NBA
NBA Daily: Clippers Ready for Playoff Run
David Yapkowitz takes a look at the postseason ahead for the Los Angeles Clippers.
None of this seemed possible a few months ago. But, in less than a week, the 2020 NBA playoffs are set to get underway. The Los Angeles Clippers, who secured the second seed in the Western Conference, will face the No. 7 seeded Dallas Mavericks.
This time last season, the Clippers were the scrappy eighth seed and, while they were clearly outmatched, they never backed down; they threw everything they had at the Golden State Warriors. A solid group of players, led by Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley, Ivica Zubac, and so on, the general consensus was that, already with a strong supporting cast, the Clippers just needed a star to put it all together.
Of course, jumping from the eighth to the second spot in a highly-competitive Western Conference is nothing to scoff at. But, when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George donned Clipper jerseys that summer, it changed everything. Now, Los Angeles isn’t mulling over regular season success or even season-to-season improvment — they have something else on their minds, their sights set on something bigger: the NBA Finals and the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
To make it clear, getting here hasn’t been easy. Despite the arrival of Leonard and George, Los Angeles had a hard time staying healthy: various players missed a handful of games here and there, the star-duo included, and it was rare to see the roster at 100 percent health. And yet, when they did managed to have everyone on the court, they showed why they were considered a favorite to win the title.
Beyond that, questions remained as to whether or not the Clippers would be able to string together enough consistency and cohesiveness with a full lineup to be able to gel as a unit before the playoffs began.
Then, the season came to an abrupt halt as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe.
Despite the non-wavering optimism from Commissioner Adam Silver and the players themselves, the 2019-20 season was in serious jeopardy. Later, when the NBA announced their plan to resume an Orlando bubble, it was met with some major skepticism — teams were essentially being asked to make the trek to a region where the virus has continued to run rampant. But they held firm, with the belief that proper precautions would be taken and the correct safety controls would be utilized.
And they were right — despite some minor hiccups, the bubble has been a huge success. And, as funny as it may seem, the situation has benefitted the Clippers: with most disjointed after a long mid-season layoff, seeding might not mean as much as it would have in any other normal season. With no home-court advantage, every game should prove a level playing field.
In that vein, head coach Doc Rivers explained that the team didn’t really talk about the two seed in the locker room after they secured the spot with their win over the Denver Nuggets last Wednesday.
“I didn’t mention we secured the two seed. I don’t think anybody in the locker room talked about it. We really don’t care,” Rivers said. “We want to win it all. We got to improve as a team, we know that. We have work to do. We’re going into the playoffs with that mindset, that’s the only thing that matters right now for us.”
Not only that, but the temporary hiatus may have benefitted the Clippers in another way; given their inability to field a healthy roster, the pause allowed for some much-needed rest and time to hyper-focus on the task at hand.
Now, the Clippers are as close to full strength as they could possibly be, save for Harrell who just returned to the bubble after the death of a family member. He’ll have to go through a mandatory quarantine before he’s allowed to rejoin his teammates and prepare for the postseason.
But for Leonard and George in particular, they’re feeling the best they’ve felt all season long.
“I thought coming into this, I did a great job preparing for the bubble,” George said after the win over the Nuggets. “My wind is not quite where I want it, but it’s better than where it was… I feel really good. Kawhi has been feeling really good. I think just overall the staff is managing us going down the stretch.”
These playoffs are going to be something different, unlike any we’ve seen before. Players always had to be at peak form come the postseason, but with no home-court, it’s going to be even more about who is ready and who really came to Orlando to compete.
The Clippers have looked a little bit inconsistent since the bubble games got underway, but so have the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks, the teams considered to be the Clippers biggest threats to the 2019 championship.
Lou Williams has played on a lot of different teams over his 15-year NBA career, but at the beginning of this season, he mentioned that he felt like this was the best shot he had at winning that elusive NBA title. And now, with the playoffs finally here, he still feels that way.
“I think we’re a highly talented team. I think the only thing that can stop us really is the effort we put forth out on the floor, how much we play together,” Williams said after the win over the Nuggets. “Meshing is important to us, everybody being on the same accord on the offensive and defensive end…We feel like we are in control of our destiny. If everybody locks in, gets on the same page, I really like our opportunity.”
