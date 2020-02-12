NBA
NBA Daily: Breaking Down The 76ers’ Road Struggles
After dropping four straight away games last week, the Philadelphia 76ers fell to 9-19 on the road. The gargantuan split between that and their 25-2 home record leaves the door open for questions regarding their fit and playoff feasibility. Quinn Davis breaks down their entire road schedule so far to identify the changes that need to be made going forward.
The Philadelphia 76ers are the NBA’s greatest enigma.
At home, the Sixers are a powerhouse. Their 25-2 record speaks for itself, but that number still fails to encapsulate their impressiveness in their own arena. The 20-point drubbings of the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, the teams with the best record in each conference, add a little context. As does the 30-point rout against the Miami HEAT back in November.
Outside the Philadelphia city limits, though, the team has looked downright feeble. Their 9-19 road record, while fittingly bad, also lacks context. For that, look no further than the 30-point beatdown dished by the same HEAT team, or the 20-point waxing handed to them by the Boston Celtics.
To say the Sixers have been two different teams is an understatement. They have been playing two different sports.
How does this wide of a gap come to be? Is it simply an effort issue, as some believe, or is there something more going on here? To best answer that question, Basketball Insiders did a little research on all 28 of these road games, broken into stretches. The statistics are taken from the Cleaning the Glass game logs unless otherwise noted.
The First Two Weeks
Record: 3-3
For the first stretch of road games, the Sixers had moderate success. The started the season 3-0 on the road with wins over the lowly Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons, and then a wild win in Portland that saw them come back from down 21 late in the game.
They did lose Joel Embiid to a suspension and Ben Simmons to a shoulder injury in this stretch, so the ywent 0-3 to close out a west coast road trip against the Phoenix Suns, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.
Each of those games was hard-fought, however, and came down to the wire. The Sixers put themselves in a position to win against good opponents.
In summation, the first two weeks of road games went about as you would expect given the circumstances. The Sixers went 3-3 in this stretch, with four of those games and all three losses coming without one of their two best players. They probably should’ve lost in Portland, but it can be argued they should have won in Denver. The effort level in these games was not of much concern and there was no reason to set off any panic signal just yet.
The Rest of November
Record: 2-3, 5-6 overall
While the effort level may have sufficed over the first two weeks of road contests, it did not continue. The Sixers went down to Orlando after a two-game homestand and were trounced by the Magic 112-97. It is notable that this was the second night of a back-to-back and without Joel Embiid yet again, but that still does not excuse the low energy level that becomes clear on the stat sheet.
The Sixers only attempted 17 shots at the rim and 13 free throws in this game. You can credit the Magic defense for some of that, but a team with Ben Simmons and Al Horford playing should be able to carve out a little more space inside. They also rarely go out in transition in this game, something that should’ve been a priority with a Simmons-centric lineup. This can be chalked up as the team’s first truly worrisome road performance.
The Sixers then lost a very tight game on the road in overtime to the Oklahoma City Thunder. This was also the first game they lost on the season with the full starting lineup available. They followed that tight loss up by taking care of business against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.
The next road game came up north against the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors, who have had a lot of success defending the Sixers dating back to last season, shut them down again and most notably held Embiid scoreless.
Not only did the Raptors stifle Embiid, but they also kept the Sixers out of the paint and out of transition as a team. The Sixers were able to keep it close by going 15-for-38 on threes and outrebounding the Raptors by 11. The Sixers received a lot of criticism for this loss and rightfully so, but the Raptors’ defense also deserves credit here. This one should go in the outplayed by a good team column, rather than lack of effort.
The Sixers would close out their November road schedule by eking out a six-point over the New York Knicks. While the margin is concerning, a win is a win. The team imposed their will in that one, getting to the charity stripe for 40 attempts.
That brought the team to 5-6 on the road. A mediocre record for a team with title aspirations, but given the context of only two of those losses coming at full strength and only being truly blown out once at the hands of Orlando, it wasn’t so bad.
Onward to Christmas
Record: 2-2, 7-8 overall
The Sixers entered December looking like a pretty formidable team. Undefeated at home with some impressive beatdowns, they seemed like a tough out in the playoffs.
After a few more home wins, the Sixers took to the team bus once again, this time heading south down I-95 to Washington D.C. to play the Wizards, who were near the bottom of the East standings. The Sixers laid what was probably their second true egg of the season in this one, falling 119-113. They were without the services of Josh Richardson in this one, who had recently pulled his hamstring.
