NBA Daily: What Is Frank Ntilikina’s Future In New York?
Despite playing in only his third season, Frank Ntilikina is no stranger to trade rumors. Drew Maresca caught up with Ntilikina about his desire to remain with the New York Knicks. Will the organization allow him to reach his potential in The Big Apple?
Despite the fact that the Knicks haven’t been a traditional trade deadline buyer in almost a decade, every trade deadline in recent memory has seen its share of Knicks rumors and activity, including last year’s paradigm-shifting trade with Dallas. This year will be no different. The Knicks added a number of salary-cap friendly veterans who could help other teams make and advance in the playoffs. And they should be open to dealing any/all of them.
But what about inquiries for their younger players? Technically, no one should be off-limits. If the Clippers wanted to deal Kawhi Leonard for RJ Barrett, the Knicks would do it, right? But in reality, offers are made based on a player’s ceiling, contract and production. So what should the Knicks do with their younger players if teams come knocking– namely, Frank Ntilikina?
Ntilikina’s been a polarizing player since arriving in New York in 2017. He was drafted eighth overall when he was only 18 years old ahead of other players who fans and the media thought would fit better with the team, including Dennis Smith Jr. and Malik Monk. Offensively, Ntilikina was raw and inconsistent. He scored 5.9 points and tallied only 3.2 assists in 21.9 minutes per game in 2017-18. He was clearly uncomfortable operating as a shoot-first guard having attempted only 6.9 shots per game as a rookie.
His second season was more of the same – 5.7 points on 6.6 field-goal attempts and 2.8 assists in 21 minutes per game. And while he was clearly perplexed with his inconsistent role, he was also beginning to get regular questions from members of the media about his lack of development and his unwillingness to shoot the ball. He struggled to understand how to secure consistent minutes, and it showed in his demeanor before and after games in the locker room.
Ntilikina entered his third season with a renewed confidence, at least partially driven by his success in the FIBA World Cup over the summer – where he helped lead France to the Bronze Medal as the team’s starting point guard.
And to the delight of many within the organization, it looked like he’d turned a corner. Ntilikina logged 30 or more minutes in 9 of the team’s 14 games in November 2019. Across those games, Ntilikina started all 14 and averaged 8.1 points on 7.5 field goal attempts in 31 minutes per game. He shot 35.9% from three-point range, dished out 4.2 assists per game and was similarly impactful on the defensive end. Further, he had some inspiring individual performances, like in a win against Dallas when he tallied 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks, which put his entire repertoire on display.
But it didn’t result in wins. The Knicks were 3-12 in November. Further complicating matters, then-head coach David Fizdale was fired by the team in early December after finally relenting more minutes to the young point guard. And just like that, Ntilikina’s role was back in flux.
With the team floundering and the front office under an increasing amount of scrutiny, it wouldn’t be surprising if interim coach Mike Miller was told to win regardless of the cost. Or maybe he just preferred the veteran, Elfrid Payton. But Coach Miller spoke highly about Ntilikina’s skill set prior to the Jan. 24 home game against Toronto.
“I think he’s growing with his role as he goes and he’s getting good shots,” Miller said, “So you look at the shots he’s taking, I think we talked about this after the (last) game, I love to see him attacking the basket the way he did, going in there, he got an open-court three, he got a couple pull-ups. So he’s getting to his spots and taking the shots that he should be looking for.”
Ntilikina’s shot and his willingness to use it are clearly improving. He’s become especially adept at shooting mid-range jump shots when his defender goes under screens. He’s connecting on 46.3% of his long-range two-point shots, of which he’s taken 54 already this season – up from 29.4% on only 34 attempts in the entire 2018-19 season.
“I’m just trying to play the right way and take good shots,” Ntilikina told Basketball Insiders. “I know they’re going to come. I’m going to get to my spot each and every night. So just working on them and trying to be ready come game time.
“I realize I have to take it because it’s a good shot and the defense gives it to me –and you have to take what the defense gives you,” Ntilikina continued. “It’s also confidence because since I’ve known the defense was going to give to me, I’ve been working on that shot. And I’ve been successful at taking it and making it.”
In addition, Ntilikina’s obviously far more comfortable throwing lobs to teammate Mitchell Robinson than he’s been in the recent past – another valuable part of his game that’s developed since his rookie season. Granted, Robinson makes for an easy target, but games like the Jan. 1 contest against the Portland Trail Blazers is a perfect example of Ntilikina’s progress. Against Portland, Ntilikina tallied 10 assists, putting on a passing clinic along the way.
