NBA
NBA Daily: Four Playoff Teams With Slumping Players
Heading into 2020 there are four teams that are teetering on the edge of success and Chad Smith identifies the players who need to flip the switch soon.
As the NBA season pushes on into the New Year, front office executives now have a solid understanding of their team’s makeup — and as the year gets closer to February, tough decisions will need to be made. Two of these are fringe playoff teams while the other two are right on the bubble of being a serious championship contender. In either case, their fates may be tied to the underwhelming play of one of their key players.
For some organizations, the problem is more than one player simply underperforming. The San Antonio Spurs, for example, have fallen flat on their faces this season. While LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan are the easy targets, the young backcourt of Bryn Forbes and Derrick White are equally to blame for their subpar performances this year.
Expectations were high for all of these teams even before the season began. As the calendar flips to a new year next week, not all of these organizations have lived up to those expectations. Is there time to turn it around? Or must moves be made because of it?
Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic
After a sensational season a year ago, Orlando has not been able to replicate those same magical performances. While Nikola Vucevic missed 11 games with an injury and Evan Fournier got off to a rough start, the Magic still don’t even resemble the same team that won 42 games last season. They are currently three games under .500 at 14-17 in spite of their thrilling upset victory over Philadelphia recently.
After exploding onto the NBA scene over his first three seasons, Gordon doesn’t seem to have the same burst and pop that he showed early on. Some lower body injuries may be taking their toll on the big man, as his athleticism isn’t quite what it used to be. That is a big part of Gordon’s game too as he is very good at many things but isn’t elite anywhere.
After averaging 17.6 and 16 points per game respectively during the last two seasons, Gordon is at just 13.3 this year. His shooting percentages are down across the board, as are his rebounding numbers. Gordon is shooting 69 percent from the free-throw line and just 29 percent from three-point territory. Orlando will need him to become more productive and more consistent for them to return to the postseason.
Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
Once the Lakers landed their second star in Anthony Davis, we pondered how Kuzma would fit into the equation. After an excellent rookie campaign and a fantastic sophomore season, the forward has struggled to find his place in the rotation. His scoring average has dropped seven points from last season and, understandably, both his rebounding and assist tallies have suffered as well. Most of this can be contributed to his minutes dropping from over 33 per game to just 23 this year.
There have been many times in which Kuzma looks like he is just pressing, trying to do too much, especially when he knows he is about to be subbed out of the game. Playing alongside two superstars is something Kuzma has never done before, so trying to find a comfort zone on a complex team has proved difficult.
The Lakers have been rolling for most of the season and — despite this current four-game losing streak — they are clearly a title contender as one of the best teams in the league. A healthy duo of Davis and LeBron James is obviously vital to their success, but finding a way to incorporate a talent like Kuzma will be key in solidifying their playoff rotation. Or, if Kuzma never quite figures it out this season, the Lakers will be active near the trade deadline, it is safe to assume.
Mike Conley Jr., Utah Jazz
Simply put: The Jazz have been on a roller coaster ride this year. They went from being the darling Cinderella favorites after acquiring Conley this summer to arguably the most disappointing team one quarter into the season. The poor play from Conley was an apparent problem, but the solution remains less than obvious.
It was more than just the abysmal numbers for the 12-year veteran, unfortunately. He was adjusting to a new offense and a new system for the first time in his career. Needless to say, one of his biggest strengths was running the pick and roll/pop with Marc Gasol for so many years. And although Rudy Gobert brings his own major contributions, the fit hasn’t been the same for Conley. Not having the shooting threat to kick to has caused severe problems for Utah.
Just as it seemed Conley had turned the corner, he went down with a hamstring injury that has sidelined him for nine of the last ten games. Not being able to be on the floor with his new teammates is not ideal, but it has given Joe Ingles the opportunity to run the point, which has paid big dividends for the Jazz. They’ve gone on a solid tear lately but will need Conley to solidify their place in the Western Conference.
Gary Harris, Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets have arguably the deepest roster in the league — time and time again, it has been proven on multiple occasions this season. While Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have established themselves as the stars of this franchise, it truly is a team effort in every sense of the word. Case in point: Denver has 12 guys that can legitimately produce on any given night. Better, the Nuggets have six players averaging double figures in scoring, but every player averages less than 18 points per game.
