NBA
NBA Daily: Down But Not Out, Kemba Walker Must Seize His Moment
Shane Rhodes breaks down what Kemba Walker can do to help the Celtics rebound from back-to-back losses to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
It’s been a long and winding road back into the spotlight for Kemba Walker.
In 2011 with the University of Connecticut, Walker set the world on fire as he led the Huskies on an improbable run: an 11-game stretch that culminated in a Big East title and a National Championship. Dubbed “Cardiac Kemba,” he played his best when it mattered most — and was expected to do the same in short order at the NBA level.
Of course, things don’t always go as expected. Walker was drafted by the Charlotte Bobcats, now the Hornets, and, in eight seasons of futile basketball, made the postseason just twice, his efforts constantly thwarted by the poorly constructed roster around him.
But now, nearly a decade later and with a new team, Walker is once again set to take center stage in his first extended postseason trip.
And, to advance, the Boston Celtics need him to truly seize the moment and recapture some of that magic.
To his credit, Walker has had a strong postseason already — but it has become evident that the Celtics need more from him if they are to advance. In their first round sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers, Walker averaged 24.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and was remarkable in the clutch. In their first two against the Toronto Raptors, it was more of the same: a Game 1 blowout, with a shot from Walker to slam the door on Game 2.
However, Game 3 ended in arguably the most demoralizing way possible. Game 4, meanwhile, was just plain ugly for everyone, Walker included.
Boston is now faced with a best-of-three set against the defending champion Raptors, with a pivotal, must-win Game 5 on the horizon. Luckily, for the Celtics, the key to victory isn’t some critique buried in the game film or lost in Toronto’s smothering defense.
In fact, it’s staring right at them; this may be Jayson Tatum’s team — and he has certainly led the way this postseason — but it’ll be up to Walker to push the team beyond Toronto and across the series’ finish line.
But what could Walker do to turn the tide? It’s simple: hunt for his shot and assert himself in Boston’s offense.
Walker can’t be faulted for deferring to Tatum when they share the floor. Who could? The third-year wing has proven himself a bonafide star, one certainly worthy of deferring to in most instances. That said, it’s hard to argue against the fact that, when Walker is getting his shot off, the Celtics are just a better team.
In the 26 games this season (regular and post) in which Walker either didn’t play or had fewer than 10 field goal attempts, the Celtics sat at a positive but uninspiring 16-10.
But when he took 10 or more shots? That 16-10 record skyrocketed to 40-16, good for a nearly 60-win pace over a regular 82 game schedule.
The presence of an aggressive Walker should benefit everyone, not just his own personal box score. Walker can leverage his shot to keep defenses honest against Tatum, who has been consistently doubled by Raptor defenders, and open up more space for Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward (upon his return from an ankle injury suffered against the 76ers) and others to work and make plays off the ball. And, unless the goal is to watch the offense nosedive on a regular basis, it is imperative that Walker, as the only player outside of Tatum that can generate his own shot on a consistent basis, stay aggressive during those periods when Tatum is on the bench. Doubly so when Brown and or Hayward join him on the sideline.
For those that haven’t been paying attention, none of that is what happened in Game 4. In what was, by far, Boston’s worst game of the postseason, Walker launched just nine shots in over 40 minutes, a fact he deemed “unacceptable” before he vowed to be more aggressive going forward.
Of course, Walker can take that mentality and apply it to the other side of the ball, too.
Marcus Smart is the team’s defensive poster child. But Walker has proven an invaluable, if not unheralded, defender in his own right. Despite his 6-foot stature, the diminutive point guard has lightning-quick hands and has shown a willingness to take a charge — Walker was seventh (18) in the regular season in charges draw, while he is fourth (4) so far this postseason — or dive onto the floor for the loose ball.
Walker is willing to put his body on the line if it puts the Celtics in the best position to win the game — that type of effort, that resilience is contagious. And if he can continue to put forth an impressive effort on that end, it might just give Boston an advantage in what should prove a chippy final three games to the series.
Had Hayward not severely sprained his ankle in the first round, we would be looking at a much different series between Boston and Toronto — the onus of their success at this critical juncture certainly wouldn’t have fallen solely on Walker’s shoulders.