NBA
Suns, Spurs Miss Play-In, But Prove They Belong
Drew Maresca reviews the in-bubble performances of the Suns and Spurs.
On a night when Damian Lillard took center stage – and delivered, again – the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs learned they’d been bumped from playoff contention.
The Suns entered the bubble with a sub-par 26-39 record. They’d experienced setbacks throughout the season that hurt their chances at the playoffs, including an eight-game losing streak in December. Still, there was plenty to look forward to for Phoenix fans as their beloved Suns prepared to enter the bubble in mid-July: A new coach who is viewed positively around the league (Monty Williams); the surprising play rookie Cameron Johnson, which must have been incredibly satisfying for the Suns after receiving heavy criticism for making the draft pick in June 2019; the development of young big-man Deandre Ayton, who quietly averaged an impressive 18.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game in just his second season in the league; and, of course, the continued rise of superstar guard Devin Booker.
But still, little was expected of the Suns in the bubble – after all, they had won only 32 percent of their games against bubble teams in 2019-20 prior to the resumption of play in late July. But hold the phone, the Suns rattled off seven convincing wins in the bubble against elite competition and set themselves up to possibly qualify for the first play-in game in NBA history. And after securing another win against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the Suns were ready for the playoffs.
Unfortunately, Thursday night was, as it always is, Dame Time. The Trail Blazers beat the Nets in a thrilling and closely contested game, punching their ticket to the playoffs and, simultaneously, ensuring that the Suns would miss out. But the Suns’ future is glowing, even if they did come up short.
Ricky Rubio was a major bright spot this season, as he was a part of six of the team’s seven best lineups in 2019-20 – all of which were +10 or more in total. Mikal Bridges’s play was also encouraging, as he averaged 12.6 points per game on 38.7 percent three-point shooting through the team’s first seven games in the bubble. Johnson was already a pleasant surprise entering Orlando, but he also continued to prove himself. Johnson, who is a mature rookie at 24-years-old, averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game on 35.9 percent shooting from deep. Ayton has proven a lot, too. He must continue to improve on his defensive decision-making, but he showed he is more than capable.
And then, last but not least, there’s Booker – someone who will inevitably be named to the All-Bubble First Team. Booker played like a man on a mission, averaging 30.5 points and six assists per game with pretty incredible shooting splits at 50.3/31.3/94. But Booker did more than just put up mind-boggling numbers– he made major, Dame-like statements, including a moment-of-the-bubble game-winner.
While it must be disappointing to have won out and still fail to qualify for the playoffs, the Suns now know how good they can be. Between Booker’s brilliance, Rubio’s calming presence, Johnson’s surprising transition to the NBA and Ayton anchoring it all on the block, the Suns can build on it whenever the 2020-21 season begins.
The San Antonio Spurs also missed the playoffs by an extremely slim margin, ending a 22-year playoff steak – the longest current streak in North American major sports. Their fight to advance to a play-in game ended on Thursday night, too, with a loss to the Jazz.
The Spurs are the gold-standard of the NBA: Five championships in the last 21 seasons, possibly the best coach of all-time and at least two first-ballot Hall of Famers (Tim Duncan and David Robinson). Further, their system made average players good and good players great. But when Kawhi Leonard demanded a trade in 2018, it was widely assumed that the Spurs run had come to an abrupt end.
Instead, the Spurs quickly and quietly reloaded their arsenal. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are All-Stars in their own right, and they’ve been more than capable of leading a team to the playoffs. But the Spurs’ organization demands more. As expected, DeRozan and Aldridge were the 2019-20 leaders in minutes played and points per game – yet the two former All-Stars were assumed to be too little to help the Spurs advance deep into the playoffs, and so it appeared that the time to rebuild was at hand.
So the results of the current season weren’t too surprising as of July. Prior to the play stoppage, San Antonio was 27-36 and even Popovich was looking forward to next season.
”Each team has a goal here,” Popovich recently said to reporters prior to resuming the season in Orlando. ”Some teams are confident they’re a step away from winning an NBA championship. Other teams just want to be in the playoffs. Some teams are concerned mainly with development. If we play well enough to get into the playoffs, that would be great. But my goal is development right now.”
