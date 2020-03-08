NBA
NBA Daily: Golden State’s Hiatus Is Almost Over
A few blows have put made the Golden State Warriors go on a hiatus since June, but Matt John goes into detail as to why the league should fear them even more when they return.
A couple of days ago, the Warriors recalled Stephen Curry from their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz, which cued loads of jokes from NBA Twitter. Needless to say, the sport is better when it has one of its biggest icons back and healthy following a prolonged stint on the sideline. The Warriors may have lost in his return, but Curry was up to his old tricks again even with such a depleted roster.
It doesn’t even matter either as the Warriors’ season had been decided months ago — but everyone was just glad to see Curry back. Come to think of it, the NBA needs the Warriors back, period. We need the band back together. We don’t need The Hamptons 5 together again necessarily – and thankfully, we won’t – but let’s remember that it was the pre-Kevin Durant roster that revolutionized the NBA with their emphasis on both spacing and positionless basketball.
Sadly, we’re not going to be able to watch those guys because of all the bad breaks they’ve had dating back to last June. Durant is gone. Klay Thompson is on the shelf until next year. Curry’s played four games total. Since Draymond Green’s specialty is holding it all together, he’s done less than ever this season because there was nothing to hold together.
Losing all those guys, even with D’Angelo Russell as suitable consolation prize, set the Warriors so far back that, even with Green, the only tasks they could do this season was develop former lottery picks like Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender, cash in on players who had no future there like Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III and deal with players that fell into a little bit of both – hi, Willie Cauley-Stein — all while being one of the worst teams in the league.
Basically, the Warriors have been going through exactly what the 1998-99 Chicago Bulls went through. The only differences being that the Bulls’ first season post-Michael Jordan was shortened by a lockout, the Warriors kept the Dennis Rodman of the group – so to speak – and, of course, their best players will all be back next year and are still very much in their prime.
We know how good the Warriors will be when they have everyone back on their squad. In fact, don’t be shocked if they win more games than they lose now that they have Curry back along with Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins from here on out. Golden State as the favorite night-in and night-out made things a little predictable over the last few years. For the first time since 2014, we’re going to see someone else represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.
Although no one wants injuries, parity is a welcome change of pace on that side.
But the Warriors will return to full strength when next season starts, and they’re going to have more at their disposal than just the Splash Brothers and Draymond Green. Indeed, while Kevin Durant is no longer there to form the atomic bomb that was the Warriors from 2016-2019, Golden State is going to have plenty of reinforcements that should put them back at the top as they had been for half a decade.
First is the inclusion of Andrew Wiggins. So far, Wiggins has been fine since coming over to the Bay Area. Averaging 20 points on 46/33/70 splits, as well as 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists, is nothing to sneeze at. It hasn’t led to many wins, but just about everyone knows that’s not his fault.
Everyone also knows that when Curry and Thompson are re-integrated, Wiggins’ numbers will fall when he takes a backseat to them, but that might just be perfect for him. We’ve seen what happens when you count on Wiggins to be the No. 1 guy. Maybe he was never slated to be the man to lead your team to success. Instead, a supporting role might be more ideal
So far, the sample size is admittingly small to pass any sort of judgment, however, there are some encouraging signs that should make them optimistic about Wiggins turning into the perfect complementary piece. Not from Wiggins, but from the other young pieces they’ve developed.
That starts with Chriss, who had one foot out of the league when Golden State picked him up. Draymond Green, among others, vowed that Chriss had what it took to be in the league at the beginning of the season. The early returns weren’t great, and Chriss is averaging merely average numbers – 9.2 points and 6.1 rebounds – but anyone who’s watched him knows that it isn’t that simple. In fact, he’s come along quite nicely since mid-January.
Since Jan. 20, Chriss is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds on 61 percent shooting from the field. What makes those numbers look promising is that while any skeptic would say that it’s a classic case of good stats/bad team numbers, Chriss wasn’t doing that for the first month or so. Because Golden State was afforded the time to focus on his development, he’s getting them results now. If they are molding Chriss into the big scouts thought he could be back in 2016, the Warriors have to believe they can do the same with Wiggins.
