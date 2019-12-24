NBA
NBA Daily: A Casual Christmas Day Preview
To the casual NBA fan, Christmas Day marks the season’s true beginning. Welcome, friends, and here is what Douglas Farmer is looking forward to this Wednesday.
To many casual fans, Christmas Day is when they truly start watching the NBA — and, to those fans, an up-and-down showcase lineup awaits. There was not much the NBA could have done about a couple of likely duds — aside from creating some unprecedented form of flex scheduling — but injuries have rendered two of Wednesday’s five games as expected blowouts with lopsided star power.
Nonetheless, it will be a day worth watching, even if that comes at the expense of a few hours spent conversing with your family. Frankly, many of us welcome a few hours less of that this week, so let’s focus on what will be enjoyed Wednesday in place of small talk.
Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 12 ET, ESPN
The perks of winning the NBA Finals befall the Raptors even if the impetus to their title, Kawhi Leonard, is no longer around. In addition to opening night honors, Toronto hosts a Christmas Day game. What no preseason prognostications expected, however, is that the Raptors are as worthy of playing in the national spotlight as nearly any other Eastern Conference team is.
To the casual basketball fan — and there is no shame in being one as casual basketball fans are preferable to a vacuum of basketball fans; we here at Basketball Insiders understand, there are only so many hours in a day, you have rationed them, and now those rations return to the hardcourt — this may be your chance to reacquaint with the Celtics you thought you were going to know last season.
Swapping in Kemba Walker for Kyrie Irving has pushed Boston back to No. 2 in the East. Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown all take turns handling the lead role, complementing each other as they do so. Walker is the purest scorer of the bunch and averages 22.6 points per game thanks to 40.8 percent from deep, while the two young swingmen each average seven rebounds per game. While Brown is ruthlessly efficient offensively, shooting 50.4 percent from the field, Tatum brings a defensive presence that makes him arguably the most complete player of the trio.
In other words, the Celtics’ insistence on keeping both Tatum and Brown is finally paying off.
With Toronto swingman Pascal Siakam sidelined indefinitely by a stretched groin, the Raptors may have trouble keeping up with Boston — but they’ve won the two games Siakam missed this week, so underestimate the Raptors at your own risk.
Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 2:30 ET, ABC
Winning 21 out of their last 22 may not sound as notable as if the Bucks were on a 22-game winning streak, but one loss should not take away from just how much of a roll Milwaukee has been on. It has not, however, yet had to face the team many expected, and may still expect, to win the conference. For that matter, the Bucks and the 76ers will not meet again until February.
Philadelphia might be all the way down at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference as of Monday morning, but it still has the best array of personnel to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo. While it is possible to beat Milwaukee even when Giannis goes off — that sole loss in this late streak came to the Dallas Mavericks despite the MVP favorite scoring 48 and grabbing 14 rebounds — but if he approaches his averages of 31 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, life will be difficult for the 76ers, both Wednesday and possibly in the postseason.
Watching how Philadelphia handles the Greek Freak may offer a preview of a key spring series, perhaps the Eastern Conference Finals.
Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 5:00 ET, ABC
With hindsight, the NBA certainly would not include Golden State in its Christmas Day lineup, as hard as that is to believe on the surface. To give an idea of how this game should go, 538’s RAPTOR projections expect it to have a 10-point spread.
That aside, would anyone be surprised if Rockets star James Harden cracked open a 40 for the 13th time this season or reached 50 for the 6th time?
He has only one 60-point game yet this year, against the Atlanta Hawks, who rank No. 28 in the league in defensive rating with 113.9 points allowed per 100 possessions. The Warriors’ 112.5 is not all that much better. . . ahem.
Los Angeles Clippers “at” Los Angeles Lakers, 8:00 ET, ABC
The top game of the day without question, featuring a landlord and a tenant, featuring the biggest star duo in the league against another duo bolstered by a bench to be reckoned with, featuring Vegas’ co-favorites to win the NBA Finals.
Despite all that hype, it would be foolish to put too much stock into one game — but a loss could turn this into a critical juncture for the Lakers. After rattling off 17 wins in 18 games as part of a 24-3 start, they have now lost three in a row. None of the three were particularly egregious on their own, though Los Angeles should not have had trouble with the Indiana Pacers, although stringing them together made it into a worrisome stretch.
Especially with the reason strain on LeBron James’ health to boot.
