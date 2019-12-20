NBA
NBA Daily: Fixing The New York Knicks
Despite adding a number of veterans this past offseason, the New York Knicks have started 2019-20 poorly. Drew Maresca purposes the framework of four trades the Knicks should explore.
The New York Knicks are playing better basketball of late. They’re 3-3 under interim head coach Mike Miller and they’ve won three of their last four games. They also recently added former EuroLeague and Cleveland Cavaliers coach David Blatt as a basketball operations consultant. That, naturally, is an improvement on the usual state of affairs, albeit marginally.
But on the whole, the Knicks have been pretty awful this season. They’re 7-21, good for a .250 winning percentage and last season wasn’t much better. In 2018-19, New York won just 17 games and they haven’t fared much better in most of the previous 17 seasons either. Over that span, they’ve made the playoffs only five times, won a grand total of six playoff games and advanced beyond the first round once.
Clearly the organization must embrace wholesale changes before any real progress is made. Despite public support to clean house, the odds are much higher that any front office changes will wait until the offseason. There, the franchise would theoretically conduct a comprehensive search (and go through a complete courtship of Raptors’ Masai Ujiri).
So it looks like there will be at least one more trade deadline for which Knicks fans must make do with team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry. If not more, knowing the typical chain of command in Manhattan. Still, the pair could easily operate out of desperation, which should scare fans a little more than usual. But the pressure is fair: After all, they are responsible for many of the current players and they hired (and fired) David Fizdale.
On the bright side: The Knicks signed six veterans this past offseason, many of whom should garner some level of interest from contenders around the league. Simply put, New York should seriously explore moving all of them. As is, the current roster is unable to leverage their skill sets and are nowhere near competing for a playoff berth – let alone a championship. And with the trade deadline and February coming quickly down the road, the Knicks should be proactively reaching out to teams around the league.
But it’s not just Marcus Morris who should interest contenders. There’s also Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington, Elfrid Payton and Reggie Bullock — all of whom are essentially on expiring deals thanks to 2020-21 team options attached to all of their contracts. Bullock might be the most challenging to move of the bunch since he has yet to suit up in 2019-20 due to a back injury. However, even Bullock is nearly set to return and features a very team-friendly contract at $4 million guaranteed in 2019-20 and a team option for next year.
Julius Randle is an even tougher sell since his contract is also guaranteed for 2020-21, with a team option for the following year — but more on that later.
The Knicks mustn’t worry about hanging on to their veterans and winning a few extra games this year — and hopefully the front office operates with the team’s best interest in mind instead of their own. Assuming they do, what might they get in return? Let’s explore four plausible trades that would help the Knicks in the near future.
Marcus Morris to the Los Angeles Clippers for Maurice Harkless, Jerome Robinson and LAC 2020 1st rounder
This is an easy one since the framework of it was named as a jumping-off point by Zach Lowe earlier this week, essentially. Lowe suggested Morris in exchange for the Clippers’ 2020 first-round pick, Harkless and Patrick Patterson. Possibly, the Knicks could do even better.
Knicks fans are torn on the idea of parting with their leading scorer. Here’s why that’s flawed logic: While he’s publicly embraced the idea of playing in New York, who wouldn’t put on a happy face when auditioning for a longer-term deal? Remember, Morris is an unrestricted free agent following this season. He can play nice, build up his credibility around the league and sign with whichever contender has the biggest need and fits best in 2020.
Further, even if Morris were to re-resign, how much would it cost and for how long? Morris is already 30 years old and likely that the Knicks won’t be competitive until at least 2021-22 – when Morris will be 32.
But he fills a need now for the Clippers. Morris is a hard-nosed defender that is averaging 18.8 points per game and is shooting 47.7 percent on 5.9 three-point attempts per game.
However, Harkless – who is only 26 and expires after this season – and Robinson – 22 and the No, 13 overall pick in 2018 — combine for only 9.2 points over 36 minutes per game. They possess at least enough upside for the Knicks to make this deal, but Morris would help the Clippers far more than Robinson and Harkless currently do.
And to the Clippers supporters that would they’re giving up too much: Remember that Morris’ services will be highly sought after and Los Angeles’s 2020 first-round pick will be a late first-rounder.