But Hayward isn’t here, while Tatum and Brown can only do so much on their own. For now, it is up to Walker to be that difference-maker that the Celtics so desperately need — and this series may just prove his defining moment. If he can reach out and grab it, “Cardiac Kemba” could push the Celtics to a whole new level.
NBA
Looking Toward The Draft: Shooting Guards
Basketball Insiders continues its series on the 2020 NBA Draft.
This year’s NBA draft is going to be a draft like no other. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person draft workouts and there will be a virtual combine. Teams are really going to have to rely on their scouting staff and what they saw in college, etc.
The 2020 NBA Draft class has been penned by some as being a bit underwhelming with no real clear cut star players. That doesn’t mean there aren’t players with the potential to be solid NBA contributors and some even All-Star caliber.
We’ve started examining the 2020 draft class by position, and we began yesterday with the point guards. We moving on the shooting guards and it’s looking like a decent group with a couple of potential sleeper picks.
I’ll start by taking a look at the players who are widely considered to be sure-fire NBA prospects and then examine a few shooting guards who might not be getting much pre-draft hype but certainly have the talent and skill to develop into solid NBA rotation players.
Anthony Edwards, Georgia – 19 years old
Edwards is considered by many to be one of, if not the most NBA ready of his draft class. He’s a big guard with good mobility. He can handle the ball, he has great athleticism and he can attack off the dribble.
He didn’t have a great shooting year in his lone season at Georgia, he only shot 40.2 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from the three-point line. But his shooting is something that can be worked on and improved once he hits the league.
In the NBA, he probably won’t have the ball in his hands as much as he did in high school and college. An improved shooting game would certainly help in that regard. But he’ll get his opportunities with the ball in his hands and his ability to score was unparalleled this past NCAA season.
Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky – 19 years old
Maxey is a player who has seen his name rise and fall on draft boards. He’s been projected to go anywhere from the lottery to later first-round. Maxey is interesting in that he’s been labeled as both a point guard and a shooting guard.
He did average 4.3 assists during his one season at Kentucky, and he has looked comfortable with the ball in his hands. He isn’t a true point guard in that sense which is why he might be better off as the ball-handler for a team’s second unit if NBA teams want him to play point guard full-time.
But like a shooting guard, he’s a prolific scorer who can shoot from a distance even if his college percentages didn’t quite reflect that. He can get to the rim and he has a nice little floater. He’s a tough player and has the tools to be a solid defensive player at the next level.
Josh Green, Arizona – 19 years old
Green is another player who is projected to go in the late lottery to mid-first round. The main skill-set that he brings to the table is his defense. That was an area he excelled in during his one year at Arizona and good defense translates well to the NBA level.
He’s also a very good shooter. He shot well from the three-point in college and in today’s NBA, shooting is certainly a premium and a must-have skill for wing players. That’s something that should also translate to the next level.
Green’s overall projection in the league is of a solid 3&D type player off a team’s bench. He has some trouble finishing at the rim in traffic but certainly has the potential to be a perennial rotation guy in the NBA.
R.J. Hampton, New Zealand – 19 years old
Hampton is yet another player whose draft projections are all over the place. Most of this is probably due to the fact that in-person workouts are not permitted and teams are pretty much relying on a player’s college footage, or in Hampton’s case, his NZ footage.
Hampton excels in transition. He’s long and athletic and can get out on the break. He can handle the ball in transition off a defensive board and go coast to coast all the way to the rim. He has great speed and can beat his defender off the dribble on his way to the rim.
He showed an ability to make plays with the ball in his hand while recognizing the defensive coverage, and that’s something he’ll need in order to make an impact at the NBA level. His shooting will also need to improve as he likely won’t have easy lanes to the rim in the NBA.
Potential Sleepers
Cassius Stanley, Duke – 21 years old
Stanley is a player who a lot of mock drafts have going in the second round but could end up having a better career than a lot of players picked before him. He is one of the most explosive athletes in the draft, but his game his much more than that.