Harris’ production has dwindled over the last two seasons, often finding himself in the middle of a logjam at his position. His minutes are higher than last season but his production has still gone down. Harris has been oozing with potential since his second year in the league, but he has yet to blossom into a great player. Right now, he doesn’t rank anywhere near the top 100 in any significant statistical category.
Denver’s hopes of a title don’t hinge on Harris becoming an All-Star-caliber player, but if he is able to become the player we saw during the 2017-18 season, it would likely solidify their place as one of the best teams in the league.
Ultimately, the respective campaigns may not hinge on these four players in terms of making a deep run during the postseason. However, very clearly, if the Magic, Lakers, Nuggets, Jazz want to reach their truest, highest team-wide potential, they’ll need the play of this lot to improve massively. Come February, will these franchises be back on track or will a trade need to circumvent the issue? Heading into January and a new decade, thankfully, we won’t need to wait long to find out.
NBA
NBA Daily: Troy Brown Jr. Seeing Increased Role in Washington
During another injury-riddled campaign for the Washington Wizards, Troy Brown Jr. has started to find some important growth at the highest level, writes David Yapkowitz.
Injuries are never something that NBA teams want to deal with, but they’re an unfortunate part of the game — ask any franchise, they’ll agree. But when NBA teams get hit with injuries, it usually opens up opportunities and playing time for other players to step up and contribute.
The Washington Wizards are currently in the midst of an injury epidemic with six players likely out for their next game — and, of course, that’s in addition to John Wall, who will miss the entire season with an Achilles injury.
Looking down the Wizards’ roster, one player who has the opportunity to really establish himself and emerge as a reliable option at this time is Troy Brown Jr. Brown has had somewhat of an inconsistent start with the Wizards and his role as a rookie last season was a bit up and down.
He spent time with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards G League affiliate while seeing limited minutes with Washington. This season, he’s bounced back and forth between being a starter and coming off the bench. In any case, he’s found himself in a different situation this season in a rather quick amount of time. It’s been a bit of an adjustment for him, especially now that he’s dealing with the wear and tear of a full 82 game season.
“Obviously, the biggest thing is my playing time. It’s the situations that I’m in, the role that I’m playing, those are the biggest things right now. I’m just taking on more responsibilities this year,” Brown told Basketball Insiders.
“Another big thing I had to learn was we play 82 games now. You’ve got to be able to move on, you’ve got to be able to play the next one. You can’t dwell on the last game for too long.”
As a rookie, Brown saw playing time in 52 games with the Wizards including 10 starts. In 14 minutes per game, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Thankfully, it seems, Brown really had the chance to develop his game during his time with the Capital City Go-Go. He only played in 11 games with Capital City but showed an ability to be a scorer and a facilitator; putting up 16.6 points per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line.
In the past, NBA players often saw the G League as being something negative and a punishment to be sent down. For a new age of up-and-comers, however, the perception of the league has changed over time and Brown definitely found it to be beneficial to his development.
“I would say so just because I wasn’t getting a lot of playing time with the Wizards,” Brown said. “To be able to be on the floor and actually get some reps in, I feel like that definitely helped.”
Now that Brown is seeing regular NBA minutes, he’s had to make an adjustment to the way he’s used to playing. When he was at Oregon, he played an on-ball role and acted as a primary facilitator for the Ducks. Needless to say, playing with the ball in his hands has long been his strong suit.
But with the Wizards, he’s had to change his game a little bit. When he was moved into the starting lineup in early November, he took on more of an off-ball role by playing small forward. He admits that he’s still not quite sure about his role, but that he’s just trying to figure out how best to fit in with the team.
“I’m still trying to figure it out,” Brown told Basketball Insiders. “Right now, the biggest thing is just trying to find my spots and do whatever I can to impact the game and help the team. Right now, I’ve been trying to cut and play off-ball, things like that.”
The Wizards have two capable ball handlers in Isaiah Thomas and Bradley Beal, so it’s not all that surprising that the team has asked Brown to take more of an off-ball role. It’s a role that Otto Porter thrived in when he played off Beal and John Wall too, notably.