But he’s still struggled to make the leap with Coach Miller. Ntilikina averaged only 4.5 points and 2.0 assists in 16.2 minutes per game in December and 6.2 points and 3.2 assists in only 17.1 minutes per game in January — a monumental change in playing time from November to December and January.
It’s unclear if speaking to the coach, front office or his agent would help Ntilikina secure a more consistent role in New York. But in typical Ntilikina-fashion, he’s chosen to let his play do the talking for him.
“Right now, I ask for minutes and opportunity by working my ass off and giving everything that I can to my team,” Ntilikina said.
But when will the team show that level of trust in Ntilikina?
Coach Miller continues to rely heavily on Elfrid Payton, playing him 29.5 minutes per game so far in January. Payton is a fine player. But he’s 25 years old and has been in the league since 2016. We know his strengths and weaknesses. But we don’t know what Ntilikina can be.
We won’t know for sure until next Thursday, but it’s unlikely that Ntilikina is traded before the deadline considering his lack of impact this season.
So assuming he’s kept beyond the deadline, the Knicks must let him play. They should take off the training wheels and let him prove that he can bounce back after a bad night, and that he can continue his improved shooting with more volume. The team is currently 13-36 – ostensibly eliminated from playoff contention. With nothing left to play for, there’s nothing left to lose.
And if all else fails, Ntilikina is still a lock-down defender. Ntilikina ranked first overall in the NBA in points allowed per pick-and-roll possession in his rookie season, according to Synergy Sports Technology. And while he may not have maintained that specific achievement last season, he’s still an accomplished and versatile defender who is regularly assigned the opposing team’s best player – be it Trae Young or Luka Doncic.
“With Frank and his value, defensively, he’s been high level,” coach Miller said. “He’s been really good. So he’s not impacted when that ball’s not going in. He’s still doing his job on that (defensive) end.”
That’s noteworthy because lots of guys let misses affect their overall effort when in a shooting slump. It’s unfortunate that the Knicks apparently undervalue Ntilikina’s defense and selflessness. He might become a star and he might. But he has the makings of someone who should be in the league for a long time. And shockingly, he prefers New York – for now.
“This is a good organization,” Ntilikina said. “I’m thankful that they picked up my option (for 2020-21). I really want to be here long term and end my career here. And I want to be successful with the franchise.”
It’s unclear when success and Knicks will be uttered in the same sentence. But Ntilikina wants to stick around to see it through. And he’s even willing to do some of the leg work. They shouldn’t take that for granted.
“Definitely,” Ntilikina replied when asked if he’d like to help recruit free agents to New York.
Hopefully, he’s still around to do so — this offseason and beyond.
Is Aiding A Weakness Worth Sacrificing A Strength?
With the trade deadline fast approaching, Matt John dives into instances where teams gave up some of their talent in order to help the weaker aspects of their roster.
Before we begin, something, or someone, needs to be addressed- the death of one Kobe “Bean” Bryant. The NBA community lost one of its biggest icons over the weekend when Bryant lost his life in a helicopter crash. This news is very tragic seeing how popular Kobe was both during and after his time in the NBA and how young he was when he passed on.
It’s hard to write anything period right now because tragedies like these almost never happen, and in Kobe’s case, no one could have ever imagined that it would end for him so tragically soon. It’s going to be a long time before everyone can fully process this. Some of us may never be able to. If you’re still understandably grieving, take your time.
Let’s also remember the other lives that were lost that day, which included Kobe’s daughter Gianna Bryant, and keep them in your prayers if you haven’t already. There are plenty of videos and articles that go into much more detail about the man and the player that Kobe Bryant was. Please feel free to check those out, because fair warning, this won’t be a piece about the man who once donned the numbers 8 and 24.
This is going to be about the trading season. The trade deadline is less than two weeks away. Slowly but surely, trade buzz is now heating up. Over the past few weeks, the Minnesota Timberwolves added some desperately needed shooting while the Atlanta Hawks wanted some nostalgia in an already lost season. The Golden State Warriors are going full throttle on their tank job, while the Dallas Mavericks have adjusted accordingly following Dwight Powell’s devastating Achilles injury.
That might be the tip of the iceberg, or it might be as good we get in terms of impact. Teams may think they want more time to evaluate their squads, or they may think that it’s not worth making any big changes. That hasn’t stopped anyone from speculating about the big names potentially finding new homes — Kevin Love, LaMarcus Aldridge and Chris Paul come to mind.
