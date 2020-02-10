NBA
NBA Daily: Trade Deadline Losers
Following an epic NBA Trade Deadline, Matt John takes a look at which teams lost out when the bell struck at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6.
They had the time, and now the time has passed.
The earthquake that is the NBA Trade Deadline has passed over. With only the aftershock that is buyout season left, it’s only fair to look into who came out as the winners and losers at the deadline. Drew Maresca’s already dove into who the winners are. Now, we turn to who came out on the opposite end — the losers.
But before we dive into that, we need to talk about the biggest winner from the 2020 NBA Trade Deadline — us.
Every year, we ask for an epic trading season. Even though not much movement happened leading up to the final hours of the deadline itself, in the end, we got exactly what we wanted. The trade deadline was a fun ride this year. We had some juicy trades. We had some juicy non-trades. If Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania were keeping you glued to your Twitter account way past your bedtime, then the trade deadline was a wild success.
We as the public are the winners at times like these. Teams…not so much. There are some teams that win at the trade deadline, but said teams winning also means others losing at the same time. Who are these losers? Well, there are various ways in which a team can be labeled a loser at the trade deadline.
One way is the most obvious one: They didn’t get the player they wanted/needed. In this context, the Los Angeles Lakers fit that bill to a tee.
As good as the LakeShow has been, it’s clear that it needed another wing to put next to LeBron James and move Anthony Davis to center. They hoped — but were not counting on — Kyle Kuzma to be that guy, and he most certainly has not.
They were hoping Andre Iguodala would be available on the buyout market. It didn’t happen. They tried to get their hands on Marcus Morris, but the Knicks’ asking price was a little too high for Rob Pelinka to pull the trigger. They looked into Robert Covington and Bogdan Bogdanovic, but came up with nothing. The deadline has passed, and the Lakers still don’t have that second wing.
The Lakers are still one of the best teams in the league without question, but this problem is something that should be taken care of. Because they couldn’t do it at the deadline, that makes them a loser in this case — although, all hope is not lost. There’s still the buyout market, so for all they know, their guy might be available in a matter of weeks. After all, Dion Waiters is waiting in the wings.
So to summarize, the Lakers lost at the trade deadline, but they can still make the necessary moves to fill out the rest of their impending playoff rotation.
Teams can also be losers in the sense that they didn’t get the players they wanted, but past decisions that they made led to them looking worst now in hindsight.
The Detroit Pistons would be a good example of this. They waited too long to pull the plug on the Andre Drummond era, so they wound up getting less for the 26-year-old Drummond than Memphis did for the then 34-year-old Marc Gasol last year despite both being in similar contract situations.
Everyone’s been begging for Detroit to blow what’s left of the team up so they can look to the new era with Sekou Doumbouya, Christian Wood and Luke Kennard(?), so good for the Pistons on finally making the right move. However, the boys in Motown are not the perfect example of being the “loser in hindsight.”
No, that would be the Sacramento Kings. Surprised? Neither are we.
Sure, the Kings deserve props for pulling out of bad free agent signings that clearly weren’t working. Trevor Ariza and Dewayne Dedmon didn’t do much for the Kings besides collect checks, so getting those deals off their books was a good idea, but this was a completely avoidable situation — especially when it was revealed why they did these moves.
Sacramento opted to trade those contracts because, with Bogdan Bogdanovic’s upcoming restricted free agency coming up this summer, the team wants to re-sign him while avoiding as much of the luxury tax as they can.
That makes a lot of sense… but were they not aware of that situation with Bogie when they brought those guys to the team last summer? It seems pretty standard to consider the long-term when you bring in players on multi-year contracts. Worst of all, they had to include picks to get Dedmon, who really had no business being in Sacramento in the first place, out of their sight.
So basically, Sacramento had to pay to get out of a situation they could have easily avoided in the first place. People are going to retort with, “Well, they’re the Kings,” but this is just so disappointing to see just one year after their most promising season in well over a decade.