He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands and he has a strong slashing game. He can get to the rim and can certainly finish in traffic. He can also shoot the ball; he shot 36 percent from the three-point line during his lone season at Duke.
He’s unfairly gotten a rep as being only a highlight dunker and he’s someone who could’ve really benefitted from having a true combine and workouts. Nonetheless, he has a solid skill-set that should translate to the NBA and some teams would be wise to take a flier on him.
Desmond Bane, TCU – 22 years old
There’s one thing Bane has working against him that seems to hinder a lot of draft prospects, and that’s his age. He’s a four-year senior and those players tend not to go very high on draft night. That said, teams would be wise to do their homework on Bane.
He tested the draft waters a year ago, and participated in the Pro Basketball Combine, but opted to return to school. He finished his senior year as one of the best three-point shooters in the country. That’s a skill that will certainly translate for the NBA. He is a strong catch and shoot player and he is a passable defender; a 3&D type prospect.
He isn’t projected to go very high in the draft, so some team is definitely going to get a potential steal of a player. He’s the type of guy who is overlooked and passed on and ends up having one of those solid careers where he just lasts in the league for years because he’s good at what he does and plays his role.
Sam Merrill, Utah State – 24 years old
Another older player who spent four years in college, for some reason that seems to hurt players draft stock although they tend to be much more fundamentally polished and NBA ready. A lot of draft boards didn’t even have Merrill getting drafted, but he’s appeared to have worked his way into the bottom of the second round on some.
He’s an elite shooter, one of the best in the nation. He can shoot off the dribble, he can move without the ball and come off screens, he’s a great catch and shoot player too. He can handle the ball as well and he was effective in the pick and roll as a ball-handler.
Merrill is another type of player who gets passed over and ends up having a longer career than many players pick ahead of him. There’s a high chance he might not even get drafted, and then some team can scoop up a potential steal as an undrafted free agent.
Honorable Mentions:
Jahmi’us Ramsey – Texas Tech
Tyler Bey – Colorado
Nate Hinton – Houston
Isaiah Joe – Arkansas
Immanuel Quickley – Kentucky
Skylar Mays – LSU
Edwards is probably the only one of this group that could possibly turn out to be a franchise-changing talent – but again, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t some NBA level contributors among this group. Even if it is projected as a weaker draft, teams still need to fill out their rosters. As mentioned before, this draft in particular is going to require teams to really do their homework and it’ll really separate the elite front offices from all the rest.
NBA
Looking Toward The NBA Draft: Point Guards
Drew Maresca examines the talented crop of point guards in the 2020 NBA Draft.
The NBA Draft is a transformative moment for franchises as it provides them with the opportunity to jump-start a lost roster or continue building one on the rise. With the ever-increasing importance of the point guard position – which is as sought after as ever – teams are constantly on the lookout for their next, great floor general. Well, the NBA Draft is the place to find one.
Sadly, it’s not that simple: Most point guards take time to develop and there are already loads of stellar point guards in the league, meaning that rookies face an even tougher time securing a role. Further, early successes are not indicative of longevity or greatness. Just look at Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball and Dennis Smith Jr. – all of whom were highly touted prospects entering their respective drafts. While none are out of the league, none achieved nearly the levels of success that was expected of them.
But it’s not all bad, either. A number of young point guards have flourished in recent years including Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant, De’Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – all currently in their first, second or third year in the league. It’s those kinds of success stories that serve as the fuel in the fire that either powers teams to championships or burns them to the ground.
But wait, there more. As though the process wasn’t hard enough, 2020 upped the ante. In-person workouts are disallowed in the NBA Draft process this year, so teams will have significantly less intel to base decisions on than ever before. There will be a virtual combine held in October, but it’s unclear which – if any – of the top prospects will attend.
And while the 2020 NBA Draft’s talent pool is viewed by many as being underwhelming, it is quite deep at the point guard position. With all of that in mind, let’s review the best point guard prospects entering the 2020 NBA Draft.
