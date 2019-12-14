NBA
NBA Daily: Howard, McGee Impressing As Lakers’ Bigs
One of the most interesting subplots of the first third of the season has been the play of the Los Angeles Lakers’ enigmatic centers. Quinn Davis breaks down how the duo of Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee is performing and how they should be used going forward.
On July 6, 2019, the Los Angeles Lakers signed JaVale McGee to two-year, $8.2 million contract. The enigmatic McGee had bounced around the league before finding somewhat of a home in Golden State during their 2017 and 2018 championship runs. He then made his way to the Staples center to play with LeBron James in the 2018-19 campaign.
He showed enough last season to be re-signed and considered for the team’s starting center role next to their new superstar power forward, Anthony Davis.
Almost two months later, the Lakers needed another center after an unfortunate knee injury to Demarcus Cousins. After some market scouring, they signed yet another enigmatic center who had seen his fair share of teams over the last few years. On Aug. 26, Dwight Howard inked a very unique contract that pays $14,490 every day his on the roster, per Bobby Marks.
With the roster set for training camp, pundits and fans grew skeptical of the fit. Anthony Davis seemed almost too perfect as a stretch five next to LeBron, a second playmaker and two shooters. A five-man unit fitting those parameters should be nearly unstoppable in today’s NBA, so why muck it up by playing Davis alongside a paint-clogging center like Howard or McGee?
For starters, Davis has made it abundantly clear that his preferred position is power forward. He would rather play on the perimeter and utilize his face-up game while avoiding the task of guarding brutes on defense.
Still, it seemed inevitable that the Lakers would eventually have to resort to Davis-at-center lineups to reach their true potential.
Outside of spacing concerns, there were justifiable trepidations when it came to the viability of the two centers. Howard is nearly eight years removed from his prime season and seemed to be on his way out of the league. Meanwhile, McGee seemed to be playing his best basketball over the last couple of years but there was always the possibility that he reverted to the Shaqtin-A-Fool MVP tendencies that plagued him throughout his career.
Fast forward to today, nearly one-third of the way through the season, and the Lakers are 23-3 thanks in the large part to the contributions from their two centers. Dwight Howard is providing an efficient 20 minutes a game in which he is shooting 72 percent from the field, while McGee is shooting 63 percent in his 16 minutes.
Surprisingly, the Lakers’ best offensive lineups have come with Howard at center, while their best defensive lineups have come when they go small with Davis in that position. When Howard is manning the middle, the Lakers have posted a plus-12.2 net rating, the best by any of the potential centers per Cleaning the Glass.
For comparison, the team operates at a plus-7.5 with Davis in the middle and plus-6.5 with McGee in that spot.
One of the more perplexing numbers to unpack here is the 116.1 offensive rating posted when Howard is at center. This number runs counter to the conventional belief that LeBron paired with a traditional center would be a spacing issue.
A number that immediately jumps off the page is the three-point shooting. With Howard at center, the Lakers are converting 39.9 percent of their three-point attempts, per Cleaning the Glass.
When you restrict the data further to only view lineups featuring Howard and Davis, the numbers are even more impressive. In those situations, the Lakers are posting an offensive rating of 123.6 and a defensive rating of 103.1. Basically, they are destroying teams when those two and LeBron share the floor.
While the three-point percentage is robust in these lineups, they are not attempting a high volume of those shots. The majority of the work for this group comes in the paint, where they attempt 42.5 percent of their total shots and finish 70.4 percent of those attempts. Each of those numbers places in the 97th percentile of the league, per Cleaning the Glass.
A lot of these numbers are boosted by the presence of LeBron, who boasts a plus-18 net rating currently and is in the running for league MVP. Without him, the numbers are very telling.
The Davis and Howard pairing continues to demolish people even with LeBron on the bench. They post a net rating of plus-24.1 in those situations, per Cleaning the Glass. They dominate the boards on both ends with an offensive rebounding rate of 36.7 percent and holding opponents to a rate of 22.4 percent in the same category.
McGee has only played along Davis and without LeBron for 33 possessions, but the results have been less than ideal. The Lakers have posted a minus-33.1 net rating in those minutes, per Cleaning the Glass.
When Davis plays at center with LeBron on the bench, the net rating is at a lowly minus-13.1. The rebounding falls apart in these situations, as does the ability to get in and keep opponents out of the paint.
