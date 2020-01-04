NBA
NBA Daily: Houston’s Double-Edged Sword
James Harden is the engine that runs the Houston Rockets. Their identity and production both suffer severely when he is not on the floor. What do the Rockets do should the ultimate doomsday scenario play out in Houston? Chad Smith writes.
No team in the NBA relies upon their star player more than the Houston Rockets.
The usage numbers, on-court production and constant highlight reels present the facts. James Harden has the ball in his hands more than a pitcher does in baseball. There is a very good reason for this, though. The offensive concept in Houston is entirely wrapped around the idea that Harden will create everything, whether it be by himself or for his teammates.
Last season, Harden finished with a 40.47 usage rate, which was the second-highest in NBA/ABA history. The record-holder is his new teammate Russell Westbrook, who set the mark two years prior. Right now Harden is neck-and-neck with Luka Doncic for the highest usage rate of the season.
John Hollinger has Harden’s Value Added number at 401.6 with the next-closest player at a mere 338.3 (Giannis Antetokounmpo). Estimated Wins Added also finds Harden at the top of the league by a very wide margin. He is doing all of this while having a usage rate of 32.22, which is second only behind Giannis.
Another statistical category where Harden leads the league is in minutes played. This is where things can become worrisome for Rockets fans…and the organization.
In today’s era where every star elects to load manage, Harden prides himself on playing as many games as possible. Interestingly enough, that is the one thing that could hold this team back from competing for a championship. We got a glimpse of that world last week when the Rockets took the floor in New Orleans.
That game wasn’t pretty as Harden, Westbrook and Clint Capela all watched from the bench. With the trio all being held out, it was up to the rest of the guys to generate offense. Eric Gordon returned to the floor for the first time since his arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-November. Isaiah Hartenstein made his first career start, and both players performed well. Danuel House Jr. led the way with 22 points and Hartenstein collected a double-double.
Despite the individual numbers against a horrible defensive team, the Rockets fell flat on their face in the fourth quarter as New Orleans took the lead amid an 18-1 run. Houston was outscored 41-19 in the final period and lost by 15 points as they only used eight players that night.
It was just the first game that Harden has missed this year, but it showed why they can’t afford to sit their star during the regular season.
Quite simply, the offensive scheme is a complete 180 from what they are used to. Guys that are normally told to go stand in the corner and catch-and-shoot three-pointers are suddenly being asked to handle the ball and create. At times, it looked as though the players either didn’t know the play they were supposed to be running or who was supposed to be where.
Having a guy like Harden completely carry your offense is a monumental benefit. He is incredibly precise and capable of delivering on every possession. Unfortunately, this same concept can also be a curse.
Resting Harden and losing games is not ideal. Playing Harden nearly every minute of every game is not ideal, either. The fear is that the same old story will play out, as he has no gas left in the tank by the time the playoffs hit full throttle. Therein lies the conundrum for Mike D’Antoni and his staff.
There are plenty of times during the game that James tries to steal some wind. You will often look up one random possession and see four Rockets on the floor and five defenders. Harden is literally standing at half court with his hands on his hips, watching his teammates try to generate a shot.
This is also what separates him from guys like Stephen Curry, Kyle Lowry, Jamal Murray and Kemba Walker. These guys are playing within a team-friendly system that requires movement and multiple looks to throw off the defense. Instead of screening, cutting or even playing the role of a decoy, Harden just removes himself from the equation entirely. There really is no benefit to taking that approach.
By taking Harden off of the floor, Houston is essentially faced with playing four-on-five on certain possessions. Those have not worked out at all, but they may have found a way to give him some rest on the other side of the ball. Unlike past seasons, the Rockets are sticking him on bigger guys in the post, instead of making him use his feet to stay in front of guys on the perimeter.
These changes and tweaks may not show their value in the moment, but they could add up over the course of the long season. Houston can ill-afford to let two MVPs sit out games, but maybe staggering Harden and Westbrook is the secret formula. History has shown that Daryl Morey isn’t afraid to bring in high-profile players with fat contracts, even if they are on the back end of their careers.
With two ball-centric guards who are used to having the free roam to run the offense as they see fit, it may be up to their head coach to make that decision.
