NBA Daily: Trade Season Has Officially Begun
Now that the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to the NBA’s first in-season trade, Matt John takes look at what this deal means for both sides.
Should it feel more or less satisfying that this happened at the pinnacle of Christmas time?
We’ve all been waiting patiently for the NBA’s trading season to start. Sadly, after a season where it didn’t take long for significant roster moves to materialize, it took two whole months for someone to finally make some changes to their roster. This was also the first trade we’ve had in over five months, with the last one being the Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook deal. If we’re being completely honest, the NBA, and really professional sports in general, become more entertaining when teams make moves.
So in some ways, this felt like a drought. As fun as this season has been, with the NBA’s newfound parity and whatnot, we were all craving the first chess piece to be moved. It came later than usual, but we got it, and it’s not some throw-away deal that can be easily written off. Monday night, the Utah Jazz agreed to trade Dante Exum and two second-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson.
This one, even if it didn’t involve a star, could actually play a role in how both of these teams do either in the short-term or in the long-term. It probably won’t be the most high-profile trade we see this season, but it is a deal we should look into.
The Cleveland Cavaliers a.k.a. The Utah Jazz’s support system
Let’s just get this out of the way since it’s pretty much become an NBA meme since this trade was finalized.
Was there some sort of favor that Dennis Lindsey did for Koby Altman? Because, since early 2018, it seems like Altman always comes through for Lindsey when the latter needs some sort of upgrade for his roster.
When the Jazz needed a tough perimeter defender/shooter, the Cavaliers gave them Jae Crowder. When the Jazz needed a dead-eye shooter, the Cavaliers gave them Kyle Korver. When the Jazz needed a bench scorer, the Cavaliers gave them Jordan Clarkson. Miraculously, none of these players came at the price of a first-round pick. It’s the same formula. When in doubt, Utah always looks to Cleveland to aid their playoff hopes by adding a substantial albeit not special piece that conveniently fills a hole for them.
And who’s to say it’s going to stop anytime soon? The Cavaliers still have a roster full of solid vets that any playoff-hopeful team could use. If anyone could come calling for one of them, would it surprise you if it yet again was the Jazz?
Whether it’s a trade with Utah again or not, this trade could be a telling sign for what direction Cleveland is headed.
Is this the beginning of Cleveland’s teardown?
So who was the moron who said Cleveland wasn’t blowing up their roster? Oh right…
When that article was published, the Cavaliers were 4-7, and they were putting up some good fights in that time. Since then, they’ve fallen to 7-22, they have the league’s worst net rating, the players are already tuning out head coach John Beilein, and it’s showing on the court.
In recent weeks, there were rumblings that the Cavaliers were planning on trading some of their rotation guys to put their rebuild on full throttle. Trades like this could show that those rumblings were more than smoke. They could also show to be nothing more than a mere coincidence. The Cavaliers have definitely made some moves that have signaled that they are starting over, but it hasn’t gone at as fast of a pace as many thought it would.
Altman has quietly done a savvy job accumulating draft assets over the last year-and-a-half. Last year, he got a pair of first-round picks for the likes of Kyle Korver and George Hill. It may have come at the cost of bringing in additional salary to the team, but getting good value out of guys who had no future in Cleveland past last year is something competent general managers do.
This deal was more of the same. While no first-rounders came from trading Clarkson, they traded for a young player who, for what he’s being paid, is worth taking a flyer on. For all his raw ability, Exum, when healthy, can bring defensive aptitude to a team that’s been desperate for just that for years now. There was a reason why Utah kept him for so long. The reason why the traded him was that his slow progress could no longer fit with their lofty goals.
Plus, they acquired Exum for someone who, like the others who have been mentioned, wasn’t a long-term fixture. Cleveland’s not going anywhere this year, and probably won’t be going anywhere for the next few years, so not much hurt can be done from a trade like this from their point of view.
We won’t know for sure if Cleveland really is tearing the whole thing down until we see Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson wearing different uniforms. And since Mr. Altman has been making these types of moves since the fall of 2018, it wouldn’t really count as the beginning now would it?
While this trade shows that Cleveland is being patient with what it’s building in the long-run, it’s showing the complete opposite for its trade partner.