Going forward, the biggest question for the Lakers will be whether they can sustain their paint dominance in Davis-Howard minutes. Based on these numbers, it appears Howard would be the answer as the team’s most played center. The Davis-Howard pairing would also appear to be the answer to how the team should play when LeBron is on the bench.
Going big has been strategy used before in previous iterations of LeBron-led teams when the King heads to the bench. The Miami HEAT would often pair Bosh and a traditional center in those minutes during the Heatles era.
Now, the Lakers may have found their own version of this strategy thanks to a rejuvenated Howard.
The true test of Howard’s comeback will, of course, be the playoffs. Defenses will stiffen and block the paint more aggressively and increased scouting could reveal hidden weaknesses in these lineups.
Encouragingly, the Lakers have been dominant in the fourth quarter with these lineups, a time that may most closely simulate a playoff situation. Every lineup that has played at least 10 fourth-quarter minutes this season features Howard, outside of one all-bench lineup that was presumably used in garbage time.
A possible closing lineup of LeBron, Danny Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Davis and Howard has bludgeoned teams in the fourth quarter with a net rating of plus-27.3, per NBA.com. The Lakers have excelled in close games this season, thanks in large part to their dominance with this lineup when the games come down the stretch.
Going forward, it will be key to watch how this team develops over the course of the season and heading into the playoffs. While some of the impressive three-point shooting may regress, the team mostly makes its living by dominating the paint.
When it is time to win or go home, it might still be in their best interest to play Davis at center. The offensive possibilities with that lineup are endless and it may prove the antidote to some of the league’s stingiest defenses.
Howard, then, will be important in allowing the bench units to flourish. His continued emergence as a key piece in the Lakers’ rotation could swing a playoff series come May or June.
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 12/17/19
The same names top the Defensive Player of the Year rankings as the season nears its two-month point, paving the way for us to highlight other players and teams whose performance has been superlative on that side of the ball.
As the regular season nears its two-month mark, several top-tier defenders have clearly separated themselves from the pack of others who also deserve consideration for All-Defense honors. And unsurprisingly, the same names who dominated the voting for Defensive Player of the Year last season are likely to again a year later.
Bi-weekly checkups on the resumes of those luminaries have grown ever redundant as the season’s sample size broadens. Rather than assessing their play again in the form a re-shuffled top-five, Defensive Player of the Year Watch will now dive deeper into other players and teams whose awesome defensive play justifies some portion of the spotlight. As normal, players under consideration and those leading the race for DPOY will be included, too.
There’s much more to highlight in NBA defense than the top-tier defenders whose devastating effectiveness even casual fans have come to grasp. This is our attempt to shine a light on those developments.
The Toronto Raptors
The Raptors are 3-4 in their last seven games, but their quality of competition makes that record far more palatable than it seems on the surface. Toronto’s losses over that stretch came to the Miami HEAT, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, and LA Clippers – four of the league’s top-seven teams in terms of wins. Defense isn’t what let the Raptors down in any of those losses, either.
They rank third in defensive rating even after that difficult stretch, per Cleaning the Glass, and it has grown increasingly difficult to discern who warrants the most credit for Toronto’s play on that side of the ball.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse certainly deserves praise for his team’s unyielding connectivity. Pascal Siakam is a chameleon who covers more ground defensively than all but a handful of players in basketball, while OG Anunoby might be Toronto’s stoutest defender one-on-one. Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet play far bigger than their respective sizes. Marc Gasol, back-line quarterback, leads the Raptors in net defensive rating by a considerable margin. Norman Powell, Terence Davis, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, and Chris Boucher all offer varying defensive strengths off the bench.
The best way to explain Toronto’s collective dominance on defense, unsurprisingly, is watching it in action. Look at how many actions are thwarted by multiple defenders, primary and helper, during the Raptors’ final two defensive possessions of their hard-fought win over the Chicago Bulls last week.
The national story of Toronto’s season so far has been about Siakam’s second breakout. He should get MVP votes at season’s end, and team-wide narratives are more easily distilled by focusing on one player. Regardless, it’s the Raptors’ defense that has kept them viable as Eastern Conference contenders even after the departure of the reigning Finals MVP.