In any case, Brown has had a solid season thus far while he’s adjusted. He’s since moved back to the bench, but the youngster has tallied 9.4 points per game on the season while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. He’s also pulling down 5.5 rebounds and dishing out 2.3 assists, which, given the circumstances, injuries and context is an exciting development in Brown’s game.
He grew up watching both Thomas and Beal in the NBA and, for him, it’s been a pleasant experience to learn how to play off of them.
“I’m just trying to figure out when to get my shots up and stuff like that. That’s definitely one of those things that playing with [Thomas and Brad] and trying to figure that out together, that’s something that’s humbling,” Brown told Basketball Insiders. “These are guys I watched when I was younger. It makes you keep going and understand that there’s more to it than basketball.”
As the season progresses, Brown, like any developing player, has areas that he’d like to improve upon as he continues to grow his game. Offensively, he has things he’d like to work on — but the other end of the court is where he wants to make a name for himself.
“I just want to be able to hit more shots and make plays for my teammates,” Brown said. “And defensively, it’s being able to be a defensive stopper each night, especially on All-Star players.”
He’s still a work-in-progress, but if the recent contributions are any indication, the talented Brown is well on his way.
NBA
The Timberwolves Are Pushing The Limits Of Process
The Minnesota Timberwolves are steadfastly adhering to their revamped offensive attack. Just how long should they keep firing up bricks from three before making changes?
Andrew Wiggins caught the ball at the top of the floor. As Noah Vonleh set a screen to his left, Wiggins sensed Eric Paschall’s momentum shift toward the pick and Willie Cauley-Stein position himself behind it. He quickly rocked the ball from side to side before before planting hard off his right foot, rejecting the screen for a clear path to the rim.
As Wiggins’ long strides creased the paint, Jacob Evans dug off the near wing to muck up his drive and Draymond Green left the far corner to meet him at the basket. Instead of kicking the ball out to an open teammate, the simple play that marked his headline-grabbing start to the regular season, Wiggins jumped to loft a tough runner over the outstretched arms of Green and a recovering Cauley-Stein.
The ball bounced twice on the rim before falling through, one of Wiggins’ 10 scores on a night he took 27 shots – and the Minnesota Timberwolves managed a paltry offensive rating of 98.1 in a loss to the lowly Golden State Warriors.
There were extenuating circumstances involved in the Timberwolves’ 11th consecutive loss, and again on Thursday when they broke the league’s longest losing streak by beating the Sacramento Kings in double overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns, after all, has been sidelined with a sprained knee since Dec. 18.
No one ever doubted his value to Minnesota. The gap in overall quality between he and his teammates might be bigger than that of any other franchise player and the rest of his roster, even accounting for Wiggins’ improvement this season. Towns is indispensable to the Timberwolves.
That’s been obvious for years, and comes as no surprise. But as Minnesota fully and steadfastly embraces the wholesale change in philosophy being pushed by Gersson Rosas and Ryan Saunders, it’s become readily apparent just how much the success of that shift relies almost solely on Towns.
The Timberwolves ranked 26th in three-point rate last season, and dead last during Tom Thibodeau’s first two seasons in Minneapolis. They made a concerted effort to abandon that old-school offensive approach during the offseason, going so far as to place stickers all over the floor indicating expected points per shot attempt.
It worked. Minnesota is launching 38.7 percent of its shots from deep this season, the league’s fifth-highest rate, per Cleaning the Glass. That 10 point uptick compared to last year’s number is the biggest in basketball.
The Timberwolves turned over half their rotation this summer, searching for players who fit the broad outlines of their revamped two-way style. But the entire league is always looking for shooting, especially on the cheap. Rosas just didn’t have the spending capital to lure highly sought-after free agents to Minnesota. Picking sixth in a two-player class, he was never likely to find an immediate contributor in the draft, either.
Those constraints are becoming increasingly hollow excuses for Timberwolves fans frustrated by their team’s emphasis on threes despite a roster sorely lacking in viable shooters. Minnesota is knocking down just 32.6 percent of its triples, second-worst in the league. It’s somehow even less accurate from the corners.