Wayne Ellington to Philadelphia for Zhaire Smith and salary filler
Philadelphia 76ers fans probably won’t be thrilled with this idea, but it’s practical for both teams.
When open, Ellington is a guaranteed bucket. Yes, he’s shooting a career-low 30.4 percent on 3.8 attempts in 14.3 minutes per game — but much of that has to do with the fact that the Knicks rotations have been problematic and unpredictable. He’s shot better than 36.8 percent on at least six three-point attempts per game in each of the last five seasons — plus he’s a career 37 percent three-point shooter. Do you know what the 76ers need more of? You nailed it: Three-point shooting.
Giving up on the lottery-selected Zaire Smith so early in his career is definitely a gamble, but he hasn’t even appeared in an NBA game yet this season. He has appeared in eight of the Delaware Bluecoat’s 14 games (the 76ers’ G-League affiliate) in 2019-20, where he is averaging 12.4 points on an eFG% of 54.9. He’s also grabbing 4.1 rebounds and dishing 2.0 assists over 27.6 minutes per game — not bad stats, but not what you hope for from a lottery pick, and certainly not in the G League.
This one is made additionally complicated due to the fact that the 76ers are incredibly cash strapped but that works in the Knicks’ favor. Since Philadelphia will struggle with the idea of reworking their cap to offer a rookie extension to someone that hasn’t been able to crack the rotation, the Knicks can help. The 76ers are projected over the cap and the luxury tax line through at least 2022 and they must pick-up Smith’s $4.9 million team option by October 2020 for 2021-2022.
What’s more, rookie Matisse Thybulle has succeeded in the minutes that were previously thought to be Smith’s — so, everybody wins.
The 76ers’ championship window is currently open, and they should look to add players who will help them secure a championship. And unless they think they can re-add JJ Redick, Ellington fills a void for Philadelphia.
The Knicks would have to take on additional salary, but the framework of this trade is more important than a few extra bucks here or there.
Elfrid Payton and the Knicks’ 2023 second-round pick to Miami for Dion Waiters and the HEAT’s 2023 first-round pick
This one is mostly about the HEAT’s desire to get out from under Dion Waiters’ withering contract. Waiters has been suspended this season for ingesting marijuana-infused gummies and then calling out sick before posting a photo on Instagram depicting him on a boat — plus some detrimental conduct for good measure. Rumors have buzzed about Miami wanting him gone before he does any damage to a roster that has gelled more than anyone anticipated.
Yes, an unprotected first-rounder is a hefty price to pay – especially so far in the future, by which time anything could happen to the HEAT’s roster — but that’s the price they’ll probably have to pay. Teams know the HEAT are desperate. And waiving him would carry a big cost since he’s fully guaranteed this season ($12.1 million) and next season ($12.65 million). Instead, the HEAT and Knicks should swap Waiters for Miami’s 2020 first-rounder and Elfird Payton.
Somehow, Payton could actually help the HEAT. The Knicks backcourt is jam-packed with Frank Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Payton, which has prohibited the latter from getting more minutes. But don’t be fooled, Payton still has some upside. He’s still only 25 and — despite suffering a hamstring injury earlier this season — has posted a 16.6 PER, 8.4 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals over 22.3 minutes per game. Further, he’s secured 20 assists and zero turnovers in his last two games combined. He might not be a full-time starter, but he’s more than capable of contributing to a championship-caliber team.
And the Knicks can afford to waive Waiters – or maybe give him another chance at rehabilitating his image – because they aren’t going to contend before his contract expires anyway.
Julius Randle to Indiana for Myles Turner
While this could be a tough sell for Indiana, Turner has not blossomed the way many had hoped he would. He’s averaged 12.8 points per game for his career — but only 11.3 in 30 minutes per game this season. Turner, too, has also underwhelmed on the glass (5.8 rebounds per game) and in the mid-range (shooting only 46.2 percent from three to ten feet and only 14.3 from 16 feet to the three-point line) this year.
And while Randle has disappointed this season, he’s given fans hope of late. Last season, Randle set career highs in points (21.4) and three-point shooting (34.4 percent). Over the last four games, he’s recaptured his 2018-19 mojo, posting 21.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on shooting 36.8 percent from three-point range.