Kawhi Leonard
The best wing defender of his generation no longer occupies the role befitting a Defensive Player of the Year. The Clippers normally stash Leonard away from primary ball handlers and dangerous scorers, letting Moe Harkless play stopper while saving Leonard’s energy for offense – and the postseason.
As disruptive as Leonard is as an off-ball defender, there’s a limit to the effectiveness of non-bigs as helpers. Leonard isn’t a rim-protector, and LA doesn’t ask him to function as the last line of defense at the basket. That reality, coupled with the Clippers’ decision to ease his burden as an individual defender, simply renders him less impactful than other plays in consideration for DPOY.
But Leonard still might be the most feared individual defender in basketball, and he’s still collecting highlight-reel steals that support that reality on a nightly basis. There’s just no other player in the league who can pull off a sequence like this.
LA’s defensive rating dips by nearly 12 points with Leonard on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, an easy team-high. Lineups without him that feature Paul George have a defensive rating of 105.9; units including Leonard but not George boast a defensive rating of 96.6.
Leonard, much thicker, a bit slower, and several years older, is a long way from his peak of winning back-to-back DPOY awards. But he’s still the most influential defender on a team stacked with as much defensive talent as any in basketball, and remains capable of the jaw-dropping plays that initially propelled him to prominence.
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler is the HEAT’s best and most valuable player. It’s not particularly close. But no player on Miami’s roster is more directly responsible for his team’s two-way schemes and overall stylistic ethos than Adebayo.
Freshly minted as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, he’s finally receiving the nationwide acclaim he’s been due all season – but mostly for offense. Where Adebayo remains most indispensable to the HEAT is on the other end. His combination of quickness and strength might be truly unmatched in today’s league, a trump card Miami uses to its utmost advantage by sticking Adebayo wherever strategic and random circumstances dictate.
There are plenty of numbers indicating the sweeping impact of Adebayo’s versatility. The HEAT’s top-10 defensive rating dips by nearly seven points with him on the bench, a team-high, and they allow far fewer free throws and shots at the rim when he’s on the floor. It’s that confluence of eye test and analytical support that makes Adebayo a mainstay in this space.
But what’s keeping him from competing for its top spot is the opposite takeaway from the same dynamic. Miami ranks dead last in opponent field goal percentage from the restricted area, which should be a damning indictment of its best rim-protector. Offensive players shoot a below-average 61.5 percent when Adebayo challenges them at the rim, and there are just far too many times when he doesn’t affect a shot he should.
The film jumps off the screen otherwise, and it’s not like Adebayo has some traditional rim-protecting role. The HEAT even get a bit stingier at the rim when he’s in the game, too.
Regardless, that shortcoming continues to keep him from legitimate DPOY contention – for now. But if the empirical and statistical evidence improves, that’s bound to change.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jonathan Isaac – Orlando Magic
4. Bam Adebayo – Miami HEAT
3. Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks
1. Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
Honorable Mention: Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz; Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets; Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors; Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers; Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
NBA Daily: Door In Dallas Open For Porzingis
Losing an MVP candidate for a few weeks would be a blow to any team, but Luka Dončić’s ankle injury might be good news for the Dallas Mavericks in the long-run, Douglas Farmer writes.
When the Dallas Mavericks learned Luka Dončić’s ankle injury Saturday night was only a sprain and he would be sidelined for just a couple of weeks, the word commonly applied to their emotions was “relief.”
That was understandable given the apparent alternative was losing Dončić for months with a break of some degree. Then again, it also may have been a tempered reaction. Perhaps the Mavericks should have been outright glad Dončić rolled onto his right ankle. That would have been a curious thought exiting the weekend, but it gained steam Monday night.
The most obvious aspect of that thought is Dončić missing some time now should keep him fresher as this season expands into May and perhaps even June. His 801 minutes this season, combined with a usage rate of 41.1 percent (per CleaningTheGlass.com) put significant wear and tear on his body. A few weeks of sparing that load could pay off in the spring.
But more pertinently, Dončić’s absence may give Dallas and head coach Rick Carlisle a chance to focus on fixing the team’s biggest problem this season. It’s not just that forward Kristaps Porzingis was averaging a mere 16.8 points per game when Dončić went down, Porzingis’ lowest since his rookie season’s 14.3 points per game in 2015-16. It’s more that those points are coming inefficiently, with career-lows in both field goal percentage at 39.7 and effective field goal percentage at 46.1.