LaMelo Ball, NBL (Australia) – 19 years old
Ball enters the draft season with the most buzz of all of the boom-or-bust prospects. He has so many positive attributes: he’s an incredibly creative passer, has good size (6-foot-7) and defensive instincts, plus he desires the big stage. His up-and-down style makes him a valuable commodity in the modern game and he’s incredibly comfortable working in the pick-and-roll – a major plus for any player entering the league today. Further, his 7-foot-3 wingspan is a significant positive for any defense he joins.
But Ball has negatives, too – namely, shooting. Ball shot only 25 percent on 1.7 three-point attempts per game, and he – like his brother, Lonzo – has a unique release on his shot, which is predicated on an excessive motion.
Still, Ball looks the part of a star. He’s a playmaker who can wheel-and-deal in transition and see over many opposing guards. He’s already familiar with the spotlight that goes along with being a winning player. Having turned 19 fairly recently, he possesses a significant upside. There’s not too much tape on Ball – but in this draft, he’s the clear first point guard off the board.
Killian Hayes, Germany – 19 years old
Hayes is a 19-year-old stud. He’s a 6-foot-5 point guard who is a gifted passer and an above-average shooter. He also possesses impressive footwork, displaying an array of moves including a step-back jump shot, a polished euro-step and an array of spin moves. He averaged 12.8 points and 6.2 assists in just under 27 minutes per game last season for Ratiopharm Ulm, a German club in the EuroCup.
He’s seen as an underwhelming athlete – but the notion is something that has certainly blown up in the faces of scouts before. Some point to his youth as a way of supporting a case for additional upside in terms of athleticism – but above-average athletes typically stand out, so he’s probably average at best.
Still, Hayes has an It Factor that few point guard prospects possess. He also has a 6-foot-9 wingspan that will give opposing offenses fits. Like many others on this list, he’ll require a leap of faith – but his familiarity with professional basketball could benefit him in his interviews, and his extensive resume might separate him from the pack in terms of reading defenses. Hayes should be gone by the No. 10 overall pick, but who knows.
Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State – 20 years old
While Iowa State is a major program that plays in the Big 12, it’s not necessarily a breeding ground for NBA players. It’s produced only a few dozen NBA players, with Jeff Hornacek as probably its best yet. Still, Haliburton got on our radar earlier this season and continues to make his case to be one of the highest-selected Cyclones ever.
Haliburton is an exceptional shooter, a good facilitator and a capable defender. And most importantly, he translates well to the modern game given his creativity in slipping in pocket passes in the pick-and-roll.
But he has some flaws, too – namely, shooting form. Yes, he posted good numbers (15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game on 41.9 percent three-point shooting), but his form is seen by scouts as awkward, restricting his ability to shoot off the dribble. What’s more, Haliburton does not project as a player who will get to the rim. He lacks burst and doesn’t manipulate the defense well when in isolation.
Still, Haliburton is a gifted scorer and distributor. It’s actually surprising that the 6-foot-5 playmaker isn’t viewed even more positively. If there were a traditional draft process, this writer imagines that Haliburton’s stock would be on the rise.
Cole Anthony, UNC – 20 years old
Anthony is another high ceiling, low floor prospect. He comes in with a reputation as a three-level scorer with a shot that should translate well to the NBA. Anthony successfully gets to the rim and is a capable defender – albeit an inconsistent one. And while North Carolina suffered its first losing season in years, Anthony led the Tar Heels to a 6-3 start before being sidelined for 11 games due to a knee injury.
On the whole, he averaged 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, but his efficiency was an issue. Anthony shot 40 percent on two-point attempts and 35 on threes, and he committed 3.5 turnovers per game.
Initially, Anthony was viewed as being injury-prone after suffering his setback, but the recent success of Michael Porter Jr. (back) has quieted the chatter around that. Still, his overall profile has fallen a bit. He’s seen as a lesser distributor than most guys listed above and he’s the smallest with the slightest wingspan, which hurts his defensive projections; but Anthony’s upside could outweigh all of that – and in this draft, that could make the difference between going No. 6 and 16.
Kira Lewis Jr., Alabama – 19 years old
Lewis is very possibly the fastest player in this draft class. He played two seasons at Alabama, where he followed another point guard lottery pick – Collin Sexton.