A sign of weak effort, the Sixers transition defense was horrid in this game. They allowed the Wizards to score 1.5 points per play after live rebounds. The Wizards shot eight more free throw attempts than the Sixers, nabbed five more offensive rebounds and won the turnover battle 21-11. All of that combined led to the Sixers dropping one to a weaker team while shooting 48 percent from three.
After this, the Sixers returned home for three more wins before heading up north to face the Celtics. Before this game, Embiid had a quiet night against the Nuggets, which prompted the ire of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. The criticism seemed to light a fire, as Embiid dominated the Celtics in Boston, leading the Sixers to their best road win.
It wasn’t just Embiid who came to play. The Sixers, who were without Al Horford in this game, outrebounded the Celtics by 12, took four more free throws and only turned the ball over 11 times. They also shot 50 percent from three.
The three-point shooting is an outlier, but the rest of those statistics are replicable based on the personnel if the effort is there.
Two games later, the Sixers did not replicate that effort. They fell by 20 points in Brooklyn to the Nets, who were without Kyrie Irving. The Sixers were without Joel Embiid themselves and unable to get anything going offensively.
They only attempted 15 shots at the rim and 17 free throws, compared to the Nets’ 44 attempts and 18 free throws. They shot 5-for-26 from three as well, en route to an offensive rating of 87.8.
The Nets, starting a lineup featuring Taurean Prince as the nominal 4-man, outrebounded them by 13, which included 12 offensive rebounds. The effort culminated in the Sixers’ third true egg-lay of the season.
The Sixers went back out on the road right before Christmas to play the Pistons in Detroit and actually took care of business in this one. They dominated the glass, won the turnover battle and played solid transition defense.
Heading into the Christmas showdown with the Bucks, the Sixers were 7-8 on the road, with only one of those losses coming while at full strength. Three of the losses could be largely attributed to effort issues.
The Disney on Ice Trip From Hell
Record: 0-4, 7-12 overall
When Disney on Ice rolled into the Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia was feeling good about its basketball team. The Sixers had just dominated the best team in basketball on Christmas Day, putting the league on notice in regards to how good they could be.
Rather than feed off of the momentum from that win, the Sixers sputtered. At full strength, they could barely muster any offense against the Magic in Orlando. The effort statistics seemed to be there. The rebounding battle was tight, transition defense was not an issue and the Sixers attempted more free throws than the Magic. In this game, some bad shooting and a good Magic defense held them to 97 points in a one-point loss. The game ended with Horford missing an open three to win at the buzzer.
The very next night, the Sixers stayed in Florida to play the HEAT. The team lost another tight one, falling by one point in overtime. Similar to the Magic game, the Sixers rebounded well and attacked the paint, but were unable to seal the deal late. In fact, Tobias Harris missed a dunk late that would’ve put the Sixers up five. Embiid followed that miscue up by allowing himself to get stripped with the Sixers up three with less than 20 seconds left. The ensuing fastbreak led to a Tyler Herro three-pointer to tie the game.
With two winnable games lost, the Sixers marched on to Indiana for a New Year’s Eve Matinee and got roasted by the Pacers. Embiid missed this one, so the Sixers were once again not at full strength, but it was unlikely his presence would have made any difference. The Pacers shot 55 percent deep while the Sixers shot 15 percent. Perhaps the holiday had something to do with it, but this was another laid egg on the road.
After that beatdown, the Sixers headed to Houston where they were handled by the Rockets. They once again shot very poorly from three and had difficulty keeping the rockets out of the paint defensively. It wasn’t a debacle like the Pacers game, but it was the culmination of a four-game road losing streak that dropped the team to 7-12 on the road.
Embiid Injury to Present Day
Record: 2-7, 9-19 overall
After the four-game losing streak, the Sixers regrouped with a win at home over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but lost their star center to a dislocated finger. The Sixers would go 2-3 in their five road games without Embiid.
The first two of these came against the Mavericks and Pacers. The Mavericks made short work of the Sixers, just as they did in Philadelphia before Christmas. It’s safe to say the effort wasn’t there in this one. The Mavericks outrebounded the Sixers handily and got to the free-throw line at a much higher rate. The Sixers also shot 23 percent from deep compared to the Mavericks 40 percent.
