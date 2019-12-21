NBA
NBA Daily: Fellow Title Favorites Can Exploit Lakers’ Weaknesses
The Los Angeles Lakers were inept in the half-court against the Milwaukee Bucks — a reminder that their biggest weaknesses are most easily exploited by their fiercest competition for an NBA Championship.
The best start in franchise history didn’t cure what ails the Los Angeles Lakers, but it definitely seemed that way.
After losing the season opener to Southern California’s other team in thoroughly depressing fashion, the Lakers reeled off 20 wins over their next 22 games. They first did it with defense, combining game-changing size with veteran guile and a team-wide commitment to holding each other accountable. The offense, meanwhile, slowly and surely crept comfortably up from league average as Los Angeles waylaid overmatched opponents in November.
But even now, at fifth in the league, players and coaches agree that the Lakers are a work in progress offensively, with ample room to grow.
No one is arguing with the former assessment. The Lakers turned over half the roster and playing rotation last summer. As dominant and malleable as LeBron James and Anthony Davis are, and as seamlessly as their games fit on paper, even anomalies like them need time to perfectly coalesce. Los Angeles doesn’t have to be playing at its peak in December, but May and June.
It’s not just a lack of continuity and familiarity that’s occasionally left the Lakers wanting offensively, though. That reality was laid bare on Thursday, when the Milwaukee Bucks reminded us of the problems we all saw coming when Rob Pelinka built this roster on the fly after missing out on Kawhi Leonard. And unfortunately for Los Angeles, its main competitors for the Larry O’Brien Trophy happen to be the teams best equipped to exploit those structural issues.
The Lakers’ offensive rating in the half-court against the Bucks was 88, just a hair worse than the Cleveland Cavaliers’ fourth-worst mark, per Cleaning the Glass. The numbers say Milwaukee should have won that battle in the trenches. Its half-court defense is the second-best in basketball, while Los Angeles’ half-court offense ranks 11th.
But it’s easy nonetheless to believe that the individual and collective talent of James and Davis would render that data moot. It still may should these teams meet in the NBA Finals. They’re that good, and for years James has proven more willing in the playoffs than the regular season to launch mid-range jumpers when his team’s offense bogs down.
Relying mostly on tough two-pointers from even players like James and Davis, though, is a losing recipe against elite competition. And unfortunately for the Lakers, it’s eye-popping defensive possessions like this that make it seem like the Bucks may be able to consistently force them into those low-value attempts.
Milwaukee helps and recovers better than any defense in the NBA. A lot of that is owed to the length and speed of guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, but they aren’t the only Bucks defenders flying around the floor in perfect sync on the flight of the ball. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has drilled that ability into his team, and it’s rewarding him with some of the most well-connected defense the league has seen in years.
That poses a major challenge for all opposing teams, of course, but especially Los Angeles. Danny Green is the only player on its roster capable of catching and shooting with haste, unbothered by hard contests. James is the lone Laker who can attack hard close-outs to finish at the rim, and it’s not like he’s getting many chances to do it given how often he’s playing primary ball-handler.
Los Angeles’ preference to play two bigs makes its halfcourt sledding against Milwaukee even tougher. With Brook Lopez, guarding JaVale McGee, waiting on the opposite block and Antetokounmpo looming at the weak wing as Davis spots up, just where is James supposed to go here?
None of these issues are new. They’ve been just as evident all season as they were obvious to come fruition during the summer. The Lakers’ 116.6 offensive rating with James, Davis and McGee on the floor, per NBA.com, is certainly impressive, but hardly a harbinger of what’s likeliest to come in the postseason.
The Clippers are a different beast. They don’t have a mountain at the rim like Lopez or even a wing helper as disruptive as Antetokounmpo, but boast more viable defenders of James than any team in the league. LA switched on James across five positions at times in its season-opening win over the Lakers, and Montrezl Harrell more than held his own when put under that one-on-one microscope.
When James can’t get by his man and Davis needs a respite from post-ups, just how many Los Angeles possessions will devolve into something like this in a potential playoff matchup with the Clippers?
