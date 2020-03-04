NBA
NBA Daily: Brook Lopez’s Effect In Multiple Areas Offsets Shooting Struggles
Despite the brilliant success of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez hasn’t been able to find his three-point shot — but Chad Smith details why the team’s fans should not be concerned.
After the doomsday scenario happened in the NBA Finals last season, the Golden State Warriors era has taken a year off.
This was supposed to be a year where there wasn’t one team dominating the rest of the league. Someone forgot to mention that to Jon Horst and the fine folks in Milwaukee.
The Bucks head into Wednesday’s matchup vs. the Indians Pacers with a 52-9 record, which is easily the best in the league. They rank first in the entire NBA in scoring, pace, defensive rating, scoring differential and inside the top three in opponent scoring and offensive rating. That is a serious recipe for success.
While the main ingredient is Giannis Antetokounmpo, this team is about so much more than one player. The reigning MVP has been even better this season and could take home the award again. That is not the trophy that motivates him, though. The trophy he wants is the Larry O’Brien, which embodies the team’s success.
As currently constructed, this group is nearly identical to last year’s team, which also saw great regular-season success, but faltered in the playoffs. The chemistry and continuity amongst the players have been building, and so too has the relationship between player and coach. Mike Budenholzer is still only in his second year with the team and has been learning more about the players and their tendencies. That has allowed him to put them in a better position to succeed this year.
One player that made a major impact last season was Brook Lopez. The 7-foot center was an assassin from three-point range a year ago, making 2.3 of them per game. This season has been somewhat of a different story for the veteran. Lopez is hitting just 1.4 threes per game, which is the lowest of his career. His attempts are down, but so is his accuracy.
Last season, Lopez shot 36.5 percent from downtown, but so far this year that has dipped to 29.2 percent. That is the lowest percentage since his 2015-16 campaign. His effective field goal percentage sits at 49.5 percent, which is the lowest mark he’s posted since the 2010-11 season. All of that has resulted in a 10.9 scoring average for Lopez, which is the lowest of his career.
But while the scoring and shooting efficiency may be down, everything else has been exceptional.
Lopez is currently averaging 2.5 blocks per game, which is second in the league only behind Hassan Whiteside. His rebounding, assists and steals have been steady and his turnovers have remained low. The Bucks hang their hat on rim protection, and that is where Lopez has been invaluable as they rank second in the league in blocked shots as a team.
The key to Milwaukee’s defense is taking away the highest percentage shots, which are in the paint. They will drop the big man instead of switching, which allows the opposing team to launch threes. They protect the paint at all costs, with long and athletic bodies like Giannis, Khris Middleton and the Lopez twins.
Even without Lopez knocking down the long ball consistently, the Bucks rank inside the top five in three-point shots made and second in team field goal percentage. Having snipers like Middleton, Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo and Kyle Korver is great. George Hill currently leads the league in three-point shooting. Newly acquired Marvin Williams has been a fantastic fit, and Eric Bledsoe has been shooting above 35 percent from deep for the first time since his 2015-16 season.
The fact is that Milwaukee has plenty of shooting to overcome the slump that Brook has been in this year. While that was a large aspect of his game last season, he has a lot more value that has been overlooked because of his three-point shooting.
The interesting angle of the rest of the regular season is that the Bucks have the fourth-easiest schedule remaining. They went 11-1 in February, and that lone loss came in Indiana when Giannis didn’t play. They will get the Pacers’ rematch tonight at home, and they will be angry. The Bucks were dreadful on the second night of a back-to-back in Miami on Monday. Giannis and Middleton combined to shoot 10-for-34 from the floor, including just 2-for-14 from downtown. Even after that hiccup, Milwaukee has still only lost four games since Christmas.
Entering Monday night, the Bucks had the best point differential in NBA history. Basketball-Reference uses a Simple Rating Score which measures point differential and schedule strength. Only four teams have ever had an SRS above 11, and all of them ended up winning the championship. Milwaukee was at 11.53 before the Miami game, but is still above that magic number (11.12) heading into this evening.
Through 61 games this season, the Bucks have only played a total of 50 “clutch” minutes. According to NBA.com, the lowest amount of such minutes played over the course of an 82-game season is 95 minutes, held by the 2014-15 Warriors.
