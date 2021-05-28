NBA
NBA Daily: The Clippers Face a First Round Conundrum
With the Clippers facing the possibility of another postseason collapse, Tristan Tucker analyzes what makes game three and the rest of the series integral to the franchise’s future.
It’s dawn on the day of the Los Angeles Clippers’ most important game in franchise history. Down 0-2 to the Dallas Mavericks, the third game in the series could potentially dictate how the franchise operates moving forward. If Los Angeles goes down 0-3, its season is ultimately over, at least historically speaking. No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in playoff history.
This wouldn’t be an issue if there wasn’t so much pressure on the Clippers to perform well this season. However, the team tanked the final two games of the season to set up a matchup with the Mavericks, who they defeated in six games last season. The pressure is on now, though, as the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in last season’s conference semifinals; after acquiring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in blockbuster moves in the 2019 offseason, the team can’t afford for that to happen again.
“We just got to figure it out,” Leonard said. “Just like in the regular season, you might lose two in a row but then you go on a winning streak. Just having that same mentality. We’re playing the same team so we know what they’re doing. That’s the message. Just got to stay focused and keep our eye on the prize.”
As Basketball Insiders’ Chad Smith wrote, the team’s defense may be the biggest reason for concern. But there’s also the fact that Leonard and George are lacking a true supporting cast due to the team’s depleted assets. There was a point in time where the Clippers had one of the more stacked young corps in the league, along with several important first-round picks, such as the Miami HEAT’s in 2021.
“Defensively, they had us all over the place,” Lue said. “Attacking the paint, they got points in the paint. They got threes again… Hardaway’s playing at a high level right now so we have to do a good job with him coming out on Friday… I thought the game was pretty easy for them.”
But the team pivoted to acquiring a second superstar at the behest of Leonard following his signing. And thus, the team traded Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a staggering amount of first-round picks for George. While that superstar tandem is incredibly potent, the team has very little in terms of supporting players, especially after losing Montrezl Harrell in the offseason. Many of the team’s rotation players consist of aging veterans like Rajon Rondo, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson.
“Down 0-2, all we can do is control what we can control,” Jackson said. “So next thing, we’re gonna come out here and compete. Our main objective is to get one win and go from there. We’re gonna make some adjustments. We’re gonna figure out how we can be better.”
On top of that, the team’s two big offseason additions in Serge Ibaka and Luke Kennard haven’t been able to contribute as much as expected. Kennard, signed to a three-year, $41 million contract in the offseason, isn’t even in the rotation. And then Ibaka missed most of the season due to injury and isn’t back to 100 percent.
If the team does end up losing in the first round, against an opponent it actively sought out, it could lead to big changes on the near horizon. First of all, this team was constructed to compete against the Los Angeles Lakers and invigorate a same-stadium rivalry. It hasn’t done that, at least not in the playoffs. It doesn’t help that the team’s payroll is disgustingly bloated.
A further reason for concern is Leonard’s impending $36 million player option for next season. If he opts out, he would easily be the best free agent on the market in a weak player class where teams have more money than they know what to do with. Teams like the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder project to have two max spaces open, and teams like the HEAT, Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors have the flexibility to each add a max space.
Leonard originally came to the Clippers because of his family, and to live where he grew up. It’s hard to envision him leaving just two years after he made the monumental decision fresh off winning a championship. But the fact that there’s a possibility should be a reason for concern.
If the Clippers do manage to retain Leonard and George, they will still be strapped with one of the worst salary situations in the league. Players like Marcus Morris and Kennard would be exceptionally difficult to move due to the remaining years on their contracts, and the team would likely have to part with one of their depleted young assets to move them. Terance Mann, Daniel Oturu, Jay Scrubb and Amir Coffey have all shown flashes of rotational potential or even starting potential in the case of Mann, but that isn’t a given.
“I thought T-Mann brought some great energy,” George said. “He allowed us to play fast. He got rebounds, he got out on the floor. He was able to put pressure on them with his transition game.”
However, it seems as if the Clippers are trying to remain calm and poised during this difficult stretch. The team’s first two losses came at home and now, the Clippers will have to travel to Dallas and take one or both of those games in American Airlines Center.
“I’m not concerned,” Lue said. “Like I said, they have to win four games. You come in on an opposing team’s floor, there’s no pressure on you to make shots because you just try to come in and steal a game or two games. But now they’ve got to go home and keep up the same shooting. It’s easy to come on the road and do that when there’s no pressure. We’ll see in game three.”
