NBA
NBA AM: Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
The Utah Jazz have had immense success this season, so two of their best players find themselves at the top of the latest rankings.
In the third edition of the Defensive Player of the Year rankings for Basketball Insiders, the players who have continued to excel on defense will be highlighted. These lockdown defenders have made huge impacts for their teams so far, and look to continue to do so. With the loss of Anthony Davis due to a right calf strain he suffered this past Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers lost their defensive anchor and their second-best player. Davis will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, but for the time being, his chances at winning this award have taken a hit. With all of that being said, let’s take a look at the third edition of the DPotY rankings.
1. Mike Conley (Previous: 3)
Mike Conley should be the frontrunner for this award at this point because his improved play has elevated the team to another level. The Utah Jazz are currently the best team in the NBA, and Conley has been a huge factor on the defensive side of the ball. The point guard continues to be a pest for opposing guards whenever he steps foot on the court.
Among starters who have played at least 20 games this season, Conley continues to lead the way in defensive win shares with 0.183, per NBA Advanced Stats. Combine this notable stat with the fact that he also leads the league in defensive rating at 98.9. He also averages a very solid 1.4 steals per game.
Conley has missed the last five games with soreness in his right hamstring, but he may return for a pivotal matchup with the Clippers tonight.
2. Rudy Gobert (Previous: 4)
The centerpiece of the Jazz defense has been having yet another elite defensive season as of yet. Gobert is having the best defensive season for big men once again thus far, and he, just like Conley, has been a big factor in the success of the Jazz.
Gobert continues to rank second in the NBA in blocks–behind only Myles Turner– with 2.8 blocks per game. If he can continue to protect the rim at this level, he would beat his previous career-high of 2.6 blocks per game.
The Jazz center ranks third in the league among starters in defensive rating at 102.9, per NBA Advanced Stats. He also leads all centers in defensive win shares with 0.153 showing how valuable he is to the Jazz. Expect Gobert to be a frontrunner for the award amid the unexpected Jazz improvement this year.
3. Myles Turner (Previous: 1)
Previously regarded as the leading player to win this award, Myles Turner has slipped a bit due to the Indiana Pacers’ recent struggles. The Pacers are 3-7 in their last ten games and while it is not solely Turner’s fault, it still factors into his ranking.
Turner continues to be an elite rim protector as he leads the league in blocks per game with 3.5. He is also sixth in steals per game among starting centers, with 1.1. He should not be counted out as a contender for this prestigious award, and if the Pacers can turn around their recent struggles, he could shoot back up in the rankings.
4. LeBron James (Previous: N/A)
One of the best players the game of basketball has ever seen deserves a spot on this list for his defensive play this season. James has not made an All-Defensive team since 2014, but this year might be the first in a while.
According to NBA Advanced Stats, James is second in the NBA among starters in both defensive rating and defensive win shares with 102.6 and 0.177. He also is averaging 1.1 steals per game, which is good enough for 10th in the league.
With the loss of Anthony Davis for an extended period, James is going to have to step it up even more on defense. Losing Davis’s presence on defense hurts the Lakers, but they should not have any reasons to worry as they have the best player on the planet to assume his role. Keep an eye on LeBron as he steps it up in the coming weeks and puts himself into the conversation for the award.
5. Clint Capela (Previous: 5)
It is not often that a player gets a triple-double, but Clint Capela had an unorthodox one last month. In a Jan. 22nd matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Capela managed to put up 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks. According to Sports Illustrated, he is the second player in the last five seasons to accomplish such a feat.
Capela is third in the league in blocks per game with 2.2 the way things stand right now. Add in a stellar defensive win share of 0.116 and a defensive rating of 106.5, per NBA Advanced Stats, and it is easy to see why he is on this list. As the Hawks continue their playoff push in the East, Capela should be in the conversation for DPotY.
Honorable Mention: Kawhi Leonard (Previous: N/A)
The Klaw has managed to put together yet another elite season on defense so far this season as he’s kept the Clippers at the top of the Western Conference. While his stats may not jump off of the page, his defensive presence is one that is nothing to joke about. He is called the Klaw for a reason, right?
Kawhi ranks second in the league in steals per game among starters who have played at least 20 games with 1.8. He has also lowered his defensive rating by a lot and is now down to 108.3, per NBA Advanced Stats. Kawhi is a matchup nightmare for opposing players and should his defensive play continue to elevate, he can rise in these rankings.
Once again, stay tuned for the next edition of the Defensive Player of the Year rankings to see how things keep unraveling.