Two days later in Indiana, the Sixers put forth a much better effort, but fell in a tight one to the Pacers. They actually had a lead in the fourth quarter but were unable to generate any offense down the stretch. They did do a solid job of defending and controlling the glass.
Almost a week later, the Sixers went back on the road for three straight games against the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors. The Sixers eked one out against the Knicks and then put together one of their best road efforts of the season against the Nets. The Sixers defense’ took over the game in that one, racking up steals down the stretch to seal a victory.
The last road game without Embiid came up in Toronto, where the Sixers ran into a tough Raptors team that controlled the paint. The Sixers took a ton of threes in this game and hit 40 percent of them, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the lack of scoring around the basket.
The Sixers kept that game close for most of the contest and did a good job of getting out in transition. The Raptors just outplayed them in this one.
After this, the Sixers came home for a big win over the Lakers before heading back out on the road for their most recent four-game trip. The Sixers would be without Richardson for this trip, as he pulled his other hamstring a week earlier. Embiid would also be playing with a heavily taped left hand.
It started in Atlanta, where the Sixers were outrebounded by a very small Hawks team. They were also unable to guard Trae Young all night. This one could be attributed to lack of effort on the defensive end as the Hawks had their way with the Sixers interior.
After letting that one slip, the Sixers embarked on a brutal three-game stretch which just recently concluded against the Celtics, HEAT and Bucks. They lost all three.
In terms of effort, the games against Celtics and HEAT were sorely lacking. Both games were not close. The defense was especially bad in Miami, where the Sixers gave up 138 points per 100 possessions. In both the Celtics and HEAT games, the Sixers allowed those teams to control the paint and get to the free-throw line.
The game against the Bucks saw a much better defensive effort, but one that wasn’t good enough to overthrow the team with the league’s best record. The offense floundered in this one as the Sixers could not get into the paint yet again.
Now that we’re all caught up, here are the key takeaways from the road struggles.
The Sixers have played eight games on the road with their full starting lineup available, in those games, they are 4-4. Three of those losses came on the Disney on Ice road trip, and all of them were within one score late in the game except for the loss to the Rockets.
The road struggles truly became an issue post-Christmas, as the Sixers are 2-11 on the road since then. Before Christmas, the Sixers were 7-8 on the road and 4-1 when the full starting lineup played.
A lack of effort played a large role in at least seven of the losses. The first Magic game, the Wizards game, the first Nets game, the first Pacers game, the Mavericks game and the most recent Celtics and HEAT games. The rest of the games, the effort level was at least high enough to not show up on the stat sheet.
The Sixers as a team are shooting much better at home on the road, as most teams do. The issue is that when the shots are not falling, the defense seems to slip. The Sixers go from a league-best 101.9 defensive rating at home to a middling 110.8 on the road. The key for the Sixers going forward will be bringing their defensive mindset with them to other arenas.
Basketball Insiders asked head coach Brett Brown about this after a recent game at home against the Grizzlies.
“I think it’s human nature, sadly,” Brown said. “It’s the great challenge coaches go through, if teams always let their offense dictate their defense, it means they’re really not that good of a team and they’re not going to be playing that long. The connection is real and it’s a human nature thing. It’s easier to play defense when you’re happy and scoring, and it’s tougher when you’re grinding it out. But grinding things out equals May and June. That’s the miss that I am on as it relates to stuff going on on the road with us.”
Brown is right, the offense will only become more of a grind as the playoffs begin. If this team has any chance of advancing into June, they will need to commit to the defensive end even when the offense isn’t working.
Basketball Insiders asked Horford the same question.
“Coach has talked about that. He’s told us that, regardless of how it’s going, we need to have that defensive mindset and that toughness to stay together,” Horford noted. “At times we haven’t been as consistent as we need to, but earlier in the year, I thought we were really, really good at that. It’s something that we need to continue to do regardless of whether shots are going in or not, we have to defend and rebound.”
Horford’s comment about the Sixers being better at that earlier in the year lines up with the numbers. As mentioned, the road struggles really became jarring after Christmas.
Given the record with the full roster, it may be too early to sound the panic button just yet. If the team continues to lack a defensive edge on the road, though, Philadelphia could be staring down the barrel of a first-round exit.
If this group is able to make the mental changes required to become as good defensively on the road as they are at home, then all the talk of the Sixers being built for the playoffs may come to fruition.
NBA
Georges Niang Enjoying First Taste Of Regular Minutes
David Yapkowitz speaks with Utah Jazz forward Georges Niang about working his way into the rotation and the path he took to get to the NBA.