Indiana benefits because they could finally unleash Domantas Sabonis at center while adding a versatile low-post scoring threat to help buoy the Pacers as Victor Oladipo continues rehabbing his quad. Ridding themselves of an extra two years of salary — Randle’s deal has a team option following 2020-21, whereas Turner’s doesn’t expire until 2023 — is a plus too.
And for the Knicks, they return a still-highly regarded prospect who could fit nicely alongside their current center, Mitchell Robinson.
The bottom line is this: The Knicks shouldn’t worry about fit yet. As of now, New York should focus on amassing as much talent as possible. If there are overlaps at certain positions, so be it. That was the attitude toward the point guard position last February when they brought in Smith Jr — and it forces the best player to earn his spot.
The Knicks could also decide to appease ticket holders and build a makeshift “winner.” Naturally, they could mortgage their future for some combination of Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday and Kevin Love. They might even make a run at a playoff push — and they might be fairly competitive next year. But it’s not sustainable and it doesn’t answer any long-term problems.
Ultimately, with no front office moves on the horizon, the Knicks must be prudent and deliberate in every decision they make — even then, they need to make moves now before teams begin looking elsewhere.
NBA
NBA Daily: Sixth Man of the Year Watch — 12/20/19
Montrezl Harrell has long been known primarily as a roll threat, driving to the rim for thunderous dunks. This season, though, it is his post-up game that is making him such a threat off the LA Clippers’ bench. Doug Farmer revisits his Sixth Man Watch.
It would be premature to award the Sixth Man of the Year award to anyone only a third of the way into the season, but as long as the top two names on the list are from the same team, it would seem logical to think that solitary bench should produce the eventual winner.
There is, however, an increasing sample size from a sharpshooter that may make this a three-name race sooner rather than later.
Derrick Rose — Detroit Pistons
After missing five of six games in early November, it took a while for Rose to find his early-season groove — he opened the season averaging 20.8 points in the first six games. He is finally back to that, averaging 19.6 points across the last five games, while also averaging 6 assists per game, including 12 in a win at the Houston Rockets last week.
With the Pistons currently a game out of the playoff standings, Rose will not have many chances to shine on the national landscape, dampening his hopes of hardware, but there is no longer ground to stand on if debating his on-court abilities when healthy.
Dennis Schröder — Oklahoma City Thunder
Averaging 22.1 points in the last 10 games, Schröder has played a key role in the Thunder going 7-3 in that stretch, adding a plus-66 on-court rating in the stretch. Most of the NBA expected Oklahoma City to sell off its pieces this season, but sitting in the No. 7 spot out West complicates that thinking a bit. What better way to keep a long-loyal, small-market fanbase invested than hanging around the playoffs even during a rebuild?
If (arguably when) the Thunder starts taking trade calls, Schröder’s $15.5 million for one more year is not an albatross of a contract given his recent play. It may not be the carrot of a deal, but it could make the numbers work in a tolerable way for the franchise on the other end, especially if he keeps shooting a career-high 34.1 percent from deep (minimum two attempts per game).
Dāvis Bertāns — Washington Wizards
A quick glance at Bertāns’ season stats does not impress all that much, his 15.8 points per game seeming middling given his 46.2 percent from beyond the arc. Through Nov. 15, he had more games in single digits (6) than in double digits (4). Despite his strong shooting, the Wizards were not getting him enough looks.
That has all shifted the last few weeks, scoring 21.6 points across Washington’s last nine games, and hitting 49 percent of his threes. What stands out is not just that Bertāns is making his threes at an absurd rate, but that he is taking 10.7 per game while doing so. There was reason Jack Winter put Bertāns’ name alongside the game’s best shooters.
“But the jump Bertans has made to join the exclusive shooting club reserved for the likes of J.J. Redick and Joe Harris is stunning nonetheless. After mostly serving as a weak-side floor-spacer and pet play shooter, Bertans is hunting threes this season while exuding the confidence and conviction of a true marksman with every step he takes on the floor.”
Lou Williams — Los Angeles Clippers
Discussing the Clippers’ threats, Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders arguably paid Williams more of a compliment than he did their two MVP-caliber forwards.
“You talk about two MVP candidates in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard,” Saunders said last week. “And then you talk about maybe one of the best closers of this generation, and I don’t say that — I don’t think I’m off-base on that, in terms of Lou Williams.”
There are, at any given time, 3-5 players worthy of that “MVP candidate” description. Across an entire decade, there might be that many players total fitting “one of the best closers of this generation.”
