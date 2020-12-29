NBA
NBA PM: Early-Season Atlantic Division Rankings
In the next edition of Basketball Insider’s divisional rankings series, newcomer Zach Dupont takes a look at the stacked Atlantic Division.
The NBA season has begun, and it’s time to overreact to the first few games of the year. In the next edition of Basketball Insiders’ inter-conference rankings, we will take a look at the Atlantic Division. In these rankings, we rank each team from worst to first based on their early performances and how we believe they’ll project for the rest of the season.
5. New York Knicks (1-2)
It feels cruel to place the New York Knicks behind the Toronto Raptors after such an impressive 20-point victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, but that’s what we’ve done.
The Knicks will finish last in this Atlantic Division, but there’s plenty to be optimistic about at Madison Square Garden. R.J. Barrett got his rookie season rolling with an impressive 26-point performance against the Pacers where he shot 11-for-15 from the field and 3-for-3 from three-point range. His 10-point, 2-for-15 follow-up in Philadelphia was less impressive – but in two of Barrett’s three games thus far, he has shown clear signs of improvement from last year.
Mitchell Robinson has also shown a leap early in the season. The burgeoning center has started all three games for New York, yet to commit over three fouls in any game while still putting up six total blocked shots. Other youngsters like Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickly showed promise in their single games this season, but both still have a long road to go before being high-level impact NBA players.
Additionally, the Knicks should be pleased with the early play of Julius Randle and Alec Burks. The duo leads the team in scoring, while Randle specifically has had a very strong start to the year, averaging 23.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists on 55.3 percent shooting. With the Knicks unlikely to be a competitive team, look for Randle and Burks to be on the move closer to the trade deadline if their strong play continues.
Despite the big win against the Bucks, the Knicks are unquestionably the worst team in this division. Kevin Knox and Dennis Smith Jr. are still getting major playing time despite continued subpar performances – plus with so many young pieces in the rotation, it’s unreasonable to expect anything but last for the Knicks this season.
4. Toronto Raptors (0-2)
It’s been a shaky start to the season for the Atlantic’s only winless team, the Tampa Bay/Toronto Raptors. The Raptors dropped their season opener to the New Orleans Pelicans in an uninspiring 113-99 performance, then blew a late lead to the San Antonio Spurs. The Raptors own the worst point differential of the division at -9.5 and are only one of four teams in the Eastern Conference without a win.
While Toronto should bounce back from this start, there are many things to be concerned about after these two games. For starters, OG Anunoby has not taken the offensive jump some expected from him after signing a four-year, $72 million extension just before the start of the season. In his first two games, Anunoby has played 72 minutes and only managed to scrape together 18 total points – 10 against the Spurs and eight against the Pelicans – on 44 percent shooting, 20 percent from three and 50.7 percent true shooting.
Worse, the losses of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka this offseason has been apparent on the defensive end for the Raptors. Gasol and Ibaka were two of the strongest defenders for the Raptors the past few seasons, and replacing their minutes with Chris Boucher and Aron Baynes has brought mixed results. Boucher managed seven blocks against the Spurs, but his thin frame limits his defensive ability, while Baynes’ lack of lateral movement does the same as well.
All of that being said, a core of Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam and an emerging Boucher won’t finish last in the Atlantic – sorry, Knicks fans – hence why they’ve been ranked fourth. But the early play from the Raptors has raised legitimate concerns about their ability to compete for the Eastern Conference title.
3. Philadelphia 76ers (2-1)
Despite the best winning percentage in the Atlantic, the Philadelphia 76ers land at third on our rankings.
The 76ers have had the easiest schedule thus far in the Atlantic, defeating the winless Washington Wizards, the hapless Knicks and taken a loss to the surprisingly undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers (but without Joel Embiid). So, the 76ers have held steady, but there’s some reason for some concern as they prepare to face off against some of the Eastern Conference’s better competitors.
In his fourth season in the NBA, Ben Simmons appears to have still not taken a leap as a scorer in any meaningful way. Simmons is averaging 15.3 points per game and is shooting 59 percent from the free throw line, both on par with his three past seasons in the NBA. While there’s no doubt Simmons’ defense and passing make him an elite player, his inability to elevate his scoring game could continue to hold Philadelphia back. It’s also disappointing that the 76ers tradition remains constant, with Tobias Harris continuing to look no better than a third banana at-best.