Looking to bolster their standing in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz revamped their bench a little bit back in December. They added Jordan Clarkson in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers and released Jeff Green who, to that point, hadn’t had quite the impact they’d imagined when the team signed him in the offseason.
Green’s release opened up playing time for other players on the roster, most notably Georges Niang, who has seen an increase in his minutes since then. During the first few months of the season, Niang was averaging around 11.7 minutes per game and had a couple of DNP’s under his belt.
Since Christmas Eve though, when the Jazz cut Green, Niang has emerged as a mainstay in the rotation. He’s seen his playing time increase to around 16-17 minutes per game and his on-court production has gone up. For role players looking to carve out a niche in the league, opportunity is everything for them and Niang knows that well.
This is his fourth year in the NBA, but his first season actually playing a meaningful role in a team’s rotation. He was originally drafted by the Indiana Pacers with the 50th pick in the 2016 draft, but he only suited up in 23 games and spent most of his team with their G League affiliate, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.
Despite having a solid summer league and good G League showing, the Pacers decided to part ways with him and cut him at the end of his rookie season. Indiana was a veteran group looking to make noise in the playoffs, a difficult situation for a rookie to land in.
“It was a tough situation, going to a veteran team and trying to earn minutes. That isn’t easy. They had different plans for me when the season ended, but it worked out good for both groups. I don’t have any bad blood towards them,” Niang told Basketball Insiders. “Obviously, sometimes you wish things would’ve been a little more patient, but what are you going to do? It’s worked out good for both sides. You can’t dwell on things that have happened in the past.”
Niang ended up signing with the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2017, but they cut him in the preseason, and he ultimately joined the Santa Cruz Warriors, their G League affiliate. He spent a few months in Santa Cruz before the Jazz came calling. Utah had an open two-way roster spot after releasing Naz Mitrou-Long, and they signed Niang to fill that vacancy.
He spent most of the second half of the 2017-18 season with the Jazz’s G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars. He only saw playing time in nine games with the Jazz that season and continued to work on his game in the G League. In 15 games with Salt Lake that year, he put up 22 points per game while shooting 60.8 percent from the field and 52.7 percent from the three-point line.
The Jazz ended up converting his two-way to a standard NBA contract in the 2018 offseason. This time around, he spent most of his time with the Jazz and only appeared in three games with Salt Lake City. While he did see minutes in 59 games last season, he wasn’t quite able to crack the Jazz rotation. With things a little different now, Niang gives plenty of credit to the G League for helping him develop.
“One hundred percent it helped me. When you get to go out there and play against live talent, behind NBA lines with NBA rules and work on your craft, it’s good. I would say that my time with the Salt Lake City Stars was pivotal to my development,” Niang told Basketball Insiders. “I’m thankful for that. It taught me a lot, gave me minutes to develop, get into a routine and learn how to be a professional. I feel I owe a lot to the G League because that’s why I am where I am today.”
Green’s release opened up a spot in Utah’s lineup for a versatile forward who can space the floor and knock down open shots. Niang was given a crack at it, and he hasn’t looked back. Although he’s had a little bit of a shooting slump recently, he was excelling as a stretch four. In the 13 games after Green’s departure, he was putting up 8.1 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from three-point range.
On the season he’s averaging a modest 5.8 points per game, but he’s a threat to score on any given night. He’s taking almost five shots a game, a career-high, while converting on 42 percent of his three-point attempts, also a career-high. He’s helped make the Jazz bench that much more dangerous. He’s given them the production from the four-spot that they weren’t getting before.
“It’s been great. I can get out there and defend multiple positions and make shots from behind the arc. That’s my role,” Niang told Basketball Insiders. “I get in there and bring us some energy off the bench, space the floor and create for others, and it’s been great. I’ve loved every second of it, I’m really enjoying it, getting regular minutes.”
Currently, the Jazz sit at 34-18 and fourth in the West. They’re a mere one-and-a-half games ahead of the Houston Rockets and two-and-a-half games ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks. The play of their bench, including Niang, could play a pivotal role in where they ultimately end up.
Niang has been enjoying his increased role in the past few months. He’s determined to keep his spot and continue to help Utah make a strong postseason push.
