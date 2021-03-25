NBA
NBA Daily: Five Trade Deadline Predictions
Bobby Krivitsky makes five predictions as to what might happen on the day of the NBA Trade Deadline.
The March 25 Trade Deadline is finally here. But it just doesn’t feel the same as in years past.
The NBA’s new play-in tournament, which has expanded the potential playoff field to 10 teams in each conference, combined with the impact COVID-19 has had on the players and league at large has severely limited the buzz around the 2020-21 deadline. There’s reason to hope, however.
As always, deadlines spur action. And there are plenty of teams that desperately need an upgrade. So, even if there are few deals completed, there could still be plenty of fireworks that change the postseason picture.
Without further ado, here are five predictions for what will happen before the conclusion of the trade deadline.
No More Than 10 Trades
The first is short and sweet: last year, 13 trades commenced on deadline day. Of course, that preceded the pandemic and the inception of the play-in tournament, which are the driving factors in the prediction that there will be no more than 10 deals prior to the 3 p.m. ET deadline.
Kyle Lowry Gets Moved
For all intents and purposes, Kyle Lowry wields an unofficial no-trade clause. If he tells the Toronto Raptors he wants to spend the remainder of his career with them, he’s not getting dealt. However, if he informs the team’s President of Basketball Operations, Masai Ujiri, he desires to get traded to a title contender, then this prediction will come to fruition.
Lowry, who turns 35 on deadline day, is on an expiring contract. So, beyond the Raptors wanting to do well by their franchise icon, this is a case where the player holds most of the leverage. Losing him for nothing would be missing out on an opportunity to strengthen their long-term outlook.
As for where Lowry might end up, it’s been reported that his preference is the Miami HEAT. Miami, of course, would push to get a deal done without offering Tyler Herro. But, if they low ball Toronto, that would open up the opportunity for another team to swoop in and snatch Lowry for themselves.
Namely, the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only is Lowry a Philadelphia native, but the 76ers have some enticing young pieces of their own to offer, including Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle.
Still, expect the HEAT to get a deal done some way or another. Jimmy Butler is 31 and Pat Riley, perhaps better than anyone, knows how quickly a window into contention can slam shut — if they can add Riley, they just might get back to the NBA Finals.
The Boston Celtics Land Aaron Gordon
Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon reportedly made his trade request weeks ago but is now having second thoughts. That’s not particularly surprising, considering Gordon has spent his entire seven-year career with the Magic, who drafted him fourth overall back in 2014.
Furthermore, he has another year left on his contract, so the Magic aren’t at the risk of losing him for nothing in free agency if they don’t move him before the deadline. That’s why any team interested in acquiring Gordon’s services is going to have to pay up to get him.
Now, that doesn’t exactly jive with the reputation of Danny Ainge, the Boston Celtics’ president of basketball operations, but it’s evident Boston must make a deal to turn their season around. A first round pick along with either Romeo Langford or Aaron Nesmith is an offer Boston might hold out at, but it’ll likely cost more to land Gordon who, at 25-years-old, matches up perfectly with the timeline of Boston’s best players, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Additionally, Gordon isn’t a mere rental, either, while he is one of the few players seemingly available that could realistically help the Celtics out of the rut they’ve found themselves in this season.
Yes, losing two first round picks and a potential chip like Langford or Nesmith could hurt Boston’s future All-Star pursuits. That said, if Boston can’t turn their season around and do it fast, there may not be future All-Star pursuits to ponder. Expect Ainge, in a fashion almost entirely atypical of Ainge, to find a way to get a deal done — even if he has to overpay just a bit.
Lonzo Ball Stays Put
The New Orleans Pelicans enter the deadline with a 19-24 record and don’t currently qualify for the play-in tournament. That said, Lonzo Ball is having quite a productive season, averaging 14.2 points, 5.6 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals while taking 7.8 threes per game and making them at a 38.5 percent clip. A restricted free agent, Ball is expected to demand $15-20 million annually and the Pelicans don’t seem too keen on paying him anywhere near that.
That said, New Orleans isn’t going to trade the 23-year-old for nothing. The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly interested, but neither team has offered anything substantial; if teams aren’t willing to step up their offers, expect the Pelicans to just hold him for the rest of the season.
