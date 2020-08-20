NBA
NBA Daily: Lakers, Clippers Plagued With Inconsistency In Bubble

When the 2019-20 NBA season tipped-off back in October, the consensus favorites to reach the Western Conference Finals were the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams had revamped their rosters a bit and added new star power.
As the season progressed, both teams were seemingly living up to the preseason hype as the two best teams in the West. The Lakers sat firmly atop the conference in the No. 1 seed, while the Clippers, despite some inconsistency in the lineup, were right behind at No. 2.
When the NBA’s restart bubble got underway last month, nothing had changed in terms of either of these two teams reaching the Finals.
But then, actual bubble gameplay started and things started to look a little bit shaky.
First of all, this is a much different environment than players are used to. For starters, it’s an isolated bubble away from family and friends with minimal contact with the outside world. Secondly, the games have much more of an intimate feel with no fans, no arena staff, only who’s been deemed essential personnel. It was always going to be an adjustment for players.
But certain teams have come into the bubble and have maintained strong consistency. The Clippers and Lakers have been anything but consistent. And for veteran-led teams with championship aspirations, that has to be at least mildly concerning.
Coincidently, their first game in the bubble was against each other. It was one of the better games either teams have played and it came down to the final possessions, culminating in an eventual game-winner from LeBron James. The Clippers were missing several key players, but the game nonetheless looked like a battle between two titans and a possible preview of things to come.
Things veered south after that.
Before the first-round playoff action got underway, the Clippers had, for the most part, taken care of business. They went 5-3 in the seeding games and held off the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed. But despite the wins, they looked inconsistent and like a team who hasn’t quite had the opportunity to really gel as a cohesive unit. With injuries hitting the team all season, and then key players leaving the bubble, that was probably to be expected. It’s just a little bit late in the season now to worry about coming together.
In their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers now find themselves tied 1-1. They haven’t at all looked like a team ready to contend for a title. The Mavericks were in control of Game 1 until Kristaps Porzingis got hit with a second technical foul for his role in an altercation and was ejected from the game.
In Game 2, the Clippers trailed but were in striking distance in the second half. But the Mavericks used a late third-quarter run to seize control again and they never looked back. After the game, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George spoke about enduring tough losses in the playoffs as a means of being able to battle adversity and learning from them.
But make no mistake, the Mavericks now have a world of confidence and are led by a budding superstar in Luka Doncic who is not backing down at all in his playoff debut.
In the Lakers’ situation, they actually looked much worse in the seeding games. They went 3-5 and were a far cry from the team that powered their way atop the West. They too are missing key players, however. Avery Bradley decided to opt-out of the restart and Rajon Rondo has yet to suit up in the bubble due to injury.
They found themselves matched up against the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and a scorching Damian Lillard who averaged right around 50 points a game during the Blazers’ final seeding games. The Lakers had stretches in Game 1 where they resembled the team from earlier in the season, but they couldn’t close it out and the Blazers took a 1-0 series lead.
Portland also has a world of confidence now and it could be argued that the Blazers are a much better team than their record indicates. This team was in the conference finals a year ago and got hit with injuries this season. And what could be troubling for the Lakers is that the Blazers seemingly found a way to negate their size advantage in the paint.
In any case, the two top teams in the West certainly have their hands full in their opening-round playoff series. Conventional logic says the Lakers and Clippers both find a way to win and advance to the next round. Even in a season such as this that is anything but normal, it’s very tough to picture them having first-round flameouts.
But what could be the final takeaway for their opponents around the league is that neither of these teams is an unbeatable force. And perhaps Dallas and Portland are giving the rest of the league the blueprint. One thing is for sure: If the Clippers and Lakers really do want to win a championship this season, they need to get it together, quickly.
NBA Daily: Miami Goals Suddenly Look Achievable
Drew Maresca analyzes the Miami HEAT’s Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers and their path to advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and beyond.
The Miami HEAT might be seen as long shots to win the 2020 NBA Championship, but no one told them. The HEAT looked every bit the part of a contender on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Miami HEAT’s first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers. They handily won 113-101, led by All-Star Jimmy Butler.
And who knows, maybe we’ve had Butler all wrong. Maybe he is a top-end star that can lead a team deep into the playoffs. He sure looked like it on Tuesday, finishing with 28 points, four assists, three rebounds, four steals and two blocks, including an incredibly clutch shot late in the game.
But no one was sure what to expect from the HEAT entering the playoffs – especially given the fickle enviornment created within the bubble, which has led to a number of surprising outcomes including the Bucks and Lakers both losing their opening playoff games.