NBA
NBA Daily: What’s The Path to Success For Boston?
The Boston Celtics haven’t had a strong season thus far, but what can they do to get back on track?
After entering the season off a run to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics have disappointed in 2020-21 so far. Despite entering the year with title aspirations, the Celtics hold a record of 14-14and sit fifth in the conference.
The last few weeks especially have been tough on the Celtics, suffering losses to the Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings. In February, the Celtics are 4-6 and have lost key rotation guard Marcus Smart to a left calf tear.
While Smart’s absence has been a thorn in the Celtics’ side, their problems run deeper than missing players due to injury. Boston has a problem on offense; outside of its star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, the Celtics have gotten minimal offensive production from the remainder of their squad.
The Celtics’ third-star player is supposed to be Kemba Walker, who they acquired on a four-year, $140 million contract last offseason. Walker – who is now nearing his 31st birthday – has had a bad start to the season, averaging just 16.3 points and 4.0 assists per game while shooting a lackluster 36.3 percent from the field. Both of those averages are career-lows for Walker since his rookie season in 2011-12. Walker’s poor play can be explained by his persisting knee injury that has caused him to miss around half of all games. But with his age and consistent issues with injuries, it’s worrisome that Walker’s days as a lead scoring guard may be behind him.
Outside of Walker, Brown and Tatum, the Celtics only have one player averaging over 10 points per game – Smart at 13.1, but now, of course, he’s injured.
This lack of scoring is reflected in the Celtics’ offensive rating, where they hold the NBA’s 17th highest offensive rating, at 111.8. That mark sandwiches them between the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, two teams with losing records.
If the Celtics are serious about contending, it’s clear they will need to acquire more offensive firepower to compete with the top teams in the NBA. This might make Bradley Beal a clear trade option for the Celtics – even if the former says he’d like to continue building in Washington.
Beal is the NBA’s leader in scoring, averaging 32.9 points per game on an outstandingly efficient 58.9 percent true shooting. Beal’s offensive prowess would be quite an upgrade to the current Celtics roster, while Boston holds a treasure trove of assets. Boston owns all of its first-round picks, plus the $28.5 million trade exception acquired from Charlotte and prospects like Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, Robert Williams and Carsen Edwards that could interest the Wizards.
A cheaper elite scoring option that fills a positional need is Orlando Magic center Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic is having a career season for the Magic, putting up 23.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from three-point range. Adding Vucevic would be an immediate offensive upgrade over the Celtics’ current options at center, where Daniel Theis and Tristian Thompson split the bulk of the minutes and combine to average 15.9 points per game over 46.1 minutes per game. Vucevic doesn’t come without some concerns, however.
At 30-years-old, Vucevic isn’t young and, with two years remaining on his four-year, $100 million contract, he won’t come cheap either.
If the Celtics don’t want to or can’t acquire a star offensive player, they still could make significant improvements to the roster by trading for elite role players on the market. One area Boston could surely stand to improve upon is their perimeter shooting. Only three players on the Celtics average over four three-point attempts a game. As a team, they average 32.7 shots from beyond the arc a game, good for 22nd in the NBA.
Enter: Sacramento Kings’ forward Harrison Barnes. The eight-year veteran is having a career renaissance in Sacramento, drawing interest from suitors around the league. Barnes is averaging 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 39 percent from three-point land. Barnes would slot into the Celtics’ rotation nicely and provide some much-needed depth scoring and positive contributions on the defensive end.
While it’s obvious the Celtics need to improve their play to become serious contenders, they do have the luxury of being in no rush. Brown and Tatum are also locked up long-term, with the former under contract until 2024 and the latter until 2025. The youth of their stars gives the Celtics some breathing room; there isn’t as much pressure to get a trade done as other teams around the league with older stars approaching the tail ends of their careers. So if Boston feels the asking price of Beal or Vucevic – or whomever they’re targeting – is too high, they don’t need to overpay and risk hurting the organization’s future.
Boston also has plenty of intriguing young talent on the roster that could prove to be the answer to these problems. Pritchard, a newly-minted rookie guard, has had an excellent start to his NBA career, already one of the best scoring options off the bench so far this season. The Celtics also have guards Nesmith, Edwards and Romeo Langford, all of whom haven’t had the chance to play consistent minutes yet, but were all highly-regarded prospects coming out of college.
