NBA
NBA Daily: Experience Is Cam Reddish’s Top Teacher
Cam Reddish has struggled to find an offensive rhythm through the first 35 games, but he’s also viewed as one of his teams best defenders. Drew Maresca caught up with Reddish to discuss his first few months in the NBA and how he hopes to improve.
Lottery picks are viewed through rose-colored lenses in the NBA. As the draft approaches, teams, fans and the media alike increasingly overvalue top players and picks. Player comparisons provide unrealistic evaluations, and they put a ton of pressure on young players. Meanwhile, top prospects are mostly under 20-years-old and – more often than not – struggle to meet the ridiculously high expectations that were set for them.
And that overview of the NBA Draft process explains Cam Reddish’s first foray into professional basketball, too.
Reddish is a 19-year-old rookie who was the third-ranked player in his high school class (per ESPN Top-100) and was selected 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The Hawks were quickly dubbed one of the Association’s new darlings– mainly due to Trae Young’s incredible rookie campaign, but also due in part to their youth, talent and versatility. Consider for a moment that five of the Hawks’ top six minute-getters have played three seasons or less. And Reddish is one of those young talents getting serious burn for Atlanta. Basketball Insiders recently caught up with Reddish to discuss Atlanta’s youth movement and how he views his rookie campaign.
“I see it as a positive,” Reddish said. “(I) get to play more as a result of it. The best teacher is experience.”
While ample playing time is important, so too is learning the ropes of the NBA and building chemistry with your new team.
“We’re definitely growing from this season (and all of the losses),” Reddish continued. “We just need to keep building chemistry on and off the court, continue to learn each other and hopefully that translates on the court.”
The Hawks have struggled relative to expectations so far this season, and so has Reddish. Looking at stats alone, Reddish’s rookie season is disappointing for someone thought so highly of so recently. He’s averaging only 8.1 points per game on an eFG% of only 37.8, which is being dragged down by subpar three-point shooting (26.1).
But if you look closer, you’ll see the foundation of a really good player. Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce agrees.
“His activity defensively has been great,” Pierce told Basketball Insiders following a recent game in Brooklyn. “His length defensively has been great. He got a big steal late in the game tonight and it’s kind of what you’re hoping for him – contest shots, contain in pick and roll and contain in isolation situations against guards.”
To be fair, Reddish was never going to transition smoothly into the Hawks’ offense – he isn’t terribly aggressive and is more likely to get his teammates involved while picking his spots on offense. But he’ll always impact the game with his length and instincts on the defensive end.
“Part of his path is to guard elite perimeter players,” Pierce said. “When you’re a rookie, the only way to learn is to be out there.”
And in the meantime, Reddish has put together some impressive games that demonstrate his ridiculously-high ceiling. He dropped 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting in a loss to Brooklyn on Dec. 4, and he scored in double-figures six separate times in the month of December. He’s also tallied 3 steals on five separate occasions in the season, and he posted 6 rebounds and 5 assists on Dec. 28 against Chicago in a game in which he only scored 2 points.
And to Pierce’s point, he can continue to impact the game on the defensive end of the court. His teammate Chandler Parsons recently spoke with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky for a feature, in which Parsons gushed about Reddish’s potential.
“Cameron Reddish is a little looser (than De’Andre Hunter) and a little more swaggy when you see him play, but just the potential. The sky’s the limit for both of them and they’re so advanced,” Parsons said.
“Like when Reddish struggled the first month, he was still defending and was probably our best defender,” Parsons continued. “A lot of young guys, when their shot’s not falling, they’ll shut down. He stuck with it and he found ways to impact the game without scoring or really being effective or efficient on the offensive end.”
Reddish himself concedes that he must improve, but he sees it as a process and understands that he can’t expect to be a finished product as a rookie.
“I need to work on everything, really,” Reddish said. “(I) can never stop getting better. But I need to be more consistent – day in and day out. (To do that) I need to stay in the gym and stay on top of my body, but I’ll be good.”
Reddish’s laid-back attitude is oftentimes misread for disengaged. He’s not. He’s just not an outspoken athlete. But as a result, Reddish’s love for the game itself has been questioned, which came up in the pre-draft process. But Reddish himself is flummoxed by the false narrative.
“I have no idea (why people say that),” Reddish said at the pre-draft media day in New York in June. “I work extremely hard. This is my passion. My love. I’m not sure why anyone would question that.”