Individual players can also lose at the deadline because what transpired can affect them in a negative way. Moe Harkless comes to mind because he went from one of the league’s best teams to one of the worst, but is it really that bad if he gets waived by New York and spends the rest of the season on a contender that needs a wing. Like say, the Lakers?
The player who comes out a loser in all of this is Tristan Thompson. Thompson was a prime candidate to be traded seeing that Cleveland is very much out of the playoff race and he’s in a contract year. Earlier this week, it was reported that his camp’s main priority was getting him traded.
Not only is Thompson still a Cavalier, but now, Andre Drummond is coming to town. Surely adding Drummond would mean Thompson will be on the next ticket out of Cleveland via buyout, but instead, it appears he will play out the season with the team that drafted him.
Fate has given Thompson a rather unfortunate twist because becoming teammates with Drummond will mean a lot fewer minutes for the former, which means less time to show himself off to potential suitors this summer and less money to be offered. It was already going to be a pretty shallow market during this summer’s free agency, and there was already enough competition for minutes with Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr.
Maybe it’s all a bluff and Thompson will find his way onto a winner that needs him. For now, it looks like he’s staying put, and that doesn’t seem like the best avenue for him.
This names just a few of the several losers. Teams like the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs can be seen as losers because they’re stuck in no man’s land and didn’t really do anything to get themselves out of it. The Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors can be put at fault for not doing anything at the deadline when the top competitors in their conference made some nice renovations. People are wondering why exactly Cleveland traded for Andre Drummond. If you see it this way, all the power to you.
Honestly speaking, there were a lot more winners at the deadline than losers. At least, in the short-term there were. In the long-term, it could very much spin the other way. Adding Marcus Morris could make all the difference for the Los Angeles Clippers, but they paid a hefty price tag for a half-season rental. Winning a championship this season would dispel all regrets, but this could hurt them in the long-term.
Andrew Wiggins just got traded from one bad team in Minnesota to an even worse one in Golden State. In the short-term, he’s a loser because of the deadline. However, next season, he’s going to be teammates with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green at full-strength. Long-term he should be a winner.
The trade deadline produces a mixed bag of winners, losers and in-betweeners. No matter where your team ends up, remember that it’s all part of the fun.
NBA
Can The Warriors Really Reinvent Andrew Wiggins?
Trading D’Angelo Russell was more about draft picks for the Warriors than anything else. But now that Andrew Wiggins is playing in the Bay, Golden State is forced into believing it can reinvent his game.
The D’Angelo Russell trade was less about Andrew Wiggins for the Golden State Warriors than it was the gem of a first-round pick they received from the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Golden State will enter next season with championship aspirations and a potential top-10 selection in either of the next two drafts may be the chip it needs to add another impact player before the 2021 trade deadline. Packaged with the young prospect they pluck from the lottery this summer, the Warriors’ extra pick from the Timberwolves could ultimately prove the difference between them falling in the first round of next year’s playoffs and playing into June.
Hanging on to both of those assets for the foreseeable future would certainly be beneficial for an aging team with limited financial flexibility, too. Ducking below the luxury tax to avoid being subject to the repeater next season also loomed large for Golden State.
Plus, it’s just hard to imagine Bob Myers doing better than a high-value first-rounder for a player whose influence on winning remains a question mark. The Warriors, as reported by The Athletic, quickly soured on Russell’s off-court persona once this season tipped off. No one ever pretended like he’d be a seamless fit next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the perimeter, either. Russell, as has been obvious since Golden State so hastily acquired him in July, was brought in to be dealt.
What’s less obvious is whether the Warriors could have used his massive salary slot, first occupied by Kevin Durant, on a player superior to Wiggins. Myers and company clearly didn’t think so, at least if they hoped to accrue additional and meaningful draft assets while moving Russell. It’s not hard to see why on the surface.