Again, Golden State should not expect to develop Wiggins into being a star. If they do, then they got a massive steal. They don’t need that from him though. They just need him to be the third option behind Curry and Thompson. With a lesser role, he may be able to exert more energy on the defensive end. With their opponent’s attention focused more on stopping Golden State’s backcourt, Wiggins should expect more open shots. His 33 percent shooting from distance this season isn’t too encouraging — but his near 40 percent mark from distance the shot is wide open most certainly is.
Golden State broke the regular-season record when they had Harrison Barnes as their primary wing. If Wiggins thrives in that role, then the Warriors shouldn’t see too much of a dropoff from the days of Kevin Durant.
It’s not just the young guys that they are developing already… but the young talent they’ll be sure to get over the next few years.
Like everyone else that has tread through a season of losses, the Warriors should be getting a shiny lottery prospect to develop for the next few years on a cheap rookie contract. This year’s draft is going to have some high-potential guys coming out. Whether it’s James Wiseman, Anthony Edwards, Lamelo Ball or Cole Anthony, we’re most likely going to see one of those guys be put next to the likes of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
And they’re likely going to get another high lottery pick thanks to the D’Angelo Russell trade, too. The pick that Minnesota gave up to get Russell is only top-three protected next year and, if it doesn’t convey, it’s completely unprotected. The Timberwolves have shown some progress since the deals they’ve made at the deadline, but they’re going up against a Western Conference with very few teams aiming to tank.
The Warriors already had the pieces in place to form a contender last season. Now, they have the pieces to turn their reign into an era of triumphant basketball only comparable to the San Antonio Spurs.
When the Splash Brothers are at full strength next season, their opponents in the Western Conference will be even stronger than they were before. This time, LeBron James could see them in a round that’s not the NBA Finals. The same goes for Kawhi Leonard, too. Even James Harden and his team have doubled down on building a team designed to stop them. It may be the toughest all-around challenge they’ve had to face since they exploded onto the scene.
We all know how good these guys are when they take the court. For now, we just have to bear the current roster while the world’s greatest show remains on intermission. Once it’s over, the Golden State Warriors will be back.
And they’ll be hungry too.
NBA
NBA Daily: Elite Scorers Redefining What’s Possible
Norms are hard to challenge everywhere. That’s especially true in the NBA. Drew Maresca examines the new normal for NBA scoring leaders, which includes playing at a faster pace and leveraging deeper three-pointers.
The NBA has had a number of different eras throughout its existence. The modern era of basketball began sometime between 1998 and 2003. Since the modern era and even before, it’s been extremely rare that two or more players average 29 points per game or more in the same season.
It’s actually only happened four times in the past 17 seasons: In 2005-06, Kobe Bryant (35.4), Allen Iverson (33.0) LeBron James (31.4) and Gilbert Arenas (29.3) all accomplished it; it happened again in 2009-10, when Kevin Durant (30.1) and James (29.7) did so; another time in 2015-16, when Stephen Curry (30.1) and James Harden (29.0) both did so; and once again in 2016-17 with Westbrook (31.6) and Harden (29.1).
The last time that four or more players averaged at least 29.0 points per game was that ’05-06 campaign, and the time before that was all the way back in 1987-88.
And yet here we are, more than halfway through the 2019-20 season with five players currently averaging at least 29.0 points per game. FIVE!
Presently, Harden (34.9), Bradley Beal (30.4), Trae Young (29.6), Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.6) and Damian Lillard (29.4) are all averaging more than 29.0 points per game.
And while drawing a line in the sand at that number might feel arbitrary, it’s a very real barrier that there few have broken through. And remember, there have been five seasons since 2003-04 that the NBA scoring champion averaged less than 29.0 points per game.
Before we get too far, it’s worth pointing out that this list could be even longer. Three of the very best scorers on the planet aren’t on the list for a variety of reasons: Curry, Westbrook and Durant.
Westbrook is still getting acclimated to playing alongside Harden in Houston, but he’s averaged more than 32 points per game since 2020; and if he averages 32.25 points per game over the final 20 games, he’ll finish the year at exactly 29.0. Meanwhile, Durant will miss the entire 2019-20 season and Curry has been sidelined for the majority of it. So while this season has forced many to rethink what’s possible, it could have been even crazier.