“You might not necessarily respect my personality,” Reddish continued. “(You) might want me to be more of a rah-rah, loud type of guy. But that’s just not who I am.”
And in Reddish’s defense, every NBA great wasn’t a loud, alpha male. For example, Tim Duncan is widely assumed to have been the best power forward to ever play the game. And he is about as reserved as they come.
Reddish has a long way to go before he can be compared to Duncan or other legends, but he’s made fans of some pretty impressive people, like his college coach, Mike Krzyzewski.
“I think he has the biggest growth potential (between Reddish, RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson),” Krzyzewski told the media, according to a 24/7 Sports interview. “And I’m hoping that he goes to a program that will develop him that way, and doesn’t expect him to be necessarily a double-double guy right away. I think he’s got a great chance to be an outstanding player in the league.”
Barrett, Reddish’s teammate at Duke last season, also gushed about Reddish when addressing the media at the pre-draft event in New York.
“That dude is crazy. He can get hot at any minute,” Barrett said. “He’s so tall and long and athletic, and he’s really skilled. He’s just a great guy to play with.”
Ultimately, current and former teammates and coaches can’t write Reddish’s legacy for him. Only he can do that. And it will be determined by how well he develops. Either he grows as a player or he doesn’t. And how much he’s able to do so will dictate how long he sticks around the NBA, and how positively he’s remembered.
If forced to pick a side, this writer is betting that Reddish meets or exceeds expectations — and if the Hawks are patient with him, they’ll have another foundational piece around whom they can build.
NBA
Jordan Clarkson Appears To Be Utah’s Missing Link
Jordan Hicks of Basketball Insiders caught up with Jordan Clarkson after his first game in a Jazz uniform and details just what he’ll bring to the team.
The Utah Jazz have had an interesting season, to say the least. Prior to their roster changes, they were 18-12. This mark was certainly impressive, all things considered, but it left a lot to be desired considering all the win-now moves they made in the offseason — like the acquisitions of Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, for example.
They have some great wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. All those wins, however, came at home.
On the flip side, they’ve suffered blowout losses on the road to the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. Those are solid teams, so the losses weren’t surprising. But it’s the way they lost those games – and a handful of others – that left supporters with a sour taste in their mouth.
Utah’s starting unit hasn’t really been an issue whatsoever. For five-man lineups in the NBA that have played at least 100 minutes together, the Utah Jazz have two of the top six when it comes to net rating. Each unit is an iteration of the starting five – the league’s second-best features Mike Conley at point guard and the sixth substitutes Joe Ingles.
The issues for Utah have come almost exclusively from their bench unit. Because of this, the Jazz front office got crafty and did what they could to improve the reserves with what little assets they sported. In the first trade since the Russell Westbrook-Houston Rockets deal back in July – putting an end to the longest trade-drought since 1968 – Utah sent Dante Exum to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson. They also waived struggling veteran Jeff Green to acquire G League standout, Rayjon Tucker.
Before the deal, five out of six of Utah’s primary bench players held a negative net rating on the season with Emmanuel Mudiay barely owning the only positive rating.
Justin Zanik decided it was finally time to mix things up, to some much-welcomed applause. Clarkson brings instant offense to Utah’s struggling bench as he’s averaging 14.6 points per game on a career-high effective field goal percentage of 53.2 percent.
In his first game with the Jazz against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 26th, Clarkson showcased his scoring chops to the tune of nine points, albeit on inefficient shooting. His scoring has picked up dramatically, more recently with 19 points against the Los Angeles Clippers and 20 versus the Detroit Pistons.
Through three games with the Jazz, he’s averaging 16 points on 47.4 percent from the field, which is exactly what that bench has needed. He’s doing that on a notch over 24 minutes per night – that’s 23.9 points per 36 minutes. Obviously, Clarkson will likely never see that much time on the floor, but it’s showing that he’s fitting in as planned.
“Coach told me to come here and play my game,” Clarkson said after his first game in a Jazz uniform. “I’m just happy for the opportunity, playing and competing. I love the energy here. I just came here with an open mind.”
But when discussing his expectations for learning head coach Quin Snyder’s elaborate offense, Clarkson was optimistic in response.