Then, there’s one that always comes up despite no rumors being tied to him: Gordon Hayward.
For context, let’s start with the Boston Celtics. The Celtics have played well enough to put their name among the very best in the Eastern Conference and arguably the entire league. Despite their impressive 31-15 record, what seems to be preventing them from entering the contender discussion is their lack of a difference-maker in the big department.
Al Horford didn’t provide a whole lot of flash, but his skill set checked a lot of boxes. His departure left a huge void for Boston to fill. With him and Aron Baynes gone, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, Robert Williams III and Grant Williams have handled the majority of the minutes at the five position. Together, the four of them have done a good enough job. Good enough in the sense that they haven’t brought Boston down nearly as much as originally feared. Still, if they had a bigger name manning the middle, maybe that would put the Celtics back in the discussion.
Now would be as good a time as any to get that particular big name at the center spot. Steven Adams and Andre Drummond have been rumored to be on the market since both of their teams are supposedly changing course.
This is where the prospect of trading Hayward comes in. With his $30+ million on the books, he makes enough money that he would match in a trade with any upper-tier big in the league. Also, because the Celtics have plenty both in the scoring department with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker — and the playmaking department with Walker and Marcus Smart — a case can be made that Hayward isn’t the top offensive option on the team he once was.
Another case can be made that Hayward, who has objectively played so much better this season than last, gives the Celtics another layer on both sides of the floor because of his abilities as a jack-of-all-trades wing. When fully healthy, the Celtics have had the privilege of having two of either him or Kemba or “the Jays” on the court at all times without missing a beat. Together, the four of them are plus-14.1 when they share the court.
The only problem is that those four have had trouble staying on the court together throughout most of the season. Believe it or not, that particular quartet has only played in 16 games together total.
If the Celtics were to trade Hayward for a high-profile big, they would, on paper, be taking away from a strength to aid a weakness. Teams have made these types of trades before where they trade a player believed to be superfluous for a player who was slated to help in a weaker area.
Has this strategy worked? Yes and no. History says it’s a mixed bag. This brings us to a tweet made by former Celtic Kendrick Perkins a little while ago.
The Celtics are missing one piece and that’s a Center that can anchor their defense!!! Who says No? Gordon Hayward for Steven Adams?
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) January 23, 2020
This specific trade idea has been brought up what seems like an infinite amount of times, but coming from Perk this time is a little ironic. That’s because Perkins himself was involved in a similar trade nine years ago.
For those who don’t remember — and any Celtics fan who’s reading this certainly doesn’t — Boston traded Perkins among others to the Oklahoma City Thunder for primarily Jeff Green. Many were put off by this trade seeing how Perkins played a vital part in Boston winning its 17th championship, while Green helped Oklahoma City get its first playoff berth.
Putting all emotions aside, the rationale was pretty straightforward. The Celtics lost backup wing Marquis Daniels for the season with a bruised spinal cord and were one of the oldest teams in the league. They needed some depth on the wing and a little infusion of youth couldn’t have hurt. The Thunder had been bested by the then-defending reigning champion Los Angeles Lakers the previous postseason because LA took advantage of their lack of size. Getting someone who could stand up to them potentially made them the favorites in the West.
Both sides also viewed Perkins and Green as expendable. Boston had a strong enough frontcourt that they were one of the East’s best teams, even with Perkins out for most of the season. Oklahoma City had plenty of young talent in its arsenal that Green was a surplus — plus, they needed to see how good James Harden would be if his role expanded.
Both teams sacrificed a part of their strengths to help a weakness. We all know how this worked out. To make a long story short, it didn’t. Perkins did not fit the Thunder’s up-tempo style at all, and Green never really found a role for himself with the Celtics until it was too late. In this instance, the player acquired in hopes of aiding the weakness either didn’t really do that (Green) or even if he did, he hurt the team more than he helped overall (Perkins).
There have been other instances where making a deal like this worked for the best — at least for one side. A year after OKC and Boston agreed to their midseason swap, Golden State and the Milwaukee Bucks made some rather seismic roster changes midseason when the Warriors traded Monta Ellis to the Bucks for Andrew Bogut, among others.
This move also didn’t sit well with fans even if the thinking made sense. Golden State had one of the league’s most talented scoring duos between Ellis and a young Stephen Curry, but since the team’s defense was a complete joke — especially in the post — a rim protector was needed to change its fortunes. Milwaukee needed more scoring help seeing how Brandon Jennings couldn’t do everything himself, and Bogut was injury-prone.