But the Spurs almost made Popovich eat his words, as they went 5-2 in the bubble without Aldridge and Bryn Forbes. They ultimately missed out — but as much as the playoffs would have been a great learning experience for the young team, bubble play boasted a playoff-like atmosphere in which every game counted. And the youngsters answered the bell.
Derrick White was the major breakout star of bubble play for the Spurs. The former D2 star outperformed all expectations by averaging 18.9 points, 5.1 assists and 4.3 rebounds over the seven games in the bubble (he sat out the final loss against Utah). He shot a scorching 39.3 percent from deep and eclipsed the 20-point mark in five of those contests too. Not bad for the second-to-last pick in the first round way back in 2017.
Dejounte Murray might not be the team’s only – or even main – backcourt star, but he proved that he can still be a major contributor alongside another lead guard. Paired with White, Murray averaged 12.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game – and the duo displayed a defensive prowess that would be hard to duplicate.
But it’s more than just those two. There’s also Lonnie Walker, the aggressive second-year wing and a fearless slasher with elite athleticism. Considering his youth and lack of experience, Walker was impressive in the bubble, averaging 11.3 points on 40 percent three-point shooting.
However, the most surprising breakout came from rookie Keldon Johnson. Johnson – who appeared in just six of the team’s 63 games prior to the stoppage – averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds in just 26 minutes per game in the bubble. And what’s more, he set a career-highs in points three separate times – against the 76ers (15), Nuggets (20) and Rockets (24) – and he eclipsed the 20-point mark three times, as well.
Eight teams from each conference qualify for the playoffs every season. It’s not uncommon for good teams to miss out. But don’t bet on the Suns or Spurs missing out again. Even with all of the talent out in the Western Conference, it’s hard to justify betting against either after watching both overachieve in the weird and pressure-filled Orlando bubble.
NBA
NBA Daily: Reacting To Bubble Headlines
Almost two weeks into the Bubble, Matt John gives his own take on some of the bigger headlines that have sprung up.
All of a sudden, we are almost at the end of Week Two inside the Bubble. We’ve actually had some pretty epic games, wouldn’t you say? We’ve also had some telling and high stakes games too. Now that our regular season is finally at its end, things are taking shape a little. Because of that, we’re seeing some major stories hit the newsstands over the past 11 days.
Instead of repeating last week’s formula, let’s focus on reacting to some of the more recent headlines we have seen since the
“Something Might Be Wrong With The Lakers!”
In their last seven games, the Los Angeles Lakers have gone only 3-4 and, upon deeper examination, they’ve only come up victorious twice since beating their crosstown rivals on Jul. 30. Since the Bubble commenced, they’ve put up the second-lowest offensive rating in the league – scoring 103 points per 100 possessions, only .1 points ahead of Washington. Additionally, they have the lowest net rating among teams that have clinched a playoff spot at minus-5.6.
LeBron James specifically has not looked like himself. Even when the Lakers beat the Clippers, he didn’t put up the best stat line – and since then, he hasn’t played at the same MVP-caliber pace. In his seven games, he’s averaged 22.8 points on 45/33/63 splits while coughing up 3.2 turnovers. Even at 35, we all know that’s a far cry from the numbers he was putting up during his MVP-worthy campaign.
Maybe he and the Lakers are mailing in the rest of the season, or maybe there is something more to these recent unwelcome struggles.
Do you know what the big conclusion to draw from this is? Yawn. If you know James, then you know that reports like these aren’t anything we haven’t seen before. We all should have gotten the picture with the King by now. No matter who he plays for, no matter how good his team is and no matter how much worse this episode looks compared to the last one, every year there’s always going to be some sort of drama going on. And how much does this impact LeBron’s team when the going gets tough? Nil.
It’s part of the LeBron deluxe package. There are going to be concerns. There are going to be questions. There are going to be doubts. That’s what it’s been like for the past 10+ years with any team led by the likes of LeBron James. The Lakers, as fantastic as they have been, were going to face it eventually. It just happened to be with the playoffs around the corner.
No matter because, with the exception of last year, LeBron’s teams have always made their way through the fire as he carried them over the hump. There’s no reason to think it won’t be the same with LA. Besides, how much did the Lakers honestly have to prove in the Bubble? There were really only two tasks at hand for them once the hiatus ended.