Milwaukee has been destroying teams at an incredible rate, which allows Budenholzer to manage the workload for Giannis. He is averaging just 30.9 minutes per game, which is the lowest since his rookie season.
Keeping Giannis somewhat rested is going to be paramount to their success in the playoffs. The Toronto Raptors took a similar approach last season with Kawhi Leonard, but they used a different method. Kawhi would sit out more games, but he played a lot of minutes during the games he did play. Milwaukee is hoping that this method bears the same fruit for their organization this year.
The Bucks have a showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The matchup between the top teams in each conference is undoubtedly a potential Finals preview. The player and positional matchups are oozing with intrigue. While Budenholzer is more resistant to altering his lineup in reaction to the opponent, Frank Vogel is quite the opposite. Both teams have a lot of depth, but the Lakers still haven’t been able to find their perfect rotation.
This is the type of situation that Lopez should thrive in. Being able to pull the LA’s big men away from the rim on defense will open up things for Giannis and Middleton. The Lakers are all too familiar with his shooting capabilities and should at least have someone ready to rotate over should he be open.
In their earlier matchup this season just before Christmas, the Bucks prevailed with a seven-point victory. Anthony Davis had a monster game with 36 points and LeBron James posted a triple-double but it wasn’t enough to offset the 34-11-7 performance from Giannis. In that game, Lopez scored 10 points and was 0-for-3 from three-point range. He also had 4 steals and 3 blocks, proving that he and the Bucks can succeed even without his deep ball.
The other thing to think about is how good the Bucks have been without Lopez hitting those shots. What happens when those shots start falling?
There simply may not be an answer – or any hope – for the opponent.
NBA
NBA Daily: The Season From Hell
It’s one thing to be bad. It’s another to disappoint when you had such strong aspirations. Matt John dives into why the Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz are going through a season from hell.
There are several ways in which a team can experience a season from hell.
The most common one being among the worst teams in the league. Losing pretty much night in and night out for 82 games a season is never a fun ride for anyone. The one solace to all of that? If you lose that many games in a season, it’s probably because you weren’t expected to win coming into the season. You can’t really disappoint when not much was expected of you to begin with. That’s the one solace to take for New York Knicks fans.
Another interpretation is when the injury bug ruins the season. It’s tough to watch a team that had the potential to be something special only to be ruined by battle wounds. There is a solace to all of that as well. As bad as things may be, the one comfort is that with past success, things were supposed to be better but, through no one’s wrongdoing, it just hasn’t. That’s the one upside to being a Portland Trail Blazers fan.
However, the worst variation of the season from hell is when a team that came into the season swimming in championship aspirations don’t look one bit like the team they were supposed to be. Why is this one the worst? Because there is no upside. Disappointment may have been a possibility, but the odds were very low, and even if it was in play, it wasn’t supposed to be to that degree. Maybe some injuries have come along, but even when the team’s healthy, it’s not making much of a difference regardless.
It isn’t a pleasant experience, and it makes the season seem much longer than it is. The worst part is that the potential was there. They just couldn’t reach it. Several teams over this past decade alone have endured through their own season from hell. The 2012-13 Los Angeles Lakers. The 2015-16 Houston Rockets. The 2017-18 Washington Wizards. The 2018-19 Boston Celtics. It’s rare to see one team go through something like this in a season.
In the 2019-20 season, we have two: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz.
The Sixers and the Jazz have nearly identical records — but Utah has one less loss at 37-22. They are both in the thick of the playoff race in both of their respective conferences. Moreover, both had two players from their roster representing the franchise during the All-Star Game in Chicago, as they should have. Yet, there seems to not be much surrounding either team besides pure melancholy.
How did this happen? For Philly, it’s a little explainable because the warning signs were there. JJ Redick alone did so much because of the spacing he provided, but he departed for New Orleans. Jimmy Butler gave the 76ers a cushion with his go-to scoring when Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons didn’t have it going and, he too, left.
The prevailing theory was that Philadelphia still had Embiid and Simmons – two of the league’s best players 25 and under – so, even with those departures, as long as they had the right support system around them, the team would only continue to grow. Tobias Harris, Josh Richardson and Al Horford among others are stellar supporting options as well.
And that’s the problem. They’re just not the right ones. The pieces just don’t fit together. Both Harris and Richardson have been productive in their roles, but they haven’t been able to replicate the same outputs they had with their previous teams. Horford has been a flat-out disaster as the fit with Embiid has not been good — much of that attributed to the former’s physical decline. The two have a net rating of minus-1.1 when they share the court – so the handsomely-paid Horford has been relegated to a bench role.