Utah was done waiting
The Jazz really believed in Exum. They were patient with him. They invested in him. They gave him so many chances to prove himself. Through the years, Exum dealt with his fair share of bad breaks that weren’t his fault, but this trade signaled how Utah felt about him in the end — he wasn’t their guy.
The term “giving up” in this sense sounds kind of harsh and may not be entirely accurate. Exum had his flashes of productivity in Utah. In an atmosphere with a lot more pressure, no doubt. In their case, they couldn’t wait forever for someone who only on occasion showed himself to be the player that they wanted him to be. Five years after drafting him, the Jazz just could not go through the same exact story anymore. They couldn’t wait for him to recuperate, find his footing on the court, then get hurt as the cycle repeated itself. Not with the bar they set for themselves this year.
They want to be on the same level as the Lakers and the Clippers. They want teams to be scared of them. They want a title. These dreams of theirs have been weighed down by their own issues. Those have been covered aplenty this season, so let’s just cut to the chase. By trading for Jordan Clarkson, Utah confronted one of the team’s larger issues they’ve had this season — scoring in the second unit.
Clarkson comes with his warts. He’s never been exactly the most efficient shooter — shooting 44 percent for his entire career — but there is hope for him yet. This season, both his true shooting percentage — 58 percent — and effective field goal percentage – 53 percent – are at the highest they’ve ever been in his entire career. When you look at his career stats, Clarkson has always been best suited as a spark plug on the offensive end. With his shooting percentages as good as they’ve ever been, he should be what Utah desperately needs.
But the warts don’t end there. Throughout his six-year career, Clarkson has only been on one team that qualified as “good” — the 2017-18 Cavaliers — and that was for less than half of a season. Even in that time, he found himself in-and-out of that team’s playoff rotation. There’s a fair argument that his numbers have never helped a winning team. In his defense, he started his career with the hapless post-Dwightmare Lakers then was traded to the Cavs just before LeBron was skipping town again. The knock on Jordan Clarkson has been that his numbers haven’t translated on a winning team. Now that he’s on a team that desperately needs a man with his skill set, we’re going to find out who the real Clarkson is.
Trading Exum for Clarkson was a deal that Utah had to make given their issues. However, getting Clarkson solves potentially only one problem on a team that has a plethora of them. The Jazz still need to confront their lack of productivity from Rudy Gobert’s backups. They also have to wonder how long of a leash will they give Mike Conley Jr. before they consider shipping him out too.
By trading Exum — their most polarizing prospect in franchise history — the Jazz have made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to get them to a championship level. If their transactions following this trade are indicative of anything, it’s that this may not be the last move they make before Feb. 7.
Well, that was fun. Trading season just adds so much more pizzazz to the regular season that it’s hard not to talk about every single one that happens. Especially in a case like this where it took so long for something to actually happen.
They say better late than never. Well, now that later has finally arrived, maybe this is just the first of many dominos.
Christmas Day Recap
Christmas Day featured five games, 10 teams, and eight postseason contenders. What did we learn, if anything?
As Douglas Farmer explained Tuesday, Christmas Day often marks the true start of the NBA season – the NFL regular season is ending, college bowl season has arrived, and professional basketball is 25-30 games in, the perfect sample to be confident in a team’s identity. The more casual fans can dive right into the NBA waters, sure of what they see in terms of record and individual numbers.
It’s December 26th, and the Christmas slate has come and gone. It featured two Eastern Conference blowouts, two big surprises and an awesome battle in LA. Here are four things we learned.
Pascal Siakam is legitimately in the MVP conversation
Siakam has missed the last four games with an injured groin. Toronto was able to win in his first two absences, defeating Davis Bertans’ Wizards (he’s been so fun that we’re letting Washington be his team for a moment) and the Luka-less Mavericks. They dropped the second two games, however, including yesterday’s Christmas-opener against Boston.
After getting out to a 10-0 lead to start the game, Toronto was thoroughly outplayed and overmatched the rest of the way. They struggled to produce offense outside of Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher (!!!) and were unable to slow down Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.
Siakam’s emergence as a primary threat is the main reason the Raptors were 19-8 prior to his injury. Having him on the floor mitigates both the lack of offensive firepower and the inability to stop opposing scorers (Kemba) and wings (Brown). Brown was fantastic yesterday, but it’s likely he would have had a little more trouble if Siakam would have been available to defend him.