Saunders was not exaggerating, despite Williams’ fourth-quarter ejection Thursday night in a Los Angeles loss to the Rockets. The rare dud from Williams still included three assists, part of his career-high 6.2 per game. It has been said before in this space, and it will be said again: The thought of one of the best closers of the generation, a true bucket-getter in every sense of the word, adding veritable distribution skills to his game should send shivers up the spine of any title contenders in the Clippers’ path this spring.
Montrezl Harrell — Los Angeles Clippers
Harrell will never be the high-end scorer Williams sometimes is, but Harrell has added to his game this season such that he can score in nearly as many ways as Williams does. In jumping his average from 16.6 points per game last year to 19.0 this season, Harrell has become a more dynamic offensive weapon. Specifically, Los Angeles head coach Doc Rivers pointed to the intentional use of Harrell on the block, rather than just on cuts to the rim.
“We didn’t post him as much last year,” Rivers said. “We’re doing it a lot this year, and he’s scoring. He’s one of the more efficient guys in the post in the league.”
Those post-up opportunities originate in many forms, but their viability cannot be denied.
While Harrell’s work at the rim has hardly changed, taking 77 percent of his shots there last season and 74 percent thus far in 2019, he has been assisted on only 58 percent of those this year, compared to 73 percent last season, per CleaningTheGlass.com. The rolls to the rim are still a distinct part of Harrell and the Clippers’ game, but it is no longer the sole part or even the vast majority.
Of course, he also continues to affect the game on the other end of the court, as well, blocking a shot or stealing the ball on three percent of plays, again per CleaningTheGlass.com.
As long as Harrell remains this complete a player for a title contender, there should be no question that he will be the Sixth Man of the Year.
NBA
NBA Daily: Is Milwaukee’s Best Enough?
The Milwaukee Bucks sit atop the NBA at 24-4 as they head into a date with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. Even as they steamroll through the league – aren’t their problems from last year still the same? Drew Mays examines.
Before falling to the Luka Doncic-less Dallas Mavericks on Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks won 18 games in a row. And they didn’t just win – they won big, with an average margin of victory of 15.4 points per win. Despite being without Luka, the loss to Dallas wasn’t a bad one – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 48, and it’s hard to have a “bad” loss after an 18-game winning streak.
The streak brought the Bucks to 24-4, tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the best record in the NBA — no other team has fewer than seven losses.
The Bucks have flattened opponents. Even still, has there ever been a 24-4 team with more pressure to continue dominating?
Their recipe for success is the same as it was last year – great offense, great defense and a lot of Giannis. Milwaukee is second in field goal percentage on the third-most three-pointers made and attempted per game. They are fifth in free throw attempts, first in rebounding and first in points per game at 121. It’s nearly impossible to not have success with those kinds of numbers.
Giannis is having another monster season, even more impressive than his MVP one of last year. He’s averaging 31.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on 56.4 percent from the field. Even more importantly, he’s hitting 32.1 percent of threes on over five attempts per game. That’s huge for opening up his already-unguardable game. If he gets that number up to around league-average, there won’t be a player in the league that can stop him.
All of this notwithstanding, the problems that plagued Milwaukee and led to the four straight losses that ended their season last year still exist.
Outside of Giannis, Milwaukee has only two double-digit scorers: Khris Middleton, who has admittedly stepped up his game from last year, and Eric Bledsoe. Middleton has increased his field goal percentage by five points and his three-point percentage by over three. That consistency and efficiency is all-important to Milwaukee’s postseason dreams, as he’s really the only other player the Bucks can count on. As such, it’s imperative Middleton sustains this level of play for the rest of the season.
Bledsoe, as always, is an interesting case. He was a borderline All-Star last year and was one of the best defensive guards in the Eastern Conference. He famously flamed out in the playoffs, however, shooting 41.1 percent from the field, 23.6 from three and being almost unplayable at times. He’s only made two playoff appearances as a full-time player (the last two seasons with Milwaukee) and has underperformed in both. Worse, he looks timid – and when one of your only three playmakers is lost, you can’t win in May.