There’s no simple fix for the Lakers’ personnel problems other than the all-time talent of their two best players.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope won’t morph into a dangerous penetrator overnight, nor will Alex Caruso suddenly start knocking down semi-contested triples like a marksman. Kyle Kuzma is Los Angeles’ only trade piece that’s anywhere close to an objective asset, and his value is dwindling by the day. Playmakers with big-game chops who double as knockdown shooters aren’t exactly readily available, especially for the Lakers given salary-matching constraints.
To be clear, they aren’t doomed in prospective postseason meetings with the Bucks and Clippers. Milwaukee and LAC have questions to answer of their own. But the difference between theirs and the Lakers’ is that the possible answers are far more layered than James and Davis proving an unbeatable trump card.
That much was clear coming into the season.
Now that we’ve seen the Lakers go toe to toe with the Bucks and Clippers, though, it seems more glaring than ever despite their historic start to 2019-20.
NBA Daily: Most Improved Watch – 12/20/19
As the NBA season approaches Christmas, five players have separated themselves in the race for the Most Improved Player. Quinn Davis breaks down these five and their prospects of maintaining their position as the season moves forward.
The NBA season is hurtling towards Christmas and the landscape of the league is beginning to take shape. The Bucks and Lakers have separated themselves for the time being in their respective conferences, while groups of teams chase them and the dream of a championship.
Players who came out of the gate like gangbusters have fallen down to Earth, while others who started slowly have rounded into form. The race for each award has heated up, with none more constantly evolving than the race for Most Improved.
Here are the five players with the best case for this award and how their case has improved or gotten worse over the last two weeks.
5. Pascal Siakam
Siakam started this season at an admittedly unsustainable pace. His three-point shooting was off the charts and he was one of the most efficient scorers in the league. His percentages regressed as they were expected to, but since then he has settled nicely into a 25 point-per-game scorer that drives a potential top-four team in the East.
He is back up to 40 percent from three on the season and he is launching those threes from anywhere around the arc. His last two weeks have included two 30-point games as he helped his Raptors go 4-3 in a tough stretch of games.
The most impressive improvement in his game has been the pull-up three, which has not only gave him a new weapon in the arsenal but has also unlocked his dribble-drive game. Opponents weary of giving up an open three stay tighter to Siakam at the top of the arc than they did last season, affording him the opportunity to blow by slower defenders.
Unfortunately for the Raptors, Siakm was just announced as out indefinitely by the Raptors. If he misses significant time and comes back a step slow, he could drop out of this race.
4. Brandon Ingram
Ingram has continued to display his improved scoring ability in New Orleans. It almost seems safe to say that he is now a 40 percent three-point shooter and someone that needs to be feared when coming off a screen.
He is wiggling his way through pick-and-rolls and consistently making the right play. His assist percentage is at a career-high level while his turnover percentage is a career-low.
Over the last two weeks, Ingram has shown no signs of slowing from his torrid pace. He dropped 30 points three times and has only strengthened his case for Most Improved.
The biggest hindrance to his chances will be the Pelicans’ record. They are 7-22 and likely heading towards the top of the lottery. They may fall even further to the dregs of the league if the team finds a suitable trade partner for Jrue Holiday in the near future.
Whether it is fair or not, Ingram will be viewed as another player that can only put up big stats on bad teams when the games aren’t as meaningful. Still, Ingram is averaging seven points more per game and is at his most efficient as well. He deserves consideration for this award.
3. Luka Doncic
Doncic is the second player on our list to recently go down with an injury. The rising superstar sprained his ankle just a few games ago and should hopefully be back on the court in two weeks.
While his MVP chances may take a hit due to the injury, his Most Improved case should stay afloat as long as he doesn’t miss too much time. The leap he has taken this year is unprecedented and deserves recognition.
Prior to the injury, Doncic had one of his best game of the season, eviscerating the Pistons to the tune of 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.
Doncic’s genius lies in his passing and his manipulation of NBA defenses. He is already a top-five passer in the league. The fact that he averages 29 points a game while not being known as a scorer is a testament to his all-around brilliance.
The leap from precocious rookie to superstar usually takes longer than one offseason. Looking for comparisons to this kind of sophomore jump brings you only to all-time greats. The best comparison is Lebron James, who averaged 27-7-7 in his second season after putting up 20-5-5 in his rookie year.