Lewis exhibited an ability to take over games in college, where his athleticism, ball-handling, ability to get to the rim and create his own shots set him apart. He plays with a tremendous motor and won’t be accused of playing with a lack of desire.
But Lewis must overcome two major hurdles. First, he’s too small. He’s not exactly undersized – Lewis is 6-foot-3, 165 lbs – but he’s certainly not big. Lewis will have to add considerable bulk, but adding size will come with time. And considering that college kids don’t spend nearly as much time and energy on eating right and working out as do their professional counterparts, it’s not a huge issue – and it’s not terribly uncommon, either.
The second challenge that Lewis must overcome is one of perception. As noted above, Lewis played at Alabama, a major program. And while he shined in his Sophomore season (18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds, he took scouts by surprise in doing so. He had a significantly less impactful Freshmen season (13.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds) after entered Alabama as the No. 47th ranked prospect in his high school class, according to ESPN.
While 47th is impressive, it’s not indicative of a future lottery pick– and that’s exactly what Lewis has morphed into. Lewis must impress teams in his individual interviews to set himself apart from his higher-profile competition, but he’s already proven himself to be worthy of this moment.
Honorable Mentions:
Tre Jones, Duke – 20 years old
Theo Maledon, France – 19 years old
Nico Mannion, Arizona – 19 years old
Yam Madar, Israel – 19 years old
This year’s crop of prospects might not feature the elite talent of recent years, but there sure are a good deal of point guards. For those in the market for a lead guard, there are tough decisions ahead – and with less tangible information on this year’s prospects than ever before. Good luck and godspeed to the scouts and league executives tasked with choosing between the above players!
NBA
NBA Daily: What’s Happening To Marc Gasol?
Following an embarrassing Game 1 loss to the Celtics, Matt John examines how Marc Gasol’s issues hurt the Raptors.
Honestly, this Boston-Toronto conference semifinals felt like it was five years in the making. Toronto came into its own in 2014, and Boston did the same the year following. Since then, the teams have always found themselves close to or at the very top of the Eastern Conference. Yet somehow, they never managed to cross paths in the playoffs. That was until yesterday.
When Boston and Toronto made easy work out of their first-round opponents last week, we were all eager to see the chess match between two of the Eastern Conference powers. The battle of wits between Nick Nurse and Brad Stevens. The battle of the East’s newest stars between Jayson Tatum and Pascal Siakam. The battle of acting jobs between Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart. So many subplots to go off of. This was believed to potentially be the tightest series of the entire postseason.
Game 1 is now officially in the books, and the product thus far has been… underwhelming. Boston controlled the game from the tip. Toronto made things a little interesting at a few points, but the Celtics staved off any comeback attempt the Raptors mustered, as the former blew out the latter 112-94.
Nurse is most assuredly going to make plenty of adjustments for Game 2, and the Raptors’ three best players – Siakam, Lowry, and Fred VanVleet – combining to score 41 points on 13-for-44 shooting are performances we shouldn’t expect to be repeated going forward. Toronto’s first heavyweight match with the Celtics spurred many questions, but perhaps the most perplexing of them all is: What’s going on with Marc Gasol?
While it’s factually correct that Gasol at 35 years old now would surely be the reason why his production has cratered, this is the same guy who was the final piece of the Raptors’ championship puzzle. He’s not putting up the same numbers that he did in his heyday in Memphis, but Toronto never asked him to be that guy when they traded for him a year and a half ago.
Last year, he ran with the role Toronto gave him: Stretch the floor, make the right pass, play tight defense, and he more or less has continued that this season. In fact, when we saw those pictures of a slimmed-down Gasol before the season was set to resume, perhaps we were in for more of a vintage performance from the former Defensive Player of the Year in this year’s playoffs.
Nope! Gasol’s putting up 6.4 points on 39/21/78 splits as well as a 1.6-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. The Raptors haven’t been awful when he’s on the court – they are minus-0.5 with him on the floor – they are much better when he’s off, as they are plus-21.6.
Now a five-game sample clearly isn’t a big enough one to fairly judge Gasol’s performance, so it’s time we turn to the game film between the two Atlantic Division rivals.
