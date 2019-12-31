NBA
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 12/30/19
Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert made statements last week, further cementing their assumed status as Defensive Player of the Year favorites. Jack Winter writes.
We made a commitment earlier this month to highlight players and teams who receive less due for their defensive prowess than top-tier contenders for Defensive Player of the Year. But a pair of odds-on favorites complicated things with two of the most dominant individual defensive performances of the season, warranting the in-depth analysis we pledged to give to others.
Maybe that won’t be the case going forward. As Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert proved last week, though, it’s an approach easier said than maintained.
These are the defenders who caught our eye recently, followed by your regularly-scheduled DPOY rankings.
Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers signed Al Horford last summer with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks specifically in mind. No player in basketball made life harder on the reigning MVP when matched up with him one-on-one over the past couple seasons than Horford. There’s no stopping a player of Antetokounmpo’s all-time caliber, of course, but Horford at least proved that limiting his influence on a semi-consistent basis is possible.
It turns out that Horford isn’t even his new team’s most viable defender of Antetokounmpo, though. That distinction goes to Joel Embiid, whose defensive performance in Philadelphia’s blowout victory over Milwaukee on Christmas could very well prove a deciding factor in votes he earns for Defensive Player of the Year.
Antetokounmpo won’t miss seven threes every time he faces the Sixers. His career-worst 8-of-27 shooting is an outlier. But Embiid’s combination of length, strength and mobility in short spaces frustrated Antetokounmpo to an extent as jarring as it is potentially telling.
Milwaukee will continue playing at an objectively higher level than Philadelphia over the regular season’s remainder. But it might be a tossup should these teams meet in the playoffs regardless, and Embiid’s status as the league’s preeminent Giannis-stopper is the biggest reason why.
Paul Millsap
The Denver Nuggets have slipped a bit defensively as Nikola Jokic rounds into shape on the other end. They still rank fifth in defensive rating on the season at large, but allowed 110.6 points per 100 possessions over the past two weeks, per Cleaning the Glass, a mediocre mark.
The Nuggets settling into their less surprising status as a merely above-average defensive outfit makes it all the more crucial to highlight the impact of Paul Millsap – especially because he’s missed four games this month with knee and quad injuries.
Even at 34, he remains one of the smartest and most disruptive defenders in the NBA. Denver gives up 10.6 points per 100 possessions with Millsap in the game, the biggest discrepancy in basketball among regular rotation players. It forces more turnovers, grabs more defensive rebounds and permits fewer attempts from the restricted area with him on the floor.
Millsap is almost never out of position, always looming in passing lanes with his 7-foot-2 wingspan. If there’s a loose ball around Millsap, it’s safe to say he’ll be the one to end up with it.
There are tens of NBA defenders flashier than Millsap. Jerami Grant is among them, and he’s better equipped to guard superstar wings at this point in their respective careers. But the Nuggets’ starters aren’t far stingier defensively with Millsap at power forward by accident.
His more subtle brand of effectiveness won’t garner him Defensive Player of the Year votes, or maybe even All-Defense consideration. Millsap is Denver’s most important defensive player, though, and it’s not particularly close.
Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz are surging after four losses in five games left them at a mediocre 13-11 in early December. They’re 8-1 since, a stretch that included five road games and was capped off by an impressive, comeback victory over the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday night.
Utah’s improvement this month, though, hasn’t been on defense. Top-10 offense is driving its play of late, a problematic long-term development considering its come with the struggling Mike Conley nursing a nagging hamstring injury. But that’s an issue for Quin Snyder’s team to sort out upon his return.
How the Jazz are playing now is the manner in which many assumed they would be championship contenders before the season tipped off. They’re 11th in defensive rating over the past two weeks, per Cleaning the Glass, with Rudy Gobert’s sweeping impact taking a hold befitting his status as the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Utah’s defensive rating during that timeframe jumps from 102.4 to 119.7 with Gobert on the bench, a similar discrepancy owned by other starters. But it’s Gobert’s whose influence has loomed largest regardless, and not always in the most obvious ways.
Late in the Jazz’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers last week, he forced the ball from Damian Lillard’s hands to prevent a would-be game-tying three, then immediately rotated to render Carmelo Anthony’s try moot.
Gobert isn’t always so effective when sliding his feet on the perimeter. If he was, Utah would more commonly veer from its ultra-conservative pick-and-roll coverage. But Gobert has clearly taken small strides in that regard this season, progress that could pay major dividends in potential playoff matchups that exposed his defensive limitations in years past.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic
4. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
3. Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
1. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
Honorable Mention: Bam Adebayo, Miami HEAT; Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
NBA Daily: Mike Miller And The Surprising Competence Of The Knicks
The New York Knicks have not become good, but interim head coach Mike Miller at least has them playing decently, a welcome change in Madison Square Garden. Douglas Farmer writes.