The league has never prioritized wings to the extent it does right now and Golden State’s biggest hole before the deadline was indeed on the perimeter next to Curry and Thompson. Wiggins is 6-foot-8 with long arms, a surprisingly stout post defender when he puts his mind to it. He sometimes looks like one of the game’s fastest players in the open floor, a natural speed that more often manifests in the half-court as a cutter. He no longer rocks the rim with highlight-reel dunks, but still flashes his elite quick-twitch athleticism night in and night out.
Wiggins’ physical tools aren’t in question. But it’s safe to say that his size and athletic profile alone didn’t provide Golden State the confidence it needed to bring in a player whose mammoth contract and fleeting impact makes him among the league’s most overpaid players. What’s worth wondering is how Wiggins’ eye-popping early-season performance factored into the Warriors’ willingness to trade for him.
Of course, Wiggins’ play has tailed off significantly since an illness derailed by far the most promising stretch of his career. A shift in role played a major part in that development. Wiggins began the season by operating as the Timberwolves’ primary playmaker, playing so well that Jeff Teague requested to come off the bench in late November, freeing the former to serve as his team’s undisputed lead ball handler.
But head coach Ryan Saunders veered from that radical shift once Minnesota’s hot start cooled, inserting Shabazz Napier as a starter. The Timberwolves have been the worst team ever since — with Wiggins reverting back to the inconsistent, inefficient and listless player he was for the majority of his time in Minneapolis.
Those most familiar with Wiggins’ game know he’s at his best when pressed into proving he’s capable of reaching that level. It’s why he finally seemed to be shedding the “bust” label before Saunders moved him off the ball in November; why he routinely gets up for marquee games that pit him against All-Star wings; and why the two worst seasons of his career began with Jimmy Butler earmarked as Minnesota’s alpha dog. Every year, month, week, or even individual game that Wiggins has been tasked with playing a supporting role, he’s consistently disappointed, lacking the competitive fire and natural feel most non-stars rely on to thrive.
Don’t tell that to the Warriors.
After the trade, Steve Kerr expressed confidence that Wiggins would flourish with his new team because Golden State isn’t “asking him to be a star.” Zach LaVine, who the Timberwolves chose to include in the Butler trade instead of Wiggins, tweeted that his friend is a “great fit” with the Warriors and “about to thrive.” Tyus Jones, with the Timberwolves before joining the Memphis Grizzlies last summer, echoed LaVine’s comments, going so far as to say Wiggins is “gonna be scary” in San Francisco.
His new coach and former teammates undoubtedly know Wiggins’ game and personality better than most. Wiggins has always possessed the rough outlines of a title-worthy role player, while Kerr is already stressing that he must sprint the floor in transition and play with speed – the key to maximizing his utility in Golden State’s go-go, motion-heavy offensive attack. Perhaps Draymond Green connects with the notoriously mild-mannered Wiggins in a way Butler never could, coaxing his dormant defensive potential to the floor on a game-by-game basis.
But counting on Wiggins, over halfway through his sixth season in the NBA, to successfully re-invent his game is setting yourself up for disappointment. The Warriors surely understand as much. Given the need to jettison Russell and the draft capital it received from Minnesota, though, that’s a reality with which Golden State is now forced to feel comfortable.
NBA
NBA Daily: Trade Deadline Winners
Drew Maresca parses through the NBA Trade Deadline and pronounces some bonafide, undeniable winners.
The 2020 NBA Trade Deadline made us wait.
As always, the NBA universe held its collective breath until 3 p.m EST on Feb. 6th. Deadline day ultimately had at least its share of blockbusters and franchise-altering deals, headlined by a massive four-team, 12-player trade between Atlanta, Denver, Houston and Minnesota.
Basketball Insiders will provide an in-depth analysis of every aspect of the 2020 trade deadline, including a rundown of the losers of the deadline, as well as an overview of the buyout market. But first, let’s kick off trade deadline coverage with a list of deadline winners.