Another conundrum lies in waiting there too. It is no secret that D’Antoni is in the final year of his contract. Should they fail to win the title, he likely won’t be returning next season.
The good news for the Rockets is that their upcoming schedule doesn’t look too worrisome. Over the next two weeks, they play Atlanta, Minnesota, Memphis, Portland and Oklahoma City. They do have a meeting with the LA Lakers after that, but following the Atlanta game, they will not travel to an Eastern Conference arena again until the final day in February.
Harden has accomplished a lot of things during his 10-year career. The seven-time All-Star made the All-Rookie team, won the Sixth Man Award, led the league in assists, won the MVP and is on pace to capture his third scoring title. The individual success has always been there, but the team’s success hasn’t. That has always been the narrative for The Beard and he knows the only way to change that is by earning a ring.
Championships are still king the NBA, despite all of the huge contracts, shoe deals and brand marketing. If Houston doesn’t have its engine ready to go for the postseason, it just might find itself stranded on the start/finish line, stuck in neutral.
NBA Daily: Sixth Man of the Year Watch — 1/3/20
Just like a brief injury can remove a player from Sixth Man consideration, one can force a player to step forward to a degree he earns such notice. Douglas Farmer writes.
If the best ability is availability, that is doubly true of sixth men. They are around not only to provide second-unit scoring, but also to step in for the starters when they take a night off due to load management, illness or genuine injury. A strong bench can reduce that drop-off and still deliver wins despite the depleted roster.
Thus, an injury to a sixth man can quickly remove him from this conversation. Dāvis Bertāns may have missed only five games with a quad injury, but as those games mount, his impact will pale that much more in comparison to the names still on the list. For that matter, the Washington Wizards have minimized Bertāns’ absence by plugging in Jordan McRae. He had been inactive for the 10 previous games before averaging 20 points per game across the last four. As well as Bertāns was playing this season, now one can arguably speculate it was more about the system and roster around him than a true breakout performance.
It is the inverse of that logic which brings an unexpected name to open this list:
Shabazz Napier — Minnesota Timberwolves
Napier has not had a great season to date; no one in Minnesota actually has. But his recent stretch has revived the Timberwolves despite missing half their roster due to injury and illness. In fact, it has been Napier’s starts that have put him into this discussion of the best bench pieces in the league.
He has started only seven games this season, keeping him quite eligible for this honor, but those have come in the last eight games — he missed the eighth as just another name in the rolling list of injured/ill Minnesota pieces. In the last three of those, Napier has averaged 22 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds, leading the way to three wins in the Timberwolves’ last five games.
That may not seem like much of a surge, but for a team coming off an 11-game losing streak, missing just about every player casual NBA fans could name, a 3-2 stretch is a bit of a shock.
This was the role Napier was brought to Minnesota to play, though it was supposed to be off the bench, where he will undoubtedly return once the Timberwolves shake the flu. If he can keep up the playmaking from there, though, Minnesota’s recent success might continue to some degree.
Derrick Rose — Detroit Pistons
Rose is what Rose is at this point, and for the Pistons, that bit of consistency is needed. He is averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 assists this season. Needing 14 shots per game to get those 16.7 points is not ideal, but Rose has not been an efficient scorer since before his first knee injury. This is who he is, and Detroit knew that when it signed him.
Rose’s contributions help keep the Pistons within shouting distance of the playoffs, and for a franchise insistent on chasing that eighth seed, that was what it wanted from Rose.
This is likely his ceiling for however many years the 31-year-old has left in the league, and if accepting that, it is a ceiling worth appreciating simply for the mild revival it represents.
Dennis Schröder — Oklahoma City Thunder
League sentiment increasingly thinks Oklahoma City may be a February buyer, not the seller long-anticipated. Schröder deserves some credit for that, though one can imagine him still being the chip traded to pull in a bigger piece.
As the Thunder rattled off 8 wins in 10 games to move into the No. 7 seed out West, a full 5.5 games ahead of the lottery, Schröder has played a crucial role. In his last seven games, he is averaging 23.7 points and 4.6 assists while playing 32-33 minutes per game. His 27.8 percent usage rate this season, per cleaningtheglass.com, ranks in the 74th percentile of point guards.