Maybe the Clippers do have this situation under control. They are confident they can take homecourt advantage back from the Mavericks and wrap this series up. But maybe, the Clippers’ nonchalant attitude could be their downfall.
“They’re shooting it really well, they’re playing with confidence,” George said. “There is no concern. This is a competition. We’ve got to rise to the occasion. The fact of the matter is, if we don’t, we’re done for. But it’s no level of concern. We’ve just got to play our game, we’ve got to play through this. We’ve got to incorporate our defense. Luka [Doncic] is going to get his touches. We’ve got to do a better job defensively of covering everyone else.”
NBA Daily: Clippers’ Defense Could Be Their Demise
The Los Angeles Clippers were supposed to ride their defense all the way to the NBA Finals. Now, it may be the main reason why they suffer another embarrassing playoff exit.
The Los Angeles Clippers preferred not to face their crosstown rivals to open up the 2020-21 playoffs. Now they may not even get the opportunity to play against the Los Angeles Lakers at all.
The thought of facing a rested LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not sit well with the franchise, and they ultimately chose not to win games to close out the regular season. They lost three of their last five games, including the final two to the lifeless Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
By positioning themselves into the fourth seed in the West, they earned a date with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. After eliminating the Mavs in the playoffs last season, the Clippers felt comfortable heading into this first-round series. After losing the first two games on their home floor, the panic button is now within reach.
There have been 31 instances where the home team has lost the first two games of a seven-game series. Only four of them were able to come back and win the series.
Both games were high-scoring contests, as neither team was able to get defensive stops down the stretch. Kawhi Leonard has been sensational on offense and Paul George has good but not great. While the two-headed monster has carried the offensive load for the Clippers, it is their defense that has been notably absent in this series.
Doncic has been phenomenal in every aspect of the game. He had a 31-point triple-double in the first game, then followed that up with a 39-point effort in Game 2 where he also pulled down seven rebounds and dished out seven assists. He also has two steals and three blocks through these first two games. It has been a historical start to his postseason career.
Luka Dončić now has 256 points, 76 rebounds and 70 assists in his first eight career postseason games.
The scoring load has been well balanced for Dallas, with Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis also putting up solid scoring numbers. The timely buckets and clutch three-point shooting have been crucial to their success so far, but unless Los Angeles addresses their defensive woes, it will only continue as the series shifts to Dallas.
Heading into Game 3 tonight, the Mavericks are shooting 50 percent from three-point range. In comparison, the Clippers are hitting just 32.9 percent from deep but they are making up for it at the free-throw line. Los Angeles has been one of the top free throw shooting teams in the league this season, and it shows as they have hit 82 percent of their attempts. Meanwhile, Dallas has really struggled in that area, shooting just 66 percent as a team from the charity stripe.
The Clippers have just three players that are averaging double figures in scoring this series, with Leonard, George and Nicolas Batum. By comparison, the Mavericks have six players doing so, with Doncic, Hardaway Jr, Porzingis, Jalen Brunson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber. This is what makes Doncic so great as an offensive weapon.
While Doncic is obviously the head of the snake for the Mavericks’ offense, many have questioned why Ty Lue has not assigned either Leonard or George to cover him for the entirety of the game. Lue stated that the offensive load was so heavy for Leonard that he didn’t want to add that to his plate. Now he may not have a choice.
Leonard is a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and George has been known to be one of the best lockdown perimeter defenders in the league for the majority of his career. For some reason, the Clippers are keen on continuing to switch simple high ball screens. That leaves guys like Ivica Zubac and Marcus Morris on an island with Doncic, which is less than ideal.
For all of the talk about their defensive lineups with Leonard, George, Patrick Beverley and Serge Ibaka, the Clippers have looked lost at times on that end of the floor. Ibaka has been a shell of himself and even Beverley is too small to stop Doncic in the paint. They are capable of recovering to shooters outside, but it must be Leonard and George that accept the challenge of stopping Doncic.
With Leonard and George both on the floor during the regular season, the Clippers allowed just 104.9 points per 100 possessions. In Game 1, their defensive rating was 132.3 in 33 minutes. They were on the floor, but neither was the primary defender when Doncic had the ball. In fact, the Mavericks generated 130.8 points per 100 possessions in Luka’s 41 total minutes.
Los Angeles openly spoke about how they needed to clean up their defense after the Game 1 loss, but that turned out to be lip service. It will take much more than that to stop one of the most dynamic offenses in the league. Aside from incorporating more double-team looks, the Clippers are running out of options.