Jarrett Culver, connecting on an unsustainably awful 19.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts, is the NBA’s worst three-point shooter among players taking at least 2.5 tries per game. Treveon Graham ranks second on that list, and Josh Okogie ninth. Shabazz Napier hasn’t played enough minutes to qualify, but is hitting 21.9 percent of his 4.3 attempts per game. Not even Robert Covington, bombing away at 32.9 percent, has been a semi-reliable long-range shooter.
But at least defenders pay Covington and Jeff Teague some measure of respect away from the ball. The same can’t be said for Minnesota’s other role players. If multiple players stationed beyond the arc aren’t guarded when they’re one pass away or on the weak side of the floor – like on the possession above against Golden State – the central advantage of the Timberwolves’ five-out offensive attack fails to materialize altogether.
Towns’ presence at least partially compensates for that spacing dynamic. Minnesota scores 17.2 more points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, the highest mark in the league. Wiggins’ true shooting percentage is six points better with Towns playing next to him, too, evidence of the latter dragging would-be rim-protectors out to the perimeter. In seven games without Towns this season, Wiggins is shooting an ugly 18-of-35 from the restricted area, accuracy lagging far behind his season-long total.
It speaks to Towns’ transcendent talent that he’s proven a true offensive panacea this season. The Timberwolves’ system clearly suits him, and has helped turn Wiggins from a debilitating salary albatross to an abjectly positive on-court contributor.
Big picture, those are the takeaways from Minnesota’s sweeping transformation that really matter. The Timberwolves immense struggles of late, with and without Towns, wouldn’t be so disappointing if their hot start hadn’t artificially inflated expectations. They’re not a playoff team, even as the bottom keeps falling out of the West’s top eight.
The process indeed looms larger than the results for Minnesota during the early stages of its evolution. But if Towns and Wiggins aren’t consistently gleaning the benefits of their team’s newfound emphasis on three-point shooting, for how long should the Timberwolves’ awful shooters keep firing away with abandon before changes are made – to the roster, rotation, or offense?
Only Rosas and Saunders know the answer.
NBA
NBA Daily: Wilson Chandler Getting Acclimated On The Fly
Injuries have thrust Wilson Chandler into a major role with the Brooklyn Nets. Drew Maresca caught up with him to discuss expectations for the 12-year veteran, as well as his thoughts on retirement, medical marijuana and a number of other items.
Wilson Chandler is a unique NBA player. He’s more willing to speak with the media than most, and when asked a thoughtful question, he’ll provide an even more thoughtful response. Since the summer, Chandler has tweeted and discussed his thoughts on many topics that are somewhere between sports and societal issues. So this writer had a laundry list of items to discuss.
“I’ve never played football – especially at that level,” Chandler told Basketball Insiders when asked about retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. “But I respect Luck’s decision. I can’t imagine what his body’s been through. I respect his decision for him and for his family and his body and where he was mentally.”
Chandler’s comments about Luck’s retirement are relevant to the NBA – namely because, as a professional athlete himself, he too must contend with (often times incorrect) perceptions about himself.
“Sometimes, fans look at it like, ‘What would I do in that situation?’ But you’re not in their shoes,” Chandler continued. “And I think he (Luck) made a great decision for himself and his family and his future.”
Chandler signed with the Brooklyn Nets this past offseason, in part, because it gave him an opportunity to compete for a championship. His season got off to an unusually-late start thanks to a 25-game suspension for PEDs. He first suited up for the Nets on Dec. 15.
He’s only five games into his tenure with the Nets, but the is area isn’t new to Chandler. He was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2007 and spent more than three seasons in the Big Apple before being sent to Denver in the Carmelo Anthony trade.
“New York is always amazing,” Chandler said. “It’s different, though, being here than being in Westchester (where the Knicks training facility is) or Manhattan. Brooklyn is a different vibe.”
Chandler emphasized the importance of team culture in his decision to sign with the Nets.
“It always starts at the top,” Chandler said. “Ownership is great (in Brooklyn). Sean [Marks] is great. He hires great people under him. The new assistant GM is great. Kenny [Atkinson] is great. His coaching staff is great. His PT staff is great. The weight training staff is great.
“Not only are they really good at their jobs, but they’re really good people, too,” Chandler continued. “He (Marks) does a really great job of putting a team together with great players and good people in the locker room. I don’t think there’s one person in the locker room that dislikes someone else on the team, or even on the staff.”