But it’s not as if the NBA just recently received an influx of scorers. Sure, there are some newcomers on the list, but it’s not as if the top scorers in 2019-20 are hands down better scorers than we’ve seen before. So what’s driving the uptick? This writer posits a theory that points to two stylistic changes: More shot attempts and a willingness to shoot the ball from beyond the three-point line.
First, a bit about the players’ willingness to take deeper shots. The deep three burst onto the mainstage fairly recently. Curry made sure we were all aware of it in Feb. 2016, when he sealed a game against the Durant and Westbrook-led Oklahoma City Thunder. That wasn’t the first time a player launched a long three-pointer, but it might have been the first time it was done and everyone watching assumed it had at least as good of a chance of going in. But one player isn’t the rule, he’s the exception.
However, since that night, we’ve seen Damian Lillard casually take and make 30-footers in the 2019 playoffs with perfect form. Trae Young has launched more than his share in his short time in the league, too. And then there’s LeBron James, who has made at least two 30-plus footers in only the last week – both of which were taken as if to say, “anything you can do, I can do better.”
Since 2003-04, two main things have changed: Star players are now also three-point shooters — and they’ve annexed lots of additional space from which they shoot — but coaching plays an equally important role in players taking longer three-pointers, as well. Modern coaches have relinquished some control for the greater good. Can you imagine Phil Jackson or Jerry Sloan allowing their players to remain in the game after shooting a 30-footer with 17 seconds left in the shot clock? Unlikely would be a generous way to put it. But modern coaches understand that it’s in their best interest to let their players play with freedom and pace.
The other integral aspect that has enabled more players to score at a flabbergasting pace is….pace. In basketball terms, pace is defined as the number of possessions per 48 minutes a team has. It’s a fairly straight forward concept. And ever since coach Mike D’Antoni showed off his “seven seconds or less” offense, teams have done their best to replicate it — despite the fact that it was publicly disparaged and disregarded as a fad.
A quick examination of the average pace across the league reveals that it has quickened pretty dramatically over the last few decades. The average pace in 2019-20 is 100.2. Last season, that number was 100.0. The year prior, 97.3. and it continues on that exact upward trajectory back to 2003-04, when the average pace was only 90.1. Pace affects the scoring average of elite players very directly because with a faster pace comes more possessions, which translates into additional touches for a team’s go-to scorer.
Basketball Insiders caught up with the New York Knicks’ defensive anchor, Mitchell Robinson, to discuss spoke the increase in elite scorers around the league.
“Yeah, I think it’s more just more field goal attempts,” Robinson said. “If I’m in the paint, not too many guys come down there. Some guys don’t care and come anyway. But most take outside shots instead of coming in. Leads to more points, long rebounds, more possessions.”
But field goal attempts are only part of the equation. Players have to convert field goal attempts, and NBA defenses continue to learn new schemes to keep players from touching the ball.
And yet, elite players are scoring more than ever before. Spoiler alert: It’s because they’re that good.
“Players are just getting sharper and working harder on their craft,” continued Robinson. “LeBron (James) been shooting those half-court shots in pre-games for a while (whereas other greats might not have). So if he takes that in-game, it’s gonna be like a warm-up.”
The uptick in elite scorers’ averages can be mostly attributed to an increased pace, as well as a more open game thanks to players shooting from a longer range. These innovations have made the game more aesthetically pleasing, but they’ve also enabled players to be more effective than ever before.
We are currently experiencing an offensive renaissance. The last few years showed us the speed at which basketball can be played, and this season shows that elite players must be picked up the second they cross half-court. When thinking back to the 1990s, five or more players averaging 29.0 points per game or more might’ve seemed impossible.
It’s exciting to consider what unattainable and unwritten rules will be challenged next.
NBA
High-Performance Mindfulness: Mental Blocks
Jake Rauchbach breaks down mental blocks and their significance in the player development process.
One of the most overlooked parts of the performance process is mental blocks that hold players back.
What are mental blocks?
Mental blocks are the psychosomatic disruptions from memories that are still lingering within a player’s subconscious mind.