“He puts guys in a lot of good positions, he runs a lot of screen and rolls . . . they spread the floor awesome,” Clarkson told Basketball Insiders. “Just going in there trying to learn what all he’s putting in is definitely going to be a challenge but I’m ready to pick it up and ready to jump right in.”
After his first performance, Snyder was quick to praise Clarkson too.
“You can tell there’s a hunger about him, he plays with a level of confidence that we need. Early on there was a late clock possession where he was able to get a shot so [he has] this ability to create both off the dribble and create for other people.”
Snyder continued, “I think he’s unselfish. He’s trying really hard to do things right and that’s hard when you’re not sure where to go and what to do. I think our team embraced him.”
Down the line too, the new-addition of Tucker brings some much-needed athleticism off the bench. It’s unclear how much of a role he will have early on with the Jazz, but his skills have been on full display for the Wisconsin Herd. In 16 games, he averaged 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Better, Tucker’s also been shooting 38.6 percent from deep in the G League, so that will only aid Utah’s No. 1-ranked three-point offense.
“Our approach has been experience in practice, experience in games in the [G League], opportunities which came early in the preseason, that’s been there and other games as well,” Snyder said about development their younger players and fluctuating playing time, including Tucker.
“Whoever can help us play well and win. And again, some of that’s situational.”
In the end, the Jazz will stick with whoever brings results — as any competent franchise should.
Donovan Mitchell, to his credit, was effusively positive about the Clarkson addition.
“He’s aggressive, I loved it. He’s learned on the fly. For him to understand some of the reads and the plays we’re running, for him to get it like that, that’s impressive,” Mitchell said. “People don’t understand that our system, what we run, it took me a whole year and a half to figure it out.
“So, I think for him just being able to learn, he’s going to keep finding his spots. It also helps that a guy like [Clarkson] you can give it to him, get in the paint and get a bucket. He’s gonna be a big piece for us.”
Best of all, the Jazz are 3-0 since Clarkson has joined the squad, with one of those wins coming against a red-hot Clippers team on the road. It’s a little too premature to call him the missing piece that will help lead them to their first NBA Finals birth since the 1997-98 season, but through his first couple of contests, the fit looks like a match made in heaven.
Clarkson’s scoring chops are a real thing – and he’s getting buckets at his most efficient level ever – so he provides Utah’s bench with the exact skill set they’ve lacked. If he’s proved anything over his career thus far, it’s that Clarkson can create offense by himself.
In July, it would’ve been tough to imagine Clarkson saving the day for the Jazz — and, admittedly, it’s early — but, so far, he’s just the shot in the arm this franchise needed.
NBA
NBA Daily: Four Coaches Outperforming Expectations
Being a head coach in the NBA is a difficult proposition but Chad Smith takes a look at four coaches that have overcome adversity and outperformed expectations so far this season.
There aren’t many jobs that can match the stress and anxiety of being a head coach in the NBA. Each one of the 30 positions comes with different levels of expectations, but all of them will see a curveball or two during the grueling season. Those may come in many different forms, but four guys have stood out among the rest as we creep towards the halfway point of the regular season.
As we enter the month of January, teams and front offices now have a firm understanding of their team and what changes they may need to make. With next month’s trade deadline approaching, some teams have found themselves in an unexpected position to compete. Suddenly, the expectations change and it will be up to the coach to keep the train of momentum rolling along.
These four individuals have varying degrees of experience, yet have all found themselves in a good spot. Furthermore, they’ve all lost star players at some point and rallied the troops with success. Whether it be defensive schemes, rotation adjustments, or the players simply buying into their message, here are some game managers that fans should celebrate nearing the halfway point of the campaign.
Nate McMillan, Indiana Pacers
Now in his fourth season as the head coach in Indiana, McMillan is proving that he can win without a star player on the floor. Ever since Victor Oladipo went down with his devastating quad injury nearly one year ago, his team has continued to battle and perform very well. Today, the Pacers are once again in the mix for a top-four seed despite not having their star guard in the lineup.
The fact is: McMillan just continues to win with role players. The depth of his team is characterized and made possible by the system and the belief that he has in his guys. Several of their acquisitions this past summer have been paying off tremendously. Guys like Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Warren, T.J. McConnell and Justin Holiday have been thriving together as a collective unit.