The idea that the 76ers might be better off trading one of Embiid or Simmons has picked up a fair amount of steam. Their two-man net rating isn’t exactly great – sharing a net rating os plus-0.9 – and with the floor spacing not as good as it once was – Philadelphia is 19th in the NBA in three-point field goal percentage – teams are exploiting the lack of shooting that Embiid and Simmons provide.
What baffles is that the 76ers have the look of a contender at home, having gone 28-2 – a better home record than the Milwaukee Bucks – while simultaneously looking awful on the road, winning only nine of 30 games.
It hasn’t been all bad. Matisse Thybulle has been as good as advertised defensively while proving himself to be a much better shooter than we thought, hitting on 36 percent from distance. Furkan Korkmaz has also come alive as a floor spacer. Even Simmons, who still has yet to prove that he can actually shoot a basketball, has improved his individual defense enough that he is very much in the running for a spot on an All-Defense roster.
But that shouldn’t be the biggest positives coming out of Philadelphia. This was supposed to be the year they took the next step. Instead, they’re on a 50-win pace. That wouldn’t be so bad seeing how they won 51 games last year, but staying the same when you were supposed to be in the title conversation is not a good sign.
The same can be said about the Jazz.
They too were expected to take a bigger leap this season, which, in all fairness is harder in the Western Conference, but they’re on pace to win 50 as well — a total that would match their wins mark from last season.
For the Jazz, it’s a little stranger to see this result from them. It’s true that they lost some key culture-forming pieces like Derrick Favors, Ricky Rubio and Jae Crowder, but it was clear that the team’s ceiling with those guys next to Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert was limited — especially on the offensive end.
More importantly, they replaced them with excellently-perceived locker room guys that should’ve upgraded the roster as far as talent went. No one took issue with them bringing in Mike Conley Jr., Bojan Bogdanovic and Ed Davis among others. In fact, the common belief was that the Jazz would be a sleeper in the conference because their roster makeup had little holes.
But alas, it hasn’t been that way. Not at all.
Utah’s offense certainly has improved – they rank 10th in offensive rating scoring 112.1 points per 100 possessions – but the airtight defense that Salt Lake once prided themselves on has fallen out of the top ten. They currently rank 12th in defensive rating by allowing 109.2 points per 100 possessions.
The improvement on the offensive end stems unsurprisingly from Mitchell’s growth – 24.7 points on 46/36/86 splits – and the vastly improved three-point shooting, topping the league in percentage at 38.2. Not to mention, Jordan Clarkson has been freaking awesome for them – where would they be right now if they hadn’t traded for him? Still, they remain the same because defensively, they’ve taken a step back.
Bogdanovic has not helped Utah’s cause on that side of the ball, and because the Davis signing has flopped so badly, Utah’s interior defense suffers when Gobert goes out despite Tony Bradley’s best efforts. It might be safe to say that enough credit wasn’t given to Rubio, Favors and Crowder for what they did on that end. Just as it might be safe to say with his struggles and all, Utah acquired Conley at the wrong time.
It’s made Utah not as enjoyable to watch, too, and that’s why their season from hell has been so odd. This Jazz team competed in the conference for the last two years because they rose above their collective talent. The cohesion and sense of togetherness made them both fun to watch and easy to root for. Now, it’s not just that their progress has stagnated. The body language looks… different.
Yikes pic.twitter.com/7Mo56T6VXn
— Thisguy (@cheehooMF) February 25, 2020
Of course, that’s just one instance — but that chip on their shoulder just doesn’t seem to be there anymore. The Jazz will still make the playoffs pending any serious injury to Mitchell or Gobert, alas, their hopes of going on a long playoff run are fizzling as fast as the 76ers’ have.
If this really is where both seasons are headed, they then have to think about what their next move might be when it all ends. After 2013, the Lakers spent a lot of time picking up the pieces post-Dwight Howard. Following 2016, the Rockets re-tooled and built a better core around James Harden.
They say it’s not over until the fat lady sings and although she hasn’t done that for Philadelphia or Utah quite yet — she sure has been whistling for a bit now.