Harrison Barnes Does the Same
Harrison Barnes is having arguably the most productive season of his career. He’s averaging 16.3 points to go along with career-highs of 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Barnes is also shooting a career-best 57.2 percent from inside the arc.
A reliable two-way wing whose presence is beneficial to the development of the Sacramento Kings’ two most important players, De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, Barnes is earning $22.2 million this season with his contract set to decline over the next two seasons. Combine that with the fact that the Kings are still in the mix for the play-in tournament and they seem poised to keep the veteran. Ultimately, if it doesn’t work out, the team can always move him in the offseason.
For now, expect him to remain in Sacramento.
NBA PM: Who’s On The Move?
As the trade deadline nears, who will make the splash to take their team to the next level?
As the trade deadline nears, many teams are looking to acquire a player that will take them to the next level. Whether it’s an outside playoff team looking to lock themselves into a spot, or a team that wants to ascend to contender status, moves are going to be made.
It’s one of the biggest days in the NBA, all on a random Thursday in March. There are plenty of names being thrown around, but here’s a rapid-fire look at the bigger names that might be on the move soon. Now, who’s going to be the difference-maker for a new squad?
Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
The seventh-year forward has requested a trade from the Orlando Magic, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. The Magic are headed for another lottery appearance and, with all of the injuries they’ve suffered this year, it’s time to blow it up. Gordon has been a piece that they have not been willing to deal with in past seasons, but the years have added up.
And, according to the Action Network, the Boston Celtics are the favorites to make the move for Gordon. The potential package may include two first-round picks and Marcus Smart for Gordon and Evan Fournier. This move would add more length and shooting to the Celtics as they look to make a playoff run as well as replacing Smart with a better shooter.
While the Celtics are currently 21-22 and the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, Gordon has made it clear to the Magic that he wants to join a contender. The Golden State Warriors have tried to acquire the power forward too, per Alex Espinoza.
The Houston Rockets also reportedly have tried to trade two first-round picks for Gordon in recent days despite not being his ideal fit. Moving on from Gordon should be a priority for the Magic as they start yet another rebuild.
Potential Suitors: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Portland Trailblazers
Lonzo Ball, New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans point guard has been at the forefront of the trade market in recent days with multiple teams being thrown around. Ball is having a career year with highs in every scoring category, including an improved free-throw percentage up from 56.6 to 76.7 percent this season, per Basketball-Reference. Ball would be a great fit on many teams as his crafty passing and consistent three-point shooting can translate well into any offense.
The Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks are all in on getting Ball, according to the New York Post. Out of the three, the Bulls would likely be the best fit as Ball could play alongside Zach LaVine as they attempt to make a playoff run. The Hawks could be another great fit for Ball as his lethal shooting next to Trae Young would make for a scary guard duo for opposing teams.
The Knicks are very interested in Ball but could stand pat and wait until he hits free agency this summer as they would be his rumored top destination.
Potential Suitors: Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks
John Collins, Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks have been shopping their power forward publicly for some time now, but is now the time to move him? Following the firing of Lloyd Pierce, the team has completely turned it around under new head coach Nate McMillan and is back in playoff contender in the East. Collins has been a big part of the Hawks’ newfound success this season, averaging 18.3 points and 7.8 assists per game to go along with a 37.4 three-point percentage.
As a new report by Bleacher Report surfaced, it’s a bit questionable that Collins will be moved considering the teams out of sorts demands for a return of first-time All-Star, Jaylen Brown. It’s probably safe to assume that the Celtics are done in conversations for Collins as the Hawks reached too far. I
Ultimately, it does not make much sense to trade a trove for Collins because he will be a restricted free-agent that many will consider offering a max contract to. The Dallas Mavericks have also been a big suitor for him as he has balled out against them in previous matchups, per Sports Illustrated. A big three of Luka Dončić, Kristaps Porziņģis and Collins would be scary as they would be able to score at all levels.
Additionally, the Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves have also been involved in trade discussions with Atlanta.