Winners
Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks added Clint Capela and only gave up Evan Turner and the Golden State Warriors’ 2024 second-round pick. The Hawks aren’t your traditional deadline buyers – they’re currently 14-38 – but they identified a need and filled it. They did so by adding a top-tier, 25-year-old shot blocker and lob catcher to their already young core that is averaging 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. The center is signed through 2023 to an incredibly affordable deal with an average salary of $18.55 million. Capela will make Trae Young even more dangerous in the pick-and-roll, fitting perfectly alongside Young, Kevin Huerter, Cam Reddish, De’Andre Hunter and John Collins. He brings a positive attitude and familiarity with winning, and he’ll also bring his 7-foot-5 wingspan and all of his high-powered finishes — third overall in dunks in 2018-19).
For all intents and purposes, the Hawks’ 2019-20 season is over. But their future looks even brighter now than it already did.
Memphis Grizzlies
While the HEAT are the higher-profile winners of this deal, the Grizzlies got a pretty big victory, too. The Grizzlies added Justise Winslow, a 23-year-old guard/forward who averaged career highs in points and assists last season before struggling with injuries this year. His defensive prowess and newly-discovered offensive versatility will blend beautifully with the existing young and dynamic core. He can handle most positions and he’ll complement Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. perfectly with his selfless, team-first attitude. Further, Winslow is class personified and he’ll work his butt off in Memphis – just like he’s done in Miami.
Remember, Winslow shot 27.6 percent over 1.5 three-point attempts per game in his rookie season — and he already bumped that up to 37.5 percent on 3.9 attempts last year alone.
All they had to give up was a player that had no interest in joining the team (Andre Iguodala), along with Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill. Although the veteran pair were major influences in the Grizzlies’ locker room, the long-term benefits far outweigh any short-term drawbacks. If Winslow can overcome his lower back injury quickly, Memphis will be light years ahead of where we expected them to be.
Better, they already have the makings of a dangerous eighth seed in the Western Conference this season too.
Miami HEAT
The HEAT added a significant weapon to their roster on the eve of the deadline — but will it be enough? They filled a need for a versatile wing in Andre Iguodala, an incredibly skilled defender and someone that can also initiate the offense. Beyond that, the HEAT added Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill into the deal as the night got longer. Creatively, Pat Riley and his front office prevented the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers from swooping in on Iguodala, even signing him to a team-friendly extension with a team option for 2020-21. So not only did the HEAT improve, but they kept a pivotal piece away from a team they’d likely have to face in the NBA Finals – if they make it that far.
If that’s not enough, Miami also created additional salary cap flexibility by moving Dion Waiters (signed for $12.65 million in 2020-21), James Johnson (player option for $16 million in 2020-21) and Justise Winslow ($13 million in 2020-21 with a team option for $13 million in 2021-22), while bringing in three guys on expiring contracts or for whom they hold a team option. They’ve just catapulted themselves into the Anthony Davis sweepstakes this summer if they’d like, or they could wait to add one of the numerous franchise-altering free agents in 2021 to a core of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo. Either way, yikes.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Things looked bleak for Minnesota very recently.
Just 24 hours ago, actually. Karl-Anthony Towns spoke about all the losing he’s done in his career. Honestly, if you squinted hard enough, it might have even looked like a preface to a trade request.
But situations change quickly in the NBA, especially around the trade deadline. The Timberwolves unburdened themselves of Andrew Wiggins’ very pricey contract, swapping it along with a top-three protected 2021 first-round pick and a future second-round pick for D’Angelo Russell. And just like that, the Timberwolves’ future is looking up.
It’s not all about Russell. Wiggins has underwhelmed in his five-and-a-half years in Minnesota. Despite all of his talent, he’s been incredibly inefficient. He’s never posted a PER of more than 16.5 — of note, 15 is the league average for every NBA every season and Giannis Antetokounmpo posted the highest PER ever in 2018-19 of 32.5 — and he’s never had a positive Value Over Replacement Player in any season, while also failing to rise above the ranks of a subpar three-point shooter either (33.2%).