Having their borderline All-Star players like Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis surely helps, but these guys have missed time as well, leaving a large void for McMillan and his group. The continuity of Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday has proven to be beneficial though, as each one has stepped up in moments where they were needed. Indiana is already an extremely tough team to play, so just imagine how scary they will be when that roster is back at full strength.
Nick Nurse, Toronto Raptors
So much for a championship hangover.
The Raptors may have lost Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green, but they still have their head coach, who continues to impress in just his second season. Nick Nurse has proven himself on many occasions to be a fantastic in-game coach, making adjustments and incorporating different looks for the opposition. Better, in what was supposed to be a total rebuild year, has also played a major part in developing their young talent.
Pascal Siakam is obviously the big fish and, somehow, he has gotten better since winning the Most Improved Player award for last season. Fred VanVleet has made another giant step while Terence Davis and Chris Boucher have become household names in the arenas outside of Canada. Nurse has needed these guys to produce, as many of their leaders have gone down at some point this season — and they have.
Already, multiple big pieces have bounced in and out of the lineup this year from Siakam and VanVleet to the veterans like Kyle Lowry, Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka. More or less, the younger players have delivered in their absence. Nurse has challenged OG Anunoby to take on the defensive stopper role with the departure of their Finals MVP from a year ago; while even Rondae Hollis-Jefferson has had his moments. Not many people thought the Raptors could win the title last season, and even fewer expected this team to thrive the way they have this year.
Still, here they are, thanks in large part to Nurse’s sustained efforts.
Rick Carlisle, Dallas Mavericks
Now in his 12th season as head coach, Carlisle has made the Mavericks one of the biggest surprises this season. The much-anticipated on-court marriage of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t reached its true potential but unlucky injuries has slowed that down. While Doncic himself has been on an MVP level this season, the same cannot be said for their versatile big man. The good news is that when Doncic missed some time with his ankle injury, Porzingis did step up.
Thankfully, then, the role players have been quite nice for Dallas, each taking their turn in the spotlight. One game, it might be Tim Hardaway Jr. hitting nine three-pointers, then Seth Curry busting out for 25 points on another night. Carlisle has found a way to consistently incorporate their other young guards like Jalen Brunson and Delon Wright, which is not easy, given their other frequent ball handlers.
Having Doncic as the primary facilitator is a major boost — but, when he was out, it made things challenging for the team. But Carlisle found ways for guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Jackson to make an impact. His work in the frontcourt has been most impressive too, as both Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber have seen their numbers skyrocket. Often overlooked as one of the brightest minds in the game, Carlisle has his team in position to fight for a top-four spot in the loaded Western Conference.
Billy Donovan, Oklahoma City Thunder
There was supposed to be a rebuild in Oklahoma City after the franchise lost their two superstar players in Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Moreover, the Thunder were supposed to sell off their pieces and start with a clean slate. Quite the opposite has taken place with Donovan truly running the show in his fifth year with the franchise. The Thunder are above .500 right now and, best of all, currently in the playoffs.
The roster isn’t oozing with talent the way it has in the past, but there are some valuable key members that are producing outside of Chris Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Danilo Gallinari and Steven Adams are an excellent fit with Paul, unsurprisingly, and Dennis Schroder continues to impress as Donovan utilizes his crafty three-guard lineups. Out of nowhere, Donovan has also found some useful roles for Hamidou Diallo and Darius Bazley that have them rolling right now.
There have been a lot of eyes opened around the play of this team and what they have done. They have the best record of any team in the Western Conference in the month of December. It seems that people are finally waking up and realizing that there was more than just talented players on the roster. Donovan is proving that he is a great coach, and the team is embracing him as they continue to win basketball games.
While many coaches have surpassed their aforementioned goals and expectations given injuries, adjustments or roster moves, these are the four that have stood out heading into 2020. Whether they’re making shock moves in a stacked Western Conference or staying alive without their superstar leader, coaching has never been harder and McMillan, Nurse, Carlisle and Donovan are doing some fairly remarkable jobs thus far.
NBA
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 12/30/19
Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert made statements last week, further cementing their assumed status as Defensive Player of the Year favorites. Jack Winter writes.
We made a commitment earlier this month to highlight players and teams who receive less due for their defensive prowess than top-tier contenders for Defensive Player of the Year. But a pair of odds-on favorites complicated things with two of the most dominant individual defensive performances of the season, warranting the in-depth analysis we pledged to give to others.