We will break these down further in a moment, but first, let’s talk about muscle memory also known as the subconscious mind.
The Subconscious Mind
Your subconscious is the habitual, unconscious or routine based part of you rooted in emotion and feeling. It makes up 95% of your overall brain capacity.
To put that in perspective, on average, your subconscious is responsible for running the tasks in your life approximately 22.8 hours during your day. Your conscious mind is responsible for the other 1.2 hours.
Unlike your conscious, your subconscious can operate thousands of functions all at the same time. It is tied into the autonomic nervous system and your fight or flight response.
As players and coaches we also often talk about muscle memory, but we are actually referring to is the subconscious mind.
Now here is the thing — a player’s jump shot, ability to make good decisions in the pick-and-roll and scoring efficiency is all based on muscle memory.
If muscle memory is just really just another way to talk about the habitual part of the mind, also known as the subconscious mind, then as coaches what we are trying to get done with any type of player development program is to instill positive subconscious habits that improve performance for players.
These habits, if honed and refined, should automatically kick-in during the game when it matters most.
Many times this does not happen. Let’s talk about why.
The Gap
In a perfect world, practice repetition automatically and always generates in-game statistical performance.
Of course, we do not live in a perfect world and there is another variable outside of skill development, video and strength and conditioning that affects performance.
This variable boiled down is the effectiveness that the subconscious mind has for processing through mental and emotional upset.
When this process is ineffectual it can block a player’s ability to translate practice reps to in-game improvement.
Just like the rest of us, players go through experiences that are emotionally charged. Those negatively charged emotions can end up short-circuiting a player causing problems on the court.
The number of inputs that players process through compared to the common person is generally more, and magnified as they move up the ranks.
Mental and emotional elements from bad games, embarrassing moments, marital struggles and injury recovery experiences can all cause problems if they pile up and are not resolved.
Take into consideration that a player’s subconscious remembers every experience (positive or negative) that he/she has ever been through in life, and it becomes apparent that finding an efficient way to eliminate thoughts, emotions, and feelings that impede performance is vital.
Mental Blocks
Think about bad games, losses or embarrassing moments that lingered. This same dynamic holds for players with both on and off-court experiences.
The longer these aspects are allowed to hang around, the more they imprint within the muscle memory, the bigger the issues they can cause for the player regarding performance.
These, my friends, are mental blocks.
When mental blocks exist there are generally no amount of shots, weights or film that will optimize improvement until the underlying psychosomatic issue is neutralized first.
In these cases, mental and emotional processes that zero in on the muscle memory of the player is what is called for.
Processes such as these are several steps past traditional methods. They employ tools that bypass the conscious mind, getting right into the subconscious mind to make a change fast.
When it comes to consistent statistical performance improvement, this has been the missing link in the player development model.
Check out Jake Rauchbach’s High-Performance Mindfulness podcast here.
NBA
NBA Daily: Jordan Clarkson Throwing Himself Into The Jazz Way
Spencer Davies dives into Jordan Clarkson’s fit with the Utah Jazz since the December trade through the eyes of head coach Quin Snyder.
Preconceived notions can shape a player’s reputation.
A good chunk of the time in the NBA, these presumptions are just buzzwords to initiate a debate in the realm of media. Every now and then, they can be true, but in a less hyperbolic way than typically presented.
Perhaps a model for it, Jordan Clarkson has had those attached to his name over the years. Glance across the social feeds of local writers, national personalities and basketball fans alike during his six seasons in the league. You’d probably see labels such as “ball stopper” or “doesn’t play defense.”
When the Utah Jazz acquired Clarkson from the Cleveland Cavaliers this past December, head coach Quin Snyder knew to expect a powerful punch, but didn’t want to put the 27-year-old in a box regarding his skill set.
“You try not to make assumptions about players, at least that’s been something that’s important to me until you really get to know ’em,” Snyder said before the Jazz took the floor in Clarkson’s return to Cleveland.
Those limited types of outlooks are a perfect illustration of how player evaluations are conducted on the outside looking in. Instead of focusing on what a player can do, people go out of their way to discuss what that player can’t do. In-house, on the other hand, Snyder quickly found out that Clarkson can light up the points column — and much more than that.