In short, while Ellis didn’t really do much for the Bucks, Bogut was exactly what the Warriors needed. His high IQ both as a shot-blocker and as a passer gave Golden State the final touches to start what would turn into an era of dominance. Ellis may have been the more talented player at that point, but Bogut was the better piece to put next to Curry.
Another reason why both teams agreed to a swap? They both had blossoming players who had great potential ahead of them. For the Warriors, it was hot-shot rookie Klay Thompson, whose shooting and defense proved to be a better fit next to Curry. For the Bucks, it was second-year man Larry Sanders, whose athleticism and rim protection made Bogut redundant. Because they had their replacements lined up, both sides felt they could give up the players in the deal.
It may have only worked out for one side in the long run, but it still proves that making a move like this can work out as long as you prepare accordingly. It’s not a given, but the risk is worth taking.
Getting back to Hayward, the odds of Boston trading him period should seem low. If the Celtics traded a guy who:
– Left more money on the table to join them
– Has gone through hell and back with his leg injury
– Has a personal relationship with their head coach
It would not make them look good. The Celtics’ image took a substantial hit when they traded Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie Irving. Even if it was the right move, Thomas gave the Celtics everything he could while dealing with both an injured hip and the death of his sister. Trading him made the Celtics look cold and ruthless. That cold image would only be amped up if they did the same with Hayward.
Then again, maybe it wouldn’t matter to them if they believed a title was in their grasp should they make such a move. That was the thought process when they acquired Irving. Getting to that final stage requires making moves that aren’t comfortable to make. If taking away from your strength bolsters your team overall because it helps a weakness, you should do it. Especially if a title is within your grasp.
When it comes to topics like this, always think of what Thanos said during Avengers: Infinity War.
“The hardest choices require the strongest wills.”
NBA Daily: Sixers Face Rotation Questions As Embiid Returns
With Joel Embiid returning to the lineup, the Philadelphia 76ers will need to figure out how to maximize the talents of both their star center and Ben Simmons. Quinn Davis looks at their options going forward.
On Jan. 6th, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team was looking to snap out of the malaise that it had fallen into after dominating the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.
The game progressed as most home games for the Sixers had up to that point. They smothered their opposition on the defensive side of the ball and eventually pulled away. The story of the game came earlier than its finish, however, as Joel Embiid’s finger was pointing in an unfortunate direction late in the opening quarter.
Embiid was taken to the locker room and taped up before returning to the game, which ended in a Sixers win. All was not well though, as tests the next day showed ligament damage and prompted the big man to opt for surgery on the finger, sidelining him for at least two weeks.
Head coach Brett Brown, still working out the kinks of a fully healthy roster, was now forced to find a way to survive without his team’s centerpiece. The fact that the Sixers were sitting in sixth place in the East made the injury all the more ominous.
Fast-forward two weeks. The Sixers went 6-3 in the nine games without their star center. They most recently dispatched the Los Angeles Lakers in an impressive home win.
Ben Simmons has been playing his best basketball over these last two weeks, putting up efficient scoring numbers while continuing his success as a floor general and perimeter stopper. Simmon’s dominance has not only been the impetus for the Sixers staying afloat, but also for the myriad takes and opinions on the team’s roster construction going forward.
Watching Simmons unleash fury in transition throughout these recent games has opened the door for questions regarding the team’s identity. Some have gone as far as pondering trades centered around Embiid in an effort to build a perfect team for the 6-foot-10 point guard.
While Simmons has been great, the Sixers’ offense has not. Since Embiid went down, the Sixers only scored at a rate of 105.8 points per 100 possessions, good for 26th in the NBA in that span. Their defense, meanwhile, had held opponents to 102.7 points per 100 possessions, which ranks second in that same time period, per Cleaning the Glass.
The offensive ineptitude is partially due to a shooting slump. The team is shooting 32.6 percent from deep since Jan. 7th. Three-point shooting can fluctuate randomly at times, but it would be fair to assume that open attempts have been harder to generate without Embiid demanding double teams in the post.
Even with the clunky fit, the Sixers will only go as far as the young duo will take them. Breaking them up could help establish an identity, but that identity would likely be a fun team headed for an early playoff exit.
With Embiid back following Tuesday’s win against the Golden State Warriors, the team will need to figure out a way to reincorporate the big man while still letting Simmons be most of himself. That could involve some rotation reconfiguring by Brown, some deadline dealing by general manager Elton Brand — or both.
The most drastic of rotation changes would be to move Al Horford to the bench. While he and Embiid have proven to be a destructive defensive duo, there have been growing pains offensively.