The 76ers also looked lost without Embiid on the court against Cleveland on Sunday night, letting Andre Drummond run wild for 24 points and 14 rebounds. On the other hand, the positive is that Embiid has looked dominant in the two games he has played, tallying 29 and 27 points, respectively. The team surrounding Embiid and Simmons also appears to have been taken a big step forward this year as Seth Curry and Danny Green provide some much-needed shooting on the wings, Dwight Howard was a nice addition off the bench and Tyrese Maxey has shown a lot of promise in his minutes so far.
Shake Milton has been good off the bench and with guys like Matisse Thybulle and Terrance Ferguson hardly playing, the 76ers have plenty of depth to choose from if they deal with injuries.
All in all, it’s been a solid start for Philadelphia, but we have yet to see what they can do against the better teams in the league.
2. Boston Celtics (1-2)
The Boston Celtics may have a losing record, but they have shown a lot of promise to open the season.
Most notably, the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have been very deadly through Boston’s first three games. Brown specifically has taken a jump as a scorer, leading the Celtics in scoring, averaging 26 points per game with Tatum just behind at 25. The pairing flaunted their high-level defense and distribution too, making them a lethal option at nearly all points of the game.
The Celtics’ most considerable concern is what the team looks like outside of Brown and Tatum. Kemba Walker is still out with a knee injury and Boston needs to find scoring from their depth while he’s out of the rotation. The third-highest scorer on the Celtics is Jeff Teague at the moment but he’s averaging just 9.3 points through three games – with Tristan Thompson and Marcus Smart behind at 9.0 points. Without Walker, the Celtics have struggled to find offense outside of Brown and Tatum – so if they want to compete at the top of the Eastern Conference, they’ll need Walker soon.
Boston has also had mixed results at the center position so far. Thompson has been the team’s best offensive option at center, while Robert Williams has shown to be the more reliable defensive option. Daniel Theis has been neither, but the big man was rock solid last year – and he will receive a substantial serving of minutes despite a shaky start to the year.
Despite a 1-2 start Boston has a lot of reason to be optimistic, and if Walker returns soon and stays healthy, they could top the Atlantic.
1. Brooklyn Nets 2-2
The team to beat in the Atlantic Division is clearly the Brooklyn Nets.
After sitting out the entire 2019-20 season, Kevin Durant is back and looks as dangerous as ever. Durant paired alongside Kyrie Irving gives the Nets the best duo in the Eastern Conference. Irving is averaging 29.3 points per game and Durant is averaging 26.7, and both are doing it on extremely efficient shooting numbers.
The Nets aren’t lacking for depth behind their star duo either. Caris LeVert is a great offensive creator off the bench, Joe Harris is one of the best shooters in the NBA and the Jarrett Allen/DeAndre Jordan combination is a great duo of big men to have at your disposal. While news of Spencer Dinwiddie’s partial ACL tear isn’t great, and Landry Shamet has left a lot to be desired in his first few games with Brooklyn, the Nets have more than enough depth to cover these early-season road bumps.
Staying healthy will be Brooklyn’s most significant question mark this season. Durant and Irving will both miss games this season to “load manage,” with the duo already sitting out the Nets’ Monday night overtime loss to the Grizzlies. If Durant and Irving play three-fourths of their games, the Nets could drop behind Boston in the Atlantic. It’s also far from given that either or Durant or Irving stay completely healthy.
If one of the two gets injured, that changes the Nets’ outlooks dramatically – of course, Durant and Irving have both missed a lot of time in recent seasons.
If the Nets stars stay healthy, they’re the favorites to win the Atlantic Division, and their depth behind them gives the Nets a shot to compete even without Durant and Irving.
The Atlantic Divison is one of the best in the NBA, with potentially four of the best teams in the Eastern Conference… and the Knicks. Brooklyn, Toronto, Philadelphia and Boston all have strong teams this year, and they should all be a blast to watch this season. While these rankings seem pretty cut and dry for now, proceedings will surely change a ton throughout the year – so keep your eye on one of the NBA’s sneakiest-best division in 2020-21.
NBA Daily: Ranking The Best Duos In The East
Newcomer Ariel Pacheco discusses the Eastern Conference’s top pairings heading into the 2020-21 NBA season.
As with the start of every NBA season, rankings come along with it. Whether you love the classic tag teams or root for the pairs with a little more creative ingenuity, there’s really no wrong answer. But with proceedings more up-in-the-air than ever, we’d be remiss not to dive in for our own sake. Here at Basketball Insiders, we’re ranking the best duos in the Eastern Conference.
Honorable Mentions:
Bradley Beal, Russell Westbrook – Washington Wizards
Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam – Toronto Raptors
Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook may be one of the more talented duos in the Eastern Conference, but their ceiling is still probably a first-round exit. Beal projects much better as the No. 2 or No. 3 option on a championship team rather than a No. 1. Westbrook will continue to put up great numbers but his impact on winning is still a question mark. Expect the Wizards to at least make the play-in game, but anything more would be a stretch.
Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam also have championship resumes – proven winners responsible for the success the Raptors had even after Kawhi Leonard’s departure. Expect Toronto to be highly competitive, but the only drawback is that this duo simply doesn’t have the upside the ones ranked above them do.
5. Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
While the fit of the two can be debated, their talent level can’t. Simmons and Embiid are two of the best defensive players in the NBA. Elsewhere, Simmons is an elite level passer and high-IQ player; while Embiid is unguardable in the post and can stretch a defense out to three-point range.
But their on-court pairing has always been a little clunky. Both mainly want to score their points at the rim and Simmons’ inability to shoot is still a huge worry. The 76ers have experimented with playing Simmons and power forward and at point guard, but still seem unsure where the two best play together. This season will be huge for this duo, with Simmons coming up in Harden rumors.
Philadelphia will hope that the added spacing can be just what they need to take the next step – but if not, then this entry could get dicey.
4. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo – Miami HEAT
First things first, it’s difficult to put Butler and Adebayo at No. 4 when these two just brought the Miami HEAT to the NBA Finals. Butler and Adebayo both are premier defenders, great playmakers and some of the fiercest competitors in the league. What they were able to accomplish was special and they deserve all the credit in the world.
Still, this duo lacks shooting and shot creation. Worse, Butler also has a long injury history along with a ton of minutes played. It would not be shocking to see some sort of decline from him or, at the very least, he’ll sit out games to rest. The man in the middle is a stud, but he still has room to grow offensively – but multiple All-Star appearances should be on the horizon.
It’s tough not to see their performance in the bubble as the best-case scenario of a Butler-Adebayo pairing, which is not a knock on them. The three entries ahead all have players that realistically could win the MVP award this season. Their ranking on this list is not meant to be a slight, but is representative of the talent level in the conference right now.
3. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown – Boston Celtics
An argument can be made that this spot should belong to Butler and Adebayo off the strength of their performance in the bubble alone. However, Tatum and Brown are both on the rise – even better, they’re younger than 24 and have been to the Eastern Conference Finals three times in the past four years.
Tatum is quickly becoming one of the best wings in the league, scoring at an elite level and continuously improving as a playmaker. Brown has also improved from year-to-year, specifically on his jump shot. Both players should see added responsibility this season due to Kemba Walker’s injury and the up-and-coming team will see the next step in their developments.
These two have a chance to be a tandem that stays together for a long time – and that’s bad news for the rest of the NBA.
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton – Milwaukee Bucks
Off the strength of Antetokounmpo alone, this could rank as the second-best duo in the Eastern Conference. The phenom is the reigning back-to-back MVP and blossoming Defensive Player of the Year. Antetokounmpo is unquestionably a top-four player in the league at worst and any team that employed him would become an immediate title contender. The questions that surround his jump shot and effectiveness in the playoffs remain to be answered, but there are few players in the league that have his type of impact on a game.
However, dismissing Middleton would be disrespectful to one of the most underrated players in the league. Middleton was percentage points away from putting up a 50-40-90 season last year while averaging 20.9 points per game. The All-Star posted one of the best performances of the playoffs last season when he scored 36 points along with 8 rebounds and 8 assists in an elimination game against Miami.
1. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving – Brooklyn Nets
There is no other duo in the Eastern Conference as proven and accomplished as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Between the two, they own 11 All-NBA appearances, 16 All-Star berths and three championships. In the 95 mins they’ve shared the floor together this season, the Nets have outscored their opponents by 64 points in that span.
An argument can be made that they are both the best scorers at their respective positions. Through three games, Durant is averaging 26.7 points per game on a true shooting percentage of 69; while Irving is averaging 29.3 on a true shooting of 76. They both look healthy and engaged, scoring at a high volume on high efficiency – and unlike any of the other duos on this list, these two have proven that they can win as the No. 1 or 2 option.
The only question ponders if they can remain healthy for the full length of the season. Kyrie Irving has only played more than 70 games twice in a season. Kevin Durant has been durable throughout his career but missed the last 18 months due a torn Achilles. If the duo can remain healthy, expect the Nets to make a deep playoff run.
They certainly still have a lot to prove in the postseason, but there’s no doubt that they will continue to contend in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future. Between Boston’s Jays and the newcomers in Brooklyn, there’s plenty of challenge to the Milwaukee and Miami conference throne.
While it’s still incredibly early in the 2020-21 landscape, these are the eye-popping pairings that the media will focus on as the season develops.
NBA Daily: Early-Season Southeast Division Rankings
Basketball Insiders continues its divisional rankings series this week with a look into the Southeast Division by newcomer Tristan Tucker.
Here at Basketball Insiders, we’re taking an early-season look at each division. Jonathon Gryniewicz has already looked at the Central Divison and, today, we’ll take a look at the Southeast Divison.
It’s been up and down for the Southeast thus far, but which team has looked the worst? The best? Let’s take a look.
5. Washington Wizards, 0-3
If nothing else, the Wizards have been enjoyable to start the season despite their 0-3 record. Russell Westbrook moved to ninth all-time on the Wizards’ triple-double rankings in just two games with the franchise while the team played the contending Philadelphia 76ers closely in their first game of the season.
And, despite the poor record, there’s plenty of reason for optimism through the team’s first three games. Deni Avdija has already taken on a starting role, Washington has been competitive without Rui Hachimura. Meanwhile, Raul Neto has exploded into a seemingly decent role player, matching his career-high in the team’s most recent matchup with the Orlando Magic.
This next stretch of games should give a better indication of where the Wizards stand in the Eastern Conference pecking order, as they face the Chicago Bulls in back-to-back games before taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets.
4. Charlotte Hornets, 1-2
Charlotte is arguably the most fun team in the division even though they boast a 1-2 record. The Hornets looked dead in the water in its first two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder before battling back and scrapping its way back into each game. Then on Sunday night, the Hornets knocked off the then-seemingly unbeatable Nets.
Gordon Hayward, a signing that was heavily ridiculed, has looked like his former self through three games, while Terry Rozier has played the best ball of his career after scoring a career-high 42 points in the season opener against Cleveland.
Devonte’ Graham has been a playmaking beast and P.J. Washington has already evolved into one of the most intriguing young big men in the NBA. Washington had a poor first outing in Cleveland but put up 18 points and eight rebounds against Oklahoma City and 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists against Brooklyn.
Once Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball get going, and they absolutely should, this team can be extremely dangerous and has the capability to win a few more upset games in a similar fashion to the Brooklyn game.
3. Orlando Magic, 3-0
The biggest storyline of this season for Orlando is going to be how Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Chuma Okeke can contribute to an Orlando team that is bringing back most of its core from last season. With Jonathan Isaac out for the year and Al-Farouq Aminu out for the foreseeable future, Orlando is going to have to rely on its young blood to inject new life into the team.
So far, the return has been favorable. Fultz has scored at least 15 points in each of Orlando’s three games and has looked like their undisputed lead guard of the future. Anthony has also been very impressive in his rookie season, providing a spark off the bench in one of the most underrated units in the league.
After a back-to-back matchup with Washington, the Magic are 3-0, one of the last remaining undefeated teams in the league. That said, outside of the expected greatness of Terrance Ross and Nikola Vucevic and youth from Anthony, Fultz and Okeke, the rest of the group has left a lot to be desired.
Evan Fournier has been a solid starter but Dwayne Bacon hasn’t done much of anything with his minutes despite a reunion with Steve Clifford and the potential to be a great rotation player for this team. Aaron Gordon looked great in his first two games but put up a four-point dud on only one made shot in the most recent game against Washington.
If Orlando wants to be in the playoff mix in the East, it will need more contributions from its rotation players outside of its young core and stars.
2. Atlanta Hawks, 2-0
Atlanta had some of the most roster turnover in the league over the offseason, adding a mix of youth and experience to help get Trae Young and Co. over the hump and into the playoffs. So far, those additions seem to have paid off.
In the first game of the season, the Hawks beat the brakes off Chicago and scored a whopping 83 points in the first half alone. The game would have looked even more lopsided than the final 124-104 score if not for a 13-point fourth quarter by Atlanta.
As expected, Young has looked phenomenal, scoring at least 36 in each of the first two games and picking up at least seven assists in each as well. The supporting cast, however, has looked like a complete 180 from last season.
Even in their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, in which Atlanta was seriously undermanned, players like Nathan Knight, a rookie out of William & Mary, stepped up. Knight finished that game with 14 points in just nine minutes.
De’Andre Hunter looks like a great tertiary or fourth option on this team and a rotation staple while Kevin Huerter, John Collins, Cam Reddish, Danilo Gallinari and Bogdan Bogdanovic have all flashed.
The Hawks might not end up with the best record in the Southeast when all is said in done, but there is so much to be excited about for this team, including its insane depth. The fact that an undrafted rookie two-way contract player was able to make a key contribution against the likes of Jonas Valanciunas and Brandon Clarke is telling of how competitive Atlanta is from top to bottom.
1. Miami HEAT, 1-1
Barring the annual Orlando snafu that Miami faces each year, the team and its fans have no reason to believe that it won’t be the best team in the Southeast this season. The key here for Miami will be the health of its stars, including Jimmy Butler, who made an early exit from their Christmas Day game against New Orleans.
Duncan Robinson still looks like a top-tier shooter in the league, while Goran Dragic’s age and plantar fasciitis from last season don’t seem to be slowing him down anytime soon. Meanwhile, rookie Precious Achiuwa looks like yet another steal for the HEAT as an electric big off the bench that could provide major intrigue when he plays next to Bam Adebayo.
Once head coach Erik Spoelstra figures out all the wrinkles in his rotation, i.e. which centers to give minutes to and where KZ Okpala might fit into the equation, Miami will likely go on a run.
Up next for the HEAT is one of the biggest tests the team will face all season, with a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks and games against the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics all on the horizon. If they escape that stretch with a decent record, Miami has no excuse to not take the division crown once more.
While the top of the Southeast should look as it did last season, there is plenty of room for movement among all other teams in the division. An expanded play-in tournament could mean that all five of the teams in the division make a run at the postseason. While other divisions may offer more stability, the Southeast will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting throughout the year.
Who’s In Trouble? Eastern Conference Edition: Week 1
Basketball Insiders kicks off its “Who’s In Trouble?” series by examining the Eastern Conference’s biggest Week 1’s disappointments.
The 2020-21 NBA season is about one week old. Despite teams playing a maximum of only three games thus far, we’ve already seen lots of surprising happenings and results. Granted, we didn’t have to go long without basketball, as there was only a 2-month break between the decisive game 6 of the NBA Finals and opening night, but the return of NBA action is always a cause for celebration.
With the return of NBA basketball comes all kinds of lists and rankings, so Basketball Insiders isn’t above making our own. Let’s kick things off by identifying teams, players and/or coaches that look to be in trouble. Since we’re dealing with people’s livelihoods, we hope to be as explicit as possible to build a case for each. So without further adieu, let’s identify who is in trouble in the Eastern Conference.
The New York Knicks’ Fourth-Year Point Guards
The Knicks were never going to be successful this season, at least not by traditional modes of measurement. They had too much ground to make up and the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft was never going to result in the type of talent needed to replace their failing to add a foundational piece (e.g., Fred VanVleet) in free agency. So while pundits are mostly looking for incremental improvements this season, there is still some disappointment in the Knicks’ locker room.
First, there’s Dennis Smith Jr., who is averaging 4.0 points in 18.0 minutes per game through two games. Smith Jr. missed the team’s game on Sunday after a quad injury on Friday night, but he was simply average in both contests in which he’s played, shooting only 20 percent from the field.
Then there’s Frank Ntilikina. Ntilikina scored one point in a total of 7 minutes through the Knicks’ first two games. But then Sunday happened: With Smith Jr. out, Ntilikina knew he’d receive more playing time entering the contest – and he looked good. Ntilikina scored 12 points in nearly 18 minutes of action. He was a +5 and made all four of his three-point attempts – but which player is he?
It was widely believed that head coach Tom Thibodeau would take to Ntilikina given his proclivity for defense and his pass-first philosophy, but – even after last night – it’s hard to imagine him securing a major role given the excitement garnered by rookie Immanuel Quickley and the fact that the team also possesses a steadier, defensive-minded veteran point guard in Elfrid Payton. And sadly, Smith Jr. was the presumptive starter before getting to the preseason, so after last season’s struggles, another tough year would cast doubt on his ability to compete in the NBA.
Both of the fourth-year guards should be worried. Neither was given an extension prior to this season, which means both will enter restricted free agency. They both possess unique skillsets, so it’s unlikely that either is out of the league next season, but both are adding to the narrative that they’re long-term projects – and that’s just not where either wanted to be at this point in their respective careers.
The Toronto Raptors’ Entire Roster
Let’s get this out of the way early, Nick Nurse is in no danger of losing his jobs – none whatsoever. But that doesn’t mean that Masai Ujiri and the rest of the management team is happy with how they’ve played. Granted, there may not be any 2020-21 repercussions, but the Raptors have to turn things around quickly – or they could be on the outside of the playoff picture looking in.
The Raptors are 0-2 with losses against the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans, neither of whom was expected to be world-beaters. So what’s went wrong? Generally speaking, they’ve struggled to score points as the Raptors are No. 27 in point per game entering Sunday. And as much as it’s unfair to blame one or two players for the team’s early struggles, we’re talking about two winnable games in a slightly shortened season.
But more specifically, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet – the team’s two cornerstones – have not played up to their potential. Siakam is averaging just 18.0 points per game (compared to 22.9 ppg in 2019-20) with an eFG of 47 percent, down from 51.2 last season. Additionally, VanVleet hasn’t stepped up like many wanted him to, considering that he’s fresh off of signing an $85 million extension.
Granted, VanVleet is playing mostly the same as he did last season, but that doesn’t cut it anymore. VanVleet has obviously been prioritized as a cornerstone, so, naturally, he must provide more than 18.0 points and 6.0 assists per game. Again, it’s only been two games; but VanVleet is shooting poorly from the charity stripe, connecting on just 60 percent of his free throw attempts. Both, and the entire team, will likely figure things out – but with the shortened season, it’d be best to do so as soon as possible.
The Washington Wizards’ Scott Brooks
Granted, no one expected the Wizards to be elite. Still, it was widely assumed that they would be competitive and, maybe, qualify for the playoffs. After all, Bradley Beal was the NBA’s leading scorer in 2019-20, Rui Hachimura showed promise last season, Davis Bertans is a top-notch sharp-shooter and they added Russell Westbrook and rookie Deni Avidija. And yet, here the Wizards sit, 0-3 allowing the seventh-most points per game (121.0).
But the Wizards roster just added Westbrook within the past month, a seriously-big change that requires time and patience. Additionally, Hachimura hasn’t played yet and will miss a few more games after being diagnosed with eye infections. So, for now, the roster is probably off the hook.
But that’s not the case for coach Scott Brooks.
At 0-3, the Wizards are off to a slow start. And with a shortened, 72-game season, three games hurts – especially when we’re talking about at least two winnable games against Orlando. Brooks’ seat is getting hot. If he doesn’t turn things around, and quickly, he could be on his way out.
Disclaimer, better late than never: It’s obviously way too early to conclude anything. Blowout losses happen and players have off-nights. Still, most teams have played 4 percent of their schedules – and while it might be an over-reaction, all of the above assumptions will play out poorly if all involved don’t flip the script, and soon.
