NBA
NBA Daily: Most Improved Watch — 2/2/20
Quinn Davis takes a look at the top candidates for Most Improved Player at the midpoint of the NBA season. This edition features a new face and a new No. 1 as things begin to heat up for the league.
The NBA season has officially passed its midway point. All-Star voting has wrapped and players will now prepare for their short vacation. When they return from the break, there will only be a month-and-a-half of regular season left until the real games begin.
With almost 50 games played for each team, there is now ample data to judge the race for each award. In this space, there has been the same leader since day one. That changes today. Here are our five candidates for Most Improved Player.
5. Duncan Robinson
Not only is there a new number one, but there is also a first-timer. Last week, this spot went to Jaylen Brown. Since the players in the fifth spot are very unlikely to win this award, from here on out this spot will rotate to showcase some players that deserve a mention, unless a certain player makes it impossible to leave him off.
This time, the honor goes to Robinson, who has quietly become a key contributor to a bona fide playoff team in Miami. The second-year guard saw about 10 minutes per game last season and averaged a measly 3.3 points. He is up to 12 points per game this season and his three-point shooting has shot up from 28 percent to almost 44 percent.
Robinson is no stranger to quick improvements. He started his college career at Division III Williams College before transferring to Michigan. After a rookie season spent learning the ropes, Robinson is now playing almost 30 minutes a night and getting his number called often.
The HEAT has had ample success running him through dribble-handoffs. Per NBA.com, the HEAT score 1.51 points per possession in those situations. That is the highest figure in the NBA out of players that have one or more of those possessions per game. Paul George is behind him for the second spot.
Robinson has not yet developed his game past the outside shot. He takes nearly all of his attempts from behind the three-point line and posts an assist rate of only 5.9 percent.
Still, the HEAT rely heavily on his shooting and score five more points per 100 possessions with Robinson on the court, per Cleaning the Glass. His name has not been mentioned in the race for Most Improved yet this season, but he deserves praise for the leap he has taken.
4. Luka Doncic
Doncic remains on this list as the poster-boy for second-year players that make a larger leap than expected. Both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Trae Young make impressive arguments for themselves to be considered, but Doncic’s leap to MVP candidate and best player on a playoff team overshadows the other sophomore candidates.
Doncic is still averaging nearly 29 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. He was recently voted an All-Star starter at guard next to James Harden.
There is not much more to say about Doncic that hasn’t already been said. If he has a slump through the second act of the season, this spot will go to someone else who deserves a shoutout. Until then, this seat is his.
3. Bam Adebayo
Adebayo continued his impressive third season after getting voted to his first All-Star team earlier this week. His stout defense at the rim and increasingly versatile offensive game have been key in keeping this HEAT team near the top of the East.
Adebayo notched his second triple-double of the season in a win against the Orlando Magic on Monday night, tallying 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
The HEAT are scoring 1.18 points per possession with Adebayo as the roll man, per NBA.com. His offensive burden has steadily increased throughout the season as his skill set emerged. His usage rate is up to over 20 percent and he will occasionally lead the break and initiate the offense in transition.
Adebayo’s defense continues to impress as well. His foul rate has dropped significantly from the past two seasons, and the HEAT allows significantly fewer attempts at the rim with Adebayo on the court.
He is still slightly behind the top two in the race for Most Improved, but Adebayo has a very strong case.
2. Devonte’ Graham
Graham has been the leader for this award since day one, but his recent play has moved him back to number two.
His three-point percentage is still very strong, sitting at 39 percent with a number of his attempts being of high difficulty, but his finishing ability has slipped dramatically. He is only finishing 48 percent of his attempts around the rim, per Cleaning the Glass. That puts him in the 19th percentile of the league at his position.
Despite the efficiency slip, Graham still has one of the strongest arguments for Most Improved. He is averaging 18 points and 7 assists, carrying the load for a rebuilding Charlotte Hornets bunch. The team’s offensive rating jumps 12 points with Graham on the court.