“It’s hard not to notice his ability to score,” Snyder said. “If you see a highlight or whatever, they usually don’t show highlights of guys pressuring the ball and shifting on defense, but I think I would say that those things are important to him.
“I think his efficiency offensively has been really good. There’s always gonna be possessions where, when you can create a shot, that you do that….But you see a passion when he plays, and you see that even more when it’s up close and you get a chance to look in his eyes and you see how he comes in the game, how he comes out of the game and just how he competes. I didn’t have any preconceptions about that, but it’s been fun to see him play that way.”
Clarkson’s transition to Utah’s defensive system hasn’t quite been seamless. Playtype number statistics on NBA.com support that with evidence of his struggles guarding one-on-one and ball-handlers in the pick-and-roll. However, among the top five 3-man lineups he’s played with from a minutes standpoint, all of them have a positive net rating.
The important factor? The want and the work ethic are there.
“I think the main thing is kinda purposeful effort, and when someone’s giving that…there’s always breakdowns, but I think understanding what you’re trying to do, and that’s important because it’s a collective effort,” Snyder said. “So I think that the focus, until things become habitual — when you move from a different organization and different scheme or style of play, there’s always an adjustment, but the guys that embrace that are usually the guys that learn it the quickest and that’s what he’s done.”
While that is taking time and getting used to, Clarkson’s offensive prowess jelled with the Jazz in an instant. Any team would welcome the natural feel he has for the game, but especially one that desperately needed a bench boost. Increased averages and percentages across the board tell an easy story of his contributions. Synergy goes a little deeper.
A blur in transition, a sound conductor as a ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations and a flat-out hooper in isolation, Clarkson scores over one point per possession and ranks in the 80th percentile or higher in all three categories among his peers in the Association. He’s able to spot up if you ask him to and can cash in on catch-shoot opportunities.
The pull-up game has always been a strong suit for Clarkson. That hasn’t changed at all since his move to Salt Lake City — a 50 percent clip on about four attempts per game. Since his arrival, he’s also behind only Donovan Mitchell with an average of five drives a night and has a nearly top-10 points percentage (71.7) in the league on those plays.
Basketball Insiders mentioned the term “rescue possessions” in reference to Clarkson’s knack for making something out of nothing, perhaps the most dangerous tool in his arsenal. Snyder smirked in response.
Asked Quin Snyder about whether he knew about Jordan Clarkson’s willingness to create for others and defend before the trade.
The Jazz head coach expanded upon JC’s knack for “rescue possessions” as well, a term I used in a question that he liked. pic.twitter.com/2X3OqHRVoX
— Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) March 2, 2020
“I haven’t heard that word. That’s a good word for it. You can rescue the coach,” Snyder said. “When you draw up a bad play and it’s inefficient, a player makes a shot and everybody thinks you did something good. Those are big, big plays — particularly, at certain points in the game. A lot of times the ball will come back to a guy and they’ll kinda get stuck with it with three or four seconds on the shot clock and it’s just…it’s hard. Because the defense knows the shot clock as well. You play pick-and-roll and they switch it.
“So I think the ability to first, rise up and shoot it, he gets good elevation on his shot when he can get it off. And then, also the ability to put it on the floor and create.”
Did you catch this play in the fourth quarter in Cleveland? That’s a prime example of what a rescue possession is. Other than paying attention to each game, it’s not easy to track down those types of numbers coming off ineffective sets. What you can do is make an inference off using touch time and dribble statistics.
When Clarkson has touched the ball from 2-to-6 seconds on a possession, he has been Utah’s most successful scorer by percentage since the trade. On opportunities with 3-to-6 dribbles, his effective field goal percentage is 58.6. If you put the two observations together, it basically works in conjunction.
Clarkson’s drive to win games is just as high as his desire to beat his man when he’s on the floor. The Jazz brought him to town because of that competitiveness — and the decision has paid off handsomely as the team prepares for postseason play.
“He’s thrown himself into what we’re doing,” Snyder said. “I think everybody respects that and we’re happy that he’s with us.”