Returning from play stoppage, the HEAT were 29-7 at home and only 15-22 on the road. That didn’t bode well for Miami, who would need to play all remaining games on a neutral court in central Florida and hundreds of miles from AmericanAirlines Arena. Plus, they looked rusty in the bubble prior to the playoffs, winning only three of their eight games.
But last night was a stark reminder that the HEAT are for real. In addition to Butler’s tone-setting performance, Bam Adebayo played incredibly well (17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists), as did Goran Dragic (24 points, six rebounds and five assists) and Tyler Herro (15 points on 5-for-9 shooting).
What’s more, the HEAT – and mostly Butler – successfully slowed down TJ Warren (22 points), one of the best of the bubble with a 33.8 point-per-game average, and they looked every bit the part of contender. There’s also the strong play and leadership of Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala. And they didn’t even get contributions from their rookie phenom Kendrick Nunn (DNP) and sharp-shooter Duncan Robinson (six points on 2-for-8 shooting from three-point range).
The HEAT are up 1-0 in the first-round and have a long way to go before advancing to the semi-finals – but assuming for a moment that they advance, what can they look forward to?
Initially, they would have a date with the Milwaukee Bucks. The HEAT are 2-1 against Milwaukee this season with their most recent matchup taking place Aug. 6. The Bucks, like the HEAT, played better at home this season (28-3) than they did on the road (25-9), and they’ve struggled since returning to action in the bubble (3-5). Unlike Miami, the Bucks lost their opening game yesterday, which has led to much speculation about their ability to adapt.
Still, the Bucks boast a scary mix of size and skill – and defending the league’s reigning MVP is never fun. The Magic showed the world how to defend the Bucks –building a wall around Giannis Anteokounmpo, challenging him to shoot and making others beat you – and the HEAT could easily copy that strategy. Further, they can probably find ways to capitalize on the Adebayo-Brook Lopez matchup, frustrating the Bucks’ big man by making him defend Adebayo on the perimeter and on the move. But ultimately, the HEAT’s chances live and die with Anteokounmpo and Khris Middleton, and how well they shoot and make decisions.
From there, the HEAT would likely match up with either the Raptors, Celtics or 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. In 2019-20, the HEAT went 2-1 against the Raptors, 1-2 versus the Celtics and 3-1 against the 76ers. Meanwhile, injuries have hurt the HEAT’s potential Eastern Conference foes, improving Miami’s chances at advancing from there. Celtics’ wing Gordon Hayward tweaked his ankle, forcing him to miss the next four weeks, which badly hurts Boston’s depth. Meanwhile, the 76ers are still without All-Star Ben Simmons, who is sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury. The 76ers are 4-5 since returning from play stoppage including a Game 1 loss to Boston on Monday.
Ultimately, Miami looks every bit as strong as they did at any point this season and their competition in the Eastern Conference simply does not. The HEAT still need things to break their way in terms of shooting and they must play smart and disciplined, but Miami is well-suited to make a deep playoff run.
Still, the most important thing for the HEAT is staying in the moment — a sentiment echoed by Robinson back in December.
“We talk about that stuff [goals] and it stays between us in this locker room,” Robinson told Basketball Insiders before a game against the Brooklyn Nets. “But at the same time, we understand that the day-to-day is more important. We want to keep the big picture in mind, but we also want to take care of what’s on our plate right in front of us.”
The HEAT can’t afford to look ahead just yet, and they know that. Look what happened to the Lakers and Bucks when they did just that – and Miami doesn’t have nearly as much talent as Los Angeles or Milwaukee. If they are to advance, the HEAT must take these playoffs one game at a time.
NBA Daily: Stars Under The Most Pressure
With the playoffs set to begin today, Matt John takes a look at some of the marquee players who will be under the most scrutiny during the 2020 postseason.
Do you know what was so much fun about the games we saw leading up to the Play-In Tournament? They had a playoff-like atmosphere to them. Anytime Portland, Memphis, Phoenix, or San Antonio tipped, you really felt their desperation in every second they played. The pressure grew on them with each passing game. If those regular-season games felt like the postseason, imagine what the actual postseason is going to feel like!
It’s not going to shake anyone’s world by saying that making the playoffs brings pressure amped up to 100 – and no one is exempt from it either. There’s plenty of pressure on LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, but they’ve been through this already, so it’s nothing new to them. Giannis Antetokounmpo is under similar pressure and he isn’t as familiar as his fellow competitors, but he’s only 25 and just started playing for an actual winning team last year. Really, the pressure is more on Milwaukee as a team knowing the Greek Freak’s contract situation that will be coming up less than a year from now.