In other words, Schröder is playing the minutes and handling the ball as if he has a starter’s workload. His bench role in Oklahoma City is increasingly in name only, and Schröder proving effective as that secondary playmaker has pushed the Thunder into an unexpected position.
Lou Williams — Los Angeles Clippers
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year is currently averaging 19.1 points and 6.2 assists while hitting 35.8 percent of his shots from deep. The 19.1 points per game average is the third-highest mark of his career — only bettered by the last two seasons in Los Angeles, the 6.2 assists are far and away a career-high, and the three-point shooting has recovered from a slow start to be in line with the previous two years, as well.
Suffice it to say, not much else needs to be said about Williams.
So let’s instead give some recognition for his outstanding self-awareness.
Sixth Man Supreme Lou Williams really named his newborn son, Syx.
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 3, 2020
Montrezl Harrell — Los Angeles Clippers
Since last spending a few hundred words praising Harrell’s developing versatility, increased post-up abilities and overall progress, Harrell has dropped off a bit in the last two weeks. All the way to averaging just 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in five games, four of which ended up Clippers’ wins.
That might be his floor at this point.
Harrell is in the last year of his contract, getting $6 million this season. In a depleted free agency class, he should get paid handsomely this summer. If his floor is 17 points and 6 rebounds — as his ceiling is closer to averages of 24 points and 10 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the floor — then he may not be worthy of a max contract, but $18-20 million per year would not be completely outlandish.
Whoever pays Harrell that much will not have him coming off the bench, so this may be his last best chance to win this particular award.
NBA Daily: Experience Is Cam Reddish’s Top Teacher
Cam Reddish has struggled to find an offensive rhythm through the first 35 games, but he’s also viewed as one of his teams best defenders. Drew Maresca caught up with Reddish to discuss his first few months in the NBA and how he hopes to improve.
Lottery picks are viewed through rose-colored lenses in the NBA. As the draft approaches, teams, fans and the media alike increasingly overvalue top players and picks. Player comparisons provide unrealistic evaluations, and they put a ton of pressure on young players. Meanwhile, top prospects are mostly under 20-years-old and – more often than not – struggle to meet the ridiculously high expectations that were set for them.
And that overview of the NBA Draft process explains Cam Reddish’s first foray into professional basketball, too.
Reddish is a 19-year-old rookie who was the third-ranked player in his high school class (per ESPN Top-100) and was selected 10th overall by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The Hawks were quickly dubbed one of the Association’s new darlings– mainly due to Trae Young’s incredible rookie campaign, but also due in part to their youth, talent and versatility. Consider for a moment that five of the Hawks’ top six minute-getters have played three seasons or less. And Reddish is one of those young talents getting serious burn for Atlanta. Basketball Insiders recently caught up with Reddish to discuss Atlanta’s youth movement and how he views his rookie campaign.
“I see it as a positive,” Reddish said. “(I) get to play more as a result of it. The best teacher is experience.”
While ample playing time is important, so too is learning the ropes of the NBA and building chemistry with your new team.
“We’re definitely growing from this season (and all of the losses),” Reddish continued. “We just need to keep building chemistry on and off the court, continue to learn each other and hopefully that translates on the court.”
The Hawks have struggled relative to expectations so far this season, and so has Reddish. Looking at stats alone, Reddish’s rookie season is disappointing for someone thought so highly of so recently. He’s averaging only 8.1 points per game on an eFG% of only 37.8, which is being dragged down by subpar three-point shooting (26.1).
But if you look closer, you’ll see the foundation of a really good player. Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce agrees.
“His activity defensively has been great,” Pierce told Basketball Insiders following a recent game in Brooklyn. “His length defensively has been great. He got a big steal late in the game tonight and it’s kind of what you’re hoping for him – contest shots, contain in pick and roll and contain in isolation situations against guards.”
To be fair, Reddish was never going to transition smoothly into the Hawks’ offense – he isn’t terribly aggressive and is more likely to get his teammates involved while picking his spots on offense. But he’ll always impact the game with his length and instincts on the defensive end.
“Part of his path is to guard elite perimeter players,” Pierce said. “When you’re a rookie, the only way to learn is to be out there.”