James did not win Most Improved that season. This went to a player named Bobby Simmons. Using that as a reference, it is tough to see Doncic winning this award due to his status as an MVP candidate, but his meteoric rise merits a look from voters.
2. Bam Adebayo
Shooting up the list for the second time in a row is the starting center down in South Beach. Adebayo has improved steadily as the season has gone on and is now beginning to garner early All-Star and even All-NBA consideration.
After a stellar last two weeks, Adebayo is up to 15 points and 10 rebounds per game on the season. He is the best defender on the HEAT along with being integral to their offense thanks to his screen-setting and rim-running ability.
The rim-protecting and lob-smashing archetype is something that could have been identified in Adebayo early in his career. What is more of a surprise, however, is how far he has taken the rest of his offensive game this season.
Eventually opposing centers will catch on that Adebayo is quicker than them. Until then, he will blow by the stone-footed fools that dare relax when he has the ball at the elbow. There is also the rise of his outside shooting, which has been buoyed by a bet with teammate Jimmy Butler that acts as an incentive for Adebayo to shoot threes.
Earlier this week Adebayo lit up the Hawks with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It was a dominant performance. If there are more of those to come, Adebayo could win the Most Improved award at the season’s end.
1. Devonte’ Graham
This piece should be renamed to honor Graham. He has owned the top spot since the first edition after the season started and has only separated himself since.
One year ago, Graham was deep on the bench in Charlotte and on his way to averaging five points per game. Now, Graham is the Hornets’ best offensive player, averaging 19 points and 7 assists while shooting 40 percent from three.
Just a week ago, Graham diced up the Brooklyn Nets for 40 points, a new career-high. He shot a Curry-esque 7-12 from deep in that game.
There is not much more to say about Graham in this space. He has been the star of the column since day one. A second-round rookie barely getting playing time turned potential All-Star in just one season.
Barring injury or a dramatic fall from grace, Graham will be the favorite for this award come April.
That wraps up this look at the Most Improved Players. If you’ve been following along all season, you’ll notice that these five are the same as two weeks ago. These five listed here have separated themselves a bit as the season nears its middle.
The door is open, however. Both Doncic and Siakam are injured, leaving room for some new faces to insert themselves into the conversation. Stay tuned into Basketball Insiders to track this race along with all of the other award races throughout the season.
In The Hunt: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Malcolm Brogdon, Trae Young, Jaylen Brown, Luke Kennard, Jonathan Isaac, Andrew Wiggins, Aron Baynes, Devin Booker, Davis Bertans
NBA Daily: Fixing The New York Knicks
Despite adding a number of veterans this past offseason, the New York Knicks have started 2019-20 poorly. Drew Maresca purposes the framework of four trades the Knicks should explore.
The New York Knicks are playing better basketball of late. They’re 3-3 under interim head coach Mike Miller and they’ve won three of their last four games. They also recently added former EuroLeague and Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt as a basketball operations consultant. That, naturally, is an improvement on the usual state of affairs, albeit marginally.
But on the whole, the Knicks have been pretty awful this season. They’re 7-21, good for a .250 winning percentage and last season wasn’t much better. In 2018-19, New York won just 17 games and they haven’t fared much better in most of the previous 17 seasons either. Over that span, they’ve made the playoffs only five times, won a grand total of six playoff games and advanced beyond the first round once.
Clearly the organization must embrace wholesale changes before any real progress is made. Despite public support to clean house, the odds are much higher that any front office changes will wait until the offseason. There, the franchise would theoretically conduct a comprehensive search (and go through a complete courtship of Raptors’ Masai Ujiri).
So it looks like there will be at least one more trade deadline for which Knicks fans must make do with team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. If not more, knowing the typical chain of command in Manhattan. Still, the pair could easily operate out of desperation, which should scare fans a little more than usual. But the pressure is fair: After all, they are responsible for many of the current players and they hired (and fired) David Fizdale.
On the bright side: The Knicks signed six veterans this past offseason, many of whom should garner some level of interest from contenders around the league. Simply put, New York should seriously explore moving all of them. As is, the current roster is unable to leverage their skill sets and are nowhere near competing for a playoff berth – let alone a championship. And with the trade deadline and February coming quickly down the road, the Knicks should be proactively reaching out to teams around the league.
But it’s not just Marcus Morris who should interest contenders. There’s also Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington, Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock — all of whom are essentially on expiring deals thanks to 2020-21 team options attached to all of their contracts. Bullock might be the most challenging to move of the bunch since he has yet to suit up in 2019-20 due to a back injury. However, even Bullock is nearly set to return and features a very team-friendly contract at $4 million guaranteed in 2019-20 and a team option for next year.
Julius Randle is an even tougher sell since his contract is also guaranteed for 2020-21, with a team option for the following year — but more on that later.
The Knicks mustn’t worry about hanging on to their veterans and winning a few extra games this year — and hopefully the front office operates with the team’s best interest in mind instead of their own. Assuming they do, what might they get in return? Let’s explore four plausible trades that would help the Knicks in the near future.
Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers for Maurice Harkless, Jerome Robinson and LAC 2020 1st rounder
This is an easy one since the framework of it was named as a jumping-off point by Zach Lowe earlier this week, essentially. Lowe suggested Morris in exchange for the Clippers’ 2020 first-round pick, Harkless and Patrick Patterson. Possibly, the Knicks could do even better.
Knicks fans are torn on the idea of parting with their leading scorer. Here’s why that’s flawed logic: While he’s publicly embraced the idea of playing in New York, who wouldn’t put on a happy face when auditioning for a longer-term deal? Remember, Morris is an unrestricted free agent following this season. He can play nice, build up his credibility around the league and sign with whichever contender has the biggest need and fits best in 2020.
Further, even if Morris were to re-resign, how much would it cost and for how long? Morris is already 30 years old and likely that the Knicks won’t be competitive until at least 2021-22 – when Morris will be 32.
But he fills a need now for the Clippers. Morris is a hard-nosed defender that is averaging 18.8 points per game and is shooting 47.7 percent on 5.9 three-point attempts per game.
However, Harkless – who is only 26 and expires after this season – and Robinson – 22 and the No, 13 overall pick in 2018 — combine for only 9.2 points over 36 minutes per game. They possess at least enough upside for the Knicks to make this deal, but Morris would help the Clippers far more than Robinson and Harkless currently do.
And to the Clippers supporters that would they’re giving up too much: Remember that Morris’ services will be highly sought after and Los Angeles’s 2020 first-round pick will be a late first-rounder.
Wayne Ellington to Philadelphia for Zhaire Smith and salary filler
Philadelphia 76ers fans probably won’t be thrilled with this idea, but it’s practical for both teams.
When open, Ellington is a guaranteed bucket. Yes, he’s shooting a career-low 30.4 percent on 3.8 attempts in 14.3 minutes per game — but much of that has to do with the fact that the Knicks rotations have been problematic and unpredictable. He’s shot better than 36.8 percent on at least six three-point attempts per game in each of the last five seasons — plus he’s a career 37 percent three-point shooter. Do you know what the 76ers need more of? You nailed it: Three-point shooting.
Giving up on the lottery-selected Zaire Smith so early in his career is definitely a gamble, but he hasn’t even appeared in an NBA game yet this season. He has appeared in eight of the Delaware Bluecoat’s 14 games (the 76ers’ G-League affiliate) in 2019-20, where he is averaging 12.4 points on an eFG% of 54.9. He’s also grabbing 4.1 rebounds and dishing 2.0 assists over 27.6 minutes per game — not bad stats, but not what you hope for from a lottery pick, and certainly not in the G League.
This one is made additionally complicated due to the fact that the 76ers are incredibly cash strapped but that works in the Knicks’ favor. Since Philadelphia will struggle with the idea of reworking their cap to offer a rookie extension to someone that hasn’t been able to crack the rotation, the Knicks can help. The 76ers are projected over the cap and the luxury tax line through at least 2022 and they must pick-up Smith’s $4.9 million team option by October 2020 for 2021-2022.
What’s more, rookie Matisse Thybulle has succeeded in the minutes that were previously thought to be Smith’s — so, everybody wins.
The 76ers’ championship window is currently open, and they should look to add players who will help them secure a championship. And unless they think they can re-add JJ Redick, Ellington fills a void for Philadelphia.
The Knicks would have to take on additional salary, but the framework of this trade is more important than a few extra bucks here or there.