His hot start has yielded him more attention from NBA defenses. The next step for Graham will be adapting to the increased attention and bettering his efficiency. If he can improve his overall field goal percentage while maintaining his raw production over the season’s second half, he will regain the top spot for this honor.
1. Brandon Ingram
The new leader in the clubhouse is Ingram, who is the third member of this list to be named to his first All-Star team. He has been the best player on a Pelicans team that now finds itself back in the race for the eighth seed in the West.
His averages of 25 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists on 47-40-85 shooting splits put him in rare territory among the league’s elite.
Early in the season, it was mentioned in this space that Ingram’s hot start from beyond the arc could be unsustainable, but not to the point where he dips below average. That proved correct, as he has tapered off now at the 40 percent line, the mark of an elite shooter.
With the return of Zion Williamson, there have been some growing pains as Ingram tries to feel his way into chemistry with the rookie phenom. Once the duo develops a rapport, Ingram could become even more devastating off the ball or in pick-and-roll situations.
If that does happen, he could run away with this prize.
That wraps up this edition of the Most Improved Watch. Be on the lookout for new faces or a shuffle in the order on the next check-in. Also, be sure to stay tuned into Basketball Insiders for a look at every award race this season.
In the Hunt: Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Brown, Domantas Sabonis, Malcolm Brogdon, Jonathan Isaac (injured), Norman Powell, Donte Divincenzo, Devin Booker, Richaun Holmes, Lonnie Walker IV, Pascal Siakam, Davis Bertans
NBA
High-Performance Mindfulness: Top Five Things Not To Do During A Slump
Jake Rauchbach lists the top five things NOT to do during a shooting slump.
The shooting slump can be an enigma to even the most seasoned player. We are going to break down the top five things NOT to do to when experiencing a shooting slump.
Changing Shot Mechanics
Trying to fix chronic shooting issues by tinkering with mechanics generally creates further issues for the shooter. The reason why? Because the underlying cause of the slump is not physical. It is rooted in the subconscious and muscle memory level of the player.
In a slump, the root cause of what ails the shooter is not because a shooting elbow is too far out, or because it is coming off the wrong finger on the release.
Yes, these are contributing factors. However, when mechanics such as these are tweaked without also addressing the actual deeper cause, players tend to experience further issues.
Einstein said that you cannot fix a problem from the same level of awareness that it was created from. The same can be said about the shooting slump.
Trying to fix physical form is addressing the symptom, but not the cause. This is why changing mechanics is almost always ineffectual.
Film Watching
When a player is experiencing a slump, watching film to critique form and analyze shot selection is also not recommended.
When’s the last time any good shooter consistently shot the ball well by critically analyzing (thinking about) their shot? Shooting is all about feeling and FLOW, not thinking. We ask players how does your shot feel, not how does your shot think. In this way, shooting is more of an art than a science.
Film study that has the player break down his/her current form and shot selection can have the effect of activating the analytical thinking mind. This is counterproductive and can block a player’s ability to feel better about his/her shot. To break a slump, we want to tap into the subconscious or autonomic system.
Increasing Repetitions
The adage that increasing repetitions is the way to bust a shooting slump is antiquated and generally does not work.
Hard work is only effective when the conscious and subconscious parts of the brain are in alignment. When they are not, like in the case of a shooting slump, then the player generally is just spinning his/her wheels.
We have all seen those players that spend hours in the gym and are not able to translate that work to tangible in-game improvement. The same concept holds for slumping shooters.
There is a very real disconnect on the level of the muscle memory that must be brought back into balance before increased repetition begins registering as an in-game improvement.
In a slump, the best thing a player can do — outside of internally releasing the psychosomatic block by way of High-Performance techniques — is to go to the movies and get their mind off of the experience. Increasing reps in this instance is generally not beneficial.
Thinking & Analyzing
As mentioned above, slumps are not fixed by using the conscious mind to figure out a solution. If this were effective, players would routinely be able to hypothesize and think themselves out of the downtrend.
