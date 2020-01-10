NBA
NBA Daily: Minnesota, Meet Naz Reid
Karl-Anthony Towns’ recent absence has allowed Minnesota’s other bigs to shine, but which one would fit best alongside the Timberwolves’ cornerstone when he gets back on the court? Douglas Farmer says it may not be who you think.
Sometimes an article stems entirely from a text. A friend watching his 60-inch screen in his new house wonders something and technology allows him to send the question to a supposed “insider.”
“Wolves questions: Has Dieng ever played PF with Towns at center? If yes, why don’t they do that more often? If no, why not?” this friend asked earlier this week. “Is it simply no because Dieng is too slow?”
In order: No. The theoretical system. The league today and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ roster as is.
Those three sentence fragments do not make for a lengthy read here, though, so to expound on them …
Literally, Gorgui Dieng has not played at power forward with Karl-Anthony Towns this season, per cleaningtheglass.com. Even going beyond positional specifics, the two have shared the court for only 17 possessions. That has hardly been a Dieng distinction; Towns has played only 16.02 percent of his possessions with another big this season.
The vast majority of those (212 of 268) featured Towns paired with Jordan Bell, a combination that sheds light on why Minnesota avoids pairing Towns with Dieng, despite Dieng’s general reliability.
Bell made his second 3-pointer of the season Thursday night late in a blowout of the Portland Trail Blazers. For novelty’s sake, and to give credit where it is due for a successful though unearned heat check:
Bell is not a shooting threat in any regard, despite that quality take. When he plays alongside Towns, the Timberwolves still have four shooters around one man in the post, their intended system. Minnesota entered this season intent on shooting more threes and relying on versatile wings to do it. They have a bevy of wings — Andrew Wiggins, Robert Covington, Josh Okogie, Jake Layman (though sidelined by turf toe), Treveon Graham, Keita Bates-Diop — but the shooting innate to the crop is lacking.
That lack of shooting has been a contributing factor to the Timberwolves falling to 15-22, yet the devotion to the wings is not about to change this season, as elaborated on by Jack Winter. First-year president Gersson Rosas and head coach Ryan Saunders are insistent on implementing a modern pace-and-space offensive system, one contingent on shooting from either close or long-range, not between.
When Towns has been paired with a non-Bell big, be it Dieng or Noah Vonleh, Minnesota has taken 65.4 percent of its attempts at the rim or beyond the arc; when Towns plays without another big, that number jumps to 81.1 percent.
Admittedly, the non-Bell, two-big data is a small sample, only 56 possessions, but the difference is stark enough to illustrate what Rosas, Saunders and the Timberwolves worry about with two bigs in the game. Not only do post-ups become more common, but a clogged lane encourages mid-range jumpers, as well.
When Towns has been paired with Bell, the shots at the rim rise while the deep attempts fall, but the combined total is still 80.6 percent. Bell’s presence as a rim-runner allows Towns to roam along the perimeter, preserving the four-out system. With Dieng or Vonleh, Towns is needed a bit more in the paint to provide an interior offensive presence they do not, and even if Dieng is shooting 36.5 percent from deep this season, attempting only 2.6 threes per game is not enough to alter the defense’s approach.
Insert Naz Reid.
Reid is averaging only 7.3 points, has played in just eight games and shoots an up-and-down 32.3 percent from three, but the texted question would have been better-served asking about Reid.
The rookie out of LSU has yet to play alongside Towns. Redi’s surge the last two weeks has come in large part because a knee injury has kept the franchise cornerstone on the bench for 12 games and counting. But in the last six games, Reid has taken nearly five threes per game. He may have made only 31 percent of them, but he has been effective enough to prove he is more than a rim-runner in the pick-and-roll.
If Towns were on the court on that possession instead of, for example, Jarrett Culver in the near corner, the defensive spacing would not be changed much. If anything, the Brooklyn Nets would have been spread further, as Towns is a much better shooter than Culver. Jeff Teague would have had more space to operate on his drive, all while having Reid ready to shoot from deep.
On such a possession, Dieng is not respected as a rim-runner. The defense hedges against his shot at the expense of the paint. The inverse applies with Bell.
Much like a 3-and-D wing, a rim-running big who can shoot from deep is the rarest of commodities in the NBA. Minnesota has one in its superstar, pending his return to action. It may have another in an undrafted rookie.
The catch comes in that Towns’ return will likely do more than cut into Reid’s playing time; it will likely send him back to the Iowa Wolves for the most part.
In time, with development, Reid may spend entire seasons working alongside Towns. While Dieng has one more, $17.3 million season on his contract, and both Bell and Vonleh are free agents after this season, the Timberwolves have Reid under contract for $6.08 million over four years.