If the Lakers lose to their locker-room neighbors on Wednesday, not only would it be a fourth defeat in a row, but they would also fall to 0-2 against the Clippers. That alone is worth monitoring. For what it’s worth, 538’s RAPTOR suggests the Lakers should be favored by two points.
New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 ET, ESPN
The Pelicans handed off the ignominy of being on the league’s longest losing streak directly to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, ending their 13-game troubles. To celebrate, New Orleans promptly fell Friday to the only Western team worse than them, the Warriors.
Zion Williamson playing would not solve all of the Pelicans’ problems, but he would at least create some late-night allure here for the NBA. As is, this nightcap may serve as nothing but a chance for New Orleans’ guard Jrue Holiday to polish his trade stock. And for you to sneak out on any late-night debates over politics and pie one final time — so don’t relinquish that get-out-of-jail card just yet.
In any case, no matter your flavor, desire or level of league-wide interest, the annual Christmas day spread has something for everybody. Even if it’s just escaping your family for a few precious moments, as always, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others will have your back once more.
Happy holidays from everybody at Basketball Insiders!
NBA
NBA Daily: Brandon Clarke Playing To Strengths, Seeing Results
Spencer Davies speaks with Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Taylor Jenkins about the ascension of the Memphis Grizzlies rookie, an uncommon weapon in his offensive game and the capper on his minutes early in the season.
There’s a certain variation of comfortability in rookies who make the transition to the NBA.
The Memphis Grizzlies have two from this past year’s draft: No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant and No. 21 Brandon Clarke. Both have been impactful, both have shown flashes of the potential — yet each impacts the game in different ways.
Morant, on the one hand, was hand-picked by the Grizzlies’ front office to be the face of their franchise. He’s lived up to the billing so far, providing highlight-reel plays and first-year star-level production — 18.2 points, 6.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per night — and did we mention highlight-reel plays?
“On the court, he does things that are crazy that I haven’t seen before,” Clarke, the other half of the Memphis rookie duo, told Basketball Insiders.
Evidenced by his ferocious nature — ask Kevin Love — and will to win, Morant isn’t afraid to make mistakes. At 19 years old, he’s willing to go outside of his comfort zone and live with the consequences if it helps him and the team in the long run.
Clarke’s M.O. is admittedly different. With a much lower usage rate and complementary role, the 6-foot-8 Gonzaga product prefers to take a more conservative approach.
“I’ve just been a player that hasn’t really ever forced shots, and the shots that I do take I’m really, really good at,” Clarke told Basketball Insiders. “It’s just been me not really trying to do stuff that I can’t do. Keep on just taking shots that I know that I can make.”
That selective approach has allowed Clarke to thrive. Among those in his draft class, the 23-year-old stands at the top with a 69.4 true shooting percentage, a figure that ranks fourth in the NBA overall.
“That’s what you hope out of any player, that they play to their strengths,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told Basketball Insiders. “But the great thing about him is he’s willing to be challenged.
“For a rookie to come in and know what he’s capable of doing, and he’s a quick learner. He doesn’t have all the answers. He knows what he’s good at, he knows where he can get better at and he embraces that challenge.”
Jenkins sees an unselfish player with the will to compete at the highest level. His high IQ makes him a natural fit in Memphis. Clarke isn’t trying to prove anything other than contributing to the team in a positive way.
Clarke does it best in picking his spots. In the open floor, he is a savvy rim-runner who is explosive at the point of attack without being out of control. As somebody who saw him play in college, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein is no stranger to that.
“He just moves so easily,” Beilein said. “He just runs with such ease. He’s a glider and I mean that in a good way. He just gets down the court.”
“That’s just who I am as a player,” Clarke told Basketball Insiders. “Not always, but as of the past few years, it’s been really easy to get up and dunk.”
In addition, Clarke’s screen setting prowess is also elite, as is his ability to finish. According to NBA.com, the first-year forward is scoring 1.59 points per possession as a roll man. When he touches the ball, it isn’t for long and he acts when he has an opportunity.
Clarke leads the entire league in non-restricted, paint-area field goal percentage (68.4) by a significant margin and is second to only Anthony Davis in paint-touch points percentage (min. five touches).
Perhaps the most unique tool in his arsenal is the floater. Normally utilized by guards who get in between, Clarke has developed a soft touch to get his shots over the outstretched arms of the league’s sizable rim protectors and it hasn’t failed him.