Their problems from last year are still prevalent because Milwaukee arguably got a little worse — they lost Malcolm Brogdon, who is now balling out with the Indiana Pacers. Brogdon was a key cog in their machine last year, a vital ballhandler and spot-up shooter. They’ve replaced his minutes with an amalgamation of Wesley Matthews, Donte DiVincenzo and Sterling Brown. DiVincenzo and Brown are young and have yet to make a playoff mark; Matthews has loads of playoff experience, but his play has fallen off in recent years and he will never be a primary playmaker.
The rest of the roster, with old faces and new — the new being Kyle Korver and Robin Lopez — are role players, guys who are comfortable with their place on the totem pole, but players who likely won’t be able to give more than expected. George Hill was excellent in this past postseason — he upped his Bucks’ regular-season numbers of 6.8/2.6/2.1 on 42.8 percent from the field and 28 percent from three to 11.5/3.5/2.8 on 53.4 percent from the field and 41.7 from three — but can that really be expected again, especially in his age-33 season? Our bet is no.
All of this really means one thing: The buck stops with Giannis. That seems obvious, and maybe it is. But the elephant in the room grows bigger by the day: The MVP will be offered the Supermax this summer. If Milwaukee falters again, even if it’s in the Finals, Giannis appears likely to reject it and eventually become a free agent in the summer of 2021. The bidding wars would be at an all-time high.
Giannis remaining a Buck likely relies largely on their postseason performance this season. Losing in the same way as last year, or worse, in a poorer way than last year, could be the first domino in Giannis’ departure. Accordingly, Milwaukee has to perform…and the bad thing is, the team has the same particular issues as last year, regardless of their ridiculous start.
The Bucks have been feeling the pressure for a while, and it will continue to mount. They will likely be buyers in the trade market over the next few months, looking for another established, dependable player to fill in around Giannis.
But the same Bucks who dropped four in a row to miss out on a winnable Finals matchup are the same as the Bucks who take the floor against LeBron at 24-4 tonight. No matter how well they play, Giannis’ future in Milwaukee rides on his ability to carry this team in the playoffs this season.
Because just like this past spring, the rest of the roster won’t be enough unless he does.
NBA
NBA Daily: Taking Stock In Carmelo Anthony
Now that we’re about a month into the Carmelo Anthony era in Portland, Matt John examines whether this experiment has benefited in the Trail Blazers’ favor so far.
Carmelo Anthony’s return to the NBA last month caused a major divide among viewers.
When he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers, optimists believed that Carmelo never really got a fair shot when he was with the Houston Rockets last season and would thrive in a different scheme. Pessimists believed that Carmelo’s struggles both with the Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder gave enough evidence that his prime was not only over, but that his effectiveness as a player was gone.
Now, with ‘Melo having played 13 games with the Blazers this season, we’ve come to the following conclusions:
- He’s doing better in Portland than he did in Houston
- He’s been an upgrade over Mario Hezonja and Anthony Tolliver
Okay, that’s selling Carmelo pretty short there because those two “accomplishments” don’t really count for much these days. He flat-out stunk in Houston, so it’s best that we don’t revisit that disaster. Plus, Hezonja and Tolliver, while not scrubs, are both journeymen for a reason. Carmelo’s wildly impressed the masses because he’s done far more than what’s listed above.
For the contract Portland gave him when they brought him in, Carmelo has done a wonderful job given the circumstances. So wonderfully, in fact, that it didn’t take long for them to make sure he’d stay the whole season.
You would think this wouldn’t be surprising since it’s Carmelo Anthony for goodness sake. Lest we forget, the guy was out of the NBA for almost an entire year. Then we see what he’s been doing and ask ourselves, “How did nobody want this guy?”
‘Melo is averaging almost 17 points a game on 42/43/80 splits. He hasn’t been very efficient from the field as a whole, but his ability to still put the ball in the bucket has given Portland a necessary boost. Despite that he hasn’t been automatic night-in and night-out, his presence is proving to be a positive for the Blazers.
First, Carmelo has an overall net rating of plus-7.9 for Portland, good for third among players who have played at least 100 minutes behind, well, who do you think?
In fact, the three-man lineup of Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Carmelo is plus-8 when they’re on the floor together. Offensively, the three work quite well together. They post an excellent effective field goal percentage — 56.9 percent — as well as true shooting percentage — 60.3. They even have a solid assist-to-turnover ratio (2.05). Defensively, they allow 105.5 points per 100 possessions. That is as mediocre as it gets, but it far from nullifies what they can do on the offensive end as a trio, scoring 113.5 points per 100 possessions.