Dieng has long been an utmost professional, but his deliberate game limits him alongside Towns, no matter how well he has played — 13.3 points and 9.3 rebounds — during Towns’ prolonged absence. The latter can, in fact, explain the former.
The question may instead someday be why don’t the Wolves play Reid with Towns, but Minnesota’s wanted system should force that issue before it needs to be asked.
NBA
NBA Daily: Has The Three-Point Shot Been A Key To Success?
Jordan Hicks takes a look at how the three-point shot is being deployed in the NBA this season and whether or not it has a profound impact on the standings.
Needless to say, the style of play in the NBA has changed dramatically over the last 10 or so years. Long gone are the days of post-ups and dominant big men in the paint. Of course, that’s not to say Shaquille O’Neal wouldn’t thrive in today’s league, but his role would likely be quite different than it was in the early 2000s.
The same thing goes for players like Dwight Howard and Yao Ming. Centers still have a very prominent place in today’s NBA, it’s just that post-ups are much less effective than lobs or pick-and-rolls.
Today’s NBA is purely driven by the three-point shot. As of today, the average three-point attempts per team per game this season is 33.6 — that is the highest number ever. In fact, the attempts per game have grown every year since 2000, other than a bit of plateauing toward the end of that first decade.
So why are teams taking more three-point shots?
For starters, the obvious reason would be that it is worth one more point than the standard two-point basket. Sure, a layup or dunk is much easier to make than a three-pointer, but when you’re talking 18 feet or deeper in the midrange, those shots don’t get much easier than a three. As far as pure efficiency goes, it’s very easy to argue that the only basket more efficient than a three would be an almost-automatic two, a la layup or dunk.
And teams are starting to realize this.
It quietly started with the LeBron James-led Miami HEAT. They spaced the floor and didn’t employ a traditional big in the sense of the word. The pre-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors featuring Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson perfected the art of the three, leading them to a championship subsequently followed by the best record in the history of the NBA – only to lose to the LeBron led Cleveland Cavaliers who, you guessed it, shot a bunch of threes.
Like mentioned, this year now more than ever the three-point shot is staking its claim. So let’s dive a bit into the numbers and see if the three-point shot is all it’s hyped up to be.
Let’s first look at effective field goal percentage: By definition, it measures field goal percentage adjusting for made three-point field goals being 1.5x more valuable than made two-point field goals.
We’ll list out the top-10 followed by their current position in their conference.
1.) Milwaukee Bucks (1st in East)
2.) Dallas Mavericks (6th in West)
3.) Los Angeles Lakers (1st in West)
4.) Miami HEAT (3rd in East)
5.) Houston Rockets (3rd in West)
6.) Utah Jazz (5th in West)
7.) Detroit Pistons (11th in East)
8.) Philadelphia 76ers (5th in East)
9.) Memphis Grizzlies (9th in West)
10.) San Antonio Spurs (8th in West)
As you can see, eight out of the top 10 are playoff teams. Both top seeds in either conference are cemented in the top three — the only outlier as far as struggling teams go seems to be the Detroit Pistons. (Of note: The Memphis Grizzlies aren’t necessarily struggling, they know their personnel and are playing at an admirable level considering this.)
To be fair, effective field goal percentage doesn’t (and shouldn’t) paint the entire picture of how teams are playing. But to say it isn’t a large factor of success would be wrong. For example, take the bottom five teams in effective field goal percentage:
26.) Minnesota Timberwolves (11th in West)
27.) Chicago Bulls (10th in East)
28.) New York Knicks (14th in East)
29.) Orlando Magic (7th in East)
30.) Golden State Warriors (15th in West)
Point made.
Now, we move to the teams that are generating the most open threes. Statistically speaking, teams shoot higher percentages from beyond-the-arc when they have more open looks — this goes without saying.
Unsurprisingly, the team generating the most wide-open threes — or, when a defender is further than six feet away — is the Milwaukee Bucks. Something interesting, however, is that the top-10 isn’t rounded out by solely playoff teams. It’s actually a healthy mix of current winners and losers. This goes to show that although creating open looks for your team is important — naturally, it really just comes down to making them.
Finally, there’s the topic of top teams in the league when it comes to three-point field goals. The Rockets are on top in both makes and attempts. They are followed by the Dallas Mavericks. The rest of the list, surprisingly, is an even split of playoff and non-playoff teams.
So just how important is the three-point shot? On one hand, you can see the value it has as it’s worth more points than any other field goal and isn’t much harder to hit than a deep-two. On the other, plenty of bad teams seem to be taking and making threes, too, in some cases as good as or better than the top-seeds. So what gives?
If it wasn’t already clear — as the upswing in analytics and strategic roster-building — the three-point shot is incredibly important. The league has evolved this way and it’s not changing anytime soon. So, then, why is it hard to separate the cream from the crop when viewing three-point efficiency? It’s not an overly-complicated answer, but that’s because there are plenty of other important factors when it comes to playing basketball.