The degree of pressure varies too. For example, there won’t be nearly as much for some of our newcomers, like Luka Doncic. There will definitely be more on him as his career progresses, but no one is going to hold it over him if Dallas gets easily ousted in the first round this year. He and the Mavericks have proven all they needed to. They are way ahead of schedule, and this is just the first step in what should be an awesome new era of basketball. Better yet, who better to give them a taste of life with the big boys than playoff veterans like Kawhi Leonard and Doc Rivers?
But the following players are ones who have been around the block before; they have monkeys on their back. If they are able to shake them off, that could change their legacy for the better, but it’s going to be quite a challenge for them to do so.
James Harden
Houston has captured that rare status of being one of the most doubted teams in spite of the talent they possess yet has a roster construction so unique that no one can wholeheartedly write them off. We knew it was primarily on Harden’s shoulders to prove that the small-ball full-time strategy can work, but sadly, he’s now facing a tough foe led by a former star teammate with revenge heavily on his mind. To make it worse, he has to do it without his All-Star teammate.
But it’s a good chance to prove he’s improved his playoff chops. Having been an MVP candidate for five of the last six years, Harden doesn’t exactly have the best playoff reputation to his name. Over the last three years, he blew that series against San Antonio without Kawhi Leonard, choked away 3-2 lead against Golden State, then failed to capitalize when the Warriors lost Kevin Durant the year following,
Now Harden has to take on the biggest workload he’s had in three years with his former MVP teammate down. If there’s a time for him to prove that he can step up his game with higher stakes, now is the time to do it.
Joel Embiid
Even with all the issues that have plagued a once-promising Sixers season, Philly miraculously got the matchup they’ve wanted all season. It’s not been the most graceful season – but at least they got the best of their division rival this season, winning their series against the Boston Celtics 3-1, and now they get to face them on a neutral court. Ben Simmons’ injury alone will make them overmatched against the Celtics. That’s why this is perfect for Joel Embiid.
With this being his third go in the playoffs, this is Embiid’s chance to prove that he is the superstar. No one is denying Embiid’s talent as a player, but he still has yet to dominate a playoff series. He’s dominated individual games, but over a series against a strong opponent? Not quite. Simmons’ absence is an all-around downgrade, but we’re going to see what he looks like as the unquestioned alpha of this team.
This time, Embiid won’t have to go up against Al Horford, Aron Baynes, Marc Gasol, or Ed Davis. Instead, the best line of defense Embiid will go up against is Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter and Robert Williams III. Situations like these are when all-timers prove they are everything they were expected to be. The chips are down. The enemy has a weakness. If Embiid is the superstar we’ve talked him up to be, he has to take every advantage he can in this Boston series.
Whether they come up victorious or not, this has to be Embiid’s best series to prove he really is a franchise center. Bar none.
Kemba Walker
The pressure really is on Boston’s top four players, but there is something that puts Walker in the spotlight compared to his teammates – playoff success. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were within minutes of making the NBA Finals two years ago. Gordon Hayward ended Lob City the year before that. Walker has been in the NBA for about a decade and, before this season, he’s made the playoffs twice.
The Double J’s progress has made Boston a sexy pick to make the finals, but what will put the Celtics in the conversation with the top contenders in the league is a playoff-ready Kemba, which is not a given.
The last time Walker made the playoffs was 2016 and his production as the leader was all over the place. One night he was putting up 34 points, the next he was putting up 14 – but the fact that Kemba failed to show up for the biggest game of the season was not a good look.
There’s no need to mention his balky knee. He’s looked fine thus far, so there should be nothing holding the point guard back from giving Boston his all. We could very well see the All-NBA Walker when the playoffs come, but we may also see the one that couldn’t get out of the starting block in much weaker Eastern Conference from 2016.
Paul George
George may very well have the best playoff resume out of everyone on this shortlist – yet, he hasn’t been out of the first round since 2014. In that time, he’s broken his leg, separated his shoulder, watched his All-Star caliber teammates see their careers vanish at the drop of a dime, etc. Some of his playoff failures over the last six years are on him, but not all of it.
Now, he’s on the best team he’s been on since the 2013-14 Indiana Pacers. This season, Paul George has been about as good as Paul George could be. His numbers are substantially down from when he was making a legitimate MVP bid last season, but the pressure will be on him to bring the Clippers their first championship. But there’s a little extra spice to it too.
Kawhi Leonard left a picture-perfect situation up north to play for his hometown, believing that George would be right there by his side to form one of the better 1-2 punches in all of the NBA. We know Leonard will be at his best come playoff time, but he couldn’t do it alone in Toronto and he certainly won’t be able to do it alone in Los Angeles. The pressure isn’t on George only to help L.A. win. He also has to prove that Leonard made the right decision.