Mike Miller owes the NBA a thank you.
Two years ago, his display of competence as the New York Knicks head coach would have been met by jeers from the always-vocal New York fanbase. Now, reaching a 5-6 record in his first three weeks at the Knicks’ helm should earn Miller applause, whether it is actually offered or not.
None of this was expected for Miller, a basketball lifer with a 162-209 head coaching record in the NCAA. This was, in fact, his first season at the NBA level in any facet. After just 22 games as an assistant coach, Miller was named New York’s interim head coach when the organization fired David Fizdale.
Since that Dec. 6 change, the 55-year-old NBA coaching rookie has merely led the then 4-18 Knicks to a 5-6 record, showing a semblance of respectability not often seen by the home team on Madison Square Garden’s hardwood.
Two years ago, before the NBA flattened the lottery odds, such a burst of winning would be unquestionably damaging to the franchise’s long-term growth. Now, though, Miller’s influence does not harm the future as it distinctly develops the present.
The differences between his tenure and Fizdale’s performance to start this season are stark, many and go beyond the record.
New York’s offensive rating under Fizdale: 101.9, No. 30 in the league.
New York’s offensive rating under Miller: 107.5, No. 18 in the league since Dec. 6.
Defensive rating under Fizdale: 112.9, No. 23 in the league.
Defensive rating under Miller: 109.9, No. 19 in the league since Dec. 6.
For those not wanting to do the math, the net rating under Fizdale was a dismal -10.9, last in the league, while Miller has raised that to a competitive -2.5, No. 20 since Dec. 6.
The greatest aspects of that shift have come on offense, where Miller’s efforts have been aided by point guard Elfrid Payton — he missed 17 of the 22 games under Fizdale with a hamstring injury — but even in returning, Payton has been working as a complementary piece, coming off the bench in 7 of the Miller-coached 11 games. Whether due to Payton or primarily a result of Miller’s scheme, the Knicks now operate at a measurably faster clip and subsequently move the ball both more often and more efficiently.
|Under Fizdale
|Under Miller
|Assist %
|54.4
|56.2
|Effective FG %
|48.4
|50.0
|True Shooting %
|51.6
|53.0
|Pace
|98.59 (No. 28)
|100.46 (No. 15)
All stats via nba.com as of 12/30/2019.
New York is not beating the NBA’s best by any means, but wins against the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets evaded Fizdale, losing to the former by 21 points this season, while Miller has already notched those.
Perhaps more suggestive of sustained success, the Knicks are not getting routinely blown out anymore. Whereas Fizdale logged losses by 20 at Detroit, 21 to the Cleveland Cavaliers and 18 at Chicago all within one early November week, Miller’s first game was a one-point loss against the Indiana Pacers and a week later he coached New York to a six-point loss at Denver, notoriously one of the league’s toughest road trips.
“I think we’ve had some really good games over the last 10 games,” Miller said. “I know we’ve learned a lot. That’s what we want to do. We’re either going to win games or we’re going to learn something that helps us win a game later.”
Those losses obviously help the Knicks’ lottery hopes, but beating the Golden State Warriors (in overtime), the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards does not. That’s where Miller owes the NBA some appreciation. A few years ago, this rash of winning would have dropped New York’s lottery odds to 15.6 percent from 25 percent. Now, moving from the league’s worst team to its third-worst team does not change the Knicks’ chances at all.
The Wizards and Cavaliers are both within a game of New York in the win column, so Miller’s success could yet have an adverse effect, but even that would be minimal. The fifth-best odds in the lottery are 10.5 percent, not too far off the top three’s 14 percent.
Risking that 3.5 percent to develop the Knicks’ younger assets is a worthwhile endeavor, and that may be the most underrated part of Miller’s surge. While he has made New York’s questionable offseason signings look like a bit more tolerable trade fodder, he has also turned young pieces Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox into positive contributors.
Mike Miller is now 5-6, w/ much attention going to how he's helped Julius Randle. But how about his effect on the Knicks core pieces?
Mitchell Robinson under Fiz:
-12.5 net rating
Mitch w/ Miller:
+3.6
Knox under Fiz:
-15.3
Knox w/MM:
+2.4
RJ under Fiz:
-10.3
RJ w/MM:
-4.5
— Jonathan Macri (@JCMacriNBA) December 29, 2019
The odds remain slim the Knicks retain Miller after this season, simply given the realities of that front office, but whoever takes over next will owe him a debt of gratitude.
Not only for reversing the locker room’s direction of habitual losing, but also for bettering the roster without costing New York a draft pick.