Toronto has been a welcome and pleasant surprise this season after Kawhi Leonard’s departure. Siakam’s rise to MVP-candidacy has definitely been the biggest reason – here’s to him returning soon.
Philadelphia will be a problem in May
This isn’t a shocking take – many experts had Philadelphia as the East’s representative in the Finals at the end of the year. But the nagging questions of Philly’s lack of go-to pick-and-roll playmaker in crunch time, their fourth quarter offensive ineptitude, and Ben Simmons’ continued nonexistent shooting were only magnified by their uneven start to the season.
Christmas served as a reminder that no matter those issues, the 76ers are still a contender, and maybe still the favorites in the Eastern Conference.
The rub with Philly in 2019-20 is that despite their offensive problems, they had a chance to be special defensively. All-time type special. Their starting lineup’s size and length can swallow opponents, and that’s without mentioning Matisse Thybulle who, even as a rookie, could be the team’s best defender outside Joel Embiid.
Their defensive proficiency shined yesterday. Yes, they gave up 109 points, but much of that can be explained away by losing 36-21 in the fourth quarter due to the blowout. Philadelphia was up 27 after three, and really just needed to avoid a complete implosion to hold on in the fourth,
Most impressively, they held the Bucks’ MVP to 8-27 shooting. Giannis averages 18 points per game in the paint this year. Yesterday he had 18 points total. Philadelphia began the game with Embiid on him, forcing him to shoot threes. While that part of his game has improved, they weren’t falling – and he couldn’t easily use his all-world frame against the Sixers size inside.
The offensive problems aren’t going away, and it may not matter. Records aside, at the end of the season, the East may still run through Philadelphia.
Houston will have problems in May
Look, we get it. It was one game. One game does not a season make. But Golden State was 7-24 and features one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Houston should not have lost this game.
Unfortunately for them, they did, 116-104. Looking at just the score, one would assume D’Angelo Russell went off. He’d scored over 25 three-straight games, and he must have done so again, right? Wrong. Russell put up 20 on a pedestrian 8-19 shooting, and an abysmal 1-10 from three.
Then what happened? Draymond Green scored 20 himself. Green is famously an unprolific scorer, but he is a star. Maybe that makes this acceptable. But what isn’t acceptable, especially for a team with championship aspirations, is giving up 40 points on 11-22 shooting to Glenn Robinson and Damion Lee. Lee was especially great, needing only 9 shots to score 22 and adding 15 rebounds for good measure. Houston couldn’t stop in.
More accurately, Houston couldn’t stop all of Golden State. They were trounced in the second half, losing by 16 and failing to get stops or make plays down the stretch.
Offensively, Westbrook was 11-32. Harden only took 18 shots and missed his lone free throw. That won’t win Houston many games – in fact, it’s how you lose what was a surefire win on paper like this one. The Rockets had won four in a row prior to this one – they’re still 21-10, and will be dangerous in the playoffs.
But their Christmas performance was a window into how flawed they still are and to what could plague them in the postseason.
The Westbrook trade was a win-now move, and the Rockets have another move to make over the next month and a half. They’d better hope the move is a big one – otherwise, they may be in trouble.
The NBA will be praying for an LA vs. LA playoff showdown
The stars were out on Christmas Day in Los Angeles.
Kawhi had 35/12/5 for the Clippers. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 24. Paul George and LeBron struggled, but George still netted 17 and LeBron finished with 23/9/10.
The Lakers led throughout, but the Clippers clawed their way back to a three-point lead with under 20 seconds remaining.
LeBron got his switch onto Patrick Beverly and made his move for a step-back three. Beverly swiped once and whiffed, then swiped again and knocked the ball out of bounds.
Replay showed he hadn’t just stymied a game-tying attempt from the King – he’d hit it off LeBron’s hand as well. Ball game.
The Clippers are 2-0 against the Lakers this season. They will play two more times, once in January and once in March.
That was fun. So fun, that we bet the NBA wouldn’t mind seeing it again outside of the regular season. In fact, maybe seven more times – in the Western Conference Finals, with a trip to the championship on the line.
NBA Daily: A Casual Christmas Day Preview
To the casual NBA fan, Christmas Day marks the season’s true beginning. Welcome, friends, and here is what Douglas Farmer is looking forward to this Wednesday.