Lue has tried several things to try to slow Dallas down. The switches, drops, hedging and blitzes have not worked in either game. These are all smart defensive players, too. Their communication has been good, and the help defenders are getting to the right spots, but the deadly pick-and-roll partnership that Doncic has with his big men has been too powerful to contain.
The precision of Luka breaking down the Clippers defense, possession-by-possession was clinical.
1st & 2nd play: Clips don’t switch
3rd: Clippers switch
4th & 5th: Clippers do a soft double
The aggressive approach that Los Angeles utilizes works on most teams, but then again most teams don’t have a generational talent like Doncic leading the way. If they can get the ball out of his hands long enough to force another player into having to create their own shot, it will help tremendously as the Mavericks do not have a lot of guys that can create for themselves.
One thing the Clippers have always lacked since the departure of Chris Paul is a true veteran leader. Neither Leonard nor George have ever been that type of player, and it is a core fundamental of most championship-winning teams. If either of them wanted to take on the assignment, all they have to do is say the word. For now, it appears as though neither is ready and willing to accept the challenge.
The Clippers have now lost five consecutive playoff games dating back to last season. Now they hit the road for two games at American Airlines Center where they will be greeted by a nearly full capacity arena of Mavericks fans. Their backs are against the wall, and although it is not technically a must-win game, the Clippers have to win Game 3 to avoid another epic postseason collapse.
NBA Daily: Where Do The Indiana Pacers Go From Here?
Following the Indiana Pacers’ elimination from postseason contention, Tristan Tucker breaks down the several directions the front office could choose to go in the offseason.
Entering the season, there were high hopes for the Indiana Pacers following an impressive bubble showing and eruption from T.J. Warren. However, the team finished at a disappointing 34-38 mark, finishing at ninth in the Eastern Conference and getting eliminated in the play-in tournament.
A myriad of factors played into Indiana’s rough season, but no culprit was as crippling as the injury bug. To start, the Pacers lost Warren for the year just four games into the season in what was supposed to be a career year. Then the team got an offer it couldn’t refuse and traded Victor Oladipo for Caris LeVert, who had to sit for several weeks.
Further down the stretch, Myles Turner was lost for the season, followed by big injuries to Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis.
And just like that, the team was forced into playing 10-day contract player Oshae Brissett as a de facto center and giving minutes to players projected to be at the end of the bench. Those players, Brissett especially, fought admirably and scrapped tooth and nail to the NBA’s Play-In Tournament, but ultimately fell short of the playoffs.
As Basketball Insiders’ Matt John wrote, there’s no denying that Indiana’s core of Sabonis, Turner, LeVert, Warren and Brogdon, along with a solid bench, is a good team. However, Indiana has to do something to get out of this rut.
Setting aside the drama in the coaching circle for a second, this season established a dangerous potential precedent for a team that is looking for answers. While injuries certainly prevented this team from being as good as it could’ve, it’s evident that Indiana’s ceiling is a second-round exit.
That isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Some teams, especially small-market teams, pride themselves in being consistent playoff teams. As John wrote, Indiana’s 2018 and 2019 playoff teams were admirable, with the former taking the then-dominant Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games.
However, if the team decides big changes are coming, it will need to first look to the coaching staff. Late into the season, rumors circulated that there was dissatisfaction with the way first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren handled things this year. The way in which former Pacers coach Nate McMillan rejuvenated the Atlanta Hawks as interim head coach likely rubbed salt into the wound.
“I pour my heart into every single game and this organization, and especially the players,” Bjorkgren said following the team’s elimination. “And that’s what I’m thinking about the most right now is the players on this team. Man, I’d do anything for them. And it wasn’t the kind of year and results that we wanted. But it’ll be better. It’ll get better. I’ll do everything that I can for this organization.”
President of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard has been non-committal to Bjorkgren in his exit interviews.
“He is our coach as of now and I’ll have a fair discussion with him,” Pritchard told Pacers reporters.
Regardless of who Indiana’s next head coach is, Bjorkgren or otherwise, changes are on the horizon for this roster. The team’s only free agents are Doug McDermott, T.J. McConnell and JaKarr Sampson, which means meaningful change will have to come by way of trade. However, the team should look to re-sign those players at the right price tag, with McDermott and McConnell enjoying career years in 2020-21.
The most popular rumor is the idea that the frontcourt of Sabonis and Turner will need to be separated. There is evidence to support staggering their minutes regardless of roster status, as the two-man lineup of Sabonis and Turner boasts a -2.3 net rating, fourth-worst of the team’s top 15 pairings.