NBA
NBA Daily: Stunning Playoff Berth Slipping From Injury-Riddled Grizzlies’ Grasp
Injuries to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke have exacerbated the Grizzlies’ greatest weakness. At eighth in the West and facing the league’s toughest remaining schedule, can Memphis cling to a playoff spot? Jack Winter takes a look.
The Memphis Grizzlies are playing with house money.
Not even a year removed from finally and fully dismantling the most successful era in franchise history, Memphis finds itself in pole position for the Western Conference’s last playoff spot. The eighth-place Grizzlies, 28-31, are two games up on both the Portland Trail Blazers and two and-a-half games ahead New Orleans Pelicans with just six weeks remaining in the regular season. The San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns aren’t far behind, but conventional wisdom is that Memphis’ chief competition for the postseason is Portland and New Orleans.
The biggest reasons why are self-evident. Damian Lillard was playing at an MVP level before going down with a minor groin injury before the All-Star break. Trevor Ariza has proven a perfect fit on both sides of the ball for the Blazers, Zach Collins is coming back from injury next month and there’s still a chance Portland gets a lift – even it’s psychological as much as physical – from the potential return of Jusuf Nurkic.
The Pelicans, meanwhile, have been the league’s eighth-best team since Christmas. Their new starting five of Jrue Holiday, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson and Derrick Favors boasts a +21.8 net rating in 147 minutes. No other lineup has played even a fifth of that total since the No. 1 pick debuted on January 22, but those featuring Williamson at small-ball five have been even more dominant than New Orleans’ starters.
Unfortunately, the race for the eighth seed can’t be conducted in a vacuum of equal remaining competition and perfect health. As the playoffs fast approach, there’s ample evidence completely out of their control suggesting the Grizzlies will fall victim to that reality.
Jaren Jackson Jr. sprained his left knee against the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 22, and is scheduled to be re-evaluated next week. That forthcoming update almost certainly won’t align with his return to the court, though, especially debilitating because Memphis has struggled immensely without him, going 0-3 so far.
Two of those games came absent of Brandon Clarke, too, who started in Jackson’s place versus the LA Clippers on Monday before exiting with a right quad injury. It was announced shortly thereafter that he’d miss at least the next two weeks, leaving Memphis without two of its top three players up front as the West’s postseason push intensifies.
Even that description doesn’t accurately convey just how valuable Jackson and Clarke have been to the Grizzlies this season.
There’s an argument to be made that Memphis is the worst long-range shooting team in basketball. The Grizzlies rank 23rd in three-point percentage and 26th in three-point rate, per Cleaning the Glass. The hapless New York Knicks are the only team to rank lower in both accuracy and frequency from beyond the arc. No team with playoff aspirations other than Memphis sits in the league’s bottom third of both categories.
The good news is that coach Taylor Jenkins and front office honcho Zach Kleiman have ample time to modernize their team’s shot profile. The Grizzlies, remember, were never supposed to compete for the playoffs this season, and Ja Morant has been solid enough from three as a rookie to alleviate the major concerns about his shooting ability during the pre-draft process. But the promise of the future only deflects so much from the bad news of the present, which is that Memphis has been left especially punchless from deep as Jackson and Clarke watch from the bench.
Jackson’s development into a long-range assassin has come more rapidly than anyone anticipated. He’s shooting 39.7 percent on over six tries per game, and there’s not a single player Jackson’s height or taller who matches his blend of usage and three-point rate, according to data compiled at Basketball-Reference. Jackson isn’t a superstar yet, or even all that close, but he’s already a unicorn offensively.
Jackson doesn’t just launch threes on pops to the arc or simple ball reversals, like most players his size that boast legitimate shooting range. He’s comfortable letting fly almost no matter how far he is behind the three-point line, and almost no matter how his feet and shoulders are aligned on the catch.
Jenkins calls several pet plays per game to free Jackson up for clean looks from beyond the arc. Grizzlies guards have also grown adept at fooling defenses by screening for Jackson away from the ball, during instances that otherwise resemble routine NBA offense.
Clarke is way ahead of schedule as a shooter, too. After taking just 15 triples during his lone season at Gonzaga, he’s 21-of-52 from three as a rookie, good for 40.4 percent.