Beyond that, there are plenty of others that’ll face the music this week as well. With the Jazz competing with Philadelphia for the most dysfunctional playoff team of the year, and in the wake of losing their best shooter for the season, Donovan Mitchell’s the undisputed carrier of fates in Utah.
Anthony Davis will face the most pressure he’s ever had throughout his entire career. Teams are going to dare him to beat them while they do everything to blanket LeBron – that can be explained in more detail right here.
Jimmy Butler will be going through George-like pressure when Miami makes its playoff run. He could have stayed with the 76ers and been their go-to guy on a championship-caliber team, but instead, he elected to be the man on his own team.
A lot is going to unfold from now until October. When everything does, we’re going to see exactly what these guys are all made of. They better make the best of it, because next season, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Kyrie Irving are all coming back into the picture.
NBA Daily: 76ers-Celtics Playoff Preview
With the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers set to face off once again in the NBA playoffs, there are many storylines and match-ups worth discussing. Quinn Davis explores the details and outlines some battles to watch in what should be an entertaining first-round series.
After five weeks filled with food critique, vlogs, basketball games, and zero (!!) Covid-19 positives, the NBA playoffs are about to begin. Seven out of eight series are locked in, with only the Lakers awaiting the winner of the Portland Trailblazers and Memphis Grizzlies play-in game(s).
While all of the series will have their share of storylines, perhaps the most intriguing will come from the middle of the Eastern Conference bracket. The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the longtime rival Boston Celtics as the 3-6 matchup.
Without further ado, let’s jump into a breakdown of the series based on some arbitrarily created categories.
Projected Starters
Boston: Kemba Walker – Jaylen Brown – Jayson Tatum – Gordon Hayward – Daniel Theis
Philadelphia: Shake Milton – Josh Richardson – Tobias Harris – Al Horford – Joel Embiid
The injury to Ben Simmons certainly throws a wrench into what the Sixers can do defensively against Boston. Simmons’ defense was brilliant this season and likely will earn him first-team All-defense honors. He shadowed Tatum in each of their four regular-season games, holding him to point totals of 21, 15, 15 and 25 on a combined 24 for 72 (33 percent) shooting.
Without Simmons, the Sixers will have to get creative to match-up with the Celtic’s multiple scorers. Richardson is their best guard defender, so he should get most of the Walker duties. Milton, whose defense has been less than stellar, would be left to guard the bulkier Brown. That means Harris, who’s an improved but slow-footed defender, would get the honor of hounding the 22-year-old All-Star.
Horford will guard Hayward while Embiid will patrol the middle against Theis, rounding out the match-ups of the starting five.
Milton on Brown is an apparent mismatch, and it will be interesting to see how often the Celtics let him go to work in the post. Tatum shouldn’t be too fretted at the sight of Harris either, and Hayward may try to take the slower Horford off the dribble.
On the other side, the Celtics can match-up more conventionally. Walker will guard the opposing point guard Milton while Brown will guard Richardson. Tatum will guard Harris across from him, leaving Hayward tasked with guarding the bigger Horford. Embiid and Theis will stay matched up in the middle.
The only mismatch there is Horford against the smaller Hayward, though the Sixers may be wary of resorting to Horford post-ups as a primary source of offense. The Celtics have a clear advantage from the opening tip.
Benches
Philadelphia: Alec Burks – Matisse Thybulle – Furkan Korkmaz – Glenn Robinson III – Mike Scott
Boston: Marcus Smart – Brad Wanamaker – Enes Kanter – Semi Ojeleye – Grant Williams
Coaches are fickle in the post-season, so some of those names may not see the court, but the first few on there are likely to play significant roles in how this series turns out.
Burks has been a microwave for the Sixers in the bubble. He excels at pulling-up from deep and the midrange off the dribble, a skill that the team sorely lacks. Unfortunately for him, he may see a lot of Smart when he comes in. Smart’s stellar defense could mitigate the bench-scoring that Burks would bring.
Thybulle could be an X-Factor reserve for the Sixers. Head coach Brett Brown acknowledged as much in his post-game presser Friday night, saying about the rookie, “He is going to be huge, as a defensive requirement … I cannot understate that.”
With the previously outlined defensive match-ups leaving room for concern, Thybulle will see a hefty role in this series. He will see time guarding Walker as well as Tatum. The key for Thybulle will be to stay disciplined and defend without fouling. If he can do that and knock down some threes when open, he could find himself in the crunch-time lineup.
After Smart, the Celtics bench can look a little thin. Kanter will likely be used as the back-up center as he provides more resistance to an Embiid post-up, but he can fall flat guarding pick-and-rolls. Ojeleye is a defensive stopper that can defend the likes of Harris, but his offense will come and go.