With the Simmons-Horford-Embiid trio on the court together, the Sixers have an offensive rating of 102.6, per Cleaning the Glass. That number would be almost one full point below the league-worst Warriors. Fortunately for the team, they’ve been able to offset the appalling offense with a 99.2 defensive rating.
When Simmons and Embiid play together without Horford, the offensive rating shoots to 119.8, nearly four points above the Dallas Mavericks’ league-leading number. When you filter for lineups with Horford and Simmons but no Embiid, the number is not quite as high but still sits at a very solid 113.0.
Splitting up Horford and Embiid seems like a logical conclusion based on the numbers, but there are obvious drawbacks. For one, this would cut Horford’s minutes into a dangerously low territory as the backup center to Embiid. Horford signed a 4-year, $109 million contract with an eye on starting at power forward for this Sixers team. Going back on that promise midway through his first season with this group could have a chilling effect on the team’s locker room.
Brown is a known experimentalist when it comes to lineups, so it wouldn’t be out of his comfort zone to shake things up despite chemistry concerns. If Horford is on board, it would certainly be worth a look before the playoffs.
Moving Horford to the bench would also allow the team to start Matisse Thybulle. The rookie is still figuring things out on offense, but has proven to be a menace on the defensive end. He is currently averaging 2.9 steals per 36 minutes, tied for first in the league.
With that said, Brown will likely opt to let his team fight through the missteps and try to build chemistry. The Sixers showed flashes of greatness earlier in this season and when engaged have looked like the best defensive unit in the league. The team could learn a lot about the viability of the Horford-Embiid pairing in an upcoming three-game stretch against their foes at the top of the East. The Sixers will see the Celtics, HEAT and Bucks in consecutive games during the first week of February.
That stretch will carry them right up to the trade deadline on Feb. 6th. The Sixers have been mentioned in reports for almost every available shooter and shot creator on the market. Brand has been an active trader in his stint as the team’s GM and should be exhausting all possible options for the team over the next two weeks.
The team’s salary situation makes those options limited. Acquiring a starting-quality player would be nearly impossible without giving up a starter in return. The Sixers have been linked to Danilo Gallinari, but his salary would be impossible to absorb without the sending out either Horford or Tobias Harris.
The Sixers could package together Zhaire Smith, Mike Scott and some draft capital to bring in a bench contributor. The names most commonly offered here have been Derrick Rose, Davis Bertans and Marcus Morris.
The team could use a jolt of shot creation when Simmons sits, and Rose would be perfect for that role. This would do little, though, to quell the spacing issues around Simmons. If that is the main concern, Bertans would be the ideal fit.
Bringing in both of those two would take some tight maneuvering. It’s likely that the triumvirate of Brand, Brown and ownership will need to come to an agreement on the most pressing need for the team at the deadline.
Any road they travel will come with risks. Moving a veteran to the bench comes with the aforementioned chemistry concerns. Any trade will almost certainly involve the departure of Scott, a solid locker room presence and fan favorite.
The Sixers could also stand pat and ride out their current rotation in the hopes that defense truly does win championships. Whichever route they take, the end result could determine Brown’s job status and the makeup of the roster next season.
NBA Daily: Indiana’s Roller Coaster Ride
In what has already been an emotional week for the basketball world, the Indiana Pacers will have a beam of positivity as Victor Oladipo makes his return to the floor.
Fans of the Indiana Pacers will finally be able to see their star player in uniform at Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight when they face the Chicago Bulls. It has been more than a full calendar year since Victor Oladipo suffered his torn quad on the very same floor in Indianapolis. The home crowd was filled with shock and concern then, but tonight the arena will be oozing with celebration and anticipation.
This season, Indiana has already compiled a solid record, going 30-17 without their franchise player. The additions of Malcolm Brogdon, TJ Warren, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and TJ McConnell have been crucial in getting them into the position they are in. In short, the Pacers are an incredibly deep team that is well-coached by Nate McMillan and his staff.
These are all things that most NBA fans already know. What many of them might not know is the amount of patience, persistence and what-if possibilities that have flowed throughout this organization over the past two decades.
The Pacers were dealt a tough draw, to begin with. The two greatest players to ever play the game were in their division. They were never able to break through those Michael Jordan and LeBron James teams. In the years between those two legends, Indiana finally made it to the NBA Finals. Even then, they ran into the greatest duo of all-time in Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant.