Although the pairing might not result in immediate victories, trading Wiggins (and his bloated contract) for a budding star that’ll keep the current star happy is an undeniable step in the right direction.
Honorable Mention
New York Knicks
The Knicks don’t quite qualify as winners.
They didn’t trade for any franchise-altering players, nor did they add any highly-promising draft picks. However, what the Knicks did accomplish was taking a long, hard look in the mirror and reaching the conclusion that change has to start from within — well, nearly all the way. They parted ways with Steve Mills, the former president of basketball operations. In short, Mills had been the team president from 2003-08 before reconnecting with James Dolan and the Knicks from 2013 onward. Even shorter, the overall record for his most recent tenure in New York is a league-worst 178-365. Mills was involved in the hiring of Phil Jackson, the re-signing of Tim Hardaway Jr. and the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to Dallas (as well as the events leading up to it).
Beyond that, Mills recommended the Knicks hire Isiah Thomas in 2003 and he oversaw an organization found guilty of a hostile work environment in 2007. Needless to say, it was long overdue.
In replacing Mills, Dolan followed the relatively new trend of handing the keys to the kingdom over to a super-agent. In this case, it’s Leon Rose and William “World Wide Wes” Wesley of CAA. Rose has lots of incredible connections, presumably understands the game from a player perspective and, most importantly, is a fresh face from outside of MSG.
But that’s not all, folks!
In one of the least surprising deals of the day, New York traded Marcus Morris to Los Angeles in a three-team deal that netted them Maurice Harkless, the Clippers’ 2020 first round pick, the rights to swap 2021 first round picks and a future second-rounder. This wasn’t quite the deal that was rumored just minutes before the deal became official, but the important part is that the Knicks collected another pick for an expiring player that probably wasn’t re-signing next year. Overall, that’ll give New York as many as eight first-rounders in the next five years and four in the next two.
A new front office and more picks for them to make, not bad. For the Knicks, who have had very little to celebrate of late, it’s a(nother) new beginning.
And for everybody else mentioned above, they’ll hope it’s the start of something great, too. Whether they’re chasing rings or stuck in the rebuilding mud, they left their mark on a hectic NBA Trade Deadline. Not all that enter the fray come out on top; but the Hawks, Grizzlies, HEAT, Timberwolves and Knicks all head into the All-Star break feeling better about both their immediate and long-term futures.
NBA
NBA Daily: DPOY Watch – 2/5/20
Joel Embiid’s recent absences and his team’s struggles have shaken up the Defensive Player of the Year race. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum deserves praise for his evolution into an All-Defense level defender, too.
Defensive Player of the Year, it’s clear by now, will be won by one of the four candidates who were earmarked as favorites for the award coming into the regular season. But as the injury bug nags and his mismatched team continue underperforming expectations, Joel Embiid is falling from the front of the pack.
Where does that leave his main competition? A clear cut above the rest of the league’s defenders but fighting tooth and nail for positioning at the top of the race. Here’s where Defensive Player of the Year stands as the All-Star break dawns.
Notable Defenders
Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics
The specifics behind Tatum’s breakout season have been far different than anticipated, and even betray the most common justifications for his first All-Star berth.
The Celtics’ wing has indeed shouldered a heavier offensive burden than ever before, posting a career-high usage rate on par with Kemba Walker’s while doing far more work as a primary ball-handler. The results are per-game stats and nightly flashes of high-level playmaking that suggest Tatum has taken a major step forward offensively – one that forecasts the imminent superstardom his staunchest believers have always seen coming.
But it’s Tatum’s development on the other end, though, that’s loomed just as large to the Celtics far surpassing preseason expectations in 2019-20. On a team littered with engaged, quality defenders who move in perfect sync, Tatum’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses away from the ball has played a major part in Boston cementing itself as a top-five defensive outfit.
