot, which is predicated on an excessive motion.

Still, Ball looks the part of a star. He’s a playmaker who can wheel-and-deal in transition and see over many opposing guards. He’s already familiar with the spotlight that goes along with being a winning player. Having turned 19 fairly recently, he possesses a significant upside. There’s not too much tape on Ball – but in this draft, he’s the clear first point guard off the board.

Killian Hayes, Germany – 19 years old

Hayes is a 19-year-old stud. He’s a 6-foot-5 point guard who is a gifted passer and an above-average shooter. He also possesses impressive footwork, displaying an array of moves including a step-back jump shot, a polished euro-step and an array of spin moves. He averaged 12.8 points and 6.2 assists in just under 27 minutes per game last season for Ratiopharm Ulm, a German club in the EuroCup.

He’s seen as an underwhelming athlete – but the notion is something that has certainly blown up in the faces of scouts before. Some point to his youth as a way of supporting a case for additional upside in terms of athleticism – but above-average athletes typically stand out, so he’s probably average at best.

Still, Hayes has an It Factor that few point guard prospects possess. He also has a 6-foot-9 wingspan that will give opposing offenses fits. Like many others on this list, he’ll require a leap of faith – but his familiarity with professional basketball could benefit him in his interviews, and his extensive resume might separate him from the pack in terms of reading defenses. Hayes should be gone by the No. 10 overall pick, but who knows.

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State – 20 years old

While Iowa State is a major program that plays in the Big 12, it’s not necessarily a breeding ground for NBA players. It’s produced only a few dozen NBA players, with Jeff Hornacek as probably its best yet. Still, Haliburton got on our radar earlier this season and continues to make his case to be one of the highest-selected Cyclones ever.

Haliburton is an exceptional shooter, a good facilitator and a capable defender. And most importantly, he translates well to the modern game given his creativity in slipping in pocket passes in the pick-and-roll.

But he has some flaws, too – namely, shooting form. Yes, he posted good numbers (15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game on 41.9 percent three-point shooting), but his form is seen by scouts as awkward, restricting his ability to shoot off the dribble. What’s more, Haliburton does not project as a player who will get to the rim. He lacks burst and doesn’t manipulate the defense well when in isolation.

Still, Haliburton is a gifted scorer and distributor. It’s actually surprising that the 6-foot-5 playmaker isn’t viewed even more positively. If there were a traditional draft process, this writer imagines that Haliburton’s stock would be on the rise.

Cole Anthony, UNC – 20 years old

Anthony is another high ceiling, low floor prospect. He comes in with a reputation as a three-level scorer with a shot that should translate well to the NBA. Anthony successfully gets to the rim and is a capable defender – albeit an inconsistent one. And while North Carolina suffered its first losing season in years, Anthony led the Tar Heels to a 6-3 start before being sidelined for 11 games due to a knee injury.

On the whole, he averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, but his efficiency was an issue. Anthony shot 40 percent on two-point attempts and 35 on threes, and he committed 3.5 turnovers per game.

Initially, Anthony was viewed as being injury-prone after suffering his setback, but the recent success of Michael Porter Jr. (back) has quieted the chatter around that. Still, his overall profile has fallen a bit. He’s seen as a lesser distributor than most guys listed above and he’s the smallest with the slightest wingspan, which hurts his defensive projections; but Anthony’s upside could outweigh all of that – and in this draft, that could make the difference between going No. 6 and 16.

Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama – 19 years old

Lewis is very possibly the fastest player in this draft class. He played two seasons at Alabama, where he followed another point guard lottery pick – Collin Sexton.

Lewis exhibited an ability to take over games in college, where his athleticism, ball-handling, ability to get to the rim and create his own shots set him apart. He plays with a tremendous motor and won’t be accused of playing with a lack of desire.

But Lewis must overcome two major hurdles. First, he’s too small. He’s not exactly undersized – Lewis is 6-foot-3, 165 lbs – but he’s certainly not big. Lewis will have to add considerable bulk, but adding size will come with time. And considering that college kids don’t spend nearly as much time and energy on eating right and working out as do their professional counterparts, it’s not a huge issue – and it’s not terribly uncommon, either.

The second challenge that Lewis must overcome is one of perception. As noted above, Lewis played at Alabama, a major program. And while he shined in his Sophomore season (18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds, he took scouts by surprise in doing so. He had a significantly less impactful Freshmen season (13.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds) after entered Alabama as the No. 47th ranked prospect in his high school class, according to ESPN.

While 47th is impressive, it’s not indicative of a future lottery pick– and that’s exactly what Lewis has morphed into. Lewis must impress teams in his individual interviews to set himself apart from his higher-profile competition, but he’s already proven himself to be worthy of this moment.

Honorable Mentions:

Tre Jones, Duke – 20 years old

Theo Maledon, France – 19 years old

Nico Mannion, Arizona – 19 years old

Yam Madar, Israel – 19 years old

This year’s crop of prospects might not feature the elite talent of recent years, but there sure are a good deal of point guards. For those in the market for a lead guard, there are tough decisions ahead – and with less tangible information on this year’s prospects than ever before. Good luck and godspeed to the scouts and league executives tasked with choosing between the above players!