After spending the first six years of his career with the Pacers, Antonio Davis was traded to the Toronto Raptors for a talented high school prospect named Jonathan Bender. The Raptors selected the 6-foot-11 forward with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. The flashes of talent were apparent during his rookie year but troublesome knee injuries plagued his career. Over the next four seasons, he was only able to play a total of 76 games for Indiana.
The McDonald’s All-American Game MVP was never able to live up to the high expectations that were placed upon him. In 2005, he was ranked No. 11 on Sports Illustrated’s list of the top 20 biggest busts in NBA draft history. The Pacers ended up having to waive Bender in 2006 and his career was over after a 25-game stint with the New York Knicks.
The next sour taste was delivered amid a much uglier scene. The Detroit Pistons beat Indiana in six games during the 2003-04 Eastern Conference Finals and went on to win the championship. The next time the division rivals met was Nov. 19, 2004, at The Palace in Auburn Hills. The Malice at the Palace was a massive black eye on the league as a whole – and, naturally, the Pacers found themselves right in the middle of it all.
The league handed out a bevy of fines and suspensions, in no particular order: Metta World Peace was suspended for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs, which amounted to 86 games. Indiana also lost Stephen Jackson for 30 games, while Jermaine O’Neal was given a 25-game ban, though it was reduced on appeal to just 15. This was Reggie Miller’s final season – one in which many hoped it would end with another title run. Miller, of course, retired ringless.
After fighting to earn their way into the playoffs as the No. 6 seed, the Pacers were eliminated by Detroit in the second round. Indiana then went four consecutive years without making the postseason after saying goodbye to their legendary three-point marksman. Their 2004-05 team had arguably their best opportunity at winning a championship since their NBA Finals run in 2000.
In the aftermath of that mess and Miller’s departure, the Pacers were tasked with rebuilding their team with character guys. It meant asking their fans for an abundance of patience while the losses piled up. The fans and the city were in support of the organization and had made significant progress with the additions of guys like Danny Granger, Roy Hibbert and Paul George.
Indiana selected George with the No. 10 overall pick in 2010 and Granger was an important role model and mentor to the Fresno State product. The two would excel on the court together as the main building blocks for the franchise. That only lasted a few years as Granger dealt with injuries and was shipped off to Philadelphia, who then waived him.
In the midst of all of this was the 2011 draft, where Indiana selected Kawhi Leonard. George and Leonard were able to coordinate their pairing in Los Angeles this past summer, but the Pacers could have had both of them in Indianapolis. At the time, the team felt they had depth and stability at the position, so they opted to trade Leonard to San Antonio for hometown product George Hill.
Nearly six months after Granger was traded, George suffered his gruesome leg injury during a Team USA scrimmage in Las Vegas. Just when it appeared Indiana had their franchise star ready to burst onto the scene, their hopes once again took a drastic hit. After back-to-back appearances in the Eastern Conference Finals, their season was quickly lost. Not only that, but it was going to be years – not months – before he might possibly be able to return to the type of player he had become.
After his hard-fought battle to return to the floor, George was growing increasingly frustrated with his situation. He had always been upset about the Granger trade and began to feel as though the organization wasn’t surrounding him with enough talent. Eventually, George made it be known that he wanted out of Indiana and the fan base was thrown another curveball.
At the time, Indiana took a lot of criticism for its return in the trade with Oklahoma City. Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis were young and didn’t seem to have the upside to whet the appetite for most Pacers fans. Nowadays, it feels almost like a heist. Oladipo has since won Most Improved Player, led the league in steals, reached both the All-NBA and All-Defensive teams, all in addition to being a two-time All-Star.
Indiana has a rich history with the Most Improved Player award, as Oladipo, George, Granger, O’Neal and Jalen Rose have each won it over the last 20 years. Sabonis has flourished as a Pacer too, getting serious All-Star consideration this year after missing out on the Sixth Man of the Year honors last season.
But now, today, can they breakthrough? Is this the moment? Expectations were high after the addition of Malcolm Brogdon in the summer. Elsewhere, Myles Turner has been able to fit alongside Sabonis, while the role players have all been exceptional. Still, the four pillars in Indiana still have not yet played on the floor together. The biggest unknown in the Eastern Conference right now is what happens to the Pacers when they have a healthy Oladipo and Brogdon in the backcourt along with Sabonis and Turner. That is something everyone is anxious to see.
In the end, Oladipo’s brutal injury was another dip in a long and winding road in Indiana – needless to say, however, it is a road filled with potholes, bumps, roadkill and cracked asphalt.
But if Oladipo returns to form things could finally be looking up again for the Pacers.