Elfrid Payton and the Knicks’ 2023 second-round pick to Miami for Dion Waiters and the HEAT’s 2023 first-round pick
This one is mostly about the HEAT’s desire to get out from under Dion Waiters’ withering contract. Waiters has been suspended this season for ingesting marijuana-infused gummies and then calling out sick before posting a photo on Instagram depicting him on a boat — plus some detrimental conduct for good measure. Rumors have buzzed about Miami wanting him gone before he does any damage to a roster that has gelled more than anyone anticipated.
Yes, an unprotected first-rounder is a hefty price to pay – especially so far in the future, by which time anything could happen to the HEAT’s roster — but that’s the price they’ll probably have to pay. Teams know the HEAT are desperate. And waiving him would carry a big cost since he’s fully guaranteed this season ($12.1 million) and next season ($12.65 million). Instead, the HEAT and Knicks should swap Waiters for Miami’s 2020 first-rounder and Elfird Payton.
Somehow, Payton could actually help the HEAT. The Knicks backcourt is jam-packed with Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Payton, which has prohibited the latter from getting more minutes. But don’t be fooled, Payton still has some upside. He’s still only 25 and — despite suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season — has posted a 16.6 PER, 8.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals over 22.3 minutes per game. Further, he’s secured 20 assists and zero turnovers in his last two games combined. He might not be a full-time starter, but he’s more than capable of contributing to a championship-caliber team.
And the Knicks can afford to waive Waiters – or maybe give him another chance at rehabilitating his image – because they aren’t going to contend before his contract expires anyway.
Julius Randle to Indiana for Myles Turner
While this could be a tough sell for Indiana, Turner has not blossomed the way many had hoped he would. He’s averaged 12.8 points per game for his career — but only 11.3 in 30 minutes per game this season. Turner, too, has also underwhelmed on the glass (5.8 rebounds per game) and in the mid-range (shooting only 46.2 percent from three to ten feet and only 14.3 from 16 feet to the three-point line) this year.
And while Randle has disappointed this season, he’s given fans hope of late. Last season, Randle set career highs in points (21.4) and three-point shooting (34.4 percent). Over the last four games, he’s recaptured his 2018-19 mojo, posting 21.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range.
Indiana benefits because they could finally unleash Domantas Sabonis at center while adding a versatile low-post scoring threat to help buoy the Pacers as Victor Oladipo continues rehabbing his quad. Ridding themselves of an extra two years of salary — Randle’s deal has a team option following 2020-21, whereas Turner’s doesn’t expire until 2023 — is a plus too.
And for the Knicks, they return a still-highly regarded prospect who could fit nicely alongside their current center, Mitchell Robinson.
The bottom line is this: The Knicks shouldn’t worry about fit yet. As of now, New York should focus on amassing as much talent as possible. If there are overlaps at certain positions, so be it. That was the attitude toward the point guard position last February when they brought in Smith Jr — and it forces the best player to earn his spot.
The Knicks could also decide to appease ticket holders and build a makeshift “winner.” Naturally, they could mortgage their future for some combination of Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday and Kevin Love. They might even make a run at a playoff push — and they might be fairly competitive next year. But it’s not sustainable and it doesn’t answer any long-term problems.
Ultimately, with no front office moves on the horizon, the Knicks must be prudent and deliberate in every decision they make — even then, they need to make moves now before teams begin looking elsewhere.
NBA Daily: Sixth Man of the Year Watch — 12/20/19
Montrezl Harrell has long been known primarily as a roll threat, driving to the rim for thunderous dunks. This season, though, it is his post-up game that is making him such a threat off the LA Clippers’ bench. Doug Farmer revisits his Sixth Man Watch.
It would be premature to award the Sixth Man of the Year award to anyone only a third of the way into the season, but as long as the top two names on the list are from the same team, it would seem logical to think that solitary bench should produce the eventual winner.
There is, however, an increasing sample size from a sharpshooter that may make this a three-name race sooner rather than later.
Derrick Rose — Detroit Pistons
After missing five of six games in early November, it took a while for Rose to find his early-season groove — he opened the season averaging 20.8 points in the first six games. He is finally back to that, averaging 19.6 points across the last five games, while also averaging 6 assists per game, including 12 in a win at the Houston Rockets last week.