“I’m going to continue being able to make plays for others, shoot the ball well behind the arc and defend well at multiple positions,” Niang told Basketball Insiders. “I want to continue to grow and become a better player and expand my role. Right now, I love my role and what I’m doing with it. Whatever I can do to help this team win, I’m going to go out and do that every night.”
NBA
NBA Daily: Sixth Man of the Year Watch — 2/10/20
Just like everything else in the NBA, the trade deadline impacted the race for Sixth Man of the Year, even though none of the leading candidates were traded. Douglas Farmer writes
Bench players may not inspire the biggest headlines during the chaos of the trade deadline, but they are part of just as many rumors, if not more, as the NBA’s superstars. This year, though, the best bench players were only a part of rumors, as the few names on this list all season that could have been moved instead stayed put. Nonetheless, one of this past week’s trades could very much impact the race for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
Buddy Hield — Sacramento Kings
The hot-shooting guard cannot actually win this honor since he has already started 44 games this season, but his recent stretch coming off the Kings’ bench deserves recognition, nonetheless. Since Sacramento head coach Luke Walton sent Hield to the bench — a public airing of in-house drama that has little other effect given Hield still closes most games — the four-year veteran has averaged 23.1 points per game while shooting 51.7 percent from beyond the arc.
Hield’s playing time has fallen off in this stretch, logical when coming off the bench, averaging 28:24 in the eight games, but he has certainly made it count. Most notably, Hield poured in 42 points in an overtime victory at Minnesota the night after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Hield channeled Kobe’s closing mentality with 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Kings back from a 22-point deficit, not missing a shot in those 12 minutes.
The only other player to score 20 or more points in a fourth quarter without missing a shot? Kobe.
Derrick Rose — Detroit Pistons
The Pistons made a trade; it just didn’t include Rose. Losing Andre Drummond for little in return should set up Rose to only improve on his 18.5 points per game, as someone has to put up shots for Detroit, and Rose has never been shy about tackling that duty. The 31-year-old has already been shooting 15.1 times per game, a personal high tracing back to his last season as a starter in 2016-17 with the New York Knicks.
There is plenty of reason to expect Rose’s volume to increase further. He has averaged 17.1 shots per game since the calendar flipped to 2020. To his credit, he has shot 51.1 percent from the field in those 16 games, perhaps not the most efficient scoring but proficient enough for a team desperate for offensive production.
There is also plenty of reason to doubt such continued use, as Rose has missed the Pistons’ last four games with a hip injury. If Detroit has an intention to tank toward better lottery odds, limiting Rose’s minutes may be a part of it, though trading him would have been a clearer indicator of such uncompetitive wants.
Dennis Schröder — Oklahoma City Thunder
Quite simply, Schröder played too well for the Thunder to trade him. In the last nine games, Schröder has averaged 24.1 points per game along with 5.6 assists. Such a run is not unprecedented for someone who averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists across 2017-18, but Schröder has never been an exemplary marksman. That is, until this outburst, when he has made 51.1 percent of his shots from deep (24-of-47), taking 5.2 threes per game.
It is no coincidence Oklahoma City has gone 8-1 and charged into the sixth seed out West. With Schröder playing this well, the Thunder would have jeopardized a playoff run by trading him.
Lou Williams — Los Angeles Clippers
With Darren Collison opting not to come out of retirement, not even to join the Los Angeles Lakers as most expected, the biggest threat to Williams’ role should pass. At that point, he can focus on rebounding from a recent cold spell, shooting a paltry 35.1 percent from the field in the last 11 games. This is not the first rough period of Williams’ season: He started it by shooting 40.9 percent across the Clippers’ first 10 games.
Given Williams has dealt with multiple poor-shooting bouts this year, his 41.0 field-goal percentage makes sense and would mark a four-year low for him. It also shows how well he has played when not struggling.
Montrezl Harrell — Los Angeles Clippers
The Clippers trading for Marcus Morris from the New York Knicks may halt Harrell’s seemingly-inevitable march to some deserved hardware. Los Angeles has reason to worry about facing bigger opponents; for all his rim-running, post-up qualities, Harrell still stands only 6-foot-7, and he is not known for his defensive intensity.
Morris, meanwhile, is an aggressive 6-foot-8 forward not afraid to play physically against anyone, including the likes of Anthony Davis, Nikola Jokić and Steven Adams, all of whom should be awaiting the Clippers in the playoffs.