Potential Suitors: Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings
Victor Oladipo, Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets are expected to move Victor Oladipo before the deadline Thursday, according to ESPN. Oladipo has gotten back to pre-injury form this season averaging 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game over 29 games for the Indiana Pacers and Rockets. The former All-Star shooting guard could be the biggest name to move at this year’s deadline. After being the prized piece in the James Harden trade, it became clear that it was unlikely that he would remain with the team in the future.
Entering the final year of his four-year, $85 million contract, there’s chatter about Oladipo’s interest in either the Miami HEAT or the New York Knicks during free agency.
According to CBS Sports, the Dallas Mavericks are another team that has an interest in Oladipo, but could wait until free agency to make their swing at him. Will one of the three teams step up and try to acquire him now and re-sign him to a new contract? Tomorrow’s the day to find out.
Potential Suitors: Dallas Mavericks, Miami HEAT, New York Knicks
Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors
The veteran point guard for the Toronto Raptors has been involved in trade talks in recent days, as the Raptors have started to blow up as a team internally. Amidst all of the drama surrounding Pascal Siakam and head coach Nick Nurse, Lowry’s name has been one that has been talked about around the league as a potential trade target. The six-time All-Star’s play has remained at that level this season as he averages 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.
While in negotiations for a new contract with Toronto, Lowry could still be on the move – with two potential interested teams in the Miami HEAT and the Philadelphia 76ers, per NBCSports. The HEAT would be a good fit for Lowry as they have not had Goran Dragić or Avery Bradley fully healthy for most of the season.
With Lowry on the floor alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, the team could realistically threaten the Brooklyn Nets for the Eastern Conference title and another shot at the NBA Finals. The 76ers are an interesting fit as they have All-Star point guard Ben Simmons leading the offense. If they were to acquire Lowry, he may come off the bench, a move that would give them the best sixth-man in the league.
Potential Suitors: Miami HEAT, Philadelphia 76ers
Harrison Barnes, Sacramento Kings
The Sacramento Kings forward has gotten buzz in the trade market these past few months, and Thursday is their big chance to cash in this year. Sensibly, Kings are expected to shed his salary as they do not look like a playoff-caliber team this season and could use the assets to build around their budding star, De’Aaron Fox. Barnes is having his best season in Sacramento thus far, averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game – but he’ll bring veteran leadership no matter where he ends up.
Barnes is still under contract for another two seasons and makes rotational sense for loads of contenders. The Denver Nuggets have shown interest in the former champion, according to the Denver Post, as they look for another wing to play alongside Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.
The Boston Celtics were once rumored to be in on Barnes but as the deadline nears 𑁋 that has died down.
Potential Suitors: Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets
All of these players are hot names on the trade market right now, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see any one of them on the move before tomorrow’s deadline. Will Kyle Lowry be the last piece that makes the HEAT a threat in the Eastern Conference once again this season? Is LaVar Ball right that Lonzo will end up as a Knick this year? Is a team going to unload their assets for a player like John Collins or Victor Oladipo as opposed to waiting for free agency this summer?
All of the questions will be answered by 3 P.M. ET tomorrow – so let the madness begin.
Deadline Watch: It’s Time to Sell
Who might look to sell at the trade deadline? Who should? Ariel Pacheco takes a look at a few teams to keep an eye on as we close in on the trade deadline.
The play-in tournament has more teams in the thick of the playoff race than ever. While that might make for more compelling games as the season winds down, the downside is that there are fewer teams willing to sell at the trade deadline.
That said, there are, for sure, teams that have no chance to even make the play-in and should look to sell. But who, exactly? Let’s take a look.
Sacramento Kings
The Kings have quite a few interesting pieces that playoff contenders should be interested in. Harrison Barnes may be their most appealing trade candidate, as he is only 28-years-old, is under contract past this season and is having a career year. He can play either forward position while being a plus-defender and shoots the three-pointer at a nice clip.
The Kings also have a decision to make on Richaun Holmes, who is set to be a free agent this upcoming offseason. Sacramento has played significantly better when Holmes has been on the floor, but he’s due a new contract and, given his play, it’s expected to be a hefty one — will they look to cash out or keep him long-term? Either way, he should continue to contribute at a high level for whichever team he might play for after Thursday.
Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III are some other names the Kings might look to move were the right deals to come along.
Other pieces that the Kings could move for significantly smaller returns or even buyout include Cory Joseph, Nemanja Bjelica and Hassan Whiteside. If they decide to throw in the towel on the 2020-21 season, Sacramento could be one of the busiest teams at the deadline.
Orlando Magic
The Magic have seemingly been in this spot for a few years now, but things could be different this season. It is unlikely they move All-Star big man Nikola Vucevic, but the Magic have plenty of other appealing names to offer up. The Boston 0Celtics and Houston Rockets are both rumored to be interested in Aaron Gordon, who has requested a trade. Gordon has been in trade rumors for a few seasons now and this may be the year Orlando looks to move him.
The Magic are likely to trade Evan Fournier as well. Set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Fournier and his ability to shoot and score will entice plenty; expect any in need of some offensive pop to take a look at him. Terrence Ross could also be traded, but he is under contract past this season and the Magic might just hang onto him for now.
Houston Rockets
The Rockets have already begun selling off their pieces. They sent PJ Tucker to the Milwaukee Bucks last week, but they are not done just yet. Victor Oladipo will more than likely be shipped off, perhaps the New York Knicks or Miami HEAT, as he rejected an extension offer from the team prior to the season and isn’t expected to re-sign. The problem is that his value is arguably at its lowest right now, due to past injuries and his relatively poor play this season. Would a team give up a first round pick for him? Maybe, but Oladipo’s rumored interest in Miami might scare potential suitors away.
Eric Gordon is another name that could be moved, but his contract would make it quite difficult to do so. The same could be said for John Wall, who has looked solid after he missed most of the 2018-19 season and all of the 2019-20 season due to injury. Danuel House could also be on his way out, as his two-way ability and size will be something teams could use down the stretch.
Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak. They are rapidly falling out of the playoff race and could look to acquire assets for the future. It is unclear how willing they are to sell, but if they are, they’d garner plenty of attention ahead of the deadline. Kyle Lowry would be the best name available and could bring back a significant haul, despite the fact that he’s a free agent at the end of the season. Lowry wants to retire a Raptor, so any decision with Lowry is likely to be a mutual one.
Norman Powell is another name they could move. In the midst of a career-year, he has a player option for next season that will he will likely decline. That said, Powell could be a key piece on the bench of a team just trying to make the playoffs or seriously win a title. The Raptors are just two years removed from an NBA championship and, while either of these moves wouldn’t likely signal a full rebuild, a re-tooling of the roster is certainly in order.
New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans have been one of the more confusing teams this season. As talented as they are, they’ve struggled constantly. Lonzo Ball’s name has been up in the air, as he’s set to hit restricted free agency where he’s expected to demand a major raise, one the Pelicans seem reluctant to pay him. The Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls, among others, could all throw their names in the hat for Ball.
J.J. Redick is also available — and it would seem more likely that he will be bough out than traded. Eric Bledsoe is someone the Pelicans would probably love to move, but he has a rather expensive contract that goes beyond just this season.
What Does Charlotte Do Without LaMelo Ball?
With LaMelo Ball out for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, Drew Maresca explores what’s next for Charlotte.
LaMelo Ball was the odds-on favorite to win Rookie of the Year. He still very well may win the award, but his rookie season is likely finished after just 41 games.
Ball fractured his right wrist on Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. While Ball hasn’t been officially ruled out for the year, he probably won’t return to the court this season, according to ESPN.
It’s hard to see a silver lining when a team’s best player goes down for the season – but they do, in fact, exist.
First of all, celebrate the Charlotte Hornets’ luck and/or decision-making. Ball has been really good, to put it lightly, averaging 15.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds over 28.6 minutes per game – and he’s been even better as a starter.
Granted, the Hornets had the luxury of selecting third, meaning that in a draft with three noteworthy players, a decision was made for them – and it worked out for the absolute best. Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman both look great, but Ball has been extra-special for two key reasons – his vision has been even better than advertised, and his three-point shot is significantly more advanced than expected (37.5%).
He’s not only the readiest to impact the game now, but Ball also has the highest ceiling.