1. Beating the Clippers: Mission Accomplished
2. Getting the No. 1 seed in the loaded Western Conference: Mission Accomplished
After that, what else was there to play for? The drama could very well play into the playoffs, but LeBron’s been through this merry-go-round enough times that he practically owns a timeshare in it.
The Lakers are going to be fine, and you probably already knew that. What everyone needs to realize is that this is a regular occurrence for LeBron-led squads. We should have gotten so used to it by now that it would have been more shocking if the season had ended drama-free for the boys in purple and gold.
But Danny Green shooting only 7-for-25 from three-point land? That might be something to be concerned about.
“Nate McMillan Is On The Hot Seat”
This little tidbit came from a podcast last week between Jeff Van Gundy and Zach Lowe. While we have yet to determine the level of heat on such a rumor, let’s go over McMillan’s tenure as head coach of the Indiana Pacers.
Through a black and white scope, McMillan definitely hasn’t brought Indiana to the same heights that his predecessor Frank Vogel did when he took over as coach back in 2016. The Pacers haven’t been out of the first round since 2014 and they’ve only mustered three playoff wins since with McMillan calling the shots over the last four years. When you see things through that lens, McMillan would seem like the usual candidate.
But that’s not the case with McMillan. There’s a reason why his name has been thrown in the Coach of the Year discussion for three years running now. Let’s start with how he’s developed a reputation for player development. Think of the players that have really stood out for Indiana since they moved on from the Paul George era.
Victor Oladipo, Bojan Bogdanovic, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon and, most recently, T.J. Warren. What do these players have in common? None of them ever reached the heights in their career that they did once they played under McMillan before coming to Indiana.
McMillan even managed to breathe life back into Lance Stephenson’s career for a year or two there. The one failure on McMillan’s part has been Myles Turner, who is still basically the same player as he was when Indiana had a total makeover back in 2017. The fact that McMillan has done this with this many players in such a short amount of time demonstrates that he knows how to put his players in the right position to succeed. Coaches like those don’t grow on trees.
Fate dealt a cruel hand with Oladipo’s knee blowing out, but McMillan certainly can’t be the fall guy for that. Again, no one knows how seriously we should take this rumor. It may be quickly swept under the rug as soon as tomorrow. It’s just that if McMillan were to be shown the door, Indiana would be making a rather puzzling decision after making pretty much all the right moves over the last three years.
“Michael Porter Jr Was Well-Worth The Wait”
There shouldn’t be much of a counterpoint to this. Michael Porter Jr has looked like the dynamic scorer many believed he could be dating back to his high school days. So much so that a fair amount of teams are probably going to second-guess passing him up in the 2018 NBA Draft. Porter’s rise in Florida has to make Denver – who was already a top team in the Western Conference before he got there – so much more optimistic about their future.
Putting up nearly 24 points on 57/46/96 splits in the Bubble has got to make the Nuggets incredibly giddy. He’s got great size for a scorer and an awesome shooting stroke. He’s also a great cutter, which means more highlight-reel assists for the Joker, too. All the Nuggets needed to complement Nikola Jokic was a go-to-scorer to get to the next level. Soon, they are going to pay Jamal Murray to be that guy, but Murray’s production, while not bad, has stayed relatively the same over the last three years. At 23, there’s still hope for him to make the leap, but now with MPJ coming into his own, the Nuggets have a safety valve in case that doesn’t happen.
Now, teams will get more game film on him, so odds are we’ll see a slump from Porter as time passes. Even with that, this shouldn’t be seen as a tease.
Porter should be a future star if he stays on the court and that’s the one hang-up. We still have to go back to the fact that 13 teams passed on him for a very real, very frightening reason. No one doubted the talent this kid had. It was his injury problems that put his future in doubt. Denver’s been meticulously careful making sure that Porter doesn’t get put on the shelf, but there’s no way of knowing if he can do this over a full season, and we won’t know for quite a while.
Injuries were what ruined Michael Porter Jr’s stock in 2018, so hold your breath. As exciting as it is to see him prove all of his doubters wrong, Brandon Roy did the same thing only 13 years ago.
With the NBA’s latest and greatest regular season bubble set to wrap up this week, there are plenty of intriguing storylines to watch. Are the Nuggets even better with Porter Jr.? Do the Lakers have what it takes?