Obviously, Clarke isn’t a high-volume three-point shooter. He does the vast majority of his damage as a pick-and-roll finisher, finding small gaps in the defense to make himself available for pocket passes and lobs that often end with authority at the rim. But the gravity Clarke provides when he’s not involved in Memphis’ initial offensive action still matters, especially given the team’s utter lack of imminently threatening shooters without Jackson in the fold.
Jonas Valanciunas and Gorgui Dieng have worked hard to extend their range to the arc midway through their careers. Both have shown they can knock down open triples, but neither is the type of shooter who defenses fear. The same goes for Kyle Anderson, now starting next to Valanciunas at the 4, as well as Morant, Tyus Jones, Josh Jackson and De’Anthony Melton. The notoriously-streaky Dillon Brooks is currently Memphis’ sole rotation player who deserves to be guarded like a real three-point threat.
The result? Possessions like these from the Grizzlies’ home loss on Friday night, when the Sacramento Kings consistently packed the paint with multiple defenders, completely unafraid of Memphis making them pay from the outside.
The numbers are just as damning as the eye test. Lineups without Jackson and Clarke that include Morant take threes on 28.5 percent of their possessions, ranking in the fifth percentile league-wide. Those units attempt 36.2 percent of their shots at the rim, compared to the 46.6 percent ratio of quintets featuring all three of Memphis’ young building blocks – the highest share of rim attempts among any lineup in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass.
If there’s a silver lining here, it’s that the Grizzlies’ remaining schedule – the most difficult in basketball, according to Tankathon – doesn’t really toughen up until mid-March. Beginning with a key March 12 tilt in Portland, a whopping 16 of their final 17 regular-season games come against teams that will make the playoffs or are fighting tooth and nail to get there. There’s a chance both Jackson and Clarke are back by then.
On the other hand, considering just how rough its last month of the schedule is, wouldn’t it be better for the Grizzlies to bank wins against subpar opponents like the Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic, who they face in early March? But if Friday’s loss to the Kings is any indication, Memphis is just as likely to lose to those foes without Jackson and Clarke as they are to powerhouses like the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors at full-strength.
These are good problems for the Grizzlies to have. Before 2019-20 tipped off in October, literally no one expected them to be in the playoff hunt entering the season’s final stretch. Missing the playoffs might actually be best for this team’s long-term plans, too. Boston gets Memphis’ first-round pick if it falls outside the top-six, and flattened lottery odds increase the likelihood of teams that just miss out on the postseason vaulting into premium position. The Grizzlies, basically, would undoubtedly rather convey that pick to the Celtics next season, when they’re a year older, wiser and more experienced.
But that dynamic won’t blunt the disappointment of Memphis’ potential late-season collapse in real time. The Grizzlies have been one of the league’s most exciting teams this season, playing with the urgency and electricity that belongs in the playoffs. What a coronation it would be of Morant’s star-turning rookie campaign for the Grizzlies to face off with the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, with millions and millions watching worldwide.
Memphis’ breakout on the postseason stage, to be clear, will come regardless. But if early takeaways from the Grizzlies’ play absent Jackson and Clarke are any indication, it won’t be until this time next year.
NBA
NBA Daily: Solidifying The Lakers’ Closing Lineup
Title aspirations for the Los Angeles Lakers hinge on the health of their two big stars, but figuring out the three best players to put alongside them in close games could determine their fate. Chad Smith writes.
Once the Los Angeles Lakers were able to acquire Anthony Davis, the attention immediately turned towards their roster construction. With LeBron James fully healthy, these two were widely regarded as being the best duo in the entire league. Aside from the two superstars though, there wasn’t much left on the table.
In a way, the story of the 2019-20 Lakers has been their reclamation projects. Players that were thought to be on their last leg or out the door have unexpectedly become valuable pieces to the puzzle.
Dwight Howard already had a rocky tenure with the organization, but was brought in on a non-guaranteed deal. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was re-signed and JaVale McGee and Rajon Rondo were brought back on team-friendly deals. Many people had forgotten about Avery Bradley and Jared Dudley, but they too have thrived alongside James and Davis throughout the course of the season.
Aside from James and Davis, the Lakers have just two players that are making more than $4.8 million this season.
Obviously, playing with high-level superstars will enable them to play at a higher level themselves. When the attention is focused elsewhere, guys will have the opportunity to make an impact. That being said, it is still up to them to make the correct reads, know where to be on the floor and to make the right decision — if and when the ball gets to them.