Sure, the Bucks are killing it from three. Do you know where else they rank number one in the NBA? Defense. The Utah Jazz lead the NBA in three-point percentage but they are just fifth in the Western Conference. The three-ball has changed the game, likely for good, but there are still plenty of key factors that make up a championship-worthy team, obviously.
It’s revolutionized the way the Rockets play basketball, for example. But, at the end of the day, don’t lose sight of the entire recipe necessary to bring home an NBA championship. Taking and converting three-pointers might get you to the postseason, but that won’t bring a parade down main street without other major strengths either.
NBA
High-Performance Mindfulness: Mental Skills Training For The Bench
Jake Rauchbach discusses how players and teams gain an edge through leveraging their bench time effectively.
From the mental performance side, one of the most underexplored and underutilized parts of the game is bench time. The period during timeouts and when players wait to go into the game presents a huge opportunity to prime performance. Using this time inefficiently is missing a great opportunity.
Here’s why.
Beta Mind to Higher Flow State
The number one reason that players do not get off to fast starts during the game is that they are not mentally focused and/or do not bring positive energy. Whether they are starters or rotation players, priming performance through training these two elements can help to propel players into high-performance states.
How does this relate to bench protocols? When players are substituting in and out of the game, the faster a player can move from a Beta state of mind (analyzing and thinking) to the effortlessness of being in the flow of the game, the greater probability for higher-performance outputs to take place is.
Employing effective mental performance techniques can help players reduce the buffering time that occurs from sitting to actively accessing the flow of the game. When players FEEL in the flow of the game, individual and collective performance over the long term has been shown to move upwards.
This is when you see categories, such as shooting percentages, scoring efficiencies and analytics ratings improve.
Bench Primers (Mental Performance Tools)
Bench Primers can help players refine mental focus and energy to boost performance.
Some of these tools are MRP® Grounding, Refocusing and Affirmations & Tapping. When waiting and/or preparing to go into the game, implementing individually customized tools like these give players the chance to maximize their potential for success.
Checking In
Waiting at the scorer’s table to go in may be one the most critical times for the player. It is a transitional period from sitting to performing. Refocusing techniques employed during this segment of time help to ease the player back into the flow of the game.
Players and player development departments, who craft individualized mental performance routines, specifically for these periods, are winning the game of mental inches. The more these processes are implemented, the greater the chance for gaining an edge in performance on-court is.
Checking Out
Another supercritical period is when players come out of the game. This is also a transitional period for players. When a player comes out of the game due to poor performance, there may be nothing more valuable than to reground, refocus and lock-back-in on the task at hand.
The problem is, many players either don’t remember to do this when they come out of the game, or they do not have consistent or reliable mental performance process to dial focus and confidence back in after the emotional volatility of the poor performance.
Timeouts
When coaches first huddle among themselves before addressing the team, it is a great time for players to regroup and clear the mental and emotional hiccups that could still be lingering from the previous segments of play.
It is important to note mental performance techniques such as these are meant to seamlessly integrate with the natural flow of the game. Layering mental performance techniques in the background of a team’s concept are best practice so as not to interfere with the directives coming from the coaching staff.
For optimal onboarding, individual player processes that run in the background and that become engrained and unconscious habits are most effective. These habits can help generate greater mental focus and higher energy while doing so naturally.
Halftime
This is a great time to regroup, refocus and reenergize. Generally, at halftime, there is more time for the player to dive down deep into the psyche to find that grounding energy that helps provide balance.
When players struggle in the first half of the game, halftime presents a valuable opportunity to reset and release any lingering thoughts emotions or feelings that could be hampering performance for the second half. A collection of players who do this at the same time creates a synergistic effect that can help to positively move the dial on team culture.
Interestingly, coaching staff that also dial in mentally and have the tools to clear release past upsetting experiences, may provide their players and organization/program with an added advantage as well.
Foul-Line
At the foul line, players who have a process for focusing-in and bringing great feeling energy, have shown to improve their free-throw percentage over the season.
Free throw attempts are one of the only times during the game where a player goes from static or very little movement to having to successfully execute a play. The free throw is much like a shot in golf, where flow must be generated into the shot, even though the golfer is not perpetually moving.
Combine this with the element that all eyes are on the player to succeed, and this sometimes creates a challenging scenario.
Employing mental performance processes that create flow, relieve nerves and sharpen focus on the charity stripe helps players manage those free-throw-island moments more effectively.
In most overseas markets, it is generally not a lane violation for opposing players to walk in and out of the lane during a free throw attempt. This makes executing free throws in overseas markets quite possibly more challenging than those in the domestic market.
Here is an example of a refocusing technique, called MRP® Foul Line Tapping. It helps to supercharge focus prior to the shot. The above example comes from Finland’s top league.