NBA
NBA Daily: Ivica Zubac Rounding Into Form For Clippers
David Yapkowitz writes about Ivica Zubac and his strong bubble performances for the Los Angeles Clippers – is he the key for a deep postseason run?
The Los Angeles Clippers have no shortage of star power. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George form one of the most dangerous duos in the NBA, and both Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell are averaging close to 20 points a game each while coming off the bench.
But there is one player on the roster who might be the team’s X-Factor, one player who could hold the key to being able to withstand the imposing frontline of the Los Angeles Lakers – and that’s Ivica Zubac.
Zubac was once a Laker before he was casually tossed aside to the Clippers at last season’s trade deadline. He had shown flashes of his capabilities with the Lakers but spent most of his first couple of seasons in the league with the Lakers’ G League affiliate. Upon his arrival to the Clippers, he immediately became a key player and has since settled into the starting center role.
His arrival to the NBA’s restart bubble in Orlando was initially held up as he had tested positive for COVID-19. He has since joined the team after a mandatory quarantine period and is looking ready to help the team as they gear up for a playoff run.
He admitted that although he only experienced mild symptoms from the virus, he still felt winded and not quite up to speed as he tried to ease himself back into regular game flow.
“It’s much better, it’s much better than when I got here. I can feel it getting better with each practice, each game,” Zubac said on a recent conference call with media.
“After I first started getting back in shape, after I was cleared, I felt like I was out of shape. My chest was a little tighter when I would do some stuff. But I feel great right now. I don’t feel anything. I’m getting back into shape, I’m almost there. It’s going to take some more time.”
Zubac feeling like his old self again has been evident with each passing game. He started slow, only finishing with two points and three rebounds against the Lakers while being outworked by Anthony Davis. Against the New Orleans Pelicans, he looked a bit better, especially with his effort on the glass.
In the Clippers’ third game of the restart against the Phoenix Suns, Zubac put up 18 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 77 percent from the field. He followed that up with his best bubble game to date with 21 points on a perfect 10-for-10 shooting and 15 rebounds against the Dallas Mavericks.
Zubac equated his increased production with gradually regaining his conditioning and mobility and getting the feel again for regular game speed.
“I’m getting the feel, I’m starting to remember what guys like, what are the best spots on the court for me. My conditioning is getting better each practice, each game,” Zubac told media after the Mavericks game. “I’m feeling like I can stay on the floor for a while, I can run the floor, I can fight in the post with guys, I can rebound. Everything with my conditioning getting back, I can get on another level in every aspect of my game.”
Before his performance against the Mavericks, Zubac had a pretty solid game against the Suns – but the center was obviously still readjusting to his teammates and being able to make the right reads and be in the correct spots on the floor. He played solid defense on Deandre Ayton, but he also ended up having a costly turnover late in the game that set up Devin Booker’s eventual game-winner.
Following the Suns game, Clippers head coach Doc Rivers had mentioned there were a few areas that Zubac could use improvement in, and he was much more effusive in his praise after his performance against the Mavericks.
“He was phenomenal. We talked about it, he did all the things we needed, he really ran the floor, that didn’t show up statistically, but what it did, it created space, it created mismatches,” Rivers told media after the game.
“I loved that our guys were looking for him. I thought his rebounding was fantastic. Really coming off the way we ended the game the other day with Zu, then coming back, playing like that, that was fantastic for his confidence.”
Throughout the season, Zubac has been a player that doesn’t need the ball in his hands to be effective. He does have a soft touch around the rim and can establish a strong position in the post, but he does a lot of damage when he’s rolling to the rim, cutting and moving without the ball and catching lobs from his teammates.
He’s also a good rebounder who gets points off of offensive putbacks, and he’s a solid defender who acts as the team’s interior defensive anchor. He’s also usually on the bench at the end of games when Harrell is in with the starters. But depending on potential matchups, perhaps against the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic, or even the Lakers and Davis, Zubac could find himself finishing some games.
What is certain though, is he’s proving his importance to the team and he’s showing that come playoff time, he could end up being the X-factor. He knows that his teammates are going to look for him and he’s ready for that.
“It’s just communication on the floor, knowing what Kawhi and P.G like, knowing how to get a better angle on a screen, just the plays we run, got to have a better understanding what’s good at the time. It’s mostly communication on the floor,” Zubac said. “It feels great to get rewarded by my teammates after doing all the hard work.”