But it’s a short victory lap for the Hornets, who have their work cut out for them – beginning immediately.
Charlotte is currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and just two games ahead of the tenth place-slated Indiana Pacers. They signed Gordon Hayward this past offseason, indicating they’re ready to try to win some games – so the Hornets need to make some tough decisions.
With or without Ball, the Hornets will benefit from a playoff run. And even if they don’t qualify, the Hornets will get much-needed experience down the stretch of the regular season or via the play-in tournament. Remember, there are young guys on the Hornets who have never been to the postseason (e.g., Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Devonte’ Graham).
But at least as important as experience is the opportunity to take stock of their roster. There are major decisions that must be made. Without Ball in the lineup, the Hornets can decide who to build around, and who to let walk or trade. So here are three decisions the Hornets should make as soon as possible.
Figure out what you have in Vernon Carey Jr.
Carey Jr. was a relatively high second-round pick (32nd overall) in 2020. And despite the fact that the Hornets are still in a quasi-rebuild, Carey Jr. is receiving just 3.7 minutes per game with the NBA club.
Yes, he’s undersized (6-foot-9, 270 pounds), but the kid has potential. He averaged 17.8 points per game last season at Duke, posting six 25 and 10 games – numbers that include a 26-point and 17-rebound effort against Pitt and 31 and 12 against California.
NCAA performances don’t always translate, but Carey Jr. has also impressed in the G League, averaging 16 points and 9.4 rebounds per game in 14 games. He’s run the floor, displayed good footwork and shown a decent mid-range shot.
There’s really no pressure to do anything with Carey Jr. immediately, but why not learn more about him now? He has to be tested at some point, plus his build and skillset appear to translate nicely. Use the remainder of what looks to be the last throwaway season for a while to find.
Decide what to do with Terry Rozier and Devonte’ Graham
Rozier or Graham are both quality NBA players. But they’re also both creators, so playing either alongside Ball leaves the Hornets vulnerable to the better backcourts in the NBA. Considering LaMelo Ball is obviously the Hornets’ point guard of the future, they’ll need to devise a plan.
Of course, Charlotte can keep all three (Ball, Rozier and Graham) – although playing all three together is nearly impossible given the height of Rozier and Graham (both 6-foot-1).
Further, keeping both means fewer minutes for Malik Monk. But there’s pretty clearly not a need for three, 6-foot-2 (or smaller) guards on a roster when none of them are your true cornerstone point guard.
Ideally, this decision could be made over the remainder of the season, but Graham’s salary comes off of the Hornets’ books following it – meaning that a trade is only viable through Thursday. Meanwhile, Rozier is signed through the end of 2021-22.
What to do with Malik Monk
Monk was a highly-touted prospect out of Kentucky in 2011, when he was the 11th pick in the NBA Draft. Fast forward to 2021 and the Hornets’ backcourt is over-crowded. More often than not, Monk has been the odd man out.
Monk is playing 21.3 minutes and scoring 12.3 points per game on 41.8% on three-point attempts. That works out to 20.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3 assists per-36 minutes.
At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Monk is an undersized shooting guard and an average defender. He appears to be best suited as a sixth man who can score off the bench. Charlotte, like any other team, needs a bench. But, as discussed above, there are more than enough undersized guards on the Hornets roster.
So the question must be asked – is Monk part of Charlotte’s future? He’s received inconsistent playing time all season. He didn’t play at all in any of the team’s first 17 games. Since then, his time has varied, playing at little as 13 minutes and as many as 31.
Monk can play a role in Charlotte. The question is: do the Hornets want him to? They’ll have to figure this one out relatively quickly, too, as Monk is due a qualifying offer for 2021-22 ($7.3 million).
It’s unfortunate that Ball will miss the remainder of his rookie season for everyone – himself, the team and the fans. But the Hornets should see it as the opportunity it is – no more pressure, no more expectations. They can get down to brass tacks, prioritizing future pieces, identifying needs and – if they’re shrewd enough — trading away redundant pieces.
Charlotte was already on the come-up, Ball’s injury doesn’t affect that. But there is work to do now, and it should start over the next few days.