Naturally, the Celtics will improve when Smart returns from injury, fixing the problems Boston has had on the defensive end since he got hurt. On top of all that, it’s far too early to say Walker is finished as a productive NBA player. While he is still clearly missing a step, Walker recently tallied back-to-back 20+ point games, scoring 21 against the Toronto Raptors and 25 against the Wizards, giving some hope that he could return to peak form as he continues to get healthy.
This season hasn’t been what Celtics fans would have hoped for – that’s for sure – but it isn’t time to panic in Boston just yet. The Celtics have plenty of options to improve their roster in the short term, while the front office has always played the trade deadline shrewdly. Eeven if they don’t make a move, the future is still bright in Boston.
NBA
NBA Daily: Terry Rozier’s Career Year
Ariel Pacheco breaks down Terry Rozier’s best season as a pro so far and the impact it’s had on the Charlotte Hornets.
While LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward deserve a ton of credit for the fifth place Charlotte Hornets’ success this season, Terry Rozier has played a vital role as well and is deserving of some serious recognition.
In the midst of his best season as a pro, Rozier, so for, has been a consistent option for the Hornets and one of the bigger surprises this season, both in Charlotte and in the NBA as a whole. Lately, he’s been even better; in their last five games, Rozier has averaged 29.8 points per game. He’s scored at least 33 in three straight, including a 41-point outburst against the Minnesota Timberwolves, his second 40-point game of the season
Rozier’s 20.1 points per game on the season is a bit less glamourous than that aforementioned stretch, but it would still represent a career-high for the sixth-year guard. Still, more than his scoring, what’s truly been so impressive from Rozier this season has been his efficiency.
In fact, it isn’t hyperbole to say that Rozier has been one of the best, most efficient scorers this season. Of the 40 players currently averaging at least 20 points per game, Rozier is 12th in true shooting percentage at 62.5 percent, per NBA.com. That mark, so far, would place him ahead of Bradley Beal, Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker and LeBron James
But how has he been so efficient? Well, it starts beyond the three-point line, where Rozier has been elite this season. Currently, Rozier is 16th in three-point attempts per game (7.7) and eighth in made threes per game (3.4), good for a 44.5 percent field goal percentage.
Rozier has also spent a lot more time off-ball this season, while he has flourished on catch-and-shoot opportunities. Rozier has made 50.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot three-pointers, per NBA.com. Surrounded by so many playmakers, Charlotte’s offense has enabled Rozier to just play his game, shoot the lights out of the ball and open up the floor for guys like Ball and Hayward.
Another improvement for Rozier has come in the turnover department. While this can be partially attributed to the fact that Ball and Hayward often serve as the primary ball handlers, Rozier has just been far more careful with the ball than in seasons past as he’s averaged just 1.7 turnovers per game.
More recently, the game has opened up even further for Rozier as the Hornets have shifted to a three-guard of himself, Ball and Devonte’ Graham. The three-man group has averaged 121 points per 100 possessions and a plus-21 overall.
When Charlotte first acquired Rozier in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics, many figured the $56 million they gave him was an overpay. The fact that longtime-Hornet Kemba Walker was sent back to Boston in the deal didn’t endear Rozier to many fans, either.
That said, his play this season has silenced the critics. Now, an essential part of this Charlotte roster, Rozier deserves a ton of credit for how he’s been able to improve his game and play to the level of his contract.
Going forward, it’ll be interesting to see how Rozier’s contract affects the Hornets’ free agent plans, specifically in regards to Graham who is set to be a restricted free agent after the season. Rozier is guaranteed $19 million next season. Prior to the season and with Ball in tow, the team might have tried to move Rozier’s deal to make way for Graham or another piece.
But, with the way he’s played, could they even consider that now? It may be too soon to speculate, but Rozier’s ascension might just force the Hornets to alter their plan going forward.
The Hornets, for the first time in a long time, look like a playoff team. And, while the rookie phenom Ball and the major free agent acquisition Hayward deserve their fair share of the credit, Rozier has played an integral role in the team’s turnaround.
If he can continue to play at an elite level, it’ll no longer be a question if Charlotte can make the postseason, but rather just how high could they finish amongst the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Pistons and Josh Jackson Are Rebuilding Together
Detroit’s rebuild is centered around their talented crop of rookies, but the low-key free agent signing of Josh Jackson is providing a spark for the team as he revitalizes his career.
It has been another rough season for the Detroit Pistons.
Their 8-19 record has them just a half-game ahead of the Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference basement. They recently traded away Derrick Rose, while their talented rookie point guard Killian Hayes remains out with an injury and Blake Griffin’s tenure in Detroit has seemingly come to an end.