It is very common for a player experiencing a slump to analyze form shot attempts, and begin employing the thinking mind to suppress emotional discord stemming from past ineffectual shooting experiences.
When this happens, often a nasty psychosomatic looping effect occurs, which can further perpetuate the slump.
Imagine trying to “think away” a severely sprained ankle? This does not work because the underlying physical trauma of the sprained ankle needs to be addressed before progress can take place. A similar concept can be applied to the shooting slump.
At its core, shooting slumps are also trauma, mental and emotional trauma. To eradicate the slump, healing, or elimination of the underlying mental and emotional baggage, must take place.
Let’s define trauma.
Mental and emotional trauma can be severe off-court experiences like family, financial or health crises. It can also be defined by memories of bad shooting games, embarrassing moments on-court moments or specific plays such as badly missed shots.
When leftover experiences like these bleed over into the muscle memory, slumps begin to occur. For this reason, increasing repetition, film study and analysis generally do not have a positive effect on solving the slump until the underlying baggage, or trauma, has been processed through.
Leaning On Outside Counsel
Players often want to ask others for advice. If the player is self-aware enough to know that the slump is not purely physical, then asking for help on how to neutralize the underlying emotional trauma can be beneficial.
However, leaning on other’s opinions can also further exacerbate the issue. This is especially true when that outside influence suggests tinkering with mechanics and analyzing shot performance.
The risk here is if the initial outside counsel’s recommendations do not work, the player may have a hard time hearing, trusting and synthesizing relevant input in the future. Another issue here is, players can begin to lose faith in what they think is the correct way to proceed. This is the worst-case scenario because it can lead to the player feeling lost. This can then produce even more overthinking, or paralysis by analysis.
Closing
We still have a lot to learn about shooting slumps. However, considering how players have responded in the past, it is best to focus on the internal dynamics (The Cause) of the player first before addressing the slumping symptoms. This is the fastest way to bust the slump.
NBA
NBA Daily: Eric Gordon Turning It Up
The Houston Rockets recently visited Salt Lake City and Jordan Hicks got to witness Eric Gordon drop a 50-point effort. He caught up with him and a few others within the organization after the game and details what was discussed.
After a career-high 50-point night against the Utah Jazz last Monday, Eric Gordon seems to be turning a corner on the season.
His numbers up to this point, as a whole, have been some of the worst of his career. Some of it is health, some of it can be traced to a new role after the departure of Chris Paul and addition of Russell Westbrook. Regardless, he’s been shooting a career-low 38.4 percent from the field and has averaged his smallest number ever for assists, too. He’s right around his average the last few years of 16 points per night, albeit not as efficient as he’s been in the past.
However, he’s recently been getting back to form. In the last 10 games, he’s poured in 22.1 points per game on 43.8 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three. Over his last five, he’s at 25.2 points a night, although that number is slightly skewed from the aforementioned 50-point effort.
Head coach Mike D’Antoni wasn’t surprised about Gordon’s recent uptick in play and he attributes a lot of it to his improving health.
“He’s pain-free for the first time in a year and a half,” said D’Antoni, “There will be ups and downs like always. Eric‘s going to be good, so as long as he’s not hurting he’s going to be good.”
And good Gordon was.
With a depleted Houston roster missing James Harden, Clint Capela and Westbrook, Gordon preceded to drop a 50-burger on a surging Utah side. He was attacking Rudy Gobert at the rim, draining deep threes in Donovan Mitchell’s face and looking as locked in as he’s ever been. The crazy part about this high-scoring effort? He hasn’t dropped more than 40 points in a game since his rookie year, which was 11 years ago.
Austin Rivers had plenty to say regarding Gordon’s special night, too.
“You just marvel at it, he’s like a bowling ball when he drives to the basket, dudes just bounce off him. He’s so low to the ground.” Rivers continued, “He’s so strong, Eric is built like a fullback – you know his body. Seriously, I always tell people, he picked the right sport – obviously, it’s worked out well for him – but I think he could’ve played in the NFL too because he’s just so strong.”