Both teams may feature short rotations as this series goes along, but the edge here slightly belongs to the Celtics on the back of Smart’s proven productivity.
Coaching
Philadelphia: Brett Brown
Boston: Brad Stevens
Stevens and Brown both began their tenures with the 2013-14 season. They had met once before in the playoffs when the Celtics dispatched the Sixers in five games back in 2018.
Stevens is a top-tier coach, while Brown has dealt with rumors of dismissal since those playoffs. While Stevens is the better coach, Brown did hold his own against Nick Nurse last season in the series against the Toronto Raptors.
In this series, the coaching decisions made from game to game will be put under a microscope by each of these team’s large local media base. If things go poorly on Brown’s end, the scrutiny could lead to his dismissal.
The most crucial decisions Brown will have to make will be on the defensive end. Due to the mismatches across the board, the Sixers will have to jiggle with their defensive schemes.
The Sixers usually play drop defense when defending pick-and-rolls. The scheme involves the defender guarding the ball-handler fighting over the screen and chasing the ball-handler from behind, while the big man guarding the screener dops into the paint to protect from a layup or a lob. The goal here is to goad the ball-handler into settling for a mid-range jump shot while contesting it from behind.
This scheme works when the guard defenders are active and engaged, as it takes a certain energy level to fight over a screen and get back into the play to prevent an open floater. Simmons, Richardson and Thybulle have been great this season at executing this.
Without Simmons, though, there could be holes. Harris does not have the footwork and recovery speed to get around a screen and contest. Nor does Milton, who tends to get taken out of plays when picked. If the Celtics start to feast with floaters and open jumpers, Brown will need to adjust.
He could switch to a trap, where the man guarding the screener rushes out to double team the ball handler before recovering back to the rollover. The adjustment would force the Celtics’ ball-handlers to make crisp passes out of those plays to take advantage of a 4-on-3. Brown could also opt for switching, but this would leave players like Embiid and Horford to guard wings one-on-one, and it could also lead to the Celtics seeking out Milton or Korkmaz.
Stevens will have his own decisions to make on defense. The Sixers run post-ups more than any team in the league, and by a significant margin. Embiid carries those numbers, but Horford and Harris like to back down smaller players when given a chance.
How often the Celtics send a double for these post-ups, and how well the Sixers bigs handle them, will be a pivotal battle to watch.
Embiid has improved his passing out of double teams in the bubble, but expect the Celtics to test him further in that regard. Stevens should be sending help from every direction to show Embiid’s different looks.
It may be wise to guard Horford Straight up, as his passing is a strength and he won’t do as much damage out of repeated post-ups. Harris, meanwhile, is a weak passer, but the Celtics have the players to guard him one-on-one, so a double team may only come in case of an emergency.
Both coaches will have tough decisions regarding their rotation, which could be shortened to as few as eight players if the series goes the distance.
Statistics to Watch
In the four games these two teams played this season, two statistics jumped out: rebounding and free throw rate.
In the three games the Sixers won, they posted offensive rebounding rates of 32 percent, 33 percent and 31 percent. Those rates were about ten points higher than the Celtics in those games, per CleaningtheGlass. In the game that Boston won this season, the offensive rebounding rates were very similar, about 27 percent for each.
Rebounding will be crucial for this series as the Sixers try to keep the pace. Without Simmons, this will require Embiid going into overdrive down low. He is capable of this in short bursts, but it is unclear if he can sustain that kind of effort for heavy minutes.
The Sixers won the free throw battle in their three wins as well, and this will be another key as the team tries to advance to round two. In the game won by the Celtics, they paraded to the line, putting up a free throw rate of 36.5 percent.
If the Sixers defend without fouling and get to the line often, they could give themselves a chance to beat this Boston team. If the Celtics match the Sixers in the paint, it could be a short series.
Chippiness Potential
Every good playoff series comes with a little animosity. For this series to get feisty, it will be on the backs of two players: Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid.
Those two have had a history of getting into fracases in the past, and the playoff intensity is excellent tinder for potential extracurriculars. Outside of the two usual suspects, this series may be rather tame.
Harris, Horford and Milton are generally mild-mannered. Brown, Tatum, and Walker take the high road as well. All it takes is one hard foul to spark disdain, but it is unlikely we see any all-out brawls.
Final Prediction
While the Sixers have potentially the best player in the series in Embiid, the rest of the roster without Simmons is going to have trouble handling the Celtics scorers. Barring a dominant performance from the center, expect the Celtics to take care of business in round one—Celtics in five.