To many casual fans, Christmas Day is when they truly start watching the NBA — and, to those fans, an up-and-down showcase lineup awaits. There was not much the NBA could have done about a couple of likely duds — aside from creating some unprecedented form of flex scheduling — but injuries have rendered two of Wednesday’s five games as expected blowouts with lopsided star power.
Nonetheless, it will be a day worth watching, even if that comes at the expense of a few hours spent conversing with your family. Frankly, many of us welcome a few hours less of that this week, so let’s focus on what will be enjoyed Wednesday in place of small talk.
Boston Celtics at Toronto Raptors, 12 ET, ESPN
The perks of winning the NBA Finals befall the Raptors even if the impetus to their title, Kawhi Leonard, is no longer around. In addition to opening night honors, Toronto hosts a Christmas Day game. What no preseason prognostications expected, however, is that the Raptors are as worthy of playing in the national spotlight as nearly any other Eastern Conference team is.
To the casual basketball fan — and there is no shame in being one as casual basketball fans are preferable to a vacuum of basketball fans; we here at Basketball Insiders understand, there are only so many hours in a day, you have rationed them, and now those rations return to the hardcourt — this may be your chance to reacquaint with the Celtics you thought you were going to know last season.
Swapping in Kemba Walker for Kyrie Irving has pushed Boston back to No. 2 in the East. Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown all take turns handling the lead role, complementing each other as they do so. Walker is the purest scorer of the bunch and averages 22.6 points per game thanks to 40.8 percent from deep, while the two young swingmen each average seven rebounds per game. While Brown is ruthlessly efficient offensively, shooting 50.4 percent from the field, Tatum brings a defensive presence that makes him arguably the most complete player of the trio.
In other words, the Celtics’ insistence on keeping both Tatum and Brown is finally paying off.
With Toronto swingman Pascal Siakam sidelined indefinitely by a stretched groin, the Raptors may have trouble keeping up with Boston — but they’ve won the two games Siakam missed this week, so underestimate the Raptors at your own risk.
Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers, 2:30 ET, ABC
Winning 21 out of their last 22 may not sound as notable as if the Bucks were on a 22-game winning streak, but one loss should not take away from just how much of a roll Milwaukee has been on. It has not, however, yet had to face the team many expected, and may still expect, to win the conference. For that matter, the Bucks and the 76ers will not meet again until February.
Philadelphia might be all the way down at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference as of Monday morning, but it still has the best array of personnel to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo. While it is possible to beat Milwaukee even when Giannis goes off — that sole loss in this late streak came to the Dallas Mavericks despite the MVP favorite scoring 48 and grabbing 14 rebounds — but if he approaches his averages of 31 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, life will be difficult for the 76ers, both Wednesday and possibly in the postseason.
Watching how Philadelphia handles the Greek Freak may offer a preview of a key spring series, perhaps the Eastern Conference Finals.
Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors, 5:00 ET, ABC
With hindsight, the NBA certainly would not include Golden State in its Christmas Day lineup, as hard as that is to believe on the surface. To give an idea of how this game should go, 538’s RAPTOR projections expect it to have a 10-point spread.
That aside, would anyone be surprised if Rockets star James Harden cracked open a 40 for the 13th time this season or reached 50 for the 6th time?
He has only one 60-point game yet this year, against the Atlanta Hawks, who rank No. 28 in the league in defensive rating with 113.9 points allowed per 100 possessions. The Warriors’ 112.5 is not all that much better. . . ahem.
Los Angeles Clippers “at” Los Angeles Lakers, 8:00 ET, ABC
The top game of the day without question, featuring a landlord and a tenant, featuring the biggest star duo in the league against another duo bolstered by a bench to be reckoned with, featuring Vegas’ co-favorites to win the NBA Finals.
Despite all that hype, it would be foolish to put too much stock into one game — but a loss could turn this into a critical juncture for the Lakers. After rattling off 17 wins in 18 games as part of a 24-3 start, they have now lost three in a row. None of the three were particularly egregious on their own, though Los Angeles should not have had trouble with the Indiana Pacers, although stringing them together made it into a worrisome stretch.
Especially with the reason strain on LeBron James’ health to boot.
If the Lakers lose to their locker-room neighbors on Wednesday, not only would it be a fourth defeat in a row, but they would also fall to 0-2 against the Clippers. That alone is worth monitoring. For what it’s worth, 538’s RAPTOR suggests the Lakers should be favored by two points.