“We like them both,” Pritchard said to J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star and other reporters. “They can definitely play together. You can stagger them.“
On/off ratings also paint a picture of Sabonis as an offensive juggernaut, while Turner is the team’s best defensive cog. If the two are divorced, there isn’t really a wrong answer — it’ll come down to whatever style of play the front office prefers. Of the two, Turner had the closest brush with being moved, when he was reportedly involved in potential sign-and-trade discussions for former Boston Celtics wing Gordon Hayward.
Of Indiana’s projected starting five, Brogdon and LeVert seem like the least likely to be moved. Brogdon was acquired for pennies on the dollar, has a manageable $21.7 million salary next season and played like an MVP candidate at times this year. LeVert was just traded for and averaged 20.7 points per game coming off a potentially life-saving surgery.
“We really try for coach [Bjorkgren]… coach really did his best this year,” Brogdon said after falling in the Play-In Tournament. “Regardless of the reports, regardless of all the distractions and the noise, he continued to communicate with his players, he continued to work extremely hard for us and coach us the best he could. We appreciated that… Personally, I had a career year and I told him that. I said, ‘Man, there’s a lot of stuff that’s come out about you and there’s a lot of guys on this team that still played really well for you and you did a really good job for us.’”
Outside of those two, the team has several potential trade chips if it so chooses to do so. Indiana may change its offseason trajectory depending on where its lottery pick falls. The Pacers’ last two lottery picks were Myles Turner and Paul George, two names who transformed the franchise in one way or another. Even if Indiana ends up with the 13th overall pick, where it is currently slated to fall, recent history with that pick (Tyler Herro, Donovan Mitchell, Devin Booker, Zach LaVine and Kelly Olynyk) has been fruitful.
If the team sells players, or pivots into a different kind of playoff contender by swapping rotational players with teams, names like Warren, Jeremy Lamb and Aaron Holiday are potential trade chips.
Maybe the team retains both Turner and Sabonis, re-signs McDermott and McConnell, gets a contributing rookie and shifts its rotation. Maybe Indiana trades one or two of Turner, Sabonis or Warren, gets a top draft pick and focuses on a youth movement while still being competitive.
Whatever path the Pacers choose this offseason, one thing is clear: the franchise cannot afford to stand pat.
Now What? – Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have an All-Star duo but failed to finish top-10 in the Eastern Conference. They’re also likely to lose their first-round pick and have limited cap space. Bobby Krivitsky examines what’s next for the Bulls as they try to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
After parting with Wendell Carter Jr. and sacrificing two top-four protected first-round picks to acquire Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls proceeded to go 12-17, failing to finish in the top-10 in the Eastern Conference.
For his part, Vucevic played well. In 26 games with the Bulls, the two-time All-Star averaged 21.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. But fellow All-Star Zach LaVine missed 11-straight games due to health and safety protocols, and he also dealt with a right ankle sprain. Additionally, there were too many instances where it felt like Chicago was on the verge of victory but couldn’t finish the job.
Trading for Vucevic was born out of a desire to establish a winning culture that can help revive the franchise. The Bulls made wholesale changes this past offseason. They brought in former Denver Nuggets general manager Arturas Karnisovas as their new executive vice president of basketball operations. Karnisovas hired former Sixers’ senior vice president of player personnel, Marc Eversley, to be their general manager. And Billy Donovan was named their new head coach.
After a disappointing end to the season, that triumvirate now has to figure out the best way for the Bulls to move forward.
“At this point in time, I cannot tell you what the plan is going to look like. But I can tell you that we’ll look at every possible way to improve the team,” Karnisovas told the media a couple of days after the conclusion of Chicago’s season.
Karnisovas went on to say: “When you have a foundation of, let’s say, two All-Stars in one place, I think it’s easier to add additional things that we need.”
Interestingly enough, one of those two All-Stars is eligible for an extension this summer. That would be LaVine, who’s coming off a season in which he produced career-highs in points (27.4), rebounds (5), and assists (4.9). The same also goes for his field goal percentage (50.7 percent). Despite taking more threes than ever (8.2), he converted them at a 41.9 percent clip; it’s the first time he’s shot 40 percent or better from beyond the arc. He also averaged 5.1 free-throw attempts per game and raised his shooting percentage from the foul line to a career-best 84.9 percent.
As a result of blossoming into a more lethal shooter and a top-10 scorer, LaVine’s effective-field goal and true-shooting percentages also rose to new heights, growing to 59.6 and 63.4 percent, respectively. The latter is the fourth-highest mark among players with a usage rate of at least 30 percent, trailing only Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid, per NBA.com.