Frank Vogel had some success with the Indiana {acers and eventually took the reins of the Orlando Magic. He has never coached a team like this before. Vogel has had many up-close looks at James throughout his career, as their paths often met in the postseason. Vogel was 0-10 in the playoffs against James’ teams, but now he is on the other side.
While not considered one of the five best coaches in the league, Vogel is tasked with arguably the most difficult job. He has the best weapons to use, in James and Davis, but he also has to know how to use them. With the size that the Lakers possess, they have found a way to exploit their opponent with these Hail Mary passes from one end of the floor to the other. They have feasted on lobs at the rim, whether it be James, Davis, McGee or Howard.
Another thing that Vogel must manage is egos. David Griffin has spoken eloquently on this subject before, having been in Cleveland during the days with LeBron. Phil Jackson had to deal with guys like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. With the player empowerment of today, managing James might be the toughest of all.
As challenging as all of those things may be, the riddle that the Lakers need to figure out is how they are going to close games. Many people will focus on who is starting and playing which positions, but the real foundation of the team is figuring out the five best players to have on the floor during a tight game. This is something that every team needs to have figured out before the playoffs begin.
One recent example of this was the “death lineup” that the Golden State Warriors have used during their championship runs. They would play a type of small-ball with Draymond Green playing the center position, with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson at the guard spots and Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala at the forward positions. This unit was virtually unstoppable and thrived on both ends of the floor.
The Lakers don’t have an obvious lineup of five guys that fit in every position. That is actually one of their greatest strengths. Putting James at the point guard spot allows them to go bigger with either McGee or Howard alongside Davis. They could go smaller and shift Davis to the center spot and play three guards with James. This type of versatility and flexibility is a big reason why they have had so much success in the regular season.
As the trade deadline approached, the Lakers were able to identify a few areas of need. They could always use more perimeter shooting, but what they really needed was another playmaker to run the offense when LeBron was resting. Rondo has been a good floor general, but his lack of shot creation and threat as an overall shooter can hurt them.
Alex Caruso may not look the part of your typical NBA player just walking down the street, but he has been instrumental to the Lakers’ winning ways. The former G League guard has shown the ability to read defenses, get to the rim, make the correct pass and also the ability to play off the ball. That has been one of the reasons why he and James have had such great chemistry.
On average, James and Caruso play together for about ten minutes per game. The two have a 23.4 net rating together, which is the highest of any two-player combination in the league this season. Alex is also very adept at taking care of the ball, which James has praised him for.
One thought has been how would the Lakers use their size against smaller teams like Houston and Dallas? Often their size has been a major advantage, but the smaller lineups have given them some trouble so far. That isn’t to say that it will not work in the postseason, but it cannot be viewed as an automatic solution when they face those teams.
Depending on the opponent, the Lakers could throw out a multitude of finishing lineups. Should they choose to be reactionary and try to match up with their opponent, there could be a lineup with Danny Green and Caldwell-Pope in order to mitigate a strong backcourt. They have also been giving more minutes to Kyle Kuzma and even newly-signed Markieff Morris to gauge their fit.
Should they face a team like Milwaukee, Boston or Philadelphia in The Finals, the focus may be on the frontcourt instead. Trying to defend bigger guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid is definitely a challenge. All three of those teams have a combination of size and strength, with players like Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brown, etc. These are lineups where the Lakers could realistically have just one guard on the floor.
The toughest test the Lakers might face in the postseason is the team they share the city with. The LA Clippers haven’t quite lived up to expectations so far this season, but if this group is able to flip the switch after 82 games, things could get very interesting in May.
Much like their older brothers, the Clippers have the ability to alter their lineup at the drop of a hat. Defense is the main focus in the playoffs, and this team is oozing with piranhas at every position. They can also go big or small, depending on what Doc Rivers is feeling. That being said, they may not have enough big men to combat all of the Lakers’ centers.
The Lakers have a firm grasp on the top seed in the Western Conference and rank inside the top five in both offense and defense. Their abundant role players have all bought in and are rolling on all cylinders at the moment. Giving 12 players substantial minutes will not continue as the regular season comes to a close. How Vogel opts to attack the closing minutes will be key to them raising their 17th championship banner.
Potential health issues aside, figuring out their five closers will be the biggest problem the Lakers face. It is a problem that 29 other organizations would love to have.