And in the meantime, Reddish has put together some impressive games that demonstrate his ridiculously-high ceiling. He dropped 25 points on 10-for-17 shooting in a loss to Brooklyn on Dec. 4, and he scored in double-figures six separate times in the month of December. He’s also tallied 3 steals on five separate occasions in the season, and he posted 6 rebounds and 5 assists on Dec. 28 against Chicago in a game in which he only scored 2 points.
And to Pierce’s point, he can continue to impact the game on the defensive end of the court. His teammate Chandler Parsons recently spoke with HoopsHype’s Bryan Kalbrosky for a feature, in which Parsons gushed about Reddish’s potential.
“Cameron Reddish is a little looser (than De’Andre Hunter) and a little more swaggy when you see him play, but just the potential. The sky’s the limit for both of them and they’re so advanced,” Parsons said.
“Like when Reddish struggled the first month, he was still defending and was probably our best defender,” Parsons continued. “A lot of young guys, when their shot’s not falling, they’ll shut down. He stuck with it and he found ways to impact the game without scoring or really being effective or efficient on the offensive end.”
Reddish himself concedes that he must improve, but he sees it as a process and understands that he can’t expect to be a finished product as a rookie.
“I need to work on everything, really,” Reddish said. “(I) can never stop getting better. But I need to be more consistent – day in and day out. (To do that) I need to stay in the gym and stay on top of my body, but I’ll be good.”
Reddish’s laid-back attitude is oftentimes misread for disengaged. He’s not. He’s just not an outspoken athlete. But as a result, Reddish’s love for the game itself has been questioned, which came up in the pre-draft process. But Reddish himself is flummoxed by the false narrative.
“I have no idea (why people say that),” Reddish said at the pre-draft media day in New York in June. “I work extremely hard. This is my passion. My love. I’m not sure why anyone would question that.”
“You might not necessarily respect my personality,” Reddish continued. “(You) might want me to be more of a rah-rah, loud type of guy. But that’s just not who I am.”
And in Reddish’s defense, every NBA great wasn’t a loud, alpha male. For example, Tim Duncan is widely assumed to have been the best power forward to ever play the game. And he is about as reserved as they come.
Reddish has a long way to go before he can be compared to Duncan or other legends, but he’s made fans of some pretty impressive people, like his college coach, Mike Krzyzewski.
“I think he has the biggest growth potential (between Reddish, RJ Barrett and Zion Williamson),” Krzyzewski told the media, according to a 24/7 Sports interview. “And I’m hoping that he goes to a program that will develop him that way, and doesn’t expect him to be necessarily a double-double guy right away. I think he’s got a great chance to be an outstanding player in the league.”
Barrett, Reddish’s teammate at Duke last season, also gushed about Reddish when addressing the media at the pre-draft event in New York.
“That dude is crazy. He can get hot at any minute,” Barrett said. “He’s so tall and long and athletic, and he’s really skilled. He’s just a great guy to play with.”
Ultimately, current and former teammates and coaches can’t write Reddish’s legacy for him. Only he can do that. And it will be determined by how well he develops. Either he grows as a player or he doesn’t. And how much he’s able to do so will dictate how long he sticks around the NBA, and how positively he’s remembered.
If forced to pick a side, this writer is betting that Reddish meets or exceeds expectations — and if the Hawks are patient with him, they’ll have another foundational piece around whom they can build.
Jordan Clarkson Appears To Be Utah’s Missing Link
Jordan Hicks of Basketball Insiders caught up with Jordan Clarkson after his first game in a Jazz uniform and details just what he’ll bring to the team.
The Utah Jazz have had an interesting season, to say the least. Prior to their roster changes, they were 18-12. This mark was certainly impressive, all things considered, but it left a lot to be desired considering all the win-now moves they made in the offseason — like the acquisitions of Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic, for example.
They have some great wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. All those wins, however, came at home.
On the flip side, they’ve suffered blowout losses on the road to the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. Those are solid teams, so the losses weren’t surprising. But it’s the way they lost those games – and a handful of others – that left supporters with a sour taste in their mouth.
Utah’s starting unit hasn’t really been an issue whatsoever. For five-man lineups in the NBA that have played at least 100 minutes together, the Utah Jazz have two of the top six when it comes to net rating. Each unit is an iteration of the starting five – the league’s second-best features Mike Conley at point guard and the sixth substitutes Joe Ingles.