Watching Gordon continually take it to Gobert, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, was supremely impressive — even to his teammates.
“There was times where Gobert was trying to, I mean, they just bounce off of him.” Rivers said. “His range is ridiculous. Eric’s a guy that if he played on a lot of other teams, he has All-Star capability.
“And he sacrifices a lot for this team so tonight you saw full effect how good he is.”
If the Rockets want to achieve their goal of an NBA championship — one that has been so elusive to them the past few years — they’ll need Gordon to be the best version of himself. The fact that his body is back to 100 percent is crucial, undeniable. A three-headed dragon of Harden, Westbrook and Gordon in the playoffs could be killer to whichever franchise unfortunately comes across it.
“Tonight was just a special night for me. It means a lot that we won. I just want our team to build off of this, but it is special for me for sure.”
Without question, that effort against Utah was incredible. He was 14-for-22 from the field and added 16 points from the charity stripe. But his attitude post-game was heavily team-focused. “Yeah I had it going, but other guys played well. It was like a team effort. The most meaningful thing is that we won.”
When asked if the Rockets had a nothing to lose mentality going into the game – what with Westbrook, Harden and Capela out and all – Gordon meditated on a team-centered focus once again.
“No question. The other team, they probably let down a little bit, but we just kept on playing, you know, we played hard. We just didn’t beat ourselves. We made mistakes a little bit, but we really didn’t beat ourselves. We made plays throughout the whole game.”
The Rockets got ahead early and never relinquished a lead in the second half and Gordon’s consistent play on offense was a large part of that. He was asked about his health, to which he said, “I feel like I’m getting back to being myself. I told everybody when you have surgery during the season, it’s always going to be a process. Now it’s just all about us collectively together, playing for one another — because we can do this thing, we just got to turn this thing around and win a lot of games.”
While Gordon is right, there’s little speculation that the Rockets have much to worry about. There haven’t been many moments this season where all three of Gordon, Westbrook and Harden have clicked together and, yet, they are still fifth in the West, and just three games out of the No. 2 seed. If the Rockets can clinch home-court in the first round, that might be enough for them to eventually punch a ticket to the Western Conference Finals.
“How we played tonight is how we need to play. We got after it defensively, we just went out there and played,” Gordon told Basketball Insiders. “We just played our game. Everybody contributed and that’s what made things a lot easier.”
Eric Gordon is a major key to the Rockets’ success — but he’s absolutely right in saying that a collective effort from the team definitely eases the burden. The less Houston has to rely on heroics from one James Harden, the better off they’ll be.
Almost at the All-Star break, the Rockets are surely trending upwards. Westbrook is finally playing solid basketball, Gordon is back to full health and Harden is still a complete MVP-worthy package.
There’s little reason to believe that Houston has anywhere else to go but up — but how high? That’s still anybody’s best guess.
NBA
NBA Daily: Guards Channeling Their Inner Mamba
Of all the NBA’s tributes to Kobe Bryant this week, the prodigious scoring from the league’s shooting guards has been the most appropriate and lasting.
The NBA in 2020 is defined by deep-shooting point guards and increasingly-common unicorns, but its history is marked by shooting guards earning singular nicknames. Jerry West became The Logo. Michael Jordan rose to be the GOAT. Kobe Bryant is remembered as the Black Mamba.
In the wake of the tragic helicopter accident that took Kobe’s life Sunday, it has been a fitting week for the shooting guards of the league to bombard the scoreboard. Of the top-13 per game scorers since Sunday, six of them have been traditional shooting guards. Of the top-7 single-game outputs, five have been traditional shooting guards, as well as nine of the top-16. And the most-emotional, drenched-in-clutch shot of the week? It came from a traditional shooting guard.
Of all the poignant tributes to Kobe this week — the 8-second backcourt violations, the 24-second shot-clock violations, the aptly-narrated videos — the shooting guard binge may be the most appropriate.