New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 ET, ESPN
The Pelicans handed off the ignominy of being on the league’s longest losing streak directly to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, ending their 13-game troubles. To celebrate, New Orleans promptly fell Friday to the only Western team worse than them, the Warriors.
Zion Williamson playing would not solve all of the Pelicans’ problems, but he would at least create some late-night allure here for the NBA. As is, this nightcap may serve as nothing but a chance for New Orleans’ guard Jrue Holiday to polish his trade stock. And for you to sneak out on any late-night debates over politics and pie one final time — so don’t relinquish that get-out-of-jail card just yet.
In any case, no matter your flavor, desire or level of league-wide interest, the annual Christmas day spread has something for everybody. Even if it’s just escaping your family for a few precious moments, as always, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and others will have your back once more.
Happy holidays from everybody at Basketball Insiders!
NBA Daily: Brandon Clarke Playing To Strengths, Seeing Results
Spencer Davies speaks with Brandon Clarke, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Taylor Jenkins about the ascension of the Memphis Grizzlies rookie, an uncommon weapon in his offensive game and the capper on his minutes early in the season.
There’s a certain variation of comfortability in rookies who make the transition to the NBA.
The Memphis Grizzlies have two from this past year’s draft: No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant and No. 21 Brandon Clarke. Both have been impactful, both have shown flashes of the potential — yet each impacts the game in different ways.
Morant, on the one hand, was hand-picked by the Grizzlies’ front office to be the face of their franchise. He’s lived up to the billing so far, providing highlight-reel plays and first-year star-level production — 18.2 points, 6.6 assists and 2.3 rebounds per night — and did we mention highlight-reel plays?
“On the court, he does things that are crazy that I haven’t seen before,” Clarke, the other half of the Memphis rookie duo, told Basketball Insiders.
Evidenced by his ferocious nature — ask Kevin Love — and will to win, Morant isn’t afraid to make mistakes. At 19 years old, he’s willing to go outside of his comfort zone and live with the consequences if it helps him and the team in the long run.
Clarke’s M.O. is admittedly different. With a much lower usage rate and complementary role, the 6-foot-8 Gonzaga product prefers to take a more conservative approach.
“I’ve just been a player that hasn’t really ever forced shots, and the shots that I do take I’m really, really good at,” Clarke told Basketball Insiders. “It’s just been me not really trying to do stuff that I can’t do. Keep on just taking shots that I know that I can make.”
That selective approach has allowed Clarke to thrive. Among those in his draft class, the 23-year-old stands at the top with a 69.4 true shooting percentage, a figure that ranks fourth in the NBA overall.
“That’s what you hope out of any player, that they play to their strengths,” Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told Basketball Insiders. “But the great thing about him is he’s willing to be challenged.
“For a rookie to come in and know what he’s capable of doing, and he’s a quick learner. He doesn’t have all the answers. He knows what he’s good at, he knows where he can get better at and he embraces that challenge.”
Jenkins sees an unselfish player with the will to compete at the highest level. His high IQ makes him a natural fit in Memphis. Clarke isn’t trying to prove anything other than contributing to the team in a positive way.
Clarke does it best in picking his spots. In the open floor, he is a savvy rim-runner who is explosive at the point of attack without being out of control. As somebody who saw him play in college, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein is no stranger to that.
“He just moves so easily,” Beilein said. “He just runs with such ease. He’s a glider and I mean that in a good way. He just gets down the court.”
“That’s just who I am as a player,” Clarke told Basketball Insiders. “Not always, but as of the past few years, it’s been really easy to get up and dunk.”
In addition, Clarke’s screen setting prowess is also elite, as is his ability to finish. According to NBA.com, the first-year forward is scoring 1.59 points per possession as a roll man. When he touches the ball, it isn’t for long and he acts when he has an opportunity.
Clarke leads the entire league in non-restricted, paint-area field goal percentage (68.4) by a significant margin and is second to only Anthony Davis in paint-touch points percentage (min. five touches).
Perhaps the most unique tool in his arsenal is the floater. Normally utilized by guards who get in between, Clarke has developed a soft touch to get his shots over the outstretched arms of the league’s sizable rim protectors and it hasn’t failed him.