Perhaps the player with the league’s highest release point, Porzingis was shooting a career-low from deep, 32.6 percent, while taking the most threes of his career with six attempts per game.
Those issues go beyond raw rates. With both Dončić and Porzingis on the court, the Mavericks are outscoring their opponents by 7.4 points per 100 possessions. With Porzingis playing but without Dončić, that drops to minus-1.5. Frankly, the further you delve into those numbers, the more concern you will find regarding the pairing and Porzingis’ fit in the Lone Star State.
|Pairing
|Net rating
|Off. rating
|Def. rating
|Dončić
|+9.1
|119.5
|110.4
|Dončić with Porzingis
|+7.4
|117.3
|109.9
|Dončić w/o Porzingis
|+14.1
|126.1
|112.1
|Porzingis
|+5.8
|115.0
|109.1
|Porzingis w/o Dončić
|-1.5
|104.1
|105.6
*all via CleaningTheGlass.com before Dallas’ first game this week without Dončić.
That last line, of Porzingis playing without Dončić, had been used in only 270 possessions thus far this season before that worrisome sprained ankle, a sample size that should be matched by the end of the week with three games coming in the next six days. In just one game, a 120-116 victory at Milwaukee, Porzingis logged a +20 in 68 possessions.
Like anyone, Porzingis knows this time could be spent with him at the center of the offense, unlike the usual scheme, though he does not necessarily see that as the right move.
“My shot is not falling as I would like it to, and I’m going to keep working on that, but I’m going back to the things I was doing my rookie year,” Porzingis said Saturday. “Offensive rebounding, crashing every time. Stay active, cuts, easy buckets. That’s what I have to go back to.”
He got back to that at the Bucks, keying his way to 26 points on 9-of-19 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, with 12 rebounds. Every one of those stats marked an improvement on his 2019 standard, and while he handled the ball more often without Dončić, a 29.4 percent usage rate for the night compared to a season average of 25.7, Porzingis did not rely on his own play-making to put Milwaukee on its heels.
Whatever look Carlisle trots out while Dončić is sidelined, if it gets Porzingis into a rhythm like that 50 percent shooting from 3, it will help Dallas in the long run. With only Dončić able to spur what may be the league’s best offense, defenses will eventually adjust, particularly once into May.
However, if Porzingis can take this opportunity to find a way to lead the Mavericks to numbers better than his current rates, then Carlisle may have a whole new array of attacks at his disposal. Frankly, the defense has not been a concern — Dallas is better without Dončić on that end of the floor, something that will not surprise many who have watched the second-year playmaker.
The Mavericks do not need to worry much about their playoff chances while Dončić is injured. Dallas entered the year simply hoping to get a playoff spot, perhaps climbing to the seventh seed, but those expectations have been rendered meager and pessimistic within the first third of the season.
Now at 18-8 and ranked third in the West, the Mavericks have a three-game cushion on the No. 6 seed and a seven-game lead on the lottery. If Dončić is out for two weeks, he will miss six games; another week would cost four more. As long as Dallas picks up a couple wins in that stretch, going 2-4 or even 3-7 should not be that costly in the long run. For that matter, one victory is already in hand, against arguably the toughest opponent.
If this interim includes Porzingis finding his shot and a role within Carlisle’s offense, then a few losses would be a bargain at twice the price.
Time away from the league’s next young star may be exactly what Porzingis and the Mavericks need for greater success this year.
NBA Daily: The Lonzo Problem
Lonzo Ball has come off the bench in the last five games for the New Orleans Pelicans. Not starting isn’t typically a big deal – unless you’re supposed to be the point guard of the future. Drew Mays writes.
The New Orleans Pelicans began the season as a trendy pick to sneak into the Western Conference playoffs. They acquired Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and Lonzo Ball in the Anthony Davis deal. They signed free agent J.J. Redick and traded for Derrick Favors. The always-underrated Jrue Holiday returned. The talent was there to win 40 to 45 games and make a postseason push.