The issues for Utah have come almost exclusively from their bench unit. Because of this, the Jazz front office got crafty and did what they could to improve the reserves with what little assets they sported. In the first trade since the Russell Westbrook-Houston Rockets deal back in July – putting an end to the longest trade-drought since 1968 – Utah sent Dante Exum to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson. They also waived struggling veteran Jeff Green to acquire G League standout, Rayjon Tucker.
Before the deal, five out of six of Utah’s primary bench players held a negative net rating on the season with Emmanuel Mudiay barely owning the only positive rating.
Justin Zanik decided it was finally time to mix things up, to some much-welcomed applause. Clarkson brings instant offense to Utah’s struggling bench as he’s averaging 14.6 points per game on a career-high effective field goal percentage of 53.2 percent.
In his first game with the Jazz against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 26th, Clarkson showcased his scoring chops to the tune of nine points, albeit on inefficient shooting. His scoring has picked up dramatically, more recently with 19 points against the Los Angeles Clippers and 20 versus the Detroit Pistons.
Through three games with the Jazz, he’s averaging 16 points on 47.4 percent from the field, which is exactly what that bench has needed. He’s doing that on a notch over 24 minutes per night – that’s 23.9 points per 36 minutes. Obviously, Clarkson will likely never see that much time on the floor, but it’s showing that he’s fitting in as planned.
“Coach told me to come here and play my game,” Clarkson said after his first game in a Jazz uniform. “I’m just happy for the opportunity, playing and competing. I love the energy here. I just came here with an open mind.”
But when discussing his expectations for learning head coach Quin Snyder’s elaborate offense, Clarkson was optimistic in response.
“He puts guys in a lot of good positions, he runs a lot of screen and rolls . . . they spread the floor awesome,” Clarkson told Basketball Insiders. “Just going in there trying to learn what all he’s putting in is definitely going to be a challenge but I’m ready to pick it up and ready to jump right in.”
After his first performance, Snyder was quick to praise Clarkson too.
“You can tell there’s a hunger about him, he plays with a level of confidence that we need. Early on there was a late clock possession where he was able to get a shot so [he has] this ability to create both off the dribble and create for other people.”
Snyder continued, “I think he’s unselfish. He’s trying really hard to do things right and that’s hard when you’re not sure where to go and what to do. I think our team embraced him.”
Down the line too, the new-addition of Tucker brings some much-needed athleticism off the bench. It’s unclear how much of a role he will have early on with the Jazz, but his skills have been on full display for the Wisconsin Herd. In 16 games, he averaged 23.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Better, Tucker’s also been shooting 38.6 percent from deep in the G League, so that will only aid Utah’s No. 1-ranked three-point offense.
“Our approach has been experience in practice, experience in games in the [G League], opportunities which came early in the preseason, that’s been there and other games as well,” Snyder said about development their younger players and fluctuating playing time, including Tucker.
“Whoever can help us play well and win. And again, some of that’s situational.”
In the end, the Jazz will stick with whoever brings results — as any competent franchise should.
Donovan Mitchell, to his credit, was effusively positive about the Clarkson addition.
“He’s aggressive, I loved it. He’s learned on the fly. For him to understand some of the reads and the plays we’re running, for him to get it like that, that’s impressive,” Mitchell said. “People don’t understand that our system, what we run, it took me a whole year and a half to figure it out.
“So, I think for him just being able to learn, he’s going to keep finding his spots. It also helps that a guy like [Clarkson] you can give it to him, get in the paint and get a bucket. He’s gonna be a big piece for us.”
Best of all, the Jazz are 3-0 since Clarkson has joined the squad, with one of those wins coming against a red-hot Clippers team on the road. It’s a little too premature to call him the missing piece that will help lead them to their first NBA Finals birth since the 1997-98 season, but through his first couple of contests, the fit looks like a match made in heaven.
Clarkson’s scoring chops are a real thing – and he’s getting buckets at his most efficient level ever – so he provides Utah’s bench with the exact skill set they’ve lacked. If he’s proved anything over his career thus far, it’s that Clarkson can create offense by himself.
In July, it would’ve been tough to imagine Clarkson saving the day for the Jazz — and, admittedly, it’s early — but, so far, he’s just the shot in the arm this franchise needed.