Khris Middleton’s 51 without Giannis
The Milwaukee Bucks had no trouble scoring without their superstar, largely because Middleton poured in 51 points in a 151-131 win against the Washington Wizards. Middleton scored with an efficiency that bordered on Kobe-esque, needing only 26 shots to get 51 points and going 7-of-10 from deep. To lend that the context offered Monday, Middleton’s shooting rates would have gotten him to the mythical 81 on only 42 shot attempts, the rare volume-scoring night that hypothetically reaches that mark on fewer than Kobe’s 46 shot attempts to do it back in 2006.
Eric Gordon’s 50 without Harden
Gordon was even more efficient than Middleton, dropping 50 on the Utah Jazz in a 126-117 win. He took only 22 shots to power the Houston Rockets without their respective franchise cornerstone. There was some version of poetry to a shooting guard scoring bucket after bucket on the Jazz on Sunday, as ESPN re-aired Kobe’s final game at the same time, the one where he scored a memorable 60 against Utah.
Bradley Beal’s 40.3 points per game average
Beal scored 47, 40 and 34 points in his three games since Sunday, adding in seven assists per game for good measure. The Washington Wizards went 1-2 in the stretch, underscoring one of the arguments against Beal’s All-Star candidacy, but his onslaught certainly evoked thoughts of Kobe, especially when he went shot-for-shot with Middleton for much of Monday night.
Buddy Hield vs. Andrew Wiggins
Hield came off the bench as the Sacramento Kings’ drama continued, and Wiggins’ team lost in historic fashion, so maybe it was not an ideal night for either shooting guard, but they combined for 78 points the night after Kobe’s death. While Wiggins opened the game hot, it was Hield who channeled Kobe’s closing mentality with a 20-point fourth quarter that helped erase a 22-point fourth-quarter deficit. In fact, Hield did not miss in those 12 minutes.
The only other player to score 20 or more points in the fourth quarter without missing a shot? Kobe.
Victor Oladipo’s emotional and clutch return
After a year and six days away from the game because of a ruptured quad tendon, the Indiana Pacers’ guard’s nine points may have seemed underwhelming. They weren’t.
"I just shot it, man. Mamba Mentality. … That's for them."
Victor Oladipo was in tears talking about his clutch three to force overtime and how thankful he is to be back on the court. pic.twitter.com/yhQvnztYRX
— ESPN (@espn) January 30, 2020
DeMar DeRozan’s all-around game
The San Antonio Spurs’ guard averaged a mere 29.3 points in three games this week, but as is typical for DeRozan, his shot distribution came in ways only Kobe could create, attempting just one three in three games. By no means were DeRozan’s contributions minimized, though, considering he grabbed 7 rebounds and offered 5 assists per game, as well.
Devin Booker’s 7,000th point
The 16th-highest scoring output of the week being Booker’s 36 at Memphis emphasizes just how rapid the volume-scoring has been this week. In the five days preceding Sunday, that showing would have ranked 10th. Nonetheless, it wasn’t how many points Booker scored that stood out, it was the career mark he reached Wednesday and how it related to Kobe.
And how about Devin Booker going out the next game & becoming the youngest guard to reach 7K career pts, surpassing Kobe Bryant. Book once told me Kobe reached out after he scored 70. "Out of every text or tweet I got, that was definitely my favorite one.” pic.twitter.com/vwac4dpyQI
— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) January 29, 2020
And then there’s Damian Lillard, the Los Angeles Lakers’ next opponent
With two of this week’s top-12 nights, the latter of which included his first career triple-double, continuing a scorching four-game stretch, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is evoking memories of Kobe. Lillard is averaging 48.5 points per game in his last four games while shooting 53 percent from the field and 56 percent from deep.
Don’t bother comprehending those numbers. They never made sense when Kobe reached them, either. And tonight, when the Lakers stir the NBA universe’s emotions all over again — tune in to ESPN by 10 ET — keep an eye on Lillard during the game. He may be a point guard, but he is scoring like the shooting guards emulating Kobe this week across the league.