That group together makes the fourth-best three-man lineup on the team going by net rating. If that isn’t enough proof of ‘Melo’s good work, note that the three lineups ahead of Lillard-McCollum-Carmelo all have Carmelo in them.
But let’s backtrack for a second. The same Carmelo Anthony who struggled to make it work with Russell Westbrook and Paul George — and definitively failed to support James Harden and Chris Paul — is somehow thriving next to Dame and CJ? Two players who, as good as they are, don’t have the same reps as the aforementioned names?
The following theory may sound confusing, so bear with me here. The reason why Carmelo is playing better is that Portland is letting him play more of his style while also having his offense fit within the team’s offensive scheme.
Over the last two years, OKC and Houston both tried to turn Carmelo into more of a three-point marksman, which made him have to change up his game. It’s not that he wasn’t a good three-point shooter in years’ past. It was that he didn’t rely on his floor spacing to make him a premier scorer.
In his noble attempt to adapt to both teams, Carmelo put up career-highs in three-point attempts a game, but taking away his mid-range game may have confused him on what shots his team wanted him to take, hindering his production on the floor.
The Blazers, by contrast, are letting Carmelo take a lot more two-pointers as he did during his heyday. He’s not hitting them at a good rate — shooting 42 percent in that department — but taking 72 percent of his shots from below three-point land is a return to form for him. By going back to his old game, ‘Melo no longer has to try to be something he’s not. Because his shot selection has more variety, he actually has become a better three-point marksman, shooting near 43 percent from distance on 4.2 attempts per game.
That also has to do with his baskets being assisted, as 91 percent of his three-pointers are on assists. This means that even though he’s playing more like his old self, Portland is finding him in his spots. Almost 45 percent of Carmelo’s two-point shots are assisted too, which is the highest percentage he’s had since his days with the Denver Nuggets
To be fair, his shots with the Thunder and the Rockets were also heavily assisted, but now that he’s in a role in which he doesn’t have to overthink where he shoots, he’s thriving again — to a certain extent.
Yet, it’s not the offensive end where Portland has benefited the most from Carmelo. In what has to be a twist no one saw coming, it’s defensively where Portland has gotten better with him on board.
Portland allows 5.5 fewer points per 100 possessions when Carmelo is on the court, which is the best among the team’s active players who have played more than 100 minutes. Going by defensive rating, the last time Carmelo Anthony helped his teams tremendously on the defensive side was in his last half-season in Denver, where the Nuggets allowed 3.3 fewer points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor.
Portland doesn’t boast exactly an elite defense right now — it has the 21st-rated defense — so Carmelo’s sudden defensive impact is a welcome sight for them.
These are what you call winning basketball plays
STREAM HERE: https://t.co/dzCfH15Shm#RipCity pic.twitter.com/wdXR49QG4Q
— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 17, 2019
Even while he’s gone back to his old roots offensively, this development defensively may show a metamorphosis in Carmelo Anthony’s game. From his days as a New York Knick to his brief time as a Rocket, the best ‘Melo ever did on the defensive end was being neutral on the floor, and that was rare.
So, has this been a success? While Carmelo has helped the Blazers out a bit, they haven’t gotten that much better. When he first came to Portland, the Blazers were 5-9. Since then, they’ve gone 6-7, which doesn’t exactly make his addition look like a franchise-saving move. It does, however, make it look like adding someone like him wouldn’t prove to be a negative like the doubters once thought.
The real question is, will this continue throughout the season? The “small sample size” excuse isn’t the reason why this is being brought up. It’s that Portland is going to go through a lot of changes in the next coming months. Zach Collins will be coming back in a matter of weeks. Jusuf Nurkic aims to be back before seasons end. Those guys could influence what kind of minutes Carmelo is going to see.
It possibly could have been less had it not been for Rodney Hood’s injury which will put him out indefinitely. With him out, there will be more scoring required for Portland to keep its offense humming. They also have team-friendly contracts to use to get bigger fish. Carmelo’s place on the team will depend on if they use them in trade and who they trade for.
No matter what happens, Carmelo Anthony is back everyone, and he’s not going out on a whimper.
That in and of itself is a victory.