After eight straight seasons of making the playoffs, a run that includes an NBA championship, the Pistons have missed the postseason in nine of the last 11 years. But, as dark as things may seem in Motown, there are a couple of bright spots for the franchise. One of those is Jerami Grant, who is at the top of the list for the Most Improved Player Award this season. The other sense of hope and optimism is centered around another free agent that Troy Weaver signed in the offseason.
Josh Jackson may not be a frontrunner for any awards this season, but his play over the last two weeks has provided quite the spark for the Pistons, who have now won three of their last four games.
Over the last eight games, Jackson is averaging 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. He poured in 28 points and eight rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers, then put up 22 points and eight rebounds against the league’s best team, the Utah Jazz. Jackson is Detroit’s second-leading scorer this season as he continues to revive his career.
There are reclamation projects every year, but Jackson’s path is somewhat unique. After spending most of last season with the Memphis Hustle in the NBA G-League, the former Kansas Jayhawk signed a two-year deal with the Pistons this offseason worth $9.8 million.
Before he arrived on the NBA scene, Jackson was often the best player in every game that he played. That changed quickly, however, when Jackson was taken with the fourth pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. As he failed to adapt to the NBA game, Jackson struggled.
Eventually, after the Phoenix Suns cut ties with him, Jackson made his way to Memphis and the Hustle. And, while being sent to the developmental league might be a crushing blow to the confidence of any player, Jackson instead chose to view it as an opportunity to work on his game. There is something to be said for the maturity he showed during the process, and for being humbled by the experience.
Maturity and consistency are two key factors for young players entering the league. Jackson just turned 24-years-old and has plenty of potential and talent that can still be molded. The length, athleticism and explosiveness have always been there for him, it is just a matter of putting it all together.
To his credit, Jackson has made great strides in his ball-handling and defensive awareness. Learning where he needs to be on defensive rotations has resulted in career-high averages in steals and blocks. Detroit’s lack of wing depth, meanwhile, has allowed him to get consistent playing time, which has proven invaluable.
Since Jan. 30, Josh Jackson is drawing fouls on 20.2% of his shot attempts, per Cleaning The Glass. In the 97th percentile in that stretch. Part of the reason his scoring has ticked up.
— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 15, 2021
Head coach Dwane Casey has trusted Jackson with the ball in his hands more, allowing him to be a shot creator for himself and others. He is more involved in the pick-and-roll and has flourished on the fast-break, contributions that have proven vital for Detroit’s struggling offense.
One of the reasons why Jackson has begun to find himself is his versatility. While he may not be elite at any one skill, Jackson is a Swiss Army knife that can do a bit of everything and fit into almost any lineup. He has demonstrated the ability to guard three positions, attack the rim, facilitate, draw fouls and create his own shot.
Detroit is hoping that Dennis Smith Jr. can follow in Jackson’s footsteps. When Weaver made the trade to acquire the young point guard, it was another future project that could ultimately pay dividends. Smith was drafted in the same class as Jackson, taken just five spots later. The two top picks now find themselves as teammates on a rebuilding roster with the opportunity to resurrect their careers.
Josh Jackson said he's been playing against Dennis Smith since sixth grade and is excited to be his teammate. "I know his talent level. I know he's a really good teammate, great point guard, so biggest thing I told him is just take his time. You don't have to feel rushed here."
— Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) February 12, 2021
One of the underrated ways to win in the NBA is by utilizing young players that have a chip on their shoulder with something to prove. These players often tend to play hard and give 100 percent every minute they are on the floor. Some examples this season include the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Houston Rockets; they may not possess the talent of the top teams in the league, but they can win on any given night just by being underestimated or overlooked.
The Pistons are one of the youngest teams in the league and have some serious potential with rookies Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. The veteran presence of Griffin and Wayne Ellington is important for their growth and development. Even Jahlil Okafor could provide guidance and retrospect for Jackson and Smith, being as he was in a similar circumstance a couple of years ago in New Orleans.
Tempering expectations is an important aspect of all of this. After being a McDonald’s All-American in high school, an All-American in college, and being named to the All-Rookie Second Team in the NBA, many people envisioned Jackson as a future star. But now, making strides and improving each day should be the focus for Jackson, as he gets his career back on track.
Sometimes a change of scenery can do a person wonders, and professional athletes are no exception. Jackson seems to have found a home in Detroit and could be a prominent part of their future. While playing in the G-League, another opportunity is all that Jackson wanted. Detroit gave that to him, and both are benefiting from it.