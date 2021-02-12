NBA
NBA Daily: Should the Pelicans Move On from Lonzo Ball?
With the trade deadline looming and Lonzo Ball due for an extension this summer, the New Orleans Pelicans will have a decision to make. Quinn Davis looks into the arguments for and against trading the polarizing guard.
Few teams made as many offseason moves as the New Orleans Pelicans. After a disappointing performance in the Orlando Bubble, the Pelicans changed coaches, traded Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks for veteran guard Eric Bledsoe and some significant draft capital and added Steven Adams in a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder and quickly signed him to an extension.
Their plan was relatively clear, compete for the postseason now with a veteran roster around their two young stars, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, while simultaneously preparing for the future with the haul they got from the Anthony Davis and Holiday trades.
Unfortunately, the first part of that plan has gotten off to a rough start. The Pelicans started the 2020-21 season 7-12, mostly due to a shaky defense and a lack of three-point shooting. Many pointed to the clunky roster fit as the cause of their poor start, specifically the lack of spacing around the paint-dwelling Willamson.
And, of course, the predictable scapegoat in that regard was Lonzo Ball.
The fourth-year guard had struggled mightily beyond the arc and had yet to show enough ability or confidence to attack the rim. Coupled with the fact that he is set to be a restricted free agent come season’s end, Ball quickly became an obvious trade candidate. Since that sluggish start, however, Ball has caught fire; over his last 10 games, he’s shot nearly 46 percent from three. The team has mirrored his success, as the Pelicans won four-straight to before they dropped the second night of a back-to-back to the Chicago Bulls.
Ball’s hot streak has made his importance to the team evident — New Orleans has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per 100 possessions with Ball on the court and are outscored by 9.9 points per 100 when he sits, per Cleaning the Glass — and, in turn, the rumors have ceased. But the situation is a complicated one for the Pelicans — can Ball maintain this level of play? And, if he can, is he worth a potentially hefty contract?
If they think he can maintain his current level of play, Ball is an easy retain, regardless of what it may cost to do so. But the argument for trading the UCLA product remains valid; if New Orleans doesn’t think he can keep it up or simply doesn’t believe he’s worth a significant commitment, they should look to move him for as much value as possible.
But what could they get for him? The answer varies wildly depending on what version of Ball we see the rest of the season.
While dumbing Ball’s value down to his three-point shooting percentage is a bit reductive, it arguably has the greatest impact on his play and potential trade value. The Pelicans have played him primarily off-ball, as they’ve allowed Williamson and Ingram to control much of the offense. Of course, that role is highly dependent on Ball’s ability to knock down open shots, from three or otherwise — if it’s falling, Ball’s value to the team, both as a rotation piece and trade asset, increases exponentially.
That’s not to say Ball’s value resides solely in his shooting, however. Ball is a significant asset on defense, as the Pelicans have thus far trusted him to guard the opponent’s best. And, when he does have the ball in his hands, Ball’s passing ability can be utilized as a legit weapon in transition; his ability to push off of the defensive rebound can create a huge advantage for the offense.
His inconsistent shot and what would appear to be a reluctance or inability to finish at the rim are areas of major concern, as they limit Ball’s impact as a traditional lead-guard, in the pick-and-roll or otherwise.
But he is improving: last season, the Pelicans scored a putrid 0.58 points per possession when Ball ran the pick-and-roll, per NBA.com. This season, while it is a small sample size, Ball has improved that number significantly. Further, the largest boon to his improvement has come in the turnover department, as Ball has been far more mindful with the ball and what he does with it. His turnover rate out of the pick-and-roll has dropped more than 20 percent from last season to now.
Unfortunately for the Pelicans or would be Ball-buyers, driving to the rim and drawing contact will likely never be a major facet of his game. His foul drawing numbers have remained mostly stagnant this season, while his frequency of shots at the rim has actually decreased slightly.
But, if Ball can improve, at the very least, on attacking a hard closeout should that his three-point efficiency would command, it open up a whole new world on offense. Even if he doesn’t get all the way to the cup, Ball can put pressure on the defense and, with his vision, make the easy pass to the cutter that has seen the seas part before him, as he and Ingram show here.
If he can maintain his hot-shot, Ball is a tremendous three-and-D player with exceptional transition passing and a knack for tracking down loose balls. In other words, he’s a good player that almost no team would have to worry about in crunch time. Should he continue to improve, then not only would Ball be a very tradeable asset, but a piece that could help the Pelicans, or anyone, for that matter, win a championship.