Postgame
After the game, it is always good to celebrate wins and high performance. However, after poor performance and losses, it’s crucial to have a way of letting go of the negative thoughts and emotions from the game. If they are allowed to linger, they can potentially affect future performance.
Players and coaches that employ mental skills and processes for neutralizing these potentially-impeding psychosomatic elements have the edge.
NBA
NBA Daily: Time To Rebuild In Detroit
With Blake Griffin’s season-ending knee surgery, the decision should now be very clear: Chad Smith explains why it is time for the Pistons to embrace a plan to rebuild.
After a return to the playoffs last season, the Detroit Pistons had hoped to take the next step this year. Entering the second week of January, it appears as though those aspirations will fall flat on their face. The Pistons are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-24 record. Combing through their injury-rattled roster, there are very few bright spots that stand out.
Chief among them has been the resurgence of Derrick Rose. The former MVP of the league has continued to thrive in the backcourt with young guns Bruce Brown and Luke Kennard. But as good as they have been, it has been the play of Andre Drummond that has been the primary focus this season.
The big man has been putting up solid numbers across the board, which has left the organization contemplating whether or not they want to bring him back. Drummond has a player option worth $28.8 million that he can elect to pick up. If he chooses to decline the option, he will become an unrestricted free agent.
The direction of this team has been cloudy at best, due to the injury issues plaguing their franchise player Blake Griffin. The six-time All-Star has looked like a shell of himself this season as his knee just hasn’t gotten better. It was a surprise announcement just before the season opener that he would be sidelined for a couple of weeks. That stretched out even longer as Griffin has been limited to just 18 games this season.
The Pistons announced yesterday that Griffin underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his injured knee and will be out indefinitely as he will undergo an extended rehabilitation period.
The numbers in his abbreviated season weren’t atrocious (15.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists) but given his production in recent years, they greatly affect the way Detroit’s season has played out thus far. His scoring and rebounding were the lowest of his career, shooting just 24 percent from three-point range and 35 percent overall from the field.
Since the 2010-11 season where he earned Rookie of the Year honors, Griffin has steadily added to his game and his performance on the court reflects that. His eight seasons in Los Angeles were fantastic, but his 25 points per game last year in Detroit was the highest average of his career. The main reason why the Pistons made the playoffs last year was that Griffin was playing at a near MVP level.
Griffin developed himself into a brilliant all-around player after just relying on his athleticism in his early years. His handle, three-point shot and overall defense have improved tremendously since he was traded to Motown. Just as Chris Paul was the engine in L.A., Griffin has become that for Detroit. But with the lingering knee issues perhaps ending his season, the time is now to trade Drummond.
Drummond flourished with Griffin’s absence, but the monster numbers haven’t translated into wins for Detroit. The three-time rebounding champ has spent his entire eight-year career in Michigan after the Pistons selected him with the 9th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft. As is the case with most players in the league today, a new home may quickly become a reality for the All-Star center.
The biggest fear with any rebuild is how it will be received by the city. The newly-built Little Caesars Arena currently already ranks 24th in the league in overall attendance. There are marquee names for sure with Griffin and Rose, but this team is far from being a contender even in their own division.
It is important to note that when Detroit traded for Griffin, it was Stan Van Gundy still in charge. Ed Stefanski and Dwane Casey are running things now, so they must look at the Griffin situation closely. He will make $36.6 million next season and has a $39 million option for the following year.
Obviously Griffin’s trade value is at an all-time low, given his injury and contract. It will be difficult to find the right deal if Detroit elects to deal him. Portland may be an option but they will likely have better offers to consider. The Pistons may be stuck with the All-Star, but perhaps he can provide more trade value if he is able to come back and perform well next season.
Trade rumors have been swirling around Drummond all season long, and have only intensified with the Feb. 6 trade deadline now less than a month away. Whichever team decides to trade for Drummond will surely want to know what he intends to do regarding next season. The terms of the deal will definitely depend on if the move is for long term or just as a rental.
Though he may appear older, Drummond is still just 26 and in the prime of his career. Atlanta has been one team rumored to be interested, which could yield a solid return for Detroit to utilize as they begin their rebuild.
The big gamble trade for Griffin may not have paid off in the end — but, if you consider what they gave up, it still seems to be a solid trade for both parties. Phasing out guys like Drummond, Rose, Griffin, Reggie Jackson and Markieff Morris over the next couple of years should be the next course of action. Continuing to develop Brown, Kennard, Christian Wood, Svi Mykhailiuk and Sekou Doumbouya will be vital during this process.
The playoffs aren’t out of reach for the Pistons, but a likely matchup with Milwaukee in the first round won’t fare any better than it did last year when they were swept. With Griffin now out and their young players still developing, it is time for Detroit to thank a franchise-great for his services and begin building for their future.