“He can shoot it at many levels,” Jenkins told Basketball Insiders. “Sometimes, he even hits that floater from the free-throw line or even outside the free-throw line. He’s got tons of confidence in it. He knows where to get to — from his spots, angles, points — to get that shot off. He’s got such a quick release it catches defenders off-guard sometimes.”
Clarke says he keyed in on improving his float game in between his transfer from San Jose State to Gonzaga. During his redshirt year with the Bulldogs, he and Mark Few’s coaching staff began maturing the shot in practices. And though he brought it out from time-to-time in his two years in Spokane, Washington, he has gone to it much more often at the pro level.
“I’ve always had touch for sure,” Clarke told Basketball Insiders. “Obviously, it’s just a bit harder to get all the way to the rim versus all the bigger guys, so I’ve been shooting that shot and it’s been working out.”
When asked about the special weapon in Clarke’s game, fellow frontcourt teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. says he’s never seen anything like it for a player his size.
“Just his elevation on it,” Jackson told Basketball Insiders. “He definitely gets to his spot and no one can guard it because they’re not going to jump as high as him and he’s always on balance when he takes it, so that’s good.”
Jackson is the third centerpiece to the growing core in Memphis. As Basketball Insiders sat down with him for a pregame chat to get a closer look at his thoughts on the rookie big man, Clarke flexed and looked his way with a smile. Jackson started cracking up.
“That’s my boy,” Jackson told Basketball Insiders. “He brings a lot in his athleticism, obviously. It carries him a long way. Just whenever he gets a chance to play out there, he’s going to get more and more experience and get more comfortable.
“I haven’t really had to help him that much. He kinda understands and he’s getting it just from watching people. Everybody’s leading by example, he’s just doing his thing. Every time he has a question he asks it, and that’s all you need.”
Even better, both want to work together on lifting each other’s games to new heights. Jackson believes that he can learn from Clarke’s knack of finding room on the floor and getting there by maintaining his balance. On the flip side, Jackson thinks he can help instill confidence in Clarke to extend his range as the season and his career progresses.
Jenkins is finding that Clarke has put that process into motion with each game — plus, with the touch he’s showing now at the line, it will only help smooth his transition into knocking shots down from distance. Clarke honed in on working on his three-ball over the summer and he plans on doing the same next offseason. It’s all about a growth mindset with his game.
Defensively, Clarke knows he has to be better mentally. In a 126-122 loss to the Thunder, the Grizzlies’ forward acknowledges that he gave up a few too many lobs because he was positioned too high on the court, and only more reps will help him learn from those kinds of mistakes.
Jenkins doesn’t see one particular glaring hole on that end, though. He believes that, as Clarke continues to study the league, he will continue to make strides.
“The other night he was guarding [Danilo] Gallinari. Is it a big that’s a roller like [Nerlens] Noel or is a big that comes off of screens and shoots threes?” I think as he figures out player tendencies a little bit more — he’s getting an influx of new personnel every single night, so learning tendencies of players,” Jenkins told Basketball Insiders.
To this point, Clarke says the most significant adjustment from college to pro has been the number of games. With Memphis just passing the 30 mark, that’s essentially the entirety of in an NCAA season in total. Finding the right rest and getting the proper treatment have been his top priorities.
A fitting workload for Clarke also matters to accomplish that. Averaging just over 21 minutes per game, Jenkins has kept a particularly close eye on how much he’s playing — ideally, the 20-25 range. It’s necessary to keep the rookie forward fresh and ready to go, especially for a player with Clarke’s high motor.
“Over time, as the season goes on, the years go on, his minutes will go up as he adapts to the league and finds how he can continue to be successful at a high level,” Jenkins told Basketball Insiders.
After playing a total of 75 minutes over three games against Washington, Miami and Cleveland, Clarke saw just 30 combined minutes of action in the Grizzlies’ next two contests. But he fully trusts Jenkins and his coaching staff in any of their decisions.
“Obviously, it’s not smart to throw a bunch of minutes on a rookie,” Clarke told Basketball Insiders. “And the way that I play, I’m pretty active on the court when I am on it. So, I don’t think it would be very smart to throw me a bunch of minutes at the start.”
He is all about the team and his team rewards him for it.
So whatever time Clarke does receive, you can be assured he won’t waste the minutes.