Chandler’s signing was overshadowed by that of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. But if you understand Chandler’s game, then you already knew he was going to impact the team on and off of the floor.
In his 11-year NBA career, Chandler has established himself as a capable offensive contributor and a versatile, skilled defender. He’s played on a number of playoff teams, including the Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. He averages 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for his career, and he posted career highs of 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 2014-15 in Denver.
But Chandler downplayed his expectations regarding his role coming into Brooklyn, and he certainly didn’t expect to be staring down the barrel at a significant one so soon. On the contrary, Chandler probably thought he would be the eighth or ninth guy in the rotation.
And his suspension probably effected his outlook pertaining to his role with the team. But then, no one foresaw all of the injuries the Nets have had. The most recent one, David Nwaba’s Achilles injury on Dec. 16, all but guaranteed that Chandler would have to step up.
When asked how he felt after watching another Nets wing go down with an injury, Chandler downplayed his part in the solution.
“With David (Nwaba) going down, and Shump (Iman Shumpert) came in and played. I don’t think my role is going to increase dramatically,” Chandler said.
“I think it’s going to be more pressure on guys like Spence (Dinwiddie). His role’s been big, but now it’s going to be even bigger,” Chandler continued. “Guys like me and other role guys just have to play our part and make it easier on him.”
But Atkinson reaffirmed this writer’s suspicions following a game on Dec. 21 – that Chandler is not your run of the mill role player.
“I think he’s going to have to carry a scoring burden,” Atkinson said about Chandler. “Of course playing defense and rebounding is his forte, but we’re going to need him to score maybe more than he has in the recent past on that second unit. He’s more than capable. He’s still trying to find his rhythm, but we’re going to need him down the line.”
So here we are – with Chandler still getting acclimated while being asked to play a major role. And he’s being asked to do so for a fairly prominent franchise that expects to advance beyond at least the first round of the playoffs.
He’s struggled so far, averaging only 5 points on 7.1 percent from three-point range and 4.6 rebounds in 20 minutes per game. But the rust was never going to shake off this quickly; Chandler and Atkinson have both since conceded that.
But at least Chandler maintained his conditioning – to such an extent that he was dubbed “Captain Cardio” by his teammates prior to his return – which allows him to play extended minutes and log more minutes more quickly than he would be able to otherwise. And knowing the veteran, he will be back to his old self sooner than later.
With 12 professional seasons under his belt — one of which was played in the Chinese Basketball Association for Zhejiang Guangsha — and having played for five different NBA franchises, Chandler’s views on the game have understandably changed over the years. But despite his veteran status, Chandler hasn’t given any thought to retirement just yet.
“I honestly have no idea (when I’ll retire). I just go with the flow – where my body takes me,” Chandler said with a grateful chuckle that subsided quickly as his train of thought shifted. “There’s also the part that, you know, a team has to want you.
“Last couple years, we’ve seen more veterans looking at not having jobs,” Chandler continued. “And that’s kind of scary, also. And it’s just a different game, a younger game.”
Pain management was a logical next step in our discussion given that we’d already covered training staffs and retirement.
“I haven’t heard anything on discussions about marijuana with the league (and the NBPA), but it’s only a matter of time,” Chandler said. “We can’t be the only league not allowing it. There’s so many benefits – not even necessarily smoking. It can be CBD gummies for pain. It’s so many things it can help with.
“It’s a matter of time,” Chandler said emphatically. “It’s the future. I mean, it gives us a choice other than alcohol or opioids and other things guys get addicted to. And CBD being banned is unfortunate. It’s might not be tested for specifically, but I think it flags the same as marijuana in a test. And there’s just so many false statements on marijuana and how it’s a gateway drug. I think alcohol and opioids are more of a gateway drug. Some people drink casually or socially and then you have alcoholics. You got people who can operate fine and some people can’t.”
Chandler is the consummate professional and he’ll eventually figure out his offensive struggles. But he’s more than just that.
He’s also patient and introspective, and he’ll set a great example for teammates. He’ll help bridge the gap for the Nets. But if he can hit his stride later this season and contribute at his normal level into next season when Irving, LeVert and Durant are all back, the Nets have another versatile wing in their arsenal, which can be even more dangerous than expected; Chandler is only signed through 2019-20.