Digging into the Pelicans’ cap sheet, they’ve set themselves up for a solid chunk of cap space in the summer of 2023. Williamson would be due for his max-extension, while Ingram would be entering the fourth year of the max-deal he signed back in November. But, otherwise, the books would be empty. Even if Ball is retained at a significantly high number, New Orleans could have room for another max-deal.
That 2023-24 season is when the window should start to creep open for New Orleans, assuming Williamson can blossom into the superstar many expect him to be. If Ingram can continue to improve his own game in-tandem, then a player like Ball hitting his ceiling could make or break the championship hopes of this team.
Should they trade him, New Orleans is unlikely to get a player of equal potential. But, if they think the extra cap flexibility and an extra draft pick here or there down the line may better serve their championship aspirations, then it might be better to bite the bullet now and flip Ball before it’s time to commit at what may be his peak-value.
But, rather than gamble, it may be wisest for the Pelicans to just roll with Ball, watch him grow and let the chips fall where they may.
NBA AM: Miami HEAT Treading Water, But Don’t Count Them Out
Following an NBA Finals berth, the Miami Heat have struggled to put everything together this season. But with Jimmy Butler back, better things are on the horizon.
As things currently sit, the Miami HEAT are not in a position to make the playoffs this season, but all it takes is a quick winning streak for that to change. With the addition of the play-in games for the ninth and tenth seeds in the conference, the HEAT have a realistic shot of making it. They are right on the brink of the tenth seed, and only about a game and a half out of the eighth spot.
The team has not been successful this season due to a lack of consistency as well as COVID outbreaks within the team. After playing the Wizards in January, the team suffered from the Washington curse and lost stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo for a stretch of games. They went on to drop two straight to the Philadelphia 76ers and lost to the reeling Detroit Pistons squad. The HEAT have been one of the hardest-hit teams due to COVID this season, but it has been a common theme throughout the league.
Moreover, Butler has only played in half of the team’s games this year. Goran Dragić has missed more than a handful of games and so has the star of the bubble, Tyler Herro. Kendrick Nunn fell out of favor for a little while after poor performances to start the season. Avery Bradley just suffered a calf injury and will now miss 3-to-4 weeks, according to Shams Charania. The team has just not been able to all be on the court at the same time and that has held them back this year.
Let’s not forget that they took down the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals and the Boston Celtics 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season. They did lose Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones Jr., two key players from their finals run, but the core of the Miami team is still intact and under contract.
In terms of future roster makeup, both Andre Iguodala and Meyers Leonard have pending club options on the horizon that could be declined. For Iguodala, it’s unrealistic to pay $15 million at 37-years-old. Although he remains a valuable presence on the court, his play is not up to the money on the table. Leonard was a factor in the team’s playoff run last season, but not a big one. As he recovers from a shoulder injury that has put him out for the season this year, it should not be surprising if the team elects to go in a different direction.
Elsewhere, Precious Achiuwa and Tyler Herro should be big factors for the team next season. Achiuwa has been somewhat of a steal for the HEAT at the 20th overall selection in the 2020 NBA Draft due to his strong interior presence. He is not a shooter by any means, but he uses his 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame to his advantage around the rim. As he gets more accustomed to the NBA, especially with a full offseason, he’ll be a key piece moving forward.
Herro, on the other hand, is posting 17.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Even if he continues to average in the high teens for points and keeps knocking down threes, Herro will be a huge part of the HEAT in the years to come.
Looking at free agency, there’s a whole crop of potentially available players, all depending on how the season unfolds from here – Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin to name a few. If the Los Angeles Clippers have another disappointing postseason run, Leonard could opt out, get even more money and join another contender. But a couple of more realistic names for the HEAT to consider might be former All-Stars like Kyle Lowry and Andre Drummond.
Lowry may not be an upgrade over Dragić, but he’s averaging 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game on a middle-of-the-pack Toronto Raptors squad. The Raptors will probably part ways with Lowry this offseason – if not before the trade deadline – and the fit with Miami is an easy one.
Adding Drummond brings the flexibility to permanently move Adebayo to the forward spot and let him roam more freely on defense. If the Cleveland Cavaliers decided to part ways with the big man, the double-double-earning veteran might be perfect.
All in all, the HEAT are still a very good team and can’t be counted out in the Eastern Conference. While the bubble NBA Finals feels like a whole lifetime ago, the crazy ups-and-downs of pandemic basketball have proved troubling, but not insurmountable for the reigning conference champions. With Butler back on the court and rhythm starting to click, it won’t be long until Miami has the groove back entirely.
NBA PM: Four Role Players Stepping Up This Season
Having talented role players can make-or-break a good team – so here are four that have played excellently so far this year.