“We always talk about competing being our number one motto here in Memphis — he fits that bill every single day,” Jenkins said. “Loves to compete in the team environment. It’s not about him.”
NBA
NBA Daily: Jordan McRae Finds Role With Wizards
David Yapkowitz speaks to Washington Wizards guard Jordan McRae about his experiences en route to the NBA and how it’s helped him to this point in his career.
Sometimes it takes a while for players to find their niche in the NBA. It isn’t always easy, and team situations have a lot to do with that. Some players earn the moniker “journeyman” due to their nearly nomadic experience of bouncing from one team to another.
Some players spend their entire careers journeying from team-to-team. Others eventually find a more permanent home.
Jordan McRae was one of those players, having spent time with three NBA teams in two years before joining the Washington Wizards last season.
He was originally drafted by the San Antonio Spurs with the 58th pick of the 2015 NBA draft and immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. He never actually suited up in a regular-season game for the Sixers. He played a couple of summer leagues with them and spent the 2015-16 preseason with them, but never made it to the final roster.
His journey since then has taken him to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Phoenix Suns, Australia, Spain and the G League. He had come back from Spain when the Wizards signed him to a two-way contract last season. He spent most of his time with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards G League affiliate, and set a G League scoring record with 54 points last January.
In the offseason, the Wizards converted his contract to a standard NBA deal, and so far, he’s been able to carve out a role as a productive player off the bench for a young team.
“It sounds cliché but I’m just out there playing as hard as I can,” McRae told Basketball Insiders. “I’m able to make plays score the ball when I have a chance to and really just try to put myself and the guys I’m out there with in the best opportunity.”
McRae has been out recently with a finger injury, but he passed an important deadline this month when the Wizards decided to fully guarantee his contract for the remainder of the season. Prior to his injury, he had been a bright spot for Washington’s second unit.
In 13 games this season, McRae was putting up 8.9 points per game on 47.3 percent shooting from the field and 39.4 percent from the three-point line. He was also pulling down 2.4 rebounds per game and dishing out 2.8 assists in 18.1 minutes per game. Those numbers are all career-highs save the three-point percentage; he shot 63.6 percent in 15 games with the Cavaliers during the 2015-16 season.
He was part of a bench group that had, to this point, been somewhat of a strength for the Wizards.
“With our second unit, we try to go out there and play as hard as possible. We just try to play team ball, we play to our advantages,” McRae told Basketball Insiders. “We move the ball well, we have guys who can really shoot and the floor is always spaced. We just try to play hard and fast.”
McRae’s professional basketball journey is a little bit different from many players currently in the NBA. While many of them remain stateside in hopes of finding an opportunity in the league, McRae decided to make the trek overseas.
After playing in the 2014 Summer League with the Sixers, he signed with Melbourne United of the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia. He had a good showing, putting up 19.9 points per game on 44.1 percent shooting from the field, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
He returned to the states for a couple of stints with the Cavaliers and Suns before heading back across the ocean to join the EuroLeague’s Saski Baskonia in Spain in 2017. He only suited up in four games, however, as a shoulder injury kept him out of the rest of the season. It was his first time dealing with something like that, but it gave him a different perspective.
“I was hurt the whole time I was there, but I learned a lot being hurt,” McRae told Basketball Insiders. “It was my first time ever sitting out. When you’re watching the game, you’re seeing it from a different lens.”
McRae has also experience in the G League. When he returned from Australia, he joined the then Delaware 87ers, who were the Sixers affiliate before becoming the Delaware Blue Coats. During his time in Delaware, he was named to the East All-Star team for the 2016 D-League All-Star Game.
While he was in Cleveland, he spent time with the Canton Charge. And of course, there was his time with Capital City last season. In the G League, McRae was leaned upon as a scorer and he had a few big scoring outbursts capped off by the 54 he dropped on the Maine Red Claws last season.
Being able to develop his scoring ability in the G League is something he believes has helped him find success with the Wizards this season.
“Sometimes on certain teams, you’re leaned on a little more to score, you’re leaned on to play make, you’re leaned on to do other things,” McRae told Basketball Insiders. “When I was in the G League, I was leaned on to score and I feel like that helps me out now.”