At his end-of-season press conference, LaVine made it abundantly clear he’s seeking a max-contract extension, saying: “I think that’s what everybody wants to get paid, what they’re worth. When my time comes, I definitely will get that.”
There are currently more than two-dozen players on max contracts; in other words, expect LaVine’s name added to that list.
As for examining other players on Chicago’s roster, none matter more to the team’s future success than Patrick Williams. The former fourth-overall pick is coming off a rookie campaign in which he demonstrated the potential to one day earn himself a max contract.
Williams’ stat line won’t grab your attention. He averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while taking 7.4 shots and making 48.3 percent of them. He also knocked down 39.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc, but he only took 1.9 threes per contest. It was the glimpses of three-level scoring and getting dealt defensive assignments ranging from LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to Zion Williamson and Donovan Mitchell that suggest Williams is capable of developing into a highly impactful two-way wing.
Then, there’s Coby White, who had an up-and-down sophomore campaign. The former seventh-overall pick averaged 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game this season. Those numbers reflect his growth as a facilitator and his ability to contribute on the boards, taking advantage of being a 6-foot-5 point guard who can end the opposition’s possession when he crashes the glass. But as a score-first point guard, shooting 41.6 percent on 13.1 attempts from the field and only making 35.9 percent of his 6.6 threes per game leaves a lot to be desired.
During the season, there was a stretch where Coby White lost his job as Chicago’s starting point guard, but to his credit, when he got a second chance, he elevated his performance. In the Bulls’ final 18 games, White averaged 17.6 points, 5.9 assists, shooting 43.3 percent from the field on 14 attempts and 40.3 percent from beyond the arc while hoisting eight threes per contest, per basketball-reference.com.
Now, White has to build off that momentum this offseason. LaVine and Vucevic are going to have the ball in their hands more than anyone else on the team, lessening Chicago’s reliance on White to create points for his teammates. But if he can consistently make the correct read while working off his All-Star running mates, generating points for himself and others as he operates off the ball more than a typical point guard, he can help take the Bulls’ offense to a higher level next season.
Lauri Markkanen’s future with the Bulls is more uncertain. On the plus side, he shot 48 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc while taking 5.8 threes per game — both of those shooting percentages are career highs for him. However, four seasons in, and he’s yet to evolve into more than a spot-up shooter. In April, Markkanen got demoted to the second unit, remaining there until Chicago’s regular-season finale. In those 24 games, with his minutes and touches decreasing, his production dipped. Markannen averaged 9.7 points while taking 7.3 shots per contest.
Markkanen’s contract is now at a point where it’ll take a qualifying offer worth slightly more than $9 million for the Bulls to make him a restricted free agent. When speaking with the media after the season, Karnisovas had the following to say about the matter.
“I think Lauri is an essential part of our team, and we hope he is a part of what we’re building here, so I’m looking forward to free agency and talking to his representation.”
It’s one thing to speak positively about a player to the media, but it’s another to commit financially. In terms of average annual value, how far beyond that qualifying offer are the Bulls willing to extend themselves if Markkanen signs an offer sheet elsewhere?
Speaking of front-court free agents, Daniel Theis, who came over from the Boston Celtics at the trade deadline, played his way into the starting lineup. In 23 games with the Bulls, Theis averaged 10 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. For his career, Theis is a 33.5 percent three-point shooter. Ideally, Chicago finds a player who can start at the four while providing greater potency from long range and is a more athletic complement to Vucevic. With that said, Theis made $5 million last season, and if at age 29, his market doesn’t shake out favorably, there’s an obvious value to bringing him back.
Thaddeus Young isn’t a free agent, but only $6 million of his $14.2 million contract is guaranteed next season. The 14-year veteran is coming off a productive campaign in which he generated 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. 9.1 of Young’s 9.7 field-goal attempts came inside the arc, and he converted them at a 58 percent clip. There is also the immeasurable value Young adds as a team leader. It’s best to bring him back.
As the Bulls’ new regime tries to establish a winning culture and guide the Bulls back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, they must overcome the likelihood their top-four protected first-round pick goes to the Orlando Magic because of the Vucevic trade. That deal also sent Al-Farouq Aminu to Chicago. Aminu is on the books for $10.2 million next season, further shrinking the amount of cap space the Bulls have to work with this offseason.
It helps that the Bulls have an All-Star duo to build around, but for them to advance not only to the postseason play-in tournament but to the actual playoffs, they’ll need to upgrade their supporting cast.