Harrell may have already done enough in 53 games to lock up the Sixth Man of the Year. Averaging 18.9 points and 6.9 rebounds on 57.4 percent shooting warrants such praise, especially for one of the NBA’s best teams, but the arrival of Morris could diminish Harrell’s work in the postseason.
NBA
NBA Daily: Something Special Brewing in Atlanta
Despite having the third-worst record in the league, the Atlanta Hawks were extremely active before the trade deadline. Chad Smith explores the moves Atlanta made, and what they could potentially become over the next few years.
The trade deadline is always a fascinating day in the NBA. While many fans anxiously await and salivate over any type of movement, players and coaches are on pins and needles. At a moment’s notice, any of them could find themselves residing in a different state surrounded by new teammates. For fans of the Atlanta Hawks, the deadline may seem like a blur.
The Hawks were a part of the massive 12-player deal that was agreed upon on Wednesday. Four teams were involved, two of them considered to be championship contenders. While Denver and Houston have aspirations of winning a title, it was the Hawks who made the biggest move in that deal by acquiring center Clint Capela.
It is no secret that Atlanta loves the pick-and-roll. Having an offensive wizard like Trae Young is a big reason for that as he has unlimited range and incredible vision. Better, Capela is one of the best divers in the league and should thrive alongside the All-Star point guard. In previous years, Houston featured him in screens with James Harden but they shied away from that this season. Capela sets excellent, wide screens and moves to the basket with great speed and leaping abilities.
As the prototypical roll man, Capela will be able to come out of his shell on offense. His defense will also fill a large void this young team has had, currently sitting 28th in defensive rating. Interior defense and rebounding have been major issues for Atlanta, who will love the shot-blocking presence that he provides. Being able to rebound and start a fast break will greatly benefit this young team that thrives in transition (third in pace).
The key to all of this will be Capela’s fit alongside John Collins. The two big men will be sharing the floor a lot, so finding the right balance between them is paramount. If Collins is able to continue stretching the floor vertically, it’ll open up things nicely for both of them. There were concerns in Indiana before the season as to how they would pair Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, but it has worked out well for them. Should Atlanta take the same approach, they could be building towards something special.
Now in his third season, Collins is putting up career numbers across the board. His 1.7 blocks per game this season are just below Capela’s (1.8) as both players rank inside the top ten in the league. Collins is shooting 36 percent from downtown while putting up nearly four attempts per game. Without the pressure of anchoring the interior defense, Collins should also be able to play more of a help defender role, jumping passing lanes and helping from the weak side of the floor.
Atlanta didn’t even have to give up much to land Capela in the deal. Their biggest asset they may have compromised was their cap space, as the center will earn around $17 million per year over the next three seasons. When you consider the weak free-agent class and the possible targets — Andre Drummond, Montrezl Harrell, Hassan Whiteside — the Hawks clearly made the best move possible. Acquiring Capela was great, but the Hawks were far from done making moves.
Dewayne Dedmon is making his way back to Atlanta after the Hawks struck a trade with the Sacramento Kings, shipping out Jabari Parker and Alex Len, whom they no longer needed. In addition to getting Dedmon back, they received two second-round picks. His contract is tough to swallow, but he is a solid backup center that is obviously well thought of in the locker room and within the organization. The Hawks sent a second-round pick to Portland in exchange for forward Skal Labissiere, a scratch-off ticket in 2020.
Dedmon spent two seasons in Atlanta in which he was a reliable contributor, averaging 10.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. His consistent production and ability to stretch the floor (37.2 percent three-point shooting) will make him a sensational fit next to whichever big man is on the court.
The core players in Atlanta are all 25 years old or younger. Collins, Capela, Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando have the Hawks looking like a team on the rise. Their rookies are promising and are learning valuable lessons from experienced professionals like Vince Carter and Jeff Teague.
With so much youth and potential, the Hawks don’t necessarily need an abundance of draft picks, especially second-round selections. The Brooklyn pick they dealt wasn’t as enticing as it once was, and they still own their own pick this summer. The only downside is this upcoming draft class isn’t very strong, but Atlanta already has enough young talent to mold.
Travis Schlenk and his team made multiple moves hours before the trade deadline. The results were two-fold, obviously improving the team by adding even more young talent was the main objective. By doing this, it also provides assurance to their franchise point guard that they are committed to surrounding him with all of the right pieces.
These moves won’t put Atlanta at the top of the Eastern Conference next season, but they are essential building blocks to transform this squad into a contender over the coming years.