NBA Daily: Troy Brown Jr. Seeing Increased Role in Washington
During another injury-riddled campaign for the Washington Wizards, Troy Brown Jr. has started to find some important growth at the highest level, writes David Yapkowitz.
Injuries are never something that NBA teams want to deal with, but they’re an unfortunate part of the game — ask any franchise, they’ll agree. But when NBA teams get hit with injuries, it usually opens up opportunities and playing time for other players to step up and contribute.
The Washington Wizards are currently in the midst of an injury epidemic with six players likely out for their next game — and, of course, that’s in addition to John Wall, who will miss the entire season with an Achilles injury.
Looking down the Wizards’ roster, one player who has the opportunity to really establish himself and emerge as a reliable option at this time is Troy Brown Jr. Brown has had somewhat of an inconsistent start with the Wizards and his role as a rookie last season was a bit up and down.
He spent time with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards G League affiliate while seeing limited minutes with Washington. This season, he’s bounced back and forth between being a starter and coming off the bench. In any case, he’s found himself in a different situation this season in a rather quick amount of time. It’s been a bit of an adjustment for him, especially now that he’s dealing with the wear and tear of a full 82 game season.
“Obviously, the biggest thing is my playing time. It’s the situations that I’m in, the role that I’m playing, those are the biggest things right now. I’m just taking on more responsibilities this year,” Brown told Basketball Insiders.
“Another big thing I had to learn was we play 82 games now. You’ve got to be able to move on, you’ve got to be able to play the next one. You can’t dwell on the last game for too long.”
As a rookie, Brown saw playing time in 52 games with the Wizards including 10 starts. In 14 minutes per game, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Thankfully, it seems, Brown really had the chance to develop his game during his time with the Capital City Go-Go. He only played in 11 games with Capital City but showed an ability to be a scorer and a facilitator; putting up 16.6 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line.
In the past, NBA players often saw the G League as being something negative and a punishment to be sent down. For a new age of up-and-comers, however, the perception of the league has changed over time and Brown definitely found it to be beneficial to his development.
“I would say so just because I wasn’t getting a lot of playing time with the Wizards,” Brown said. “To be able to be on the floor and actually get some reps in, I feel like that definitely helped.”
Now that Brown is seeing regular NBA minutes, he’s had to make an adjustment to the way he’s used to playing. When he was at Oregon, he played an on-ball role and acted as a primary facilitator for the Ducks. Needless to say, playing with the ball in his hands has long been his strong suit.
But with the Wizards, he’s had to change his game a little bit. When he was moved into the starting lineup in early November, he took on more of an off-ball role by playing small forward. He admits that he’s still not quite sure about his role, but that he’s just trying to figure out how best to fit in with the team.
“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Brown told Basketball Insiders. “Right now, the biggest thing is just trying to find my spots and do whatever I can to impact the game and help the team. Right now, I’ve been trying to cut and play off-ball, things like that.”
The Wizards have two capable ball handlers in Isaiah Thomas and Bradley Beal, so it’s not all that surprising that the team has asked Brown to take more of an off-ball role. It’s a role that Otto Porter thrived in when he played off Beal and John Wall too, notably.
In any case, Brown has had a solid season thus far while he’s adjusted. He’s since moved back to the bench, but the youngster has tallied 9.4 points per game on the season while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. He’s also pulling down 5.5 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists, which, given the circumstances, injuries and context is an exciting development in Brown’s game.
He grew up watching both Thomas and Beal in the NBA and, for him, it’s been a pleasant experience to learn how to play off of them.
“I’m just trying to figure out when to get my shots up and stuff like that. That’s definitely one of those things that playing with [Thomas and Brad] and trying to figure that out together, that’s something that’s humbling,” Brown told Basketball Insiders. “These are guys I watched when I was younger. It makes you keep going and understand that there’s more to it than basketball.”
As the season progresses, Brown, like any developing player, has areas that he’d like to improve upon as he continues to grow his game. Offensively, he has things he’d like to work on — but the other end of the court is where he wants to make a name for himself.
“I just want to be able to hit more shots and make plays for my teammates,” Brown said. “And defensively, it’s being able to be a defensive stopper each night, especially on All-Star players.”
He’s still a work-in-progress, but if the recent contributions are any indication, the talented Brown is well on his way.
NBA Daily: Four Playoff Teams With Slumping Players
Heading into 2020 there are four teams that are teetering on the edge of success and Chad Smith identifies the players who need to flip the switch soon.
As the NBA season pushes on into the New Year, front office executives now have a solid understanding of their team’s makeup — and as the year gets closer to February, tough decisions will need to be made. Two of these are fringe playoff teams while the other two are right on the bubble of being a serious championship contender. In either case, their fates may be tied to the underwhelming play of one of their key players.