Then, Zion Williamson hurt his knee and was ruled out for six to eight weeks (we’re approaching the end of that timetable – he’s expected back sometime during January). New Orleans started 0-4. Their defense is very, very bad. Now, they’re on a 12-game skid – the longest losing streak in franchise history – and per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe, teams are monitoring the availability of Holiday and Redick as we move towards the trade deadline.
New Orleans currently sits at 6-21 in a hole it can’t climb out of. And perhaps the most disappointing on-court problem for Alvin Gentry’s bunch has been the play of Lonzo Ball.
Entering his third year in the league, Lonzo is still the personification of “what if?” At 6-foot-6 with go-ahead vision we hadn’t seen in years, the eldest Ball brother was supposed to bring flash and substance back to Los Angeles. The combination of weird rosters, injury, weighty expectations and the bright LA lights made that nearly impossible. He showed bursts of potential in his first two years, but they were mere blips on the radar.
Still, the flashes were there. When Davis had his sights set on Hollywood, Lonzo was an attractive trade chip.
He needed a change of scenery. He’s only just turning 22. Let him be the primary creator, play sans-LeBron.
It all made sense.
Lonzo even changed his shot! No more catapult from the left side of his face – he centered his release. His jumper was the most popular one of the summer, leading the hype-train even over Ben Simmons.
With his new release, new opportunity and healthy body, Lonzo was ready to roll.
Well, maybe not.
Across 19 games and 12 starts, Lonzo is averaging 10.1/5.5/4.4 splits in 28.1 minutes per game. The troubling numbers are the same: He’s shooting 37.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from three. Cleaning the Glass tracks all of his shooting metrics as being in the 39th percentile or worse. His free-throw percentage has increased…to 59.1 — he’s still at 46.1 for his career — on a lowly 1.2 free throws per game.
And that coincides with what appears to be the biggest issue. Despite his size, quickness and ball-handling chops, he’s wholly unaggressive. Lonzo makes just 3.7 field goals every game, and 2 of those are threes. How can someone with his physical makeup hit less than two buckets inside the perimeter and less than a single free throw every game? Looking at just the numbers, it defies logic.
But it’s clear when you watch the games. He’s afraid. He’s timid. His all-world vision is limited by the scarce number of his drives and his lack of decisiveness when he does decide to attack. Everything is side to side; even when put in a pick-and-roll (where he’s been bad), Lonzo often lazily slides over the screen before swinging the ball laterally to a teammate. Whether he’s afraid to shoot free throws or happy taking threes with his new release, settling to this magnitude isn’t good enough.
This ineffectiveness has forced Alvin Gentry to send Lonzo to the bench. Speaking before the loss to Orlando yesterday, Gentry described the move as a way to “help the overall flow of the game.” He threw in the qualifier that it had more to do with a lack of playmaking in the early second-quarter lineup. However, with all due respect, futures of franchises don’t get benched for Kenrich Williams.
Again, the numbers tell an unsettling tale. The Pelicans on/off differential with Lonzo is minus-9.5. Cleaning the Glass projects their expected win differential with Lonzo, in an 82-game season, to be 21 games worse. Regardless of your feelings towards metrics, a player who leads to an extra 21 losses versus an average team is failing.
Back to the Kenrich Williams problem. New Orleans has two lineups it uses more frequently with almost 30 more possessions than any other. The most-used is Holiday, Redick, Williams, Ingram and Jaxson Hayes. They are plus-18.3 in point differential, in the 92nd percentile.
New Orleans’ second-most-popular lineup is the same, but with Lonzo in place of Williams. They are minus-7, in the 32nd percentile.
Here’s the thing: Williams is averaging 5 points on 38.4 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from three. He’s 37.5 percent on free throws. How can the Pelicans be that much better with him? Lonzo is a solid defender.
The answer is this: He’s been that bad on offense. Borderline unplayable.
The Pelicans are second-to-last in the West, with the only positive news being Zion’s impending return. Even with that, it may not get better soon. Holiday’s departure, dismissed out-of-hand in September, now seems plausible. The playoffs aren’t happening.
And Lonzo’s outlook as a future-All-Star is almost dead, his outlook as a starter is evaporating and his outlook as even a rotation player is dicey at best. However, as he continues in New Orleans, he needs to make the overhaul fast – Lonzo’s deal runs through next season.
Otherwise, that qualifying offer from David Griffin that’s supposed to come in 2021? It may not be there.