The NBA has a lot of talented, exciting players across the league – perhaps even more than ever – but that makes it easy for some players to slide under the radar nationally. But role players deserve recognition too, so we’ve decided to look at four players around the league playing at a high level, that maybe aren’t being talked about as much as they deserve.
Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz’s criminally underrated scorer has been putting together a strong resume for the Sixth Man of the Year – today, he’s the likely leader too. Clarkson is one of the most dynamic shotmakers in the league, averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game while playing 25.4 minutes off the bench. But the key to Clarkson’s sixth-man campaign is his improved three-point shooting.
Clarkson is attempting more three-pointers per game than at any point in his career – 8.0 – and knocking them down 38.7 percent of the time, both career highs. Better, the guard is also having his best season from the free throw line, knocking down an absurd 97.5 percent of his free throw attempts. Even making an impact on the boards, despite being just 6-foot-4, he’s tied for fourth on the team in rebounds per game at 4.4 this year.
Clarkson’s scoring has been a key factor in Utah’s success this season and the team sits atop the Western Conference with a record of 19-5 on the season. Best of all, Clarkson leads the league in scoring off the bench (min. 10 games) at 17.5 points per contest, per NBA.com.
Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings
With the Kings’ exciting young talents like De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, Holmes’ contributions to the team have gone rather under-discussed around the league.
Holmes is averaging career-highs in points (13.0) and blocks per game (1.8). Moreover, Holmes’ mark of 13 points per game puts him fourth on the team in scoring, but many of his counting statistics – including a robust 65.8 field goal percentage – are all the best numbers on the Kings. The center’s impact on the Kings is best shown by his net rating of +4.1, the best mark on the team – eight games min. – and the only positive tally, next followed by Harrison Barnes’ -.5.
But that success on the offensive end can be attributed to his incredibly-effective floater. Holmes has taken 40 floating jump shots this season and knocked down 29 of them, good for a ridiculous 72.5 percent. In general, Holmes is an incredibly effective shooter from two-point range, shooting 66.7 percent on jump shots from within the arc.
Holmes’ ability to hit floaters at such a high rate makes him an excellent pick and roll partner with Fox and Haliburton. As the roll man, Holmes is in the 85th percentile for efficiency, scoring 1.33 points per possession. Nuttier, 27.9 percent of Holmes’ shot attempts come as the roll man in the pick and roll. That effectiveness puts Holmes in the company of some of the most effective big men in the league like Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic and Christian Wood.
Holmes will be crucial for Sacramento’s playoff hopes – now seventh in the Western Conference at 12-12. If he can keep it up for the rest of the season, he will be owed a massive payday as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Alec Burks, New York Knicks
Another player making a significant impact off the bench is the New York Knicks’ Alec Burks. Since leaving the Jazz in 2019, Burks has bounced around the league, playing for six different teams in just the past three seasons. The Knicks picked up Burks on a one-year $6 million contract this offseason and he has played well above his pay grade.
Burks is averaging 13.3 points per game, which is good for third-best on the roster. The journeyman veteran is tallying a career-best 44.8 three-point percentage on a career-high 5.2 attempts per game. He leads the Knicks in three-point percentage, but he isn’t just valuable as a shooter. Burks averages 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal per game, a reliable contribution even when he isn’t scoring.
Along with the play of Julius Randle and R.J. Barrett, Burks’ steadiness has put the Knicks into playoff contention and hovering around ninth place. Originally Burks’ name was brought up as a potential trade option for title contenders lacking points off the bench – but with the Derrick Rose acquisition this week, they’ll be pushing for a berth in the postseason.
Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have more young talent than they know what to do with and backup point guard Monte Morris is a sterling example. This season is Morris’ fourth in the NBA and he has cemented himself as one of the best bench guards in the league. This season, Morris is averaging 11.1 points, fourth-best on the Nuggets, and 3.5 assists per game, third-best.
One of Morris’ best attributes as a player is that he seldom turns the basketball over. Morris only averages .7 turnovers per game and holds a turnover percentage of 4.8 percent. Among those eligible, Morris is seventh in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio at 5.4. On shots 0-to-3 feet, Morris is shooting 81 percent from the field, 13th best in the entire NBA. Narrowing that list down to only guards, the veteran jumps to fifth-best.
Denver signed Morris to a three-year $27 million contract extension this offseason and that’s beginning to look like a bargain.
With many star-worthy talents in the league, it’s easy to forget just how important role players are to NBA teams. These four players may not make any All-Star games or appear on any All-NBA teams, but their performances deserve to be discussed as they’re all reaching higher than ever before.
NBA AM: Major Holmes Decision Awaits Surging Kings
The future of the surging Sacramento Kings is tied to their two incredibly talented young guards. Their next major decision hinges on the future of their unheralded big man, Richaun Holmes.