For some organizations, the problem is more than one player simply underperforming. The San Antonio Spurs, for example, have fallen flat on their faces this season. While LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan are the easy targets, the young backcourt of Bryn Forbes and Derrick White are equally to blame for their subpar performances this year.
Expectations were high for all of these teams even before the season began. As the calendar flips to a new year next week, not all of these organizations have lived up to those expectations. Is there time to turn it around? Or must moves be made because of it?
Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
After a sensational season a year ago, Orlando has not been able to replicate those same magical performances. While Nikola Vucevic missed 11 games with an injury and Evan Fournier got off to a rough start, the Magic still don’t even resemble the same team that won 42 games last season. They are currently three games under .500 at 14-17 in spite of their thrilling upset victory over Philadelphia recently.
After exploding onto the NBA scene over his first three seasons, Gordon doesn’t seem to have the same burst and pop that he showed early on. Some lower body injuries may be taking their toll on the big man, as his athleticism isn’t quite what it used to be. That is a big part of Gordon’s game too as he is very good at many things but isn’t elite anywhere.
After averaging 17.6 and 16 points per game respectively during the last two seasons, Gordon is at just 13.3 this year. His shooting percentages are down across the board, as are his rebounding numbers. Gordon is shooting 69 percent from the free-throw line and just 29 percent from three-point territory. Orlando will need him to become more productive and more consistent for them to return to the postseason.
Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
Once the Lakers landed their second star in Anthony Davis, we pondered how Kuzma would fit into the equation. After an excellent rookie campaign and a fantastic sophomore season, the forward has struggled to find his place in the rotation. His scoring average has dropped seven points from last season and, understandably, both his rebounding and assist tallies have suffered as well. Most of this can be contributed to his minutes dropping from over 33 per game to just 23 this year.
There have been many times in which Kuzma looks like he is just pressing, trying to do too much, especially when he knows he is about to be subbed out of the game. Playing alongside two superstars is something Kuzma has never done before, so trying to find a comfort zone on a complex team has proved difficult.
The Lakers have been rolling for most of the season and — despite this current four-game losing streak — they are clearly a title contender as one of the best teams in the league. A healthy duo of Davis and LeBron James is obviously vital to their success, but finding a way to incorporate a talent like Kuzma will be key in solidifying their playoff rotation. Or, if Kuzma never quite figures it out this season, the Lakers will be active near the trade deadline, it is safe to assume.
Mike Conley Jr., Utah Jazz
Simply put: The Jazz have been on a roller coaster ride this year. They went from being the darling Cinderella favorites after acquiring Conley this summer to arguably the most disappointing team one quarter into the season. The poor play from Conley was an apparent problem, but the solution remains less than obvious.
It was more than just the abysmal numbers for the 12-year veteran, unfortunately. He was adjusting to a new offense and a new system for the first time in his career. Needless to say, one of his biggest strengths was running the pick and roll/pop with Marc Gasol for so many years. And although Rudy Gobert brings his own major contributions, the fit hasn’t been the same for Conley. Not having the shooting threat to kick to has caused severe problems for Utah.
Just as it seemed Conley had turned the corner, he went down with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for nine of the last ten games. Not being able to be on the floor with his new teammates is not ideal, but it has given Joe Ingles the opportunity to run the point, which has paid big dividends for the Jazz. They’ve gone on a solid tear lately but will need Conley to solidify their place in the Western Conference.
Gary Harris, Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have arguably the deepest roster in the league — time and time again, it has been proven on multiple occasions this season. While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have established themselves as the stars of this franchise, it truly is a team effort in every sense of the word. Case in point: Denver has 12 guys that can legitimately produce on any given night. Better, the Nuggets have six players averaging double figures in scoring, but every player averages less than 18 points per game.
Harris’ production has dwindled over the last two seasons, often finding himself in the middle of a logjam at his position. His minutes are higher than last season but his production has still gone down. Harris has been oozing with potential since his second year in the league, but he has yet to blossom into a great player. Right now, he doesn’t rank anywhere near the top 100 in any significant statistical category.
Denver’s hopes of a title don’t hinge on Harris becoming an All-Star-caliber player, but if he is able to become the player we saw during the 2017-18 season, it would likely solidify their place as one of the best teams in the league.
Ultimately, the respective campaigns may not hinge on these four players in terms of making a deep run during the postseason. However, very clearly, if the Magic, Lakers, Nuggets, Jazz want to reach their truest, highest team-wide potential, they’ll need the play of this lot to improve massively. Come February, will these franchises be back on track or will a trade need to circumvent the issue? Heading into January and a new decade, thankfully, we won’t need to wait long to find out.