NBA
NBA Daily: Terry Rozier Continuing Growth In Charlotte
Terry Rozier wanted a starting job, and he got the contract to go along with it with the Charlotte Hornets. The Boston Celtics opted for an upgrade at the position, and the deal has worked out well for both sides. Chad Smith revisits the Kemba Walker trade from another angle.
The writing was on the wall for Terry Rozier this past summer. His tenure with the Boston Celtics was coming to an end, as he was determined to find a new home where he could become a starting point guard. That destination worked out to be the Charlotte Hornets, who were finally ready to say goodbye to their franchise point guard Kemba Walker.
Rozier agreed to a three-year, $58 million sign-and-trade deal with the Hornets as free agency began. The headlines were understandably all about Kemba joining the Celtics’ core, but the Hornets have made out nicely in this deal so far.
After being drafted by the Celtics in 2015, Rozier quickly developed into a reliable rotation player, before taking on a larger role in his last two years there. The athletic guard guided the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018 as the starting point guard for all 19 playoff games. He averaged 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals for the Celtics in the postseason.
The Hornets travel to Boston on Sunday, where Rozier played his first game since the deal and — despite an off night on the court — received a warm welcome.
Replacing the former face of the franchise was never about matching his production. Charlotte really wanted Rozier because his playing style was similar to that of Kemba’s and his valuable playoff experience. The Hornets have one of the youngest rosters in the league and “Scary Terry” has already appeared in 50 playoff games as he enters his fifth season.
That is not to say that Rozier’s production has been subpar by any means. Through 31 games this season, he is averaging 17 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Hornets. With the emergence of Devonte’ Graham and rookie PJ Washington, plus the continued development of guys like Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon, the pressure hasn’t been on him to produce at a high level.
Should Charlotte need Rozier to carry more of the load for this team, they certainly know that he is capable. Two years ago, he finished 12th in the league in scoring and earned third-team All-NBA honors. They have clearly transitioned to their young core, and having a 25-year old that already has so much experience is vital to the construction and development of this group.
While Graham has exploded onto the scene in Charlotte and Kemba is thriving in Boston, Rozier is quietly having a career year himself. His numbers are career-highs all across the board.
The scoring, rebounding, and assist numbers are great, but his efficiency is even better. His effective field goal percentage of 49.9 percent has helped the Hornets remain in the playoff hunt. His free-throw percentage is seven percent higher than his previous best, as he ranks inside the top 25 players in that category (minimum 50 attempts).
Oddly enough, the Hornets are one of the slowest paced teams (27th) in the NBA. Taking that into consideration, it makes their 24th-ranked defensive rating even tougher to swallow. With any young team though, these are areas where they will typically struggle. James Borrego is only in his second year as head coach, so things should improve over the course of the season.
Charlotte has won five of their last seven games, but three of those have come against Washington, Brooklyn, and Chicago. Their victory over the Kings was impressive, but they are coming off of a two-point loss in Cleveland, a nice bounceback against the Jazz at home and a lopsided defeat in Boston. Looking ahead, they have a tough slate heading into the New Year. They face Oklahoma City and a gritty Memphis team before they face the Celtics again on New Year’s Eve.
Within the first couple of weeks in January, they will face Dallas, Indiana, Toronto, Utah, Portland and Denver. Six of those first eight games in January will come on the road. These tough patches in the schedule can either make you or break you.
Rozier himself is coming out of a mini-slump in December. There was a six-game stretch where he shot just 23-for-85 (27 percent) from the floor. He hit rock bottom after shooting 1-for-12 in their loss at Indiana where he scored just three points. After those six games,though, Terry exploded for 35 points and 4 steals in Cleveland — where he hit seven three-pointers — and 29 points vs. the Jazz.
There were many people that believed Charlotte should have moved on from Kemba two years ago. Perhaps they would have landed a higher-caliber talent, or some highly-coveted draft picks. The return that they got this summer has not been disappointing at all. Forget about the contract, which isn’t a death sentence. Their new starting point guard ranks in the top 55 in scoring and the top 40 in assists.
Fans in Boston were chomping at the bit to shower Kyrie Irving with a wave of “boos” in his return to TD Garden. The welcome was much brighter for their other former point guard, who led them much further than the guy with all of the movies, commercials and shoe deals did.
File this trade away as one that worked out well for everyone involved.
Rozier got his starting role and the contract to go with it. Kemba is playing for a contender. Boston got a massive upgrade at point guard and Charlotte is trending in the right direction with a young and talented core.