Occam’s Razor will tell you that at 35, Gasol just can’t handle this level of grind anymore. He probably can’t, and it’s only going to get worse from here. Here he is getting beaten by Jaylen Brown in a transition layup.
Jaylen Brown coast to coast Euro Step. pic.twitter.com/Na273YZcLb
— Schopsss (@Schopsss1) August 30, 2020
Now we’ll cut some Gasol some slack here. The Raptors’ transition defense left him out to dry to deal with the 23-year-old Brown in a wide-open lane. Among players who played at least 30 minutes a game, Brown shot an OK near-49 percent around the rim this season, so while it would have been tough to stop him, maybe a little better contest could have gone a long way.
Stopping the hyper-athletic Brown is a tall task given the obvious advantage in foot speed. Not a whole lot of big men can stop a driving Brown one-on-one, so this is forgivable. But then getting beaten off the dribble by Daniel Theis for the and-1 just a few moments later? Not so much.
.@dtheis10 to the hoop 💪 pic.twitter.com/HpICbNpxKZ
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 30, 2020
Theis has done an excellent job with the increased role Boston gave him this season. Among the many things he’s been able to do for them, beating his man at the three-point line to go coast-to-coast for a largely uncontested layup (plus drawing a foul) is not usually his forte. At Gasol’s age, maybe he just doesn’t have the footwork to cover active bigs on the perimeter, but his experience and IQ should still help him make an impact on the court.
If it has, it hasn’t phased the Celtics much as of yet. It’s not just that Gasol looks a step slow. He looks rather lethargic while out there. Check out this play where Tatum breezes by the flat-footed Gasol and gets another and-1 for Boston.
.@jaytatum0’s getting crafty pic.twitter.com/UQnk1tfxKM
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 30, 2020
It’s one thing to be beaten on the pick and roll. It’s another to just… stand there and watch the guy waltz his way to the basket. While Tatum definitely would have had Gasol beat regardless if he tried anyway, seeing the latter basically do his best impression of a chair on defense is not a Gasol-like play on the defensive side. Believe it or not, this isn’t the lowest of the lowlights. That came just before halftime.
With the Raptors down 14 and trying to climb out of the hole they put themselves in, the Celtics cleverly dupe VanVleet and Gasol into thinking they are running a classic and pick and roll, which puts the Raptors’ defense out of sorts leading to an easy Kemba Walker three at the buzzer. Just watch Gasol.
Watch Gasol on defense pic.twitter.com/pkoBq5KZpe
— 🦅 (@PSkills_) August 31, 2020
After Boston’s early tomfoolery, Gasol halfheartedly jogs back to Grant Williams and completely misses Kemba sneaking right behind him for the open jumper just seconds before time expired. Granted, this play doesn’t happen without Kemba crossing both VanVleet and Gasol by extension, but Gasol could have at the very least gotten a hand in Kemba’s face after the fact.
So a few select bad plays and suddenly Gasol’s a liability, huh? As was stated earlier, the Raptors had a multitude of problems on their hands when playing the Celtics, and they should be able to learn from the mistakes that were made, but Gasol might very well be an issue overall in this series. Toronto was at their worst when Gasol was in the game, as they were minus-29.6 when he was on the floor. Add in that most of the damage came from the offensive end along with the defensive gaffes and Gasol might not be the best matchup for this series.
Should these struggles continue, don’t be surprised if Toronto opts to go smaller. Even if Rondae Hollis-Jefferson or Chris Boucher match up better with Boston in the frontcourt, the Raptors would be taking a lot of experience and intangibles off the floor if Gasol gets benched. If Gasol’s performance in Game 1 wasn’t a fluke, who is to say that wouldn’t be a positive?
Trending Now
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Report: Kyle Lowry Out Indefinitely with Left Ankle Sprain
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: 76ers Fire Brett Brown, Mutual Interest with Ty Lue
-
NBA1 week ago
NBA Daily: What’s Happening To Marc Gasol?
-
Headlines2 weeks ago
Sources: NBA to Schedule Special Board of Governors Meeting, Players Plan Coinciding Meeting