He’s not as versatile as Marcus Smart, as adept at staying in front of ball-handlers as Jaylen Brown, nor as sturdy as Gordon Hayward. But Tatum is a cagey, long-armed menace as a help defender, routinely garnering steals and deflections from the weak side and opportunistically jumping passing lanes in the open floor. Like Smart, his ears perk up on scram switches, ready to create a turnover.
Tatum’s new sense of aggression defensively has more recently been manifested in isolation, too. Devin Booker isn’t embarrassed like this very often.
Tatum tops the Celtics in net defensive rating and ranks second in the NBA in defensive real plus-minus – the type of numbers befitting a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate. That’s a bridge too far for a wing defender of Tatum’s impactful yet limited scope.
But he’s proven his worth as an integral cog for one of the league’s stingiest defenses regardless and deserves All-Defense consideration because of it.
Royce O’Neale – Utah Jazz
In a vacuum, O’Neale would be an indispensable part of Utah’s starting five. But Joe Ingles’ season was resuscitated when he again began playing most of his minutes next to Rudy Gobert, and Quin Snyder’s assertion that the Jazz’s championship hopes rest with Mike Conley reaching his ceiling means he’s best suited as a starter, too.
But with a tightened jumper and exuding the confidence of a player who knows he belongs, O’Neale has emerged as the league’s latest three-and-D archetype – not to mention one of Utah’s most important two-way pieces – despite his recent shift to the bench. At 6-foot-4 and a sturdy 226 pounds with long arms, O’Neale is his team’s resident stopper, checking the opposition’s most dangerous perimeter player from the likes of Damian Lillard to Kawhi Leonard.
There just aren’t many defenders in basketball with O’Neale’s combination of quick feet, natural strength and active hands. He’s a pest in every sense of the word, with the natural physicality and dogged demeanor to play far bigger than his size. Just ask Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic, both of whom recently fell victim to O’Neale’s brash, forceful defensive approach in crunch time.
O’Neale won’t get any Defensive Player of the Year chatter and may not even receive any All-Defense votes. Rudy Gobert is so dominant that it’s tough to separate the impact of his teammates from that of his own. But the Jazz’s defensive personnel this season is objectively inferior to years past, while O’Neale has played a more crucial role in maintaining Utah’s longstanding integrity on that end than any player on the roster other than Gobert.
Jazz teammates, coaches, fans and opponents know just how effective O’Neale is defensively. Here’s hoping the former undrafted free agent is eventually subject to the league-wide acclaim his standout defensive chops warrant.
Rudy Gobert – Utah Jazz
Gobert is making it impossible to refrain from highlighting his defensive prowess on a bi-weekly basis.
The two-time reigning Defensive Player of the Year is best known for lording over the paint, blocking shots, affecting others and preventing more. But he made a concerted effort over the offseason to expand the limits of his defensive ability, working hard to improve his later mobility so he could stick with smalls on the perimeter when Utah is forced into switches.
Gobert’s mind-bending recovery block on Dorell Wright in the clutch against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 25 is one of the most impressive single defensive efforts of the season. What’s more amazing is that it doesn’t stand far apart from similar plays he’s made recently when tasked with corralling ball handlers beyond the arc.
Utah has pretty much exclusively switched Gobert onto guards this season late in close games. Its scheme still calls for him to serve as the last line of defense between the ball and the basket, but don’t be surprised if Snyder veers from that time-honored plan in certain matchups come playoff time.
Over halfway through this season, though, it’s clear he’s better equipped than ever to step out on the floor and effectively slide his feet with ball handlers.
Defensive Player of the Year Rankings
5. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
3. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
1. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Honorable mention: Marcus Smart, Boston Celtics; Ben Simmons, Philadelphia 76ers; Bam Adebayo, Miami HEAT; Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers; Marc Gasol, Toronto Raptors; P.J. Tucker, Houston Rockets; Kris Dunn, Chicago Bulls; Jakob Poeltl, San Antonio Spurs