Maybe that won’t be the case going forward. As Joel Embiid and Rudy Gobert proved last week, though, it’s an approach easier said than maintained.
These are the defenders who caught our eye recently, followed by your regularly-scheduled DPOY rankings.
Joel Embiid
The Philadelphia 76ers signed Al Horford last summer with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks specifically in mind. No player in basketball made life harder on the reigning MVP when matched up with him one-on-one over the past couple seasons than Horford. There’s no stopping a player of Antetokounmpo’s all-time caliber, of course, but Horford at least proved that limiting his influence on a semi-consistent basis is possible.
It turns out that Horford isn’t even his new team’s most viable defender of Antetokounmpo, though. That distinction goes to Joel Embiid, whose defensive performance in Philadelphia’s blowout victory over Milwaukee on Christmas could very well prove a deciding factor in votes he earns for Defensive Player of the Year.
Antetokounmpo won’t miss seven threes every time he faces the Sixers. His career-worst 8-of-27 shooting is an outlier. But Embiid’s combination of length, strength and mobility in short spaces frustrated Antetokounmpo to an extent as jarring as it is potentially telling.
Milwaukee will continue playing at an objectively higher level than Philadelphia over the regular season’s remainder. But it might be a tossup should these teams meet in the playoffs regardless, and Embiid’s status as the league’s preeminent Giannis-stopper is the biggest reason why.
Paul Millsap
The Denver Nuggets have slipped a bit defensively as Nikola Jokic rounds into shape on the other end. They still rank fifth in defensive rating on the season at large, but allowed 110.6 points per 100 possessions over the past two weeks, per Cleaning the Glass, a mediocre mark.
The Nuggets settling into their less surprising status as a merely above-average defensive outfit makes it all the more crucial to highlight the impact of Paul Millsap – especially because he’s missed four games this month with knee and quad injuries.
Even at 34, he remains one of the smartest and most disruptive defenders in the NBA. Denver gives up 10.6 points per 100 possessions with Millsap in the game, the biggest discrepancy in basketball among regular rotation players. It forces more turnovers, grabs more defensive rebounds and permits fewer attempts from the restricted area with him on the floor.
Millsap is almost never out of position, always looming in passing lanes with his 7-foot-2 wingspan. If there’s a loose ball around Millsap, it’s safe to say he’ll be the one to end up with it.
There are tens of NBA defenders flashier than Millsap. Jerami Grant is among them, and he’s better equipped to guard superstar wings at this point in their respective careers. But the Nuggets’ starters aren’t far stingier defensively with Millsap at power forward by accident.
His more subtle brand of effectiveness won’t garner him Defensive Player of the Year votes, or maybe even All-Defense consideration. Millsap is Denver’s most important defensive player, though, and it’s not particularly close.
Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz are surging after four losses in five games left them at a mediocre 13-11 in early December. They’re 8-1 since, a stretch that included five road games and was capped off by an impressive, comeback victory over the LA Clippers at Staples Center on Saturday night.
Utah’s improvement this month, though, hasn’t been on defense. Top-10 offense is driving its play of late, a problematic long-term development considering its come with the struggling Mike Conley nursing a nagging hamstring injury. But that’s an issue for Quin Snyder’s team to sort out upon his return.
How the Jazz are playing now is the manner in which many assumed they would be championship contenders before the season tipped off. They’re 11th in defensive rating over the past two weeks, per Cleaning the Glass, with Rudy Gobert’s sweeping impact taking a hold befitting his status as the two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Utah’s defensive rating during that timeframe jumps from 102.4 to 119.7 with Gobert on the bench, a similar discrepancy owned by other starters. But it’s Gobert’s whose influence has loomed largest regardless, and not always in the most obvious ways.
Late in the Jazz’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers last week, he forced the ball from Damian Lillard’s hands to prevent a would-be game-tying three, then immediately rotated to render Carmelo Anthony’s try moot.
Gobert isn’t always so effective when sliding his feet on the perimeter. If he was, Utah would more commonly veer from its ultra-conservative pick-and-roll coverage. But Gobert has clearly taken small strides in that regard this season, progress that could pay major dividends in potential playoff matchups that exposed his defensive limitations in years past.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic
4. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
3. Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
1. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
Honorable Mention: Bam Adebayo, Miami HEAT; Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics