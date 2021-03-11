NBA
NBA PM: Are The 76ers Ready To Contend?
After a strong first half, the Philadelphia 76ers are looking to prove themselves as championship contenders for the first time since they began trusting the process almost a decade ago.
As the season comes back into full swing following the All-Star break, the Philadelphia 76ers are ready to defend the No. 1 seed they currently hold. Since the dismissal of former head coach Brett Brown and the addition of a well-respected coach in Doc Rivers, the 76ers have seemingly changed their entire philosophy. While the days of Trusting The Process are long gone, the franchise has entrenched itself as a solid contender in the Eastern Conference – but with that comes higher, loftier expectations.
After a disappointing playoff run in the bubble where they could not get past the Boston Celtics and were swept in the first round, the 76ers have dominated thus far. The Doc Rivers bump was real and it has been on full display in Philadelphia, sitting at 24-12 at the halfway point.
Heading into the stoppage, the 76ers even put an overtime win on the NBA-best. Utah Jazz. Led by Joel Embiid with 40 points and 19 rebounds, they dominated the extra period by a tally of 13-5 – with the obvious caveat that the Jazz lost their star, Donovan Mitchell, to a questionable ejection. Tobias Harris was also a huge factor in the comeback victory as he added 22 points and 10 rebounds of his own. With the 131-123 win, they confirmed that they deserve to be leaders in the contending conversation.
But Embiid has taken his game to a completely different level under Rivers and has improved his numbers from last season in almost every single category. The talented center had averaged 30.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. All of these are improvements from last year, besides his rebounds per game which has remained the same. Best of all, Embiid has taken much fewer three-pointers, but raised his three-point percentage over eight percent, up to a blistering 41.6 percent.
Embiid has attempted 15.3 two-pointers a game – a career-high – while shooting 3.1 three-pointers per game – a career-low – per Basketball-Reference. Under Rivers, Embiid has also gotten to the free-throw line much more often, notching 11.6 free throw attempts per game while also raising his free-throw percentage to 85.6 percent, another career-high. To say that Embiid is an early MVP contender would be a vast understatement.
Rivers isn’t just helping his star either: enter Harris, a crafty forward that is awful familiar with his new head coach. During his time with Rivers in Los Angeles, Harris established himself as a strong scorer and a more well-known name in the league. Needless to say, the reunion has been great for Harris. Over 31 games, he’s averaged 20.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game to go along with a 40.2 three-point percentage. But don’t sleep on his defensive impact either, as Harris is eighth in defensive win shares with 0.132, per NBA Advanced Stats.
The defense in 2020-21 has been dominant, to say the least. Fifth in team defensive rating with a 108.6 rating, per NBA Advanced Stats, the big three of Embiid, Harris and Ben Simmons all rank in the top 15 for defensive win shares, essential to their successes.
The addition of Seth Curry has flown under the radar and he’s lethally shooting 44.8 percent from deep – an excellent piece to place around multiple stars. With Curry on the floor, the opens up for Simmons to operate and better utilize his elite playmaking skills.
Looking ahead, the 76ers have a tough test against the Milwaukee Bucks on Mar. 17 in Philadelphia. If the Sixers can pull off a victory against the Bucks on primetime television, perhaps, finally, with the end of the regular season creeping toward us, they’ll get more league-wide top-billing. To end the month, Philadelphia will play four in a row against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets – all of them on the road.
Of course, the 76ers need to worry about the new-look Brooklyn Nets and their recent surge, despite a missing Kevin Durant.
If matched up with the Nets, the 76ers have favorable defensive matchups all-around. They have Harris to guard Kevin Durant, Simmons on James Harden and Matisse Thybulle to guard Kyrie Irving, not to mention Embiid holding down the paint – the latter of which Brooklyn will have no answer for.
But the fate of Philly ultimately relies on the shoulder of its superstar, Embiid. He has shown throughout his career, that he is capable of taking a game over completely and this season has exemplified that. If he can replicate performances like his 50-point, 17-rebound back in February, but in the playoffs, then the franchise is a real threat to win the league, let alone the Eastern Conference.
Now armed with a championship-winning head coach and higher-than-ever aspirations for his new squad, Embiid is a strong favorite to take home some pludits this awards season. His play, combined with elite playmaking and defense from Simmons, a consistent scoring threat and lockdown defense from Harris and shooting from Curry and Danny Green, certainly means that the 76ers are bigger contenders than ever before.
Ahead of the Mar. 25 trade deadline, Daryl Morey, president of basketball operations, is no stranger to making small trades that can impact a team’s outlook. If the team were to reunite with JJ Redick, he could bring another impact scoring presence off the bench. They’ve been in the mix for both Larry Nance Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica as well, reportedly. Either of them would add more length and an ability to shoot off the bench. Bolstering the supporting cast, and developing the young players around the team’s nucleus as they make a playoff run, should be the goal during the second half of the campaign.
No longer a squad that can be easily pushed around or neutralized, Philadelphia will be in the NBA Finals mix for the first time since they started this long journey nearly a decade ago.
Five Bold Predictions for the Second Half of the Season
Bobby Krivitsky makes five bold predictions for the second half of the NBA season, forecasting award races, a blockbuster deal at the trade deadline, playoff surprises and more.
With the All-Star break over and the second half of the NBA season underway, it’s the perfect time to ponder questions such as what will happen at the trade deadline, how the standings might take shape and who will win MVP.
With subjects such as those in mind, here are five bold predictions for the second half of the NBA season.
The HEAT Trade for Kyle Lowry
The Toronto Raptors should be pragmatic at the trade deadline. The franchise icon is in the last year of his contract, and if he wishes to join a title contender, the time for the Raptors to make that happen is while they can get players and picks in return for him.
It’s compelling to consider Lowry coming home to Philadelphia to help the 76ers complete the process, but the Miami Heat can make a more enticing offer. Given Jimmy Butler’s age (31) and the HEAT’s potential with a big three of Lowry, Butler and Bam Adebayo, they ultimately part with Tyler Herro to bolster their odds of getting back to the NBA Finals.
The Knicks Avoid the Play-In Tournament
Tom Thibodeau is as deserving as any candidate to win Coach of the Year: the New York Knicks return from the All-Star break in sole possession of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and half a game out of fourth. They’re giving up the second-fewest points per 100 possessions. They have an All-Star in Julius Randle, who’s having a career season. RJ Barrett’s game is growing significantly, especially on offense, where according to NBA.com, he’s shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc since Jan. 1st and making meaningful strides as a facilitator.
Furthermore, Immanuel Quickley, who’s averaging 12.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game while taking 4.7 threes per game and making them at a 38.1 percent clip, provides a spark for the Knicks off the bench and is going to make an NBA All-Rookie Team.
The Knicks have excellent team chemistry, consistently play hard and show no signs of slipping into the play-in tournament. They’ll be underdogs in the first round, but they’re going to make life difficult for whoever they face.
The Jazz Relinquish the Top Seed in the West…to the Lakers
The Utah Jazz were unquestionably the top team in the NBA in the first half of the season. They entered the All-Star break with the league’s best record, the highest plus-minus rating, the fourth-most points per 100 possessions, yielding the fourth-fewest, and boasting the NBA’s best net rating.
The question is whether the Jazz can continue to play at this level in the second half. They’ve built a 2.5 game lead over the Phoenix Suns, who surged into the break, winning eight of their last 10 games. The third-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, trail Utah by 3.5 games. But sitting out the Lakers loss to the Sacramento Kings before the break and then playing 13 minutes in the All-Star Game should rejuvenate LeBron James; couple that with the return of Anthony Davis, and it’s not hard to see the Lakers overtaking the Jazz for the top seed in the West.
A factor that would help Utah’s hope of entering the playoffs at the top of the Western Conference standings is Los Angeles is presumably unbothered by where they finish the regular season. They’ll likely prioritize pacing their two stars in the final stretch before the playoffs, but the Lakers winning the West would go a long way towards making the next prediction come to fruition.
LeBron James Wins the MVP
There have been seasons LeBron James prioritized preserving himself for the playoffs; a wise decision that’s helped him become a four-time NBA champion but came at the expense of being named the regular season’s most valuable player. With that said, he’s arguably the greatest player of all time and deserved to win the MVP Award on more than four occasions.
As it pertains to this season, no one is currently more deserving of the league’s most prestigious individual regular-season award than Joel Embiid. He’s having a career-year, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to the best record in the Eastern Conference while averaging the second-most points and fifth-most rebounds per game and ranking second in player efficiency rating, win shares and box plus-minus.
However, this is a narrative-driven award; and the most compelling storyline regarding the MVP is LeBron, at age 36, being named the regular season’s most valuable player for the fifth time in his NBA career. If he leads the Lakers to the top seed in the Western Conference, there will be no uncertainty about who’s winning MVP this season.
The Clippers Go One And Done
The Los Angeles Clippers have the fourth-highest plus-minus in the NBA, the fifth-best net rating and they’re scoring the seventh-most points per game. However, the Clippers are 7-11 in games within five points in the final five minutes. They’re registering the second-fewest points per game in crunch time, averaging 6.1 per contest. The reasons for those numbers are why it’s hard to trust this team in the playoffs. They don’t have a dynamic or cohesive offense. Los Angeles ranks 18th in assists per game. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George aren’t going to score enough points in isolation to lead them to the championship.
Defensively, as good as the Clippers are on the perimeter, even with the addition of Serge Ibaka, they aren’t providing resistance at the rim; Los Angeles is allowing the fifth-highest field-goal percentage at the cup, and rank in the bottom 10 in opponent points in the paint per game, per NBA.com.
The Clippers are currently fourth in the West, one and a half games up on the Portland Trail Blazers, who they would love to face in the first round of the playoffs, and two games ahead of the team who overcame a 3-1 deficit to eliminate them last year, the Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles is only one and a half games from moving up to third, but if they finish the regular season in fourth, a playoff rematch with Denver likely awaits them.
While the Clippers are motivated to atone for last season’s meltdown, if they again square off with the Nuggets, they’d be running into Nikola Jokic, an MVP candidate averaging career-highs in points (27.1), rebounds (11), assists (8.6), and steals (1.6). Denver’s also starting to get the version of Jamal Murray they had in the bubble. In the Nuggets’ last 12 games, head coach Michael Malone is playing Murray without Jokic more frequently. Since Malone made that tweak, the Nuggets are 8-4, they’re scoring the fifth-most points per 100 possessions and Murray is averaging 28.5 points. If these changes lead to Murray playing more consistently and amplifying his production, it’s bad news for whoever Denver matches up against in the playoffs. Furthermore, unlike the Clippers, the Nuggets have the ammunition necessary to make a meaningful upgrade at the trade deadline. If they add a wing that improves their perimeter defense while stretching the floor offensively, e.g., Harrison Barnes, or they pull off a deal for Kyle Lowry, it raises their ceiling.
Perhaps, the Nuggets and Clippers don’t meet up in the first round of the playoffs, but if they do, the prediction here is that history repeats itself.
NBA Daily: Available G League Gems
David Yapkowitz breaks down which G League players could make an impact for a contender in the second half of the 2020-21 season.
The G League bubble wraps up this week, with the playoffs underway and the championship game scheduled for March 11. The NBA, meanwhile, is ready to pick back up after the All-Star break and, with the trade deadline a couple of weeks away and teams finalizing their rosters for playoff pushes or second-half development, there could be some G League players on NBA radars.
From young players looking for their first shot in the league to older veterans hoping for one more NBA contract, the G League has become a league where players can garner some serious recognition. But who might be the next player to make the leap to the NBA?
Alize Johnson – Raptors 905
The Raptors 905 have been one of the top teams in the G League the past couple of years and that’s no surprise given that their parent team the Toronto Raptors are one of the best-managed teams in the NBA. Johnson is no stranger to the NBA, either, as he played two years with the Indiana Pacers before landing in the G League this season.
Behind a very strong performance in the bubble, Johnson has popped up on the radar of several NBA teams. He’s an athletic wing who has put up 16.6 points per game, 13.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. While didn’t play much with the Pacers, it would seem that he’s used his time since to significantly improve his game, particularly his playmaking ability. It’s almost a given that he’ll be on an NBA roster once the G League bubble ends.
Kenny Wooten Jr – Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Wooten was a rookie with the New York Knicks last season on a two-way contract, but he never saw any game action and they cut him before the start of this season. In camp with the Houston Rockets, Wooten joined their G League affiliate in Rio Grande when he was cut.
While Wooten’s scoring numbers might not jump out of the boxscore, he can rebound and defend with the best of them. His shooting might be what’s kept him from getting an NBA roster spot to this point, but that he’s improved in that area and would continue to were he to sign with the NBA team. Although not as big, Wooten fits a similar mold to that of Donta Hall, who recently received a call-up.
Tyrone Wallace – Agua Caliente Clippers
Wallace is another player with some brief NBA experience with the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers. Four years removed from his rookie season, Wallance played pretty solid when given the opportunity.
He’s also another player whose outside shooting has likely held him back from a consistent role at the NBA-level — his three-point percentage in the bubble is just 28.6 percent. That said, Wallace has stood out in almost every other aspect, from his scoring (16.6 points), rebounding (6.3 rebounds), playmaking (3.3 assists) and defense (1.5 steals). He still has a good chance at being called up this year, but a consistent three-point shot is would solidify a spot for him in the NBA.
Oshae Brissett – Fort Wayne Mad Ants
Brissett was a rookie with the Toronto Raptors on a two-way contract last season. Before training camp, his deal converted to a standard NBA contract, but he ended up being cut after a strong preseason from Yuta Watanabe.
Now, in the bubble, he’s looked much improved on the outside, shooting 33.3 percent from deep after knocking down just 28.9 percent of his shots last season. While that could improve further still, it bodes well for his shot at a roster spot that he’s touched up his efficiency. One of the bubble’s leading scorers at 18.6 points per game, Brissett has the size and tools to be a strong rebounding and defending small forward at the next level as well.
Jeremy Lin – Santa Cruz Warriors
Lin got his NBA start with the Golden State Warriors 11 years ago. Now, closer to the tail end of his career, he’s looking for one more NBA opportunity via their G League team. Lin briefly left the league to play in China last season, but returned this year to pursue perhaps his last NBA contract.
One of the best playmakers in the bubble, Lin dished out 6.4 assists per game before the Warriors were eliminated. That’s what he can contribute to an NBA team, being able to run a team’s second unit with efficiency. Speaking of efficiency, he showed that on the offensive end with 19.8 points and shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from the three-point line. He’s more experienced than a lot of players in the G League and wouldn’t be a bad option for a team in need of a veteran floor leader.
The G League has grown in talent every season for a while now and it’s no longer viewed so much as a demotion or punishment for young NBA players. Rookies and second-year players can use the league as a way to get experience with game situations until ready to join their NBA team’s regular rotation.
Unlike when the league first came into existence, the current G League is a good place for NBA hopefuls to sharpen their skills and showcase their game to front offices, proving that they are ready for an NBA call-up.
NBA Daily: Which Teams Should Be Aggressive at the Trade Deadline?
Teams around the league are gearing up for the upcoming trade deadline, but which teams should be aggressive with March 25 just around the corner?
With the All-Star Game now in the rearview mirror, the NBA has passed the season’s halfway mark. With only a couple of months before the playoffs, many teams have their eyes on the rapidly approaching March 25 trade deadline as an opportunity to bolster their rosters.
But, for some teams, this trade deadline is more necessary than optional, as a key role player could be what they need to genuinely compete come playoff time. If they are aggressive at the trade deadline, these four teams could legitimately change the outlook of their franchise this postseason.
Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard has been one of the league’s best for many years now and has proven time and time again that he is talented enough to compete for a title. But Lillard is also 30-years-old — and the Portland Trail Blazers are running out of time to capitalize on his generational talent.
Portland is a good team this year, currently sitting at 21-14 and fourth in the Western Conference. But they’ll need to be great to even hope to reach the NBA Finals.
The Trail Blazers have one of the most dynamic offenses in the league, even with C.J. McCollum out due to injury. The problem resides in their defense, which is one of the worst in the NBA. Portland is 28th in the NBA in defensive rating, beating out only the New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings. The Trail Blazers attempted to bolster their defense over the offseason when they acquired Robert Covington from the Houston Rockets, but so far, his impact has been minimal.
If Portland is serious about beating teams come playoff time, they have to improve their defense. While the inevitable return of McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic should help, it won’t be enough to take their defense from bad to good. There are plenty of talented defenders rumored to be on the market — Harrison Barnes, P.J. Tucker and Otto Porter Jr., etc. — that could be had for a reasonable price and make a world of difference in Portland.
Whomever they go after, the Trail Blazers have to go after them now. Otherwise, their chance at a title might fizzle out before the postseason even starts.
Golden State Warriors
Like Lillard, Stephen Curry is playing at an unbelievably high level but isn’t getting any younger. The Golden State Warriors must do what they can to make use of the soon-to-be 33-year-old Curry’s prime while he’s still in it.
The Warriors problem this season has been its offense. Outside of Curry, the team lacks a genuine scoring threat. Draymond Green isn’t the same player he was three years ago and is averaging just 5.7 points per game. Andrew Wiggins has had a good season, averaging 17 points per game, but he can’t create his own offense like Klay Thompson could alongside Curry. The Warriors’ lack of scoring outside of Curry is reflected in their offensive rating without Curry on the court; 21st overall at 109.8 points per 100 possessions, their offensive rating plummets to 101.9 when Curry hits the bench, per Basketball-Reference, the worst mark in the NBA by a significant margin.
With a record of 19-18, it’s not a given that Golden State will even make the postseason, but adding an additional scoring threat to the roster would improve those odds significantly. And, if they truly don’t want to waste another year of Curry’s prime, Golden State is going to have to make a big splash at the trade deadline.
Boston Celtics
Compared to their Eastern Conference rivals, it’s clear the Boston Celtics have fallen a step behind. After a brutal month of February, the Celtics are 19-17 and fourth in the East, trailing the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.
To get back into the conversation of the best in the conference, the Celtics need to address their lack of quality depth. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been dynamite, with both of them averaging over 24 points per game, but it has been hard to come by points elsewhere on the roster. Only two other players, Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker, are averaging more than 10 points per game, while both have struggled with injury and missed a large portion of games this season.
The center position in particular has been a thorn in Boston’s side all season. The trio of Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams are averaging 9.3, 7.9 and 6.3 points per game, respectively, over a combined 63.2 minutes per game. That output isn’t nearly good enough, especially on a team hoping to compete for a title. To turn their season around, Danny Ainge and the Celtics must push their chips to the middle of the table; a move for someone like Nikola Vucevic — and his 24.6 points per game — might not only turn their season around, but help cover for their lack of depth as well.
Beyond Vucevic, depth options like Barnes or Thaddeus Young could be had as well and, while they might not have as great an impact as Vucevic would, they could still make some difference and would come significantly cheaper.
Denver Nuggets
It’s felt like the Denver Nuggets have been just one piece away from contending at the top of the Western Conference for years now. And that’s proven true again this season.
Sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 21-15, Denver has gotten exceptional play from their center and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic, while Jamal Murray has rebounded from his poor start to the year. But one more elite player on this roster could bring Denver into the title conversation.
Like the Trail Blazers, the Nuggets’ most significant issues have come on the defensive end. While not nearly as drastic as Portland, Denver’s defense has been mediocre at best this season, with a defensive rating of 112.1, 14th in the NBA. Further, the Nuggets lack someone capable of guarding, or at least slowing down, the elite wings that they’d inevitably run into in a playoff series, such as LeBron James, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. With the loss of Jerami Grant, JaMychal Green was brought in to fulfill that role, but he’s struggled. Likewise, while he has taken some encouraging steps as a defender, Michael Porter Jr. just isn’t ready to consistently guard those players in a postseason series.
The Nuggets would stand to benefit greatly from the addition of a wing like Barnes, Porter Jr. or Tucker, who could assist Green in defending those elite players come playoff time.
The trade deadline is approaching faster by the day — and these four teams are just a few that could benefit from being aggressive in the trade market. The league is flush with talent this season, but one big trade could be what stands in the way of these teams and an NBA title.