“He can shoot it at many levels,” Jenkins told Basketball Insiders. “Sometimes, he even hits that floater from the free-throw line or even outside the free-throw line. He’s got tons of confidence in it. He knows where to get to — from his spots, angles, points — to get that shot off. He’s got such a quick release it catches defenders off-guard sometimes.”
Clarke says he keyed in on improving his float game in between his transfer from San Jose State to Gonzaga. During his redshirt year with the Bulldogs, he and Mark Few’s coaching staff began maturing the shot in practices. And though he brought it out from time-to-time in his two years in Spokane, Washington, he has gone to it much more often at the pro level.
“I’ve always had touch for sure,” Clarke told Basketball Insiders. “Obviously, it’s just a bit harder to get all the way to the rim versus all the bigger guys, so I’ve been shooting that shot and it’s been working out.”
When asked about the special weapon in Clarke’s game, fellow frontcourt teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. says he’s never seen anything like it for a player his size.
“Just his elevation on it,” Jackson told Basketball Insiders. “He definitely gets to his spot and no one can guard it because they’re not going to jump as high as him and he’s always on balance when he takes it, so that’s good.”
Jackson is the third centerpiece to the growing core in Memphis. As Basketball Insiders sat down with him for a pregame chat to get a closer look at his thoughts on the rookie big man, Clarke flexed and looked his way with a smile. Jackson started cracking up.
“That’s my boy,” Jackson told Basketball Insiders. “He brings a lot in his athleticism, obviously. It carries him a long way. Just whenever he gets a chance to play out there, he’s going to get more and more experience and get more comfortable.
“I haven’t really had to help him that much. He kinda understands and he’s getting it just from watching people. Everybody’s leading by example, he’s just doing his thing. Every time he has a question he asks it, and that’s all you need.”
Even better, both want to work together on lifting each other’s games to new heights. Jackson believes that he can learn from Clarke’s knack of finding room on the floor and getting there by maintaining his balance. On the flip side, Jackson thinks he can help instill confidence in Clarke to extend his range as the season and his career progresses.
Jenkins is finding that Clarke has put that process into motion with each game — plus, with the touch he’s showing now at the line, it will only help smooth his transition into knocking shots down from distance. Clarke honed in on working on his three-ball over the summer and he plans on doing the same next offseason. It’s all about a growth mindset with his game.
Defensively, Clarke knows he has to be better mentally. In a 126-122 loss to the Thunder, the Grizzlies’ forward acknowledges that he gave up a few too many lobs because he was positioned too high on the court, and only more reps will help him learn from those kinds of mistakes.
Jenkins doesn’t see one particular glaring hole on that end, though. He believes that, as Clarke continues to study the league, he will continue to make strides.
“The other night he was guarding [Danilo] Gallinari. Is it a big that’s a roller like [Nerlens] Noel or is a big that comes off of screens and shoots threes?” I think as he figures out player tendencies a little bit more — he’s getting an influx of new personnel every single night, so learning tendencies of players,” Jenkins told Basketball Insiders.
To this point, Clarke says the most significant adjustment from college to pro has been the number of games. With Memphis just passing the 30 mark, that’s essentially the entirety of in an NCAA season in total. Finding the right rest and getting the proper treatment have been his top priorities.
A fitting workload for Clarke also matters to accomplish that. Averaging just over 21 minutes per game, Jenkins has kept a particularly close eye on how much he’s playing — ideally, the 20-25 range. It’s necessary to keep the rookie forward fresh and ready to go, especially for a player with Clarke’s high motor.
“Over time, as the season goes on, the years go on, his minutes will go up as he adapts to the league and finds how he can continue to be successful at a high level,” Jenkins told Basketball Insiders.
After playing a total of 75 minutes over three games against Washington, Miami and Cleveland, Clarke saw just 30 combined minutes of action in the Grizzlies’ next two contests. But he fully trusts Jenkins and his coaching staff in any of their decisions.
“Obviously, it’s not smart to throw a bunch of minutes on a rookie,” Clarke told Basketball Insiders. “And the way that I play, I’m pretty active on the court when I am on it. So, I don’t think it would be very smart to throw me a bunch of minutes at the start.”
He is all about the team and his team rewards him for it.
So whatever time Clarke does receive, you can be assured he won’t waste the minutes.
“We always talk about competing being our number one motto here in Memphis — he fits that bill every single day,” Jenkins said. “Loves to compete in the team environment. It’s not about him.”