With the Pistons currently a game out of the playoff standings, Rose will not have many chances to shine on the national landscape, dampening his hopes of hardware, but there is no longer ground to stand on if debating his on-court abilities when healthy.
Dennis Schröder — Oklahoma City Thunder
Averaging 22.1 points in the last 10 games, Schröder has played a key role in the Thunder going 7-3 in that stretch, adding a plus-66 on-court rating in the stretch. Most of the NBA expected Oklahoma City to sell off its pieces this season, but sitting in the No. 7 spot out West complicates that thinking a bit. What better way to keep a long-loyal, small-market fanbase invested than hanging around the playoffs even during a rebuild?
If (arguably when) the Thunder starts taking trade calls, Schröder’s $15.5 million for one more year is not an albatross of a contract given his recent play. It may not be the carrot of a deal, but it could make the numbers work in a tolerable way for the franchise on the other end, especially if he keeps shooting a career-high 34.1 percent from deep (minimum two attempts per game).
Dāvis Bertāns — Washington Wizards
A quick glance at Bertāns’ season stats does not impress all that much, his 15.8 points per game seeming middling given his 46.2 percent from beyond the arc. Through Nov. 15, he had more games in single digits (6) than in double digits (4). Despite his strong shooting, the Wizards were not getting him enough looks.
That has all shifted the last few weeks, scoring 21.6 points across Washington’s last nine games, and hitting 49 percent of his threes. What stands out is not just that Bertāns is making his threes at an absurd rate, but that he is taking 10.7 per game while doing so. There was reason Jack Winter put Bertāns’ name alongside the game’s best shooters.
“But the jump Bertans has made to join the exclusive shooting club reserved for the likes of J.J. Redick and Joe Harris is stunning nonetheless. After mostly serving as a weak-side floor-spacer and pet play shooter, Bertans is hunting threes this season while exuding the confidence and conviction of a true marksman with every step he takes on the floor.”
Lou Williams — Los Angeles Clippers
Discussing the Clippers’ threats, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders arguably paid Williams more of a compliment than he did their two MVP-caliber forwards.
“You talk about two MVP candidates in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard,” Saunders said last week. “And then you talk about maybe one of the best closers of this generation, and I don’t say that — I don’t think I’m off-base on that, in terms of Lou Williams.”
There are, at any given time, 3-5 players worthy of that “MVP candidate” description. Across an entire decade, there might be that many players total fitting “one of the best closers of this generation.”
Saunders was not exaggerating, despite Williams’ fourth-quarter ejection Thursday night in a Los Angeles loss to the Rockets. The rare dud from Williams still included three assists, part of his career-high 6.2 per game. It has been said before in this space, and it will be said again: The thought of one of the best closers of the generation, a true bucket-getter in every sense of the word, adding veritable distribution skills to his game should send shivers up the spine of any title contenders in the Clippers’ path this spring.
Montrezl Harrell — Los Angeles Clippers
Harrell will never be the high-end scorer Williams sometimes is, but Harrell has added to his game this season such that he can score in nearly as many ways as Williams does. In jumping his average from 16.6 points per game last year to 19.0 this season, Harrell has become a more dynamic offensive weapon. Specifically, Los Angeles head coach Doc Rivers pointed to the intentional use of Harrell on the block, rather than just on cuts to the rim.
“We didn’t post him as much last year,” Rivers said. “We’re doing it a lot this year, and he’s scoring. He’s one of the more efficient guys in the post in the league.”
Those post-up opportunities originate in many forms, but their viability cannot be denied.
While Harrell’s work at the rim has hardly changed, taking 77 percent of his shots there last season and 74 percent thus far in 2019, he has been assisted on only 58 percent of those this year, compared to 73 percent last season, per CleaningTheGlass.com. The rolls to the rim are still a distinct part of Harrell and the Clippers’ game, but it is no longer the sole part or even the vast majority.
Of course, he also continues to affect the game on the other end of the court, as well, blocking a shot or stealing the ball on three percent of plays, again per CleaningTheGlass.com.
As long as Harrell remains this complete a player for a title contender, there should be no question that he will be the Sixth Man of the Year.