Following their fourth consecutive victory on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings had a winning record, ever-so-briefly. Their last two wins were especially noteworthy when you consider they defeated the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers on back-to-back nights. They were one Jimmy Butler shot away from an eight-game win streak. The last time they won seven out of eight games was during the 2005-06 season, which was also the last time they made the playoffs.
And although Philadelphia ended their streak Tuesday behind a ridiculous Joel Embiid performance, today’s likely MVP leader, the improvement has been palpable for Sacramento.
When the Kings lost Bogdan Bogdanovic and got nothing in return this offseason, many wondered what the organization’s next step would be. After the failed trade with the Milwaukee Bucks, and then declining to match the young guard’s offer sheet, they could have easily begun to reshape their roster.
The Kings didn’t make a big splash in free agency but they may have made the best decision in the 2020 NBA Draft when they selected Tyrese Haliburton. The Iowa State guard has been sensational in his first 20 games, but Sacramento’s success goes much deeper than their prized rookie.
The growth and development of De’Aaron Fox have been on full display early in the season and the 23-year old guard has been playing at a different level in his fourth campaign. His overall numbers haven’t changed too much from last year, but his efficiency is what really stands out. Better, the former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging more than 30 points per game over the last five games.
Best of all, perhaps, Fox has been clutch in crunch time for the Kings. Last week against the New Orleans Pelicans, 17 of his 38 points came in the fourth quarter. He also had 12 assists in that game, after he put up 43 points and 13 assists against the Pelicans earlier in the year. Sacramento as a team has been especially good in late-game situations this season.
Sacramento is 12-11.
11-4 in games that were within 5 in the last 5 and 1-7 otherwise.
Cardiac Kings.
— John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) February 8, 2021
But the craziest thing elsewhere: while Fox leads the team in points, assists and steals, it is the big man from Bowling Green that leads them in rebounding and blocks. Richaun Holmes has been a vital part of this team, providing the energy and hustle on a nightly basis. The 27-year old is having a career-best campaign in virtually every statistical category and doing it on both ends of the floor. His outstanding play has carried over from last season, and the Kings are thriving because of it.
Holmes has easily been Sacramento’s best big man this season as Marvin Bagley III has struggled. After shooting 81 percent from the free throw line a year ago, Bagley is shooting just 48 percent through 22 games this season. Last month, Bagley’s father expressed his frustrations on Twitter, asking the team to trade his son. Should that come to fruition, it might provide some insight into how the organization feels about Holmes’ future.
Bagley will be a free agent after next season but Holmes will hit the open market this summer with plenty of suitors expected to make a run at him. Though Bagley is younger and has a higher ceiling, it is Holmes that has been the catalyst for Sacramento’s success. The organization doesn’t necessarily have to choose one or the other, but their recent history with player contracts doesn’t suggest they will pay them both.
Although the Kings boast a top-ten offense, they rank at the bottom of the league in opponent scoring and defensive rating. This is where the improvement must take place and, over the last handful of games, they’ve made great strides. As a team, they rank 11th in blocks with Holmes paving the way – his 1.8 blocks per game ranks 7th in the league. In the past four weeks, he has had three games with six blocks. Naturally, the Kings were 3-0 in those games.
Sacramento’s closing lineup of Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Fox, Haliburton and Holmes has been exceptional. They are outscoring their opponents by 21.1 points per 100 possessions, which is second-best in the league this year according to NBA.com. If you were wondering how the Kings are 11-4 in games that were within five points in the last five minutes, there is your answer.
Luke Walton has been on the hot seat on a number of occasions, but he seems to be getting through to this group. Moving the ball extremely well on offense, the Kings have become much more difficult to defend. All over the place, Walton has also been able to use Holmes in different areas on offense.
One thing that doesn’t get enough attention with big men is their ability to be a good screener. Holmes sets excellent screens and is able to finish in a variety of ways. On top of all that, his mid-range push shot has been unstoppable this season.
But needless to say, one of his greatest assets is his quick decision making. Once he gets the ball, Holmes either gets a shot up quickly or moves the ball to the open guy. That high-level IQ is wildly underrated and something that a guy like Deandre Ayton could greatly benefit from.
Keeping Holmes this summer will not be easy should Sacramento want him. There is already more cap space available than players to spend it on, and he will be highly coveted.
The Kings are hot, but the Pacific Division is arguably the deepest in the league. With the trade deadline fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Kings are buyers or sellers as they are on the cusp of returning to the playoffs.
For now, they can take solace in knowing that things finally seem to be trending in the right direction for this franchise – at long last.